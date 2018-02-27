Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising Trump supporters’

I always feel like I have a hangover after I’ve finished reading one of Jennifer Lawrence’s magazine interviews. It’s like gossip gluttony – she gives so much, she promotes so hard, she overshares so consistently. J-Law is promoting Red Sparrow all over the place, and she got the April cover of Vanity Fair. It feels like she was just on the cover of VF a few months ago, but all of her TMI-interviews are sort of blurring together. That being said, I always enjoy a J-Law magazine interview. She makes my job easier, and she makes the interviewer’s job easier. She made dinner (roast chicken) for the VF reporter and they chatted in her California home over martinis. She learned how to make martinis from Michael Fassbender, who taught her to “swish” vermouth in the glass and then toss it before the vodka goes in. Interesting and wasteful! You can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:

Her decorating style: “My bedroom looks like Vegas meets . . .” Her voice trails off. “Well, you never want to decorate anything before you’re 25.”

Doing nudity in Red Sparrow: “Red Sparrow really scared the hell out of me because I get nude. “I tried to do the movie without nudity but realized it just wouldn’t be right to put the character through something that I, myself, am not willing to go through.” But the actress draws a big distinction between the involuntary release of her photos and her decision to shed her clothes on-screen. “One is my choice.” That choice ultimately proved to be empowering. “I got something back that was taken from me, and it also felt normal,” she says.

Dieting for the role: “I’ve always wondered what it would take to get me to really diet, to really be hungry, because I’ve never done it for a movie. For Hunger Games, they told me to lose weight, and then I discovered Jack in the Box. Red Sparrow was the first time that I was really hungry, and disciplined. I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina.”

Once the ballet scenes were shot, her diet was over too: “I can’t work on a diet. I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy. I remember having a meltdown, freaking out that I had eaten five banana chips.” Nourishment came in a European form of street food. “I discovered this Viennese kielbasa sausage in an uncircumcised French-bread roll, with pickle relish,” she says. “I had that almost every day in Budapest—which you can see, because I continue to grow in the movie. Dieting is just not in the cards for me.”

A political celebrity in the age of Trump: “I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics. Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics. When Donald Trump got sworn into office, that f–king changed… My family obviously hates every time I talk about politics because it’s hard to see your kid get criticized and they live in Kentucky, where nobody is really liking what I’m saying.”

Why she thinks Trump appealed to people: Here’s “a big powerful man in a nice suit, pointing at you and going, ‘I’m going to make you rich.’ It’s so appealing,” she says. “The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me. Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.” But she scoffs at the criticism of Hillary Clinton as a “career politician.” “I’m like, ‘I want a career politician!’ I wouldn’t hire an assistant if they didn’t have experience; we’re talking about the president of the f–king United States!”

The poor box office performance of ‘Mother!’: “‘Did you guys not get it? I gave my body, Darren gave his f–king heart, he bled for that script, and you don’t get it.’ It’s a little sad. And I remember letting it be sad for a couple of days, and then I was like, ‘You know what? This is not where I get my happiness from. I get my happiness from my friends and my house—they’ve brought me so much sanity.’ ”