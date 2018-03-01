“Armie Hammer threw some petty shade at a Buzzfeed writer” links

Armie Hammer took a swipe at that same Buzzfeed writer he beefed with last year. Armie, maybe this was how you talked your way out of an Oscar nom? [Dlisted]
Wait, what? So did Taylor Swift go to Big Sur with Joe Alwyn and Karlie Kloss… or what? This is confusing. [LaineyGossip]
Chris Hemsworth in a Men In Black spinoff? [Looper]
The New York Times’ Opinions page is a dumpster fire. [Pajiba]
Kristen Stewart went for black-and-white at a Chanel event. [JustJared]
Shemar Moore’s body is bangin’. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I didn’t even read this THR story on Harvey Weinstein, props to Jezebel for getting through it. It sounds like garbage. [Jezebel]
Stephen Colbert interviewed Omarosa. Meh. [OMG Blog]
Anne, your glass seems chronically half empty… maybe try meditating? Or even medicating? #chillpillneeded
— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) February 27, 2018
I can’t with this guy! When will Hollywood stop trying to to make him happen?
He’s such a mediocre actor, it was cringey to watch him on any scene with Timothée on CMBYN.
I don’t get the appeal of him either. I didn’t even know who he was until recently.
Gee I agree with you 💯. Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander are the people I don’t get??? What’s so special about them anyway? They’re both mediocre and boring.
Alicia Vikander, amen! I thought I was the only one who thought this way!
Thank you Kiki! I just don’t get either of them. They are just bland. I don’t want the people I watch on a screen to be bland.
agreed about Armi and Alicia. Alicia was only good in Ex Machina because she plays a robot… that’s about her range.
@Kiki THANK YOU!! I keep saying that Armie is the male Alicia. Bland, mediocre actors who for some reason are pushed into the spotlight. And his whole interaction with Anne Peterson- right from the start- proves her points by the tenfold. He’s a spoilt brat.
Right? But don’t dare say it or it means you’re “bitter.”
I can’t stand him. He’s just making himself look petty and childish. Get over it, Armie! It takes so much strength, you face so much rejection to make it in Hollywood, and he can’t get over one bad article? How did he get this far with his nonstop pity partying?
Why does Hammer care about the VF article? It IS banal!
Can’t stand him or his mediocre self. Let this be the year we stop rewarding mediocre white men
His big mouth supposedly costed him his Oscar nom. Does this guy ever learn?
Armie’s cranky.
Minx, I can confirm his cranky-ness. But his wife is a knockout and simply a lovely, personable lady. Pretty creative too. And that night – this was a retail/LA situation, I would have been pretty cranky too tho, considering the scenario, so I gave him a pass.
Saw her on some cooking clips and interviews on YouTube and she seemed sweet, very warm, and well mannered but in a genuine way. None of that “tightness” or awkwardness you get with lots of HW celebs. For some reason from her photos I expected her personality to be cold, haughty, and fake.
Bravo Jezebel! Now I know not to read that “ladies weren’t nice to Harvey” garbage. If they weren’t nice to him? Turns out they were right not to be. Female instincts can be right on when we listen to them. He’s a waste of oxygen.
Hemsworth in Men in Black? Oh thank god they found a white male named “Chris” to star in their franchise! I was so worried they might not find a white man for the part! And he’s blond! Such diversity!
All kidding aside it’s a good move. He’s good at comedy and seems to be accepting he’ll never be a serious or important actor. Goofy franchises will pay the bills well, and no one cares about him in anything else. If it’s a hit, he’s covered. If it’s a flop though? Yeah that might actually be it except for Thor 4 and 5.
Seriously, what is wrong with this guy? What year is this that he thinks it’s cool to casually tell someone to medicate themselves. Sorry you had a negative article written about you bro, clearly you’re showing that you’re SO much better than that.
Sexist, ableist, AND petty. Impressive for one tweet. More impressive for the fact that wasn’t even criticizing Lawrence herself, just the article’s writing.
SO petty. not feeling the sexist label. ‘ableism’… I had to look it up(!) since when is it out of line to tell someone to chill? or to take a pill?? can’t we agree Armie should do both?
It’s sexist because he’s implying she’s irrational, despite the fact that a.) she made a fair case with her original article that was well-reasoned, b.) he’s clearly emotionally invested well beyond where most of us would be, c.) her emotions do not invalidate her ability to make a reasonable argument or opinion.
It’s ableist because it makes light of the reality of clinical medication dependence and furthers the narrative of mental health issues being “wrong” and “problematic.”
And honestly, I’m not even going to get into the gross history of how the mental health community has treated women, of how women have been legitimately “medicated” to control “hysteria,” but it’s there and it’s really unfortunate that Hammer clearly isn’t thinking through the implications of a man telling a woman to sit down, shut up, and drug herself.
I personally wouldn’t tell someone to take a pill to calm down. It’s reductive and not super sensitive to people with anxiety disorders.
You’re reading too much.
Armie tried bullying a woman and this in the time of Me Too movement isn’t getting enough press. He’s a weak, male with a fragile ego. Why shouldn’t she criticize such banality and entitlement? Also, he didn’t deserve an Oscar nomination. He also doesn’t deserve to be anywhere but on the C list.
Gods, he really is dumb. Not only is he petty and vicious, he also didn’t get her tweet about JLaw AT ALL. Another useless white privileged dude who – like she wrote – in spite of years of trying, is not going to happen.
Uh, how exactly is he useless? This horrible attitude to actually quite nice white dudes like Armie is totally unnecessary. Remember SHE was rude to him first, not the other way around.
Team Armie. This writer is the WORST and Armie has every right to defend himself and other actors. Saw CMBYN and Armie was brilliant in it. He also comes across as very intelligent and likeable as well as gracious in interviews and has been incredibly generous to his co-star Timothee Chalamet.
This writer deserved to get called out. She keeps taking shots at actors who are actually pretty decent people and needs to crawl back under her rock.
Just from reading the tweet I read it as the interview was banal, not necessarily a swipe at J.Law (I could be wrong). I don’t know if I can bring myself to read it though, Vanity Fair starlet interviews are historically tedious. But I guess he has previous bitter beef. If it’s the same takedown I’m thinking of it was pretty hardcore and cruel, and I could care less about him one way or the other.
Lana, do you know any examples of Anne Helen Petersen being nasty ? I follow her on Twitter and I haven’t seen her attacking actors, or anyone else, really. She mostly tweets out pieces that she thinks are well written or interesting, and brings attention to issues facing Native American/indigenous communities in the American West. I don’t find her to be particularly abrasive.
She once referred to Jennifer Aniston as the human embodiment of coconut water. Which is shady but pretty mild.
Thank you! I agree with Armie on all and that bland bitter writer should be unemployed.
Team Armie, for sure. Whatever color or gender or financial status one is born with/into, he’s got cojones. Strong Insta game, too.
I like Anne Helen Petersen’s writing. I found her a while back when looking for information about vintage (1930s/40s) movie stars. Her Twitter is also a great aggregator of interesting articles about Hollywood and women’s issues.
I think the problem is here, though, that she wrote a piece on Armie Hammer in the same way that she used to write about long-deceased actors, i.e. too clinically and sharply when the subject is alive to read about himself dissected with academic precision on a high-profile viral content site. Goodness knows there is a sea of negativity about any celebrity at any time, but this really came across like a callous longform hit piece of an actor fading to the B list at best — and interesting/entertaining to read if you’re not the subject of it.
On the other hand, is the basic point of her article, “Go away Armie Hammer and give more worthy people a shot” that much different from the “Shut up”s and “Go away”s we come across gossip sites and clickhole news sites every day? Again, having a PhD-level (she has a PhD) analysis of his perceived uselessness is of a different register. I think at the very least he’s entitled to clap back.
That people were threatening to come to her house and harm her (and her dog) to salve his wounded honor is a whole other issue, however. She actually used it to raise awareness about difficulties for female journalists; this article is chilling: https://www.cjr.org/special_report/reporting-female-harassment-journalism.php
Perhaps Armie Hammer could have considered those threats to her safety before implicitly kicking his fan hive in her direction again.
interesting comment Ally. I read Petersen’s article, and she makes great points and is a very good writer. Also, it would burn if I was the subject! So definitely interesting what you say about a too clinical, PhD-level analysis of a living subject. I think her main theme is the privilege afforded certain types of people (like Armie), so perhaps she could have given examples of others and not just focused on this one actor? (it would be interesting too maybe, not just to spare his feelings or whatever!)
Very well-said (written), thanks.
