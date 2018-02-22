“Tiffany Haddish full-on ugly-cried when Oprah surprised her” links

Tiffany Haddish cried when she met Oprah. Would you cry if you met Oprah? I think I might too, because I cried just watching this video. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Love Tiffany and O! Could watch and listen to Tiffany alllll daaaaayyyy. I need to read her book already too, thanks for the reminder.
Yeah, I cried too.
Me too! I’m sitting in an airport with tears all over my face!
I needed that joyful cry! Tiffany radiates such a wonderful enthusiasm for life. I really love and appreciate her.
My platonic high school sweetheart surprised w/ tix to see TH – we go tomorrow
She really does radiate that enthusiasm and it’s impoosible not to smile when you watch her. Absolutely love her and I’m happy she found success!
Aww, I cried too.
Oh David Cross, just shhhhhhh.
Thank you, celebitchy.com and Tiffany!!
She is like sunshine in human form.
Crying like a baby in a diaper rn.
Wow. I must be one of the rare few whos annoyed by her super charged chatter.
Crying (and dying) at my desk. Tiffany: “But I sent your six!” LOL!
While I have ample outrage to heap on Marco Rubio, I’m going to shower even more on the pile of excrement that is Dana Loesch and the pure contempt she showed to those grieving families last night. I love that the Parks & Recreation crew is coming for the NRA. I love even more that when Baby Fists was tweeting about what great people & great Americans NRA leadership is, he left Dana off the list!
I agree. Can’t fix stupid or malicious. Or incompetence or liars or total self interest–it’s in their tiny brains to struggle to survive. No shame, nothing.
I hope you guys cover Brendan Fraser’s GQ interview. I love him and it’s a fantastic read. So sad what happened to him, but I LOVE he came forward about his sexual assault. He’s very brave and I hope he he finds love and happiness in his career.
I hadn’t heard about this, so thank you for mentioning it. I just read the interview and really feel for him. I always liked him, and I hope he makes a good comeback. I’m glad he felt comfortable enough to finally speak out.
Her reaction to Oprah was so authentic and adorable! Lover her
