Did NE Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft have a ‘secret baby’ with his young GF? (update)

This one might be a bit off-side, we’ll see. Robert Kraft is the 76-year-old owner of the New England Patriots. He was married to his late wife Myra for decades, and they had four sons together (all of his sons are adults). After Myra died in 2011, Kraft was a single widower for a while, then he met someone new: a 30-something blonde named Ricki Noel Lander, seen in these photos. They’ve been together for several years, but there were rumors that Ricki and Robert broke up last year. But as it turns out, Ricki was just in hiding because she and Robert decided to have a secret baby. WHAT?
There is speculation that Patriots owner Bob Kraft has become a father again at age 76 after his much younger girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander secretly had a baby. Billionaire Kraft, who has four adult sons, and Lander, 38, have been dating for about five years. There were rumors they had broken up, but we’re told dancer, model and actress Lander was in fact pregnant and wanted to stay out of the public eye. She gave birth to the child last year, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six. Kraft, via his Patriots spokesman, declined to comment to us about the baby, saying, “This is a private matter.”
Kraft and statuesque blonde Lander went public again as a couple following the birth. They were photographed together at the 2018 Super Bowl, as well as on the red carpet at the Grammys and the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. They are expected to step out at the Oscars on Sunday.
Sources say that Kraft is “taking full care of Ricki and the baby,” and he has bought her a Los Angeles mansion and made some sizable financial investments on her behalf. But Kraft will not publicly discuss if he is the baby’s biological father, even with close friends.
However, Lander has been very open about her desire for a child, the sources added. One of the sources said, “Bob is fully supporting the child. There is a lot of tiptoeing around the subject at the Patriots offices. Everyone is afraid to openly talk about it.” The source added that Kraft’s four sons are anticipating that the Kraft family trust could be changed to provide for the child. In 2013 the sons asked to modify the three-decades-old family trust to give them more control over assets. The Massachusetts Supreme Court approved the move. Kraft’s spokesman also declined to comment on the trust.
Lander is nearly 40 years Kraft’s junior and 16 years younger than his oldest son. But friends say she brought the NFL owner companionship and happiness after the death of his wife, Myra, in 2011, which he said had left him so lonely he wasn’t sleeping or looking after himself.
I think if Robert Kraft wants to keep his stuff private, so be it. But it’s strange, right? It’s 2018 and people are still out here, having secret babies. People are still out here, making quiet financial arrangements for their “secret babies.” I also find it odd that his adult sons seem to be very concerned that Ricki and the baby will have their eyes on the family trust. Surely the trust is worth billions of dollars? Why not provide for this child too? Ugh.
(Also: are we supposed to think, from Page Six’s shady reporting, that the baby might not even be Kraft’s?)
Update: Well, well. There’s now a confirmation that Ricki did have a secret baby, but the baby is not Kraft’s? Kraft’s spokesperson says: “Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If there is an after life, the great Myra Kraft is looking down and saying: "WTF?"
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Patriots denied it this morning. They said the baby is not his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well that makes a bit more sense…I guess? Either she used a donor and they were always together or they were…on a break? My guess is he's not taking care of the baby, he's taking care of her. O….K… 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she wanted a baby and he too old and she left to get IVF with a donor sperm? She is almost 40, a lot of woman think about babies around that time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn't look 40. But I have no problem saying she's a freaking gold digger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I'm hearing on the radio this morning is that: it isn't his; she really wanted a baby; he wanted his kids with Myra to be his only children; she used a donor; he bought her a mansion in California; and supports her financially.
And this takes her baby out of any Kraft family inheritance scenario so all can remain peaceful but she's financially okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she was born in 1979, that makes her 39? So almost 40.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My boss is doing the same thing. He's wealthy (although not like Kraft), is divorced, has a much younger girlfriend who wanted a child. He has two with his ex-wife and doesn't want anymore but is financially providing for the girlfriend and her baby. The things some men will do…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well i think its the smart thing to do. Better to support the hot arm candy and her sperm donor baby than risk your fling fighting your children for inheritance.
This way he gets to keep the arm candy and his money is safe and he only has to spend what he wants on her.
Also, no child support if she leaves him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he was smart not fathering an ego baby.
It is much more respectful to his adult children and his late wife. It keeps money matters much easier and will keep the peace between everyone.
I have to say though. If this were my father, I would be livid and embarrassed by his behavior. I would be much angrier with him than I would with her. He looks like a damn fool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, it makes sense. She wanted top notch sperm, and I also speculate they'd wanted to have a girl since he has four boys. But yeah, what an odd relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose i am not sure his children shares your sentiment. I heard he loves his late wife dearly and pretty much was a wreck after she died. so his children are pretty happy that his father found someone that makes him happy and takes care of him. Cause they all know that she is just companionship and his one true love is still his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lightpurple: But she is a "dancer, model and actress" (LOL). Since it's not even his child, why can't she financially support herself?
I mean, she is with him purely for true love afterall 😂🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jamie
They may not. I would feel differently if he were my father. We don't really know how they feel privately because I wouldn't tell anyone else but family how I felt and I doubt they would either. I wouldn't want people snickering about my father and him looking like he paid for someone to be arm candy and pay attention to him. Like Paul McCartney's children felt about Heather Mills and they were right. My parents are deeply in love and happy together so I know he would be distraught, but I wouldn't want him to be desperate.
I would want him to have companionship, but I would want him to be with someone because they valued him as a person and not a retirement plan. He's got a lot of wonderful qualities to be appreciated.
It is his life and choices, but I love him dearly and wouldn't want him to the butt of many jokes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Myra was an amazing woman, indeed ❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they're keeping it a secret because they know everyone will judge the hell out of a 76 yo man having a baby with a 38 yo 'statuesque blonde' 'dancer, model and actress'?
Kraft doesn't get a pass if Mick Jagger (see other post) doesn't.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I am judging the hell out of him for having a baby at this age. If he wants to move on after the loss of the love of his life with a cute blonde for company, sure, more power to him. But that baby will barely know its father and we still don't know what impact age has on male genetic material.
And I agree with Kaiser. That trust is likely super flush and his other kids can afford to support one more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well. It could be that she wanted a child. She is 39. That's the age when the female biological clock ticks the loudest and if having a child is what she desires she may not want to miss the chance.
anyways, who knows if the baby is even his. Maybe she wanted a baby and he didn't, so they broke up. Then she went and got IVF with a donor sperm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I hate it when people talk about female biological clocks ticking. But yeah, true, if the baby is not his, than I don't see the problem either. As I said below: my point is about becoming a father at 76, not becoming a mother at 38.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but it's true. One of my best friend is on the same boat. She focused too much on her career when she was young and didn't date much. Now she is seriously considering getting a sperm donor because she's not sure she can find mr right before her window closes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
'focused too much on her career'? Statements like this always get me – so your friend's career is important to her, what's wrong with that? Not everyone wants kids, and if they do, they may not want them or be ready for them at 25.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nothing is wrong with that and she has a great career. I am merely repeating what she said to me, which is because she was too focused on her career she didn't end up dating much at all and now in her 40s, she thinks she is running out of time to find mr right. This is someone that has wanted children since she was a child, but just never got around to it thinking she has more time. Now she seriously considering getting a sperm donor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is such things as a work and home balance. Many woman can focus on their career and have children. If having a family and having children is your dream, like my friends, focusing solely on your career during yours 20s and 30s is not a great idea. since its hard to both find mr right and start a family in your 40s before your baby window closes. This is what my friend is facing.
My advice to her has been, get a baby first, find mr right after if having a biological child is that important to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i know she's a good deal younger than him but she's not super young–she's 38 per the article. and if they've been together for 5 years, i don't see what the big deal is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The big deal is that men of that age should not father children anymore. Just because they can, doesn't mean they should.
Apart from the fact that the kid will grow up without a father (how many good years does he have left at 76?) the chances of fathering an unhealthy child are massive at that age. As men grow older their bodies starts to churn out more defective sperm, which contain DNA mutations that could harm their babies-to-be. Cancer rates among offspring rise as their dads grow older. You're also more likely to have childhood leukemia with a 40+ dad. That's just a few examples, but there are many.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don't know for sure it wasn't AI.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just because he shouldn't father children anymore, that shouldn't prevent her from having a child if she wants a child. How do you know it's not donor sperm she is working with?
If i really want to be a mom and i'm 39. I don't care how much i love my husband or boyfriend, if they can't give me a child, i'm going to go get one. Either by adoption or donor sperm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, okay, if the baby is not his, than I don't see the problem either. Of course it's totally fine if SHE decided to have a baby. My point is about becoming a father at 76, not becoming a mother at 38.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don't judge people for how and when and with who they decide to have children. its no one's business but the parties' involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO EFFING WHAT? Live and let live, damn. People should just do whatever Cherry says once they reach a certain age? With all the bad in the world, an old dude (maybe) making babies with his love just ain't worth the rage credits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
apparently, he didn't want to have any more children and wanted his children to only be the ones he had with his wife (his one true love). So she went and got her own baby. He's taking care of her and the baby, but the baby won't be on the family trust.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chill, Baby Jane. Of course people should just do whatever they want. It's their choice. I'm judging, though. I think it's irresponsible to have a child when you're 76.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a mighty fine line you're walking. It's NONE of your business who procreates and how. Cloaking it in 'concern' isn't any less gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The team issued a statement congratulating her but pretty much saying the baby isn't his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
put this guy in blue jeans with a simple tee, a bank account of say $20,000 and see if she would have his baby..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm I think No? Maybe if you popped a trucker hat on his head he'd have a fighting chance but I still say No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
or, put her at 70 lbs heavier, wearing no makeup and dumpy clothes, bad skin, and see if he would keep her around as company…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth there too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt the baby is his. She probably had to use a donor.
He fell apart when his wife died. I know his sons were concerned and wanted him to live life again and have companionship. Men don't do well when they were married for that long. I'm sure the sons didn't expect a 34-year-old, or however old she was, to become his companion. But they've been together long enough that I imagine they've adjusted as long as she doesn't try to take advantage of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like his first wife was the big love of his life and trying to find someone else to "match" or "meet" her was a lost cause in his mind, so he picked someone different, someone who was nice and cute and a good companion. I typically side-eye men who go hard for arm candy but this seems…understandable to me. And you're right, they've been together a while and they both likely know the score.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He's Jewish and grew up Orthodox, so his decision to just have a companion makes sense.
He may be more conservative when it comes to the idea of marriage and sharing his name with someone other than his wife. There are also different schools of thought about the afterlife and spouses, and he may not believe in fathering a child outside of marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK I'm really missing something here. Why the secret. Sure the usual waaaay older rich white man with much younger girlfriend grossness (although at least she's not 21 or something); but his wife had passed away before they started dating and the sons are more than grown. Is it something to do with the trust? If you wanted it changed they were going to find out anyway. This is weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
maybe the secret is that she wanted a child and he didn't want to be an old dad. So she went and got her own kid with donor sperm. She is 39. she only have a few more years before she can't have children anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Becoming a parent at 76 is a stellar move. But what do I know, I don't have that kind of money. These people just lead different lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shades of Murdoch! Of course the family trust is in play—money trumps just about everything for a lot of people—you can never be too rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…ok. Weird but okay
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i have to stand up and give this gold digger a standing O.
to have a baby, and secure the bag, w/o the baby being his……
she is the queen of finessing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HEH: Right?! 😂👏👏👏 When it came out that he has adjusted the trust to include this child who, on top of not being biologically his, he hasn't adopted, I was just: HUH?????
Sis could have just gone out and had a one night stand and come back pregnant for all we know. (And before anyone yells at me, none of us know how this little one was concieved.) Good 'ole Bobby is so blinded by uh, "love", I doubt he asked too many questions. I kind of suspect that he may have had a vasectemy decades ago during his marriage to his beloved Myra. Just a guess though ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To quote a famous guitar player:
"Robert's a randy old bastard. It's time for the snip—you can't be a father at that age. Those poor kids!"
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! This!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get why a 76 year old man wants to sleep with and impregnate a 38 year old leggy blonde. But why does a 38 year old leggy blonde want to sleep with a 76 year old man? Oh yeah, it's the Melania thing, lol. I'm so jaded, maybe she admires his abs or tight butt. Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She loves his personality! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Old rich man doing what old rich men do: Date young and pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
meh. she's 38 not 25. I side eye, but
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to think people in these relationships are not generally in it for the sexual attraction. Romance isn’t the highest priority in all cultures or relationships, and theirs could be one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the New York City Ballet picture, he is standing on his toes to appear taller . . . ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zoomed in on that too and found it kinda pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look 38. Anyone knows her doctor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ikr?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks botoxed to hell and back to me – all of her features are at the bottom of her face while she has a smooth expanse of forehead acreage. I wonder what she looked like before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s too old to be fathering children. Children of old/er fathers have a much greater risk of developing a vast array of health issues while young (and later in life). Look up advanced paternal age syndrome. Additionally, he’s guaranteed to make this kid an orphan at a young age. Yes, I know young/er fathers can die too but that is the exception, not the rule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really believe he is the biological father? I don’t. I think she used donor sperm. She was 39 and wanted a child. He agreed to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kid won’t be an orphan, he/she does have a mother….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s too old to be fathering children. Children of old/er fathers have a much greater risk of developing a vast array of health issues while young (and later in life). Look up advanced paternal age syndrome. Additionally, he’s guaranteed to make this kid an orphan at a young age. Yes, I know young/er fathers can die too but that is the exception, not the rule. W
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get a paternity test. No way is his sperm able to fertilize her eggs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they already denied that the baby is his. So more likely than not, she wanted a baby and she went and got herself a baby with donor sperm. Lots of single woman her age are doing that nowadays. Window closing and have disposable income.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t hate. He’s been a widower for 7 years. You can scoff at her, what does she want with an old man, etc., but try dating a young man these days. Some can be horrible and it’s exhausting. To everyone who asks why would a young woman marry and old man, the answer is because a whole string of young men have worn that woman out with their BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m getting the feeling he’s not the dad. Maybe he didn’t want to be a dad again but said he’s support her in using a donor/not end the relationship because of it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt his sperm was viable, so used donor sperm. She probably wanted a child, close to 40, window closing, and he didn’t want to lose her, so accepted her desire and supported it.
As far as comments about age and dying, would people judge her for having IVF as a single woman, who didn’t have a rich older boyfriend, but instead just a 38-year-old woman who wanted a child? No one would judge that on here and call her selfish, and in that situation, the child has no father. The child will have a young-ish mother and a trust fund. The child will be fine. It’s not like he will be a burden on the child, having to take care of old parents, financially and emotionally drained.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I doubt his sperm was viable. I also thought about how it’s probably a win win for the Kraft family because they don’t have to change anything about what his kids will inherit. I’m sure the baby has a trust fund, like you said.
Idk, this seems ideal to me, given the situation? She’s almost 40, not some 19 year old that doesn’t know anything about the world, responsibly brought a baby into the world and will be taken care of. Could be way worse lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get money, girl!
They’re both adults and getting what they want out of the relationship. I’ll have plenty to say if their kid gets to us in 18 years with stories of his/her awful childhood, but I’m not going to police what a 38 year old woman chooses to do with her body or her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is now trending on social media that Kraft claims he is not the father even though he brought his girlfriend and baby a house in Los Angeles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m missing something? I see nothing that says the four sons are worried, only that the anticipate a change in the trust. The move to get more control happened five years ago, long before the baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the update but even without it; it’s no one’s business. I wouldn’t call it a secret, more like she’s just not high-profile enough for people to ask questions or care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sincerely respect women that can sleep with men that are 40 years their senior for the lifestyle. I just can’t even imagine🤢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call them “stomach of steel”. It’s almost a super human ability.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad that he and the kids THINK this baby will not disrupt their trust and assets but the reality is if these two live together and he supports her and the child… the courts may see things differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that the subject always turns to women’s biological clocks. Ugh I’m over that topic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like a Padma Lakshimi situation to me. She got knocked up by a younger guy (or a sperm donor) but rich Kraft will be “Daddy.” It’s good work if you can get it, I guess. ETA: there is always the possibility that the baby IS his, but due to security concerns and public perception, he’s saying it’s not. It only really matters to the people involved whose it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not the same as Padma. Padma wanted a kid and was not interested in Adam having rights to their daughter. He had to take her to court for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love how they always throw “actress” onto the girls resumes. Sure she is, and my Dad is Elvis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I look at him and he reminds me of the handyman at my old high school. I guess the fact that he has billions makes up for that face of his or his old age. To each their own I guess but still….I don’t know.
There was a girl I knew who dated an older married man for a while, he was around 45-50 she was 27. It was all well and good while he could provide for her (she went through some hard times and without his help she wouldn’t have made it). She stayed with him for his money, sex, life style BUT when she turned 30 something and started thinking about babies he backed down so fast and almost disappeared from her life. Of course she choose someone younger to have one. When he saw that. he wanted to talk to her and she told him that she didn’t want her baby to have and old father and she also wanted to have sex with a young man finally. She told me he cried. He still bought her a car and probably gave her money but he was no billionaire. But she told me if he was richer she would have had a baby with him without his consent for sure. It terrified me. I wonder how did he manage not to accidentally impregnate this blonde there???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the donor is a member of the team? There are a few guys on that team that I’d have their baby as long as it was conception not IVF 😉🙃
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry she’s not married to him I meant she’s only with him for $$$
Report this comment as spam or abuse