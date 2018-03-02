“Lee Pace says he’s dated women and he’s dated men” links

Lee Pace was asked if labels himself as a gay actor and he said “I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women. I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say—I find your question intrusive.” [Dlisted]
If Olivia Culpo isn’t pregnant then she needs to fire her stylist. [Go Fug Yourself]
SZA talks about the Grammy drama & how she’ll always give a sh-t. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Red Sparrow: it’s like faux-feminism for frat bros? [Pajiba]
Donald Glover bought 113 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. [Wonderwall]
Russia will let all of the drugs into the World Cup. [The Blemish]
John Krasinski talks a lot about his wife in his Playboy interview. [Buzzfeed]
Everyone says this story would make a good Lifetime movie. Honestly, I want to see it as a prestige HBO TV-movie or miniseries called Big Little Cheesecake. [Starcasm]
Kelly Dodd vacations in Aspen. [Reality Tea]
Please watch this Chadwick Boseman-Jimmy Fallon video because you will cry. [Jezebel]
I’ve had the biggest crash on Lee back when that “Miss Pettigrew” movie was out. He is a lovely, lovely man.
Yes, he is and his voice is so, so sexy.
His voice is heavenly. It’s a draw for me between Lee Pace and Tom Hiddleston when it comes to voice.
I found him distractingly beautiful in Lincoln. Like okay, yes, the Lincolns are doing this important stuff and DDL is amazing and Tommy Lee Jones character is really doing interesting things and look James Spader but can we please put the camera back on that gorgeous man in Congress?
He is mighty fine but I still would with James Spader *swoon*. Better still they can both read to me – at the same time, that would be the best experience EVER!!
@Rhys… yes, he did, withvthat peach fuzz. I watched him Pushing Daisies, but the camera lived him in that movie.
Me too, but it’s weird because you look and he shouldn’t be attractive because things don’t seem like they’re in the right place…. but he really, really is.
I don’t care who he dates, I’m angry that he doesn’t have his glorious long gold Elven hair ALL THE TIME.
Haha! I’m not angry but very sad about it : )
This! A thousand times this. He made the most glorious elf.
THIS! He was one of the redeeming qualities of those d*mn hobbit films.
Oooohhh I loved me some elf king
Good for you, Lee. Also, that top picture gives me weird younger Robert Mueller vibes. Anyone else?
I love Lee Pace
This man is so attractive. That is all.
I’m sorry but Lee Pace full quote makes him look ridiculous. He began by saying that he believes that gay roles should be played by gay actors and he said it in the context of the fact that he is currently playing a gay character in what is being referred to as a “gay play”. How can he fault the interviewer for asking the most obvious follow up question? He was laying out breadcrumbs and then got all offended at someone following his own prompts. Interviewer probably thought he wanted to officially come out and was trying to be helpful.
Yeah. I’m not sure what he expected. He walked right into that one.
Context is so important.
lol, yeah. I had to read that section a couple of times. Mr. Pace, are you ok? Glass closet actors that take gay roles and then get offended or dance around questions about their sexuality while promoting said gay role confuse me.
This. Also, how are we supposed to make sure that gay roles are being played by gay actors when even established actors like him insist on staying in the closet and consider all sexuality talk intrusive – even in relation to the conversation they themselves started?
I can’t really deal with Jimmy Fallon anymore so I almost skipped it but that videooooo…OMG. ALL THE TEARS. <3
The mom and her son. His face!!
And the guy whose parents are African.
The Red Sparrow trailer wasn’t very compelling. Made me want to go see Atomic Blond again.
YES. I had the same reaction.
Everyone should watch Atomic Blonde as frequently as possible.
He is such a damm fine man. He is gorgeous and did things to me dressed as an elf Orlando never did. Plus he seems nice.
I found out about SZA through her awesome collab with Rihanna and now I love her voice so much. All The Stars is probably one of the most beautiful songs I’ve listened to this year. Love what she had to say to GQ.
Whoever Lee Pace is, he’s a very attractive man.
I have a massive crush on Lee…Halt and Catch Fire was one of my favorite shows ever and he is just so sexy; my heart raced when I saw this because he’s hardly ever discussed!
I thought he was attractive before I watched Halt & Catch Fire. After, I can’t get enough. The show often hinges on his magnetism, and it totally works. You understand why people would make such bad decisions to be with him.
No, the question that should have been asked is what is going on with him and Richard Armitage.
That is one hot couple.
Oh, yes! How hot are they together? I’ve only seen one picture of them together and there hasn’t been a confirmation if they ARE indeed a couple, but they look very fine together.
Yep. That was the elf/dwarf romance that we all really wanted to see in The Hobbit.
He’s with a 27 year-old male model now and has been since summer..He even went to some of his runaways in Paris and London and they spent New Year’s eve in Costa Rica
Nooooooooo. Richlee Parmitage forever!
I don’t think anyone should have to answer questions about their romantic/sex lives. Lee Pace doesn’t really interest me, but Richard Armitage is a sexy man, regardless of what he enjoys in the bedroom. I can’t help but think that when people on line stop making a fuss, then actors will come out naturally – they are not obliged to be figureheads for the LGBT community, they are actors not politicians or activists.
Rich and Lee we’re together for about 5 years. Rumor on another site is Pace wanted to come out and Richard did not, hence break up. But yeah, they were adorable together and were able to keep it quiet (unless you count Sir Ian’s announcement).
Honking for Lee Pace!
The Fall was an incredible movie. Check it out if you’re a fan of Lee’s.
Ooh thanks! I’ll watch him in anything. He’s beautiful and his voice is divine!
Yes!! The Fall is everything. I LOVE this man.
Had no idea there were gay rumors about him and don’t care. I like him.
Red Sparrow is not really a feminist movie, in the sense of female empowerement, but I wouldn’t call it a sexual fantasy for men either (unless they are sadists, since 99% of all the nude or sexual scenes are horrific and violent). It’s more about a culture that sees human lives as completely disposable and women get the worst part for sure.
It’s male gazey torture porn.
He’s just beautiful!
I would climb Lee like a tree, if he’d allow it! And he’s a great actor and seems like a good guy.
@sarah the “climb like a tree” expression never fails to give me the giggles. I would climb him like a gay tree, a straight tree. Just want to be all up in his forest.
Amen! 😂
