  • February 22, 2018

  • By Kaiser
Tiffany Haddish cried when she met Oprah. Would you cry if you met Oprah? I think I might too, because I cried just watching this video. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Rachel McAdams didn’t go to her premiere last night & people are wondering if she might be secretly preggo. Perhaps! [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lawrence is interested in Timothee Chalamet. [Dlisted]
Marco Rubio deserves all of it. Pour all of your hate onto him. [Buzzfeed]
Amy Poehler is really mad at the NRA. [Pajiba]
David Cross doesn’t believe women. [JustJared]
Ugh, I really do not like Kerry Washington’s dress here. [GoFugYourself]
Princess Stephanie’s son is engaged! Congrats. [Wonderwall]

16 Responses to ““Tiffany Haddish full-on ugly-cried when Oprah surprised her” links”

  1. hkk says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Love Tiffany and O! Could watch and listen to Tiffany alllll daaaaayyyy. I need to read her book already too, thanks for the reminder.

    Reply
  2. Lilly says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Yeah, I cried too.

    Reply
  3. Janetdr says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Me too! I’m sitting in an airport with tears all over my face!

    Reply
  4. Heylee says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I needed that joyful cry! Tiffany radiates such a wonderful enthusiasm for life. I really love and appreciate her.

    Reply
  5. Bola says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Aww, I cried too.

    Reply
  6. tealily says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Oh David Cross, just shhhhhhh.

    Reply
  7. Nicegirl says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Thank you, celebitchy.com and Tiffany!!

    She is like sunshine in human form.

    Crying like a baby in a diaper rn.

    Reply
  8. Lilith says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Wow. I must be one of the rare few whos annoyed by her super charged chatter.

    Reply
  9. Olenna says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Crying (and dying) at my desk. Tiffany: “But I sent your six!” LOL!

    Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    While I have ample outrage to heap on Marco Rubio, I’m going to shower even more on the pile of excrement that is Dana Loesch and the pure contempt she showed to those grieving families last night. I love that the Parks & Recreation crew is coming for the NRA. I love even more that when Baby Fists was tweeting about what great people & great Americans NRA leadership is, he left Dana off the list!

    Reply
  11. broodytrudy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I hope you guys cover Brendan Fraser’s GQ interview. I love him and it’s a fantastic read. So sad what happened to him, but I LOVE he came forward about his sexual assault. He’s very brave and I hope he he finds love and happiness in his career.

    Reply
  12. Lilith says:
    February 22, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Her reaction to Oprah was so authentic and adorable! Lover her

    Reply

