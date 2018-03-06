Donald Trump: ‘Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President’

Embed from Getty Images

I really didn’t want to talk about politics today, but #NeverForget that the not-my-president is basically a D-list actor desperate for fame and adulation. Earlier, we talked about how the Oscar ratings were down, and I talked about the various reasons why I thought this year’s Oscars telecast was a total snooze. What I didn’t mention is that the Deplorables made it into a “thing” that this year’s Oscars were, like, “anti-Trump” and so they “boycotted” the show. Well, this is what The Curious Case of Donald Bigly tweeted this morning:

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

He really does think he’s a “star.” He thinks his presidency is a star turn. He’s so self-obsessed that he cannot even stand it when someone around him gets attention too.

Anyway, this was all part of a multi-hour tweetstorm by Bigly this morning. I don’t know how his itchy Twitter fingers managed to avoid live-tweeting the Oscars, so I guess he was holding everything in until all eyes could be on him again. Some sample tweets:

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Total inaction on DACA by Dems. Where are you? A deal can be made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that “President Trump has the right to end DACA.” President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Sam Nunberg – who worked for the Trump campaign – spent all day on Monday going on and calling into cable news shows to talk about how Donald Trump was most likely conspiring with Russians throughout the campaign, and Trump had business deals with Russians and a lot more. Nunberg was frankly going berserk and many people now think he’s drinking again, and/or having some kind of manic episode.

