Us Weekly: When Justin Theroux was in LA, he slept in the guest house

Another day, another ten million stories about how Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston just weren’t into each other. There are two outlets breaking consistent stories about JustJen, and they are People Magazine (naturally) and Page Six, the gossip page of the New York Post. But what of Us Weekly, the outlet now owned by AMI, the same gossip empire that owns the National Enquirer? Does Us Weekly still get legit scoops on celebrities like Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston? Or are they just following everybody else’s coverage? Here’s one Us Weekly story where, shock of shocks, a source claims Justin was never really down for marriage:
Long before Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot (and ultimately split), he was perfectly happy with the status of their relationship. In fact, a source tells Us Weekly that the actor wouldn’t have minded if they never walked down the aisle at all.
“He had reservations at the time because they still hadn’t figured out where they were going to live as a couple. Justin was absolutely head over heels in love with Jen — and probably always will be — but marriage was never important to him,” the insider says of Theroux, who was previously in a 14-year relationship with costume designer Heidi Bivens. “Marriage was always just a piece of paper to Justin, and he didn’t need it.”
But Aniston did. “Constant scrutiny of Jen’s personal life, including whether she would ever find her happily ever after, played a huge role in her marriage to Justin,” the source tells Us. “It was obvious Jen needed more than an engagement or to be life partners with Justin. He didn’t want to lose her, so they got married.”
True or false: Justin was, at one time, “head over heels” with Jennifer? I think he appreciated her, perhaps even adored her, or adored what she was doing for his profile and career. It was an ego boost for him, to be with America’s Sweetheart. But I don’t understand the idea of casting Justin and Jennifer as each other’s true loves or anything. As for Justin not needing the “piece of paper” – he might not have even gotten that, if what they’re saying about the marriage not being legal is right. Us Weekly also had this story:
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux led separate lives before calling it quits — so much so that they kept bedrooms on opposite ends of their Bel Air estate, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.
“When Justin was in Los Angeles and staying with Jen, he would typically spend most of his time in the guest house of the mansion,” the insider says. “He would play music, hang out and, in the final months of their marriage, would end up sleeping in the guest house.”
The former Friends star, 49, “believed that spending time apart was healthy for any relationship,” the source tells Us, noting that the Leftovers alum, 46, was a bit more “concerned” about the idea. That said, the insider adds, “He just felt more comfortable [in the guest house] than in the main house with Jen.”
Do you believe this? Eh. Jennifer should have detailed that to Architectural Digest: “This is the guest house, with oak plank floors, which my husband enjoys because this is where he sleeps when he comes for a visit once every two months.” I mean… surely there was a guest bedroom in that Bel Air mansion? In any case, yeah… once again, this marriage was on its last leg as far back as last summer.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Recently Separated Couple Spent Final Months of Relationship Sleeping Separately….shocker.
Sorry but after reading all the news about them in the last couple of days I believe this was nothing more but a sham relationship/marriage.
ditto. they never were a match at all. she was maybe tired of being seen as the poor girl who no one wanted
@Adriana I wholeheartedly agree with you. This was obviously a sham marriage and just a business arrangement with mutual benefits for both of them. And it simply ran it’s course. Shame to them both!
Totally agree-faux romance/marriage
Uh… that is freakin’ weird. They were barely in the same town and when they were he couldn’t be near her in the house? Either this was always totally contractual or her people are really literally trying to distance her from something he was involved in. Total speculation: maybe one of the tabloids is sitting on images of him using drugs in a home setting?
According to the blinds he is a drug addict and habitual cheater from the gate.
Lol it’s very bizarre. They’re painting a picture not even of two people fighting, just two people who didn’t interact at all.
Don’t ANYONE FORGET…he’s artsy fartsy edgy wedgy. AFEW people art in guest houses.
Because I love Celebitchy I will keep on clicking on these stories but ENOUGH. Their divorce narrative is getting out of control and no one believes Justin is that edgy.
I know, right? If people knew some of what goes on in my marriage, they’d probably be so judgy. Yet my marriage isn’t a sham or a business arrangement, it’s just tough sometimes. Thank goodness mine isn’t reported on excessively and exhaustively, or at all really. I can’t imagine.
Thanks for saying that. Marriage is hard for so many people and not just because of drugs, cheating, etc. Just living with someone everyday and sharing household power with them.
Please he is such a poser. He grew up in an affluent family. His father was an attorney and I think his mother used to write for Parent Magazine or was an editor. You could say he had more money than Jenn did while he was growing up. No he is not as “edgy” as he wants to be.
At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if this was just a PR relationship. It helped him with his career and she wasn’t lonely, poor Jen anymore.
So, actually everything many Celebitches wrote in the last few months on the weirdness of their relationship, the fact that they were never on the same coast or alone (remember the group honeymoon?), their body language that screams more buddies than lovers was… 100% true.
Ohhhhhhhh so Jen’s neediness pushed Justedge over the erhm edge?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of the Lord of Hot Topic, but I can imagine whatever Theroux’s needs or wants became totally irrelevant in the relationship after the bloom was off the rose.
Can’t imagine she was at all pleased when #MeToo roared and Terry Richardson, Theroux’s BFF, was finally blacklisted from all his major employers, like Conde Nast.
Can’t imagine she was thrilled when Theroux was called out by his neighbor for being a bad dog owner.
To a power player like Jen, Theroux had a shot at the big leagues under her aegis and he blew it.
Time will tell if CAA and JA’s manager retain him.
Huvane still has not denied or corrected the rumors of the non-existent marriage license. If it was a confidential marriage, somebody from her camp would have said.
If JT manages to wrest any part of the break up narrative from the Aniston PR machine, I say good for him, only because Hollyweird mudslinging is entertaining.
In the end, I doubt his acting career will be salvageable.
She will use this break up and her stoic recovery to good advantage, to help promote the Apple show and Smart Water and Aveeno and whatever else. We aren’t going to see post Pitt tears and a broken heart, this time, but a determined and fully independent woman who doesn’t need a man to make her happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyway, I see things differently from most people. I never believed in this marriage in that I think he used her and the poor Jen persona to get himself ahead. I think he proposed to her knowing she would see this as a possibility to stop the “poor Jen” thing and maybe even actually make it work. But of course it couldn’t.
For her sake I’m glad he’s gone. I don’t know how any woman can stand his “forever young” mentality when he very clearly isn’t. Whatever he’s doing to his face and hair to progress that illusion needs to stop, its a terrible look.
I do remember the number he did to his ex Heidi. Together for 14 years and nothing.
Many of the men she dated have said she is boring. Boring. Boring. Stuck in the 90s. Boring. He isn’t the first, likely won’t be the last. Some spin the idea that her life is wonderful, but if you’ve been in therapy for 30 years? You have issues. Whatever veneer is put on top (the veneer that earns her money), it remains a veneer. Cracks under heat and pressure.
These two had a relationship, both got PR benefit from it, now it is over. It isn’t all the fault of one party or the other.
But didn’t John Mayer intimate that Jennifer was dull and needy as well?
It’s kinda interesting that Huvane says nothing to the rumors that they’re maybe not legally married.
I think it was a legal marriage, just a strange one. In California, they have a Confidential Marriage, which means the license is not publicly available or recorded with the county clerk. Plus, you can get a license in any County, not just the one you live in. So they could have gone to Santa Barbara County for example, to get their license which could be why L.A. County doesn’t have a record of it.
But since the rumor has been out there for the past 3 days, you would think that her publicist would have put it to rest by producing a copy of the certificate by now. Anyway you want to look at it, it’s a PR disaster.
I think that the day that one of the two of them file for divorce, that rumour will be put to rest. Dancing to the tune of a gossip website is for rank amateurs.
What’s weird is that her team seems to be taking a hands off approach to any PR. Every article that’s come out so far seems to be sourced from his friends. Even legit outlets are reporting that his friends are the ones who are talking, not hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Theroux was using her to advance his career, he’s going to amazed to find out how quickly that career can end up right back where it started. CAA is pretty powerful in that respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hipster dude didn’t do his homework on that one. He went size and colour and ignored the most important… cut. Plus, it looks “cloudy” because it probably has strong fluorescence in daylight. You get a big discount on badly cut diamonds with strong fluorescence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t think one is to blame more than the other. It’s just too easy to snark on Justin’s leaks about himself.
I’m torn. While I see the need for a PR relationship, Howard and Beth Stern were pretty tight w them and he talked of their double dates/vacations as if it was a legit relationship, and Howard is definitely not the guy to front for a fake relationship.
I tell this story because I think if they were faking it, they faked it for A LOT of people, not just out of the scene middle America tabloid readers.
I don’t know that I would say “fake” so much as “being together for multiple reasons”.
A sane person doesn’t think this was a fake relationship.
Uncle Terry. That is all I need to know.
Besties for years with racist Chelsea Handler. That is all I need to know.
They haven’t been friends in a while. When Chelsea’s career started nosediving she lost her CAA setup friendships.
What annoys me is that Jenn is always the victim, every time it’s the guys fault that the relationship didn’t last. I bet that Jenn is a handful and she demands that the guy is with her all the time watching her do yoga, lie at the pool,…
I don’t see how anyone thinks she’s playing the victim here. She made one very neutral statement. And then we get treated to a cascade of whiny man-child pieces that are poorly disguised attempts at mansplaining how Mr. Edgy-Aging-Hipster is so above it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only interesting part is the money issue.
wow. I think some of you guys need to get away from the computer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Theroux’s parents intentionally made sure he was born that same week so that 44 years later he could try to upstage the kid’s birthday. LOL
Yup! We need to know when Aniston’s dogs and chickens were born because surely Ms. Jolie filed for divorce on some important date in Aniston’s life too! #TheTriangleIsDeadPeople!
LOL I have to agree. You guys know I like Angie and loathe Aniston, but saying she deliberately planned her wedding — fake or not — on Angie’s son’s birthday is way out there in the stratosphere.
Not a sham marriage but a marriage rushed into for a lot of terrible reasons and doomed from the beginning.
Yes. Not a sham, and unfortunately the way so many marriages start and end. Couples who rush for the wrong reasons to get married don’t put in any effort to save the relationship because it was never even worth it to either of them
Agree. They should have just shacked up until they realized they were too far apart on every level to make it work.
Maybe Theroux’s a great guy who just happens to be afflicted with a severe case of resting bitch face, but he always looks so over it all in his photos. I hope life’s more engaging & fun for him than his facial expressions would indicate.
Resting Edge Face.
My god, if he really loved and respected her, he should just shut up and tell his friends to shut up. This was his mistake as much as hers. If this is edgy, I’ll take smooth.
Preemptive strike from Justin. Jen’s persona and PR prowess are huge as compared to Justin’s. So I kind of understand the situation but what I don’t understands is the seemingly lack of reaction from Jen’s camp. Her management team must be in full damage control mode but still no word? That I know of, at least. The more time it takes for them to react, more time for Justin’s camp to lead the narrative. Just wait for the divorce, should it happen.
It’s the “give him enough rope and he’ll hang himself” tactic.
But my dear the guest house was actually JT’s studio! Where he could make a art!
Also, how bad is Justin Theroux’s guitar playing? His New York neighbor is suing him and his wife has him living in the guest house.
Maybe “Guesthouse” is a euphemism for “Doghouse”?
Old proverb says, Wife who put hubby in dog house soon find him in cat house.
He’s kind of orange. I think his hair would work fine if he didn’t use the spray tan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
