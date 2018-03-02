“Lee Pace says he’s dated women and he’s dated men” links
  • March 02, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies'

Lee Pace was asked if labels himself as a gay actor and he said “I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women. I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say—I find your question intrusive.” [Dlisted]
If Olivia Culpo isn’t pregnant then she needs to fire her stylist. [Go Fug Yourself]
SZA talks about the Grammy drama & how she’ll always give a sh-t. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Red Sparrow: it’s like faux-feminism for frat bros? [Pajiba]
Donald Glover bought 113 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. [Wonderwall]
Russia will let all of the drugs into the World Cup. [The Blemish]
John Krasinski talks a lot about his wife in his Playboy interview. [Buzzfeed]
Everyone says this story would make a good Lifetime movie. Honestly, I want to see it as a prestige HBO TV-movie or miniseries called Big Little Cheesecake. [Starcasm]
Kelly Dodd vacations in Aspen. [Reality Tea]
Please watch this Chadwick Boseman-Jimmy Fallon video because you will cry. [Jezebel]

'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies'

 

47 Responses to ““Lee Pace says he’s dated women and he’s dated men” links”

  1. Rhys says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I’ve had the biggest crash on Lee back when that “Miss Pettigrew” movie was out. He is a lovely, lovely man.

    Reply
  2. Jennifer says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I don’t care who he dates, I’m angry that he doesn’t have his glorious long gold Elven hair ALL THE TIME.

    Reply
  3. Incredulous says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Good for you, Lee. Also, that top picture gives me weird younger Robert Mueller vibes. Anyone else?

    Reply
  4. Lotal says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I love Lee Pace

    Reply
  5. Krill says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    I’m sorry but Lee Pace full quote makes him look ridiculous. He began by saying that he believes that gay roles should be played by gay actors and he said it in the context of the fact that he is currently playing a gay character in what is being referred to as a “gay play”. How can he fault the interviewer for asking the most obvious follow up question? He was laying out breadcrumbs and then got all offended at someone following his own prompts. Interviewer probably thought he wanted to officially come out and was trying to be helpful.

    Reply
  6. Nina says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    I can’t really deal with Jimmy Fallon anymore so I almost skipped it but that videooooo…OMG. ALL THE TEARS. <3

    Reply
  7. adastraperaspera says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    The Red Sparrow trailer wasn’t very compelling. Made me want to go see Atomic Blond again.

    Reply
  8. Clairej says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    He is such a damm fine man. He is gorgeous and did things to me dressed as an elf Orlando never did. Plus he seems nice.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    I found out about SZA through her awesome collab with Rihanna and now I love her voice so much. All The Stars is probably one of the most beautiful songs I’ve listened to this year. Love what she had to say to GQ.

    Reply
  10. Anastasia says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Whoever Lee Pace is, he’s a very attractive man.

    Reply
  11. Rachel says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    I have a massive crush on Lee…Halt and Catch Fire was one of my favorite shows ever and he is just so sexy; my heart raced when I saw this because he’s hardly ever discussed!

    Reply
  12. Tiffany says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    No, the question that should have been asked is what is going on with him and Richard Armitage.

    That is one hot couple.

    Reply
  13. Penfold says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Honking for Lee Pace!

    The Fall was an incredible movie. Check it out if you’re a fan of Lee’s.

    Reply
  14. Yikes says:
    March 2, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Had no idea there were gay rumors about him and don’t care. I like him.

    Reply
  15. Mina says:
    March 2, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Red Sparrow is not really a feminist movie, in the sense of female empowerement, but I wouldn’t call it a sexual fantasy for men either (unless they are sadists, since 99% of all the nude or sexual scenes are horrific and violent). It’s more about a culture that sees human lives as completely disposable and women get the worst part for sure.

    Reply
  16. Gaby says:
    March 2, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    He’s just beautiful!

    Reply
  17. Sarah says:
    March 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I would climb Lee like a tree, if he’d allow it! And he’s a great actor and seems like a good guy. :)

    Reply

