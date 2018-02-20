Duchess Kate is especially keen on Victorian photography of children

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at this year’s BAFTAs. There’s some question about her emeralds and what they “mean.” I personally think Kate is so basic that she just thought “I’m wearing a green dress, I should wear emeralds to match” and that was the end of her thought process. But according to the Daily Mail, Kate wore the emeralds as a signal of “support” for Time’s Up. You know how she could have supported Time’s Up? By wearing any of the black or black-patterned gowns in her closet. I don’t get why people are bending over backwards to look for “signals” and make excuses for why she didn’t wear black or why she couldn’t. She could have. She didn’t. Did it matter? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
But the real reason for this post? Kate is keen about Victorian-era photographs of children. Keen Kate wrote a foreward for the National Portrait Gallery exhibition catalogue about her keenness:
Kate Middleton is putting pen to paper — to talk about her love of art! Princess Kate, who is the patron for London’s National Portrait Gallery, is set to open the exhibition Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography, on Feb. 28. And ahead of the exhibition’s opening, she penned the foreword to the exhibition catalog, where she talks about her passion for the subject of photography — and her love of pictures of children, in particular.
The exhibition will explore “the birth of art photography in England,” Kate writes in the page-long foreword and will contain photos from Julia Margaret Cameron, Lewis Carroll, Oscar Rejlander, Clementina Hawarden and more photographers from the Victorian era. It will also focus on photographs of children, a subject Kate, who frequently snaps official photos of her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is well familiar with.
“Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential,” Kate writes. “This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a young mother.”
Kate, who dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews — where she met Prince William in the their shared freshman dorm. This exhibition in particular has a special connection for Kate, as this era of photography was the focus of her thesis in school.
“As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature prominently in the exhibition, are of real interest to me,” she wrote.
The opening of the exhibition is set for Feb. 28, and Kate will attend the event at the National Portrait Gallery solo. It’s a reminder of her pregnancy with Prince George — just a few months before giving birth to her eldest child, she attended an event at the National Portrait Gallery in April 2013.
I’ve spent how many years writing about Kate and this is the first time I’ve read that her university thesis was about Victorian photographs of children. This actually explains a lot about Kate – she’s always had a sort of throwback vibe, sometimes a throwback to the 1950s ideal of the role of womanhood. But she’s also had that Victorian vibe too, in her clothing and her view of her “role” as a duchess and wife of the heir’s heir. I often called this her Downton Abbey cosplay, but Downton Abbey was actually set in the Edwardian era, not Victorian. Kate would prefer to be buttoned up and bustled and to just think of children and the empire, thank you very much.
I think she’s gotten poor advice regarding the Time’s Up! movement-I liked Lainey’s take about the fact that people believe this is political when it should be a human rights issue.
What I mainly took from this, however, is im going to fall down an Edwardian vs. Victorian rabbit hole now. Good way to spend a travel day after vacation.
Categorizing Time’s Up as a political issue let’s people choose sides or stay out of it, and that’s the problem. There is only one morally correct side, it’s not a matter of difference of opinion.
But we know she’s keen on photography, not using her position for change.
I’m a museum curator and just did an exhibition on Victorian photography – it was an important time in photographic technology and a time when notions of childhood were changing. It’s a topic that has been studied quite a bit, I wonder what Kate wrote about…
I’d love to read that thesis. She doesn’t come across well prepared at all in her mid 30s and for all I know people grow in time through work and experience. I would not expect a top level thesis from her just because she shows so little now as an adult. But she never work before either – she hadn’t have any incentive whatsoever to grow as a person and as a professional. The only incentive she’s had was to land William the Ordinary and a title. So no, from my POV her involvement in said exhibition does not bear any weight or professionalism whatsoever.
And the timing is shady now that Meghan is in the picture. And Keen Kate is pregnant now. She didn’t do much during the other pregnancies. Why now? KP are working hard to make her look better but I’m not buying it at all.
Jeez, even when she works more and takes an interest in something you find a reason to drag her. The original poster didn’t even ask her if her involvement bore any weight or professionalism but for some odd reason, you decided to add it in there.
And about working more – it was always known that once William stopped working for the Air Ambulance and the family moved from Norfolk to London William and Kate would work more. Maybe Meghan has woken them up but she isn’t the only reason they are working more.
We’ve just seen an example of her writing skills…. Not great. I read quite some time ago that her thesis has restricted access.
@OriginalLaLa, have you seen this? It shows a Victorian couple cracking up in between having their formal photo taken, and is wonderful: https://twitter.com/lcvsleeds/status/962957874279403521
@tina- I’ve seen this one before and LOVE it! Such a gem, wish there were more of these candies. It makes them seem more human because you actually see some personality rather then them just staring off into space.
The recently published Romanov family pics are also fascinating. Czar Nicholas was in love with his little Brownie instant camera and thankfully we now have these amazing photographs.
I love Victorian photography as well. So so interesting to see the very first photos of humans, royals (such as Victoria herself and her family), just the world in general at that time. I could look at Victorian photos for hours, along with Edwardian era.
Is it a british expression to call a mother of small children a “young mother”? To my American ears it sounds funny, a mid-30 yo wouldn’t use that expression. Maybe teens or 20- somethings.
Kate is in no way a ‘young mother’ and no one in Britain (unless sycophantic) would describe her as such. She’s almost geriatric in terms of pregnancies. Young mothers are really anyone still a teenager and / or still at school when pregnant. I’m so fed up of this ‘young royals’ thing, they are almost 40!!
Edit: She described HERSELF as a young mother?!?! Good grief. Maybe it’s how the ‘posh’ talk, or its her word salad acting up again. ‘Mother of young children’ – there, fixed it for you Kate!
ABC I love your edit!
@ABC Nope it’s not posh talk either… I live in the U.K. and I’ve never heard anyone use that expression for a woman in her 30’s.
The NHS categorises pregnancy in women over 35 as “geriatric pregnancy” so…
From my experience, a young mum in the UK would be teens or early 20s. At a (big) push, under 30.
Hi, Eliza. That hit me straight away, too. I don’t know about Britain, but here in Australia, mid-30s is definitely not “young mother”. Down here, mothers of her age are the norm. Mums aged 21 and under are considered “young mothers” here. It’s about time she cut the tickets off herself. She looks good n the green dress.
The quote has a typo. The actual letter is on Twitter. She said mother of a young family.
Did the university make her thesis publicly available?…I remember reading at the time that it had something to do with children’s literature as well. I’d love to read it.
I think it was on Lewis Carroll’s photography of children. I loved Morton N. Cohen’s biography of Carroll and would love to read Kate’s thesis too.
No, it’s under lock and key apparently. Not available for anyone to see.
Will’s too? What did he write about? He is the (possibly) future King after all. Do people deserve to know? LOL!
That’s weird. I worked at a university here in the US for a while and every thesis written for a graduate degree at that university was bound and placed in the library. You could go check them out like any other book. I always assumed that would be the case everywhere.
@Chaine
No idea how it is in the UK.
I was asked by my prof if i’ll allow it. I signed an agreement (very silly… one page with 2 sentences If i remember well).
In the UK only PhD theses are deposited in the home insitution’s library.
I very much doubt any undergradute’s thesis would be publically available, unless they turn out to be a great mind, like Stephen Hawking – whose undergrad thesis is at the UL in Cambridge I believe.
In either case, I’m surprised so many people would want to read someone’s undergrad ‘thesis’ – which, if of a similar standard to the average undergrad thesis is just a long essay, and fairly rubbish. I mean, I would never want to read another undergrad thesis again, if it weren’t my job!
@Chaine I remember reading years ago that Hillary Clinton’s undergraduate thesis was “locked up,” not sure if it still is. So probably for people like that they keep them locked away.
“Young mother” ? Really ? What’s a standard aged mother then ?
It was a misquote. The original was, “mother of a young family.”
IMO there’s a decent chance she doesn’t even know about Times Up or the dress code. Unless it’s a rare event she’s personally interested in, all she ever seems to take in is the absolute bare minimum of information. All the speeches where it’s as though she has zero idea what’s she’s saying or why, all the awkward exchanges with people where it’s clear she can’t think of anything even vaguely relevant to say…if her people still bother briefing her she clearly doesn’t listen.
She looks so pretty here. That dress and jewels are gorgeous! IMO, she looks better with more weight on her.
Yes, I don’t think that I have ever seen her look better!
I agree. The colour is lovely on her. Although her hair is out, it is off her face, and she looks more… polished, if that makes sense. I think she looks fantastic with some flesh on her.
Honestly, I think the emeralds look pretty with her dress, even if they don’t match. Someone commented here yesterday that the RF owns all kinds of beautiful jewelry, so why not show it off?
Funny how we’re now hearing her thesis was on Victorian photography as for years we were told it was on the works on Lewis Carroll.
And i agree with Laineys take on it, bad advice but at the same time she’s 36. What kind of 36 year old needs advice on what to wear.
Better to be criticised for standing up for something than for not (which comes off as not supporting it at all)
Thank you for pointing out her age. People make a lot of excuses for her and give William somewhat of a pass but the thing is that both are almost forty. 4. 0. Forty. As in, they are now closer to being 50 than they are 20. It’s time society, and their fans, stopped treating them like sleep-tossed infants. Diana’s babies are grown and the cotton wool has been off of Kate for a long time now.
Whew. I don’t know where that came from but there it is. I think I just needed to say it. Rant over😊
Reminds me of how the press always gave JFK Jr. a pass because of being a “young” man, but he was pushing 40…
I hated the emerald set. If she was going for matchy matchy, which was her goal and had nothing to do with secret signals, she should have worn emeralds the color of Gemma Artherton’s or diamonds. But that’s Kate. As for the Victorian photography, well that explains a lot.
Re: the dress and the protocol vs. political opinion. William did talk about sexual harassment. In writing. So his underwhelming royal highness William the Ordinary did take a stance on the issue. Why couldn’t Kate wear a black dress? Did she not care? I think she didn’t care to wear a black dress because she wanted to stand out in the crowd as if her manic grin woudn’t do it. Or her title.
I refuse to believe she didn’t know about it. Her well paid senior staff plus #poorjason who is a North American PR person from what I know, did know about this. BAFTA knew about this, duh. No, she doesn’t have any excuse. Her husband talked about this. She knew about this. No excuse for Snowflake Christmas tree Kate.
I love the emeralds and I love when Kate wears big jewels for big occasions (as opposed to when she wears those fancy tanzanite earrings in the daytime, or something small in the evening for a formal event, etc.) I agree that she just thought “green dress, green emeralds” and they really don’t work with the dress. The diamond necklace she wore to the diplomatic reception may have worked well.
Anyway, I also really don’t buy that the emeralds are a “subtle nod” to times up. She could have worn black if she wanted to show solidarity with Times Up. She didn’t. For whatever reason – she didn’t think about it, didn’t care, didn’t have a black dress, decided she liked this one better – whatever – she didn’t. So I’m not willing to buy the whole “she didn’t wear black BUT SHE KIND OF DID BECAUSE HER RIBBON IS BLACK” argument. People are bending over backwards to prove that she was supporting Times Up and I just don’t think she thinks that way, with that much care to her every accessory. (I don’t think she “doesn’t” support Times Up, I just think its probably not much on her radar.)
I’ve noticed this happens frequently where the press/twitter/fan sites try to give significant meaning to every clothing choice she makes, ESPECIALLY if the clothing choice is somewhat questionable. “She’s thinking of Diana” or “she’s wearing this shade of blue because its the color of the font used on the front of X national building” or something. It can get quite ridiculous.
Idolising Victorian childhood potential really spotlights her bubble of privilege because only the well off could afford to idolise their children and treat them to wonderful childhoods and paint/ photograph them in wonderful scenes looking cherubic.
For everyone else, get those children to work as soon as possible. Often with little to no food or care. School was a pipe dream. The Victorian age was vile to children.
She really is ignorant. She just shows that all the money in the world and an above average education really does nothing for some people. I used to believe it was such a shame such a woman became a Royal spouse with such an unlimited platform and resources. Now I wonder if royals are even worth caring about and whatever little it is they think of.
Victorian era photography always creeped me out – esp when they photographed themselves with dead relatives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIGHT??? I find them to be sooo creepy.
Agree, but IMO the Victorian hair art was even creepier.
Word! I have second hand knowledge about children’s rights through a friend who works for a charity. And from the little I know about Britain, the working class had a very hard time in the Victorian period. British literature highlighted that too, including in regards to children. I remember seeing some spots on the BBC last week about child poverty in the UK and lack of opportunities for children from unprivileged backgrounds in the UK as per education opportunities. Factor in mental health for children. Snowflake takes on “easy” subjects because she is unprepared and does not care. #awfullydisappointmentagainSnowflake
Exactly, LAK! The only happy, beautiful children were the children of the wealthy. Of course, Kate has idolized the era.
@LAK nail on the head.
Waxing lyrical about period that was unarguably an awful time to be a child in Britain…Kate your privilege is showing.
How exactly is she idolising victorian childhood? By writing a thesis about victorian photography? What If her focus was the crass difference between artful staged photos of rich kids and the reality of victorian life?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ollie: Please no more of this ‘so what you are saying is….’ method of putting words in my mouth.
The foreword that *Kate* wrote for the exhibition states “Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential,”
If you know anything about the victorian era, you would know that childhood was very grim indeed for anyone who wasn’t well off. Children were expected to work almost as soon as they could walk nevermind being celebrated for their potential.
I didn’t say a word about Kate’s thesis. However since you went there, we do know she wrote about C S Lewis’s photographs of children. A subject that is well documented and freely available on the internet if only because the photographer is a very well known children’s author.
Given the *controversy surrounding his photography, if i were to speculate about Kate’s thesis, i’d wonder whether she touches on the controversy or simply writes about composition and tableaux he created in his photographs.
* https://news.artnet.com/art-world/was-lewis-carroll-a-pedophile-his-photographs-suggest-so-237222
And you know what? The children in those photographs belonged to well to do people which closes the circle of my original point that the grim reality of majority of the children in the Victorian era didn’t leave room for celebration of potential unless you were well off.
Just a little correction. I think you mean Lewis Carroll’s photographs of children, not C.S. Lewis. Both wrote classic children’s books and were professors at Oxford, but Lewis lived in the 20th century and did not take photographs. I’m sure you know this, but just to avoid anyone thinking that the Narnia author took pictures of naked girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justme: Thank you for correction. That’s who i meant. Didn’t realise my typo mistake. 😊
I think it’s possible she could have been required to use theory during her thesis. If theory was used, I also think it’s possible she could have critiqued the notion of children being held up as idyllic or celebratory. She might have been asked to explain what was absent. Her supervisor would have offered feedback and could have advised her go beyond the limits of celebration. I also don’t know if her supervisor would have wanted her to write anything too basic. I’m only speculating though.
For the purposes of this kind of exhibition, I think what she wrote works for the purpose of being simple. The public at large isn’t going to want to read something highly theoretical.
I’m not saying she’s a searing intellect. I just think her professor would have expected her to write more than what’s seen on the surface in order to pass (people talk about St. Andrews as being a fairly good university so I would probably err on the side of thinking she’d have to do some form of actual critique.)
The cult of childhood thing was prominent among male authors during that period. The reality was grim, but that doesn’t mean some artists wouldn’t have tried to idealize children on some level. Children were seen as exhibiting more creativity and emotion and as being closer to God. So I don’t really think Kate’s description is wholly wrong or anything. She did also use the word “seemingly”.
Perplexed: That may indeed be true, but the exhibition is very specific about what it is celebrating. Her quote makes a sweeping statement about the era that ignores the grim reality of many children in that era.
When I hear someone talk about children in the Victorian era, I just think about Dickensian kids. Geez, didn’t those working children living in squallor really live a special existence, Kate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very disappointing she didn’t wear black.
This was her chance to actually stand for something- without saying a thing ( as per the royal protocol of not expressing personal opinions).
What a wasted opportunity to have people talking about something other than her clothing, as usual.
It’s odd that she would claim that the Victorians celebrated childhood potential. Perhaps the upper classes did towards the end of the era, but my understanding of the time is that childhood was so fraught with dangers and poverty, that children were celebrated for their innocence (as in, they’re closer to Godly purity and untouched by earthly matters of sex and commerce) or ability to work and help support the family. Generally speaking, childhood potential is a product of the modern age, when parents can limit the number of children, assume that their children will all live to adulthood, and further assume that said children will have career and life options. That was the situation for very few families of the time.
I studied history and literature in school. Maybe art historians view the matter differently.
There is a typo in that article. Kate wrote she was the mother of a young family. Not that she was a young mother. There is a picture of the letter on Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just here to say-
those EMERALDS!! esp. the colour of the lower one. sigh.
and a baby belly. gorgeous and makes my day.
Well, uh, whatever floats her boat, I guess.
St Andrew’s “a fairly good university?”. It is probably the best university in Britain after Oxford and Cambridge and the best in Scotland. Scottish students, at any rate, don’t get in unless they have top grades in all their “Highers”.
Yes, it’s categorized as extremely good. I was just afraid of saying anything more than “fairly good” because I was afraid of people coming after me for over-inflating her education. But yes, it’s top-ranked.
