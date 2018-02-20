Us Weekly: When Justin Theroux was in LA, he slept in the guest house

Another day, another ten million stories about how Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston just weren’t into each other. There are two outlets breaking consistent stories about JustJen, and they are People Magazine (naturally) and Page Six, the gossip page of the New York Post. But what of Us Weekly, the outlet now owned by AMI, the same gossip empire that owns the National Enquirer? Does Us Weekly still get legit scoops on celebrities like Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston? Or are they just following everybody else’s coverage? Here’s one Us Weekly story where, shock of shocks, a source claims Justin was never really down for marriage:

Long before Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot (and ultimately split), he was perfectly happy with the status of their relationship. In fact, a source tells Us Weekly that the actor wouldn’t have minded if they never walked down the aisle at all. “He had reservations at the time because they still hadn’t figured out where they were going to live as a couple. Justin was absolutely head over heels in love with Jen — and probably always will be — but marriage was never important to him,” the insider says of Theroux, who was previously in a 14-year relationship with costume designer Heidi Bivens. “Marriage was always just a piece of paper to Justin, and he didn’t need it.” But Aniston did. “Constant scrutiny of Jen’s personal life, including whether she would ever find her happily ever after, played a huge role in her marriage to Justin,” the source tells Us. “It was obvious Jen needed more than an engagement or to be life partners with Justin. He didn’t want to lose her, so they got married.”

True or false: Justin was, at one time, “head over heels” with Jennifer? I think he appreciated her, perhaps even adored her, or adored what she was doing for his profile and career. It was an ego boost for him, to be with America’s Sweetheart. But I don’t understand the idea of casting Justin and Jennifer as each other’s true loves or anything. As for Justin not needing the “piece of paper” – he might not have even gotten that, if what they’re saying about the marriage not being legal is right. Us Weekly also had this story:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux led separate lives before calling it quits — so much so that they kept bedrooms on opposite ends of their Bel Air estate, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “When Justin was in Los Angeles and staying with Jen, he would typically spend most of his time in the guest house of the mansion,” the insider says. “He would play music, hang out and, in the final months of their marriage, would end up sleeping in the guest house.” The former Friends star, 49, “believed that spending time apart was healthy for any relationship,” the source tells Us, noting that the Leftovers alum, 46, was a bit more “concerned” about the idea. That said, the insider adds, “He just felt more comfortable [in the guest house] than in the main house with Jen.”

Do you believe this? Eh. Jennifer should have detailed that to Architectural Digest: “This is the guest house, with oak plank floors, which my husband enjoys because this is where he sleeps when he comes for a visit once every two months.” I mean… surely there was a guest bedroom in that Bel Air mansion? In any case, yeah… once again, this marriage was on its last leg as far back as last summer.