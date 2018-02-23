Ed Sheeran: men should wear engagement rings, ‘it’s the same commitment’

I’m not sure how much of a trendsetter Ed Sheeran is, but, if he has his way, the jewelry industry could see a massive spike in sales.

The 27-year-old singer announced his engagement to childhood friend Cherry Seaborn last month. Ed cemented his commitment by giving Cherry, 25, a massive engagement ring.

After the announcement was made, rumors started circulating that the couple may have already made it legal, after Ed was seen wearing a band on THAT finger during a gig on Monday. At that show, Ed was already gushing about the prospect of married life, confessing while introducing a song that, “I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now. I promise this song isn’t about kitchen appliances.”

The ring also made an appearance at the BRIT Awards ceremony on Wednesday and the press in attendance were keen on uncovering its mystery. In a red carpet interview with British talk show Lorraine, Ed told reporter Dan Wootton that “I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way.” He went on to add that “Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

EXCLUSIVE: @edsheeran on the new 'engagement' ring he's sporting on his left hand: 'Cherry made it for me herself, out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either!' pic.twitter.com/XC5SxywCsq — Lorraine on ITV (@ITVLorraine) February 22, 2018

The ring also took center stage in another interview with Sky News, where, when asked about the band, said, “It’s an engagement ring, because I feel like…I don’t know…I feel like it’s good to both do things.” And, when the self-professed “sucker for love songs” was asked when he would be trading in the engagement ring for a wedding band, he demurred, ”I don’t know, but I don’t know if I’d tell you, It’ll be a situation like this where no one knows.”

Ed Sheeran answers questions from super fan Kay Burley, and says he is wearing an engagement ring not a wedding ring pic.twitter.com/gC8hzazpiA — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 21, 2018

Actually, Ed is onto something. This is actually a “thing,” with the gag-worthy name of “man-gagement rings.” According to Brides magazine, Johnny Depp and Michael Bublé are advocates and they are customary in Argentina. In a recent survey, 67% of the men polled said they were “open” to wearing a future marriage indicator. The trend is growing slowly but surely in popularity, with The Knot reporting that about 5% of engaged guys are already wearing engagement rings.

I’m kind of torn on this. On the one hand, it is a lovely demonstration of commitment on a man’s part. The rings are also perfect for same-sex marriages. But, when I got married, I had to shell out almost a grand for my husband’s wedding band, and, for this starving writer, it was almost three month’s salary. So now, on top of the dress, and the hair and makeup, and the bulk of the wedding expenses, women have to buy guys an engagement ring? Not sure if I’m down with that. One thing I’m definitely not on the fence about is that name. Can we please come up with something less awful than “man-gagement” rings?