“Donald Glover’s New Yorker profile was thought-provoking” links

Daniel Glover’s New Yorker profile was… interesting, challenging, fascinating and very insider-y. I was going to cover it separately but it would probably be best to just read the whole thing yourself. [Pajiba]
Vanity Fair did an oral history of last year’s Oscars-Best Picture debacle and man, people really hate Faye Dunaway. [LaineyGossip]
The Snake Army came for Dua Lipa (and she didn’t care). [Dlisted]
I find it difficult to ignore a lot of dumb stuff in movies. [Looper]
Ryan Seacrest isn’t saying anything about the sexual misconduct allegations. [JustJared]
Josh Duhamel caught a mouse on the Today Show. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Michael Shannon & Michael B. Jordan are going to burn it all. [Jezebel]
Honey Boo Boo is still around. [OMG Blog]
Now here’s a profile that actually makes you think and not want to slam your head against a wall. That interview was a read within a read and a critique
Also go Dua Lipa. Someone tell the snake army that no one cares
Oh, I’m here for Dua Lipa and her inability to give an eff. Damn talented too, that one.
Donald Glover continues to be exhausting, talented, but exhausting.
He is immensely talented but I can’t look past his “comedy” in the past. And for someone who seems to get offended quite easily, he never addressed his offensive comments towards black women.
He had so many highly problematic comments in the past, yet everyone seems to be ignoring them. Why?
He did? I didn’t know that. What did he say?
he said a lot of things about women and fetishing (sp lol) about white women and black dudes…..
Spill the tea
Faye Dunaway is infamously an asshole.
