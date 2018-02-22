Team USA Women take gold in ice hockey at the PyeongChang Olympics

Shall I put on my sports blogger cap again?? Honestly, I went to bed early last night because the a–hole kitten is still disrupting my sleep patterns and making me wake up several times every night to pay attention to him. So I didn’t watch the women’s hockey final at the PyeongChang Olympics. For what feels like the millionth time, the women’s gold medal match was Canada versus the United States. Team USA ladies hadn’t won gold in hockey since 1998. Team Canada ladies have won gold in the past FOUR Winter Olympics. I don’t think either side expected to cruise – both teams knew it was going to be a battle, and in the end, the game was decided by a shoot-out. The important names you need to know: Jocelyne Lamoureux, who scored the deciding goal, and Maddie Rooney, who blocked the Canada’s final shot.

YAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYY!!!! I’m so proud of Team USA! I’m proud of Team Canada too, even though I know their hearts are broken with the silver medals. Canada loves hockey like America loves fried food, and I know this hurts. But I’m just so proud of these American ladies!!

58 Responses to “Team USA Women take gold in ice hockey at the PyeongChang Olympics”

  1. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:46 am

    As a hockey fan, I’m so happy for this!!!!

    • liz says:
      February 22, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      Same Here! I am so thrilled for these women! My daughter is a goaltender for a fairly high-level girls hockey program and I have met a number of the National Team Members over the years – at USA Hockey events, NWHL games and clinics. After last year’s threatened walkout over training support and compensation, I can safely say I LOVE THEM! They stood up for themselves and for the younger players, like my daughter, who are coming up behind them.

      These women earned their medal. I hope they enjoy every moment of this!

  2. Carann says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Its a sad day in Canada, but we will get through this. Loosing in a shoot out is devastating.
    Congrats to team USA!

  3. Nicole says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Yayyyyy and I think it’s the anniversary of miracle on ice. Congrats team USA

  4. HK9 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Ooooh team Canada you look salty, and I know why, but as a Canadian I’m still proud of them. Team USA-Congrats & see you next time!! :-)

  5. Jenns says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Who was the Canadian athlete who removed her silver medal? Not a good look.

    And I’m happy for USA, but man, I hate shoot-outs.

    • Crimson says:
      February 22, 2018 at 10:11 am

      #3 Jocelyn Larocque
      I saw that, too. I was shocked and hoping her teammates would not follow her example. I really can understand how p*ssed off and anguished she felt at the same time, but it was very ungracious of her. Both teams deserve props for leaving it all in the Ice, and, yes, a shootout for the championship? Yikes.
      Very happy for Team USA.

    • Scal says:
      February 22, 2018 at 11:15 am

      So tacky IMO. I get you’re upset (same with the girl that literally sobbed through the medals and anthem)-but then there’s being a sore loser.

      Larocque was also the same person that lit up cigars on the ice with the rest of the team after they won the gold in ’14 so I’m not surprised. Tacky winner, tacky loser.

      • nic919 says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

        They showed clips last night of how some of the American women reacted in 2014 and they weren’t all gracious either. I don’t agree with her actions of not wearing the medal, but crying during the anthem wasn’t about attacking the US and they were still unwinding from an intense game.

    • KellySunshine says:
      February 22, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      Nic919
      +1!

      I don’t agree at all with Jocelyne Larocque’s actions (hell, she has Olympic Gold and Silver, that’s something she should be proud of!), but I also remember the reactions of the US women in Sochi… they were also devastated at the loss and certainly weren’t celebrating their silver medal either.

      Congrats to the US ladies on their gold medal, and to the Canadians for their silver medal.

      • Flan says:
        February 22, 2018 at 1:25 pm

        Sounds like a lot of interesting things go on in this sport.
        I love a bit of sports drama, partly because athletes are often more hardworking and talented than a lot of other types of celebrities. I can therefore root for them more.

      • liz says:
        February 22, 2018 at 3:14 pm

        US/Canada women’s hockey is one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. They ALL know each other – a lot of them played college hockey together – they were teammates in the past and may be again in the future.

        The captain of the US team from Sochi, Julie Chu, is married to the captain of the Canadian team from Sochi, Caroline Ouellette. They had a daughter, Liv, last year. There is a running joke in the women’s hockey community about which country Liv will play for when she grows up.

        As close as the players are, they are fierce rivals on the ice. The friendships are left in the locker room and all they want is to win. And when they get beat, they are heartbroken, hence the tears from the silver medalists, every time.

      • Flan says:
        February 22, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        Thanks, Liz, for that info.
        Sounds like an intense rivalry indeed!

  6. Lizzie says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:59 am

    this video gave me goosebumps!

  7. adastraperaspera says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Woo!! So great to see that gold!

  8. Chell says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I’m happy for the United States team and super proud of our Canadians. It was a total battle and both teams fought their hardest. Seeing the women from the USA win made me smile, despite being Canadian, because I know they’ve felt disappointed by silver for so long.
    Our Canadian team will come back fighting harder than ever next Olympics because of this and it will be another great hockey game in four years.
    Yay for both teams!

    • Lady D says:
      February 22, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      I agree with everything you said. It was an incredible hockey game. As much as I feel bad for us, I can’t be mad at the US for winning. They fought really hard for that win and it has been a long time, so congrats US on a game most well-played.
      Like someone else on here said, I’m looking forward to seeing other countries in the finals, in addition to the the two powerhouse countries of women’s hockey. It’s been 20 years of US/Canada dominance, so hopefully soon we’ll see other countries going for the gold as well.

  9. sarah says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I stayed up to watch it and am so glad that I did. I feel like crap today but oh well! Go USA! #BestofUS

    Oh, and the Canadian national team hadn’t lost a game in like 2+ years so yes, this is an unexpected result for them.

  10. polonoscopy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Shootout.

    Fucking devastating.

    I guess all things must end.

    I DRANK SO LONG AND SO HARD.

    • Peeking in says:
      February 22, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      It was so frustrating. I need a stiff drink afterwards. Not a good way to decide a gold medal game. I’d have preferred our girls lose in regulation or overtime. Ugh.

      • Lady D says:
        February 22, 2018 at 2:29 pm

        Yes, this stupid shoot-out rule has to go. The rush of an overtime, on-the-edge-of-your-seat, or standing two feet from your TV still yelling 71 minutes after the game should have been over, gold medal winning goal is one of a kind. Hitting the floor utterly crushed and in defeat when it’s not your team, is of course the other side of that gold medal winning goal rush. Either way, the shoot-out negates those feelings.

  11. Tina says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I think it’s good for women’s sport to have many teams being competitive. Next it would be great to see teams other than the US and Canada in the final. Like women’s football, the more teams that are good beyond the US, Germany, etc, the better.

  12. CuteChef says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I’d also like to add that Amanda Kessel is now a Gold Medal Olympian, and her brother, Phil, is a 2x Stanley Cup champion. That’s a strong hockey family!!!

    Reply
    February 22, 2018 at 9:54 am

    That Maddie Rooney looks like Ellen Page.

  14. Snazzy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:58 am

    My US colleague today pointed out that when they won they played born in the USA, which you wouldn’t think was bad, except for these lyrics:

    Got in a little hometown jam
    So they put a rifle in my hand
    Sent me off to a foreign land
    To go and kill the yellow man

    he’s of Korean origin and is super pissed off by it …

    Sigh.

    Women’s hockey is still amazing. well done team USA and don’t worry team Canada, we have faith in you for the next round

  15. Catherine says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:25 am

    From twitter: “we took the gold and we’re going to take Justin Trudeau too.” Lol. I WISH

  16. H says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I saw on the Nightly News that the team’s captain, whose last name is Knight, had gotten the USA team to threaten a boycott for going to the Winter Olympics if the women’s hockey team weren’t paid on par with what the men get paid. Apparently since women’s hockey doesn’t get the endorsements they were getting paid like 1/8 of what the men were.

    The women’s team successfully negotiated together and while they didn’t get a pay raise that was equal to the men, they did get a salary increase. It shows you when women band together we can accomplish so much. Go Team USA!

    • Alarmjaguar says:
      February 22, 2018 at 11:51 am

      That’s an inspiring story! Thanks for sharing

    • Flan says:
      February 22, 2018 at 1:19 pm

      And that’s why it’s so important that a website like this pays attention to them. Let women sporters become more famous=more pay for them and more interest by the public=more girls and women taking up different sports + more respect for them.

    • liz says:
      February 22, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      Hilary Knight isn’t the captain (Meghan Duggan is), but the two of them spearheaded the campaign for better treatment for the Women & Girls programs by USA Hockey. It was a HUGE deal in the hockey community.

      Duggan personally talked to every single woman on the National Team, the extended roster (about 100 women) and the Under 18 team to get their support. They negotiated for treatment that was equitable to what the Men & Boys were getting – basic things like Insurance coverage, per diems, tickets for their families, etc.

      And for better development programs for the girls. Phil Kessel spent two years in a residential training program, fully paid for by USA Hockey. Amanda was offered a week or two of summer camps, paid for by their parents. They are supposed to be changing the development programs for the girls, maybe not soon enough for my teenager, but hopefully for the 8 and 9 year olds she coaches.

  17. Other Renee says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:32 am

    A great win. Other Renee Offspring was jumping up and down and screaming with joy. Very unlike her. The energy in that arena was totally infectious.

  18. Irrelevant Girl says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I’m bursting with pride, but shootouts are the worst. Great game! #USA

  19. nic919 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Shootouts are the worst way to end any playoff game. They need to get rid of them. Nothing is sweeter than a goal in the 3rd overtime of a game 7 series.

    Also, Gary Bettman is still horrible for not letting the NHLers play in the Olympics.

  20. Pandy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Shoot outs are not a clean win.

  21. Flan says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Yes! More coverage of women’s sports please.

    I don’t know much about ice hockey, so it’s nice to learn a bit more about it on one of my favourite sites.

  22. Tig says:
    February 22, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    I LOATHE shoot outs/penalty kicks. I almost would rather them flip a coin, bec it’s such a guessing game bet shooter and goalie at that point. And, to me, that takes away from the skill and (usually) stout defense to end in a tie in the first place.
    OK-rant over. Happy for USA, and congrats to Team Canada!

