Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson’

If you want to protect your sanity, don’t read any of the quotes coming out of the annual CPAC conference, which is basically a conference where rich, gun-toting psychopaths unite to praise each other and try to win the “who is the most disgusting person in the world?” contest. Yesterday’s contest winner was Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the NRA. She actually walked up there and gave a speech about how the media loves it when there is a mass shooting at a school:

Dana Loesch says she'll say this slowly so the media can hear it: "Many in legacy media love. Mass. Shootings. You guys love it." "You love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold." This is truly disgusting. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

But if we talk about that See You Next Tuesday, my eye will start to twitch and I may start to see spots. So let’s take it down a notch, to Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz entered the CPAC stage to what I’m assuming was a sad-clown-horn cue, and this was his opening:

During an appearance at CPAC on Thursday, The Federalist founder Ben Domenech began his interview with Senator Cruz (R-TX) with a reference from The Simpsons.

“Homer points out that guns are for things like protecting your family, hunting delicious animals and making sure that the king of England never shows up to push you around,” Domenech told Cruz, who replied, “All good things.” Continuing on, Domenech said, Lisa Simpson told her father that the Second Amendment is “a relic, a remnant of the Revolutionary War era” and “doesn’t really mean anything anymore.” “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson,” Cruz responded, “and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Lisa Simpson is the smart one, the straight-A student, the one member of the family with a social conscience and an interest in other cultures, other religions, other ways of living. That’s what’s being mocked here, clearly. Ted Cruz thinks the Lisa Simpsons of the world are lesser beings, because we’re not ignorant, gun-toting, tunnel-visioned a–holes. Besides that, many Simpsons experts point out that Marge is likely a Democrat (she voted for Jimmy Carter) and that Bart is probably more of a libertarian, if anything. Oh, and Lisa does become president one day on the show.

