Sen. Ted Cruz: 'I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson'

If you want to protect your sanity, don’t read any of the quotes coming out of the annual CPAC conference, which is basically a conference where rich, gun-toting psychopaths unite to praise each other and try to win the “who is the most disgusting person in the world?” contest. Yesterday’s contest winner was Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the NRA. She actually walked up there and gave a speech about how the media loves it when there is a mass shooting at a school:

But if we talk about that See You Next Tuesday, my eye will start to twitch and I may start to see spots. So let’s take it down a notch, to Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz entered the CPAC stage to what I’m assuming was a sad-clown-horn cue, and this was his opening:

During an appearance at CPAC on Thursday, The Federalist founder Ben Domenech began his interview with Senator Cruz (R-TX) with a reference from The Simpsons.

“Homer points out that guns are for things like protecting your family, hunting delicious animals and making sure that the king of England never shows up to push you around,” Domenech told Cruz, who replied, “All good things.” Continuing on, Domenech said, Lisa Simpson told her father that the Second Amendment is “a relic, a remnant of the Revolutionary War era” and “doesn’t really mean anything anymore.”

“I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson,” Cruz responded, “and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”

Lisa Simpson is the smart one, the straight-A student, the one member of the family with a social conscience and an interest in other cultures, other religions, other ways of living. That’s what’s being mocked here, clearly. Ted Cruz thinks the Lisa Simpsons of the world are lesser beings, because we’re not ignorant, gun-toting, tunnel-visioned a–holes. Besides that, many Simpsons experts point out that Marge is likely a Democrat (she voted for Jimmy Carter) and that Bart is probably more of a libertarian, if anything. Oh, and Lisa does become president one day on the show.

133 Responses to “Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson’”

  1. Hh says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

    It’s definitely not an insult, but I’m ashamed that we have a leader who thinks it is. And who makes a Simpsons reference about a serious issue?

    Reply
  2. bluhare says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Then #I’mwithher.

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I saw the headline yesterday and didn’t bother to read it because exhaustion…but my first thought was “who wouldn’t want to be the Lisa Simpson of anything?” I am finding it hard to go on in this vein of discourse, though, lol. Because exhaustion.

    Reply
  4. Vex says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:51 am

    homer voted for obama, there was a cold-open where the voting machine was rigged and switched his vote to mccain, i seem to remember. also, marge used to burn her bra and read ms. magazine – she’s not a republican.

    i don’t understand how anyone can use lisa simpson as an insult, she’s a delight.

    Reply
  5. greenmonster says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Homer and Bart also carry a rare genetic mutation in them (only affecting male family members) that turns them into dumb idiots after 8 or 9 years of life. So Cruz might have a point there.

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Team Lisa

    Reply
  7. Juliette says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I’m a proud Lisa Simpson

    Reply
  8. RBC says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:56 am

    So… while families of the 17 murdered people are burying or preparing to bury their loved ones. This person uses the example of a fictional, animated tv family to make a point against any type of gun control and at the same time insult democrats.
    Is he for real?

    Reply
  9. QueenB says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Getting Homer to vote for you is not something to brag about.

    Whats shocks me more is: Gwen Stefani is older than Ted Cruz.

    Reply
  10. LizLemonGotMarried (aka The Hufflepuff Liz Lemon) says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:57 am

    This f*cking guy…. like, that’s an insult? Lisa was a genius, Homer was a terrible person and Marge was a saint for putting up with him-she was NOT on their side.

    Also-has everyone seen the cartoon with Bobby Hill as a couples’ counselor? If not, grab a tissue.

    https://m.imgur.com/gallery/T0pqj

    Reply
  11. Snowflake says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I can’t stand this guy. Trump insulted his wife and Cruz was still going to work for him! But he didn’t end up getting the position he was considered for. I don’t remember what the position was.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    February 23, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Correction: Sen. Grandpa Munster: “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson.”

    Reply
  13. Lani says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Maggie is a sociopathic baby who engages in gun violence so she’s definitely a republican.

    Reply
  14. C. Remm says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:02 am

    That is why D. Loesch homeschools her kids and LaPierre keeps his family status secret. They are so brave and so schizophrenic.

    Reply
  15. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Melting Skin Suit over there just burned himself. Also, he belongs to the party of the p*ssy grabber in chief so what are we even talking about? They’ve sunk so low that they’ve started insulting themselves?

    Reply
  16. Shannon says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Um … why would he think that’s an insult? Lisa was always my favorite character. But lately, it seems like Republicans are completely embracing stupidity and ignorance, like you’re just SUCH an elitist a-hole if you have the nerve to have a college degree.

    Reply
  17. Rapunzel says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:13 am

    This hatred of intellectualism is what makes the deplorables so deplorable. I can’t believe in today’s day and age that we seriously aren’t valuing intelligence anymore. It’s frightening. Apparently the GOP wants us to be beer swilling, Donut munching couch potatoes who don’t give a sh*t about anything and can’t do anything right.

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:36 am

      Try to make a valid point to a republican and invariably their response is “That’s your education talking.”

      Reply
      • Lizzie says:
        February 23, 2018 at 9:15 am

        you’re so right. like – yea asshole that is my education talking. as if being educated is bad and somehow an easy way out. um excuse me but working part time and going to college for 4 years and leaving with 100k in debt a year before the entire economy and housing market collapsed wasn’t exactly easy but ok. sorry i wanted to secure a more economically viable future?

        i work in manufacturing and i hear that shit a lot b/c the hourly workers hate the salaried workers. they never stop to realize that we both work overtime but they get paid for it and since i am in finance i know for a fact that my salary at the end of the year is less than most of the production workers who get overtime.

    • Jker says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:45 am

      Rapunzel: you hit the nucleus of this entire issue and partisan divide in the Drumph era.

      Their personal failings and insecurities manifest in their gun obsession, choice of religion over science, and simple, often crass, language over intelligent, multi-syllabic verbiage.

      Trump makes them feel better about themselves in a world that often reminds them how otherized they would or do feel in the positions and institutions of power.

      Or put in deplorable speak:

      Dems are annoying, full of themselves Lisa Simpsons’ and us deplorables are the proud copies of homer simpson.

      Reply
    • BearcatLawyer says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:48 am

      Intelligence and common sense lead to critical thinking. Thinkers are harder to manipulate and control. Ignoramuses can be herded like lambs to slaughter…which is what this administration seems intent upon inflicting upon everyone except their 1% buddies.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 23, 2018 at 8:59 am

      It’s interesting, though, that the conservatives in my town, as much as they seem to try to adhere to GOP talking points, are still sending their kids to college. Because they know a degree is critical to certain jobs. The difference from when I was in college seems to be that those parents aren’t just sending them off but cautioning their kids about the “dangers” of campus life — not sexual assault or binge drinking but “liberal indoctrination.” As if professors have time to include indoctrination in their curriculum. Sigh.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        February 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

        Esmom- the liberal indoctrination stuff is infuriating. I teach at a Comm. College and it’s all I can do to make students write complete sentences; I ain’t got time to brainwash them into the LBGTQ globalist agenda!

      • jetlagged says:
        February 23, 2018 at 11:49 am

        @Rapunzel – I spent two years at a Comm College before transferring and I vividly remember one Poli Sci class taught by a “liberal” instructor. This being Seattle, I wouldn’t say he was any more liberal than any other person there, but for some reason the local Repubs thought he was the devil incarnate. They actually enrolled one of their own in this class to “monitor” what was being taught and to speak up if they thought the instructor had stepped over some imaginary line.

        To be honest, I don’t remember much of the actual curriculum, but I learned a lot – about bias, about critical thinking, about looking at two sides of an issue and making up my own mind. The instructor knew who the guy was, but treated him like any other student and didn’t say anything until the last day. Most of the students had figured something was off, but weren’t quite sure what. Once we knew, we were all ticked off the conservatives thought we needed to be “protected” from ideas and that we weren’t savvy enough to recognize inherent bias when we heard it.

        Fun fact – after community college, I transferred to Matt Groening’s alma mater.

    • Kitten says:
      February 23, 2018 at 9:27 am

      I have to take issue with one thing: beer isn’t anti-intellectual. Good craft beer is delicious and craft breweries are small businesses that should be supported.

      How about this? :

      “Apparently the GOP wants us to be Duff swilling, Donut munching couch potatoes who don’t give a sh*t about anything and can’t do anything right.”

      Duff is basically an Anheuser-Busch beer ;)

      Reply
    • isabelle says:
      February 23, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      When you are propagandists spreading lies, fake news, propaganda and conspiracy theories they have to strike down intelligence. It exposes them as the liars they are so they needed to control the message by attacking intelligence. Its age old fascist and totalitarian tactic. Mussolini would love the Republican party in its current state.

      Reply
  18. LooseSeal says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:13 am

    The Homer Simpson quote is already making fun of how out-dated the second amendement is! The joke is that Homer can’t see it even as he’s saying it. You don’t have to be Lisa Simpson to figure that out.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

      “The Homer Simpson quote is already making fun of how out-dated the second amendement is!”

      exactly the point I made above. but they’re so stupid that they don’t even know when they’re being mocked.

      it reminds me of when Reagan’s campaign used Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” as a theme song (until BS put the kibosh on that) because they didn’t realize that it wasn’t an ode to how great the US is, but how it’s failed it’s veterans.

      Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Of course we’re debating The Simpsons with this administration and gun violence. Makes perfect sense to me. Excuse me while I cue up Idiocracy in preparation for our futures. Anyone have an extra toilet… I’m carving my sofa tonight.

    Reply
  20. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Dana Loesch is a very twisted, disturbed nut job. Cruz, well, he just seems incredibly weak and pathetic.

    Reply
  21. Starryfish says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Watching Ted Cruz is the closest you get to that childhood image of a child repeatedly hitting himself.

    Reply
  22. Veronica says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Does he, like…not realize that Homer’s quote is actually mocking the modern understanding of the second amendment? Homer is an idiot. The whole point is that only an idiot would think that’s a viable argument. *sigh*

    There is something to be said about the sensationalizing of mass murder in this country, but Dana Loesch is a garbage truck of a human being.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      February 23, 2018 at 9:21 am

      I guess the joke is on Cruz. Or he is a joke. Or both. The media sensationalism of mass murder is a real issue, it makes me think of that song “dirty laundry.” But eff Loesch, there is no reason to address it in such a crass and hurtful way. Just garbage spilling out of the face hole.

      Reply
  23. Natalie S says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Cruz went to ivy league schools and wouldn’t be in a study group with people who went to what he considered lesser ivies. Cruz is Rod/Tod and Martin Prince. He wishes he were Mr. Burns.

    Reply
  24. flebel says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:50 am

    This guy just radiates slime. Texans need to wake up and vote this sleeze out in November. Beto O’Rourke is so much better.

    Reply
  25. Jay says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:57 am

    The joke here is that in the show Lisa is almost always right.

    Oh, and she becomes president after Trump.

    Reply
  26. flebel says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Dana Loesch desperately needs an intervention. She is beyond just a disturbed individual.

    Reply
  27. kimbers says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:21 am

    lmao that’s not an insult!!!! that’s a compliment….he totally has a homer mentality.

    Reply
  28. Jumpingthesnark says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Beto Orourke for Texas senate! Early voting for the primary is this week! Texas celebitches, get out and vote. Let’s put Ted Cruz out if a job in November!

    Reply
  29. Tiffany says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I hate the messenger, but Dana is right about the media and white victims and their families.

    Where is the attention for young black leaders out there and their causes before this.

    The racial differences should not be ignored.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 23, 2018 at 10:13 am

      I disagree. The media doesn’t “love” white victims. It’s the GOP who has continually dismissed black victims and black causes, not the media. I think this feels different to the GOP because white kids are among those speaking out and it scares them because they and their parents look like them, unlike those they’ve continually marginalized and dismissed.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 23, 2018 at 10:52 am

      Yeah…I put a post on FB about the mass shootings and as soon as I posted, I could feel the collective side-eye from my friends who are PoC. Parents of black children feel this fear every day: that maybe their child won’t come home from school today.

      I hesitated to post for that reason but I followed through because ultimately, gun violence is a problem that affects every community, regardless of race or economic background. It’s just unfortunate that the collective public response after a young black man is murdered doesn’t match the level of outrage as when white suburban teens die from gun violence.

      It’s a problem for sure but the absolute WORST messenger is an NRA representative because they literally care nothing for any human life, whether black, white or brown. We must unite against them but we NEED to do better in terms of advocating for people of color who live in fear of getting gunned down by the very people who are hired to protect their communities.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      February 23, 2018 at 10:55 am

      Well the Charleston Church shooting victims were black and the perpetrator was white and the media was all over that, so she’s not entirely correct…

      But it works both ways. Remember Philando Castile? A man shot dead because a cop felt threatened by the legally-owned firearm in his car that he openly admitted to possessing.

      Had he been white the NRA would have been screaming at the injustice and calling him a martyr to the Second Amendment; as it was, crickets.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:00 pm

        A Congressman, who happened to be African American, was murdered in that massacre and had a sitting President speak at his funeral. That was something that is the media could not ignore. If the Charleston Nine were just civilians, then, no there would not have been the coverage, while for a week, that we saw. The media only went to them because they were expecting a somber story of how the families had forgiven the terrorist who murdered their family members. If those families were angry, and rightly so, and looking for laws to change, there is NO WAY they would have gotten coverage. At all.

      • Alarmjaguar says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:05 pm

        Let’s also remember that he was a school employee WHO WAS SHOT FOR LEGALLY CARRYING and that actual people are currently advocating arming teachers (and we seem to be having a national debate about this insane idea!).

  30. Anare says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:57 am

    “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson,”

    Oooo what an insult Ted. I think Republicans are the party of Donald Trump. Ah ha ha…oh wait, they really are…😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  31. Svea says:
    February 23, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Lisa is the bomb.

    Reply
  32. Sushiroll says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I read this in the voice of Kevin from The Office. 😂😂😂

    Reply
  33. mimismom says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:06 am

    This is not an insult Ted! Lisa is a talented musician and she is sassy as all get out. She was also a hall monitor. Lisa Simpson 2020! #voteforlisa #imwithlisa #lisa2020

    Reply
  34. Harryg says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I loathe him SO MUCH.

    Reply
  35. Angela82 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Ok I am sorry. I am all for those who like to hunt deer and boar b/c they are tasty and overpopulated. But tell me the last time someone ate a f*cking delicious severely endangered elephant or rhino. The people who hunt them are psychopaths who want a trophy and are one step away from being a serial killer IMO. Never mind the excuses for having an AR 15. There isn;t one. The Republicans are so full of sh*t. Ted Cruz can go f*ck himself.

    Reply
  36. Ashby says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:30 am

    So where is your semi now senator TED CRUZ when we have the delusional tyrant, unhinged, racist, bigoted moron spreading intolerance, anger, hate and deep divisions in the highest office in the land who lacks any integrity, honesty, empathy, common sense, basic intelligence and decency???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
    As the Moron in Chief is trying to destroy the essence of America, you and your gun toting idiots are cheering on the Orange Dictator.
    Idiot!

    Reply
  37. Gisele says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Ted Cruz needs to go away. No one wants to look at him (because he looks like a ventriloquist’s dummy). No one wants to listen to anything he is saying. He has nothing to offer the republican party and nothing to offer to our country.

    Reply
  38. Lary says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:35 am

    In the Lisa as president episode, Lisa become president AFTER Trump (and his administration that blows up the budget)…so I guess #LisaSimpsonforPrez????

    Reply
  39. Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:46 am

    The depth of anti-intellectualism is quite appalling, but it is the only way Cruz can get elected.

    I love how his “family values” include watching p0rn, supporting sexual harassers and suggesting that families be divided along political lines. I’m increasingly convinced that he crawled out of the upside down. Either that or he is a product of devolution.

    To quote Addams Family Values “You shouldn’t be married. You should be studied!”

    Reply
  40. Chottz says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Ted Cruz is such a moron.

    The Simpsons is created by Matt Groening who is a liberal. I think the point of Lisa Simpson is to throw shade at her ignorant family because they represent most of the dummies here in America with their views and values. She is the voice of reason who continues to get steamrolled by them even though she is much smarter and seems to be more educated than them.

    Another reason Cruz is dumb is because Ronald Reagan, the conservative messiah among Republicans, repeatedly liked to talk shit about the Simpsons and how awful they were and talked about them like they were a real family and how they were the decline of the moral fabric of society. And now here is Ted Cruz, also talking like they are real but praising them because of how stupid they are.

    Conservatives can’t keep their shitty narratives straight.

    Reply
  41. Sandy Eggo says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Reminder to CBers in Texas: Ted Cruz is up for re-election this year. Have a look at Democrat Beto O’Rourke who does not take one dime from PACs and still outraised Cruz last quarter. Early voting for the primaries is going on right now. Primary election day is March 6.

    Gallop (I think it was) recently said Texas is now a contested state and no longer solidly red. Blue wave, baby!!

    Reply
  42. Pandy says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    So what does that make the republicans? Beavis and Butthead?

    Reply
  43. mela says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    As the American Women fight for the equal rights of marginalized social groups, the Children of America are going to be the ones to bring about change for gun control. I love Obama’s tweet, we are proud of you and we have been waiting for you.

    Many of our elected officials seem to be in bed with the NRA. What we are seeing is the extreme effects of many many bad men (including our president) being elected into government- and we can see democracy, our society and human rights crumble and suffer as a result. Women and young people must go out and vote the good men and women into government.

    I also believe from the bottom of my heart that we need more women in government.

    Question: Who is funding the NRA? Russians? Just a conspiracy theory..

    Reply
  44. Pix says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Praying that this guy loses his re-election bid. He is disgusting.

    Reply
  45. Lorelai says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    This man is too stupid to live.

    Reply
  46. frigga says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Wow. The worst part is they will take this as a compliment (the republicans compared to Homer….). So very telling.

    Reply
  47. isabelle says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Remember and this needs to be tweeted to him, he is a highly educated graduate of prestige Universities. Anyone voting for these hypocrites needs to be slapped on the hand. This big head graduated from Harvard for f”"” sake. HARVARD and yet he wants the “uneducated & deplorable” to vote for him so he pretends to be something he isn’t IRL. Anyone voting for any Republicans is sticking their head in the sand and 100% lying to themselves and those around them.

    Reply
  48. JRenee says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Rafael Cruz continues to show us who he really is. Until it becomes illegal to accept ANY large amounts of money from these groups, the country will continue to be for sell.
    Extremely scary..

    Reply
  49. Preeti Kamat says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    And the GOP is the party of Donald Trump. Wanna guess which is worse, Mr. Cruz?

    Reply
  50. Close to a nervous breakdown, says:
    February 23, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    I think we are collectivelly delving lower and lower and lower. My only hope is that at the end of the year we will discover that we were watching Trump’s reality show showcasing how fragile democracy is, how easy it is to tear everything down, like a true social critique. (I know that is like wishing on a miracle but a girl can dream, right?)

    Reply
  51. greenmonster says:
    February 23, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Insert here a video of one of the cutest moments in The Simpson’s history: Lisa saying goodbye to her substitute teacher Mr. Bergstrom and him handing her a note that she is supposed to read whenever she feels alone and there is no-one she can rely on. The note says ‘You are Lisa Simpson’.

    Reply
  52. Ally says:
    February 23, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I guess Ted can’t conceive of anything more horrifying than a smart girl.

    Funny that he identifies with Bart and Homer but not the ethical Christian in town, Ned Flanders. They really are all embracing being the dumb troll party.

    Reply
  53. Leviathan says:
    February 23, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    I just watched the press conference between Malcolm Turnbull and Trump.

    Turnbull has already started saying “Believe me.” He’ll be saying “It’s a big problem” by the time this trip is over. (SAD)

    Reply
  54. IMUCU says:
    February 23, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I love Lisa Simpson, she was always a character I could relate too because I was/am the Lisa Simpson in my family. Even after I met my husband and he met my family, he, out of the blue, said I reminded him of Lisa Simpson when compared to the rest of them and didn’t realize how much he liked Lisa Simpson until then! I am not nearly as musically gifted though and I’ve never gotten peer pressured into smoking cigarettes. ;-) There are other story lines that have happened with Lisa that I’ve watched and said “Ohmigosh, that happened with me too!” But I’m not even going to go into any of that. ;-) So I will proudly be part of the party of Lisa Simpson!

    Reply
  55. IMUCU says:
    February 23, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Whoops! Double post! delete.exe

    Reply

