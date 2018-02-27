Rachel McAdams on Mean Girls: ‘I have to thank Regina George for giving me longevity’

Rachel McAdams is getting some great reviews for her latest movie, Game Night, an action-packed comedy co-starring Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, Chelsea Peretti and Lamorne Morris (a/k/a New Girl’s Winston, one of the funniest characters on TV). The 39-year-old actress missed the premiere of the film, and was reportedly absent because she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, screenwriter and director Jamie Linden.

Rachel did sit down with The New York Times for an interview to promote the film. The Canadian-born actress said that she tries hard to avoid getting pigeonholed into one kind of role or genre, stating that “You have to intentionally shake it up sometimes.”

One role that Rachel will never be forgotten for is Regina George, the most memorable Mean Girl on film. While some people may not be able to separate Rachel from the character she played in the 2004 film, she’s definitely glad she took on the role. She told the Times:

Does Regina George haunt me every day? She does have that quality. [laughs] No, I have to thank Regina George for giving me some longevity. I’m forever grateful to Tina Fey [the Mean Girls screenwriter] and Mark Waters [the director]. I remember when I read it, I called my agent right away and said, “I will play any part in this, please, please, please.” I was at the beginning of my career, and it was a lofty thing out there, that I really, really, really wanted to do. I’m always looking for larger-than-life characters, which is probably why I like playing villains. They get away with so much.

From her part in Mean Girls and her memorable turn as a popular girl who swaps bodies with Rob Schneider’s seedy, small-time criminal in The Hot Chick, you’d think Rachel was a natural at comedy, but she confesses, “Comedy still really intimidates me.” She humbly went on to add, “I am in awe of true comedians. Although they work very hard at it, I think it’s something they’re born with and the rest of us are just running to keep up.”

Rachel also talked about the after effects of an October piece in Vanity Fair where she and Selma Blair detailed the sexual harassment they were subjected to by writer/director James Toback. She told the NYT that she was glad she made her story public and noted that, as far as the film industry goes, she said she felt “we’re at a real turning point.” She added, “I’m really grateful to be a witness to it in my lifetime. I love that people are talking and listening and there’s compassion. It’s a good thing.”

Here’s a fun fact: do not come for Rachel if a bingo game is involved. She admitted, “Even though it’s a game of luck and chance, I take it pretty seriously. I have weird, good bingo karma.” She seems like an awesome lady. I can’t wait to see Game Night, it really sounds like a fun way to spend a couple of hours (and it was filmed here in Atlanta to boot).

Rachel McAdams on her way to the Met Gala

Rachel McAdams at the World premiere of 'Doctor Strange' in Hollywood

43 Responses to “Rachel McAdams on Mean Girls: ‘I have to thank Regina George for giving me longevity’”

  1. Jay says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:10 am

    Game Night was hilarious. I love her!

    Reply
  2. WMGDtoo says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:10 am

    It has to be kind of cool to have embodied an iconic character that still lives in the minds of many. I like that she really tries to mix it up and play diverse characters.

    Congrats if she is pregnant.

    Reply
  3. PPP says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:24 am

    She deserves such a better career. Loved her from Slings and Arrows on. I’m so tired of seeing her in girlfriend roles, she can carry the hell out of a movie.

    Reply
  4. Talie says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I still can’t believe she turned down Anne hathaway’s part in Devil Wears Prada…her star really would’ve shot into the stratosphere.

    Reply
  5. Jayna says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I’ve said this before on her. I will never understand her desire to be a blonde or have blonde highlights. She is attractive in a forgettable way. Nothing special. When she goes back to being being a brunette or an auburn hair color, she becomes stunning. Her features and skin pops when framed by the deeper color. Her eyes, iips, complexion, everything just stands out.

    https://i.pinimg.com/564x/70/40/41/704041a88f31337d059ad4d809429e73–haircolor-love-her.jpg

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:04 am

    She really is good at playing a b*tch, and I mean that lovingly. Not just Mean Girls but also in The Family Stone and Midnight in Paris. She didn’t portray those characters as one-dimensional stereotypes, they all had a realness to them that I think a lot of us can relate to. But then she can also turn on the charm like in Wedding Crashes and About Time, or be kick-ass like in Red Eye, and of course her dramatic work like State of Play, The Notebook, Spotlight…She’s so versatile and talented. I see an eventual Oscar win in her future.

    Reply
  7. deets says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:05 am

    When I was in high school, I thought she was perfect. Still kind of do. She’s beautiful and sounds lovely..

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:11 am

    After all these years, I’m still in awe of her interpretation as Regina. She completely disappears in it. Definitely one of the best comedic performances of that decade.

    Reply
  9. Naddie says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:39 am

    It’s no surprise to me she’s proven through time that she’s a very talented actress, but how she could dodge from Regina George’s persona makes me think she’s a great human being too, in terms of intelligence and character. When an actor gets too stuck on one type of character, I tend to wonder if that is just the real him/her. See Adam Sandler, Vin Diesel.

    Reply
  10. Tania says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Saw Game Night and it was hilarious! Go see it!

    By the way, was in Atlanta a couple of weekends ago for a getaway and loved the city as well.

    The Dr. King National Park was everything I dreamed it would be and exactly what my heart needed.

    Reply
  11. Christin says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Nice to see someone who owns their past characters, instead of demeaning or disowning them. She perfectly captured the high school, popular person, two-faced mean girl persona. Love that movie.

    Reply
  12. Crawford67 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I loved her in RED EYE! On a different note, how much is Lindsay Lohan’s head exploding right now? Rachel is crediting MEAN GIRLS for giving her a solid career, and if LL didn’t bring up that she was the “Star” of that movie every 5 minutes no one would remember she was even in it.

    Reply
  13. Ashby says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:50 am

    SHE is very talented, I loved Game Night.
    I really enjoy watching her in movies and also her interviews.
    Rachel seems very down to earth, genuine and authentic, must be because she is Canadian.
    Every time I go to Canada on business or vacation, I find the people warm, kind, pleasant, friendly, professional and intelligent.
    Maybe something in the water.
    I love that she is not in my face 24/7, selling me everything under the sun ( hello J.Lopez).
    Rachel doesn’t seem to be about Hollywood or gone Hollywood, just works in Hollywood.
    Good head on her shoulders!

    Reply
  14. Gaby says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I have such a girl crush on her, she’s awesome!

    Reply
  15. why says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    God, she is beautiful. Jamie looks like a gerbil

    Reply
  16. Snazzy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    A) I love her
    B) Whoever made her wear that gold dress needs to be fired. She looks naked under the skirt. It’s absolutely horrid

    Reply
  17. Abby says:
    February 27, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    She really is my girl crush. I love her in everything, even when she’s played a mean girl. So expressive. I would like to see her in more movies!

    Reply
  18. Laura says:
    February 27, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    She was born in St.Thomas, ontario, Canada. Her Parents still live here. She attended Central, Elgin High School in St. Thomas. People in St.Thomas are incredibly proud of her. She skated while she was younger and she credits that for her inspiration for being mean girl Regina George.

    Reply

