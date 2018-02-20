Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo got a new nose: ‘Plastic surgery shouldn’t be taboo’

First of all, I hadn’t heard of this woman before this story either, but I like to cover it when reality stars come clean about plastic surgery and injectables. Naomie Olindo is 25 and she stars on the show Southern Charm. I don’t watch many reality shows and I don’t catch this one so if you have more information about her please comment with it. Our friends at Reality Tea haven’t covered her much, but apparently she broke up with her boyfriend, Craig, last fall. Their relationship was featured heavily on the show and it was clear they were not compatible, according to RT. Anyway she got a new nose and she looks much different now, so instead of trying to play it off like she didn’t do anything or claiming it was medically necessary (deviated septum is a common celebrity tactic) she owned it, and said she wishes she did it sooner. Naomie didn’t immediately post about this though, she posted a photo of her face (the “after” picture above, the before photo is from August) and when commenters pointed out that she looked different, that’s when she came clean about it.
On Thursday’s post, a slew of fans commented that the reality star’s face looked different than it had previously.
A day later, Olindo wrote in the comments section that she had in fact gotten a “new” nose, using a nose emoji to reveal the news.
The 28-year-old added in the comments section, “No point in hiding ANYthing.” The personality also revealed that she had had the surgery 13 days prior and that there was still swelling.
To one fan who criticized her decision, Olindo wrote, “You are part of the problem. If someone doesn’t like something about themselves and has the opportunity to change it, do you think they shouldn’t because ‘beauty comes from within’? It’s a very personal choice and thank god I feel so secure + happy about my decision that nothing pea minds like you could ever say would ever affect how I feel now. Use your brain.”
On Friday, Olindo elaborated more about her surgery to Bravo TV’s The Lookbook: “Getting my nose done was something I’ve wanted since I was eight years old. It’s still early in my recovery but I’ve never been happier. My surgeon, Dr. [A Joshua] Zimm, did the most amazing job and my only regret is not having done it sooner! Plastic surgery shouldn’t be taboo.”
The candid star added, “If there’s something about yourself that you don’t like and you have the opportunity to change it, why wouldn’t you? I did it for me and no one else and want to be as open as possible about it. I’m so happy with my decision and would do it 100 times over.”
I’m impressed that she used “affect” correctly. Well more power to her. She was gorgeous before but she definitely looks different now. As I often say when I cover these type of stories, how does that affect your self image? Like I have a hard time getting used to a new haircut or different color eyeshadow palette, how do you deal with it when you look like a completely different person? I’m asking for myself because I’m considering getting something at some point. My mom had a face lift and while the recovery was a bitch she loves the results. She looks great too and not overdone. So maybe Naomie coming clean about this will encourage other women who can afford it to just go for it if they want a change. I don’t know if that’s a great thing, but it does reduce the stigma as she mentioned.
She looks great, it actually compliments her other features. Happy for her.
Her face had more character before. Now she looks cookie cutter.
+1
“character”
I’m sure she’s fine with cookie cutter. She’s the one who had to live with the insecurities for 20 years. I don’t think people understand that insecurities are a major cause of a very unhealthy internal self depreciation. I’m glad she is in a much better place mentally.
You can learn to overcome insecurities without surgery. My god.
I agree. My nose isn’t perfect, it’s a little wide. And sure, I could choose to be insecure and spend thousands of dollars on making it look more Anglo. But I choose instead to embrace my uniqueness.
I know some people have very large or crooked noses which can be distracting to the rest of their features, but this woman’s nose was not like that, not to the point of being the only facial focus. It was just… unique.
Just sad how so many women are getting plastic surgery due to social media and the pressure to look a certain way, “Instagram worthy”. Just cookie cutter. Too much focus on physical appearance.
I’m also wanting a nose job and I wish it was less taboo
I agree about it being less taboo. The pressure to look a certain way is relentless and overwhelming and I totally understand people who want to permanently alter their appearance. Good on her for being honest.
Do it. I wanted one since I was 13 and I did it on my 31st birthday and it was the best decision I ever made. I wish I’d done it sooner. I had such a complex I would only pose a certain way for pictures. I hated all of my candid wedding photos and excluded them from our album. Now I don’t care who takes my picture, when they take it, or from what angle. I don’t cover my face when I talk to people any more.
I love this reply thank you I appreciate it because I want to go to a good surgeon I would have to travel and stay in hotels so I don’t have enough money yet but it’s my biggest motivation to work hard to pay for it and I gotta to detractors I don’t think plastic surgery is about self hatred…for me it’s more about self love And care
Now nose job are incredibly subtle and much more streamlined
Same here! I’ve done it last year, at 34. Too bad I’ll soon have to have it retouched because the first one didnt go as planned, but I wish I had done it sooner.
How much did it hurt? I’d like to get mine done but I’m afraid it will hurt, and I’m bad about having my nose stuffed up and not being able to breath out of it.
@someone
Honestly, for my experience, it didnt hurt at all. I didnt even need to take painkillers and my face wasnt swallen (I had heard other people who had it done and had their faces swollen in the following days, I guess it is subjective and is different in each case because each body has different reactions). I had little bruises around the eyes area, but that was it! Actually I was able to breath with my nose right after I woke up from surgery, the doctor didnt use any nasal swab, I had my nose covered up of course, and gauzes under the nostrils to absorb bleeding (which lasted for a couple of days, like having a bad cold).
I liked her old nose. She was really cute. Now she’s got that weird Kardashian thing going on where there’s too much space between your nose and lips. And she looks older or maybe that was just the lighting.
I am a HUGE Southern Charm fan and follower (it’s the only reality show I watch bc it’s based in Charleston, SC.) Naomi is a great girl and was way too good for her ex, Craig. He would put her down and when she would stand up for herself, he would throw a tantrum like a toddler and drink his sorrows away. She is very mature, was born in France, and extremely smart and ambitious. She was working on her MBA (as of last season), and she would come home to Craig doing nothing with himself. He’s infamous on the show for graduating from law school and then waiting years to take the bar exam. Basically, she is a great girl and props to her for being confident enough to own her new look!
That’s how I feel my husband is. Overall he’s okay/great in some areas. A great dad, etc. But we are always fighting this man and wife narrative. IDK if it’s that we are both from recently immigrated Hispanic families (I’m third generation born and he’s first). But he sulks and acts the victim. I am ‘always in the wrong’. In recent years, I’ve fought back with words, but he is so quick to dimiss my arguments for his own. You have to fight for what you want in this life. I am fighting for respect. Too bad it’s the love of my life I’m fighting with.
Ugh, Dawnie. I’m so sorry. I HATE macho BS!! I’m sorry you are dealing with that in your home. First I would suggest trying to find some one like minded to talk to about it. Or google techniques on how to handle/defuse him. Off the top of my head I would think ignoring his sulking victim act would be a good start. Don’t give any energy to that act and hopefully over time it will dwindle away. Try gently talking to him in calm moments, far away from any arguments or triggers. Use “I” statements, like, “I feel less valued when ——.” If you have daughters, use them as an example of what you/he want for them in a relationship.
I pray that over time your words, actions and love will soften him. That might be something you could tell him? In your own words. Love is powerful. I wish you the best. Xo
But…. how about, instead, we reduce the stigma around accepting yourself as you are without confirming to Anglo-European beauty standards? How about we reduce the stigma around doing the inner work and even going to therapy until you arrive at that place? Do whatever you want with your face and body, seriously. I’m all for autonomy without judgement. But those are the taboos I’m interested in breaking, not so much making it easier and more acceptable to get a new face. It’s a lot harder to put in the work just to love yourself, with every perceived imperfection, but IMO it’s worth it. But I also get that some people just want the change and it doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t love themselves. *shrugs*
I don’t think it’s anyone’s right to tell someone how they should feel about and alter their own body. You don’t have the right to do that unless you have lived with the insecurity yourself. And if you can fix something that bothers you so much you obsess over it constantly, why not? Not your place to judge.
I tried to specifically say I wasn’t judging because that wasn’t my intention. I’m sorry for sending that message. Like I said at the end of my post, I get that sometimes it just needs to happen. This was just me wishing we lived in a world that didn’t make people feel so insecure that they feel called to medically alter their faces to fit some perceived standard, and that’s the taboo I’m more interested in breaking. I wish people didn’t feel like they had to “fix” anything about themselves, but that’s a cultural issue. I’m sorry that I worded it poorly.
But you are being told you aren’t good enough by some people who make billions on making you look like some beauty queen or whatever. And men aren’t targeted as much as women. Imagine how much healthier and richer we would be without buying all the makeup and anti cellulite crap and use all the stuff to get perfect hair and perfect lips and glossy skin and never look day over 29… Plastic surgery is just one part of bigger problem and that is that whole idea that all women should look certain way. And that idea is sexist, racist, very unhealthy in more ways than one.
Im with Shambles.
I don’t think anyone should feel bad for the way they were born. There’s no such thing as perfection and if we all followed plastic surgery is a solution thing, most of us would look like separated at birth.
And let’s not forget the risks…
@Shambles – You didn’t word anything poorly. I got exactly what you’re saying. Plastic surgery is a nuanced issue and at times people are refusing to see it as such. It’s not as cut and dry as “do whatever you want with you body.”
In a world where there are no “beauty standards” then yes, cosmetic procedures would simply be a matter of bodily autonomy. However, plastic surgery is also a gendered issue. Society needs to ask themselves why is it that women account for over 90% of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures?
Plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures can also be a racial and ethnic issue. Narrow noses, bleaching skin, less hooded eyes, are all examples of adhering to a specific standard of beauty. There’s more, but I just wanted add my comment because it’s just intellectually lazy to end it at cosmetic procedures being a matter of individual choice.
Exactly! It’s way deeper than just I disliked my nose, I got a nose job. Why did you dislike your nose so much that you thought surgery was the only way to make yourself happy?? I’m all for doing what makes you happy, do you boo, it’s your body but there’s a bigger conversation about why she thought her broader nose was so unattractive. Why we’re constantly bombarded with these Eurocentric beauty standards that imply that broader features are too “ethnic” therefore less attractive.
I honestly don’t think Shambles could have worded it better. She makes a very worthwhile point here and she handled it with sensitivity too.
Good for her. I honestly don’t see anything wrong with plastic surgery and I think most people are reasonable with it, we just see more of the people who go overboard. She looks different but it sounds like she feels much better about herself. I do think there’s a fine line between tweaking one thing and using plastic surgery as a way to cope with multiple self esteem issues though.
Why else would you use plastic surgery if not for self esteem issues? Its based on the pressure to look a certain way. Happy people do not alter their appearance via surgery to fit into a beauty standard.
I watched southern charm and always liked her. Good for her for dropping Craig. I don’t mind plastic surgery but I actually liked her old nose more! She looks so much more generic now and was already quite pretty. Bummer.
She looks cute, but she looked cute before too. Glad she’s happy with it! That would be my biggest fear about plastic surgery (other than dying because something went wrong) — that I would get it done and then I would HATE it. At this point I would consider an eye lift in the future, although I doubt I’ll ever have the money and want to spend it on that.
Her old nose matched her face and she looked better. She looked more “sensual” now, just suburban housewife pretty. She went Jennifer Gray, never go Jennifer Gray.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly this
Agree. I liked her old nose better and thought it suited her face and she was lovely. She is still lovely but more generic now and that makes me a little sad… mostly it makes me sad that she couldn’t see she was already beautiful as is. But I’m glad she is happy and is up front about it. I watched the first 2 seasons of that show and always liked her.
I think it looks great but I never watched this show so I didn’t have the chance to get used to her old nose.
I appreciate the honesty. If you’ve had work done, totally fine, but own up to it.
I think she was very cute before, but if she feels better that’s her decision. So many celebrities have nose jobs.
My friend from high school secretly had a nose job and didn’t tell me till after…couldn’t even tell! It was obviously something that bothered her and Even though her nose looked the same to me, she said she felt so much better about her face! If it helps you more power to you but I’ve been struggling recently with a ongoing ailment that was once close to be under control but stress has wreaked havoc! Point being if you’re in good health and maybe have a less than perfect nose…count your blessings! So much we focus on instead of being grateful for what is…I know it’s hard especially in the superficial world we live in but try to love you!!
Completely confused…what is this stuff about a potato? Another pop culture ‘moment’ I’ve completely missed?? Someone please explain!?
I’m assuming the picture on the left is the after? She looks nice either way.
I’m one of those people who thinks you’re cool to do whatever you want with your body with informed consent, but I do think you have to be really careful not to use as a bandage for personal insecurities. That’s how you wind up with Kim K situation in your thirties.
I wouldn’t mind a minor nose job. I’ve learned to be happy with my face without one.
Maybe it’s because I grew up in SoCal, but I never thought of plastic surgery as taboo. I remember girls in high school and college getting nose jobs. I always like it when celebs (and everyday people) admit to the work they have done. Often times, it’s like, you know we have eyes, right?
Anyways, I recently realized my nose was a bit crooked. I wouldn’t mind fixing it but I’m worried about bad plastic surgery results. And no one notices my slightly crooked nose but me, so who knows if I’ll ever get it “fixed”
