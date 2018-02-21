Duchess Kate: You want buttons? I’ll give you some motherf—king buttons

OY BUTTONS. DID YOU SEE MY BUTTONS?

At this point, I really do believe that the Duchess of Cambridge knows she has a button problem, and she’s just actively trolling us. She’s like “oh, they want buttons? I’ll give them some motherf–king buttons.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Fire Station Arts Centre in Sunderland today and Kate just had to wear a new coat SLATHERED in buttons. I can’t stop laughing. I count 16 buttons but I suspect her hair is hiding some additional ones.

This button-covered coat is by Dolce & Gabbana and it’s “new to us,” meaning this is the first time she’s worn the coat in public. I’m assuming the off-the-rack cost is thousands of dollars, but remember, she likely had this altered to accommodate her pregnancy. Just as she had all of those coats altered ahead of the big Sweden and Norway trip last month, many of which would still fit and are probably worth a repeat. But not for our precious Keen! She was so keen to get another button-slathered coat, she didn’t even look at the price tag.

Previously, I’ve requested in previous posts for commenters to write love poems or love letters in Kate’s voice, to her greatest love, BUTTONS. For today’s challenge, let’s try a haiku! Please write a haiku about buttons and Kate.