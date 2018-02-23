Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson’

If you want to protect your sanity, don’t read any of the quotes coming out of the annual CPAC conference, which is basically a conference where rich, gun-toting psychopaths unite to praise each other and try to win the “who is the most disgusting person in the world?” contest. Yesterday’s contest winner was Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the NRA. She actually walked up there and gave a speech about how the media loves it when there is a mass shooting at a school:
Dana Loesch says she'll say this slowly so the media can hear it: "Many in legacy media love. Mass. Shootings. You guys love it." "You love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold."
This is truly disgusting.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018
But if we talk about that See You Next Tuesday, my eye will start to twitch and I may start to see spots. So let’s take it down a notch, to Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz entered the CPAC stage to what I’m assuming was a sad-clown-horn cue, and this was his opening:
During an appearance at CPAC on Thursday, The Federalist founder Ben Domenech began his interview with Senator Cruz (R-TX) with a reference from The Simpsons.
“Homer points out that guns are for things like protecting your family, hunting delicious animals and making sure that the king of England never shows up to push you around,” Domenech told Cruz, who replied, “All good things.” Continuing on, Domenech said, Lisa Simpson told her father that the Second Amendment is “a relic, a remnant of the Revolutionary War era” and “doesn’t really mean anything anymore.”
“I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson,” Cruz responded, “and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”
Lisa Simpson is the smart one, the straight-A student, the one member of the family with a social conscience and an interest in other cultures, other religions, other ways of living. That’s what’s being mocked here, clearly. Ted Cruz thinks the Lisa Simpsons of the world are lesser beings, because we’re not ignorant, gun-toting, tunnel-visioned a–holes. Besides that, many Simpsons experts point out that Marge is likely a Democrat (she voted for Jimmy Carter) and that Bart is probably more of a libertarian, if anything. Oh, and Lisa does become president one day on the show.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s definitely not an insult, but I’m ashamed that we have a leader who thinks it is. And who makes a Simpsons reference about a serious issue?
and what they don’t even seem to realize is that Matt Groenig (or whoever wrote what Homer said) is MOCKING gun owners. “so the King of England never shows up to push you around” is, to me, VERY obviously mocking the claim of gun owners that they’re protecting themselves from “the tyranny of gov’t”.
A professional panderer, that’s who. You know he’d cry like a newborn if an angry someone with a semiautomatic weapon approached him.
OMG! I saw the headline and was like “Is that supposed to be a bad thing?”
WTF? Lisa Simpson is awesome.
Haha. I always found Lisa to be the sensible one. It’s funny that Penguin thinks it’s a bad thing. Even Bonespurs McGee hates him
I’ll tell you who makes comments like this; A walking, talking Penguin Villlain look-a-like. This is like a bad comic.
And now his boss thinks a solution to gun control is arming the teachers so the kids can go to the school like it’s the Wild West.
Hey Penguin Psycho, take Clint East-Orange and walk off a cliff.
Wham*pow*
Not only that but he wants to give those teachers a bonus. Taught 30 years and those who should not be having a gun in the school will because they will want that bonus. Not to mention where the funding for it will come from.
It’s a strange thing to add to a teacher’s job description. “Oh by the way, you’re now expected to engage gun fights should the need arise”
I am a teacher and we were discussing this today. The consensus was most of us would leave the profession rather than work in a building where teachers have guns. This from new and established teachers. Even if we were able to say we didn’t want one, we don’t want to work where any teachers have a gun.
Then #I’mwithher.
Aaah you beat me to it! Totally and completely #I’mWithHer
Yes, this. I was like? Really, Lisa Simpson? Thanks!!!
YASSS! if we’re going to have 2 dimensional cartoon characters run the country i’m all for a smart, curious, talented and responsible one taking over.
And according to Homer, Lisa was the best thing he ever had a part in making.
Love!
She’s a much better choice than the cartoon child Russia & the racists chose for us. #I’mWithHer
#I’mwithher.
#She’sWithUs
I saw the headline yesterday and didn’t bother to read it because exhaustion…but my first thought was “who wouldn’t want to be the Lisa Simpson of anything?” I am finding it hard to go on in this vein of discourse, though, lol. Because exhaustion.
YES!
The CPAC stuff should be avoided at all costs if you’re already burnt out on our current hell.
It’s really, REALLY terrible. Those NRA people are some of the worst out there.
Your advice is too late for me, Kitten. It was absolutely disgusting. Did they also clap along to those disgusting remarks because of their “economic anxiety?” That excuse seems to cover some wide bases these days.
Right?!? The optics of these people clapping and cheering for the largest gun lobbying organization in our country in the wake of another mass shooting is just…no words to describe how despicable these people are.
Yeah, I’ve seen clips and articles here and there, very hard to stomach. I was feeling ready to find a way to leave this country behind, especially as a friend just told me about an amazing trip he just took to New Zealand. Sigh. But the latest Pod Save America made me feel a little better. Hopefully those monsters at the CPAC are a dying breed.
And guess who went to the CPAC convention today and is praising the NRA.
Exactly. Who would actually want to be the Homer Simpson of anything?
homer voted for obama, there was a cold-open where the voting machine was rigged and switched his vote to mccain, i seem to remember. also, marge used to burn her bra and read ms. magazine – she’s not a republican.
i don’t understand how anyone can use lisa simpson as an insult, she’s a delight.
It shows how idiotic Cruz and those goons are, that they can’t even recognize scathing satire and social commentary.
In the series President Lisa was the woman elected to clear up all of President Trump’s mess!
Still, at least this shows that Ted Cruz sometimes watches something other than incest porn…
Also how DARE he try to put a political spin on Maggie, she’s a baby for pete’s sake.
b/c anti-intellectual assholes loves to tease people for liking books and museums and music and the arts.
Homer and Bart also carry a rare genetic mutation in them (only affecting male family members) that turns them into dumb idiots after 8 or 9 years of life. So Cruz might have a point there.
LOL! I forgot about that. Oh, man, republicans really shouldn’t reference the Simpsons. Ever.
Team Lisa
I’m a proud Lisa Simpson
So… while families of the 17 murdered people are burying or preparing to bury their loved ones. This person uses the example of a fictional, animated tv family to make a point against any type of gun control and at the same time insult democrats.
Is he for real?
Sadly, yes. I try very hard not to think about the fact that he is one of my state’s senators. 😭😭😭
I’ll join you in not thinking about who runs the government, nationally and state. I’m from MO and they just indicted our governor – who by the way was endorsed by Trump.
Everything you said RBC. I initially thought this was a joke. I am sitting here in utter disbelief at the stupidity and lack of empathy of these people. It is truly disgusting that in the wake of 17 people being murdered this is the discussion they are having. Just when I think they can’t sink any lower they do. Also, how is being like Lisa Simpson an insult to anyone???
I hear you, BearcatLawyer. Go Beto!!
Isn’t this insane? Purely insane. And disgusting.
Getting Homer to vote for you is not something to brag about.
Whats shocks me more is: Gwen Stefani is older than Ted Cruz.
Gwen has a better surgeon.
Oh! My! God!
He’s only 47!
I legit thought he was in his early 60s. Or at least late 50s.
Please, I’m 65 and look better than that!
He has the face he deserves.
Holy shirt. I thought late 50s early 60s at best.
All that inner ugly ages a person quickly I guess.
This f*cking guy…. like, that’s an insult? Lisa was a genius, Homer was a terrible person and Marge was a saint for putting up with him-she was NOT on their side.
Also-has everyone seen the cartoon with Bobby Hill as a couples’ counselor? If not, grab a tissue.
https://m.imgur.com/gallery/T0pqj
Thanks for the link, that was sad. Bobby Hill is my favorite cartoon kid ever.
Sweet cheese. I loved the Simpsons as a kid, never had an interest in Family Guy but then fell in love with King of the Hill. The Hills were really the only healthy family, weren’t they?
I can’t stand this guy. Trump insulted his wife and Cruz was still going to work for him! But he didn’t end up getting the position he was considered for. I don’t remember what the position was.
Trump also said Cruz’s dad killed JFK. How Cruz can even stand to be in the same room with him is a mystery to me. And shows how spineless the GOP is.
No soul, no care, apparently.
Correction: Sen. Grandpa Munster: “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson.”
I was about to post that he has a second career waiting, should there ever be a Munsters remake. So does his buddy Paul R (as Eddie).
Maggie is a sociopathic baby who engages in gun violence so she’s definitely a republican.
But she shot Mr. burns. Who is the epitome of Republican.
Maggie’s an anarcho-capitalist.
That is why D. Loesch homeschools her kids and LaPierre keeps his family status secret. They are so brave and so schizophrenic.
Melting Skin Suit over there just burned himself. Also, he belongs to the party of the p*ssy grabber in chief so what are we even talking about? They’ve sunk so low that they’ve started insulting themselves?
Um … why would he think that’s an insult? Lisa was always my favorite character. But lately, it seems like Republicans are completely embracing stupidity and ignorance, like you’re just SUCH an elitist a-hole if you have the nerve to have a college degree.
I figured it’s just sour grapes. They know they’re not going to get very many votes if they try to target educated people. Then their constituents might ask them to make a legitimate argument as to why they’re doing the crap they’re doing. Much easier to cater to the lowest common denominator.
Basically smart people don’t believe their propaganda, fake news, lies and conspiracy theories, so they must be destroyed and attacked. Republicans=propagandists. Vote them out on November the 6th.
This hatred of intellectualism is what makes the deplorables so deplorable. I can’t believe in today’s day and age that we seriously aren’t valuing intelligence anymore. It’s frightening. Apparently the GOP wants us to be beer swilling, Donut munching couch potatoes who don’t give a sh*t about anything and can’t do anything right.
Try to make a valid point to a republican and invariably their response is “That’s your education talking.”
you’re so right. like – yea asshole that is my education talking. as if being educated is bad and somehow an easy way out. um excuse me but working part time and going to college for 4 years and leaving with 100k in debt a year before the entire economy and housing market collapsed wasn’t exactly easy but ok. sorry i wanted to secure a more economically viable future?
i work in manufacturing and i hear that shit a lot b/c the hourly workers hate the salaried workers. they never stop to realize that we both work overtime but they get paid for it and since i am in finance i know for a fact that my salary at the end of the year is less than most of the production workers who get overtime.
Rapunzel: you hit the nucleus of this entire issue and partisan divide in the Drumph era.
Their personal failings and insecurities manifest in their gun obsession, choice of religion over science, and simple, often crass, language over intelligent, multi-syllabic verbiage.
Trump makes them feel better about themselves in a world that often reminds them how otherized they would or do feel in the positions and institutions of power.
Or put in deplorable speak:
Dems are annoying, full of themselves Lisa Simpsons’ and us deplorables are the proud copies of homer simpson.
Intelligence and common sense lead to critical thinking. Thinkers are harder to manipulate and control. Ignoramuses can be herded like lambs to slaughter…which is what this administration seems intent upon inflicting upon everyone except their 1% buddies.
Perfect analogy Bearcat. Like lemmings going over a cliff.
It’s interesting, though, that the conservatives in my town, as much as they seem to try to adhere to GOP talking points, are still sending their kids to college. Because they know a degree is critical to certain jobs. The difference from when I was in college seems to be that those parents aren’t just sending them off but cautioning their kids about the “dangers” of campus life — not sexual assault or binge drinking but “liberal indoctrination.” As if professors have time to include indoctrination in their curriculum. Sigh.
Esmom- the liberal indoctrination stuff is infuriating. I teach at a Comm. College and it’s all I can do to make students write complete sentences; I ain’t got time to brainwash them into the LBGTQ globalist agenda!
@Rapunzel – I spent two years at a Comm College before transferring and I vividly remember one Poli Sci class taught by a “liberal” instructor. This being Seattle, I wouldn’t say he was any more liberal than any other person there, but for some reason the local Repubs thought he was the devil incarnate. They actually enrolled one of their own in this class to “monitor” what was being taught and to speak up if they thought the instructor had stepped over some imaginary line.
To be honest, I don’t remember much of the actual curriculum, but I learned a lot – about bias, about critical thinking, about looking at two sides of an issue and making up my own mind. The instructor knew who the guy was, but treated him like any other student and didn’t say anything until the last day. Most of the students had figured something was off, but weren’t quite sure what. Once we knew, we were all ticked off the conservatives thought we needed to be “protected” from ideas and that we weren’t savvy enough to recognize inherent bias when we heard it.
Fun fact – after community college, I transferred to Matt Groening’s alma mater.
I have to take issue with one thing: beer isn’t anti-intellectual. Good craft beer is delicious and craft breweries are small businesses that should be supported.
How about this? :
“Apparently the GOP wants us to be Duff swilling, Donut munching couch potatoes who don’t give a sh*t about anything and can’t do anything right.”
Duff is basically an Anheuser-Busch beer
When you are propagandists spreading lies, fake news, propaganda and conspiracy theories they have to strike down intelligence. It exposes them as the liars they are so they needed to control the message by attacking intelligence. Its age old fascist and totalitarian tactic. Mussolini would love the Republican party in its current state.
The Homer Simpson quote is already making fun of how out-dated the second amendement is! The joke is that Homer can’t see it even as he’s saying it. You don’t have to be Lisa Simpson to figure that out.
“The Homer Simpson quote is already making fun of how out-dated the second amendement is!”
exactly the point I made above. but they’re so stupid that they don’t even know when they’re being mocked.
it reminds me of when Reagan’s campaign used Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” as a theme song (until BS put the kibosh on that) because they didn’t realize that it wasn’t an ode to how great the US is, but how it’s failed it’s veterans.
Of course we’re debating The Simpsons with this administration and gun violence. Makes perfect sense to me. Excuse me while I cue up Idiocracy in preparation for our futures. Anyone have an extra toilet… I’m carving my sofa tonight.
We’ve gone well past Idiocracy. President Camacho actually listened to scientific evidence and hired the smartest man on Earth to be part of his administration.
Shit, that’s right. I guess we’ll be drinking Brawndo until someone invents us a ‘time masheen.’
Dana Loesch is a very twisted, disturbed nut job. Cruz, well, he just seems incredibly weak and pathetic.
Watching Ted Cruz is the closest you get to that childhood image of a child repeatedly hitting himself.
This bizarro world nightmare we are living in is so sad and scary. These people are so pathetic. Thank you for bringing a touch of humor, I actually needed that cackle!
LMAOOOOO. That image is perfection.
Does he, like…not realize that Homer’s quote is actually mocking the modern understanding of the second amendment? Homer is an idiot. The whole point is that only an idiot would think that’s a viable argument. *sigh*
There is something to be said about the sensationalizing of mass murder in this country, but Dana Loesch is a garbage truck of a human being.
I guess the joke is on Cruz. Or he is a joke. Or both. The media sensationalism of mass murder is a real issue, it makes me think of that song “dirty laundry.” But eff Loesch, there is no reason to address it in such a crass and hurtful way. Just garbage spilling out of the face hole.
Cruz went to ivy league schools and wouldn’t be in a study group with people who went to what he considered lesser ivies. Cruz is Rod/Tod and Martin Prince. He wishes he were Mr. Burns.
Does this make Loesch Nelson Muntz? 🤔
All of these guys are like that – they all go to high end schools and have high paying jobs, and then sell themselves as regular joes and talk about the “elites” with disdain, even though they are happily that themselves. It’s amazing some people don’t see it.
This guy just radiates slime. Texans need to wake up and vote this sleeze out in November. Beto O’Rourke is so much better.
The joke here is that in the show Lisa is almost always right.
Oh, and she becomes president after Trump.
I was just going to say, The Simpsons had President Lisa Simpson cleaning up the huge mess left behind by her immediate predecessor, Trump.
Dana Loesch desperately needs an intervention. She is beyond just a disturbed individual.
lmao that’s not an insult!!!! that’s a compliment….he totally has a homer mentality.
Beto Orourke for Texas senate! Early voting for the primary is this week! Texas celebitches, get out and vote. Let’s put Ted Cruz out if a job in November!
I hate the messenger, but Dana is right about the media and white victims and their families.
Where is the attention for young black leaders out there and their causes before this.
The racial differences should not be ignored.
I disagree. The media doesn’t “love” white victims. It’s the GOP who has continually dismissed black victims and black causes, not the media. I think this feels different to the GOP because white kids are among those speaking out and it scares them because they and their parents look like them, unlike those they’ve continually marginalized and dismissed.
Ummmm…what media are you watching to think that is true.
IMO the main stream media doesn’t respond the same way at all.
If they decide to do their job that day, it’s a brief story soon to be buried under something that is deemed more important. That’s IF they bother covering it at all. It’s awful and it’s why I follow so many left-leaning NON MSM news sites–because they make it a point to focus on the appalling frequency of the murdering of unarmed people of color.
Nice attempt at trolling to make obvious media racism polite.
Yeah…I put a post on FB about the mass shootings and as soon as I posted, I could feel the collective side-eye from my friends who are PoC. Parents of black children feel this fear every day: that maybe their child won’t come home from school today.
I hesitated to post for that reason but I followed through because ultimately, gun violence is a problem that affects every community, regardless of race or economic background. It’s just unfortunate that the collective public response after a young black man is murdered doesn’t match the level of outrage as when white suburban teens die from gun violence.
It’s a problem for sure but the absolute WORST messenger is an NRA representative because they literally care nothing for any human life, whether black, white or brown. We must unite against them but we NEED to do better in terms of advocating for people of color who live in fear of getting gunned down by the very people who are hired to protect their communities.
Well the Charleston Church shooting victims were black and the perpetrator was white and the media was all over that, so she’s not entirely correct…
But it works both ways. Remember Philando Castile? A man shot dead because a cop felt threatened by the legally-owned firearm in his car that he openly admitted to possessing.
Had he been white the NRA would have been screaming at the injustice and calling him a martyr to the Second Amendment; as it was, crickets.
A Congressman, who happened to be African American, was murdered in that massacre and had a sitting President speak at his funeral. That was something that is the media could not ignore. If the Charleston Nine were just civilians, then, no there would not have been the coverage, while for a week, that we saw. The media only went to them because they were expecting a somber story of how the families had forgiven the terrorist who murdered their family members. If those families were angry, and rightly so, and looking for laws to change, there is NO WAY they would have gotten coverage. At all.
Let’s also remember that he was a school employee WHO WAS SHOT FOR LEGALLY CARRYING and that actual people are currently advocating arming teachers (and we seem to be having a national debate about this insane idea!).
“I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson,”
Oooo what an insult Ted. I think Republicans are the party of Donald Trump. Ah ha ha…oh wait, they really are…😂😂😂😂😂😂
Lisa is the bomb.
I read this in the voice of Kevin from The Office. 😂😂😂
This is not an insult Ted! Lisa is a talented musician and she is sassy as all get out. She was also a hall monitor. Lisa Simpson 2020! #voteforlisa #imwithlisa #lisa2020
I loathe him SO MUCH.
Ok I am sorry. I am all for those who like to hunt deer and boar b/c they are tasty and overpopulated. But tell me the last time someone ate a f*cking delicious severely endangered elephant or rhino. The people who hunt them are psychopaths who want a trophy and are one step away from being a serial killer IMO. Never mind the excuses for having an AR 15. There isn;t one. The Republicans are so full of sh*t. Ted Cruz can go f*ck himself.
Yep, yeppity yep! Elk is also delicious
So where is your semi now senator TED CRUZ when we have the delusional tyrant, unhinged, racist, bigoted moron spreading intolerance, anger, hate and deep divisions in the highest office in the land who lacks any integrity, honesty, empathy, common sense, basic intelligence and decency???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
As the Moron in Chief is trying to destroy the essence of America, you and your gun toting idiots are cheering on the Orange Dictator.
Idiot!
Ted Cruz needs to go away. No one wants to look at him (because he looks like a ventriloquist’s dummy). No one wants to listen to anything he is saying. He has nothing to offer the republican party and nothing to offer to our country.
In the Lisa as president episode, Lisa become president AFTER Trump (and his administration that blows up the budget)…so I guess #LisaSimpsonforPrez????
The depth of anti-intellectualism is quite appalling, but it is the only way Cruz can get elected.
I love how his “family values” include watching p0rn, supporting sexual harassers and suggesting that families be divided along political lines. I’m increasingly convinced that he crawled out of the upside down. Either that or he is a product of devolution.
To quote Addams Family Values “You shouldn’t be married. You should be studied!”
Ted Cruz is such a moron.
The Simpsons is created by Matt Groening who is a liberal. I think the point of Lisa Simpson is to throw shade at her ignorant family because they represent most of the dummies here in America with their views and values. She is the voice of reason who continues to get steamrolled by them even though she is much smarter and seems to be more educated than them.
Another reason Cruz is dumb is because Ronald Reagan, the conservative messiah among Republicans, repeatedly liked to talk shit about the Simpsons and how awful they were and talked about them like they were a real family and how they were the decline of the moral fabric of society. And now here is Ted Cruz, also talking like they are real but praising them because of how stupid they are.
Conservatives can’t keep their shitty narratives straight.
Dan Quayle going after Murphy Brown like she was a real person still makes me laugh.
Reminder to CBers in Texas: Ted Cruz is up for re-election this year. Have a look at Democrat Beto O’Rourke who does not take one dime from PACs and still outraised Cruz last quarter. Early voting for the primaries is going on right now. Primary election day is March 6.
Gallop (I think it was) recently said Texas is now a contested state and no longer solidly red. Blue wave, baby!!
So what does that make the republicans? Beavis and Butthead?
I’m thinking more like Bill Lumberg from the Milton cartoons / Office Space. self-important despotic and not as smart as he thinks he is.
or, Dale Gribble from King of the Hill. stupid, paranoid MRA gun-nuts.
As the American Women fight for the equal rights of marginalized social groups, the Children of America are going to be the ones to bring about change for gun control. I love Obama’s tweet, we are proud of you and we have been waiting for you.
Many of our elected officials seem to be in bed with the NRA. What we are seeing is the extreme effects of many many bad men (including our president) being elected into government- and we can see democracy, our society and human rights crumble and suffer as a result. Women and young people must go out and vote the good men and women into government.
I also believe from the bottom of my heart that we need more women in government.
Question: Who is funding the NRA? Russians? Just a conspiracy theory..
Praying that this guy loses his re-election bid. He is disgusting.
This man is too stupid to live.
He isn’t stupid, he is highly educated. He an awful person that is manipulating his dumb downed cutting their nose off to spite their face base, to vote for him a rich, privileged ivory tower educated man.
Yes, exactly. You could say the same about Wayne LaPierre, fear mongering about “the elite” and dig whistling his way through a speech while he takes home a $5 million dollar salary from the NRA.
Wow. The worst part is they will take this as a compliment (the republicans compared to Homer….). So very telling.
Remember and this needs to be tweeted to him, he is a highly educated graduate of prestige Universities. Anyone voting for these hypocrites needs to be slapped on the hand. This big head graduated from Harvard for f”"” sake. HARVARD and yet he wants the “uneducated & deplorable” to vote for him so he pretends to be something he isn’t IRL. Anyone voting for any Republicans is sticking their head in the sand and 100% lying to themselves and those around them.
Rafael Cruz continues to show us who he really is. Until it becomes illegal to accept ANY large amounts of money from these groups, the country will continue to be for sell.
Extremely scary..
And the GOP is the party of Donald Trump. Wanna guess which is worse, Mr. Cruz?
I think we are collectivelly delving lower and lower and lower. My only hope is that at the end of the year we will discover that we were watching Trump’s reality show showcasing how fragile democracy is, how easy it is to tear everything down, like a true social critique. (I know that is like wishing on a miracle but a girl can dream, right?)
Insert here a video of one of the cutest moments in The Simpson’s history: Lisa saying goodbye to her substitute teacher Mr. Bergstrom and him handing her a note that she is supposed to read whenever she feels alone and there is no-one she can rely on. The note says ‘You are Lisa Simpson’.
I guess Ted can’t conceive of anything more horrifying than a smart girl.
Funny that he identifies with Bart and Homer but not the ethical Christian in town, Ned Flanders. They really are all embracing being the dumb troll party.
I just watched the press conference between Malcolm Turnbull and Trump.
Turnbull has already started saying “Believe me.” He’ll be saying “It’s a big problem” by the time this trip is over. (SAD)
I love Lisa Simpson, she was always a character I could relate too because I was/am the Lisa Simpson in my family. Even after I met my husband and he met my family, he, out of the blue, said I reminded him of Lisa Simpson when compared to the rest of them and didn’t realize how much he liked Lisa Simpson until then! I am not nearly as musically gifted though and I’ve never gotten peer pressured into smoking cigarettes. There are other story lines that have happened with Lisa that I’ve watched and said “Ohmigosh, that happened with me too!” But I’m not even going to go into any of that. So I will proudly be part of the party of Lisa Simpson!
Whoops! Double post! delete.exe
