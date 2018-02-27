Rachel McAdams on Mean Girls: ‘I have to thank Regina George for giving me longevity’

Embed from Getty Images

Rachel McAdams is getting some great reviews for her latest movie, Game Night, an action-packed comedy co-starring Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, Chelsea Peretti and Lamorne Morris (a/k/a New Girl’s Winston, one of the funniest characters on TV). The 39-year-old actress missed the premiere of the film, and was reportedly absent because she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, screenwriter and director Jamie Linden.

Rachel did sit down with The New York Times for an interview to promote the film. The Canadian-born actress said that she tries hard to avoid getting pigeonholed into one kind of role or genre, stating that “You have to intentionally shake it up sometimes.”

One role that Rachel will never be forgotten for is Regina George, the most memorable Mean Girl on film. While some people may not be able to separate Rachel from the character she played in the 2004 film, she’s definitely glad she took on the role. She told the Times:

Does Regina George haunt me every day? She does have that quality. [laughs] No, I have to thank Regina George for giving me some longevity. I’m forever grateful to Tina Fey [the Mean Girls screenwriter] and Mark Waters [the director]. I remember when I read it, I called my agent right away and said, “I will play any part in this, please, please, please.” I was at the beginning of my career, and it was a lofty thing out there, that I really, really, really wanted to do. I’m always looking for larger-than-life characters, which is probably why I like playing villains. They get away with so much.

[From The New York Times]

From her part in Mean Girls and her memorable turn as a popular girl who swaps bodies with Rob Schneider’s seedy, small-time criminal in The Hot Chick, you’d think Rachel was a natural at comedy, but she confesses, “Comedy still really intimidates me.” She humbly went on to add, “I am in awe of true comedians. Although they work very hard at it, I think it’s something they’re born with and the rest of us are just running to keep up.”

Rachel also talked about the after effects of an October piece in Vanity Fair where she and Selma Blair detailed the sexual harassment they were subjected to by writer/director James Toback. She told the NYT that she was glad she made her story public and noted that, as far as the film industry goes, she said she felt “we’re at a real turning point.” She added, “I’m really grateful to be a witness to it in my lifetime. I love that people are talking and listening and there’s compassion. It’s a good thing.”

Here’s a fun fact: do not come for Rachel if a bingo game is involved. She admitted, “Even though it’s a game of luck and chance, I take it pretty seriously. I have weird, good bingo karma.” She seems like an awesome lady. I can’t wait to see Game Night, it really sounds like a fun way to spend a couple of hours (and it was filmed here in Atlanta to boot).

