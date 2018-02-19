Donald Trump thinks Oprah is ‘very insecure’. No, really, he tweeted that.

Embed from Getty Images

I thought about writing something about Donald Trump over the weekend but it’s just too depressing and stupid. He is so stupid, my God. Friday afternoon, Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians in connection with Russian meddling in the 2016 election – you can read more about the indictments and what they mean here. After the indictments came out, Trump went crazy. I can’t even properly summarize his weekend, honestly. He flew down to Florida but he didn’t golf at Mar-a-Lago because his advisers told him it would “look bad” if he went golfing so soon after 17 adults and children were killed in a Florida school. He met with some of the survivors and smiled like an idiot, like he thought he was at a campaign rally surrounded by Deplorables:

Look at Trump grinning like an idiot for his photo op. pic.twitter.com/k7R0QmAukB — Brenda Steinmetz (@brendajoanneWY) February 18, 2018

After spending literally MINUTES with some survivors, Trump headed off to his night club to party:

Obama (2012) sits alone in a classroom after meeting for hours with parents of Sandy Hook victims. Trump (2018) sits at a disco party he threw at his private night club after spending 14 minutes with victims at the hospital in Parkland. These pictures speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/oOmnjeBdu6 — Black Lives Matter (@usblm) February 19, 2018

In between grinning like an idiot at the thought of dead children and partying at a nightclub, Trump apparently spent the rest of his weekend watching cable news and tweeting. Here’s one where he suggests that the FBI could have stopped the Parkland shooter if only the FBI wasn’t investigating the Russian collusion issue.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Here’s the Chaos Artist bragging about the chaos he creates.

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

And here he is whining about Oprah’s 60 Minutes segment where she went to Michigan to talk to Trump voters who now have second thoughts about voting for him. He calls HER “very insecure.”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

This is our world now. Happy President’s Day.

Girl. Oprah’s richer than you. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 19, 2018

If you’re keeping track, this weekend alone on Twitter, Trump mocked Hillary, Obama, the FBI, Schiff, CNN, the media, Democrats, and Oprah, but not Putin or Russia, who he said are currently laughing at America, the country Trump himself is supposed to represent. — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 19, 2018

