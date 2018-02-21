Duchess Kate: You want buttons? I’ll give you some motherf—king buttons

OY BUTTONS. DID YOU SEE MY BUTTONS?
At this point, I really do believe that the Duchess of Cambridge knows she has a button problem, and she’s just actively trolling us. She’s like “oh, they want buttons? I’ll give them some motherf–king buttons.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Fire Station Arts Centre in Sunderland today and Kate just had to wear a new coat SLATHERED in buttons. I can’t stop laughing. I count 16 buttons but I suspect her hair is hiding some additional ones.
This button-covered coat is by Dolce & Gabbana and it’s “new to us,” meaning this is the first time she’s worn the coat in public. I’m assuming the off-the-rack cost is thousands of dollars, but remember, she likely had this altered to accommodate her pregnancy. Just as she had all of those coats altered ahead of the big Sweden and Norway trip last month, many of which would still fit and are probably worth a repeat. But not for our precious Keen! She was so keen to get another button-slathered coat, she didn’t even look at the price tag.
Previously, I’ve requested in previous posts for commenters to write love poems or love letters in Kate’s voice, to her greatest love, BUTTONS. For today’s challenge, let’s try a haiku! Please write a haiku about buttons and Kate.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Lol.
That’s all I have about the ridiculous coat.
Her face looks good though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look very refreshed! Now for my (extended) haiku:
Look at my buttons.
You may think there’s too many,
but these fifty three
distinguish me from the plebs
glory to buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First thoughts were: “What the bejesus is a haiku?!” After 15 mins on google, i’m still not sure I know much better, but here goes:
Her coats were covered
So she then went the next step
Now has them for eyes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha that’s brilliant! You nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A haunting haiku! Buttons for eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face looks the best it has in years. She looks younger and beautiful. I do think she is a beautiful woman when not so thin, which makes her look tired and drawn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate Buttenton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!!!!! I needed the laugh this morning. And those are some serious buttons. Let’s just all come to terms that Kate will never be a style icon. It’s not who she is. She more the chutney making type, sitting at home watching the kids and being June Cleaver. Unless some star celebrity is involved or it’s a beach vacation. 🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m assuming this look is fire station inspired?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m assuming that, besides the 16 visible buttons, there are at least four spare ones sewn into the hem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Michael Jackson inspired? He loved buttons, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just a commoner. When I was pregnant I had to wear my regular coat and leave it open! No tailoring for this poor gal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shiny round buttons
One can never have enough
All for Katie Keen
(we NEED Liberty in this thread)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Designers think they know best,
But they all forget the Duchess’ decree,
Buttons; they make the garment.
Oh fuck, I forgot it’s syllables, not words! Disregard this nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO Oh god, if that were her thought process, I’d respect her game. That is on FUG coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Duchess did say
Buttons please, every day
Until none remained
I haven’t written a haiku since university, but I gave it a whirl. She really outdid herself today. Also, Dolce & Gabbana are a controversial choice, owing to their horrid public statements. I guess buttons make it okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha, nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahah nice one!
I don’t think Kate really gives a crap about supporting controversial designers or supporting women’s rights, she comes off as pretty vapid and shallow. I’m sure she was just thinking “BUTTTONS!! SHINY BUTTONS!!” and the super homophobic shit D&G have spewed didn’t phase her, because buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfectly nice coat despite all the buttons. However, it’s just another expensive outfit which will likely be worn once and put into mothballs in the Kensington Palace wardrobes. She wore several new coats during her Scandinavian trip. Surely one of them could have been “recycled”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Dolce and Gabbana that was identical aside from the colour, perhaps…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MTE. It’s basically the same style in another color, but I think this one might have even more buttons!
https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/photo-gallery/44549556/image/44549558/Kate-Middleton-Dolce-Gabbana-Coat-Norway-Feb-2018
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gleaming so brightly
In the brilliant sunny day
Beloved buttons!
Worthless is a day
That I cannot walkabout
With buttons displayed.
I love my buttons!
Silver, gold, cloth, no matter!
Just any, and many!
Ok, I’m on meds for a sliced finger lol. Best I can do with no sleep.
Still, have to say, she looks lovely. Makeup toned down, happy, engaged with the crowd. Thumbs up today, Kate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems to alway deeply enjoy her third trimester (in comparison to earlier trimesters).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing haiku! Love it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So now we know that Kate has a sence of humor- good for her. I like her preggs looks- she is glowing and with rounded face looks so nice.
16 buttons- impresive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look good – healthy and genuinely happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Waity Duchess
Wears buttons to look regal
Meghan would never
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Laughing here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate loves her buttons
Can’t have too many buttons
She always tells Will
🤓
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have this in red
My spending’s ridiculous
But, oh! More buttons!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
see me don’t see me
glint catches paparazzi
I’m very private
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha…love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Out and about for the last month and 1/2..what gives?? Competition I see
I have a title “the last button that fell and rolled down to be never seen again”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it weird that I think ‘unless there is a hidden zipper it must take her 3 minutes to put her coat on and go!?’ LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can bet she won’t be taking this one off inside!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😅😅😅. OMG…..you are so funny, Kaiser!! I bursted out laughing. I think I just woke up our whole house!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! I’m at work and burst out laughing at the headline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Snickering away behind my hand at a desk in a lobby. Oy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lollllll
*whispers* “look at all these buttons”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I love this thread!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deck the coat with lots of buttons fa la la la la la la la la…
Tis the buttons to be coat-y, fa la la la la la la la la!
Don we now our best coatdresses, fa la la la la la!
Troll the throngs of common pheasants, buttons buttons buttons..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good one, you cover all bases
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A coat with many buttons sewn.
I am keen to wear it out!
Hopefully Charlotte will want one too.
Okay it’s been many years since I wrote a haiku. I don’t even know if I did it right. I’m glad she’s working, but why does she need so many coats? She could wear her old ones she wore on her other pregnancies. To top it off that’s not even a UK brand. Isn’t she supposed to be an ambassador? One really is keen on liking her but HRH makes it hard. (See what I did there?)
Have a good day everyone! 😛
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i truly believe she is trolling us. Good for her.
I think that all these coats can be altered back once she is not pregnant anymore, so I do not see that as a big issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More like; How do i make the forget about the dress debacle, Buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh buttons my frill!
Adorn every frock of mine…
If only a crown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mummy always said…
Wear lots of regal buttons,
And wait for your man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahaha, good throw back to Waity Katy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, bright and shiny buttons
Center of my world
I am Duchess of Buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All those shiny buttons…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buttons! More Buttons!
I find them fascinating.
Get it? I like puns.
– DK
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, too many buttons for a pregnant body LOL They give a warped line.
She’s either Keen, Duchess of Buttons or Keen, Duchess of Doily. Now she is beginning to enjoy being Keen, Duchess of Frills. There is no compromise in her fashion choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One button for each
Indignity I’ve suffered
In the name of work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*applause*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Silver and gold, my jewels
Fit for a princess like me
My basic buttons
Keen as a cucumber
I wear my buttons on my sleeve
And everywhere else
I work hard and keen
It’s the price to pay, exhausting
Doing up my buttons
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A coat of buttons
reveals personality
That is too keenly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s keen for buttons.
Buttons are the thing she loves.
The queen of the buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many buttons
Is Duchess Kate wearing now
I think quite a lot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Kate wakes up at night in a cold sweat, runes to her coat closet, turns the light on and whispers ‘my precious’?!?! HA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How big were the crowds to see them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I checked the fail. Quite a few people but not clear how many because the photos were taken up close.
What I did notice however was that she changed her hills into boots for visiting a building site apparently. Now, all that talk about “protocol” re: keeping her coat on while indoors. But somehow she managed to change her footwear. Major LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a photo where she removes her coat. She’s wearing a black and white dress.
Also, they have such small turnouts outside of the bussed in children that media has taken to close cropping their pictures and or filming very close so that you don’t see the small or non existant crowds.
But the royal press pack on twitter gleefully share photos of the empty streets showing the barriers erected in anticipation of the hordes that never come.
This is completely opposite for Harry / MM or even Charles/ Camilla.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK I checked the fail again and saw her in yet again new summer dress during winter time. And she got a small henna tattoo on her right hand. I know about warnings against henna tattoos as henna cam provoke burns or allergic reactions. There were even warnings a few years ago for tourists leaving from a European airport a few years ago. I know those tattoos hold symbolic significance in some cultures but Kate getting one during pregnancy makes me shake my head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SoulSPA
Trust me when I say there is nothing wrong with Kate getting a henna tattoo. If she was getting one while on holiday in Turkey or somewhere that would be a problem because they have a history of causing burns, perhaps because the ingredients in the henna are not regulated properly over there?. But I’ve had henna loads of times and never once experienced burns or an allergic reaction. I’ve never met anyone who has had an allergic reaction or been burnt by henna either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whatever I believe you 😃. No more SMH then!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also noticed that she took her coat off while meeting and coloring with children earlier, unlike how she kept her coat on in Sweden and people on DM insisted ‘royal women don’t remove their coats’ sigh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLOLOLOL. the headline and the haikus here are killing me.
I saw this coat and thought – “oh shes wearing one of her other coats.” Nope. NEW! I would be completely fine with it (yes it’s button-y, yes its kind of dull) but she got a NEW D&G coat tailored for her this pregnancy? You’ve gotta be kidding. Much like we’ve been saying she’s building up her appearances in anticipation of her maternity leave, maybe she is also building up her clothing expenses so that even with time off her wardrobe this year is still $$$$$.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big Shiny Buttons
Keen Kate needs a bespoke coat
For an hour’s work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Queen I must feel
Buttons are my tiara
BOW TO THE BUTTONS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t want to be one of those kate haters/conspiracists that suspect her increased work presence is due to fears of ‘female competition,’ but sheesh, I feel like we’ve seen her more in this trimester of this pregnancy than in the past three years combined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Thank you! I’m like “ANOTHER appearance???” Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many new coats does this woman need?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The two of them have been out every day doing the job they’re supposed to be doing (whatever the reasons-Duke of E retiring and forcing their hand, increased competition, keen actually kicking in). She can wear ALL the buttons and not hear a peep from me. Although your haikus are clever-I’ll say that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, this entire thread is hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good news hidden grows
A princess beams in the light
buttons for two now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As soon as I saw the pictures of this coat on People, I knew Kaiser would have a field day with it. Thanks for not disappointing me!
I really wonder if anyone has ever pointed out to Kate her love of buttons. I really wonder where the affinity comes from! Maybe she is allergic to zippers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buttons, my true love,
Round and shiny you call me,
Closer to the coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am now totally convinced that someone has drawn Kate’s attention to this site and she is doing a
🖕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed so hard at just the title of this. Not even going to read the article or look at the pics. You win the internet headline for today 🏆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Be careful what you wish for – now that she is actually working every day like the rest of us, I can’t wait for her to disappear into her 6 months-at-least maternity leave. That woman is boring beyond belief – fashion- and otherwise.
Why can’t she just buy 20 neutral coats and then just exchange the buttons? That would save a ton of money and might actually be interesting.
Also, I wish she would emphasise her baby belly instead of trying to hide it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literally button earrings to match nice colour coat though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One gleaming button
For each year I Waitey-ed
Until the balding Prince
Became mine
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to add a comment though,I think she looks very lovely recently and she seems quite happy and more relaxed.Pregnancy suits her well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Support of women
If harassed, abused, but not
When wearing buttons.
I don’t know if it’s jealousy or what, but it’s showing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buttons buttons here,
Buttons buttons ev’rywhere,
Toy-soldier cosplay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m starting to believe the twins rumor!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is showing more heavily than either pregnancy before ,and maybe the buttons are doing double duty-One,she loves buttons and two,perhaps she’s keeping her bump literally under wraps hence those extra buttons 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know there were any qualified twins rumors. That being said, I think she’s just gaining weight like a normal pregnancy girl, aka more than she ever did the first two rounds. Probably swelling too, I hear when you do three in a row pretty quickly as she has, often the body struggles a little more on the third.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. So this is what I’ve got:
Big shiny MF buttons bitches
Keenly she smiled while twirling her hair
Charles pays so who cares
Or
Up down and all around
Silver buttons adorn her costly ugly coats
Peasants gasp filled with disgust
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your vitriol is lost because neither of these are haikus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s 5-7-5 syllables, not 5-7-5 words…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disks of metal, cloth?
No, my coats of many worlds
Contain multitudes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh shiny buttons
Together we ever glow
Brighter than Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like to reply to some comments about the crowd sizes for William and Kate. I’ve said this before – whether we like William or not, he has managed to do what Diana and the palace could never do – and that is keeping the press at arm’s length and that does lessen interest. And I think William is just fine with smaller crowds and less press. He’s happy to not have “Diana mania” around Kate. So while some might think they’re boring and no one cares to show up, I think William is good with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buttons buttons but-
Ons Buttons Buttons Buttons
Buttons buttons but. . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just look at my coat
Adorned with shiny buttons
Trolling you plebians
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Button, button
Who’s got the button?
Me! Who wants chutney?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am button-gurl
My buttons empower me
They give me big grins
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate loves shiny metal buttons. Just wait till she discovers shiny gold medals and gongs. She could have so many on her chest …. Just wait till she finds out about that.
There is a nice joke about The Duke of Edinborough meeting some high-ranking Soviet politician. Now you have to know that the Soviets used to decorate the chests of their politicians with a lot of gold and silver gongs. Now this high-ranking Soviet politician and the Duke of Edinborough meet and they shake hands and the Duke admires the Soviet’s chest with the gold medals. Then suddenly the Duke grabs the Soviet politician by his shoulders and turns him around. Confused the Soviet politician turns to the Duke and asks him what that was all about. Said the Duke with a sly smile: “I just wanted to see if you had any more gold medals on your back as well.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There once was a lady from the Ton
Who Everyday craved stew of mutton
If the cook would forget
Upset she would get
And sulk in a coat full o’ button
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh lovely buttons
shiny bright all around me
need a bigger coat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s keen for buttons.
No matter gold, green or black.
So long as they shine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Debo Mitford who was to become Duchess of Devonshire was marrying in 1941 she wrote one of her sisters saying she was having a dress with “masses and masses and masses of tulle with a skirt so big the like had never been seen before”. She didn’t care if it was fashion but she liked it and it was what suited her. Kate obviously likes masses and masses and masses of buttons and couldn’t care less what anyone else thinks. Who wants to be a slave to fashion and wear something because everyone else is wearing it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duchess on parade
Led by marching rows of buttons
A keen display
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate looks great. She has a healthy pregnancy glow and the little bit of extra weight makes her face look younger.
Kate’s penchant for buttons doesn’t bother me. I don’t find the buttons as obnoxious as those outlandish ugly hats that Beatrice and Eugenie wear to every formal occasion, LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse