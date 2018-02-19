Donald Trump thinks Oprah is ‘very insecure’. No, really, he tweeted that.

I thought about writing something about Donald Trump over the weekend but it’s just too depressing and stupid. He is so stupid, my God. Friday afternoon, Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians in connection with Russian meddling in the 2016 election – you can read more about the indictments and what they mean here. After the indictments came out, Trump went crazy. I can’t even properly summarize his weekend, honestly. He flew down to Florida but he didn’t golf at Mar-a-Lago because his advisers told him it would “look bad” if he went golfing so soon after 17 adults and children were killed in a Florida school. He met with some of the survivors and smiled like an idiot, like he thought he was at a campaign rally surrounded by Deplorables:
Look at Trump grinning like an idiot for his photo op. pic.twitter.com/k7R0QmAukB
— Brenda Steinmetz (@brendajoanneWY) February 18, 2018
After spending literally MINUTES with some survivors, Trump headed off to his night club to party:
Obama (2012) sits alone in a classroom after meeting for hours with parents of Sandy Hook victims.
Trump (2018) sits at a disco party he threw at his private night club after spending 14 minutes with victims at the hospital in Parkland.
These pictures speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/oOmnjeBdu6
— Black Lives Matter (@usblm) February 19, 2018
In between grinning like an idiot at the thought of dead children and partying at a nightclub, Trump apparently spent the rest of his weekend watching cable news and tweeting. Here’s one where he suggests that the FBI could have stopped the Parkland shooter if only the FBI wasn’t investigating the Russian collusion issue.
Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Here’s the Chaos Artist bragging about the chaos he creates.
If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
And here he is whining about Oprah’s 60 Minutes segment where she went to Michigan to talk to Trump voters who now have second thoughts about voting for him. He calls HER “very insecure.”
Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018
This is our world now. Happy President’s Day.
Girl. Oprah’s richer than you.
— roxane gay (@rgay) February 19, 2018
If you’re keeping track, this weekend alone on Twitter, Trump mocked Hillary, Obama, the FBI, Schiff, CNN, the media, Democrats, and Oprah, but not Putin or Russia, who he said are currently laughing at America, the country Trump himself is supposed to represent.
— (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 19, 2018
Good for a laugh, that comment. Which is about all our commander in chief is good for.
Trump is
PUnK Arse BITCH
I’m sick of his deflections
He is mentally ill. Most politicians, even if they don’t care, at least they pretend….he is clueless! What a clown!
Today in the NYTimes a survey of historians ranked Trump dead last. Let’s see what he tweets about that.
Even Republican historians put him in the bottom 5.
I should add: Last among all presidents, if it wasn’t clear.
What is left to say? This IS the new normal. Every single one of these tweets is outrageous. And yet… there’s no outrage left, in me at least. I’m so worn out.
Agreed. Its sad and scary but true. None of this is even shocking anymore =/
Very well said. It’s depressing.
Then he wins……dig deep, Patricia, MousyB and Snigs. Because we cannot afford for this not to outrage us. Please, please, please continue to be shocked, dismayed and angry. I appreciate you must be tired, feeling weak, hungry for more substance, and poorly represented. Hmmm, tired, weak, hungry and poor. Lady Liberty needs to to strive for more. Please don’t let 45 and GOP win. No matter WHAT they throw at us, remember Elizabeth Warren getting tossed off the floor whilst reading a letter from Coretta Scott King re Jeff Sessions. The men continued to read the letter and they weren’t sanctioned #Shepersisted. We must all persist to do the right thing, no matter what ‘leadership’ is doing. We must never give in, never give up.
I highly recommend the recent episodes of NPR’s “Embedded” podcast about Trump. They are extremely informative and I think covering a lot of what Mueller is getting to in his investigation into the Dotard’s finances.
It’s at a low, steady simmer but it’s there still – my righteous outrage for everything this vile man and his minions are doing to every level of our government, to our freedoms, our well-being, our environment and our wildlife.
There is too much at stake.
I’m worn out, too, but he is a damn fool to go after Oprah. She will destroy him.
If she has the means to destroy him and hasn’t, one has to wonder why.
By speaking out and rallying support for the Democratic opposition – that is how Oprah will make a difference.
He had a complete twitter meltdown over the weekend. His big “Russia Hoax” claim fell apart with the indictments.
The fact that he blamed The FBI for the shooting because they were spending too much time on Russia is such a disgrace.
I’m glad the victims are clapping back at him. Turns out a bunch of traumatized teenagers are much smarter than the President of the United States. Not that this surprised me at all.
I think those kids will be his (and many of the members of the GOP who are in the pockets of the NRA) undoing. They are not letting this go. Nor should they
I have renewed hope that teens/young adults will save us in 2018-20. Seniors turning 18 will be able to vote by November.
Me too. It’s different for us old-timers, we’ve seen how bad things can be with the wrong leadership so we were sort-of prepared, but many of these kids simply aren’t old enough to remember a president that wasn’t Barack Obama.
I hope their passion carries further than just the next few years. The political system needs new blood and even if just a handful of these kids grow up to be impassioned leaders dedicated to making the world a better place, we’ll all be better off for it.
My daughter is 18. She and her friends are ready and rarin’ to vote, and it will NOT be for the GOP.
I’m glad the next generation will do what we have failed to do.
Yes and those teenagers will be able to vote in a few years and they are angry.
Understandably so and some are going to vote come November.
I hope they do. They seem too smart (and angry) to believe that it doesn’t matter if they vote or not.
They’re going to do a walk-out in protest on 20th of April.
More power to them. They seem much smarter than Trump or all the people who get fooled by the ‘thoughts and prayers’ nonsense.
I read somewhere that it was March 27. Maybe there are multiple walk out protests planned.
the “kids” are acting like leaders, and our leaders are acting like kids.
our world today…smdh.
The irony is, if there is one thing that he could do better than Obama (not that Obama didn’t try) it would be this issue. He could finally be able to say he did something no other president has accomplished. He could finally boost his ego for real. But he can’t because he is swimming in IRA-money.
He’s the president, and he’s on twitter complaining about an Oprah interview he didn’t like. Why is this our reality?
It’s like he can only argue with people, not argue with (or about) issues.
Oh, but isn’t he supposed to go back to FL mid-week and speak with (likely handpicked) survivors?
Maybe he’ll share results of the informal survey he allegedly did at the disco party. Supposedly he asked attendees if he should do anything about gun control.
I was going to ask if you were serious, but then I remembered who we were talking about:(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, both of these tidbits were from today’s Morning Joe panel. I’m sure the optics are terrible from the private party and the quick photo opps at the hospital.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A this point, I wouldn’t inflict him on the survivors. And I wonder if he could only spend 14 minutes at the hospital visiting with survivors and families bc no one wanted to see him. If it had been me, I would not have agreed to see him. I hate him too much. Maybe people would agree to see him so that they could yell at him and tell him he needs to do something, but if his job is just to offer “support” with his “awesome, Presidential presence” than no, bc he would not be comforting, and he wouldn’t even be a good pretender. I bet very much hes the one who asked for that photo with school shooting victim kid in the hospital bed, and everyone, including the doctor, posing and smiling around the bed. I don’t think I’d let the president take a picture with me to use on social media if he came to visit me during or rightbafter a crisis. It reeks of PR and being insincere.
I think I’d agree to see him just so I could say “GET THE F*CK OUT OF MY ROOM YOU TREASONOUS BIGOT!” when he showed up.
Trump still hasn’t actioned the next round of sanctions against Russia that were passed by the house with 99% bipartisan support. Because Trumpy is basically Putin’s miniature toy poodle, thanks to the latter knowing ALL about his laundering of dirty money for the Russian Mafia.
Also, does he think there are only twelve or so agents working for the FBI?!! And how were they supposed to stop a teenager from owning assault weapons and gas masks after Florida Governor Slenderman Scott made ownership of them perfectly LEGAL? The local cops were warned twenty times and admitted they were powerless to act.
Scott is doing some major deflecting.
This. I said the same thing about what they could when the shooter hadn’t broken any laws and purchased the guns legally.
There are simply because no words to describe the shi*tshow, sh*thead and cowardice of Trump, the deplorable, and Republican party. The survivors are so heroic. Please support them on March 14th. As for Oprah, she didn’t have Daddy’s 💰 or Cohn to bully folk.
Defensive, incoherent and malicious to the point there is no doubt he is guilty of collusion, money laundering, and other crimes. Mueller knows it all.
He never thought he would win even as he burned through our political process. So now he is being exposed. Also Jailbird Jared and Grifter Barbie are sinking deeper into serious debt because they can’t borrow anymore from Putin. They need to leave the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just stunned that the republicans look at him and think “yeah, this guy is a great president!”.
I don’t think they do, though. I though they look at him and think this vulgar moron is a great distraction and cover for us to move forward all of these agenda items our wealthy owners have been ordering us to do for years. Now they’re getting their monies’ worth, having purchased our votes and the election. I’ll worry about whether or not I’m going to hell in a few years. For now- next agenda item!
There are days when I’m just numb to his idiocy. This is not one of those days. I want to punch him in the neck, repeatedly. Children die and this is his response. What a waste of space. I’ve said it before, I absolutely loathed Bush. I mostly remember Clinton for the damn blue dress (I was a kid/teen in the 90s). Mostly loved Obama despite some of the sh*t that went down during those years. Whatever you liked or disliked about past presidents, I think we can all agree that they cared. Some more, some less, some selectively, but they weren’t … this. Narcisstistic voids. Black holes of cruelty and egomania. I wouldn’t feel a damn thing if he was taken out by his own damn golf cart tomorrow.
Trump is melting down. They need to keep the nuclear codes away from him. He is such a senile and narcissistic lunatic that he would blow up the Korean peninsula during the Olympics if the thought it would save his butt.
He is looking more and more guilty every single day.
Insecure? LOL. Still LMAO thinking of how insecure *he was* when *his wife* deflected his attempts to touch her while they left the aircraft upon arrival to Florida. TWICE! Not even his own wife can stand that con. Hahahaha.
Just let him golf. Otherwise this is what we get.
Also, can’t wait for the 4,357,982 opinion piece from Trump supporters saying that even after this current PR disaster, they still support him!
He’s an insecure piece of sh*t. In regards to the Parkland shooting, it makes me so happy and proud of this younger generation calling Trump and fellow repubs out for taking money from the NRA and planning marches and walk outs in the coming months. Also that picture of Obama makes me cry.
He’s feeling cornered and lashing out more. The Oprah tweet was just ridiculous and “LOL,” but I think he knows Mueller is getting closer to taking him down.
I hope.
Something big is about to drop. Mueller is just warming up for the main event.
His constant hand gestures and smirks always drive me crazy, but giving a thumbs up and grinning ear to ear while standing with the victims of a shooting massacre proved that he has no heart or any kind of sensitivity at all. He is disgusting!!
Has it only been a year? Oh, that’s right, two with the campaign year. It feels like a damn decade. I’m exhausted with the disgust.
Oprah wasn’t talking to Trump supporters who are having second thoughts, she talked to a bipartisan roundtable of trump and non-trump voters and that most recent article was the follow-up.
He didn’t even read the article, his supporters were still fully supporting him in that discussion.
I think it’s better if he golfs.
I am so sick of this sad excuse of a man! Oprah is the insecure one?! Riiight! LOL He’s just upset everyone is begging her to run. I can’t with him anymore. His biggest problem, of many, is that he isn’t a ‘celeb’ anymore he’s the mother effing POTUS!!!!! You can’t just tweet and say whatever you want anymore!!!! This isn’t some low class reality show..this is our world. Ugh. The fact that he spent such little time with the families…the fact that he partied after…the fact that he called out the FBI for being to obsessed with him and Russia…what a disgrace.
Oprah has done more for Americans and the world than this orange ass ever will and it burns him up inside. She is richer and is more admired than he ever will be. It kills him.
He’s going to resign. Mueller has the goods, and the closer Bobby Three Sticks gets to the money laundering aspect of this investigation, the crazier (if possible) Cheeto’s tweets will become.
Cheeto is a bully and a coward, and when confronted, bullies back down, and cowards run away. I expect Cheeto will have his “Keystone Cops” legal team cut some deal wherein he leaves without prosecution for treason. But I fully expect the NY and FL Attorneys General to nail Trump et al on various charges — they’re not going to get away with lying in bed with the Russians.
The attack on Oprah signifies his further hysteria — more deflection.
He does have a habit of quitting, but the only reason I think he’ll keep desecrating our White House and the Presidency is because it gives him an arguable measure of protection from prosecution.
I agree Betsy. If he resigns, he opens himself up to federal prosecution and loses his power to dole out pardons like candy. He’ll go down with the ship, kicking and screaming and crying and wailing and deflecting. He is so insecure and his ego is so big, he would rather watch the world burn than admit that we were right about him all along. The terrifying thing is, he has the power to do just that. Somebody take his codes away! I pray that Mueller has all of his chess pieces in place.
Plus, he’s too much of a megalomaniac to resign.
This is a man — who is always convinced that all he thinks, does, and says is right and true — will not willingly walk away. His past shows that he does not walk away in defeat….people or situations that don’t go his way must be destroyed, be it with defamation, lawsuits, or in this case I fear, warmongering rhetoric to whip his supporters into a violent frenzy. He will not go quietly if he is made to go. I fear he’d rather see the country burned to the ground than him be removed from presidency because it’s all about him…period. His actions have shown that he believes he is the country and if you don’t love him you hate this country. It’s all about him.
Perhaps, but I still think there’s a chance that he’ll just wake up one day, set a flight plan for Mar-a-Lago and tweet out upon landing, in his childlike tantrum behavior “Screw all of you, I’m not coming back.”
His behavior is ever-increasingly erratic — it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he passed on the pardons for Jared et al. But, say he does have a modicum of clarity, I’d be willing to bet those pardons are part of the deal he’d cut with Mueller just to get the hell out of Dodge. All he ever wanted was his own cable network, where he could be lauded by his deluded followers 24/7.
He thinks the White House is a dump, and he just wants to play golf, grab p*ssy and eat Big Macs to his heart’s content.
Mueller time. More deflection. He’s so clearly in a panic.
With Rick Gates broke and flipping, Mueller’s going to trap Manafort with extra indictments.
Manafort has two choices: prison for 60 years or turn on Emperor Zero about what really matters to Mueller and has a connection to Friday’s indictments of 13 Russians: what happened in Trump Tower with you, Kush, and Jr on June 16, 2016 and when did EZ find out? Within 90 days we will have the answer.
Kaiser: your first two sentences. Enough said.
The first two sentences of this post took me out! Lol. 😂😂😂
Trump, we dub thee Master and World Leader of Projection (the psychological kind in case there is any confusion).
Wow. I saw that interview. I thought he doesn’t watch much tv news. Oprah was definitely not insecure and a matter of fact very unifying. What is disturbing is Trumps tweets.?The way he deflects his actual traits & behaviors onto others. It is Trump who is very insecure. It is Trump who lies & twists the facts every day .He sits alone tweeting trying to divide us.
He’s out of his mind. HE is the pathologically insecure one. Also, doesn’t he have a country to run? What is he doing attacking Oprah? Is he bored on the golf course? Agree with the comments above — more deflection and nonsense distraction.
I’m trapped between excitement and terror, waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m so hoping it is really about to be Mueller Time.
I hope they listen to these kids. A school in Missouri is continuing a current raffle for an AR-15 , to benefit their school baseball team. The type just used to slaughter kids at a school.
I remember hearing that kids were crucial in ending Vietnam, with protests. Our country needs that right now. My hope is that it is epic turnouts, and that kids will see themselves as the solution to a situation created by adults.
Cheetolini uses projection quite a lot. So, if he’s tweeting that someone else is “insecure” you can bet that’s how he’s feeling himself.
he mad at oprah cuz she legit has more money than him HAHA
cheeto head
Oprah’s billions are real. Oprah’s celebrity is minted gold. Trump is consumed with jealousy.
I have no words for how awful this thing they put in the WH is. He makes me sick every single day. I have NOT grown used to this thing as the “President” and I cannot. I am in disbelief.
I am going to join the student-led march on DC on March 24th though. I feel taking action to support these children (they are hope), who are the anthissis of Trump (he is despair) will be good not just for the country, for these kids, but for my mental health too.
Come on, Bobby Three Sticks, take this administration down.
Hurt people HURT PEOPLE.
His constant deflections and spazzing out at people like this is awful. I am in no way defending him, I can’t stand him, but he is like an angry child who was damaged somehow and now he takes it out on anyone who says something mean. Such a crap president.
