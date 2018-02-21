Duchess Kate: You want buttons? I’ll give you some motherf—king buttons

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Fire Station Arts Centre in Sunderland

OY BUTTONS. DID YOU SEE MY BUTTONS?

At this point, I really do believe that the Duchess of Cambridge knows she has a button problem, and she’s just actively trolling us. She’s like “oh, they want buttons? I’ll give them some motherf–king buttons.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Fire Station Arts Centre in Sunderland today and Kate just had to wear a new coat SLATHERED in buttons. I can’t stop laughing. I count 16 buttons but I suspect her hair is hiding some additional ones.

This button-covered coat is by Dolce & Gabbana and it’s “new to us,” meaning this is the first time she’s worn the coat in public. I’m assuming the off-the-rack cost is thousands of dollars, but remember, she likely had this altered to accommodate her pregnancy. Just as she had all of those coats altered ahead of the big Sweden and Norway trip last month, many of which would still fit and are probably worth a repeat. But not for our precious Keen! She was so keen to get another button-slathered coat, she didn’t even look at the price tag.

Previously, I’ve requested in previous posts for commenters to write love poems or love letters in Kate’s voice, to her greatest love, BUTTONS. For today’s challenge, let’s try a haiku! Please write a haiku about buttons and Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Fire Station Arts Centre in Sunderland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Fire Station Arts Centre in Sunderland

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Clare says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Lol.

    That’s all I have about the ridiculous coat.

    Her face looks good though!

  2. teehee says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Kate Buttenton.

  3. Seraphina says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Thank you!!!!! I needed the laugh this morning. And those are some serious buttons. Let’s just all come to terms that Kate will never be a style icon. It’s not who she is. She more the chutney making type, sitting at home watching the kids and being June Cleaver. Unless some star celebrity is involved or it’s a beach vacation. 🤣

  4. KP says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I’m assuming this look is fire station inspired?

  5. Delta Juliet says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I’m just a commoner. When I was pregnant I had to wear my regular coat and leave it open! No tailoring for this poor gal.

  6. notasugarhere says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Shiny round buttons
    One can never have enough
    All for Katie Keen

    (we NEED Liberty in this thread)

  7. Amelia says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Designers think they know best,
    But they all forget the Duchess’ decree,
    Buttons; they make the garment.

    Oh fuck, I forgot it’s syllables, not words! Disregard this nonsense.

  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:50 am

    LMAO Oh god, if that were her thought process, I’d respect her game. That is on FUG coat.

  9. hindulovegod says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:51 am

    The Duchess did say
    Buttons please, every day
    Until none remained

    I haven’t written a haiku since university, but I gave it a whirl. She really outdid herself today. Also, Dolce & Gabbana are a controversial choice, owing to their horrid public statements. I guess buttons make it okay.

  10. Cerys says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Perfectly nice coat despite all the buttons. However, it’s just another expensive outfit which will likely be worn once and put into mothballs in the Kensington Palace wardrobes. She wore several new coats during her Scandinavian trip. Surely one of them could have been “recycled”?

  11. Imqrious2 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Gleaming so brightly
    In the brilliant sunny day
    Beloved buttons!

    Worthless is a day
    That I cannot walkabout
    With buttons displayed.

    I love my buttons!
    Silver, gold, cloth, no matter!
    Just any, and many!

    Ok, I’m on meds for a sliced finger lol. Best I can do with no sleep.
    Still, have to say, she looks lovely. Makeup toned down, happy, engaged with the crowd. Thumbs up today, Kate!

  12. Anne says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    So now we know that Kate has a sence of humor- good for her. I like her preggs looks- she is glowing and with rounded face looks so nice.
    16 buttons- impresive.

  13. Rapunzel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    The Waity Duchess
    Wears buttons to look regal
    Meghan would never

  14. NorthernLala says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Kate loves her buttons
    Can’t have too many buttons
    She always tells Will
    🤓

  15. Beluga says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I have this in red
    My spending’s ridiculous
    But, oh! More buttons!

  16. bigk says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:54 am

    see me don’t see me
    glint catches paparazzi
    I’m very private

  17. trollontheloose says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Out and about for the last month and 1/2..what gives?? Competition I see

    I have a title “the last button that fell and rolled down to be never seen again”

  18. HeyThere! says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Is it weird that I think ‘unless there is a hidden zipper it must take her 3 minutes to put her coat on and go!?’ LOL

  19. Really says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:58 am

    😅😅😅. OMG…..you are so funny, Kaiser!! I bursted out laughing. I think I just woke up our whole house!

  20. Nicole says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Lollllll
    *whispers* “look at all these buttons”

  21. MellyMel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:02 am

    LOL I love this thread!

  22. lower-case deb says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Deck the coat with lots of buttons fa la la la la la la la la…
    Tis the buttons to be coat-y, fa la la la la la la la la!
    Don we now our best coatdresses, fa la la la la la!
    Troll the throngs of common pheasants, buttons buttons buttons..

  23. JennDama says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:11 am

    A coat with many buttons sewn.
    I am keen to wear it out!
    Hopefully Charlotte will want one too.

    Okay it’s been many years since I wrote a haiku. I don’t even know if I did it right. I’m glad she’s working, but why does she need so many coats? She could wear her old ones she wore on her other pregnancies. To top it off that’s not even a UK brand. Isn’t she supposed to be an ambassador? One really is keen on liking her but HRH makes it hard. (See what I did there?)
    Have a good day everyone! 😛

  24. Maria F. says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:11 am

    i truly believe she is trolling us. Good for her.

    I think that all these coats can be altered back once she is not pregnant anymore, so I do not see that as a big issue.

  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Oh buttons my frill!
    Adorn every frock of mine…
    If only a crown.

  26. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Oh, bright and shiny buttons
    Center of my world
    I am Duchess of Buttons.

  27. KBeth says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:13 am

    All those shiny buttons…..

  28. KatieBo says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Buttons! More Buttons!
    I find them fascinating.
    Get it? I like puns.
    – DK

  29. Cee says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Yeah, too many buttons for a pregnant body LOL They give a warped line.
    She’s either Keen, Duchess of Buttons or Keen, Duchess of Doily. Now she is beginning to enjoy being Keen, Duchess of Frills. There is no compromise in her fashion choices.

  30. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:21 am

    One button for each
    Indignity I’ve suffered
    In the name of work

  31. Saba says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Silver and gold, my jewels
    Fit for a princess like me
    My basic buttons

    Keen as a cucumber
    I wear my buttons on my sleeve
    And everywhere else

    I work hard and keen
    It’s the price to pay, exhausting
    Doing up my buttons

  32. Chef Grace says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:47 am

    A coat of buttons
    reveals personality
    That is too keenly.

  33. Sherry says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Kate’s keen for buttons.
    Buttons are the thing she loves.
    The queen of the buttons.

  34. Bettyrose says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:50 am

    How many buttons
    Is Duchess Kate wearing now
    I think quite a lot

  35. HeyThere! says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I wonder if Kate wakes up at night in a cold sweat, runes to her coat closet, turns the light on and whispers ‘my precious’?!?! HA!

  36. Kitty says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:01 am

    How big were the crowds to see them?

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      February 21, 2018 at 10:52 am

      I checked the fail. Quite a few people but not clear how many because the photos were taken up close.
      What I did notice however was that she changed her hills into boots for visiting a building site apparently. Now, all that talk about “protocol” re: keeping her coat on while indoors. But somehow she managed to change her footwear. Major LOL!

      • LAK says:
        February 21, 2018 at 12:31 pm

        There is a photo where she removes her coat. She’s wearing a black and white dress.

        Also, they have such small turnouts outside of the bussed in children that media has taken to close cropping their pictures and or filming very close so that you don’t see the small or non existant crowds.

        But the royal press pack on twitter gleefully share photos of the empty streets showing the barriers erected in anticipation of the hordes that never come.

        This is completely opposite for Harry / MM or even Charles/ Camilla.

      • SoulSPA says:
        February 21, 2018 at 12:56 pm

        @LAK I checked the fail again and saw her in yet again new summer dress during winter time. And she got a small henna tattoo on her right hand. I know about warnings against henna tattoos as henna cam provoke burns or allergic reactions. There were even warnings a few years ago for tourists leaving from a European airport a few years ago. I know those tattoos hold symbolic significance in some cultures but Kate getting one during pregnancy makes me shake my head.

      • whatever says:
        February 21, 2018 at 1:57 pm

        @SoulSPA

        Trust me when I say there is nothing wrong with Kate getting a henna tattoo. If she was getting one while on holiday in Turkey or somewhere that would be a problem because they have a history of causing burns, perhaps because the ingredients in the henna are not regulated properly over there?. But I’ve had henna loads of times and never once experienced burns or an allergic reaction. I’ve never met anyone who has had an allergic reaction or been burnt by henna either.

      • SoulSPA says:
        February 21, 2018 at 2:44 pm

        @whatever I believe you 😃. No more SMH then!

    • Sharon Lea says:
      February 21, 2018 at 10:57 am

      I also noticed that she took her coat off while meeting and coloring with children earlier, unlike how she kept her coat on in Sweden and people on DM insisted ‘royal women don’t remove their coats’ sigh

  37. Becks says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

    LOLOLOLOL. the headline and the haikus here are killing me.

    I saw this coat and thought – “oh shes wearing one of her other coats.” Nope. NEW! I would be completely fine with it (yes it’s button-y, yes its kind of dull) but she got a NEW D&G coat tailored for her this pregnancy? You’ve gotta be kidding. Much like we’ve been saying she’s building up her appearances in anticipation of her maternity leave, maybe she is also building up her clothing expenses so that even with time off her wardrobe this year is still $$$$$.

  38. Lauren Vail says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Big Shiny Buttons
    Keen Kate needs a bespoke coat
    For an hour’s work

  39. CairinaCat says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

    A Queen I must feel
    Buttons are my tiara
    BOW TO THE BUTTONS!

  40. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:24 am

    I really don’t want to be one of those kate haters/conspiracists that suspect her increased work presence is due to fears of ‘female competition,’ but sheesh, I feel like we’ve seen her more in this trimester of this pregnancy than in the past three years combined.

  41. Lorelai says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:37 am

    How many new coats does this woman need?!

  42. Cynical Ann says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

    The two of them have been out every day doing the job they’re supposed to be doing (whatever the reasons-Duke of E retiring and forcing their hand, increased competition, keen actually kicking in). She can wear ALL the buttons and not hear a peep from me. Although your haikus are clever-I’ll say that!

  43. Elysium1973 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:55 am

    OMG, this entire thread is hilarious.

  44. Ankhel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Good news hidden grows
    A princess beams in the light
    buttons for two now

  45. Amelie says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:36 am

    As soon as I saw the pictures of this coat on People, I knew Kaiser would have a field day with it. Thanks for not disappointing me!

    I really wonder if anyone has ever pointed out to Kate her love of buttons. I really wonder where the affinity comes from! Maybe she is allergic to zippers.

  46. Somegirl says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Buttons, my true love,
    Round and shiny you call me,
    Closer to the coat.

  47. spidee!! says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I am now totally convinced that someone has drawn Kate’s attention to this site and she is doing a
    🖕

  48. Samantha says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    I laughed so hard at just the title of this. Not even going to read the article or look at the pics. You win the internet headline for today 🏆

  49. Heidi says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Be careful what you wish for – now that she is actually working every day like the rest of us, I can’t wait for her to disappear into her 6 months-at-least maternity leave. That woman is boring beyond belief – fashion- and otherwise.

    Why can’t she just buy 20 neutral coats and then just exchange the buttons? That would save a ton of money and might actually be interesting.

    Also, I wish she would emphasise her baby belly instead of trying to hide it.

  50. Starlight says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Literally button earrings to match nice colour coat though

  51. Spicecake38 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    One gleaming button
    For each year I Waitey-ed
    Until the balding Prince
    Became mine

  52. Nikayna says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Support of women
    If harassed, abused, but not
    When wearing buttons.

    I don’t know if it’s jealousy or what, but it’s showing.

  53. MangoAngel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Buttons buttons here,
    Buttons buttons ev’rywhere,
    Toy-soldier cosplay.

  54. Cupcake says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    I’m starting to believe the twins rumor!

  55. Honey says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Ok. So this is what I’ve got:

    Big shiny MF buttons bitches
    Keenly she smiled while twirling her hair
    Charles pays so who cares

    Or

    Up down and all around
    Silver buttons adorn her costly ugly coats
    Peasants gasp filled with disgust

  56. The dormouse says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Disks of metal, cloth?
    No, my coats of many worlds
    Contain multitudes

  57. SJF says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Oh shiny buttons
    Together we ever glow
    Brighter than Meghan

  58. Ann says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    I’d like to reply to some comments about the crowd sizes for William and Kate. I’ve said this before – whether we like William or not, he has managed to do what Diana and the palace could never do – and that is keeping the press at arm’s length and that does lessen interest. And I think William is just fine with smaller crowds and less press. He’s happy to not have “Diana mania” around Kate. So while some might think they’re boring and no one cares to show up, I think William is good with that.

  59. Wisca says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Buttons buttons but-
    Ons Buttons Buttons Buttons
    Buttons buttons but. . . .

  60. Incognita says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Just look at my coat
    Adorned with shiny buttons
    Trolling you plebians

  61. Deedee says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Button, button
    Who’s got the button?
    Me! Who wants chutney?

  62. Jaded says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I am button-gurl
    My buttons empower me
    They give me big grins

  63. Marian says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Kate loves shiny metal buttons. Just wait till she discovers shiny gold medals and gongs. She could have so many on her chest …. Just wait till she finds out about that.

    There is a nice joke about The Duke of Edinborough meeting some high-ranking Soviet politician. Now you have to know that the Soviets used to decorate the chests of their politicians with a lot of gold and silver gongs. Now this high-ranking Soviet politician and the Duke of Edinborough meet and they shake hands and the Duke admires the Soviet’s chest with the gold medals. Then suddenly the Duke grabs the Soviet politician by his shoulders and turns him around. Confused the Soviet politician turns to the Duke and asks him what that was all about. Said the Duke with a sly smile: “I just wanted to see if you had any more gold medals on your back as well.”

  64. Sunny says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    There once was a lady from the Ton
    Who Everyday craved stew of mutton
    If the cook would forget
    Upset she would get
    And sulk in a coat full o’ button

  65. carmina patina says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    oh lovely buttons
    shiny bright all around me
    need a bigger coat

  66. Argirl says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Kate’s keen for buttons.
    No matter gold, green or black.
    So long as they shine.

  67. Carolind says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    When Debo Mitford who was to become Duchess of Devonshire was marrying in 1941 she wrote one of her sisters saying she was having a dress with “masses and masses and masses of tulle with a skirt so big the like had never been seen before”. She didn’t care if it was fashion but she liked it and it was what suited her. Kate obviously likes masses and masses and masses of buttons and couldn’t care less what anyone else thinks. Who wants to be a slave to fashion and wear something because everyone else is wearing it?

  68. Wren says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Duchess on parade
    Led by marching rows of buttons
    A keen display

  69. Evie says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I think Kate looks great. She has a healthy pregnancy glow and the little bit of extra weight makes her face look younger.
    Kate’s penchant for buttons doesn’t bother me. I don’t find the buttons as obnoxious as those outlandish ugly hats that Beatrice and Eugenie wear to every formal occasion, LOL!

