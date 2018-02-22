Team USA Women take gold in ice hockey at the PyeongChang Olympics

Embed from Getty Images

Shall I put on my sports blogger cap again?? Honestly, I went to bed early last night because the a–hole kitten is still disrupting my sleep patterns and making me wake up several times every night to pay attention to him. So I didn’t watch the women’s hockey final at the PyeongChang Olympics. For what feels like the millionth time, the women’s gold medal match was Canada versus the United States. Team USA ladies hadn’t won gold in hockey since 1998. Team Canada ladies have won gold in the past FOUR Winter Olympics. I don’t think either side expected to cruise – both teams knew it was going to be a battle, and in the end, the game was decided by a shoot-out. The important names you need to know: Jocelyne Lamoureux, who scored the deciding goal, and Maddie Rooney, who blocked the Canada’s final shot.

YAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYY!!!! I’m so proud of Team USA! I’m proud of Team Canada too, even though I know their hearts are broken with the silver medals. Canada loves hockey like America loves fried food, and I know this hurts. But I’m just so proud of these American ladies!!

