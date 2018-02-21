Donald Trump: ‘Obama never used the Oval, but Trump is different’

El Presidente de Baby Fists grows more insane by the day. I truly believe that Donald Trump simply *senses* that there is trouble coming from Robert Mueller, because Trump is just too stupid to actually understand how the walls are closing in on him. He has the instincts of a cornered, wounded animal – stupidly lashing out, throwing tantrums, making nonsensical arguments and talking about himself in the third person. He’s also obsessed with Barack Obama. We’ve known this for some time. The Washington Post has a new story detailing Trump’s Obama obsession, jealousy and pettiness – go here for the whole depressing piece. Oh, and Trump won’t stop lying about how he is doing “more” than Obama, all as Trump works to undo everything Obama did during his eight years. But here’s the dumbest part of the story:
Upon becoming president, Trump started to show off the trappings of his job, taking visitors into the Roosevelt Room and the Cabinet Room. He quickly alighted upon a favorite last stop, ushering guests into the Oval Office.
“Obama never used the Oval, but Trump is different,” the president would say, referring to himself in the third person as he often does, according to people who have witnessed the tours.
As his guests marveled at the space, Trump would press them, asking if Obama had ever shown them the West Wing’s inner sanctum.
When he was invariably told no, Trump appeared to beam with pride.
That’s what Trump will be muttering to himself on a loop as he dragged off to the federal penitentiary.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Obama never used the Oval Office for cheap photo ops with journalists; he used it for its purpose: working for the citizens of the US. Obama always looked comfortable in the Oval Office, which he treated with respect. Trump just looks stiff and lost.
Obama also never used it to host top Russian spies while excluding the American media. This buffoon has such a hard on for Obama. It’s because he knows he will never ever measure up. Obama will go down as one of the best American Presidents of all time. Go back to be he mess he inherited when he was elected and how he left his country. Jobs, growing economy, surging stock market, a better reputation around the world, beloved….
The circus peanut fraud who is the current occupant of the Oval will go down as a Neolithic incompetent who (I’m hoping here) was indicted for money laundering and treasonable acts.
Circus peanut fraud. Awesome.
The Oval Office will never again be clean of Russian Spy devices, even after this fraud goes to jail.
Those are my worries, too, Kelly.
Bingo! Dotard gave away secrets that might have killed our allies’ spies when he brought those Russians into the Oval Office.
I wasnt sure at first, but every day I,m more convinced that Dotard is being blackmailed into soing Putin’s bidding. It is going to be an ugly ending, one that will scar our country forever.
Veronica, did you read the NYT op-ed, “Whatever Trump Is Hiding Is Hurting All of Us Now” the other day? He makes really strong points about what this is all boiling down to: either Trump is compromised or he is an idiot.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/18/opinion/trump-russia-putin.html
Quotes from article:
” he is either a total sucker for Putin or, more likely, he is hiding something that he knows the Russians have on him, and he knows that the longer Mueller’s investigation goes on, the more likely he will be to find and expose it.”
“whatever it is, Trump is either trying so hard to hide it or is so naïve about Russia that he is ready to not only resist mounting a proper defense of our democracy, he’s actually ready to undermine some of our most important institutions, the F.B.I. and Justice Department, to keep his compromised status hidden.
That must not be tolerated. This is code red. The biggest threat to the integrity of our democracy today is in the Oval Office.”
Yes to this.
Peter Souza’s new book of Obama’s presidency has several photos of his entertaining guests in the Oval Office. But his photos (like the one of the lityle boy touching Obama’s hair are really beautiful and inclusive.
baby fists is nuts.
that photo is one of my all time faves of O as prez.
I believe Souza said it was his favorite, or one of them, as well. It was a really special moment.
Dump is such a moron, and it sounds like he’s really spiraling even lower. Good. I hope he’s sweating every move Mueller & Co. make. Also I’m guessing the people who come to see him are not the same as those who came to see Obama, so why is he asking them stuff like that? Oh right, he’s cuckoo bananas.
Second whatWHAT. I am HERE for that first photo of Prez Cheeto.
Today, Trump pressured Sessions to investigate Obama in relation to Russian meddling. This is completely out of line, and yet it is getting so little attention.
Is Cheeto referring to an oval potty?
Now I imagine Trump sitting on the potty, dangling his legs and asking visitors “Has Obama ever brought you here?”
Visitors whisper “No” and avoid eye contact out of embarrassment. Trump is clapping his hands and beaming with joy.
I wish I could upvote you! Hilarious visual. I needed that laugh.
Only if the potty were gold-plated. This a**hole is not even fit to polish Obama’s shoes. What an insecure blow-hard try-hard! Pathetic !!!!
I though the header pic was taken on a toilet. Constipated, much?
It’s like he smelled one of his own Cheeto powered Big Mac farts!
Omg he needs to stop referring to himself in the third person. You’re not a God, d-bag.
And keep Obama’s name out of your mouth. Eventually “Obama and/or Hillary” isn’t going to fire up even your dumb base anymore.
Especially since a “trump” in the UK means “audible expulsion of noxious gas from the rectum”.
Also, “betrump” is a verb meaning to swindle or deceive and “trumpery” means poorly constructed. The English language knew better than US voters…
Because it’s the internet, I didn’t want to believe this etymological Wonder was true. But it is! Thank you!
My favorite third person reference he used is from the Holt interview, where he openly confesses to firing JC due to the “Russher” thing.
I’m pretty sure he believes he’s the second coming.
And he probably is. Of Baron Harkonnen.
One of my conservative cousins recently remarked, after I told him how much student loan debt my husband is in, how that’s “Obama’s fault.” My husband graduated college in 2003. And Obama certainly had zero to do with his college experience. The cognitive dissonance is astounding.
I feel ya. I had some Trumpster neighbors blame Hillary for their crop earning less money this year. WTF?
Oh, you mean you’re unaware of the classic Clinton Crop Curse? 😉
JustCrimmles- the prices went down cause of Trump stupidly pulling out of the TPP, which left the crops no place to go.
She’s a witch don’t you know.
So true, Rapunzel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bearcat, yup. My father, once a rational, middle of the road voter, is so deep in Conservative Kool-aid, the greatness of comrade Sunset Stalin is about all he will talk about. His Facebook feed looks like a propaganda page. He helped my sister buy a car this weekend, and apparently gave his Pro-Dump talk to the salesman, who happened to be a black man who met his comments with the kind of laughter that suggests “since you’re so obviously crazy, you won’t notice this laugh isn’t genuine.” He truly believes in the supposed goodness of this orange sack of shit, and how everything is the fault of Hillary, the DNC, or just liberals, full stop. When his time comes, he will not be going to one of the nicer homes if I have it my way. (There’s always my brother and his wife though, who are about as bad as he is. Family time is so fun, I can’t handle it and try my best to avoid.)
@ justcrimmles – Your father is a victim of Fox News. We cannot emphasize often enough how much damage that network is doing to the voting populous. I’m of the belief that they are truly brainwashing people. I’ve seen it happen with my uncle, who was once a normal/rational man and who is now on the Fox News Train to Crazy Town like my aunt. It’s easy to blame the ignorance of the Right and harder to acknowledge that relatively fair and thoughtful people can still be susceptible to propaganda.
I’m sorry you’re dealing with this–it must make for a really challenging relationship with a loved one.
Fox news is awful. Both of my parents used to be independent to democratic voting people. Now both of them have soaked up the kool-aid and think Trump is better than “Killary”. I was horrified last fall when my mom was visiting and had no clue what I meant by Nazis in Charlottesville. The fact that she had never even heard of the event, whether it was good or bad coverage, was incredibly disturbing to me. I begged her to add some more news channels to her Fox viewing schedule.
My Dad and his wife: same. All of his children and their spouses are super liberal. At Christmas he had the TV tuned in to Faux news the entire time. Blech. I cracked a joke about Trump and I thought my stepmother was gonna have an aneurysm. There was no drama or arguing though, thank goodness. And it’s actually “entertainment news channel” they cannot even claim to be real news, but try telling that to their viewing base.
Is there any hope, you guys?? Can these people ever be deprogrammed? Do you think if Sean Hannity et al were forced to go on air, admit that they’ve been making shit up for several years and apologize, people would ever see the light? Ugh. It’s so depressing.
@justcrimmles – thoughts and prayers may not do much, but I am adding you to my prayer list anyway. For the car salesman story alone!
@Kitten, most days, I daydream about bugging his house, but in reverse, so that at night, I can play some sort of subliminal deprogramming tracks, and undo what that gd Glenn Beck started. Since my mom passed, he’s used some of the insurance money to buy himself a massive new camping trailer, which he’s planning to live in (it’s nicer than their house, really) so this might now be easier than previously thought. If only I could do the same for the other 98% of my family 😂😭😭
@Bearcat, thoughts and prayers aren’t my cup of tea, but I’ll never turn them down regardless! 😘
My dad has drank the Fox News Kool-Aid. My mom has to whisper her true political feelings to me on the phone. She doesn’t get into it with him, because he is so irrational.
Re: Trump, my dad always says like “He wasn’t my guy. I voted for someone else in the primaries”, AS IF that some how makes up for him supporting all of politicians that enable the Trump agenda.
Just an FYI, I know of people who have used parental controls and blocked Fox Fake News and told their parents it was no longer available on cable. Dishinest, yes, but so is Fox.
And arguing with a Teump cult member is like trying to talk to a monkey while he is throwing crap at you. Nothing going on in the brain.
True. They hate making an effort, since they were raised to think they were entitled to everything just for being Americans. They then get jealous of people who do work to get an education.
This might be part why they hate the Florida shooting survivors who speak out. They are so clearly much more eloquent and intelligent than they are. So they smear them, which is a new low. And Don Jr has even liked one of the tweets that smeared them.
Ahem, Obama is responsible for: all student loan debt; ISIS; swine flu; Hurricane Katrina; the US PATRIOT Act; the September 11, 2001 Al Queda attacks on US landmarks; the My Lai massacre; the Korean War; the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand; the sinking of the Maine; the Spanish Inquisition.
Hillary Clinton is responsible for: all missing emails, including that one you think you got from your dentist; failed crops; Benghazi; Watergate; the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918; McKinley’s assassination.
LP- Obama and Hillary are guilty of all the crimes in the world. Except the JFK assassination. That was Ted Cruz’s dad.
I failed tenth grade. Totally Obama’s fault.
I’m pretty sure Obama is the reason why I missed the bus this morning. I think he’s also behind the fact that my sneakers are missing from my gym bag.
THANKS, Obama.
KITTEN! No! Obama is now controlling the T? That explains why they want to raise the fare. It has nothing to do with Charlie Baker at all.
Now I’m going to shout “dammit, Obama! What have you done with my keys?!” every time I lose my keys now (daily). My husband may divorce me LoL.
Obama’s responsible for my two cancelled appointments this morning. Damn you, Barack.
Gas prices are going up…..crickets from the right.
It is amazing how people can convince themselves of something that is so clearly untrue. If we ever manage to break this cycle of insanity, there’s going to be a lot of psychology papers written on how brainwashed a good portion of our population managed to get.
That feels like a mighty big if, doesn’t it?
It is amazing and it will be worthy of much study, I think. Same thing with social media. I was thinking today when i read the news about bots being purged from Twitter how innocuous social media was at first, a way to connect and share. But with the Russian infiltration it’s really turned into something scary and ugly. They really did accomplish their goal of dividing us.
Um that’s because he used the Oval to…work. You know like he was supposed to. Not inviting every piece of trash with enough $$ to stroll through there.
Have you EVER met a person that you could stand for even a few minutes that spoke of themselves in the third person?
He is such a classic narcissist. And it’s so sad because we are normalising narcissism now. When in reality it’s just a hellish diagnosis for everyone around such people.
Ha, I’ve said that before. A few years ago my local newspaper had an interview with a new (highly paid) official at city hall who kept referring to himself in the third person. As I predicted from that alone, he didn’t last too long. Thankfully people caught on fairly quickly that while he talked a good game, he had zero idea how to run a small town.
Trump is the same way, with no idea how the real world works. He thinks he can BS his way through anything and somehow people will be fooled. It’s scary how many people are fooled by him, considering how very obvious his incompetence is.
It’s funny, but at the same time not.
What he might be capable of doing as retaliation for feeling like he is being attacked scares me and I no longer believe there are any adults in charge at the White House – just a group of increasingly nervous criminals who would do anything not to be in Mueller’s spotlight. If there are this many compulsive, sh*tty decisions being made when they ‘re holding all the cards, what is waiting for everyone when it really starts hitting the fan? Assuming 45 doesn’t just can everyone in the investigation first-which will happen at some point.
I don’t think he is actually insane. I think he is a narcissistic sociopath who has ADHD. He also eats poorly, doesn’t sleep, and is stupid, but not insane. He is not close to being insane.
If nothing else, he is having his minnions but this story out there to set up an insanity or diminished capacity defense when they haul him off to jail; it won’t work.
Yeah, I need the insane narrative to stop. Because when Mueller comes for the Orange Twat I want no pleas of mental incompetence or insanity. He is sane. He is simply vile, disgusting, racist, corrupt traitor. But sane and aware of his crimes and the risk and punishment if caught.
Some people can get away with the “referring to myself in the third person” shtick. Like The Rock. DT is…not The Rock.
The Rock refers to himself in the third person? I knew there was a reason I never liked him.
Neelyo- it was part of his wrestling persona, but not so much since he became a movie star.
Poirot does it too. But it is a way for the writers of the show to highlight that he is quite vain, self-important, and it is meant to be laughed at when he does it. The fact that someone does it outside of fiction is just amazing to me.
Also young children around the age of three do it too… Sigh.
So are a lot of red states really turning blue? This would mean that the state minister who reps the state in the central government (i understand that is the congress) will soon be mostly democrats right?
We won’t really know that until the midterm elections in November. What we are seeing are a lot of special local elections being won by Democrats in districts in states that have normally been held by Republicans. Some, like in Kentucky and Alabama, were won by Democrats in districts that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the presidential election. If this trend continues, it may be possible for the Democrats to regain a majority in Congress.
Good for those people voting.
It’s important to vote in the local elections too. Remove those republicans from office street by street.
Turning purple, not necessarily blue. The Florida legislature did itself no favors yesterday. We’ll see more states going like Virginia where only 1 vote separates them and they have to reach compromises or we’ll see legislatures of one party paired with governors of another party. GOP is losing lots of small special elections in the states, which, as we have recently seen, will affect their ability to gerrymander.
There’s also some gerrymandering being undone – Pennsylvania’s districting map just got redone by the courts and I think North Carolina is being worked on too.
Yeah, but that’s up in the air because the Republican legislature here is attempting to fight the hell out of it despite the Supreme Court going “lol no thanks.” They’ve already tried IMPEACHING the five Democratic court officials and barring them from office to stop the redistricting. Keep in mind that the fact that PA is gerrymandered to hell has been an issue for almost twenty years. It’s going to get uglier here before it gets better. I just hope it’s sorted out by September.
Why is he so obsessed with President Obama? Mentions his name constantly and his actions since taking office seem to be directed at erasing anything that Obama did during his eight years as president. It is just scary the level of hatred 45 has against Obama
Because he knows at the end of the day, a black man did the job better (yes he is that racist and petty) and Trump’s failed presidency will be enshrined in history for all time.
Because Obama decided to make fun of Donald Trump at a correspondence dinner after putting up with Donald’s racist stunts for months. Obama publically humiliated him at that dinner and he never forgot it.
Dump never takes into account that he started this whole mess with his birther stunts and Obama lightly clapped back at him. Obama never would have even paid attention to him if not for Dump being a racist stunt clown.
Dump started it but it looks like Obama is going to have the last laugh.
What they said, but also because Obama is beloved and respected by many people all over the world and in Trump’s tiny little brain he feels like he deserves that as well.
Exactly. It’s not just that Obama’s black, it’s the fact that he is everything Trump is not: charming, charismatic, confident, self-possessed, thoughtful, caring, empathetic, genuine, intelligent, articulate, witty, handsome, and yes, very much beloved. For Trump, it’s just insult to grievous injury that he’s black.
Trump is just a f*cking loser who has spent his life coasting by on his last name and daddy’s money. His professional career has been a series of failed business ventures and f*ck-ups, only to culminate in the most disastrous POTUS in the history of our country.
I mean, it’s no wonder that the man all but hides from the public, clinging to his insecure tweets, his Faux News and his fast food. He’s a f*ck-up, a mess of a person and Obama is a success story–a great man who rightfully earned every one of his accomplishments.
Ok that made me feel a better lol.
That’s what I’ve always said too, Kitten – he’s so insecure when comparing himself to Obama, who is everything Dump thinks he’s entitled to be. It’s so obvious and would be sad if he weren’t such a vile monster.
Thank you, Kitten. It made me feel better, lol. And the portrait you paint makes it so clear to me that it’s not really Trump who is the problem, it’s the portion of our electorate who put him there — along with the craven politicians who are now enabling him — who are the ones to be distressed about.
The same reason the rest of angry white America is – he’s a black American who got into office over a respected white man, then proceeded to accomplish pushing through a very significant piece of legislation.
OMG that header pic. It looks like he’s trying to take a dump but all those cheeseburgers have clogged his colon.
It looks like he’s showing off to the press that he can do it.
Lol. Uhhh! These poops are so painful! Gotta stop eating McDonald’s and KFC all day every day
He has a face like a slapped arse. I just cannot look at the turd anymore. It makes me physically sick.
Imagine him with wet hair and no orange make-up… just imagine that. I bet you Homer Simpson is more bangable than this turd. I never met his guy but how could one be around him without wanting to vomit. Even a handshake will require all the bleach in the world (and a Radioactivity Deactivation Shower)..
Gross, that looks like his climax face, stabs eyes with kid’s crayon.
lmao
I hate him.
More delusional Obama attacks, with a swipe at JeffY Beau:
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
5m
Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!
So if I conspire with a bunch of crooks to steal a car, the police investigations should focus on charging whoever owned it at the time?
My head hurts. Also, it was Mitch “Yertle the Turtle” McConnell who effectively blocked Obama from warning about the Russian meddling. Ask him!
Hard to give tours of the Oval Office when you’re actually working.
Why doesn’t he get on with governing ALL his constituents instead of constantly having Hilary and Obama’s name in his mouth? He wanted to be President, be a grown man and start acting like it.
It is so stressful watching this from afar. I hope you come out the other side and he and his grifter family finally get some consequences for their actions. I just hope I Iive long enough to see him dragged out of the WH by his combover. Resignation isn’t enough any more. He has terrorised too many people.
Seraph7, I don’t believe baby fists wanted to be president. He ran out of revenge, spite and the impulse to retaliate for people mocking him. He was ready to return to private life where he would have continued his constant verbal abuse and attempts to demean everyone. His running was about settling scores with people who had hurt his thin skinned baby fist feelings.
That’s why the sheer chutzpah of his hideous behaviour continues into his presidency. For him, it’s all about his weak, sad self esteem.
Presidents don’t always use the Oval Office; they have private office space that is less formal. I wonder if Donald even knows it exists, or if that’s where they set up the adult daycare.
I love that first photo of Trump! It’ll keep my laughing all day, thanks Kaiser!!
It is still surreal to me that this man is actually the President of the United States.
It is our shared nightmare, worse than any horror movie. I’m not kidding…we can walk out of a horror movie, but we’re stuck with the Orange Menace for three more years. Sometimes I think I can’t take it even one more day.
I am so with both of you. I feel the same way. I really don’t know if I can hold out.
WHAT is this moron talking about? I can’t stand it, every day it gets worse and worse.
WHAT is this moron talking about? I can’t stand it, every day it gets worse and worse.
Trump is a social science experiment gone awry. He’s like the mystery tupperware in the back of the refrigerator with it’s lovely color mold. He exhausts me and is starting to make me physically ill. However, celebitchy always makes me smile with the craziest pictures of him. I know there are a plethora of them, but you always choose the best.
Manafort and Gates are in deeper sh*t. Indictments have been served on a separate issue, likely the $16 million in loans Manafort received AFTER the campaign received from a Trump advisor who runs a bank that specializes in low-cost mortgage loans to military workers. Mueller’s team said that Manafort obtained the loans using “doctored profit and loss statements” that overstated “by millions of dollars” the income of his consulting business and home which were used for collateral. Hmmmm….who’s going to flip first – Manafort or Gates?
The header pic of Emperor Zero looks like he just sharted (again).
He’s really going to shit when Mr Mueller comes knockin’
There are like a billion pods of Obama in the Oval Offiice.
