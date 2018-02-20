Duchess Kate is especially keen on Victorian photography of children

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at this year’s BAFTAs. There’s some question about her emeralds and what they “mean.” I personally think Kate is so basic that she just thought “I’m wearing a green dress, I should wear emeralds to match” and that was the end of her thought process. But according to the Daily Mail, Kate wore the emeralds as a signal of “support” for Time’s Up. You know how she could have supported Time’s Up? By wearing any of the black or black-patterned gowns in her closet. I don’t get why people are bending over backwards to look for “signals” and make excuses for why she didn’t wear black or why she couldn’t. She could have. She didn’t. Did it matter? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But the real reason for this post? Kate is keen about Victorian-era photographs of children. Keen Kate wrote a foreward for the National Portrait Gallery exhibition catalogue about her keenness:

Kate Middleton is putting pen to paper — to talk about her love of art! Princess Kate, who is the patron for London’s National Portrait Gallery, is set to open the exhibition Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography, on Feb. 28. And ahead of the exhibition’s opening, she penned the foreword to the exhibition catalog, where she talks about her passion for the subject of photography — and her love of pictures of children, in particular. The exhibition will explore “the birth of art photography in England,” Kate writes in the page-long foreword and will contain photos from Julia Margaret Cameron, Lewis Carroll, Oscar Rejlander, Clementina Hawarden and more photographers from the Victorian era. It will also focus on photographs of children, a subject Kate, who frequently snaps official photos of her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is well familiar with. “Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential,” Kate writes. “This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a young mother.” Kate, who dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews — where she met Prince William in the their shared freshman dorm. This exhibition in particular has a special connection for Kate, as this era of photography was the focus of her thesis in school. “As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature prominently in the exhibition, are of real interest to me,” she wrote. The opening of the exhibition is set for Feb. 28, and Kate will attend the event at the National Portrait Gallery solo. It’s a reminder of her pregnancy with Prince George — just a few months before giving birth to her eldest child, she attended an event at the National Portrait Gallery in April 2013.

[From People]

I’ve spent how many years writing about Kate and this is the first time I’ve read that her university thesis was about Victorian photographs of children. This actually explains a lot about Kate – she’s always had a sort of throwback vibe, sometimes a throwback to the 1950s ideal of the role of womanhood. But she’s also had that Victorian vibe too, in her clothing and her view of her “role” as a duchess and wife of the heir’s heir. I often called this her Downton Abbey cosplay, but Downton Abbey was actually set in the Edwardian era, not Victorian. Kate would prefer to be buttoned up and bustled and to just think of children and the empire, thank you very much.