Us Weekly: When Justin Theroux was in LA, he slept in the guest house

20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards

Another day, another ten million stories about how Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston just weren’t into each other. There are two outlets breaking consistent stories about JustJen, and they are People Magazine (naturally) and Page Six, the gossip page of the New York Post. But what of Us Weekly, the outlet now owned by AMI, the same gossip empire that owns the National Enquirer? Does Us Weekly still get legit scoops on celebrities like Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston? Or are they just following everybody else’s coverage? Here’s one Us Weekly story where, shock of shocks, a source claims Justin was never really down for marriage:

Long before Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot (and ultimately split), he was perfectly happy with the status of their relationship. In fact, a source tells Us Weekly that the actor wouldn’t have minded if they never walked down the aisle at all.

“He had reservations at the time because they still hadn’t figured out where they were going to live as a couple. Justin was absolutely head over heels in love with Jen — and probably always will be — but marriage was never important to him,” the insider says of Theroux, who was previously in a 14-year relationship with costume designer Heidi Bivens. “Marriage was always just a piece of paper to Justin, and he didn’t need it.”

But Aniston did. “Constant scrutiny of Jen’s personal life, including whether she would ever find her happily ever after, played a huge role in her marriage to Justin,” the source tells Us. “It was obvious Jen needed more than an engagement or to be life partners with Justin. He didn’t want to lose her, so they got married.”

[From Us Weekly]

True or false: Justin was, at one time, “head over heels” with Jennifer? I think he appreciated her, perhaps even adored her, or adored what she was doing for his profile and career. It was an ego boost for him, to be with America’s Sweetheart. But I don’t understand the idea of casting Justin and Jennifer as each other’s true loves or anything. As for Justin not needing the “piece of paper” – he might not have even gotten that, if what they’re saying about the marriage not being legal is right. Us Weekly also had this story:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux led separate lives before calling it quits — so much so that they kept bedrooms on opposite ends of their Bel Air estate, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“When Justin was in Los Angeles and staying with Jen, he would typically spend most of his time in the guest house of the mansion,” the insider says. “He would play music, hang out and, in the final months of their marriage, would end up sleeping in the guest house.”

The former Friends star, 49, “believed that spending time apart was healthy for any relationship,” the source tells Us, noting that the Leftovers alum, 46, was a bit more “concerned” about the idea. That said, the insider adds, “He just felt more comfortable [in the guest house] than in the main house with Jen.”

[From Us Weekly]

Do you believe this? Eh. Jennifer should have detailed that to Architectural Digest: “This is the guest house, with oak plank floors, which my husband enjoys because this is where he sleeps when he comes for a visit once every two months.” I mean… surely there was a guest bedroom in that Bel Air mansion? In any case, yeah… once again, this marriage was on its last leg as far back as last summer.

16th Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe After Party

'Zoolander 2' Berlin premiere

100 Responses to “Us Weekly: When Justin Theroux was in LA, he slept in the guest house”

  1. Katie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Recently Separated Couple Spent Final Months of Relationship Sleeping Separately….shocker.

    Reply
  2. Adriana says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Sorry but after reading all the news about them in the last couple of days I believe this was nothing more but a sham relationship/marriage.

    Reply
  3. Ally says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Uh… that is freakin’ weird. They were barely in the same town and when they were he couldn’t be near her in the house? Either this was always totally contractual or her people are really literally trying to distance her from something he was involved in. Total speculation: maybe one of the tabloids is sitting on images of him using drugs in a home setting?

    Reply
  4. Anna says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Don’t ANYONE FORGET…he’s artsy fartsy edgy wedgy. AFEW people art in guest houses.

    Reply
  5. Cee says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Because I love Celebitchy I will keep on clicking on these stories but ENOUGH. Their divorce narrative is getting out of control and no one believes Justin is that edgy.

    Reply
  6. Gerta says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:48 am

    At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if this was just a PR relationship. It helped him with his career and she wasn’t lonely, poor Jen anymore.

    Reply
  7. kate says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:51 am

    So, actually everything many Celebitches wrote in the last few months on the weirdness of their relationship, the fact that they were never on the same coast or alone (remember the group honeymoon?), their body language that screams more buddies than lovers was… 100% true.

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Ohhhhhhhh so Jen’s neediness pushed Justedge over the erhm edge?

    I’ll show myself out.

    Reply
  9. Welp says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Sounds like he was her beard.

    Reply
    • Felice says:
      February 20, 2018 at 11:14 am

      I’ve always thought that he was her beard. She had Chelsea Handler living with her and it was said that she was the one in the guest house. Seems that the opposite is true.

      Reply
    • sparrow2 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 11:30 am

      Perhaps, she was his merkin?

      Reply
    • willowisp says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      She’s not gay, just a hardcore narcissist. Such as you find when you throw a rock in her circles. The kind that gets turned on by how turned on others are by them and can’t form genuine (such as empathetic) connections with others because it’s always about them.

      Not a fan of the Lord of Hot Topic, but I can imagine whatever Theroux’s needs or wants became totally irrelevant in the relationship after the bloom was off the rose.

      She gave him well enough time for his career to take off and it didn’t. ‘Girl on the Train’ and ‘The Leftovers’ were supposed to put him on the map and didn’t. He ill advisedly took a fun cameo in “Star Wars” when his visibility isn’t there yet for the gag to work.

      Can’t imagine she was at all pleased when #MeToo roared and Terry Richardson, Theroux’s BFF, was finally blacklisted from all his major employers, like Conde Nast.

      Theroux should have renounced Richardson then and there. Instead, he clung stubbornly to his NY scene.

      Can’t imagine she was thrilled when Theroux was called out by his neighbor for being a bad dog owner.

      Very bad optics, considering Jen is a dog whisperer.

      To a power player like Jen, Theroux had a shot at the big leagues under her aegis and he blew it.

      So she’s shedding him like one of his Edgelord jackets and moving on.

      Time will tell if CAA and JA’s manager retain him.

      He’s already canceling appearances and was seen fleeing NY in an SUV stuffed with possessions.

      Huvane still has not denied or corrected the rumors of the non-existent marriage license. If it was a confidential marriage, somebody from her camp would have said.

      Instead, the pablum coming from her side of the camp is that JT was head over heels in love with Jen and would always be. That sets her up to be the one that got away, the unforgettable one that JT will never get over. Sound familiar? Same line was used after the Mayer break up. Part of the “Beautiful Jennifer Aniston” branding.

      If JT manages to wrest any part of the break up narrative from the Aniston PR machine, I say good for him, only because Hollyweird mudslinging is entertaining.

      (And it’s only entertaining because clearly there’s no real love lost here.)

      In the end, I doubt his acting career will be salvageable.

      She will make sure of that if he continues to leak.

      She will use this break up and her stoic recovery to good advantage, to help promote the Apple show and Smart Water and Aveeno and whatever else. We aren’t going to see post Pitt tears and a broken heart, this time, but a determined and fully independent woman who doesn’t need a man to make her happy.

      All pure speculation, of course, but this is a gossip site after all.

      Reply
    • Lauren II says:
      February 20, 2018 at 2:06 pm

      I have thought Jen was gay for years, and kept my thoughts to myself. Who has CH living anywhere with them? CH is not funny at all & a racist. Jen is Not the girl next door.

      Reply
  10. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I have been saying this from the very beginning. This was just a business deal relationship that now has run it course.

    Reply
  11. Pascal says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:56 am

    What an odd relationship. She had him living in the shed. Did she at least let him in the house for special occasions? ;)

    Reply
  12. Rachel in August says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Can we quit with the ill-fitting suit jackets and skinny black ties, please? Thank you.

    Reply
  13. aida says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I think they faked it to appease the public and because Brad moved on with Angelina, started a family, got married and never looked back.

    Reply
  14. OOOHH! says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Justin is so eager to paint her as drab and needy and unbelievable. Its almost as if he’s trying to control public narrative on her before she drops domes major dirt on why it ended or why they fell apart. I wonder if all of his countless reminders of being “edgy” is an act of defence again something that’s to come.

    Anyway, I see things differently from most people. I never believed in this marriage in that I think he used her and the poor Jen persona to get himself ahead. I think he proposed to her knowing she would see this as a possibility to stop the “poor Jen” thing and maybe even actually make it work. But of course it couldn’t.

    I think he has had a plan from the start and stupidly she played into it thinking it might turn out for the better. Its like the “she’s marrying me for a green card but I think this might actually turn into something” narrative.

    For her sake I’m glad he’s gone. I don’t know how any woman can stand his “forever young” mentality when he very clearly isn’t. Whatever he’s doing to his face and hair to progress that illusion needs to stop, its a terrible look.

    Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:41 pm

      I do remember the number he did to his ex Heidi. Together for 14 years and nothing.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:07 pm

      Many of the men she dated have said she is boring. Boring. Boring. Stuck in the 90s. Boring. He isn’t the first, likely won’t be the last. Some spin the idea that her life is wonderful, but if you’ve been in therapy for 30 years? You have issues. Whatever veneer is put on top (the veneer that earns her money), it remains a veneer. Cracks under heat and pressure.

      She has Huvane the Huckster spinning for her, keeping the Poor Jen narrative alive because it keeps the minivan majority buying her water and eye drops. If she wanted to change the narrative, she’d direct her employee Huvane to change it. She benefits financially from the spin, so it continues.

      These two had a relationship, both got PR benefit from it, now it is over. It isn’t all the fault of one party or the other.

      Reply
    • Pam_L says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      But didn’t John Mayer intimate that Jennifer was dull and needy as well?

      Reply
  15. Christine says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:01 am

    It’s kinda interesting that Huvane says nothing to the rumors that they’re maybe not legally married.

    Reply
  16. GATy says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:06 am

    There’re others sources saying there’s not a guest house in Jennifer property, lo other information but no one knows what happened

    Reply
  17. ArtShark says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:07 am

    For all the people calling it a sham marriage/fake relationship, if it were that, it wouldn’t have ended like this, with his sources running to every outlet to say he dumped her or that he had reservations about getting married. Huvane would have never allowed something like that. A PR relationship would have ended with better PR.

    If Theroux was using her to advance his career, he’s going to amazed to find out how quickly that career can end up right back where it started. CAA is pretty powerful in that respect.

    I think it was real, but they just grew apart because they like different coasts and couldn’t make that work in the end. Also, according some other outlets the house doesn’t even have a guest house.

    Reply
  18. Sarah says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Think it was always more a PR relationship. I think they generally cared for one another but they enormously benefited from it being a Relationship/Marriage. I still truly think she bought her own engagement ring. My first thought at the time, now definitely think she bought the ring.

    Reply
  19. SoulSPA says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:13 am

    No doubt they both have their faults but I don’t understand why Justin is painted as a big villain. Why?

    Reply
  20. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I’m torn. While I see the need for a PR relationship, Howard and Beth Stern were pretty tight w them and he talked of their double dates/vacations as if it was a legit relationship, and Howard is definitely not the guy to front for a fake relationship.

    Also—in the past couple of months, Beth and Howard fostered acouple of bonded kittens and a named them Jennifer and Justin and there was even an IG pic of the real Justin w the cat.

    I tell this story because I think if they were faking it, they faked it for A LOT of people, not just out of the scene middle America tabloid readers.

    Reply
  21. Svea says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Uncle Terry. That is all I need to know.

    Reply
  22. EnoughGirl says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:22 am

    What annoys me is that Jenn is always the victim, every time it’s the guys fault that the relationship didn’t last. I bet that Jenn is a handful and she demands that the guy is with her all the time watching her do yoga, lie at the pool,…

    Reply
    • Felicia says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      I don’t see how anyone thinks she’s playing the victim here. She made one very neutral statement. And then we get treated to a cascade of whiny man-child pieces that are poorly disguised attempts at mansplaining how Mr. Edgy-Aging-Hipster is so above it all.

      He should just keep his mouth shut and retain some semblance of not being a douchebag.

      Reply
      • ArtShark says:
        February 20, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        All of the quotes we’ve gotten in the last few days are coming from his people. There’s another one that was just posted on Entertainment Tonight’s site about how he’s going to lay low now after split. LOL. It seems to me that she is the one laying low while he’s blabbing all over town.

  23. Foreigner says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Don’t worry guys, Jennifer will find another man who she can marry when one of the Brangelina kids celebrates its birthday.

    Reply
  24. Bahare says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:36 am

    So he gets the skull rings and she keeps the quartz? Getting with someone who is still living with his girlfriend (although allegedly he tasked his neighbor to do the dirty work)is the mother of all red flags if you are looking for a stable life partner.And that’s a big if.

    Reply
  25. Mar says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:39 am

    This breakup is a snoozefest

    Reply
  26. Jennifer says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:42 am

    wow. I think some of you guys need to get away from the computer.
    it’s one thing to pop on here and read a few articles and comment…but wow. You’d think some of you are personally invested in this relationship.

    Reply
  27. Luca76 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Not a sham marriage but a marriage rushed into for a lot of terrible reasons and doomed from the beginning.

    Reply
  28. Spring says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Maybe Theroux’s a great guy who just happens to be afflicted with a severe case of resting bitch face, but he always looks so over it all in his photos. I hope life’s more engaging & fun for him than his facial expressions would indicate.

    Reply
  29. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    My god, if he really loved and respected her, he should just shut up and tell his friends to shut up. This was his mistake as much as hers. If this is edgy, I’ll take smooth.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      February 20, 2018 at 2:09 pm

      Preemptive strike from Justin. Jen’s persona and PR prowess are huge as compared to Justin’s. So I kind of understand the situation but what I don’t understands is the seemingly lack of reaction from Jen’s camp. Her management team must be in full damage control mode but still no word? That I know of, at least. The more time it takes for them to react, more time for Justin’s camp to lead the narrative. Just wait for the divorce, should it happen.

      Reply
  30. Frosty says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    But my dear the guest house was actually JT’s studio! Where he could make a art!

    Reply
  31. Ally says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Also, how bad is Justin Theroux’s guitar playing? His New York neighbor is suing him and his wife has him living in the guest house.

    Reply
  32. perplexed says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    He’s kind of orange. I think his hair would work fine if he didn’t use the spray tan.

    Isn’t he now slightly older to be considered edgy? I associate that word with 22 -30 year olds.

    Reply
  33. Olga says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Don’t know what it is but she kinda annoys me. I don’t t think she is a sweetheart, it’s just the image her PR team managed to create.

    Reply
  34. Cara says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Loli

    Reply

