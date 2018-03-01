Did NE Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft have a ‘secret baby’ with his young GF? (update)

This one might be a bit off-side, we’ll see. Robert Kraft is the 76-year-old owner of the New England Patriots. He was married to his late wife Myra for decades, and they had four sons together (all of his sons are adults). After Myra died in 2011, Kraft was a single widower for a while, then he met someone new: a 30-something blonde named Ricki Noel Lander, seen in these photos. They’ve been together for several years, but there were rumors that Ricki and Robert broke up last year. But as it turns out, Ricki was just in hiding because she and Robert decided to have a secret baby. WHAT?

There is speculation that Patriots owner Bob Kraft has become a father again at age 76 after his much younger girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander secretly had a baby. Billionaire Kraft, who has four adult sons, and Lander, 38, have been dating for about five years. There were rumors they had broken up, but we’re told dancer, model and actress Lander was in fact pregnant and wanted to stay out of the public eye. She gave birth to the child last year, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six. Kraft, via his Patriots spokesman, declined to comment to us about the baby, saying, “This is a private matter.”

Kraft and statuesque blonde Lander went public again as a couple following the birth. They were photographed together at the 2018 Super Bowl, as well as on the red carpet at the Grammys and the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. They are expected to step out at the Oscars on Sunday.

Sources say that Kraft is “taking full care of Ricki and the baby,” and he has bought her a Los Angeles mansion and made some sizable financial investments on her behalf. But Kraft will not publicly discuss if he is the baby’s biological father, even with close friends.

However, Lander has been very open about her desire for a child, the sources added. One of the sources said, “Bob is fully supporting the child. There is a lot of tiptoeing around the subject at the Patriots offices. Everyone is afraid to openly talk about it.” The source added that Kraft’s four sons are anticipating that the Kraft family trust could be changed to provide for the child. In 2013 the sons asked to modify the three-decades-old family trust to give them more control over assets. The Massachusetts Supreme Court approved the move. Kraft’s spokesman also declined to comment on the trust.

Lander is nearly 40 years Kraft’s junior and 16 years younger than his oldest son. But friends say she brought the NFL owner companionship and happiness after the death of his wife, Myra, in 2011, which he said had left him so lonely he wasn’t sleeping or looking after himself.

I think if Robert Kraft wants to keep his stuff private, so be it. But it’s strange, right? It’s 2018 and people are still out here, having secret babies. People are still out here, making quiet financial arrangements for their “secret babies.” I also find it odd that his adult sons seem to be very concerned that Ricki and the baby will have their eyes on the family trust. Surely the trust is worth billions of dollars? Why not provide for this child too? Ugh.

(Also: are we supposed to think, from Page Six’s shady reporting, that the baby might not even be Kraft’s?)

Update: Well, well. There’s now a confirmation that Ricki did have a secret baby, but the baby is not Kraft’s? Kraft’s spokesperson says: “Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Lionel Richie

New York City Ballet 2016 Fall Gala

  1. lightpurple says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:24 am

    If there is an after life, the great Myra Kraft is looking down and saying: “WTF?”

    Reply
    • Pedro45 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:34 am

      The Patriots denied it this morning. They said the baby is not his.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:44 am

        Well that makes a bit more sense…I guess? Either she used a donor and they were always together or they were…on a break? My guess is he’s not taking care of the baby, he’s taking care of her. O….K… 🤔

      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:57 am

        Maybe she wanted a baby and he too old and she left to get IVF with a donor sperm? She is almost 40, a lot of woman think about babies around that time.

      • V4Real says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:02 am

        She doesn’t look 40. But I have no problem saying she’s a freaking gold digger.

      • lightpurple says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:07 am

        What I’m hearing on the radio this morning is that: it isn’t his; she really wanted a baby; he wanted his kids with Myra to be his only children; she used a donor; he bought her a mansion in California; and supports her financially.

        And this takes her baby out of any Kraft family inheritance scenario so all can remain peaceful but she’s financially okay.

      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:07 am

        she was born in 1979, that makes her 39? So almost 40.

      • Soni says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:17 am

        My boss is doing the same thing. He’s wealthy (although not like Kraft), is divorced, has a much younger girlfriend who wanted a child. He has two with his ex-wife and doesn’t want anymore but is financially providing for the girlfriend and her baby. The things some men will do…

      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:21 am

        well i think its the smart thing to do. Better to support the hot arm candy and her sperm donor baby than risk your fling fighting your children for inheritance.

        This way he gets to keep the arm candy and his money is safe and he only has to spend what he wants on her.

        Also, no child support if she leaves him.

      • magnoliarose says:
        March 1, 2018 at 11:13 am

        I think he was smart not fathering an ego baby.
        It is much more respectful to his adult children and his late wife. It keeps money matters much easier and will keep the peace between everyone.

        I have to say though. If this were my father, I would be livid and embarrassed by his behavior. I would be much angrier with him than I would with her. He looks like a damn fool.

      • BorderMollie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        Of course, it makes sense. She wanted top notch sperm, and I also speculate they’d wanted to have a girl since he has four boys. But yeah, what an odd relationship.

      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 3:09 pm

        @magnoliarose i am not sure his children shares your sentiment. I heard he loves his late wife dearly and pretty much was a wreck after she died. so his children are pretty happy that his father found someone that makes him happy and takes care of him. Cause they all know that she is just companionship and his one true love is still his wife.

      • PJ says:
        March 1, 2018 at 4:47 pm

        @Lightpurple: But she is a “dancer, model and actress” (LOL). Since it’s not even his child, why can’t she financially support herself?

        I mean, she is with him purely for true love afterall 😂🙄

      • magnoliarose says:
        March 1, 2018 at 7:51 pm

        @Jamie
        They may not. I would feel differently if he were my father. We don’t really know how they feel privately because I wouldn’t tell anyone else but family how I felt and I doubt they would either. I wouldn’t want people snickering about my father and him looking like he paid for someone to be arm candy and pay attention to him. Like Paul McCartney’s children felt about Heather Mills and they were right. My parents are deeply in love and happy together so I know he would be distraught, but I wouldn’t want him to be desperate.
        I would want him to have companionship, but I would want him to be with someone because they valued him as a person and not a retirement plan. He’s got a lot of wonderful qualities to be appreciated.
        It is his life and choices, but I love him dearly and wouldn’t want him to the butt of many jokes.

    • BCity says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      Myra was an amazing woman, indeed ❤️

      Reply
  2. Cherry says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Maybe they’re keeping it a secret because they know everyone will judge the hell out of a 76 yo man having a baby with a 38 yo ‘statuesque blonde’ ‘dancer, model and actress’?
    Kraft doesn’t get a pass if Mick Jagger (see other post) doesn’t.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:33 am

      I mean, I am judging the hell out of him for having a baby at this age. If he wants to move on after the loss of the love of his life with a cute blonde for company, sure, more power to him. But that baby will barely know its father and we still don’t know what impact age has on male genetic material.

      And I agree with Kaiser. That trust is likely super flush and his other kids can afford to support one more.

      Reply
      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:00 am

        Well. It could be that she wanted a child. She is 39. That’s the age when the female biological clock ticks the loudest and if having a child is what she desires she may not want to miss the chance.

        anyways, who knows if the baby is even his. Maybe she wanted a baby and he didn’t, so they broke up. Then she went and got IVF with a donor sperm.

      • Cherry says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:07 am

        Ugh. I hate it when people talk about female biological clocks ticking. But yeah, true, if the baby is not his, than I don’t see the problem either. As I said below: my point is about becoming a father at 76, not becoming a mother at 38.

      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:14 am

        but it’s true. One of my best friend is on the same boat. She focused too much on her career when she was young and didn’t date much. Now she is seriously considering getting a sperm donor because she’s not sure she can find mr right before her window closes.

      • A says:
        March 1, 2018 at 12:59 pm

        ‘focused too much on her career’? Statements like this always get me – so your friend’s career is important to her, what’s wrong with that? Not everyone wants kids, and if they do, they may not want them or be ready for them at 25.

      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 3:12 pm

        nothing is wrong with that and she has a great career. I am merely repeating what she said to me, which is because she was too focused on her career she didn’t end up dating much at all and now in her 40s, she thinks she is running out of time to find mr right. This is someone that has wanted children since she was a child, but just never got around to it thinking she has more time. Now she seriously considering getting a sperm donor.

      • Jamie says:
        March 1, 2018 at 3:16 pm

        There is such things as a work and home balance. Many woman can focus on their career and have children. If having a family and having children is your dream, like my friends, focusing solely on your career during yours 20s and 30s is not a great idea. since its hard to both find mr right and start a family in your 40s before your baby window closes. This is what my friend is facing.

        My advice to her has been, get a baby first, find mr right after if having a biological child is that important to her.

  3. bma says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:27 am

    i know she’s a good deal younger than him but she’s not super young–she’s 38 per the article. and if they’ve been together for 5 years, i don’t see what the big deal is.

    Reply
  4. trollontheloose says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:28 am

    put this guy in blue jeans with a simple tee, a bank account of say $20,000 and see if she would have his baby..

    Reply
  5. Jayna says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I doubt the baby is his. She probably had to use a donor.

    He fell apart when his wife died. I know his sons were concerned and wanted him to live life again and have companionship. Men don’t do well when they were married for that long. I’m sure the sons didn’t expect a 34-year-old, or however old she was, to become his companion. But they’ve been together long enough that I imagine they’ve adjusted as long as she doesn’t try to take advantage of him.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:43 am

      I feel like his first wife was the big love of his life and trying to find someone else to “match” or “meet” her was a lost cause in his mind, so he picked someone different, someone who was nice and cute and a good companion. I typically side-eye men who go hard for arm candy but this seems…understandable to me. And you’re right, they’ve been together a while and they both likely know the score.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:27 am

      He’s Jewish and grew up Orthodox, so his decision to just have a companion makes sense.
      He may be more conservative when it comes to the idea of marriage and sharing his name with someone other than his wife. There are also different schools of thought about the afterlife and spouses, and he may not believe in fathering a child outside of marriage.

      Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:29 am

    OK I’m really missing something here. Why the secret. Sure the usual waaaay older rich white man with much younger girlfriend grossness (although at least she’s not 21 or something); but his wife had passed away before they started dating and the sons are more than grown. Is it something to do with the trust? If you wanted it changed they were going to find out anyway. This is weird.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Becoming a parent at 76 is a stellar move. But what do I know, I don’t have that kind of money. These people just lead different lives.

    Reply
  8. ELX says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Shades of Murdoch! Of course the family trust is in play—money trumps just about everything for a lot of people—you can never be too rich.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:33 am

    …ok. Weird but okay

    Reply
    • heh says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:53 am

      i have to stand up and give this gold digger a standing O.
      to have a baby, and secure the bag, w/o the baby being his……
      she is the queen of finessing.

      Reply
      • PJ says:
        March 1, 2018 at 5:01 pm

        @HEH: Right?! 😂👏👏👏 When it came out that he has adjusted the trust to include this child who, on top of not being biologically his, he hasn’t adopted, I was just: HUH?????

        Sis could have just gone out and had a one night stand and come back pregnant for all we know. (And before anyone yells at me, none of us know how this little one was concieved.) Good ‘ole Bobby is so blinded by uh, “love”, I doubt he asked too many questions. I kind of suspect that he may have had a vasectemy decades ago during his marriage to his beloved Myra. Just a guess though ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  10. QueenB says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:33 am

    To quote a famous guitar player:
    “Robert’s a randy old bastard. It’s time for the snip—you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I get why a 76 year old man wants to sleep with and impregnate a 38 year old leggy blonde. But why does a 38 year old leggy blonde want to sleep with a 76 year old man? Oh yeah, it’s the Melania thing, lol. I’m so jaded, maybe she admires his abs or tight butt. Ha!

    Reply
  12. withtwolimes says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:38 am

    In the New York City Ballet picture, he is standing on his toes to appear taller . . . ha!

    Reply
  13. Hazel says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:38 am

    She doesn’t look 38. Anyone knows her doctor? ;)

    Reply
  14. Ann says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:41 am

    He’s too old to be fathering children. Children of old/er fathers have a much greater risk of developing a vast array of health issues while young (and later in life). Look up advanced paternal age syndrome. Additionally, he’s guaranteed to make this kid an orphan at a young age. Yes, I know young/er fathers can die too but that is the exception, not the rule.

    Reply
  15. Ann says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:41 am

    He’s too old to be fathering children. Children of old/er fathers have a much greater risk of developing a vast array of health issues while young (and later in life). Look up advanced paternal age syndrome. Additionally, he’s guaranteed to make this kid an orphan at a young age. Yes, I know young/er fathers can die too but that is the exception, not the rule. W

    Reply
  16. Green Is Good says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Get a paternity test. No way is his sperm able to fertilize her eggs.

    Reply
  17. heather says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I can’t hate. He’s been a widower for 7 years. You can scoff at her, what does she want with an old man, etc., but try dating a young man these days. Some can be horrible and it’s exhausting. To everyone who asks why would a young woman marry and old man, the answer is because a whole string of young men have worn that woman out with their BS.

    Reply
  18. HelloSunshine says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I’m getting the feeling he’s not the dad. Maybe he didn’t want to be a dad again but said he’s support her in using a donor/not end the relationship because of it?

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      March 1, 2018 at 9:01 am

      I doubt his sperm was viable, so used donor sperm. She probably wanted a child, close to 40, window closing, and he didn’t want to lose her, so accepted her desire and supported it.

      As far as comments about age and dying, would people judge her for having IVF as a single woman, who didn’t have a rich older boyfriend, but instead just a 38-year-old woman who wanted a child? No one would judge that on here and call her selfish, and in that situation, the child has no father. The child will have a young-ish mother and a trust fund. The child will be fine. It’s not like he will be a burden on the child, having to take care of old parents, financially and emotionally drained.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:15 am

        Yeah I doubt his sperm was viable. I also thought about how it’s probably a win win for the Kraft family because they don’t have to change anything about what his kids will inherit. I’m sure the baby has a trust fund, like you said.
        Idk, this seems ideal to me, given the situation? She’s almost 40, not some 19 year old that doesn’t know anything about the world, responsibly brought a baby into the world and will be taken care of. Could be way worse lol

  19. Des says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Get money, girl!

    They’re both adults and getting what they want out of the relationship. I’ll have plenty to say if their kid gets to us in 18 years with stories of his/her awful childhood, but I’m not going to police what a 38 year old woman chooses to do with her body or her life.

    Reply
  20. Lila says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:09 am

    It is now trending on social media that Kraft claims he is not the father even though he brought his girlfriend and baby a house in Los Angeles.

    Reply
  21. Honeybadger says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Maybe I’m missing something? I see nothing that says the four sons are worried, only that the anticipate a change in the trust. The move to get more control happened five years ago, long before the baby.

    Reply
  22. Jessica says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I saw the update but even without it; it’s no one’s business. I wouldn’t call it a secret, more like she’s just not high-profile enough for people to ask questions or care.

    Reply
  23. Reef says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I sincerely respect women that can sleep with men that are 40 years their senior for the lifestyle. I just can’t even imagine🤢

    Reply
  24. hkk says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I’m glad that he and the kids THINK this baby will not disrupt their trust and assets but the reality is if these two live together and he supports her and the child… the courts may see things differently.

    Reply
  25. Jeanine says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I hate that the subject always turns to women’s biological clocks. Ugh I’m over that topic

    Reply
  26. she's an idiot says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Sounds like a Padma Lakshimi situation to me. She got knocked up by a younger guy (or a sperm donor) but rich Kraft will be “Daddy.” It’s good work if you can get it, I guess. ETA: there is always the possibility that the baby IS his, but due to security concerns and public perception, he’s saying it’s not. It only really matters to the people involved whose it is.

    Reply
  27. LittlefishMom says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Love how they always throw “actress” onto the girls resumes. Sure she is, and my Dad is Elvis.

    Reply
  28. Egla says:
    March 1, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    I look at him and he reminds me of the handyman at my old high school. I guess the fact that he has billions makes up for that face of his or his old age. To each their own I guess but still….I don’t know.
    There was a girl I knew who dated an older married man for a while, he was around 45-50 she was 27. It was all well and good while he could provide for her (she went through some hard times and without his help she wouldn’t have made it). She stayed with him for his money, sex, life style BUT when she turned 30 something and started thinking about babies he backed down so fast and almost disappeared from her life. Of course she choose someone younger to have one. When he saw that. he wanted to talk to her and she told him that she didn’t want her baby to have and old father and she also wanted to have sex with a young man finally. She told me he cried. He still bought her a car and probably gave her money but he was no billionaire. But she told me if he was richer she would have had a baby with him without his consent for sure. It terrified me. I wonder how did he manage not to accidentally impregnate this blonde there???

    Reply
  29. Victoria says:
    March 1, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I wonder if the donor is a member of the team? There are a few guys on that team that I’d have their baby as long as it was conception not IVF 😉🙃

    Reply
  30. cf86713 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Sorry she’s not married to him I meant she’s only with him for $$$

    Reply

