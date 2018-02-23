Brendan Fraser shares his #MeToo story: he was assaulted in 2003, in public

I walked into GQ’s “Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?” profile cold – I hadn’t heard anything about Fraser in years, and I thought that at most he had become a Sad Keanu-esque meme but that nothing was really wrong with his life. Like, I genuinely thought he just had enough bullsh-t and decided to take a step back from Hollywood for a decade. I was surprised to read this piece and come away so… moved. Brendan Fraser comes across as a profoundly decent, self-aware, normal, humble, lovely man. He destroyed his body with stunt-work over the course of his film career, and he’s had long-term medical issues and multiple surgeries because of that. He also has three growing sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. Brendan has spent much of the past decade quietly, at his house in Bedford, New York, dealing with the aftermath of his failed marriage and trying to be a hands-on dad. He’s also been dealing for years with depression after he was sexually assaulted by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. You can read the entire GQ piece here.
The physical toll of so many action and stunt-heavy movies: “I believe I probably was trying too hard, in a way that’s destructive… By the time I did the third Mummy picture in China… I was put together with tape and ice—just, like, really nerdy and fetishy about ice packs. Screw-cap ice packs and downhill-mountain-biking pads, ’cause they’re small and light and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily. I needed a laminectomy. And the lumbar didn’t take, so they had to do it again a year later.” There was a partial knee replacement. Some more work on his back, bolting various compressed spinal pads together. At one point he needed to have his vocal cords repaired. All told, Fraser says, he was in and out of hospitals for almost seven years.
The sad AOL Build interview he did in late 2016 which went viral: As it turns out, what was behind the sad Brendan Fraser meme was…sadness. His mother had died of cancer just days before the interview. “I buried my mom,” Fraser says. “I think I was in mourning, and I didn’t know what that meant.” He hadn’t done press in a while; suddenly he was sitting on a stool in front of an audience, promoting the third season of a show he’d barely been on. “I wasn’t quite sure what the format was. And I felt like: Man, I got f–king old. Damn, this is the way it’s done now?”
His #MeToo story: The story he wants to relay took place, he says, in the summer of 2003, in the Beverly Hills Hotel, at a luncheon held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that hosts the Golden Globes. On Fraser’s way out of the hotel, he was hailed by Philip Berk, a former president of the HFPA. In the midst of a crowded room, Berk reached out to shake Fraser’s hand. Much of what happened next Berk recounted in his memoir and was also reported by Sharon Waxman in The New York Times: He pinched Fraser’s ass—in jest, according to Berk. But Fraser says what Berk did was more than a pinch: “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around.” Fraser says that in this moment he was overcome with panic and fear. Fraser eventually was able, he says, to remove Berk’s hand. “I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.” He rushed out of the room, outside, past a police officer he couldn’t quite bring himself to confess to, and then home, where he told his then wife, Afton, what had happened. “I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me,” he says now.
In the aftermath, he thought about going public: “I didn’t want to contend with how that made me feel, or it becoming part of my narrative.” But the memory of what had happened, and the way it made him feel, stuck with him. His reps asked the HFPA for a written apology. Berk acknowledges that he wrote a letter to Fraser about the incident but says, “My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual ‘If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.’ ”
Depression: “I became depressed… I was blaming myself and I was miserable—because I was saying, ‘This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel.’ That summer wore on—and I can’t remember what I went on to work on next.” The experience, he says, “made me retreat. It made me feel reclusive.” He wondered if the HFPA had blacklisted him. “I don’t know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening.” Fraser says he was rarely invited back to the Globes after 2003. Berk denies that the HFPA retaliated against Fraser: “His career declined through no fault of ours.”
He admires the women of the #MeToo movement: Fraser says the experience messed with his sense of “who I was and what I was doing.” Work, he says, “withered on the vine for me. In my mind, at least, something had been taken away from me.” This past fall, he watched other people come forward to talk about similar experiences, he says. “I know Rose [McGowan], I know Ashley [Judd], I know Mira [Sorvino]—I’ve worked with them. I call them friends in my mind. I haven’t spoken to them in years, but they’re my friends. I watched this wonderful movement, these people with the courage to say what I didn’t have the courage to say.”
Watching the Golden Globes: He was in a hotel room just weeks ago, watching the Globes on TV, Fraser says, as the actresses wore black and the actors wore Time’s Up pins in solidarity, when the broadcast showed Berk in the room. He was there and Fraser was not. “Am I still frightened? Absolutely. Do I feel like I need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself? Absolutely. And maybe I am over-reacting in terms of what the instance was. I just know what my truth is. And it’s what I just spoke to you.”
Brendan Fraser just turned 49 years old last December. The 2003 incident would have meant he was 35-ish. He was still really famous, a handsome, well-liked, well-respected man of literal size and stature. And it still happened to him – he was still assaulted. He was still made to feel like a piece of meat. He blamed himself. He became depressed. He worried that being victimized would negatively affect his career. All of those emotions that the women described too, they happened to Fraser. And he’s finally speaking his truth. Good for him.
The GQ piece isn’t all depressing, by the way – he’s working in television now, and he has two new TV projects coming out this year. The vibe is that after a decade of pain and loss, he’s grown into an in-demand character actor. I hope great things happen for him.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I cried reading this. He sounds like such a kind yet wounded man. Hollywood is so tough even on those who make it.
Same. It appears he really was a good soul and this world put scars on him, as it tends to do with sensitive people.
It’s interesting though, his #MeToo story is very similar to Terry Crews, and Terry is still fighting. I’m glad another big man has come forward to show that this is not just a singular problem for one kind of person in this world.
This. I have so much to say in support of Brendan but words fail me. I hope the rest of his life is peaceful, happy and safe.
Fraser’s and Sorvino’s stories prove that as an actor you are always under risk. Sorvino had an Oscar yet she was still blacklisted. Fraser pretty much has every privilege factor we can think of( rich, white, male etc.) Yet he was still sexually assaulted. At what point do actors become protected and respected like they deserve? That is what I want to know.
I disagree about Sorvino, I wasn’t shocked. At the end of the day she’s a woman, and it doesn’t matter how talented or successful you are. All women are disposable to men. It doesn’t matter, they don’t view women as human beings. They view them as belongings they can replace.
Fraser shocks me for the reasons you give, rich, white, male. Hell even him being older and established at this point should have protected him. But it didn’t. It just shows you how powerful and how corrupt hollywood executives are. I bet half of them are just as bad or near Weinstein levels.
Yea this profile made me so upset but I’m glad he felt he could come forward now. I stand with him too.
Also curious to see the response difference between him and crew. Or both of them and women.
It’s a great article. When he am a about watching the golden globes from home while his attacker was there, it just killed me. I want to give him all the hugs.
RIGHT?! I read this yesterday on MSN and I though “what a nice, sweet person”, I just want to hug him and tell him everything will be OK, it gets better.”
loved him back in the day and wondered why he wasn’t working for so long. I’m glad he’s back, I hope he keeps working, and I hope that pig from the HFPA gets nailed with other people coming forward.
And here’s a question — when can we kick-off the blowback to Berk?
I hope Fraser had someone at home who hugged hum after he came forward in this interview.
What a great piece. I didn’t know much about him but always kind of knew of him. I remember really enjoying the first mummy as an original action movie at the time. I feel like it seemed like he started doing goofier movies and I lost track. But he has been through some stuff and I feel for him. He also comes off as smart and in tune with reality (unlike so many celebs!!!). I hope he can work steadily and find some peace and happiness in his life
This was rough but deeply sympathetic. I wish him and his kids the very best. I really think he’s one of the decent ones.
People often made a big deal about those who chose not to move to Hollywood, or worked only sometimes in Hollywood, staying away otherwise and living and working in the UK or France or Mexico or wherever. It used to be we thought those were the “artistic” ones. Maybe they are but there’s another word for them too…saner. Hollywood is deeply sick.
So many thoughts and feels on this.
Even the cold hearted b*$ches out there, should read the piece. Watch the video. Or preferably, video than read. It will touch you.
Brendan is smart, well spoken, kind, thoughtful, true. He is genuine, and that’s something that always came through in his acting.
I always felt something more than just the divorce (MRAs had a talking point about how the harpy ruined Fraser for years) had happened, I’m sorry to have been right, but happy he can talk about it now. Im also worried about his comeback career, if Crews is facing pushback, Fraser will too.
Of note, the writing was also significantly better than The Babeland piece, and better than Dowds treatment of Uma’s story. The author has obvious history with Fraser, which adds layers to it, but damn. The contrast is glaring.
Yes, you’re so right, the author of the piece clearly made Fraser super comfortable and was able to make him relax as well as show his more vulnerable side. Very good profile.
I agree with you about the author. You can hear Brendan Fraser unlike the articles you said. Choosing the author is so important. Fraser told his story and author wrote it without stupid and vain embellishments of his own opinions or agenda. There won’t be further clarifications in this piece.
good writing makes SUCH a difference, right? I agree with your whole post.
Oh the MRAs are out in full force for him. They are still clinging to the money grabbing wife story. Never mind they had been together a decade and if his depression and decline began in 2003 and she filed in 2009, she was around for the alot of it. Plus their 3 kids live with her and one of the has autism. Never mind all that, she is a disloyal money grabbing w.
And they have added a new angle. Apparently feminists are somehow responsible for this because they dont speak up for male victims. Again never mind that his story is being believed across the board with no talk of “due process” and “bitches be lying so they can have a career resurgence”. Never mind that the reason activists have been fighting is to give female victims this same privelege of being believed. In fact the MRAs dont even recognise that this is a privilege that isnt accorded to “washed up actresses” unless there are at least five of you, all with corroborating evidence. Oh and I havent seen one comment telling him since he didnt tell the cops at the time, he should just shut up now. Nor have I seen the term “washed up” on any thread about him, contrast that with the early Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan stories.
I wonder if he knows that scum have turned him into a mascot
There is no use trying to use logic and reason with the MRAs. They have no consistency, no unifying philosophy except their hatred of women.
I would be very surprised if Fraser looks to the MRA community for support. He sounds like a feminist ally to me.
what is MRA?
HeidiM MRA = Men’s Rights Activists (who are often deeply misogynistic)
Oh man you know it’s so sad how people become punchlines for superficial reasons. What a lesson in compassion.
I loved him in The Mummy and has always wondered what happened to him.
Hope he finds peace and gets lots of good projects.
I know people call Keanu reclusive but what if he was also blacklisted for the same reason? That he or someone he knew was assaulted and he tried to take powerful people down?
I would never want to assume anything about anyone but I think Keanu’s history is pretty clear. He doesn’t have to work because of his Matrix money, and he suffered a very tragic personal loss that managed to be widely kept out of the press (a stillborn daughter, followed by the death of the child’s mother). He loves acting but despises press attention and knows the value of a private life. I think it’s that simple.
right and he prefer to live a very simple life, he gave away much of his money to charity. he rides the subway sometimes lol i like him
This.
Keanu wasnt blacklisted though as far as we can tell from the outside. He still makes succesful movies, John Wick.
I too always wondered why he left Hollywood. I always thought he was a good actor especially in School Ties. I hate to say this but I will, I think he genuinely appreciates the me too movement because he experienced what it feels like to be assulted and insulted. And yes, it is insult because my question to the fuc$tards who touch woman is: it’s an insult for you to even dare think I want to be touched by you. And let’s not dive deeper for those who cross more lines.
Bravo to Brandon for telling his story. I’m sure it’s not easy.
Yes, I have loved him since School ties, I still remember seeing that in the theatre. This was a tough article to read. Great actor, he was so awesome in The Affair last year, and I am glad that reminded people how talented he is and led to new opportunities.
He seems like a really decent, humble guy. I got teary reading this.
Again and again with these stories, my response has been ‘so that’s what happened, why I didn’t see them onscreen again’. You always wonder what happens to make an actor’s career decline and it seems that for so many people the reason seems to be violation followed by shunning, chewed up and spit out.
As a lifetime movie fan I always thought of the 90s (especially 1997) as Hollywood’s Second Golden Age. I’m just sad now. I hope Fraser finds peace.
That piece was so great and moving. I was always wondering why he didn’t work much.
He has a baffling Brett Ratner story that stumped even the writer at first. Hints of Ratner having harrassed him? Someone please read the piece and explain that paragraph to me.
Its the photobooth story and how he agreed to take a photo in it because he wanted the Superman job. I dont understand why he was 1) chasing the Superman part when he was already a major box office star, 2) why losing the part would be such an ego crusher for a career actor who must know that these franchise parts always go to lesser knowns 3) why the photobooth is such a big deal, annoying yes but to the point of carrying it for a decade? Unless of course he is using the phrase “didnt measure up” to hint that the photobooth was used to measure his package. I have heard that Brandon Routh was hired by the strength of his package because they wanted a bulgy Superman. Maybe thats it and thats why the writer tried to attach this random anecdote to the MeToo part? Very confusing
I thought the anecdote was to show how the assault made him so paranoid that he questioned everyone’s motives.
it’s a hard one because the author is much more oblique, I need to reread it again this morning.
He meets with Branden, does the song and dance, and nothing materializes, except a book. Presumably making money off of Brandens unlicensed photos. Ratner was assaulting him, disrespecting him, in different ways than the ex president did.
Than the film producers did when they pushed his body to breaking.
The insinuation of Singers name, with its well known connotations is interesting too.
BRENDAN.
Don’t worry, I’ll still watch his movies even if I can’t be arsed to fix my autocorrect.
I think when he took the picture, he was still chasing the idea of being accepted. It doesn’t matter that he’d had success before, you can still feel unworthy and less than. Being named as one of the most high level super heroes IS an accomplishment, and he wanted it.
When his picture was taken, he was hoping and dreaming. He didn’t get the part and it hurt him. Rejection still feels bad, even when logically you know it isn’t personal. In some ways (and I think this ties into themes in the article), when you are an actor, you are selling yourself. The product is you. How to wrap your head around that can be hard for people. How do you make a career and still keep your integrity, your sense of self worth?
When he appeared along side other top level celebrities in Ratner’s book, it made him feel worthy. It made him feel better to see that he still mattered.
I like this angle a lot. I imagine being super famous is really hard unless you are a sociopath or narcissist, or really, really careful, or all of the above. It’s a huge amount of attention, on a global scale. Like public speaking to the world every time you open your mouth in public. Where silence about mundane (and not) secrets is so precious that it’s bought and notarized, or just sealed with powerful pressure in an industry built on social relationships. That sounds like a recipe for breakdowns.
okay, this might be wayyy off, but I thought the important part of the story wasn’t the photo booth but the fact that Ratner was on the phone getting into a fight with someone from the studio. as in: he wanted to hire Fraser and told someone, but they were against it (because blacklisted) and so they fought…
and the mentioning in the end is just to tie it all up, I don’t know, I’m probably just typing bullshit
I agree 100%. It was an insinuation of his blacklisting, and how it really isn’t his fault. Juxtaposed against Brendan’s painful inability to realize, to this day, it’s not his fault. And It’s part of the authors next point, which is about how Brendan feels he’s not worthy of being Superman, or really himself, and Ratner is just another shark.
I’m also enjoying the lack of victim blaming on this thread. So refreshing, but not sure if modding or sexism?
I’m so sorry this happened to him and that he’s had such a hard time trying to deal with it. He’s always struck me as such a genuinely nice person, too nice for Hollywood. And judge me if you want, but Bedazzled is one of my favorite BF movies! He’s so funny and endearing and just adorable in that movie. I’m glad his career seems to be on the upswing these days. He deserves it.
I’m with you on bedazzled! I loved it when I was a child and watched it on Netflix recently and it still holds up! Very funny movie. I grew up on Brendan Fraser movies like that, blast from the past, George of the jungle and The Mummy. He had this super likeable quality that a lot of leading men don’t seem to have these days
He was funny, charming, endearing and SO DAMN FINE in the Mummy, wasn’t he?
that’s one of those movies that I will always watch to the end, whenever I come across it.
And the -voice-. He really does have a nice-sounding and versatile set of pipes on him! I and my buddies grew up on his films but the one thing I remember the most is really loving the way he sounds/speaks.
It’s really rare that you can tell someone is a lovely human being just from reading an article or interview. Back in the day he was so charming, so funny in everything he did and I always wondered what happened. Wish him all the best.
This also shows that it’s never just a pat on the butt or a pinch or an inappropriate hug. Some people just can’t deal with having their body treated this way and it has a profound effect. Others shake off these “little” things. I know there’s been a lot of talk about not putting everything on the same level. But really, you never know how something seemingly harmless might affect a person.
Good reminder, thank you
Yes that’s true but this wasn’t just a little pinch… His description was a bit different than that
This was really moving. But… in a way I’m sad to feel so moved by this story and less so by some of the women’s stories that have come to light. Maybe a lot of it really is the writing, and the individuals writing up these stories have a huge ethical responsibility to convey something sensitively and powerfully. The Uma write-up didn’t affect me in the same way, which is a real shame.
I always really liked him and have fond childhood memories of watching his films. I hope he makes a come back!
The Uma article was written horribly to be honest too.
Yes. Especially compared to her immense rage in that video clip that came out a little before the story came out.
Wow – the AOL video is pretty hard to watch. His body language says a lot – arms wrapped around himself, doubling over – all while being interviewed and trying to keep it together. Pretty much heartbreaking. Reminds me of how hurt you can tell Rose M is (I know a lot of people find her angry, in-your-face demeanor off-putting, but her pain (and his) is visible). Hope he can recover his life, seems like a sincere person.
The GQ story is really well written. Kudos to him and the writer.
I’m glad he spoke up! Especially since Terry Crews was getting so much heat for being outspoken about his assault. We need more men who’ve been assaulted to speak up.
It’s really upsetting to realize how many stellar actors have had their careers decline because they were victims of abuse. You know we’re only hearing about a very small percentage. I hope the climate changes for good and that it’s the abusers who lose their careers over this stuff.
I love Brendan and hope he has a great comeback. I’ll definitely support his projects!
I can bet that many of the top name male stars have had similar situations. That is the reason most of them are alcoholics and drug addicts. BP is one I feel was a victim.
That was heartbreaking to read.
Hello! Longtime lurker, first time commenter.
This story is really sad. As a performer, the last few months have made me start reconsidering careers.
Before, when people disappeared from Hollywood, I always assumed that they had made enough money to retire to a farm and we’re somewhere in Texas on acres of land frolicking with puppies and pygmy goats. Now, it’s become obvious that the majority of people that left Hollywood were forced out after being abused in some way. It’s heartbreaking. This is my mother’s fear and the reason she still tags along to auditions, rehearsals and shows even though I’m grown now.
Welcome JennyJazzhands! It’s great your mom can tag along!
Jenny, I am glad you have an extra source of support in your Mom.
Like you, I assumed many performers chose to step away. These stories also show how being somewhat established (as Brendan was in the early ‘00s) doesn’t grant security from being mistreated or shunned.
What a sad story. I really liked him in the Mummy films and often wondered why he hasn’t been in many films since then. I wish him well for the future
I’ve never seen The Mummy, but I’ve always loved him because of School Ties and Blast From the Past. I also quite enjoyed Journey to the Center of the Earth, weirdly. He’s so charismatic he makes it work.
oh, watch it watch it watch it! It’s so much fun! He’s great as the swashbuckling hero, and the villain is really great, too. the supporting characters are also well done.
Oh, you absolutely have to watch it. In the first film, he was magic and it is Incredibly fun to watch.
I love Blast from the Past. I’ll have to check out his other work.
Doubly sad because he is very talented IMO. Can only hope speaking his truth is healing for him.
I LOVE him for adopting that horse. The photo of them with the carrot is great.
Brendan deserves a massive comeback. Also, can’t wait until all the sickos are exposed and kicked out of the industry. Or any job in any industry.
Go, Brendan!
I loved the horse story too. Perfect unification of an animal that needed a good human and a human that needed a good animal. The fact that it helps his son too, that is just fantastic.
I am ver happy he is finally coming back, and very sad about his story, really Hollywood, or better said everywhere were someone has a little bit of power, unaccounted power, seems to turn into this cesspool of rotten behaviour. It is sickening, I have experienced my share and sadly my non-even-20yo daughter too. Every story i read, every ibterview i listen to, makes me go from angry to depressed, hopples to wanting to fight, back and forth, is exhausting, I feel so tired before doing anything that I just want to sleep and forget.
In a slightly off the topic, there is a feminist group in fb that I follow and this video was shared yesterday, about the movie showgirls, Brendan and Terry’s story reminded me of the analysis, no matter how big a star you are, the power is not yours, kind of depressing but interesting too. This is the title:
“Is showgirls a misunderstood masterpiece?”
Heartbreaking.
He was my childhood crush,i’d watch “George of the jungle”just to see him,flying all over,Good for him for speaking out,Wish more men would.
Harrowing. I’m glad there’s space now for people to tell these experiences. Wonder who else this Berk clown violated?
(Lost track of Fraser until he appeared in The Affair on Showtime, he was great)
My god, I feel so bad for him.. I used to follow his work on tv and such and wondered what happened to him. Now I know. Hope this story will spread around so much that Berk-guy gets what he deserves.. that half-assed apology makes me so mad. Also, proof another douche wore that Time’s Up pin..
I really wish Breandan Fraser the best luck with his health and his new projects!
I feel like earlier commenters, fearful that the answer to ‘whatever happened to…’ will be a story like this. I’m a big fan of Fraser’s and glad he’s getting his life back.
I’m very saddened by this; I had no idea he was a survivor. Well, of course not, right. But damn. I worked as background on a movie he starred in a while back (extraordinarily measures) and he was kind and appreciative to all of us, no matter our lowly level jobs. There are rules (like don’t make eye contact with the principals, don’t talk to them, etc) but he was super, smiling at us and saying hi when not filming if you accidentally made eye contact!! No stink eye from Brendan. He made a speech at the end of filming thanking everyone, he said he was so happy to be able to tell the story of a man whose children were afflicted with pompe disease and champions the medical industry to find a cure, he said he had been trying to make the movie for years and was grateful to each of us as we were doing our own part to help, it was inspiring and unusual.
That’s a nice story. I often wonder how celebs treat the workers behind the scenes.
Heartbreaking story. Well-done by the journalist. It makes me so sad how prevalent these account are, from men and women.
He was great in “The Affair” as that prison guard. I wish him well.
Its head scratcher at to why he isn’t being cast more, when he first popped up on the screen we all yelled “Its Brendan Fraser”!
That has got to be one of the worst non-apologies. The whole “I didn’t do anything wrong, but I will give an empty apology anyway” thing has got to stop.
“and then home, where he told his then wife, Afton, what had happened. “I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me”
I mean….
How truly devastating to go through something like that and then falling further deeper into the shitty pit hole after confiding in your spouse.
I’ve always enjoyed Brendon & as many movies as I’ve seen him in all I could see was him going through all of this in my head like in one of his very movies. Poor guy…it’s good to know he’s venturing into new projects though. I wish him the absolute best
The Mummy and The Mummy Returns are two of my “I can watch that a million times and not be bored” movies. I’m so disappointed to hear that this happened to him. Anyone can be a victim and it’s just terrifying. I’m also sad to hear that his body is wrecked from stunts.
And I hope he doesn’t align with the MRA nuts. Shudder. Those little boys should just go locate their own Lord of the Flies island and leave the rest of us to improve society.
Nothing but love for Fraser. I once saw him in a play in Westwood…I believe it was called Three Dogs and a Bone written by John Patrick Shanley. Great play..I went for Fraser, but bonuses were Parker Posey, Elizabeth Perkins & Martin Short.
I always noticed Brendan had dancing scenes in his movies… Encino Man, School Ties…he’s a good dancer. That reminds me – School Ties was the first time ever saw Matt Damon in a movie & he played a completely disgusting racist rich pr-ck. 🤔
Anyway, I must watch The Affair now!
God, this poor man. He really does seem like one of the good people in the world. I wish him peace and happiness.
Great interview and the writer was respectful to Breden as he opened up. He is a very honest person. Has anyone here seen him on the Affair? He was amazing in it and hope it revives his career, it seems he is doing more work since he was on the show. He is sort of a “Keanu”, most like watching this guy and like him. How you could you not like him after reading that interview? Hopefully he has some form of a comeback, seems it slowly happening since he was on he affair. Also, the light bit o the article is when he asked the writer to grab his hatchets from the backseat. Brenden is not only a sensitive soul but “rugged”, its quite the awesome combo.
This contradicts everything rape apologists have said against women who have made their abuse stories public.
It’s terrible he had to deal with something so traumatic, but I think the contribution to the #MeToo movement is invaluable.
I hope he can build his life and career back, he has a lot of people who enjoy his work.
I read the article and wow, he’s so open. Re the Ratner section, here’s a link to an interview with the journalist who wrote the story, Zach Baron.
https://www.cjr.org/q_and_a/brendan-fraser-gq.php
And this: https://twitter.com/CJR/status/967095650851663873
Is it strange that I feel proud he told his story? Ive always been a bit BF fan, and have long wondered the reasoning behind his absence. In truth, I thought he’d been struggling with addiction, or something of the likes. I’m glad to know he’s become stronger and more confident in telling his truth, and believe he’s a wonderful addition to #MeToo.
I loved him in The Affair on last season. He was fantastic. It kind of reminded people about him again. Producer/director Danny Boyle happened to see him on The Affair and loved his performance ,and from that, he put him in his new anthology series Trust.
I started to read the GQ article as I prepared dinner last night. I thought it was going to be a nice, light catch up piece. I became very disturbed by it and had to stop reading. I went to bed but I kept thinking about it and couldn’t sleep so I finished it up around 2 a.m. It was so heartbreaking. I’ve been following BF since the beginning of his career. So, even when I didn’t see him working I still kind of kept him in my sights. But , I reluctantly believed that his absence was most likely and largely due to some kind of pain pill addiction/issue from his injuries and surgeries. Even after hearing about Terry Crewes and a few others, I never dreamed this. After reading that article, I was very weepy thinking about his pain and suffering; imagining him depressed and alone trying to put his life back together after his divorce.
I hope that BF knows how many people support him , have looked for him, waited for him and cheered him on throughout his career.
