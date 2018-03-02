Meghan Markle & Harry invite members of the public to see their wedding procession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh Castle

We’re getting more information and speculation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. The British and American media outlets are obsessed with trying to figure out who is invited and who is not, which is weird because… I’m pretty sure that the invitations have already gone out, don’t you think? People know by now if they’re invited, I’m sure. Anyway, Kensington Palace has released some new information about the people invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle to view the carriage procession:

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.

In addition to the Carriage Procession in Windsor, they have today shared some further details of how the public will be involved on May 19th. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom, and their wedding guests, at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. This group will be made up of:

1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

200 people from a range of charities and organisations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

100 pupils from two local schools: The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, Windsor Castle – both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community.

610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George’s Chapel community.

530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

[From Royal.UK]

A nice gesture? Sure. But am I the only thinking “if you wanted to invite all of these people to enjoy your wedding day, why not have your wedding in a bigger venue in the first place?” Like, some of these people could have been invited to the actual wedding, if only Meghan and Harry had decided to marry in London, in Westminster or another large church. It will be exciting for the schoolkids and the members of the Windsor Castle community, etc, to come out for the procession, but the members of charities and foundations and the staffers who work with and for Harry? Where’s their wedding invite?

Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

63 Responses to “Meghan Markle & Harry invite members of the public to see their wedding procession”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I don’t know why but I find the idea of inviting all of these people to only stand outside of the church to watch you come in and out, seems kind of… hilarious and insulting? it’s like they they want the optics of mingling with the peasants and caring about their charities but they don’t actually want the peasants at the wedding.

    Reply
    • Becks says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

      Yes you said what I was trying to say much better. There is something verging on insulting about this. If it was just a “first come first serve” thing, and people who wanted badly to see them got there early and then got in, that would be slightly different to me. But they are inviting people?

      “you’re not good enough to come for the wedding, but come stand around outside! You can catch a glimpse of royalty!”

      Reply
    • ELX says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:59 am

      My guess is the government did not want to pay for a BIG London wedding for the second son, but underestimated the level of interest these two are generating and now they’re trying to open things up a bit.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:02 am

      Same thing Edward and Sophie did in 1999, as I wrote lower down. Could be related to security, to have the closer-in folks vetted.

      Reply
    • Addie says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:29 am

      It comes across as wanting to control the optics by hand-picking the crowd, as well as making sure there IS a crowd in the first place. And the ‘right’ crowd. Like extras on a movie set who will wave and cheer on cue. Hence, they will be drawn from the usual obedient suspects: children (on a Saturday for God’s sake), charities associated with Harry and royals etc… They don’t want anyone there who may make a fuss so they’re packing the area with approved people. It’s insulting and patronising to be asked to wait outside to cheer because they are unwelcome at the wedding.

      Reply
  2. Becks says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    So they are inviting people to come wait outside for them to arrive and then to hang around during the ceremony to see them depart? It seems like a nice gesture but also kind of weird.

    Reply
  3. Apple Hat says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:48 am

    It just looks so patently obviously pandering.

    I’m so very worried about a weekend of terrible fashion and hats from tourists and certain UK folk over that weekend, as well. Like when the Essex crowd arrives at Ascot.*

    *this is half-jest, please take it as such. But seriously, I hope the cheap fascinators are kept to a minimum.

    Reply
  4. Sarita says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I have just signed this petition to the UK parliament to commit no public money to this wedding, and to publish a report of all costs to the taxpayer. You can sign it too here:

    https://www.republic.org.uk/petition/royal-wedding

    Reply
  5. Fa says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Those two are so naive what kind of publicity this is?

    Reply
  6. Honey says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Where is sixer?

    Reply
  7. Levin says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Why are they inviting people to stand outside of the church? Doesn’t the public come out and do that anyway? When I saw the headline, I actually thought people were being invited to the actual wedding. ☹️

    Reply
  8. Beta says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:59 am

    People are invited inside the castle grounds. Normal people would not get there. Windsor is a different thing all together.
    Some charity staff will likely still be invited to the wedding ceremony, but those who will be outside are some who benefit from those charities.

    Reply
  9. Enough Already says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Is this wise given the earlier outcry from the homeless community?

    This is one of those ideas that sounded much better in meetings. Actually, it feels like an agency that hires extras for crowd scenes came up with this. No question who will be blamed for this idea and who will be painted as the innocent one.

    Reply
  10. Beluga says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:09 am

    What would be lovely is if they provide some sort of garden party for the invitees. Get some entertainment and food in and give them a day out during and after the ceremony.

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:11 am

    2640 people? That seems like a lot. I bet all a lot of them will see is the back of some other random persons head.

    Reply
  12. notasugarhere says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:13 am

    This is similar to what Sophie and Edward did for their wedding at Windsor. It may be a way of letting people participate in a public setting while also being able to have some control (for security reasons) of which members of the public are allowed how close.

    Reply
  13. starryfish says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

    This is standard, they did the same with Edward & Sophie’s wedding at Windsor. There will still be charity representatives invited to the actual church.

    Reply
  14. Sam says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I see nothing wrong with this.Edward and Sophie did this with 8,000 and they managed fine so they can definitely manage 2,000+

    Reply
  15. minx says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Can’t wait.

    Reply
  16. Guest says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:29 am

    They should have held it at a larger venue. I was reading that the town is worried about being able to find space for all the people they anticipate. Did No one really think harry weddings wouldn’t be a big draw?

    Reply
  17. Enough Already says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I wonder where they’ll honeymoon?

    Reply
  18. Danielle says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Who is doing their pr its like they want a backlash twenty pounds says it rains on the day and the peasants get soaked

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:13 am

      Rain on the wedding day is considered good luck in the BRF.

      It rained buckets on Letizia and Felipe’s wedding day. You can see the water splashing up out of the soaked outdoor carpet when the car with the bride drove up. Still ended up with a crowd outside the church in the small space provided.

      Reply
  19. All About Eve says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:57 am

    This is just KP spin to make the wedding seem inclusive, and it is actually not the case. The ‘invited’ few will stand outside like the rest of the public & only those in front will get to have a proper view of the guests arriving. I personally find it insulting to invite charities & children, just to have them stand outside for hours like props.

    KP also mention they want to invite people from all backgrounds but how are those from poorer backgrounds going to afford the transport & accommodation? Windsor is a very hard place to get to & some hotels are reportedly charging thousands for a room.

    Reply
  20. HeyThere! says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Seems strange and insulting! “Here is an exclusive invite to stand outside my party to to watch me come and go!’ LOL’s Thanks for the laugh today.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment