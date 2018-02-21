Page Six: Olivia Munn’s lips are ‘notably fuller’ than they were at the Globes (update)

Olivia Munn has grown on me over the past few months. I think she won me over when she announced the SAG nominations with Niecy Nash, and when she hosted the Critics Choice Awards. Plus she spoke out against Brett Ratner, which led me to question the media narrative about her. Of course she’s still full of it when it comes to explaining whatever she’s had done to her face. A couple of years ago she tried to explain her new look as the result of eating Japanese potatoes. She also has said that she wants to “avoid anything like” Botox or fillers. She could have declined commenting or even admitted to a little something, a lot of celebrities are admitting it now, but she had to blow smoke. Anyway Page Six is calling her out for having even bigger lips now and they bring up the Japanese potatoes explanation. She’ll never live that down.
Clad in a vibrant yellow Veronica Beard ensemble, the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star, 37, showed up to the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Runway to Red Carpet event in Hollywood on Tuesday sporting the plumpest of pouts.
Maybe it was just her choice of lipstick, but Munn’s lips looked notably fuller than they did at the Golden Globes on Jan. 21.
Munn, who will also star in this year’s “Oceans 8,” has previously explained away changes in her appearance by highlighting her natural diet.
I would normally agree with this, her lips do look re-plumped, however she’s been tweaking and filling for a while. Plus you can achieve huge looking lips by overlining them, have you seen Patrick Starr’s videos? It’s possibly a little of both – makeup changes along with some fresh work. Her eyes look different too, right? When it’s this obvious it’s time to take a break. Maybe it’s her new normal.
Update: Munn posted a snapchat where she showed how she overlines her lips. She still looks very “worked on.”
She posted this video recently and even without the liner her lips look very big.
At the Critics Choice Awards this year:
photos credit: WENN and Instagram/Olivia Munn
Ok now this is getting sad. She’s starting to look like Nikki Cox
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 She was so pretty to begin with, this is just sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s become generic looking. Getting close to a real houeswife territory. A shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyes, nose, jaw and lips all look tweeked with botox or skin treatments giving her that waxy skin. She was stunning before, and as many people have said now just looks like 200 other plastic people out there. Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
jaw shaved, eyes done (brow/lid lift?), nose narrowed, lips plumped…
I liked her 2010 face better.
the latest lips look RIDIC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine what all this work looks like in motion. I’ve noticed (especially with K-Klan) that what looks good in still photos can turn into a nightmare when you have to actually talk, or emote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who Nikki Cox is, but I was just going to post that Munn is starting to look like Megan Fox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First signs of catface incoming. Abort mission, abort mission!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stupid woman. Had a beautiful face, ruined it, and now she keeps tweaking with it because she can’t understand why her looks/opportunities aren’t improving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally ruined her face. She was SO pretty.
She looks awful. Changed her whole face.
Why do these people lie about the work done on their faces when it is so obvious?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the trouble w fillers, plastic surgery etc. It’s like crack…one hit and you’re addicted. And the people who administer these injections, surgeries, etc are all “of course!it will look great!’ Because they make money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me, or does she look plumper in other areas as well? IDK, but her new look is porn star tacky. She used to be far prettier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyes look the same to me lips do seem fuller I noticed though I don’t see any freckles I thought that made her stand out and look beautiful. I can’t say if she’s had work done because Idk I’m not her I hope she hasn’t and if so I hope she stops.We all don’t like things about ourselves but were the ones who have to like and live with ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep this is very much what Megan Fox did: she was freckly but so fresh-faced and pretty.
If she was insecure about her lips, I think she could have stopped after the first set of lip injections and still looked like herself. To echo what others have said, this is sad and probably not good for her career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In that one close up pic, you can see the lip liner is above her natural lip line. I don’t understand why women do this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
classic move by celebs to distract from the obvious lip fillers, cause then they can just say” oh this is just lip liner”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s done to round the shape of the mouth, giving a more sensual, full appearance. In her case, it’s not the best look because she has such a sharply defined cupid’s bow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. The above-the-lip liner can look really good IF you don’t have a very defined cupid’s bow. But if you have a shapely upper-lip, it just looks really bad and obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks real in well-lit photographs and videos. It looks stupid in real life. It’s like contouring. In a studio environment you can go totally crazy with contour and have it look great, but step outside and it’s all kinds of bad. A lot of celebrities don’t seem to get that what works for them at photoshoots won’t work on a red carpet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was pretty before all the “updates”. Isn’t it sad that even women who have such a natural beauty aren’t happy with themselves?
I have two boys and they were just telling me over breakfast how women look so silly with their huge inflated lips and rears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are some magical potatos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her and think she’s still quite pretty, but that made me cackle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s sad. She is so lovely and still young, I’ll never understand the need to mess with near perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lips look a little bigger, but she’s also wearing a gloss. It easily could be a plumping gloss. Which will make your lips fuller. Even just wearing a gloss can make your lips look larger. The other picture shows her with a more matted lipstick on, and matt will make your lips look smaller. It’s not rocket science.
It’s not like some ridiculous change like Kylie’s. If anything it looks very minimal at best. Her bottom lip doesn’t even look much different, it’s her top lip that looks different, and if you look at the photo they didn’t define her cupid’s bow as much as in the first photo, which again changes the way your lips look.
Honestly idk why people hate Olivia Munn so much, she doesn’t seem to be so bad. Why people consistently want to hate on her is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I should make clear, I’m talking about the top photo. Obviously, from the bottom pics she’s had lip fillers before. But it doesn’t seem to me she’s gotten anything new done. Her lips look relatively the same as from January.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s beautiful. She was beautiful before though. That is not even the same face anymore. She’s talked a lot about having had issue with her Asian features growing up. Maybe she just decided this face would get her more work or it’s a self esteem thing. I hope she stops. Because no matter how great the plastic surgeon, there’s only a certain amount of work that can still look good. At some point, your face just goes “F*ck you. I’m done.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here! I saw her first when she was on The Newsroom and thought she was extremely beautiful. I think it’s sad that she felt the need to alter her appearance, but I still think she’s pretty. I hope she’ll stop soon, though, too. Faces do stop forgiving at some point. It’s beginning to look a tiny little bit stiff (but that can settle again), and I hope she stops now, before her laughter lines start moving to unusual spots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, re: what she’s had done… I believe she had an eyebrow / eyelid lift first and let them reshape her jaw (sadly) around the same time, and later the lips. I think it’s pretty obvious she had her lips plumped; this procedure very often stretches the area between the nose and the upper lip at the beginning until the swelling is gone. She possibly also changed the tip of her nose, but having your lips done often changes the way your nose looks anyway. Just guesses, though. I hope she’ll stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quack, quack is all I have to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was very pretty before. Now she looks like someone who has overdone it with the plastic surgery, fillers, injection, Botox, etc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do women do that to themselves? She looks so pretty to me in that 2010 pic. It os only downhill from there…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve got really heavy eyelids and small eyes and I wish I could afford an eye lift like that. I don’t even bother with my lashes anymore, let alone any eyeliner or eye shadow. They grow in straight and pointing down. I give up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she’s definitely had an upper eyelid lift. I have slightly hooded eyes that are getting worse as I get older. Wish I could afford that, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She probably had thermage or similar ultrasound/ radio frequency procedure done to her eyes. There are lots of non invasive procedures that are available for the eyes that are a lot more affordable. Her slimmed down face is probably a result of utherapy or even botox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My lashes are the same. Most of the time I don’t wear makeup so I don’t bother curling my lashes. But I have gotten my lashes perm a couple of times and they work. I’m just too lazy to bother to do them regularly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her eyes look different as well. it’s definitely more than just lips. the work is subtle and hard to pin point but she looks like a megan fox doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the bottom of the top lip has a squared off look, like hers now does, you know it’s fillers. Same with Brittany Spears. I don’t get these women, they had beautiful lips before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kylie Jenner definitely had an effect…I can’t tell you how many young starlets have plumped their lips to the extreme. You notice it all of a sudden on instagram.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That looks painful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow she was so pretty, its hard to understand why she felt the need to tweak in the first place. I think the business she’s in really plays with one’s psyche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. I get lip fillers. I love them. They hurt like hell for me but after about a week it calms down and my lips look like they did in college. Nothing crazy or like Kylie. I have a pretty prominent cupids bow which keeps my upper lip from looking like a fish mouth when it’s filled. She doesn’t have that from what I can tell and whomever is doing her filler is not trying to make her look natural, he/she is trying to make her look like she had an injection.
Anyway, I don’t broadcast to my friends/family about all I get done. And if she wants to lie about it (I probably would too) that’s fine b/c it’s her business
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And if she wants to lie about it (I probably would too) that’s fine b/c it’s her business.” Normally with plastic surgery I’m on team ‘Do what you want with your body, just please don’t lie about it. The lies are annoying.’ But yikes…. sometimes the level of concern-trolling and virtue- signaling in judgments about other women’s physical appearance choices is so high that not being honest about it is understandable. I still think it’s better for those who do it to be honest about it though, in a “Yes, I did it, no, I’m not sorry, don’t need anyone’s permission, and I don’t have to like every natural thing about my physical appearance in order to love other things about myself”-way.
That said, even though she still looks pretty, she looked prettier before. I don’t think the lips are new. From the 2010 picture it looks like she’s been doing them for a few years, but recently started overlining her lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She must be using the same lip liner as Kylie Jenner. You know, the lip liner Kylie was using right before she admitted it was filler 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The yellow-blazer photo….very obvious veneers. The ultra-white colour is obvious but even more so is the dramatic overlapping of the top teeth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the sense that someone doesn’t like themselves and it just makes me want to cry. She was so pretty. Her thinner lips were gorgeous, as were her eyes when they were smaller. I just don’t get this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman has got to get a hold of herself. No way will a gloss or any plumping product make your lips look that much bigger. They are clearly overlined and looks like regularly plumped. I miss her freckles and jaw and OG eyes.
Thank goodness I had botox for migraines. It helped with wrinkles and it didn’t suck, but I’ll save my money and stick with good skincare and my only face.
Why lie? You’re37!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a shame. She was so cute, quirky, and uniquely lovely before all this plastic surgery nonsense. Hollywood is such a sewer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She almost looks like a completely different person from 2010 when I think she was easily prettier than she is now. She just looks plastic like 90% of Hollywood these days. Everyone is starting to morph into each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we sure it’s not the eyes she is messing around with?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s definitely done her eyes, no question at all imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s such a beautiful lady. I’ll never understand why these already gorgeous women do this to themselves!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She used to be so beautiful… I loved her on The Newsroom. Such a shame what she’s done to her face. I wish the big puffy lips fade would go away… along with the huge fake rear ends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A wise commenter once said that the upper lip needs to be 70% of the lower lip. The problem with fillers is that doctors don’t adher to these proportions. The result: duck lips!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty obvious she got work done at it wasn’t just magical Japanese potatoes. V shape facials are popular in Asia, if Japanese potatoes worked, I’m sure they would have been on that. Her eyes are also different. That was the thing that jumped out at me the most. Her lips are fuller. She might be overlining her lips in that pic, but that doesn’t negate the fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse