Donald Trump thinks Oprah is ‘very insecure’. No, really, he tweeted that.

Embed from Getty Images

I thought about writing something about Donald Trump over the weekend but it’s just too depressing and stupid. He is so stupid, my God. Friday afternoon, Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians in connection with Russian meddling in the 2016 election – you can read more about the indictments and what they mean here. After the indictments came out, Trump went crazy. I can’t even properly summarize his weekend, honestly. He flew down to Florida but he didn’t golf at Mar-a-Lago because his advisers told him it would “look bad” if he went golfing so soon after 17 adults and children were killed in a Florida school. He met with some of the survivors and smiled like an idiot, like he thought he was at a campaign rally surrounded by Deplorables:

After spending literally MINUTES with some survivors, Trump headed off to his night club to party:

In between grinning like an idiot at the thought of dead children and partying at a nightclub, Trump apparently spent the rest of his weekend watching cable news and tweeting. Here’s one where he suggests that the FBI could have stopped the Parkland shooter if only the FBI wasn’t investigating the Russian collusion issue.

Here’s the Chaos Artist bragging about the chaos he creates.

And here he is whining about Oprah’s 60 Minutes segment where she went to Michigan to talk to Trump voters who now have second thoughts about voting for him. He calls HER “very insecure.”

This is our world now. Happy President’s Day.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

75 Responses to “Donald Trump thinks Oprah is ‘very insecure’. No, really, he tweeted that.”

  1. Justwastingtime says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Good for a laugh, that comment. Which is about all our commander in chief is good for.

    Reply
  2. Patricia says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:04 am

    What is left to say? This IS the new normal. Every single one of these tweets is outrageous. And yet… there’s no outrage left, in me at least. I’m so worn out.

    Reply
  3. ArtShark says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:06 am

    He had a complete twitter meltdown over the weekend. His big “Russia Hoax” claim fell apart with the indictments.

    The fact that he blamed The FBI for the shooting because they were spending too much time on Russia is such a disgrace.

    I’m glad the victims are clapping back at him. Turns out a bunch of traumatized teenagers are much smarter than the President of the United States. Not that this surprised me at all.

    Reply
  4. Lenn says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:06 am

    The irony is, if there is one thing that he could do better than Obama (not that Obama didn’t try) it would be this issue. He could finally be able to say he did something no other president has accomplished. He could finally boost his ego for real. But he can’t because he is swimming in IRA-money.

    Reply
  5. DiligentDiva says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:07 am

    He’s the president, and he’s on twitter complaining about an Oprah interview he didn’t like. Why is this our reality?

    Reply
  6. Christin says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Oh, but isn’t he supposed to go back to FL mid-week and speak with (likely handpicked) survivors?

    Maybe he’ll share results of the informal survey he allegedly did at the disco party. Supposedly he asked attendees if he should do anything about gun control.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:14 pm

      I was going to ask if you were serious, but then I remembered who we were talking about:(
      I wonder what other house secrets he has blabbed while being an expansive blowhard at one his parties?

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        February 19, 2018 at 12:38 pm

        Seriously, both of these tidbits were from today’s Morning Joe panel. I’m sure the optics are terrible from the private party and the quick photo opps at the hospital.

        I wish someone would infiltrate his little club and leak every dumb thing that happens.

    • Amy Too says:
      February 19, 2018 at 2:39 pm

      A this point, I wouldn’t inflict him on the survivors. And I wonder if he could only spend 14 minutes at the hospital visiting with survivors and families bc no one wanted to see him. If it had been me, I would not have agreed to see him. I hate him too much. Maybe people would agree to see him so that they could yell at him and tell him he needs to do something, but if his job is just to offer “support” with his “awesome, Presidential presence” than no, bc he would not be comforting, and he wouldn’t even be a good pretender. I bet very much hes the one who asked for that photo with school shooting victim kid in the hospital bed, and everyone, including the doctor, posing and smiling around the bed. I don’t think I’d let the president take a picture with me to use on social media if he came to visit me during or rightbafter a crisis. It reeks of PR and being insincere.

      Reply
  7. Elkie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Trump still hasn’t actioned the next round of sanctions against Russia that were passed by the house with 99% bipartisan support. Because Trumpy is basically Putin’s miniature toy poodle, thanks to the latter knowing ALL about his laundering of dirty money for the Russian Mafia.

    Also, does he think there are only twelve or so agents working for the FBI?!! And how were they supposed to stop a teenager from owning assault weapons and gas masks after Florida Governor Slenderman Scott made ownership of them perfectly LEGAL? The local cops were warned twenty times and admitted they were powerless to act.

    Reply
  8. Shelley says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:10 am

    There are simply because no words to describe the shi*tshow, sh*thead and cowardice of Trump, the deplorable, and Republican party. The survivors are so heroic. Please support them on March 14th. As for Oprah, she didn’t have Daddy’s 💰 or Cohn to bully folk.

    Reply
  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Defensive, incoherent and malicious to the point there is no doubt he is guilty of collusion, money laundering, and other crimes. Mueller knows it all.

    He never thought he would win even as he burned through our political process. So now he is being exposed. Also Jailbird Jared and Grifter Barbie are sinking deeper into serious debt because they can’t borrow anymore from Putin. They need to leave the WH.

    Reply
  10. Lori says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I just have no words anymore for this fool.

    I’m just stunned that the republicans look at him and think “yeah, this guy is a great president!”.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:58 am

      I don’t think they do, though. I though they look at him and think this vulgar moron is a great distraction and cover for us to move forward all of these agenda items our wealthy owners have been ordering us to do for years. Now they’re getting their monies’ worth, having purchased our votes and the election. I’ll worry about whether or not I’m going to hell in a few years. For now- next agenda item!

      Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:18 am

    There are days when I’m just numb to his idiocy. This is not one of those days. I want to punch him in the neck, repeatedly. Children die and this is his response. What a waste of space. I’ve said it before, I absolutely loathed Bush. I mostly remember Clinton for the damn blue dress (I was a kid/teen in the 90s). Mostly loved Obama despite some of the sh*t that went down during those years. Whatever you liked or disliked about past presidents, I think we can all agree that they cared. Some more, some less, some selectively, but they weren’t … this. Narcisstistic voids. Black holes of cruelty and egomania. I wouldn’t feel a damn thing if he was taken out by his own damn golf cart tomorrow.

    Reply
  12. Veronica says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Trump is melting down. They need to keep the nuclear codes away from him. He is such a senile and narcissistic lunatic that he would blow up the Korean peninsula during the Olympics if the thought it would save his butt.
    He is looking more and more guilty every single day.

    Reply
  13. SoulSPA says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Insecure? LOL. Still LMAO thinking of how insecure *he was* when *his wife* deflected his attempts to touch her while they left the aircraft upon arrival to Florida. TWICE! Not even his own wife can stand that con. Hahahaha.

    Reply
  14. Jenns says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Just let him golf. Otherwise this is what we get.

    Also, can’t wait for the 4,357,982 opinion piece from Trump supporters saying that even after this current PR disaster, they still support him!

    Reply
  15. MellyMel says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

    He’s an insecure piece of sh*t. In regards to the Parkland shooting, it makes me so happy and proud of this younger generation calling Trump and fellow repubs out for taking money from the NRA and planning marches and walk outs in the coming months. Also that picture of Obama makes me cry.

    Reply
  16. Lorelai says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    He’s feeling cornered and lashing out more. The Oprah tweet was just ridiculous and “LOL,” but I think he knows Mueller is getting closer to taking him down.

    I hope.

    Reply
  17. Beth says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    His constant hand gestures and smirks always drive me crazy, but giving a thumbs up and grinning ear to ear while standing with the victims of a shooting massacre proved that he has no heart or any kind of sensitivity at all. He is disgusting!!

    Reply
  18. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Has it only been a year? Oh, that’s right, two with the campaign year. It feels like a damn decade. I’m exhausted with the disgust.

    Reply
  19. Marty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Oprah wasn’t talking to Trump supporters who are having second thoughts, she talked to a bipartisan roundtable of trump and non-trump voters and that most recent article was the follow-up.

    He didn’t even read the article, his supporters were still fully supporting him in that discussion.

    Reply
  20. The Original G says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I think it’s better if he golfs.

    Reply
  21. HeyThere! says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I am so sick of this sad excuse of a man! Oprah is the insecure one?! Riiight! LOL He’s just upset everyone is begging her to run. I can’t with him anymore. His biggest problem, of many, is that he isn’t a ‘celeb’ anymore he’s the mother effing POTUS!!!!! You can’t just tweet and say whatever you want anymore!!!! This isn’t some low class reality show..this is our world. Ugh. The fact that he spent such little time with the families…the fact that he partied after…the fact that he called out the FBI for being to obsessed with him and Russia…what a disgrace.

    Reply
  22. PunkyMomma says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:59 am

    He’s going to resign. Mueller has the goods, and the closer Bobby Three Sticks gets to the money laundering aspect of this investigation, the crazier (if possible) Cheeto’s tweets will become.

    Cheeto is a bully and a coward, and when confronted, bullies back down, and cowards run away. I expect Cheeto will have his “Keystone Cops” legal team cut some deal wherein he leaves without prosecution for treason. But I fully expect the NY and FL Attorneys General to nail Trump et al on various charges — they’re not going to get away with lying in bed with the Russians.

    The attack on Oprah signifies his further hysteria — more deflection.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:20 am

      He does have a habit of quitting, but the only reason I think he’ll keep desecrating our White House and the Presidency is because it gives him an arguable measure of protection from prosecution.

      Reply
      • Juls says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:17 am

        I agree Betsy. If he resigns, he opens himself up to federal prosecution and loses his power to dole out pardons like candy. He’ll go down with the ship, kicking and screaming and crying and wailing and deflecting. He is so insecure and his ego is so big, he would rather watch the world burn than admit that we were right about him all along. The terrifying thing is, he has the power to do just that. Somebody take his codes away! I pray that Mueller has all of his chess pieces in place.

      • Otaku fairy says:
        February 19, 2018 at 1:33 pm

        Plus, he’s too much of a megalomaniac to resign.

    • Mumzy says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:35 am

      This is a man — who is always convinced that all he thinks, does, and says is right and true — will not willingly walk away. His past shows that he does not walk away in defeat….people or situations that don’t go his way must be destroyed, be it with defamation, lawsuits, or in this case I fear, warmongering rhetoric to whip his supporters into a violent frenzy. He will not go quietly if he is made to go. I fear he’d rather see the country burned to the ground than him be removed from presidency because it’s all about him…period. His actions have shown that he believes he is the country and if you don’t love him you hate this country. It’s all about him.

      Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      February 19, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      Perhaps, but I still think there’s a chance that he’ll just wake up one day, set a flight plan for Mar-a-Lago and tweet out upon landing, in his childlike tantrum behavior “Screw all of you, I’m not coming back.”

      His behavior is ever-increasingly erratic — it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he passed on the pardons for Jared et al. But, say he does have a modicum of clarity, I’d be willing to bet those pardons are part of the deal he’d cut with Mueller just to get the hell out of Dodge. All he ever wanted was his own cable network, where he could be lauded by his deluded followers 24/7.

      He thinks the White House is a dump, and he just wants to play golf, grab p*ssy and eat Big Macs to his heart’s content.

      Reply
  23. adastraperaspera says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Mueller time. More deflection. He’s so clearly in a panic.

    Reply
    • Eric says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:31 am

      With Rick Gates broke and flipping, Mueller’s going to trap Manafort with extra indictments.

      Manafort has two choices: prison for 60 years or turn on Emperor Zero about what really matters to Mueller and has a connection to Friday’s indictments of 13 Russians: what happened in Trump Tower with you, Kush, and Jr on June 16, 2016 and when did EZ find out? Within 90 days we will have the answer.

      Kaiser: your first two sentences. Enough said.

      Reply
  24. Wow says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:22 am

    The first two sentences of this post took me out! Lol. 😂😂😂

    Reply
  25. Gisele says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Trump, we dub thee Master and World Leader of Projection (the psychological kind in case there is any confusion).

    Reply
  26. Lila says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Wow. I saw that interview. I thought he doesn’t watch much tv news. Oprah was definitely not insecure and a matter of fact very unifying. What is disturbing is Trumps tweets.?The way he deflects his actual traits & behaviors onto others. It is Trump who is very insecure. It is Trump who lies & twists the facts every day .He sits alone tweeting trying to divide us.

    Reply
  27. ajm says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:49 am

    He’s out of his mind. HE is the pathologically insecure one. Also, doesn’t he have a country to run? What is he doing attacking Oprah? Is he bored on the golf course? Agree with the comments above — more deflection and nonsense distraction.

    Reply
  28. Nicegirl says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:40 am

    I’m trapped between excitement and terror, waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m so hoping it is really about to be Mueller Time.

    Reply
  29. CharlieBouquet says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I hope they listen to these kids. A school in Missouri is continuing a current raffle for an AR-15 , to benefit their school baseball team. The type just used to slaughter kids at a school.
    I remember hearing that kids were crucial in ending Vietnam, with protests. Our country needs that right now. My hope is that it is epic turnouts, and that kids will see themselves as the solution to a situation created by adults.

    Reply
  30. Ruyana says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Cheetolini uses projection quite a lot. So, if he’s tweeting that someone else is “insecure” you can bet that’s how he’s feeling himself.

    Reply
  31. mela says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    he mad at oprah cuz she legit has more money than him HAHA

    cheeto head

    Reply
  32. Darla says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    I have no words for how awful this thing they put in the WH is. He makes me sick every single day. I have NOT grown used to this thing as the “President” and I cannot. I am in disbelief.

    I am going to join the student-led march on DC on March 24th though. I feel taking action to support these children (they are hope), who are the anthissis of Trump (he is despair) will be good not just for the country, for these kids, but for my mental health too.

    Reply
  33. minx says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Come on, Bobby Three Sticks, take this administration down.

    Reply
  34. sequinedheart says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Hurt people HURT PEOPLE.
    His constant deflections and spazzing out at people like this is awful. I am in no way defending him, I can’t stand him, but he is like an angry child who was damaged somehow and now he takes it out on anyone who says something mean. Such a crap president.

    Reply

