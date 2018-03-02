Meghan Markle & Harry invite members of the public to see their wedding procession

We’re getting more information and speculation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. The British and American media outlets are obsessed with trying to figure out who is invited and who is not, which is weird because… I’m pretty sure that the invitations have already gone out, don’t you think? People know by now if they’re invited, I’m sure. Anyway, Kensington Palace has released some new information about the people invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle to view the carriage procession:
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.
In addition to the Carriage Procession in Windsor, they have today shared some further details of how the public will be involved on May 19th. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom, and their wedding guests, at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. This group will be made up of:
1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.
200 people from a range of charities and organisations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.
100 pupils from two local schools: The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, Windsor Castle – both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community.
610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George’s Chapel community.
530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.
A nice gesture? Sure. But am I the only thinking “if you wanted to invite all of these people to enjoy your wedding day, why not have your wedding in a bigger venue in the first place?” Like, some of these people could have been invited to the actual wedding, if only Meghan and Harry had decided to marry in London, in Westminster or another large church. It will be exciting for the schoolkids and the members of the Windsor Castle community, etc, to come out for the procession, but the members of charities and foundations and the staffers who work with and for Harry? Where’s their wedding invite?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
I don’t know why but I find the idea of inviting all of these people to only stand outside of the church to watch you come in and out, seems kind of… hilarious and insulting? it’s like they they want the optics of mingling with the peasants and caring about their charities but they don’t actually want the peasants at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes you said what I was trying to say much better. There is something verging on insulting about this. If it was just a “first come first serve” thing, and people who wanted badly to see them got there early and then got in, that would be slightly different to me. But they are inviting people?
“you’re not good enough to come for the wedding, but come stand around outside! You can catch a glimpse of royalty!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, it comes across as a little self important…like hey aren’t you soooo lucky we picked you ti come stand outside our party! But I am also befuddled by why one would WANT to go stand outside, so what do I know.
My mother in law on the other hands is cross stitching commemorative tea towels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is no different than what they did for Sophie and Edward’s wedding. They held a lottery. Those attending will obviously be folk who shown interest and are nominated by someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is the government did not want to pay for a BIG London wedding for the second son, but underestimated the level of interest these two are generating and now they’re trying to open things up a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same thing Edward and Sophie did in 1999, as I wrote lower down. Could be related to security, to have the closer-in folks vetted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t the British citizens support the monarchy? Or are the Royals self-supporting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Belle – the British taxpayer supports the monarchy through their allowances, and also through income from the properties ‘owned’ by the crown…I would argue their ‘private’ income also in some way belongs to the people/commonwealth as it is historically derived from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It comes across as wanting to control the optics by hand-picking the crowd, as well as making sure there IS a crowd in the first place. And the ‘right’ crowd. Like extras on a movie set who will wave and cheer on cue. Hence, they will be drawn from the usual obedient suspects: children (on a Saturday for God’s sake), charities associated with Harry and royals etc… They don’t want anyone there who may make a fuss so they’re packing the area with approved people. It’s insulting and patronising to be asked to wait outside to cheer because they are unwelcome at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they are inviting people to come wait outside for them to arrive and then to hang around during the ceremony to see them depart? It seems like a nice gesture but also kind of weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s weird
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just looks so patently obviously pandering.
I’m so very worried about a weekend of terrible fashion and hats from tourists and certain UK folk over that weekend, as well. Like when the Essex crowd arrives at Ascot.*
*this is half-jest, please take it as such. But seriously, I hope the cheap fascinators are kept to a minimum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have just signed this petition to the UK parliament to commit no public money to this wedding, and to publish a report of all costs to the taxpayer. You can sign it too here:
https://www.republic.org.uk/petition/royal-wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Why THIS wedding? They are that unpopular, huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the racists who believe Harry’s her poor innocent victim who deserves better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t say that as much as optics aren’t great, economy isn’t exactly booming post Brexit vote, there’s likely to be at least one enormously expensive BRF funeral this year, and he’s not a future king.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Klutzy girl, seems a bit silly to imply people are only allowed to have two states of mind: racist, or happy to have tax dollars spent on another person’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@klutxy_girl no – sorry nothing to do with race (at least for me) – more to do with our public services being slashed left and right, our pensions being cut (see UCU industrial action), public sector salaries being stagnated.
The LAST think we should be spending public funds on is a private party for two very wealthy people.
I agree that plenty of hateful twats have been awful about this couple. I have no issue with her (I think she is lovely) but it’s not my job, as a tax payer, to pay for their wedding. And, if we ARE to pay for it with public funds, in any way, there should be transparency.
Also – I think as a woman who had a career and could have done so much MORE with her life, she is too good for Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(Looks like I should have clarified that I’ve only seen the racist misogynists pushing this petition at others because they don’t want Meghan ruining their poor, precious Harry and he needs saved).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone help me find the same petition for William and Kate’s wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure if you’re just what-abouting but people did express a similar sentiment about cost at that time – here’s an article :
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2010/nov/16/royal-wedding-bill-cost
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, but where is the petition? It was only 2011. Same group raised concerns but no petition. I’m curious about the extra step, but, frankly, whatever. I think this is a terrible idea on Markle’s end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because William is the future Monarch? I think, whatever one’s feelings on the monarchy, we understand we’ll be on the hook for a wedding, a coronation, and eventually, a funeral for the King or Queen.
I’m sure there were petitions for that exact thing! But they’d have been utterly unrealistic. They weren’t going to elope or get friends to set up a tent in a field.
But I think asking people to chip in for Harry, or Beatrice, etc., is taking the mick a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also waiting for the petition against paying for Eugenies wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sam, there’s no petition because that was never going to happen in the first place – Eugenie’s family will pay for the wedding, tax payers will end up paying for extra policing (no real way around that).
That is what people would like for Harry as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apple Hat,Thats the same as Harry and Meghans so again wheres the petition against that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps I’m not understanding you Sam -
Why would there be one? Because it was always going to be the case that Eugenie’s wedding would be like that. No need for a petition.
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The family is paying for Harry and Meghan just like they did for William and Kate and Eugenie and Jack…
So what is the real issue?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Signed it. Thanks for letting us peasants know about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha yes you really did
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for petition link, duly signed. Hope it gains traction. I would much rather contribute to finding solutions to the homelessness issue than have a penny of my taxes supporting this ridiculously and borderline offensively pampered couple. No offence to Meghan, I like her, but that she and Harry can’t see how inappropriate it would be for them to benefit from public money, then it really doesn’t say much about their alleged social consciousness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
did you really…dont see anything after Suzy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Sarita! Glad I’m not the only republican on this site x
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those two are so naive what kind of publicity this is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is sixer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s left us for Ireland. I hope she’ll be back for the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are they inviting people to stand outside of the church? Doesn’t the public come out and do that anyway? When I saw the headline, I actually thought people were being invited to the actual wedding. ☹️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are invited inside the castle grounds. Normal people would not get there. Windsor is a different thing all together.
Some charity staff will likely still be invited to the wedding ceremony, but those who will be outside are some who benefit from those charities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this wise given the earlier outcry from the homeless community?
This is one of those ideas that sounded much better in meetings. Actually, it feels like an agency that hires extras for crowd scenes came up with this. No question who will be blamed for this idea and who will be painted as the innocent one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What would be lovely is if they provide some sort of garden party for the invitees. Get some entertainment and food in and give them a day out during and after the ceremony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Medieval royal weddings were feast days for the villages and food and drink were provided. Something similar with tea and refreshments would be nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tea! No, they can do better. Wine and finger food!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2640 people? That seems like a lot. I bet all a lot of them will see is the back of some other random persons head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is similar to what Sophie and Edward did for their wedding at Windsor. It may be a way of letting people participate in a public setting while also being able to have some control (for security reasons) of which members of the public are allowed how close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, security is a good point. They’ve already had one serious threat against them that’s been made public and I’d be amazed if that was the only one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah thanks for that info. That makes it less weird if there’s a precedent for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really did Ed and Soph get married when the country had just decided to commit economic suicide with Brexit and in a period of severe austerity. If not, it’s not the same thing at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So every other royal wedding gets paid for, just not the one where the prince is marrying the divorced, black, American? Got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well in that case, call off the wedding!! Give me a break…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is standard, they did the same with Edward & Sophie’s wedding at Windsor. There will still be charity representatives invited to the actual church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see nothing wrong with this.Edward and Sophie did this with 8,000 and they managed fine so they can definitely manage 2,000+
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should have held it at a larger venue. I was reading that the town is worried about being able to find space for all the people they anticipate. Did No one really think harry weddings wouldn’t be a big draw?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The major expense with royal weddings is security. Maybe they don’t want to send the wrong message during Brexit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder where they’ll honeymoon?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is doing their pr its like they want a backlash twenty pounds says it rains on the day and the peasants get soaked
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rain on the wedding day is considered good luck in the BRF.
It rained buckets on Letizia and Felipe’s wedding day. You can see the water splashing up out of the soaked outdoor carpet when the car with the bride drove up. Still ended up with a crowd outside the church in the small space provided.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just KP spin to make the wedding seem inclusive, and it is actually not the case. The ‘invited’ few will stand outside like the rest of the public & only those in front will get to have a proper view of the guests arriving. I personally find it insulting to invite charities & children, just to have them stand outside for hours like props.
KP also mention they want to invite people from all backgrounds but how are those from poorer backgrounds going to afford the transport & accommodation? Windsor is a very hard place to get to & some hotels are reportedly charging thousands for a room.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, this is the same thing Edward and Sophie did, it isn’t exclusive to this wedding. Likely a way to have some security control of who is allowed closest to the Church. In this era of terrorist attacks and soft targets? I’m surprised they are having any members of the public anywhere nearby, a carriage procession, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the invitations will come with travel and accommodation vouchers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems strange and insulting! “Here is an exclusive invite to stand outside my party to to watch me come and go!’ LOL’s Thanks for the laugh today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse