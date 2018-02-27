Kim Kardashian debuts first Snapchat still photo of beautiful baby Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have never debuted the first photos of their children in a magazine. They prefer softer debuts, like Kris Jenner’s now-canceled talk show, or social media or whatever. I figured we would eventually see Chicago’s first real photo on Instagram, but Kim actually debuted Chi West on Snapchat, and then put a still on IG and Twitter. Chicago is less than six weeks old – she was born on January 15th, so it feels like we’re seeing her earlier than we saw North and Saint. Here you go:
💗 baby Chicago 💗 pic.twitter.com/tZJZeuTZ0R
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2018
Honestly, this child is gorgeous. North and Saint are beautiful too, and you can really see which Kardashian genes and which West genes come through in each child. If anything, Chicago looks a bit more Kardashian than West, which I think happened with Saint too. Anyway, beautiful baby. My only question is… did Kim put a little bit of makeup on her baby? Or is that just a filter?
Meanwhile, Kim’s on the cover of Vogue India. This is her seventh Vogue cover overall.
Photos courtesy of Kim Kardashian’s social media, Vogue India.
Cute little face even with the Snapchat filter.
Did she really photoshop her kid? Looks that way to me. Hope not. Ugh.
Its a snapchat filter
it’s just a filter. sheesh.
It’s the times we live in, but I think newborn babies are adorable enough without making their eyes bigger and lips poutier etc with a filter.
I agree. I rolled my eyes so hard that the first picture we see is a Snapchat filter. But the baby is beautiful.
Yes she photoshopped little ears onto her babies head.
She is hoping that all of us believe her child has teddy bear ears and a little white nose.
It’s a Snapchat filter, it’s not a controversy.
It’s not just the embellishments, they exaggerate the size of the eyes, the cheeks, and the shape of the face to make it more pleasing. They make the chin tiny and the lashes larger.
Yes, all true, Minx. The baby is a baby who looks like other babies. Not like this filter represents.
Thank you, minx. The baby looks beautiful, but unnatural. I think that, in time, we will see what she really looks like.
That would be no.
Filter. It shrinks the face. I think she’s got the cheeks like her siblings. Which are cute (baby cheeks)
Damn, these two produce some mightily fine offspring.
You can’t really tell. The filter exaggerates everything.
Say what you will about her, but her and Kanye make gorgeous babies.
Pretty sure it’s the filter. Cute kid so that’s a positive. I generally don’t have many good things about this family.
All babies are gorgeous. This stupid filter makes that poor child look like a plastic disney critter. Welcome to the family, I guess.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻
it;s the snapchat filter
I don’t get putting filters on your kid.
Loads of people take photos with filters with their kids. It can actually be a “settle down” thing with older kids. Seriously, there is nothing wrong with this.
Exactly, it’s just silly fun. I don’t get why everything has to be so serious. I’m sure we’ll see her face without the filter at some point.
Except the baby isn’t old enough to even see the photo very clearly (baby vision doesn’t mature until maybe about 6 months old, it gradually sharpens and things gradually come into better focus). So there isn’t much point doing it for the child at that age. I can see a much older child getting a kick out of it, though.
I get it with older kids. But a newborn?
She didn’t put her on her kid. Only in a picture of her.
It’s on the baby.
Wrong. That is one of the dual face/”Try it with a friend” filters.
does the baby naturally have koala ears then?
She is no doubt a beautiful baby, but I wonder what she really looks like without the filter causing such exaggerated features.
Beautiful baby, but kind of weird for the first public photo to be a Snapchat pic with a filter. Is this a mea culpa for Kylie’s snap stock debacle?
this
Altering the kid’s picture right out of the womb.
Not even a new baby is good enough for these people.
That was pretty much my reaction.
Whilst I agree that these people have some serious body dysmorphia issues, taking a snapchat of you and your baby or child is completely normal. In fact with older kids and can be a fun thing that gets them to settle the hell down. There is nothing wrong with this, plenty of people do it, it is cute. I get why she posted this too: people can see the baby but not too clearly – since they seem to have kept the older two hidden for much longer.
Of course there is nothing wrong with it, but these are the Kardashians. Everything is appearance, I don’t believe they did it to be cautious. If they didn’t want to publish a picture, don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on, minx. It’s the first photo of their daughter, and she does this. I can understand kids having fun with the filters, but she’s on her way to being 40. There’s “silliness” and then there’s Katdashian. If she didn’t want the baby’s face to be properly visible, no one would blame her for holding off for a few months, or forever, for that matter, before showing her daughter off. Everything they do is about appearance, otherwise they wouldn’t do to themselves – and their photos – the things they do.
ITA with all your comments here, Minx. It bothers me because of WHO is doing it and their family history of creating an illusory version of themselves for the public.
I hate that everything is sinister with this family, at least from my perspective. I can’t just look at it as a simple pic of a newborn baby, there must be something else at play here…
Thanks, @minx, for your comments here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with others here that they were planning for a girl bonanza because that’s where the money lies. Current talk of a boy doesn’t change that – though if true it suggests that particular pregnancy came about the old-fashioned way.
I guess that goes for the millions of other parents who use snapchat filters on their babies too.. smh.
Mmmhmmm yes now that you mention it, that goes for the millions of other parents too. Still very weird to me but that’s ok because we are allowed to have different opinions. The people who use SnapChat filters probably think my cat pictures are absurd so….whatever, who cares. Block my cat-loving ass the way I block your selfie-loving ass. No biggie.
I also think it’s weird when grown adults use these filtered pics as their profile picture on social media. Why would you want a profile pic that looks NOTHING like you. I don’t get it.
Just read Klhoe is having a boy…i think deep down the Kardashians want girls as they know that is what makes bank for them.
Tristan’s gf who he dumped for Khloe while she was pregnant has a boy about a year old. I don’t get how they do this, these are children, not toys. Kim’s baby looks nothing like her siblings, maybe bc of the damn filter. Been saying it for years now, wish they’d go away….but it is better than reading how boring Jennifer Aniston is for the 300th time in two weeks.
That filter is designed to make ANY face cute. We still don’t know what Chicago looks like.
Exactly.
I honestly don’t think she’d put makeup on her babies and this is definitely the filter. They are super cute, all three of them.
Great way to start off your little girl: you are not enough as you are but will always have to be tweaked, enhanced, reduced, altered and transformed– artificially. Welcome to the world, baby.
No offence but I’ve always perceived India as a very conservative country so I am surprised to see Kim half-naked on the cover.
Thought this exactly
Movie dtars regularly pose naked and topless.
Urban India has people wearing dresses and enjoying lifestyle almost equivalent to America.
There is not much difference between Urban India and first world countries
I finally get it. Kim wants to look like a biracial Jennifer Lawrence! Or Carly from General Hospital.
Biracial how exactly?
Kim should wear colors more often. The red looks really good on her.
Adorable baby. But what irritates me- that a 38 ( dont know her exact age) year old uses those filters. I get that teenagers or 20 somethings do it. But with almost turning 40 you want to put animal filters on your face? thats weired to me.
Yeah, I don’t get it either. I’m 42.
My 18 year old daughter used them last year with her friends, and even she doesn’t think it’s cool anymore.
I have a ton of older people on social that do this.
What’s really weird to me is that instead of looking at the adorable baby, Kim is doing that Zoolander thing while looking at the camera. I don’t think it’s just that she’s goofing around or the constraints of the filter. Kim naturally looks away from her children and toward the camera in almost every photo. I suspect she has to be told to look at the kid for the exceptions.
It’s not that parents never take photos with their kids where everybody is looking at the camera. It just seems that a lot of such photos have the parent looking down/at and engaging with a baby, putting the focus on the baby. That doesn’t seem to be the natural posture for Kim.
Can’t help but wonder if she still has some bonding issues with infants, although I had hoped she was improving after Nori (who acted as though she didn’t know Kim for at least the first year and a half or more). Outsourcing the daily work probably hasn’t really helped her with such issues, which are likely an aftereffect of being raised by Mama Ten Percent.
Lol I definitely don’t like the Kardashians by any means… but it’s a Snapchat filter and everyone I know uses them with their kids (including me). It’s not a photoshop thing, she’s trying to get some attention by showing but not fully showing her kid’s face.
You use snapchat filters on your children? You’ve successfully given your children an inferiority complex about not being born with animal ears on their foreheads. You monster!
Hahah right? All the giggles from my one year now aren’t worth the years of therapy he’ll need to recover from not actually being a bear or dog 🙄
Kim looks good these days. Very pretty.
I’ve always thought she was gorgeous. I know everyone talks about how plastic she is and they’re right, but to me she is a stunningly beautiful woman. You might say her beauty is on par with her ability to lie. Both exceptional.
In certain angles of pictures, yes. But watch her face in motion, and she looks like a rubber faced alien.
I don’t get why so many of you are upset just because of a filter. What’s the big deal? It’s just a cute-animal filter, very fitting for a baby imo, it doesn’t mean she wanted to put make-up on or photoshop her. It may be childish (I personally find it harmless) but I think she often plays with filters of any kind.
Baby Chigago is beautiful, she looks a lot like Saint I think.
Ps. Kim looks oddly fine in those cover magazines.. usually she’s a trashy mess but this time they did a very good job (especially the second one).
Because it’s Kim Kardashian. They need no other reason than that. Sad, actually
Smh over the filter discussion. Let it go, people. The baby’s adorable! All of her kids are.
looks like a toddlers and tiaras quality photo, so you can’t realy tell what the baby actually looks like *shrugs*
that red dress looks nice on her
Great cover!!!
Why would any kid need to settle down for a selfie? Or is it just another app on the phone for the here’s my phone now be quiet for a few minutes thing? (I don’t have Snapchat)
I could swear they put some lashes on that kid.
It’s the snapchat filter she used. It added lashes, a white nose and teddy bear ears. I believe it enlarges the size of the eyes also.
LOL, ohhhh. Man, I was like, YIKES! I’ve never used a filter (or Snapchat, for that matter), and I’m clueless about this stuff.
And all of her kids are freaking gorgeous.
I use filters with my kids all the time. They love it! Grant it, Chicago is just an infant but I’m sure she uses them when playing around with her two older kids so why wouldn’t you with the baby. Seems like normal mom behaviour to me.
I swear the willingness to pick apart this family is as garish as their willingness to put it out there.
Your last sentence is perfection!
But if they don’t want it picked apart, they don’t need to it it put there. People are free to say what they want.
They literally don’t care if they are being picked apart. You’re talking about them and that’s what they care about (frankly, you talk about them quite a bit. You’re all over this thread). You’re free the day what you want but the more you do, the more articles about them you’ll find.
Spot on! The pitchfork brigade really gets off on the Kardashians and the Kardashians get off on pissing them off. It’s a match made in heaven. And it’s what REALLY keeps them famous.
Even though I can’t stand her- I love these covers and they nailed her styling.
I can’t believe I’m about to defend this vapid piece of plastic but it’s just a silly snap chat filter. She did not put makeup on a baby she did not photoshop her baby. I’m old and I don’t go in for this nonsense but my sister in law does snap chat filters with my toddler all the time. He thinks it’s funny. She probably does photos like this with North and Saint all the time too.
Baby looks more like surrogate mom so that’s a good thing. The Photoshop is ridiculous but does help soften her M.J face.
how would the baby look like the surrogate mother?
I don’t think you understand how surrogacy works lol
…..ummmmm…….. what?
Lol nono i know what surrogacy entails,I just thought Kim used the surrogates own eggs, read that Kim a problem with hers. I stand corrected!
Poor North, Kim will no doubt make this new one her favorite because, she looks just like her Mom.
Hey, look who remembered she has an infant at home! Those Snapchat filters are lame AF. They creep me out, and I usually unfollow people who use them.
First pic of the baby, and she does this? Come on, if you are going to show the baby, SHOW the baby – not some blurred/filtered/animal eared version of your baby.
Gah, I cannot STAND this woman.
Love both vogue covers! She looks amazing
She does look good in that red dress. The color works well for her and she looks so much better with clothes completely on. Really, no snark. Well-designed clothing that actually fits the body properly typically does enhance beauty, having various body parts falling out of it or squeezed to the max typically doesn’t.
i like that she used a snapchat filter for the first public photo. show people what they want but not the real thing.
I was blocked by Tamra Barney, or Judge. Which ever name she’s chosen to go by this time for asking why she would filter her newborn granddaughter’s pics. It’s a baby! If you’re gonna post beautiful pics of these beautiful babies, post them, they don’t need filters. (& no it’s wasnt cute snapchat filters, it was the kind adults who want to present themselves better use). But I was genuinely curious. Anyhoo, I’m sure she’s super cute
I would have blocked you too. If you don’t like Snapchat filters on your kids then don’t use them. Simple as that. Not your place to tell anyone else if they should
I know. Can’t ask anything these days
Meh. I think those snapchat things are dumb as hell, and it’s not how I’d introduce my kid into the world, but whatever. I’ve got friends my age (almost 42) who constantly use those snapchat bunny ears or whatever sh!t. The inner me is screaming, “OMFG wtf are you TWELVE?” Then I remember that I’m thinking this wearing footie PJs with mice on them. I can’t stand her, but I would necessarily judge her on this one. She does come off as pathetically thirsty lately though – pink hair, snapchat-filtered newborn baby? Girl, calm down.
All of this debating about Snapchat filters? Really? If it were anyone else I highly doubt half the people on tbis thread wagging their fingers would have cared. But because it’s Kim it’s of course an issue. The people who claim to dislike her are honestly her biggest fans.
Why would someone claim to dislike her but actually be a fan? I don’t follow that logic.
I don’t either. I comment on them to protest. That family represents so much wrong with society today.
You can’t really tell what the baby looks like because of the filter…but of course she’s super cute, she has good genes to work with! Why is Kim on Vogue India? Remember all that backlash her and Kendall got a few years ago where they said “Indian food is disgusting”.
If it wasn’t for the snapchat filters, I don’t think she’d be showing us Chi so soon. She waited around 3 months to show us her other kids. Kim also “hid” out of sight for months after her first 2 children but with the third she’s already in Japan ! People said she was “hiding” because she wanted to lose all the weight/get procedures done, but since the third was with a surrogate, no need to hide ! At the time she acted disgusted by the thought of people thinking she was “hiding” and said she just wanted baby/mommy bonding time. So why no bonding time with the third child then ???
Unless that baby just happens to look like an anime creation, you can’t tell what she looks like…just saying…:)
Kims hair is HEINOUS in that lovely cover-shot!
Wtf.
Who keep lying to her??
