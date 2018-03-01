Did NE Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft have a ‘secret baby’ with his young GF? (update)

This one might be a bit off-side, we’ll see. Robert Kraft is the 76-year-old owner of the New England Patriots. He was married to his late wife Myra for decades, and they had four sons together (all of his sons are adults). After Myra died in 2011, Kraft was a single widower for a while, then he met someone new: a 30-something blonde named Ricki Noel Lander, seen in these photos. They’ve been together for several years, but there were rumors that Ricki and Robert broke up last year. But as it turns out, Ricki was just in hiding because she and Robert decided to have a secret baby. WHAT?

There is speculation that Patriots owner Bob Kraft has become a father again at age 76 after his much younger girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander secretly had a baby. Billionaire Kraft, who has four adult sons, and Lander, 38, have been dating for about five years. There were rumors they had broken up, but we’re told dancer, model and actress Lander was in fact pregnant and wanted to stay out of the public eye. She gave birth to the child last year, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six. Kraft, via his Patriots spokesman, declined to comment to us about the baby, saying, “This is a private matter.” Kraft and statuesque blonde Lander went public again as a couple following the birth. They were photographed together at the 2018 Super Bowl, as well as on the red carpet at the Grammys and the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. They are expected to step out at the Oscars on Sunday. Sources say that Kraft is “taking full care of Ricki and the baby,” and he has bought her a Los Angeles mansion and made some sizable financial investments on her behalf. But Kraft will not publicly discuss if he is the baby’s biological father, even with close friends. However, Lander has been very open about her desire for a child, the sources added. One of the sources said, “Bob is fully supporting the child. There is a lot of tiptoeing around the subject at the Patriots offices. Everyone is afraid to openly talk about it.” The source added that Kraft’s four sons are anticipating that the Kraft family trust could be changed to provide for the child. In 2013 the sons asked to modify the three-decades-old family trust to give them more control over assets. The Massachusetts Supreme Court approved the move. Kraft’s spokesman also declined to comment on the trust. Lander is nearly 40 years Kraft’s junior and 16 years younger than his oldest son. But friends say she brought the NFL owner companionship and happiness after the death of his wife, Myra, in 2011, which he said had left him so lonely he wasn’t sleeping or looking after himself.

I think if Robert Kraft wants to keep his stuff private, so be it. But it’s strange, right? It’s 2018 and people are still out here, having secret babies. People are still out here, making quiet financial arrangements for their “secret babies.” I also find it odd that his adult sons seem to be very concerned that Ricki and the baby will have their eyes on the family trust. Surely the trust is worth billions of dollars? Why not provide for this child too? Ugh.

(Also: are we supposed to think, from Page Six’s shady reporting, that the baby might not even be Kraft’s?)

Update: Well, well. There’s now a confirmation that Ricki did have a secret baby, but the baby is not Kraft’s? Kraft’s spokesperson says: “Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”