Donald Trump: ‘Obama never used the Oval, but Trump is different’

El Presidente de Baby Fists grows more insane by the day. I truly believe that Donald Trump simply *senses* that there is trouble coming from Robert Mueller, because Trump is just too stupid to actually understand how the walls are closing in on him. He has the instincts of a cornered, wounded animal – stupidly lashing out, throwing tantrums, making nonsensical arguments and talking about himself in the third person. He’s also obsessed with Barack Obama. We’ve known this for some time. The Washington Post has a new story detailing Trump’s Obama obsession, jealousy and pettiness – go here for the whole depressing piece. Oh, and Trump won’t stop lying about how he is doing “more” than Obama, all as Trump works to undo everything Obama did during his eight years. But here’s the dumbest part of the story:

Upon becoming president, Trump started to show off the trappings of his job, taking visitors into the Roosevelt Room and the Cabinet Room. He quickly alighted upon a favorite last stop, ushering guests into the Oval Office. “Obama never used the Oval, but Trump is different,” the president would say, referring to himself in the third person as he often does, according to people who have witnessed the tours. As his guests marveled at the space, Trump would press them, asking if Obama had ever shown them the West Wing’s inner sanctum. When he was invariably told no, Trump appeared to beam with pride.

[From The Washington Post]

That’s what Trump will be muttering to himself on a loop as he dragged off to the federal penitentiary.

