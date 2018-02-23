Rachel McAdams is apparently secretly pregnant and about seven months along

Premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange

On Wednesday night, Rachel McAdams was notably absent from the big LA premiere of Game Night, the new comedy starring Jason Bateman, McAdams, Kyle Chandler and others. Rachel hasn’t done a big promotional push since Doctor Strange in 2016, really, and even then she didn’t have to make a huge push (because she was barely in the film). We didn’t see much of her throughout 2017, but no one really remarked on it because McAdams has always been one of those actors who can really “disappear” in between projects and promotional tours. She’s been like that for years – we can not see her for months, then she’ll pop up with a new film, then disappear again. Anyway, as it turns out, Rachel was lowkey for a reason: a secret pregnancy!

Life & Style magazine can exclusively reveal that actress Rachel McAdams, 39, is far along in her first pregnancy. She and her boyfriend Jamie Linden were at Staplehouse restaurant in Atlanta on Feb. 13, an eyewitness tells Life & Style, “and she looked to be at least seven months along!”

The Notebook star, who has been keeping a very low profile since the fall, even confirmed her news to a friendly stranger who asked whether she was expecting a boy or a girl. “She said she didn’t know,” says the eyewitness, who adds that Rachel and Jamie, 37, were so down-to-earth that most people didn’t even realize there was a star in their midst.

“They were friendly,” the eyewitness tells Life & Style, who was first to report the actress is expecting. “And Rachel was positively glowing.”

Since Life & Style broke the story, E! News, People Magazine and other outlets have all run their own confirmations, even though it’s clear Rachel or her rep aren’t officially confirming anything. It’s all just sources talking, but I believe those sources because there are paparazzi photos floating around where she looks very bumpy. I hate to compare Rachel to her ex-boyfriend’s current partner, but this is some Eva Mendes sh-t! Remember when we didn’t see Eva for months at a time and then suddenly people were like “oh, she’s pregnant and she’s due next month.” Eva did that sh-t twice!! And now Rachel is doing it. I sort of like it – there’s something so old-school about a secret pregnancy. In any case, congrats to Rachel and her guy. I hope they’re very happy.

Film Premiere of Doctor Strange - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

48 Responses to “Rachel McAdams is apparently secretly pregnant and about seven months along”

  1. Miss M says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:11 am

    If true, congrats to her!

  2. Lee says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:12 am

    When someone is private and really means it! Kudos to her for keeping her private life private.
    Congrats on the happy news!!

  3. Maya says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I love her, beautiful and down to earth.

    Congratulations to her and her partner.

  4. Hh says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Congratulations! She’s one of my faves. I think she seems to “disappear” because she lives in Toronto, not LA or NY. I always love when a celebrity says they want privacy and they mean it.

  5. Neelyo says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I’ve always loved her and thought she deserved much greater career success than she’s had. She’s charming and funny enough that she could have been a romantic comedy star like Julia Roberts (with more talent) but I don’t think she’s ever wanted that and also nobody makes those movies anymore.

    And if she’s really about to give birth and nobody has known about it, then bravo. I love stories like that.

  6. CommentingBunny says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:22 am

    If it’s true I’m happy for her! She seems lovely.

    I saw Game Night last night and it’s fantastic. She is absolutely hilarious. The whole cast is. I laughed my ass off! Highly recommend!

  7. lightpurple says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Happy News!

  8. Tiffany27 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Congrats! I feel like she’ll be such a great mom!

  9. Louise177 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

    To me it’s annoying when people call something secret just because they don’t release a press release. Especially since Rachel isn’t one to seek attention. If she is pregnant I doubt it’s a secret. She just didn’t tell a bunch of strangers.

  10. lannisterforever says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Are we sure it’s not just Kälteen bars?

  11. Misti says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Congrats Mcadams!
    She’s wanted this for a long, long, time.
    Michael Sheen screwed her over.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 23, 2018 at 9:50 am

      Michael Sheen did not screw her over. They were two people who wanted different things. Michael has always been pretty vocal about not wanting to get married and not wanting more kids. Perhaps, like a lot of women in that situation, she thought she could change his mind. Either way – no one was the bad guy in that breakup.

  12. smcollins says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Congrats (if true)! She’s definitely one of my favorite actresses. She’s great in everything she does, so talented & so beautiful to boot.

  13. minx says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Love her, she’s beautiful and talented.

  14. cake says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I always liked her, soo pretty and low key. I hope we get to see some chubby baby cheeks eventually. :)

  15. Sasha says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Love her. Yay!

  16. Spicecake38 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Each pregnancy is unique so no judgement here honest,but I kept mine quite out of choice.Sometimes people (my cousins to be exact)document EVERY SINGLE DAY from conception to birth as if we need or want to know on social media that they threw up twice after craving Mexican,on the day they were 3 weeks 5 days and 1 hour pregnant.Plus photo of them post barf.Sometimes TMI is just that!Congrats to Rachel!

  17. MellyMel says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I love her! She’s one of my favorite actresses. Congrats to her and her man!

  18. Gaby says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Love her! Congratulations to Rachel!

  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I love it when actresses keep their pregnancies private. They don’t owe the public a window into their wombs. Congrats to her and her boyfriends. Rachel has always struck me as someone whonworks hard to maintain her privacy and her life while still doing good work and I respect that. She seems like good people. I’ve never heard a story about her being rude or diva-like to anyone.

  20. Jess says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Her skin is gorgeous, I did not think she was 39, damn! Congrats to them, shows it’s entirely possible to disappear in Hollywood when you want to.

  21. Bridget says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Eva Mendes has said that she literally wasn’t leaving the house so people didn’t know (which I found weird but whatever). But it sounds like Rachel has just been living her life. Is it a secret if she just didn’t make an official announcement?

  22. Abby says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    I just love her so much, in all her movies. One of my faves. Congrats if true!

  23. Cait says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    …holy shit, I went to college with Jamie.

    Wow, she muses, from her tiny nonprofit office in New Orleans. ;-)

  24. Other Renee says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    No wonder celebrities can’t stand their fans sometimes. The woman meets a fan in a restaurant who in turn blabs to the nearest tabloid. Geesh.

  25. Saks says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    I have a huge crush on her ever since The Hot Chick. Congrats to her!!

  26. Sequinedheart says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    I love her – I love that she is talented but doesn’t need to be a papp’d fame whore to build that up/prove anything.
    This child is gonna be CAUUUUTE!

