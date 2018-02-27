Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising Trump supporters’

I always feel like I have a hangover after I’ve finished reading one of Jennifer Lawrence’s magazine interviews. It’s like gossip gluttony – she gives so much, she promotes so hard, she overshares so consistently. J-Law is promoting Red Sparrow all over the place, and she got the April cover of Vanity Fair. It feels like she was just on the cover of VF a few months ago, but all of her TMI-interviews are sort of blurring together. That being said, I always enjoy a J-Law magazine interview. She makes my job easier, and she makes the interviewer’s job easier. She made dinner (roast chicken) for the VF reporter and they chatted in her California home over martinis. She learned how to make martinis from Michael Fassbender, who taught her to “swish” vermouth in the glass and then toss it before the vodka goes in. Interesting and wasteful! You can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:
Her decorating style: “My bedroom looks like Vegas meets . . .” Her voice trails off. “Well, you never want to decorate anything before you’re 25.”
Doing nudity in Red Sparrow: “Red Sparrow really scared the hell out of me because I get nude. “I tried to do the movie without nudity but realized it just wouldn’t be right to put the character through something that I, myself, am not willing to go through.” But the actress draws a big distinction between the involuntary release of her photos and her decision to shed her clothes on-screen. “One is my choice.” That choice ultimately proved to be empowering. “I got something back that was taken from me, and it also felt normal,” she says.
Dieting for the role: “I’ve always wondered what it would take to get me to really diet, to really be hungry, because I’ve never done it for a movie. For Hunger Games, they told me to lose weight, and then I discovered Jack in the Box. Red Sparrow was the first time that I was really hungry, and disciplined. I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina.”
Once the ballet scenes were shot, her diet was over too: “I can’t work on a diet. I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy. I remember having a meltdown, freaking out that I had eaten five banana chips.” Nourishment came in a European form of street food. “I discovered this Viennese kielbasa sausage in an uncircumcised French-bread roll, with pickle relish,” she says. “I had that almost every day in Budapest—which you can see, because I continue to grow in the movie. Dieting is just not in the cards for me.”
A political celebrity in the age of Trump: “I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics. Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics. When Donald Trump got sworn into office, that f–king changed… My family obviously hates every time I talk about politics because it’s hard to see your kid get criticized and they live in Kentucky, where nobody is really liking what I’m saying.”
Why she thinks Trump appealed to people: Here’s “a big powerful man in a nice suit, pointing at you and going, ‘I’m going to make you rich.’ It’s so appealing,” she says. “The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me. Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.” But she scoffs at the criticism of Hillary Clinton as a “career politician.” “I’m like, ‘I want a career politician!’ I wouldn’t hire an assistant if they didn’t have experience; we’re talking about the president of the f–king United States!”
The poor box office performance of ‘Mother!’: “‘Did you guys not get it? I gave my body, Darren gave his f–king heart, he bled for that script, and you don’t get it.’ It’s a little sad. And I remember letting it be sad for a couple of days, and then I was like, ‘You know what? This is not where I get my happiness from. I get my happiness from my friends and my house—they’ve brought me so much sanity.’ ”
She also talks a lot about Darren Aronofsky and it’s beginning to feel like she’s still in love with him. And she talks about hew dream of owning a television network and her ideas for reality shows. The only problem I had here was this: “The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me. Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.” Horsesh-t. We had every right to chastise Trump supporters because they were violent racists hiding behind the bullsh-t about “economic anxiety.” I realize she wants to show off her intellectual Both Sides-ism, but saying you’re “disgusted” because Democrats justifiably “chastised” Trump supporters for being f–king deplorable? Please.
Photos courtesy of Vanity Fair.
I can’t deep sigh hard enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially because she’s wrong.
Most of Trump’s influential, numbers-changing support came from wealthy white suburbs. The plight for those people isn’t economic, it’s imagined victimhood in a world where being white and male doesn’t cut it anymore.
Methinks she’s spent too much time talking politics with Chris Pratt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump hater here, but I agree with some of her message. She’s from Kentucky, where in the county my family was originally from, the only major jobs were in mines, or for the railroad, both of which dwindled to a trickle. There are lots of blue collar Americans who have become dirt poor while seeing more crazy overconsumption on TV, and government regulations have become a dirty word meaning their way of life goes down the tubes, while fat cats prosper. So they’d been frustrated for years, and felt they needed a successful “regular guy” instead of another career politician , especially a very accomplished woman, whose background was so alien to their experience. (And sexism and racism were major factors for many of his constituents, unfortunately). J Law is NOT a Trump supporter; I think she’s saying too bad the Democrats weren’t better at talking the issues to sway the rural or uneducated voters, instead of demonizing his supporters and being unwilling to listen to their concerns. Anyway, that’s how I interpreted it. Every day I’m depressed at the latest outrageous act of 45 Shades of Orange. We can’t afford to lose the next election. I’m not suggesting we condone or cooperate with those touting racism, sexism, or homophobia, but I hope we can approach the next election with dialogue rather than shouting our sneering superiority over middle America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a great comment Nikki!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nikki’s comment is worthy of a second and third look. After all…..superiority doesn’t look good on anyone. She states eloquently why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great comment Nikki… I think JLaw’s perspective (as someone who comes from Kentucky) is a valid one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Nikki
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s total BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said Nikki. If we don’t learn from our history, we are doomed to repeat it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YEP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilary made a mistake when she called them deplorables. Same as Romney did when he gave off about the 47%. It’s patronising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please drop the deplorables thing. Snowflake is equally patronising and neither democrats nor republicans can claim innocence on the whole name-calling thing. I don’t really believe that’s the reason she lost. The fundamental betrayal of this whole election is about how so many voters could consciously choose someone who didn’t have the qualifications for the job over someone who had real experience in politics, because a woman President was so unfathomable to them. That speaks to such a bottom-line inbred distrust of women and I can have no faith in a country that does not value my daughters as I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YEP. And why do we keep talking about “their plight?” No one is making fun of their plight or their tough times. What’s being chastised is their incessant need to blame their issues on brown and black people. Their need to think the economy is better because of Trump, when it was already on the rise during Obama’s years. We’re on the exact same upward trajectory. We’re not making fun of their story or laughing at their pain. We’re dismissing the things that are willful ignorance. That is something I cannot and refuse to tolerate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co-sign every one of these comments ^^^
I can’t stand her. She’s exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. It isn’t chastising to hold people accountable for their mistakes. Trump clearly lacks the skills for the job, people who voted for him need to acknowledge their faith was misplaced. Ignoring the truth to spare feelings helps no one.
At the same time, I don’t think name calling, etc., is helpful but there are many ways to hold people accountable that don’t include personal attacks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is when her lack of intellect and white privilege rears its head.
No they “plight” of white working class america was not a thing. That’s a buzzword trump used to turn racists against everyone else. As if there aren’t minority working class people too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heavy. Sigh. You know I’m with you 100%.
Sorry Jen can’t defend on you this one.
I’m honestly at the point where if I hear about the “plight” of the white working class again I’m gonna start breaking things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I agree. I generally agree with everything she says, but people need to stop trotting out this stuff. The majority of Trump voters were college graduates and those earning an above-average wage. Stop with the rhetoric that paints them all as sad, poverty-stricken hicks or whatever. It’s fakery and a massive deflection of the truth. I hope she educates herself on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scoot over and let me sigh with you.
SIGH.
She comes off like a spoiled, clueless teenager.
The kids from Parkland make more sense than she does. The one kid said Trump was the most unimpressive person he had ever spoken to. Young people all over the country are getting active and politically educated.
I am beginning to wonder if she fired her publicist or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No idea but this is beyond stupid and such a harmful message. AND she’s supposed to be talking to high schoolers about politics or something. Lord help me if she trots this stupid line out. I’ll have the urge to break something
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read an NPR article the other day about rural America and college educations. It said that though they were graduating high school at average rates, rural Americans don’t go to college in the way urban/suburban kids do.
They said the reason is that these kids have parents who never went to college, so they figure why should they? The difference is that there were manufacturing/agriculture jobs waiting for their parents, but they no longer exist. Big Ag and automation have taken these jobs away. Instead of preparing for the current reality and the jobs that go with it, these “folks” are stuck in their ways, not wanting to train for new types of jobs. They see education as elitism. They have no role models for a different kind of future. They wait for the old jobs to come back, and shout at immigrants/POC when they don’t appear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this one’s actually a no. Sorry, Jen, but your privilege and lack of education are showing (even though there are educated privileged people who spew this dumb argument too). I’m tired of the ‘Poor White People vs. Heartless Wealthy Democrats” line getting trotted out as a defense for everyone who voted for Trump. It’s not even an accurate portrayal of what happened (and more importantly, why it happened).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The plight of the working poor is real. It’s just as real for white people as people of color. The difference between the two is white people voted for someone who offered them a scapegoat, people of color voted for someone who offered them solutions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time an over-privileged, undereducated, clueless celebrity opens his or her mouth and makes us see what an idiot they are, I laugh. Why even ask her questions like these? Stick to her farts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Megan!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course the plight of the white working class is a thing. There are so many in the white working class out of work now in the Rust Belt and Appalachian regions and they believed Trump would bring them jobs so they voted for him. Also, she isn’t wrong. Had people not gone so hard on the Trump supporters maybe some would not have become so die hard and swung Hillary’s way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten: That’s because you’re part of the bourgeois middle class and have no empathy for the working class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Shapalled- lol oh really you know me? Cool. How have we met? Who are you?
Yeah I thought so….
Also, I’m upper middle class. If you’re gonna pretend to know me at least get it straight, asshat. 😏😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fox News has this as a major header today. Yes, I look at it to see what the enemy is saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad I already cancelled my Vanity Fair subscription.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why take it out on the magazine? She said it, not them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I already had cancelled it a few months ago, got tired of the fluff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually agree with her. Yes there is something morally repugnant about voting for Trump but when it comes to something this important you have to be pragmatic (however horrible it may be).
People (including Trump supporters) are much more likely to change their minds if you talk to them reasonably and kindly instead of telling them off. Deplorables may be deplorable but how likely would you be to change your mind if somebody prefaced a well reasoned argument by calling you deplorable and implying you are evil and stupid (even if you are.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check this out. It makes more sense than anything I’ve read so far. This is from a letter sent by a reader to The New York Times.
“See, here’s the thing: [Trump's] base is a VERY literal minded base.
All this stuff that causes us laughter or outrage or disbelief is, literally, gospel to his base.
And not just the laid-off coal miner, homeless vet, NRA worshiping fringe.
It resonates at an existential level with his uber-wealthy, reputedly educated, rich-enough-to-be-considered-exceptional-members-of-society base, who know the God (they have quite a few) who assures them this world is a real shithouse and its their job to set it right under the revealed savior Trump.
Seen the worst of the Dana Loesch recruitment tapes, where we are described as baby eaters, nation haters, violent liberals out to wreck stuff and steal away guns? They, literally, believe every word of it.
They see Democrats as an existential threat to their individual lives, to their families and jobs and their country.
In that context there is nothing Trump can say or do, no sin or arrogance or momentary failure that outweighs their belief he is sent by God to deliver them, at long last, from us.”
How do you talk “reasonably” to people with this mindset?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You CAN’T talk reasonably with these people. Let me quote Leonard Pitts, Jr., a columnist with The Miami Herald, from a piece that appeared just a few days ago:
“Four out of 10 Republicans said they always regard as ‘fake news’ accurate news stories that cast a favored politician or group in a negative light. Let that marinate for a moment.
They concede it to be true, but they regard it as “fake” if they don’t like what it says.”
Enough said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
65% of republicans also think that college education is bad for people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That cover is gorgeous. She’s always been vocal about her dislike for Trump, maybe her people advised her to be more diplomatic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diplomatic isn’t the word I’d use. She doesn’t understand it and she’s not helping. Everytime she speaks she says sth not that bright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not diplomatic. I know you like to spin everything into a positive for jen in the face of evidence. But this is harmful and stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole It isn’t true that I like to spin everything into a positive for jen but this is what happened IMO because she’s a vocal Trump opponent, in every interview (she also said “Trump f***k you!” in a TV show).She was much more vocal than many other celebrities. She’s dragged every day by Fox News, Breitbart, Trump supporter. Even Trump’s son wrote a twitter against her. It’s clear to me that she was advised to be less direct, it doesn’t seem to me such an unthinkable thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juliette, I want to hug you for “wrote a Twitter against her.” That just gave me a happy smile. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@GirlMonday
Happy to have made you smile and thank you too (I hadn’t noticed the mistake LOL)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree it’s not diplomatic, it’s called pandering when you pretend to not be against Trump just to get people to see your films. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Political options from a middle school drop out!
Seriously Democrats keep fighting against ignorance and intolerance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of hers and wasn’t overjoyed about her comments regarding her education, but is this going to be trotted out every time she says something someone disagrees with? Is it really necessary?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not an attack on her but an attack on a turgid and toxic system that puts the opinions of an uneducated celebrity above the opinions of people better qualified to educate and inform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it needs to be trotted out every time, but I think it is important considering that American politics are being shaped by a crisis of disinformation and propaganda. This stuff is a big deal. And as evidenced by her comments, she has no clue about American Political Science. Which is her right, but don’t publicly say stuff about it.
Not to mention, this is true about an awful lot of celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Meggles – How is “political opinions from a middle school drop out!” an attack on the system? Educated or not, celebrity or not, she has the right to express her opinions on politics. Her vote counts as much as yours or mine or other better qualified people.
If people are more interested in JLaw’s political opinions over a more qualified person, that’s not on JLaw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I take her less seriously overall in light of this recent fact, not necessarily just on opinions that I disagree with. She dropped out of middle school. MIDDLE SCHOOL. She did so because she “didn’t want anything getting in the way” of her acting. That’s the part that really got me. As soon as someone sees basic education as getting in the way, then yes. You’ve damaged your ability to be taken seriously.
ETA: In all fairness, I wasn’t the biggest fan of hers before. So let’s put that on the record as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t, but it bugged me. She said she has no regrets. Fair enough but she doesn’t seem to acknowledge that there are limitations when that happens. There doesn’t seem to be any self-awareness. This whole promotional tour is a disaster. The optics have been terrible, and she’s proceeded through it with absolutely no filter.
I am beginning to wonder if she is ok. I am not snarking either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she does sound AWFULLY uneducated here. It was my first thought when I finished reading it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose: I don’t know. Lawrence has always been kind of a dick. She’s just been given a Pass because she’s “real”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not ready to give it up yet. It’s hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@the better bella — wtf is wrong with you? Why do you think it’s ok to shame someone because they didn’t have a high school education? Seriously, shame on *you*. This is disgusting, elitist behavior.
Sometimes s*** happens and people make the choice not to finish high school. There are all kinds of reasons. It is not ideal, but the viewpoint I’ve seen repeated again and again on this website is so narrow-minded. Formal education is great. Jennifer had an aptitude and took a chance to learn her craft and she was lucky and talented enough to make it, and now she works with some of the greatest in her field. That is a type of education that i envy.
I’m so grossed out by what is happening on this site. It truly comes across as people preening over Jennifer because they graduated high school. I went to high school. Why are we acting like it was some kind of rigorous intellectual experience? It’s so basic. I literally took 12 AP courses between my junior and senior year, not out of a need to overachieve, but because I was bored. A lot of smart kids in rural schools feel that way. If I could have dropped out and started working in earnest on my craft like JLaw did, maybe I would have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering that American politics are currently being shaped by both propaganda and “fake news” how can you say that an education ISN’T important? Jennifer Lawrence didn’t drop out because she needed to get a job to feed her family. She wanted to be an actress, and she lucked out. What about the children and youths who would give their left hands for the opportunity to get that education? I don’t think that Lawrence should be singled out for the rest of her life, but Marky freaking Mark went back and got his GED later in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With you, wowza. Education is really important to me and I have three degrees. It does NOT make me better or make my opnions or my value more important than someone who dropped out.
I can tell you from experience I know some middle shool drop outs who have more smarts than some of my educational peers with Masters.
I don’t agree wtih her statement, but that does NOT make it okay to insult her because she dropped out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is elitist always associated with educated? It’s a throw-away word when one can’t argue a point with a person who is educated on said point. Damn elitist high school graduates…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sara – Exactly. Also, while degrees aren’t everything–and I’ll be the first to admit college is not for everyone– we need to stop ourselves from going in the opposite direction and downplaying education’s importance, ESPECIALLY in the age of Trump and willful ignorance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wowza- Attending schools may not be important, but Education MATTERS. Where you get that education can.vary. You can get it through experience, like,my Dad, who never cracked a book after HS and has no college degree. Or you can get it through formal study, like myself, who has a graduate degree. Or you can get it through informal study, like my mom, who has no college degree but learns on her own from books.
But you MUST get education. It is not elitist. It is survival. And it is perfectly acceptable to ignore and/or look down on those who spout uneducated opinions. Nobody’s criticizing JLaw for not going to HS. They’re criticizing her for her uneducated views and identifying that those views stem from lack of education. If her views were informed, nobody would care she skipped HS.
It’s respecting uneducated views which is killing our country and I for one say drag that lack of education to hell (again, nothing to do with schooling). The death of expertise will be the death of us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sara — what are you even trying to say here? For someone so interested in education, your response was really unclear. I normally wouldn’t point that out, as it’s rude and beside the point, but when someone puffs themself up as “educated”, I’ll make an exception.
You said elitist is “a throw-away word when one can’t argue a point with a person who is educated on said point.”
In what way does that apply to this conversation? How am I using the word “elitist” to argue a point with you, a person who is educated on the topic? I don’t know your background. You don’t know mine. This is a straw man argument used to avoid engaging with me.
I used the word “elitist” because I believe it applies here. I am annoyed with the way a GED is being used as a way to put Jennifer Lawrence in her place, but I am more upset by the widespread implications of that attitude. Marginalized people are more likely to not graduate high school for any number of reasons. And yet, there are types of intelligence that are innate or don’t have to do with formal education, and to claim that those are meaningless next to a formal “high school” education is ridiculous. I’m not saying every dropout has some other skill going for them and is going to be just fine, but I am saying that humans are diverse and have wide-ranging skill sets, and if someone drops out and thrives, why in the world is your first impulse to demean them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is going “ewwww, she didn’t go to college.” But my God, she didn’t even finish MIDDLE SCHOOL. Who even does that nowadays? You’d think her parents would have at least wanted her to get a damn high school diploma!
Besides, they lied about it for years, saying she graduated HS two years early with a 3.8 GPA. Puh-leeze. If it’s so unimportant, why lie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Anastasia: I agree. I find the whole thing very odd. But JL probably knew she would never need it b/c of Hollywood. For the “common folk”, like me, it would be very hard to get any job without a high school diploma. My dad never graduated HS but it was also the 70s and he had a trade already in the works. I am sick of this anti-intellectual, anti education movement going on. I don’t think college is for everyone, i know plenty who make money and never went past a HS diploma, but I think everyone should graduate HS. I have a niece who is a truant right now and hasn’t been to junior yr since November and there is nothing glamorous about it. Just a spoiled lazy kid who I guess plans to either marry out of HS or work at a place like Target or Giant the rest of her life.
ETA: I don’t have a problem with anyone working at a store. Those jobs are very much needed. But the US companies do not pay these people well and its not a very livable experience sadly. Hence why most try to go to college or enter a trade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapuzel — I responded to Sara before I read your response, but I feel like we’re saying the same thing but with different conclusions.
I agree that you can certainly receive an education without schooling. Who is to say that Jennifer’s career has not been an education?!?!? The work of an actor of her status is intellectually rigorous. There is the focus and mental exercise of creating a fleshed out character that evolves yet feels consistent. Over the course of a three-month shoot, with the scenes shot out of order– it’s not easy. That seems like a deeper dive to me than the average high school-level creative writing or literature class. Doing that when you’re exhausted from 6 days straight of 14-hour days, I truly feel like that requires at least as much discipline as completing high school.
And that’s not to mention the interpersonal education that she received offset, traveling the world, navigating the complicated interpersonal dynamics of Hollywood. It’s all valid life experience, and it really is not easy. Yes, she makes a lot of money, but to make the argument that she is not using her brain everyday is just wrong.
I want to make it clear, I think many actors are somewhat stunted, as all this brainpower is ultimately going into “how do I look” and studying yourself. Some actors are able to maintain a sense of perspective even with all that focus on themselves. But even if you are an actor that doesn’t maintain that balance, normal people are often consumed by work that isn’t necessarily nourishing to the soul. People are experts in advertising or plumbing, or any number of things. I wouldn’t choose her path for myself, but it is her trade, and I respect it.
Side note: how are you guys making the argument that you are taking a hardline stance on receiving a high school education as a tool to oppose Trumpism when JLaw is a middle school dropout and staunchly anti-Trump. She is the wrong example for that argument.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapunzel
Agreed.
There is a difference between schooling and education. If her views were informed, then it wouldn’t matter. But they aren’t. Dropping out of school is not ideal. There is no way to spin it.
My problem is the notion that having money means a person is a success and their ignorance can be excused. No. That is what led us here. Lack of education is why 45 sits in the White House destroying this country.
I left physical high school early, but I finished. The school was already rigorous academically so I had a good beginning, but that did not make me educated. It took me more time, but I finished my undergraduate degree. Lately, I am considering going even further.
I was able to buy an apartment by 18 and had plenty of financial success, but that does not compare to being educated and gaining the ability to have informed opinions. I can mix in any crowd and not feel intimidated by anyone else’s intellect. Not because of the degree but because I know what I am talking about because I took the time to become educated. I self-educated too by traveling, reading, taking courses, and asking questions. I had to focus on that as a goal.
That was my way, but there are hundreds of ways someone can decide to become educated. A degree isn’t for everyone. Intellectual growth in some form should be.
I know what it looks like from the other side. There are gaps. I have heard models and entertainers say things that lack basic knowledge. Without their money and fame, how are they any different than some of the 45 brigade?
THIS is why people roll their eyes at celebrities because sometimes they seem to think fame automatically imbues them with authority and knowledge. It doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hh what’s terrifying to me in the USA is that so many people do not know their own history and do not research things beyond a meme on Facebook. Russia knew that and look where we are. Same with Jen here not researching that rich white people voted for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve heard Jennifer Lawrence speak over the years. She’s not particularly thoughtful or insightful. And @Wowza you’re stretching hard here. Calling the pursuit of acting an education? Her movie acting “intellectually rigorous”? This is a woman who didn’t catch how questionable Passengers was until everyone else pointed it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Education is important. You can also be self educated. My father didn’t go to college but was the most well read, smart man I know.
JLaw is proudly ignorant and proudly uneducated. Fine. But she shouldn’t be postulating about stuff she doesn’t even understand. And Vanity Fair shouldn’t ask her about stuff way above her very limited pay grade.
And she didn’t drop out to feed a hungry family. She dropped out to make $$ as an actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bridget — My point is that I don’t believe finishing high school would be a better learning experience for her than the experience she ended up having. Full stop. I would love to hear your argument against that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose — I know we have been disagreeing in this conversation so far, but I’m genuinely curious about your situation and asking from a place of respect.
Did you go to a magnet school? I went to a supposedly good public high school and found it depressingly unchallenging, but I have friends who had better experiences in other parts of the country. Why did you end up leaving early? And how did you afford an apartment at 18? That’s really impressive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wowza
Jlo lied about her education. Them stated it was on her way.
Sorry but its a privilege for many and one of dumbest messages she could give. She had and she has an opportunity to get education. But instead, she just keeps talking out of her….
She is loud, obnoxious and anything she said so far can be used in pro 45 propaganda. I know she cannot see it, but she and some others, similar to her, are making things worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@wowza: you make no sense. Perhaps this is the best example you could be making for why an education is important. But you’re welcome to come talk to me when your kid wants to drop out of 8th grade to become an actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Wowza
Thank you. It was an accomplishment I am proud of since it was mine. I started modeling at 16. I went to a private prep school before that had teachers that were more like professors. To be honest, I was in a position that afforded me the luxury to make that decision, and I had reasons for wanting to leave school early.
What I would advise JLaw at this point in her career if I were her close friend or management would be to take some time off and find herself. Design her own Gap Year and experience life as Jennifer Lawrence the person and not the famous actress. She can ask to audit classes or even write to professors who wrote books she is interested in or even subjects she likes for advice. They write back and will even meet and help with a subject if asked. I was shocked, but they do.
She has the money and access to go for it.
I think she told the truth because it bothers her. Her career isn’t going as well. It is a good time to take a step back and regroup. Climb a mountain or push herself in another area. She needs to feel successful as a human being. She has the potential to be a formidable woman, but she needs some life experience outside of the bubble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone gets to have political opinions. Everyone gets to vote. Your comment is so f-ing condescending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone says she sounds uneducated, but Bernie Sanders and his supporters have been saying this all along. Even Joe Biden has made comments like this, about the poor lost white working class, and how Hillary made a mistake not catering to them. So maybe Jlaw has been reading too much Twitter.
Edit to be clear; I find this message to be dumb as rocks and clueless and privileged no matter who it is coming from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was one of those early on because I didn’t quite get the whole thing that was happening. Events happened that made me realize those 30 percenters are not who I thought they were. I fell for the stories of woe until those fools starting speaking and then it was very clear who they were and any sympathy I had evaporated. They didn’t wake up and see 45 for what he was because they agreed with him and now are holding us all hostage. That is the consensus now from anyone on the left.
Her argument belongs in early 2017.
Not now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS exactly! And it was why I stopped supporting Sanders. It was such an exclusionary message and also one that was not rooted in any kind of historical perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten
He had some good ideas, but he wasn’t made to be president. I like a progressive platform, but being from white Vermont means he was missing some knowledge about people of color.
Hillary would have been a better president than him. I have no doubts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what Jennifer, we’re just supposed to take the racist, misogynist crap on the chin and sympathize with those down trodden white supremacists?? Like no one else has been impacted by the economy ever?? Jennifer-shut.up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People should remember that Lawrence has been seriously outspoken about Trump, more so than the vast majority of white celebs, and has taken a big career risk in doing so. She was the all-American golden girl of the Mid-West: Trump’s people were/are a big piece of her demographic, and she’s relentlessly attacked him. (It’s easy to do that when you are Meryl Streep, when virtually no one in Trump’s base would ever go near one of your films.) Breitbart have been hounding her relentlessly, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the studio insisted that she say something mollifying about the Trumpistas. Those of you raged against her should save your fire for the majority of celebrities who have said nothing against him, instead of targeting one of the few who has actually gone out on a limb against him before. .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fair point Jbapista.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jbapista: Good point, and the fact that she’s been vocally anti-Trump this whole time is what’s keeping her from being cancelled over this for me. But still, she could have found a way to appease whoever on her team has been telling her to tone down her criticisms of Trump and the republicans that wasn’t so harmful and ignorant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jbapista I’ve said quite a lot about those celebrities who said nothing. They have not been spared, but this is about her today-not them. Trumpsters attacked everyone who didn’t agree with them so she’s not special in that regard. The GOP & their ilk are neither reasonable or nice so no people don’t have to put up with the rhetoric from the GOP to spare their feelings. Democrats, and anyone else for that matter, have the right to stand up to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean she did drop out of school at 14. Seriously though, when have the Dems ever laughed about anyone’s plight. Truth be told, I’m sick of all of the think pieces on poor whites and their voting behavior ( the Donald Trump won all the whites, including rich ones) my advice to them would be to pick themselves up by their bootstraps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Patty I agree. This “poor white people made Trump president” BS has to stop. It is not true at all. It is just richer white people shifting the blame and making poor white people scapegoats. USA needs to have a conversation about wealth and class but this is not it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she says it’s “disgusting” that Democrats “chastised” Trump supporters. The filth that comes out of Trump supporters’ mouths isn’t disgusting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“my advice to them would be to pick themselves up by their bootstraps” – Go ahead and say that for the people in the back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YEP
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The plight” is a very cynical ploy used by the Mercers and Kochs.
I’m now seeing the Mercers flood our media with how they gave the average Hoosier more take home money because of lower taxes for the rich. It’s an attck campaign strategy against our Dem senator up for re-election. Thank goodness he had put out his own ad talking about how none of these tax cuts affect average Hoosiers to the monumental degree that they do for the wealthiest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“my advice to them would be to pick themselves up by their bootstraps.”
+++++100000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The miss those couple of months when she went alway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she will follow Hillary Swank into nothingness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hardly. Biggest star of her generation – and, while you mightn’t like her, she has talent as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol that you think that has anything to do with longevity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The biggest star of her generation…Her box office numbers tell a different story. She doesn’t have the Julia Roberts mojo of the 80s and 90s. She could open a movie, and well we don’t see that here.
Academy Awards don’t reward the best talent. They reward people who had access to the roles and backers with the most pull.
A star has the power to drive a film to success regardless of critics. This hasn’t happened outside of movies with built-in franchise audiences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think I need to listen to the uninformed opinions from someone who never even started high school. The plight of Trump supporters is one of their own making because they refuse to evolve with the times. Coal is a dying industry regardless of what Trump and his ilk do. Manufacturing has changed and even if factories stay in the US, the employees need to be educated and trained for the new technology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s entitled to her opinion, and I entitled to say I don’t care about her opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She might be on to something. Maybe democrats should have tried to appeal to the people voting for Trump solely because they thought he would bring jobs back? Or maybe that would not have worked at all? IDK I am just saying its not all so black and white
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they should have lied to people? You can’t bring back jobs that are obsolete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
never said they should lie or that they should have said they would bring back the jobs Trump promised. I am just saying we obviously failed to appeal to LOTS of people. Including people that didn’t vote at all, not just the deplorables
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s unpopular here but I agree. They have legitimate concerns, those voters, which are not getting addressed by Democrats adequately and are fake addressed by this fat orange idiot and Republicans. I get why they’re upset and feeling disenfranchised. No one wants to help them but everyone wants their vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, and I say this as a bleeding heart liberal who cried for days when Trump won
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh. my. god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people are having selective memory loss when it comes to 2016 – it was so fucking hard to have ANY legitimate policy discussions – there was so much noise, clickbaity articles disguised as “think pieces’. So when Hilary was interviewed she was rarely asked about her specific policies… Her job plan was actually quite progressive but no one really wanted to hear about that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MousyB. But, we know everything about her emails, the number of times Huma emailed her “you’re up?” and the TV schedule of The Good Wife (flawless taste, Hillary!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clinton lost the electoral college because a bunch of white working class people in the Rust Belt, who were traditionally staunch Democrats, flipped Republican after voting for Pres. Obama twice. There are a whole lot of sociological issues to unpack in an analysis of that event — passive racism and misogyny are two of them — but they aren’t the only issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RE: “They have legitimate concerns, those voters, which are not getting addressed by Democrats adequately and are fake addressed by this fat orange idiot and Republicans.”
Yes and No. While I agree Democrats haven’t done as great a job translating their message, it’s also true that these individuals have no interest in the facts of the matter. For example, the major hit to the coal mining jobs was due to the fact that natural gas has been cheaper, not because of regulations. The major decrease in manufacturing jobs is due to automation, not shipping jobs overseas. Yet, these people don’t want to hear that. It’s because Republicans have peddled better narratives. Even when presented with the facts, voters would rather believe the narrative that makes feel them better, regardless of truth. They’d rather wait on the coal jobs and manufacturing jobs to come back. Spoiler Alert: They won’t. Furthermore, there were government vocational training programs to learn new skills in different industries and many of these workers didn’t want to take advantage of them.
TL;DR – The issue is also people seeing/believing what they’d like to hear not listening to what’s actually going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can’t help people who refuse to help themselves. That voting block will never be satisfied because what they want is something that no longer exists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also agree. I don’t really understand why someone would vote for Trump and I’m very suspicious of a Trump voter’s morality but you don’t get somebody to change their support by insulting them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s actually TOTALLY black and white, study after study has shown that the so-called “economic anxiety” of the VAST MAJORITY of rural, white Trump voters was just plain ole’ vanilla racism. You know, like how the counties with the most government assistance most hate “welfare”? (Welfare being defined by them as something brown people get.) The same sort of bigoted nonsense that’s been going on for, literally, centuries.
“I’ll tell you what’s at the bottom of it. If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” – Lyndon B Johnson
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@S, say what you want about LBJ, but truer words were never spoken about the state of politics and race relations in this country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SAY THAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOUDER!
That is some unvarnished truth right there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh, that Johnson quote always gives me chills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is more to it than that. The people I know who voted for Trump did so because they were tired of being promised things by their Senators and Congressman, only to have those same people vote with the lobbyists once they were in DC.
People were tired of the (and I’m using their phrasing) “globalist agenda” where it seemed everyone in DC was more concerned with becoming a one-world government (The EU, the North American Union, etc.) instead of looking out for the United States and its citizens. They were making deals with foreign governments that made it more advantageous for large corporations to move their companies to another country and taking their jobs with them. Everyone can be pissed off about the tax breaks, but those very tax breaks are what’s bringing those same corporations and their jobs back to the United States.
I did not vote for Trump, but to dismiss his voters as just misogynistic racists and not take into account the very real reasons he was put into office to begin with will be the very thing that will get him re-elected in 2020.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The people I know who voted for Trump did so because they were tired of being promised things by their Senators and Congressman, only to have those same people vote with the lobbyists once they were in DC.”
@Sherry. It’s funny because these desires of revolution, drain the swamp and other bs seem to be contained to the presidential election. The vast majority of incumbents were reelected in DC, both in the Senate and the House. Funny how all those voters were so anti-establishment when the establishment was a black president and a female candidate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nonsense conspiracy theories of “one-world governments” is, also, about fantasy persecution stemming from, you guessed it, racism.
Also, the Trump tax plan actually REWARDS companies for offshoring jobs (one of many sources: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/29/business/taxes-offshore-repatriation.html). Simple mathmatical fact. No matter what Fox News says.
As is that Trump won because of racism (source: https://www.vox.com/identities/2017/12/15/16781222/trump-racism-economic-anxiety-study) It’s true. It’s real. You don’t have to believe it, but the thing with facts is that even if you refuse to acknowledge them, they’re still true, no matter how many Rush Limbaugh, Fox News, Alex Jones talking points one regurgitates.
You can deny it, and pretend it’s not true, and that that’s not what’s happening in America (and has been happening since, well, the founding), but CALLING people what they are—racists—isn’t why Trump won. He won BECAUSE they’re racists, not because anyone dared point out that fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY! All of this talk about anti-establishment and incumbent re-election rates were HIGHER for the 2016 election
@S – ” He won BECAUSE they’re racists, not because anyone dared point out that fact.” YAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Not all Trump supporters are racist” is a bullshit excuse. The moment you vote for someone who’s primary campaign message was “build that wall”, you’re supporting racism. Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
B.S. on “not all Trump supporters are racists.” First of all, racism is systemic. The entire culture, society and, yes, government of the United States was founded upon deeply racist ideals. White privilege exists in this country whether you believe in or not, and is true regardless of how rough a life you personally have had, or how much money you don’t. It exists despite LeBron James and Chris Rock being millionaires and despite People of Color appearing on Fox News. Racism isn’t defined by using the n-word or subscribing to the Klan newsletter.
If you’re OK with a racist president who proposes and attempts to implement racist policies and ideas then, newsflash, you’re a racist. At least own it.
If you’re in any way OK with racism. If you don’t mind it, or don’t care about it, or don’t believe in it, or whatever other excuse you want to use about why it’s even kinda’ sorta’ OK … You. Are. A. Racist.
And, even if you’re really not, you still benefit from racism if you’re a white person in America. If you can’t or don’t want to admit that then, yeah, see point A.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment reminds me of that sh*tty NYT piece about how gun control advocates need to let Red states lead. “Don’t lump the law-abiding gun-owners in with the gun nutters” is the new “don’t insult Trump’s base or we will have Trump 2020.”
Nah.
Not gonna be intimidated because blue wave is coming, like it or not.
But yeah I remember when the poor snowflakes got called “deplorable” and lost their sh*t.
But guess what?
Defending Nazis is DEPLORABLE.
Supporting the deportation of lawful American citizens simply because their immigrant parents brought them here when they were children is DEPLORABLE.
Supporting a tax cut that makes it harder for college students to deal with their debt while enriching the pockets of the 1% is DEPLORABLE.
Telling black athletes that they have no right to silently and peacefully protest is DEPLORABLE.
Sending death threats to teenage victims of a gun massacre is DEPLORABLE.
Treating our intelligence agencies and the media like they are villains out to destroy the country is DEPLORABLE.
Voting for a RACIST RAPIST IS DEPLORABLE.
Hillary was SPOT-ON.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The people I know who voted for Trump did so because they were tired of being promised things by their Senators and Congressman, only to have those same people vote with the lobbyists once they were in DC.”
So they voted for Trump who has promised things he hasn’t delivered on for decades.
Sorry to break it to you but you cannot vote for a misogynistic racist without being one yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The people who I know who voted for Trump are in NYC, Staten Island, and all have good jobs: teachers, cops, firemen, nurses and a doctor. Many of them with college degrees, many of them with union jobs. You know what they all have in common: they hate brown and black people.
Period.
And sadly, they are my family and my husband’s family. Thank God we and our children escaped the legacy of hatred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Merritt: and then voted those same Senators and Congresspeople in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They were making deals with foreign governments that made it more advantageous for large corporations to move their companies to another country and taking their jobs with them.”
See, this is one of the lies pushed by the GOP (…and Bernie).
Take TPP. Trump spoke bitterly about trade deals, how they take from American workers. He pulled out of TPP, and by doing so, he actually took jobs AWAY from Americans! The Midwest’s biggest exports are pork and beef. Because we pulled out of TPP, Japan and others will now be getting their pork from the UK and France. Their hogs won’t get fed by American grain, hurting corn producers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you vote for a racist, you are a racist.
You support one then you are one.
They want to deny it will word salads and excuses, but it is not true. I have racists in my family that voted for 45, and we don’t speak anymore. It stung in the beginning, but I can’t be an ally for people of color and tolerate that in my life. They know it is wrong. They reside on the southern non-Jewish side of my family.
My sister in law’s sister is a pro-Israel one note Jew, and she confessed to voting for 45 for that issue only. My family are Democrats, progressives as are 70-80 percent of Jewish voters, but she isn’t one of them. She freaked out when my brother found out and said she isn’t welcome in their home any longer or his life. If he can cut off relatives, he had no qualms with her. His wife was even angrier than he was.
People need to accept who their relatives and friends who voted for 45 really are and decide what they want to do with that. For me, it is a deal breaker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s fascinating to me how many Trumpsters supported a habitual, life-long bullshit artist who manufactures his MAGA crap in Chinese factories and has been sued dozens of times for not paying his American contractors, for “telling it like it is”, yet when first Obama and then Hillary told them the actual truth – that those manufacturing and mining jobs they were pining for had been lost forever to automation and cheaper alternatives – they were pilloried for it.
The Democrats greatest failure was in underestimating how a lack of desire to inform themselves of the actual reality of their situation and a TV tuned permanently to Fox News can affect an undecided voter, and they’ll probably face the same battle again, even though lobbying has INCREASED, nepotism is rife, senators are openly being bribed with beneficial tax breaks to vote a particular way and lieutenant governors of states are holding 33,000 airline worker jobs to ransom because they’ve been denied their NRA perks. Jobs growth under Trump was also less than for the last SIX years under Obama.
Plus y’know, racism and lots and lots of White Evangelical Screw-You-Poors-I-Got-Mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence is hated by Fox News and Breitbart becasuse she hates Trump. Maybe she’s trying to be more diplomatic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I got that vibe too. Maybe poor box office sales of Mother are suddenly making her more “sympathetic” to the plight of Trumpsters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saying this in Vanity Fair, a very liberal magazine, ain’t gonna get the message across.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s already a headline on Fox News, actually. Just because one magazine prints the story, doesn’t mean it stays within those pages,.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cultural difference here is so interesting to me. Because of our history, we distrust wealth so much. It’s almost like revers snobbery. A guy as rich as Trump, especially one that got a start because daddy gave him money, would be in a disadvantage from the start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! its the same with my culture, nobody would take him seriously….. his lack of basic education or intellect…..muss less eloquence…..
He would nobody near any polotical position.
And the thing with Daddy’s Money…..oh my…..weak….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*much less*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my typo today……*political*…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could’ve said that Democrats didn’t read the signs. Which is correct. But nobody laughed at anyone’s plight. People were flabbergasted that these Trump voters, the ostensibly poor, forgotten white people, actually thought that HE wasn’t laughing at them. He’s still laughing at his own voters.
The cover is lovely although that one strand of hair near her mouth drives me nuts. And maybe, just maybe, if nobody understands your movie, that’s on you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t it be on the writer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Aronofsky. She’s talking about both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a lot that she could have said, but this is part of why I have such a huge issue when celebrities say that they “educate themselves”. When you pick and choose your sources, when you don’t have a cursory education on logic structures, you don’t even KNOW what you don’t know. Her take on this is just flat out wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been watching The View or something. It is what people like Meghan McCain espouse. “You were arrogant. You laughed. Well, they showed you.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan McCain, scoff. What a vapid, vicious, snarling ahole she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“But nobody laughed at anyone’s plight. People were flabbergasted that these Trump voters, the ostensibly poor, forgotten white people, actually thought that HE wasn’t laughing at them”
That’s what I think as well. It’s frustrating and baffling to watch people vote against their own best interests, and to watch them fall for a con man who is going to hurt everyone in the process. So I think she’s wrong that people were laughing. I can see that it’s a tough spot for her, she’s a young liberal Hollywood person now, but her roots are conservative Kentucky. She’s not alone in having problems with family over politics these days.
Also, when someone is promoting racism, sexism, and bigotry, they and their followers deserve to be chastised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And don’t forget, he actually said, “I love the poorly educated voters!!”
Maybe JLaw finds sympathy with that, cause she is also poorly educated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Kentucky myself. Their plight may be real (here, jobs are almost impossible to get, especially for women). What else is real? Their racism, misogyny, lack of education, over-breeding, love of guns … I could go on and on. Clearly that’s not EVERYONE here, but Trump supporters – yes. Sorry, Jen, bt I will chastise them until the cows come home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YEP. Also, the poor whites that voted for him were in the minority – his average voter makes like 70k or something….I’m so tired of this group being used as scapegoats for a very real problem in the GOP right now (which is not necessarily new tbh).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I want to be lectured by a middle school dropout, I’ll swing by my son’s playground. Plenty of Trump supporters there, too, basically parroting what their parents say, because without education and experience in the real world it’s hard to establish a credible, independant worldview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a ridiculous thing to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Cause the day after Trump got elected, a 10-year-old on the playground yelled, “You better run, cause Trump don’t lie,” at a Latino girl after he and his buds threw sticks at her. All the kids involved have gone to school with each other since kindergarten, and I have zero clue about the girl’s parents immigration status (why would I?), but I know she’s a citizen because she was born in the same hospital MY son was, at the same time. (And, likely, the kid who threw sticks at her was, too.)
This has continued throughout the past year, with more virulent race-based taunting then we’ve EVER seen before, despite living in a Red state my kids’ entire lives. Even teachers have sprinkled some nasty racist messages in lessons lately, something that had not occurred the first five years of my son’s schooling. Ditto with neighbors I’ve known for a decade suddenly using racial language freely in my presence. Cause, you know, we’re both white so I MUST agree with their bigoted, backwoods worldview, amirite? (Oh and, I live in a neighborhood where home prices start at $500k, so not sure how economically anxious these guys are.)
Do I think Trump invented racism? Hell, no! He simply allowed a whole lot of slimy creatures to crawl out from under their rocks and bask in the sun, parading their ignorance around for all to see, where before they at least felt they should have SOME shame about how, yes, deplorable they are.
I used to think we were living in a society that had many, MANY issues, but we were progressing, steadily but slowly, towards a better, fairer world. I realize now that it was only my own privilege that allowed me to be so naive, so blind to what was always there, just barely beneath the surface.
To say that someone who brags about dropping out of middle school and has lived her entire life since in a millionaire bubble of A-list fame, yes men and general worship of her every (literal) fart lacks political and social commentary credibility seems the farthest thing from “ridiculous.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god this is all so horrible. I cry over what he and his voters have done to our children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol every truck stop on a road trip has
viennese kielbasa sausages in the roll!! lol you have to be REALLY starving to eat one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck off Jlaw. If anything, Democrats didn’t do a good enough job chastising Trump supporters. They should Have chastised them even more. They’re idiots.
I’m sick and tired of trumpsters acting like they don’t deserve to get called out for their ignorance. Donald Trump is a gross, incompetent Moron Whose every idea is nonsense. A vote for Donald Trump was a vote for ruining America. F*ck you rural elitist Deplorables. AND f*ck you JLaw for supporting their Belief that they are victims that need to be coddled.
You know who gets chastised a lot? Black folks. Guess who they overwhelmingly voted for?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JLaw clearly isn’t a Trumpster. She’s dragged every day by Breitbart, Fox news and Trump supporters because she didlike them. She say this in almost every interview.
Maybe she was trying to be more diplomatic because she has movie will be released soon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So? You have said this twice. I don’t form my opinions by knee-jerking against FOX and Breitbart.
We are far past diplomacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, the return of the poor, misunderstood white working class Trump Voter. A few fact-checks:
- the median income of Trump voters is higher than that of HRC’s so miss me with the poor, yaddi yadda bs
- the majority of the working class (African-Americans, Hispanics…) chose HRC over Trump the Dump. Only the white working class chose him, “white” being the operative word here
- the Democratic Party did not abandon the white working class. The white working class abandonned the Dems when they started showing interests towards civil right issues, back in the 60s. Post 1968, WWC voters were gone. The idea that they chose Trump because Clinton was mean to them by calling them deplorable is revisionist horse sh*t.
- the economy was a deciding factor … for Clinton’s voters. For Trump’s, it was immigration and terrorism (not Dylan Roff’s type of terrorism mind you).
As a black woman, I am tired of hearing about the victimizationof the poor WWC. Are they suffering? Yes! By their OWN damn fault, and certainly a whole lot less than black parents who worry every day about their kids being gunned down by trigger-happy cops or DACA recipients who could be deported a WEEK from now.
But now, let’s talk abou the suffering of dumbass who keep sending the same rich, greddy white men to Congress and then turn around and lash out at minorities.
Those people and their defendress du jour can f** off!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of this. All. Of. It.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS GAVE ME LIFE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfectly said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!!!
These poor white idiots voted against their own self-interest, not just this time but some racist Dems joined them this time.
And my very bright son has a theory – the GOP, the Koch Brothers, the Mercers, they want to get rid of these rural white people. They will cut their healthcare, they will cut their drug addiction treatment, they will cut their social security and Medicare eventually. A form of genocide. The oligarchs see them as a drag on the system, unable and unwilling to add anything to our society.
And don’t get me started on the prison industrial system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe it. A form of social Darwinism is maniacal enough for them to try to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, to me, the biggest mistake democrats did (and still do) is assume just because they didn’t vote for Hilary then they are automatically pro-Trump. And then began to bash and insult everything they could. It happened here on this site. still does.
Eff off Jennifer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you didn’t vote for Hilary then YASSSS you were a trump supporter! How do you not see that?! In the end it was her or Trump and if you didn’t vote her YOU VOTED FOR HIM! Spare me voting with your conscious or not voting at all. You belong down in the pit with the rest of the deplorables
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for validating my comment. Voted Clinton but speaking truth hurts huh. Suppose that means you’ll be in the same pit since we voted the same. Bring nachos. Least you’ll have a throne to sit upon with the stool you spill from your mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Bernie bro, YOU are to blame. We know Trump voters don’t know better, either intellectually or morally, or both, but you knew, you knew. But you just loved the hate on for THAT WOMAN. It felt soooooooooo good didn’t it? As god is my witness if there were a bernie bro Stein voter and a Trump voter walking across the same street I was driving down, and somebody gave me a freebie, I wouldn’t be able to decide which one to use it on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once again, another comment to solidify mine. Voted Hilary and still Hilary supporters are here to speak down to you about it. With that mentality, it’s no wonder why more young people are pushed away from the Democratic Party. No further embraced by women hating republicans. Tell me, do you also have the same thought for people that don’t look or think like you do? Really going to run someone down ala the trump supporter last year? Okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Jordan- My BF is Berniecrat and Stein voter. I have so many problems with some Bernie-supporters but I actually do agree with your comments on this subject.
I know I’m biased because of my BF (who promised me he would have voted HRC if we were in a non-overwhelmingly-blue-state like Massachusetts) but yeah, I agree that you can’t tell people who to vote for, even if they choose third party candidates.
I always get crapped on around here for saying that and it sucks so I just thought I’d throw you a line of support because I know what it’s like lol..
Also, the Dem party is problematic AF. Getting better for sure, but even the recent shit with the DCCC and Laura Moser? Um, NO.
FTR, I’m am Independent, Bernie primary voter and enthusiastic HRC voter in the main.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, I feel you! I normally steer clear of political threads here for that reason. But this was a prime time case to voice up. There are tons of trump voters that now won’t vote for him again in a few years. Now is the time to embrace them and just try to talk. Conversation is where it starts. People don’t have to agree with every point but tolerance is going to mend the bridges more than hate. Bring more people to your side than the opposing. But it’s always pit of deplorables for you rather than any attempt in logic. It’s either with or against and instantly all rational intellect goes out the window. Facebook is notorious for it. ❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Listen, I don’t care. I am not an emissary for the Democratic party. I am someone who watched a viciously sexist campaign run against HRC by both Trump, AND Sanders. I am someone who now has to live in Trump’s America. Don’t put on airs about people who don’t look like me, try your schtick on people who don’t look like YOU, and see how far you get.
I couldn’t care one little bit less about the poor white snowflakes who don’t like being told they’re racist because they voted for one. Too bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jordan,
I think part of the reason people get so passionate about the Bernie/Stein voters is that they felt so much of great importance was riding on this election. Since the election, we have seen parents get deported while dropping their children off at school. We have seen DACA rescinded. We have been brought to the edge of nuclear war by tweets. The list goes on and on.
These are all life-impacting things. I don’t think insulting people is EVER the way to go, but at the same time, I can’t blame people for being passionate when so much is at stake.
“There are tons of trump voters that now won’t vote for him again in a few years. Now is the time to embrace them and just try to talk.”
I agree with this so much. We have to be a bridge to those people. We have to give them space to realize they were wrong and change. I don’t think we need to overlook the damage that has been done by Trump being elected, but I think we should do everything we can to be issues-focused and not insulting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, listen, no. I will not embrace Trump voters or be nice to them online. I don’t speak to my own brother anymore over Trump, but I’m gonna be nice to them online? Not likely. I kicked a Bernie bro out of my bed, LITERALLY, I stopped sleeping with him and told him why, over his Stein vote. But i should be nice to strangers who voted third party and inflicted this MONSTER on the world? Not likely.
This is not happening. We will get out our own people, this is job one. And I put my money where my mouth is already, all over, and soon, I will put my body out there, when I go door to door to flip two congressional seats. And if I come across a Berner, I will leave, without a word, and that will be my ONE concession to being “nice” . But in my mind, I will be flipping them the bird because they are selfish morons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get not liking Hillary. I get wanting the Democrats to push further to the progressive side. I get the disappointment of your preferred candidate not making it to the election, or of feeling cast off as a third party. I get feeling stuck between a rock and hard place.
But in this situation, all hypotheticals and such aside, the way to stop Trump winning was to vote for Hillary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all of what you said. All of it. Trump is up for re-election soon and the only way to beat him is to get more people to not vote for him. But as you see with the two comments I got, how do you fight hate with more hate? Why would people who either didn’t vote or voted for trump be more willing to vote against him this time when you see vile comments such as above representing the Democrats? It’s discouraging and resentful when some democrats can’t talk with level heads and resort to name calling, shades of the Republican Party. See above comments for reference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
““The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me.”
If she said that chastising wound up being a losing strategy or a strategy that backfired, I might understand. But I don’t get why chastising Trump supporters would be disgusting to her. Disgusting is a strange word to use in this case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she really needs this film to be a hit doesn’t she.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Jennifer Lawrence but this is the problem with fame-obsessed culture in a nutshell. Publications feel it’s appropriate to share the political opinions of middle school dropouts with the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since Sweet Potato Saddam’s election, dozens of his supporters have been indicted for violent acts, from assault to murder. Calling them “deplorable” was actually shockingly nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there is definitely a fair point in how the government has overlooked the rural poverty that exists in the South and Midwest and the inevitably spiteful response from that, but it’s not really excusable in terms of how they chose to vote to express that and the continued support for him now. I get that given her upbringing that can be really hard to accept because that’s her community we’re talking about, but it’s naive to suggest that these people will ever willingly admit they were wrong.
I do, however, appreciate her blunt statement about celebrities putting profit over political action or moral compunction. We all knew that was a case. She’s just validating it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But part of that has to do with with lawmakers they themselves elect. No one is forcing Kentucky to re-elect Mitch McConnell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all disagreeing there. They dig their own hole. But to some extent, they are victims of those politicians because they are purposefully kept poor, uneducated, and are taught to generate that frustration toward minority groups. The lack of infrastructure and economic development limits migration into those states, limiting their access and exposure to other ideologies, other experiences. They are essentially being primed for dictatorship.
It’s not an excuse. They are still people with the ability to think for themselves, but I do get it. I lived down there long enough to see how that “small town” thinking is a form of indoctrination on its own. I empathize with the plight; I just don’t sympathize with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why it bothers me so much that Lawrence is so cavalier about dropping out of school. An educated populace is key to a thriving democracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is horrible is how the GOP lies to the rural working class/poor. For example, TPP. Farmers and meat producers would have benefited INCREDIBLY from TPP, because they could expand their exports in Asia. Because we pulled out of TPP, European countries are making deals with countries in Asia to get all of their pork from them. Midwestern corn is used to feed animals not people, so this will also hurt their corn sales.
So the GOP invents a boogeyman, their constituents fall for it, their constituents get harmed by it….and the GOP will blame the gov’t/democrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People in coal country have been given the opportunity to be retrained in a newer industry time and again, at least in the north. KY, with McConnell, may not have. And they refuse to do so, holding on to some fantasy of coal coming back. And if people decide to vote against their own interests to keep them gays or them blacks down, I have zero sympathy for them.
Sometimes, I really feel we need a #blueexit. The blue states send WAY more money to DC than we get back, and then the red states, who we support financially, tell us we can’t have money for schools, want to take away our health insurance, give our tax dollars to millionaires while double taxing us by taking away deductions. You know what?? F you, red states. If this doesn’t change, there will be a #CalExit followed by a #blueexit. Maybe not in a formal way, but the New Republic has an article on what this could look like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs trump fans to pay to see her movie. She doesn’t want another bomb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey JLaw- You know what’s really disgusting?
1. The right-wing media machine, which spews nonsense right wing propaganda to the unsuspecting public.
2. The KKK, which supported Trump’s plans and policies.
3. Bankrupting companies And stiffing working-class contractors. Guess who does that?
4. Creating fake universities and duping hard-working innocent working-class folks out of their money. Guess who does that?
5. Bragging about grabbing women by their genitals. Guess who does that?
Dems are disgusting for criticizing deplorable’s for overlooking these things? No f*cking way. I’m getting virulently angry Over this gaslighting. Trump supporters have deserved every single criticism they’ve ever gotten. I’m not even here for any conversation that accuses Dems of not being nice enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But JLaw knows this things very well. She hates Trump ad his supports, there are so many interviews with her about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not disgusting to criticize them. Sure some of the language used on both sides is bad and just adds to our anger against each other. My biggest issue with these so-called Trump supporter ideas, aside from the fact most of the ideas are racist code projects, is if you pair them down the ideas are totally unworkable and expensive even if you could implement them. A brick and mortar wall to curb immigration on the border where illegal immigration has been going down for years. Wouldn’t some technological device be more effective even if we had a problem. Arming teachers to save students at school shootings. What about all the research saying more guns in a house make it more likely someone is shot, and what about liability, insurance, costs for training, and where to store them. Even if you take out the gut reaction of how stupid these ideas are, you are left with they really are hard to implement and create a lot of other issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Democrats never made fun of anyone. Fox News said that Hillary and the Democrats were making fun of poor people. The propaganda coming out of Fox News is half the problem with the misinformation out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is very true and very important. The democratic position on a lot of issues has been INCREDIBLY distorted. Like gun control, for example. So many conservatives think the democratic position is “ban all guns”, when that is the view of only a tiny fraction of people. I think it is important to clarify the TRUE position of democrats when discussing issues with people who aren’t like minded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gurl, you and your middle school education need to take a seat. We have a responsibility to denounce racist, homophobic, deplorable, ignorant hypocrites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump supporters put a bigoted, ignorant blowhard in the White House. (The Stein and Johnson voters have a responsibility as well.) It will take the US time to recover our position of trust with other nations, if we ever do.
The Trump supporters need to apologize to the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people here seem forget that Lawrence hates Trump and his supporters and she makes it clear in every interview. She is dragged every day on Breitbart, Fox News and Trump supporters on twitter because of this.
Maybe she was advised to be less direct on this question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is unknowingly repeating Fox News talking points when she says Democrats made fun of the poor. Only Fox News said that. Even though she hates the orange menace, she isn’t helping things by blaming Democrats for things they never did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear Jennifer Lawrence,
Your statement is incorrect. Trump gained office due to a wide variety of unprecedented corrupt actions by both domestic and foreign players. It had little to nothing to do with the feelings of disenfranchised Americans, many of whom knew full well that voting against Trump was the responsible thing to do (see Black working class female voter stats).
Sincerely,
Democrats, Independents, Never-Trump Republicans, CIA, FBI, NSA, NATO and Allies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Fact, now she’s with Represent.Us, an association that fights against corruption in politics. She was one of the few celebrities to be very vocal in her dislike of Trump and his supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so? Her association with an org means NOTHING if she’s going to parrot right wing talking points. She can have a seat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can join as many organizations as she wants and still not have her facts right…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t be outraged about this right now, not because it isn’t rage worthy, but because sometimes you have to let a few things pass and I feel like I can’t comment completely enough for this baloney
Report this comment as spam or abuse
on a different note – why is she complaining about people not getting the Mother! film, when she is currently stating in several interviews, how she does not watch intellectual movies and how she could not get into Phantom Thread and had to switch it off after 10 min?
I do not want for actors to take themselves to seriously, but that is the other extreme. You would think that she enjoys her industry and its products and also tries to challenge herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because after promo costs, it didn’t profit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Democrats, ignore her. We aren’t chasing after people who chose a narcissistic, racist, illiterate homophobe for president. I don’t give af if their feelings are hurt by me calling them out on their hate-filled vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An “uncircumcised French roll?” What the hell is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I live in France and I’m wracking my brain as to what she is talking about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can she just go away and pee in bushes, fart, and eat pizza far away from the public as possible? Another uneducated, privileged white woman with money telling Dems/liberals/non trump supporter where we went wrong! We need to treat Trump supporters with the respect and care they so desperately need! Racist, sexist, homophobes are people just like everyone else! Don’t forget she says this from her ivory tower…. god I hope her star fades fast!!!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t a Trump supporter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope not a Trump supporter just Trump supporter sympathizer! Because God knows we must treat them with kid gloves and be careful with their feelings so as to not “chastise” them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So now some people are thinking that Jennifer Lawrence is a Trump supporter? I can’t. She’s one of the most vocal Trump opponent in the industry. Trump’s son even wrote a tweet against her months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who she personally voted for, or didn’t, has very little to do with the debate about this particular statement, which was what this post was about.
She can sometimes say things I agree with, and sometimes say things I disagree with. You know, like all human beings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The MOST vocal? Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose
I didn’t wrote “the most vocal” but “one of the most vocal” and it’s true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That deplorables comment was pretty politically damaging though. She does have a point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What point? That lying and protecting the feelings of racists by not calling them what they are is worse than them actually being racist? Was it politically disadvantageous for Hilary Clinton to dub a percentage of Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables?” Sure, probably.
Did it have anything to do with Trump winning the election? Almost impossible to prove and statistically unlikely. Because, you know, as we’ve so clearly seen, she wasn’t wrong about their beliefs and, if anything, probably pegged the percentage way too low.
That underestimation of people’s general awfulness was more to do with Trump’s win than any label they were given. If it wasn’t that comment, it would have been something else they pretended to be aggrieved and outraged about.
I’d like to believe that Trump represents the last gasps of white supremacy in this country. Unfortunately, I no longer have that sort of faith in my fellow Americans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Was it politically disadvantageous for Hilary Clinton to dub a percentage of Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables?” Sure, probably.” — The only point I was making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not every trump supporter is a Nazi or racist. That’s the point she is trying to make and of course you won’t hear another side.
Some people just support Republican policies tha don’t have to do with race. This board is one big group think and if you don’t agree, you’re a nazi, racist, POS. it’s too bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People who aren’t racist or comfortable with the oppression of others in real time don’t support those that are. If it’s not a deal breaker for you be honest about what that means. The mechanism that allows for racism to thrive in the Republican party is supported by your participation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some actually believe that Hilary is a criminal. It was the lesser of two evils.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JWater Last I heard, rape is a crime and Trump bragged about that and had several women come forward accusing him. So is meddling with an election with the help of a foreign adversary. But HER EMAILS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, those people are wrong. Some people believe in a lot of false things.
Who is the one with an entourage of campaign buddies being indicted at the moment? Who is being investigated?
Facts are your friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Who is being investigated?”
Before the election? That’d be Hillary, sweetie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet all of the recent indictments are people closely connected to Trump and his campaign. We know now a few of those investigations predate the campaign and the election. How many Republicans will go to prison or plead guilty to lesser sentences while there still remains no credible legal case against Hillary for anything they claim she did wrong?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump and his campaign were being investigated prior to the election, too. An already GOP-controlled Congress and the FBI just hid it because, unlike the current bogus narrative, they’re actually quite pro-GOP in general, as has always been the case, generally, with military and law enforcement.
But, unlike the long, drawn out, mostly politically moviated investigation(s) of Hilary Clinton, which turned up nothing in YEARS of trying, the Trump investigation has elicited 13 indictments to date, along with several guilty pleas. So, yeah, if you think you’re making a great point…Not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JosieH
Again facts are your friends.
45 was already being investigated and there were investigations into his fake charity BEFORE the election. And his fake University. And business dealings in New York. This Russian investigation started BEFORE the election.
Who is being indicted for crimes BEFORE the election now?
Who just got his security clearances downgraded? His son in law.
Hillary wasn’t indicted. No one on her team is accused of money laundering. None of her folks are facing life in prison.
So sweetcheeks I know the only thing his supporters can go back to is the election instead of facing the aftermath. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. There are decent, hardworking people who voted for Trump, and not because they are racists or misogynists. To label every single Trump voter a racist is quite myopic.
Blanket insulting an entire group of voters is not a good move.
I’m from the South and I know plenty who voted for him. Not everyone can see the big picture, and Republican values will out.
I’m not about to run a hate and loathing campaign against people based on who they voted for. I don’t want to carry that weight around. Anger isn’t healthy and it won’t change whats already been done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump voters were quite comfortable insulting anyone who didn’t vote for Trump so I’m not quite sure why we can’t call things as they are. On the contrary, Trump voters have a lot of anger and they’re quite comfortable directing it at those who are not white regardless of the fact that it is not where their problem lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good people do not support a bad man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not always true. Many good people will vote for Berlusconi here in Italy even after all he did. I’m already sick
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of good people thought Hilary was anything but a good person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They don’t support a racist and surround themselves with Nazis.
They aren’t good people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are what you vote for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why I could never support Hillary “Super-predators” Clinton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But you support child rapist Trump? Extreme predator Trump? Crotch grabbing Trump? Wife raping Trump? Daughter lusting Trump? Russian hooker toilet Trump? Cheater Trump? Wife beater Trump? Child abuser Trump?
I see your values.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go, Mags! 👏🏻👏🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is that all of the people who voted for Trump for his policies that have nothing to do with his support of white supremacy and the other myriad things that make him such a POS, did so despite these things. Saying that racism or misogyny (let alone both) is not a complete deal breaker for you makes you complicit in racism and misogyny, whether you like it or not, and a lot of people on this board find that disgusting. It is incredibly selfish, short-sighted, and cruel to a vote for a guy because you think you’re going to get something you want from him, everyone else be damned. That is not how a healthy society (or person, for that matter) operates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe every conservative is a racist. Nor do I think every conservative is a Trump supporter. But I’ve yet to see anyone who is actively pro-Trump who has rejected his racism, sexism, bigotry, and campaign of false fears.
If someone is a supporter of him and that mindset, when he has been clear from day 1 about who he is and what he represents…what else could they be then?
I’m an Independent. I generally vote Democrat, but have voted Republican in state and local races before. I would LOVE to have 2 sane, strong parties, because I do think balance and moderation is often good, and I would love to not be terrified when my non-preferred candidate wins. But the current state of the GOP is a nightmare – Trump? Roy Moore? My own representative used to be moderate, and has gone hard right to keep up. Look at what has happened financially, throwing trillions on the debt for the tax cuts. Look at the unwillingness to have ANY progress on sensible gun control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Democrats mistake was to underestimate Trump until the end IMO and it didn’t help that Hillary Clinton wasn’t very loved even in her party. At least that’s what I saw from Europe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watched Jennifer on Stephen Colbert last night, drinking rum. I love her. I love her acting. She exaggerates all the time, so do I. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s always good to read the comments on this site to see how open mined and tolerant people are willing to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree! There’s never room for discussion. Just ‘you’re wrong, and I’m right’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m curious about where everyone who posts here is from: of course, not the street or city, just the general area- the state they are from would help.
Where I am, Ohio, we sit and talk and don’t denigrate each other so much, but also, I wish to hear the other person’s viewpoint.
How am I to see the world completely if I shut everyone else down?
This is how it is in my small area, now I’m curious about the rest of the country, and how they discourse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s because *GASP* you’re actually wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tan- Do you know how many times I tried to talk respectfully, in a calm and rational manner to Trump-supporters—and not just internet strangers but good friends and family members?
Oh, don’t worry– I gave up midway through last year after the millionth time I heard the response “But Hillary” or “liberalism is a mental illness” or “you lost snowflake, get over it” or any number of silly insults in lieu of cogent, productive, and thoughtful political debate.
This isn’t because liberals didn’t try to understand the other side and it’s not because we don’t have the ability to engage in respectful debate. We’ve been warning this country of what a disaster a Trump presidency would be since he became the official GOP nom.
But since he was elected, we’ve been proven wrong: he’s not as bad as we thought, he is far, FAR worse than we could have ever imagined.
So yeah, I’m done with the “respectful conversation” sh*t.
Now, we fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Facts have nothing to do with tolerance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do have facts. The economy is better, people are seeing more money in their pockets. My husband lost his job last year and thankfully things are getting better and everyone is benefitting. I know I’m not going to change your mind. But just stating that you have FACTS means nothing to me and won’t change my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The economy has been getting better for years now. The upward trajectory continues onward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you HONESTLY think Trump is somehow directly responsible for your husband getting his job back? You cannot possibly be that naïve, can you?
Are you even aware of the implications of a rapidly declining US dollar, DESPITE a strong US economy (THANKS, OBAMA)?
Trump’s dollar is losing its status as the pre-eminent currency because managers of official reserves are dumping it in favor of non-traditional reserve. And this is happening because globally, we are a laughingstock; because we cast aside TPP and because we are increasingly isolating ourselves from the rest of the world.
The dollar as prime reserve currency has meant an unlimited-balance gold card for the United States.
No longer the case and as someone who works in finance, I promise you that between the dollar dropping and the tax bill it is inevitable that we will have an economic collapse, sooner rather than later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is everyone benefitting though? My take home pay actually went down after factoring how much my health care plan increased this year. The supposed middle class tax cut was barely noticeable in my paycheck. May I ask what state you live in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The economy is doing well right now, but thinking ahead, there are decisions being made that are going to be very, very costly in the long term.
Educational, environmental, political, foreign relations, social programs, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tan. I live in the big ‘ole state of Texas and have friends on both sides of this barbed wire fence. I’ve never heard anyone call another a snowflake or a racist due to their differing political opinions. Only on the internet do I see such viciousness. Chalk it up to living in a diversified culture or just being the “friendly state”, but it’s relatively civil here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JWATER: you don’t want to hear facts. You want to hear that you haven’t sealed your own economic doom, because you FEEL like you were right. That job your husband got? Nothing to do with Trump. The economy has been growing for years. However, your shitty healthcare and rising premiums? Those are definitely Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JWATER – @Bridget is giving us a lesson in civil discourse. Nice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somewhere, some bridges are missing their trolls.
They aren’t worth engaging with at all.
The so-called Texan is obviously NOT from Texas.
This is what trying flame culture wars looks like. See the pattern? You have someone who claims to agree and then someone who claims to be reasonable and then someone who uses right-wing talking points. It is a way to claim the left is intolerant and speak to the Deplorable.
The GOP uses this tactic too. They claim we aren’t tolerant because we don’t tolerate them. The truth is they aren’t tolerant, but they use their weakness and project it on to the left. We have reasons not to support racist supporters. Like the rural white farmer in Iowa said on the news a few weeks ago, the only people supporting Trump at this point are either racists or greedy.
They came here today to push this J Law story, and I am sure they are doing it on other sites.
Be vigilant about who they are and what their aim is and don’t engage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Julie Murphy- ummmm, Bridget was perfectly civil.
What kind of a response are are you looking for, exactly? Sorry if we aren’t kind or polite enough for you, but it’s hard to prioritize politeness when people’s lives are literally on the line right now because of ONE POLITICAL PARTY.
Remember that: the Dems didn’t do this. Hilary didn’t do this. Obama didn’t do this.
The current state of hell we are living in is due to the GOP’s actions alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll leave this here – on Trump and decline of the Americain “empire”
https://zeroanthropology.net/2018/01/11/what-happened-to-the-american-empire/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This revisionist history around the idea that Hillary/the Democrats laughed at the “plight of the WWC” is amazing. She went to blue-collar cities throughout the campaign acknowledging their pain at having lost their job and watching their towns die a slow economic death. Her platform proposed re-training for those unemployed in the emerging green energy sector.
Then, when there was actual job training provided in many of the same cities, but these people didn’t bother to go! Instead, they railed against “undeserving” poor people (read: POC) stealing welfare, immigrants taking over and whatever else that let them off the hook of their own situation. But it was couched in this benign term of “economic anxiety” which only ever seemed to apply to the WWC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t go to Michigan AND also shut down volunteer efforts on her behalf there because she thought it was a lockdown as a blue state. I could see which way the wind was blowing when I visited there and saw Trump signs in many, many yards throughout the state and not a single Hillary sign in the couple hundred mile radius I drove.
I think she made an effort and had a lot of good ideas, but she didn’t connect with people and she sure as hell didn’t try all that hard to. It’s sadly not revisionist history. And I voted for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her campaign was not well run. I saw it on the ground. *shrug*
It doesn’t matter much anymore. This is a new world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My excuse for her used to be “she’s young” but now I think she’s just willfully ignorant. Le sigh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see she is blabbing again, blahblahblah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so sad that people can talk so low about a political party but then get angry when another group of people make derogatory remarks about a specific race, gender profile, culture, sexual orientation etc. Do you not see the two are the same? Yes they are the same because my beliefs are my beliefs. I do not agree with everything the Republican Party stands fo, I do however agree with a lot of it. I don’t agree with Hillary Clinton and I’m not happy about the direction America is going. I believe there is way too much coddling going on and America has been falling apart for decades. The problem is that people want to make enemies instead of work together. It’s so sad that my voice or opinion doesn’t matter because I’m a “trump suporter” all of these hateful and ignorant comments are so sad and so missdirected. Be angry at the SYSTEM. the system that continues to fail our children and our economy and rob us of our health. I enjoy most of what kaiser writes, I do however think it’s so unnecessary to call out someone else’s views in the manner of what you do. It’s disgusting that no one is able to realize that no president or individual person is able to change our country for the better. We as human beings have to stop working against each other and start working together-with attitudes like the ones displayed here, that isn’t going to happen. I’m a republican and I believe in human rights. No matter the color, creed, sexual orientation, gender role, culture, heritage or background. I believe we all as legal citizens of this country have rights. So please don’t try to take away my right to hold strong to MY truth and MY beliefs, no matter how low you think of them-because I wouldn’t do it to you.
I won’t come back and read any responses so you don’t have to bother saying anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forgive me, I realize you have probably already cut and run and therefore won’t see this, but you can say you believe in equal rights for all human beings all day long, but the fact remains that the political party you support and keep in power has proven time and time again they most definitely do not. Until your party of choice stops actively working to subvert the rights of almost everyone who doesn’t look like they do or think like they do I’m afraid you will find most of us will resist every move they make. It’s so funny, Republicans claim to want small government and to not meddle in people’s private lives, but almost their entire platform is actively trying to prevent a lot of citizens from finding their own personal version of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES THIS! ^^^
Talk is cheap and meaningless in Trump America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Political affiliation, unlike race or sex is a choice. And, unlike religious affiliation, it’s not even a protected civil rights’ status. It’s also not an inalienable right to avoid criticism or derision for espousing, or holding, disgusting, baseless and offensive beliefs. No one has a right to be free of critique.
Besides, pointing out facts and even “talking low” about someone is in no way taking away a single “right” from a person who dislikes what they’re hearing, and to pretend it does is either highly disingenuous or severely ignorant. If your so-called “strong” beliefs are so tenuous that they can’t abide the slightest discord, then maybe a nice long internal look see is due.
Because I promise you can call me every name in the book, online or in real life, and it won’t change a whit my own, actual strongly held, fact-based beliefs. I feel pretty good about the idea that my prerogative to be kind, inclusive and non-discrimintory; to campaign for human rights, LGBTQ acceptance, gun control, voter expansion, compassion for the poor, strong education for all, refugee acceptance and other progressive ideals, is going to put me on the right side of history, unlike the current GOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” It’s disgusting that no one is able to realize that no president or individual person is able to change our country for the better.”
That is simply not true, and I mourn your loss of hope.
Tell that to a DACA recipient.
We CAN change for the better. Presidents play a large part in what legislation can get passed. See immigration legislation brought to a vote earlier this month, which a MAJORITY of congress could pass, but which couldn’t overcome a ***presidential veto****. Yes, the individual in the presidency can help or hinder our efforts to improve our nation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s educated in the art of the Cheeto and the history of the fart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever. If people want to live out in the country and small towns and get no higher education and expect jobs to be pouring in, then that’s a fantasy of their own making. Start a business. Learn a valuable trade (you don’t have to go to a university – do you know how much welders make?) Try to revitalize your community. Don’t call others elite because they chose a different path that led them to a bigger paycheck. I worked my a$$ off for my degree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhhh America, it’s disgusting to call out deplorable people and their deplorable behavior but being deplorable is perfectly okay because they are worried about their economic security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So when people have opposing political views than yours and you dislike what they have to say because they respectfully disagree with you, you like banning them from commenting huh? Wow. How “liberally minded” of you. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hillary!, and by extension the dnc, ignored the rust belt. She is correct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse