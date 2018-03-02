“Lee Pace says he’s dated women and he’s dated men” links

Lee Pace was asked if labels himself as a gay actor and he said “I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women. I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say—I find your question intrusive.” [Dlisted]

If Olivia Culpo isn’t pregnant then she needs to fire her stylist. [Go Fug Yourself]

SZA talks about the Grammy drama & how she’ll always give a sh-t. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Red Sparrow: it’s like faux-feminism for frat bros? [Pajiba]

Donald Glover bought 113 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. [Wonderwall]

Russia will let all of the drugs into the World Cup. [The Blemish]

John Krasinski talks a lot about his wife in his Playboy interview. [Buzzfeed]

Everyone says this story would make a good Lifetime movie. Honestly, I want to see it as a prestige HBO TV-movie or miniseries called Big Little Cheesecake. [Starcasm]

Kelly Dodd vacations in Aspen. [Reality Tea]

Please watch this Chadwick Boseman-Jimmy Fallon video because you will cry. [Jezebel]