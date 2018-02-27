“Donald Glover’s New Yorker profile was thought-provoking” links
  • February 27, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Daniel Glover’s New Yorker profile was… interesting, challenging, fascinating and very insider-y. I was going to cover it separately but it would probably be best to just read the whole thing yourself. [Pajiba]
Vanity Fair did an oral history of last year’s Oscars-Best Picture debacle and man, people really hate Faye Dunaway. [LaineyGossip]
The Snake Army came for Dua Lipa (and she didn’t care). [Dlisted]
I find it difficult to ignore a lot of dumb stuff in movies. [Looper]
Ryan Seacrest isn’t saying anything about the sexual misconduct allegations. [JustJared]
Josh Duhamel caught a mouse on the Today Show. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Michael Shannon & Michael B. Jordan are going to burn it all. [Jezebel]
Honey Boo Boo is still around. [OMG Blog]

9 Responses to ““Donald Glover’s New Yorker profile was thought-provoking” links”

  1. Nicole says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Now here’s a profile that actually makes you think and not want to slam your head against a wall. That interview was a read within a read and a critique
    Also go Dua Lipa. Someone tell the snake army that no one cares

  2. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Oh, I’m here for Dua Lipa and her inability to give an eff. Damn talented too, that one.

  3. Marty says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Donald Glover continues to be exhausting, talented, but exhausting.

  4. Kata says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    He had so many highly problematic comments in the past, yet everyone seems to be ignoring them. Why?

  5. Bridget says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Faye Dunaway is infamously an asshole.

