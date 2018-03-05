Kobe Bryant & Gary Oldman won Oscars last night: how do you feel about that?

Far be it from me to suggest that the tone and actions of the Academy Awards were seriously “off” last night. There were absolutely some great moments recognizing the new conversations we’re having, conversations about inclusion and diversity and feminism and race and Time’s Up and Me Too. In the past year, predators like Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons have been publicly called out and shamed and are still being investigated. But last night was also the night where a corporation chose an accused sexual predator, Ryan Seacrest, to anchor one of their most lucrative and well-known properties. This was a night where the Best Actor Oscar winner was once accused of violently assaulting his wife. And this was a night where Kobe Bryant won an Oscar.

Kobe won the Animated Short Feature Oscar for Dear Basketball. He went on stage and spoke at the microphone. People applauded him – there are a lot of LA Lakers fans in LA, obviously. But in 2003, Kobe Bryant was accused of raping a teenager in a hotel in Colorado. Before the Oscars telecast, there was already a petition:

More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition to revoke Kobe Bryant’s Oscar nomination, created in late January, after the NBA star was accused of raping a teenage girl in 2003. Fifteen years before the world’s current reckoning with sexual misconduct and the consequential downfall of many powerful men, Bryant allegedly raped a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado — an accusation that resurfaced after the NBA star was nominated for Best Animated Short, which he won at the Oscars 2018 ceremony tonight.

“The Oscars almost avoided nominating sexual predators for awards,” the petition reads. “Woody Allen and James Franco didn’t get anything. But Kobe Bryant, who was charged with a horrific sexual assault, was nominated.”

In 2003, the hotel employee filed a police affidavit accusing Bryant of sexual assault. At first, Bryant denied the encounter altogether; later, he told police that he and the alleged victim had consensual sex. Just before the trial, the woman decided not to testify and the charges were dropped, after which she filed a civil suit and settled out of court with Bryant for an unknown amount.

The new petition was created by Kelsey Bourgeois, who recently explained to Broadly why she was compelled to launch the campaign to rescind Bryant’s nomination.

“He settled with his accuser. So in my mind, that doesn’t really make him innocent — it just makes him able to pay off someone who he wronged,” she said. “I, of course, couldn’t possibly know what actually happened. But we have to believe women, especially when they accuse men who are typically ‘above the law,’ so to speak.”

The after-action reporting is coming in and Kobe and Gary Oldman’s Oscar wins are being called “tragic” for where we are in the Time’s Up conversation. To be clear – and because this is the dumb argument being made by dumb people – no one is suggesting that we throw Gary Oldman and Kobe Bryant in jail based off an accusation. This is not about jail, or criminal prosecution. This is about believing women. This is about giving problematic men AWARDS as a way to say that we don’t believe women. This is about how men can be accused of terrible things and still have it all: the platform, the love, the awards. It is a tragedy.

90th Annual Academy Awards Press Room

90th Annual Academy Awards Press Room

62 Responses to “Kobe Bryant & Gary Oldman won Oscars last night: how do you feel about that?”

  1. Nicole says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:42 am

    The same way I felt about everyone wearing black, taking MeToo without credit (until later) and abusers wearing pins in solidarity:
    A lot of Hollywood is smoke and mirrors and lip service. When it get down to it many many people won’t do a thing. Sure there are some that actually believe in what they are saying. But many are too invested, involved with this crap system to do much.
    So was I surprised. No.

    Reply
  2. SK says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:52 am

    There’s a great article on Jezebel by Diana Moskovitz about Bryant. Honestly the whole thing makes me sick and angry but it doesn’t surprise me at all. A 19 year old girl left his room and was witnessed to be shaken and crying. She did all the “right” things. She went straight to police and reported it. She had blood in her underwear and he had her blood on his shirt. His lawyer smeared this poor girl suggesting that the sex she’d had with other partners was the reason for the bleeding. The media and fans smeared her and made her seem like a mentally unstable slut. It was an appalling moment in history. As someone who has been raped I have no forgiveness for Bryant or any other rapists (no alleged here). Everyone who voted for him should be ashamed.

    I already commented on Gary and Ryan on other posts but let’s just say I wasn’t happy about any of them.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Mostly I felt like, “well I hope no one gets raped or beaten in a hotel room tonight”.

    It really pains me to feel this way about Gary Oldman. I think when I was younger (it pains me that I was this naive), I wrote off his jackassery as being the volatility of an actor and he was like the old school actors of live fast, die hard. He’s just such a tremendous actor.

    Last night, it was just bittersweet to see him win this award. Watching his wife (who looks like the female version of him, tbh) get all teary eyed and thinking “I wonder if she is ever nervous that he is going to lose his shit on her?”.

    Reply
  4. PoodleMama says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:00 am

    My thought on Kobe winning was that did they just get tired of the sexual predators that already work in Hollywood so they brought in ones from other industries?

    And Gary oldman…bad movie, bad man.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Well, last night I was pretty happy for Kobe. Not so much anymore, knowing what I know now.

    Reply
  6. CharlieBouquet says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I’ve lost interest in Hollywood. Once actors became product promoters, messy lives exposed, pedophilia and sexual assault in all corners. There is no glamour or mystery like when I was a kid. Blah.

    Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Another typical day at the Oscars: lip service to progress, reward the establishment.

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Kobe’s win is especially jaw-dropping because he is not even part of the industry, there is no “he is overdue for an Oscar” with him, and yet…
    Also, Kobe released a statement that straight up said that after listenning to his accuser’s testimony and her lawyers, he now understood she had not consented to a sexual relationship with him. Non-consensual sex =rape. He is a self-admitting rapist.

    Reply
  9. Eric says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

    What a trio. Maybe there needs to be a billboard up on Hollywood Blvd with their faces on it and a message:

    GET OUT

    Reply
  10. macy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I don’t think his case is the one to rest the movement on.

    Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I didn’t even bother to watch the Oscars last night. Between the nominations of people like Oldman and Bryant along with E! insisting on having Seacrest on the red carpet, it was clear that the industry is not interested in real change.

    Reply
  12. Fan of Nobody says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:54 am

    meant non-consenting SADISM not bdsm

    Reply
  13. hey-ya says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:03 am

    ….well I didnt see that many #timesup pins on the stars so I thought ‘same ol same ol’…

    Reply
  14. macy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    These awards are based on perceived talent. They’re also often meaningless. Obama won a Nobel peace prize on the middle of two wars. I read the Kobe accusers account. It’s awful. Gary’s ex has me confused. I don’t know who to believe btwn Gary and his ex. But I keep coming back to this: these aren’t awards for Best People.

    Reply
  15. pan says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:05 am

    how did I feel about Kobe’s win? Ecstatic, tickled, slightly confused as to how it happened but totally happy with his clear joy. It was wonderful.

    Reply
  16. Patty says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:15 am

    It’s a pity to lump the two together. Two very different issues and two very different stories.

    Reply
  17. Jellybean says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:20 am

    I am sorry, but Gary Oldman’s ex-wife’s accusations were tested in court resulting in him getting full custody of the children. He might be difficult to live with and be prone to saying stupid things, but that doesn’t make him a monster. I, like everyone else here, have no idea what really happened between him and his ex, but if two different courts gave both her husbands custody of their children, despite her accusations of abuse in both cases, then I am prepared to step back from the ‘always believe the woman’ doctrine and ‘I don’t know’ doesn’t warrant ruining someone’s career in my opinion.

    Reply
    • Layla Beans says:
      March 5, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      ^This. Donya Fiorentino lost custody of her kids to Oldman, as well as her daughter with David Fincher, to Fincher. His first wife has a good relationship with him, too. Uma Thurman and Isabella Rosselini have never said a word about him. He might have been a lousy husband, but in this case (like in the shady one involving Paul Haggis) I am not rushing to cancel him.

      Reply
    • Kate says:
      March 5, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      “Stupid things”?? He said flat-out anti-semitic, sexist, racist stuff.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      March 5, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      You do realize courts have frequently given violent men shared or full custody?

      Reply
      • Layla Beans says:
        March 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        I think we’re just pointing out that in this particular case, the accuser is problematic leading us to think that Oldman isn’t necessarily like the others. Fiorentino lost custody of her daughter to David Fincher prior to her marriage to Oldman. She lost custody of her sons to Oldman after a lengthy court case. All three of her children have little to do with her, and seemingly good relationships with their respective dads and siblings. Oldman’s first wife and son have a good relationship with him. His 2nd wife, Uma Thurman, ex-gf Isabella Rosselini and 4th wife have said nothing about him to lead anyone to think they had been abused. Given Thurman’s recent blast to Weinstein and Tarentino, you could assume she would have blasted Oldman too if he was an abuser to her. Oldman may have been a bad husband and a drunken womanizer, but it doesn’t mean he’s an abuser given the mess Fiorentino was and is. I weigh heavily toward the women most of the time when they report abuse, but I keep my eyes open too. This case, and the ones involving Haggis and Fassbender don’t pass the sniff test with the evidence presented.

      • Merritt says:
        March 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

        She lost custody because she was actively abusing drugs. That is a separate issue. Studies have shown that addicts are vulnerable to abuse. And the way Oldman has pretended to be the injured party is a textbook abuser tactic.

        You are also making an incorrect assumption that abusers are violent in all their romantic relationships. That is false.

      • JosieH says:
        March 5, 2018 at 8:21 pm

        “And the way Oldman has pretended to be the injured party is a textbook abuser tactic.”

        Uh, it’s also a textbook “injured party” tactic.

        You’re basically saying if anybody says they’re innocent of something, they’re automatically guilty because proclaiming your innocence is a “textbook abuser tactic.” Makes no sense.

      • Dolkite says:
        March 5, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        Women get the kids more than 8 times out of 10. Men are also significantly less likely to be awarded child support if they end up with the kids.

  18. Pat says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    You people DO know that the woman who is making those claims against Gary Oldman is the same woman wouldn’t get off drugs and alcohol, as Gary had done, so he went to court to get custody of the children, and won? You know that, right? Certainly, she has reasons to want to “get back at him”. And you DO know that this take-down has been enabled by a bunch of Timothee cultists?

    Reply
  19. thaliasghost says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    I’m so tired of the world celebrating men for DOING SPORTS. You can count the intelligent,educated and socially and politically involved athletes on one hand. Colin Kaepernick and the Klitschkos, that’s all I got.

    Reply
    • Dolkite says:
      March 5, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      What about women being celebrated? I know men get more acclaim, but women are doing the same things the men are: playing a kids’ game to entertain others.

      Also, a great number of people aren’t interested in the political opinions of athletes (and not just Kaepernick) and think they should shut up and play ball.

      Reply
  20. SM says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Honestly, I did not know about Kobe Bryant. This is terrible. Not to defend Franco, because he is a douch and a harasser, but this is so bad and no one actualy did anything before he won.

    Reply
  21. Shappalled says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Not surprising. Stranger still is that the Hollywood insiders didn’t seem to realize that Get Out was actually taking aim at asshole like them.

    Reply
  22. Ally says:
    March 5, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I don’t know why Kobe Bryant’s apology has gone down the memory hole. It appears in this excellent article:

    https://www.thenation.com/article/wrestling-in-with-kobe-bryants-forgotten-apology/

    It validates the victim’s view and at least takes some minimal responsibility. But I don’t know how any of his sportboys can still claim that nobody knows what happened or who’s to blame.

    Reply
  23. cate says:
    March 5, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    kobe violently assaulted and raped that girl. the report and transcripts are beyond disturbing. the trauma she endured, physically, mentally etc is appalling. he is one evil bastard. i dont give a crap about his sports skills etc. he is a monster and they gave him an oscar. what a joke. hollywood is disgusting. they clapped. so much for waking up to rape culture. and all the men who violently attack any women who dare call kobe a rapist, is beyond disturbing. they will defend another man, even one they will never meet, with such passion and conviction and hate, it really is unbelievable. and as a survivor, this is tough to see.

    Reply

