Donald Trump: ‘Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President’

I really didn’t want to talk about politics today, but #NeverForget that the not-my-president is basically a D-list actor desperate for fame and adulation. Earlier, we talked about how the Oscar ratings were down, and I talked about the various reasons why I thought this year’s Oscars telecast was a total snooze. What I didn’t mention is that the Deplorables made it into a “thing” that this year’s Oscars were, like, “anti-Trump” and so they “boycotted” the show. Well, this is what The Curious Case of Donald Bigly tweeted this morning:
Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018
He really does think he’s a “star.” He thinks his presidency is a star turn. He’s so self-obsessed that he cannot even stand it when someone around him gets attention too.
Anyway, this was all part of a multi-hour tweetstorm by Bigly this morning. I don’t know how his itchy Twitter fingers managed to avoid live-tweeting the Oscars, so I guess he was holding everything in until all eyes could be on him again. Some sample tweets:
The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018
Total inaction on DACA by Dems. Where are you? A deal can be made!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018
Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that “President Trump has the right to end DACA.” President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018
Meanwhile, Sam Nunberg – who worked for the Trump campaign – spent all day on Monday going on and calling into cable news shows to talk about how Donald Trump was most likely conspiring with Russians throughout the campaign, and Trump had business deals with Russians and a lot more. Nunberg was frankly going berserk and many people now think he’s drinking again, and/or having some kind of manic episode.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Nunberg was a mess! He also backed down from his “screw that” defiance towards Mueller’s subpoena.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a shame. I was kind of looking forward to Mueller arresting his weird ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually felt sorry for him. That stupid, stupid grandstanding, and nothing to back it up. He’s even more pitiful than the usual Trump rabble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s not cry for him, Argentina. He was kicked off the campaign for being too openly racist amongst a clan of rabid racists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man I wanted to see him get taken down by Mueller with fireworks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve all been shaking our heads and laughing at Barnaby Joyce’s (our former Deputy Prime Minister) shenanigans. And you thought he faded away after Pistol-and-Boo-Gate. Politics, hey? As for Nunberg, this is the article I read this morning:
http://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/donald-trump-sam-nunberg-implicates-potus-in-russia-investigation/news-story/692d29b5f0ecd690da2759a7f103a9c6
What a twat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…yuck
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with this man. I grew up in NY and knew he was a POS when I was TWELVE. I have to ignore most of what he says/does because it is infuriating and sickening to me that he is in Office. I have never said his name after the “President”, and I never will.
He certainly lives up to his nickname, Dolt 45.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew that this guy was garbage and a fraud back in the 90’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was 12 in 1983. He started becoming famous in the early/mid 80′s. I still cannot fathom how he was elected to Office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Psl, he was elected because he’s a conman a scam artist and a lier and some people are gullible. I know some of us on this site tried to educate the voters of what a scum bag #45 is and was going to be as President if elected. There is a old saying, “you can bring horse 🐎 to water but you can’t make them drink”. We told them he was bad news. As a New Yorker I have read of all the illegal things he has done for ages, but some pretend he would be a better President than Hillary. Some will never admit they made a mistake but wheather they admit it or not they know they were wrong deep down in their ❤️. The tax cut will be wiped out soon because inflation will take back the crumbs, Nancy said we will be getting. The tax cut was a benefit for the dotard and his rich friends not for the majority of the people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Central park five did it for me. I’ve never liked him, even on apprentice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally understand not wanting Hillary as President, but when our only other choice was THIS………..sigh………..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@psi I’m on board with you. I never read Art of the Deal or understand its appeal. I was turned off by most everything he did. I can understand larger than life personalities but he has ALWAY been ungracious. I hold no love for his first wife but Ivana turned around The Plaza Hotel. I think she has a knack for business. I still remember him saying he wasn’t paying her a salary just all the dresses she could buy. Admittedly not cheap but what a jerk!
I think should would have been a far superior FLOTUS. There would still be shenanigans but she would give as good as she got. Of course the orange terror can’t handle strong women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s something very different about his skin and hair. He’s less orange but more pink now, like a pig, and his hair is turning very yellow. It also looks like he wears very light concealer under his eyes. Very very peculiar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Sam Nunberg thing was very troubling. He’s clearly very ill and appears to be terrified as well. The man is obviously in a manic state. I hope he gets help. I still cannot believe that this orange, illiterate buffoon is the President of the United States and that there are people who defend him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was obviously in a panic mode. Supposedly he’s a key link to the 2011(?) to mid-2015 era of considering a run.
I hope he cooperates, for his own good. Let Stone (to whom he seems incredibly loyal) fend for himself. It might also keep his legal bills capped, as that was one of the things he mentioned as a concern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was too manageable during his interviews to have been in a true manic state. He would stop to listen to questions then response. Sure the responses where lengthy but not too far from the usual Republican “filibuster the tv hosts”. In fact I would say he was more polite to the interviewers than the average Republican politician or hack.
In true mania you can not get the person to stop talking or change the topic. And they start saying super strange things that border on hallucination.
I think this guy on the other hand is straight up in fear of either going to jail or being shut out by corrupt Roger Stone. He was seeking help from both the TV hosts and the media-just in case his body ends up somewhere??? I frankly felt sorry for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was clearly drunk. Erin Burnett called him out for smelling like alcohol. I can only assume that it will soon be Roger Stone’s time in the barrel and Nuberg is freaking out because he is the one with the evidence to put him there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting take, OTC. I was thinking he was in the early stages of a manic break. I agree he wasn’t completely detached or totally delusional but it seemed like he could be headed that way shortly. It was very uncomfortable to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it wonderful how our president shows support for US industries and the First Amendment by attacking them on Twitter?
I do hope Nunberg has people close to him who are watching him closely so that he doesn’t self-harm physically. Something tells me he might be a useful witness if he doesn’t kill himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be honest – the real reason he’s going after the Oscars is that it just KILLS him that, even as P(OS)OTUS, he will never be accepted by true Hollywood royalty, any more than he was by New York high society, or the music industry, or famous athletes, or a larger inauguration crowd than Obama….
He really is a sad, sad little man…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Stars lined up to meet Obama and that crushes Donnie’s little non-existant soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, his insecurity is so transparent. He’s pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who actually IS his haircut/stylist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumor is he does it himself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That explains everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then he needs to kill and skin another weasel. That thatch on the top of his head is wearing out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always wondered who’s in charge of his grooming/styling. He just slaps it all on though, doesn’t he? I’d like to know where he buys his suits though. They are so ill-fitting, how does that happen to people with money???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard an eye witness account from Robert Costa of the Post about how he styles his hair. Apparently it is shoulder length and he uses a comb and several massive cans of hair spray to sculpt it into that bizarre comb over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bibi Netanyau looks like he knows drump is a complete idiot and is enjoying the realization that he can easily manipulate drump and Jared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bibi needs to worry about himself. He’s under investigation back home. I do hope Jared & Princess Nagini get ensnared in whatever corruption charges get brought against Netanyahu. The reaction to the extradition request will be priceless. Also hoping Panama comes for Nagini too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they will; i don’t think there’s enough evidence. But netanyahu should worry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think I’ve gone one day without seeing this f*ckers face somewhere either on my pc or tv since he ran for president. I can’t escape him…and I’m Canadian !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thing with stars is that they end up exploding and becoming a black hole. I think he has himself confused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s see, a star. Big, orange, burning ball of gas with no brain… No, that makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it!
When he’s running that mouth and those butthole lips pucker, he destroys everything 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is not what presidents are supposed to do.
Can i post an image?
IMG_6011.PNG
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fudge. It says, politicians and diapers need changing for the same reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly felt bad for Sam yesterday. He was definitely was high or drunk, incredibly nervous, and still hurt and pissed about the way Trump had treated him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
please DO NOT feel bad for any of these players. they got in when they thought they’d get away with all of the crimes and unethical behavior. now the chickens have come home to roost and they have to deal with the consequences of their previous behavior.
EVERY bit of bad coming their way is mightily deserved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. Don’t feel bad for any of these clowns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sam says he’s on anxiety medication. Possibly he skipped a dose yesterday when he realized he has lots of memos from his buddy Roger Stone with incriminating information in them. I remember Roger predicting that Pedesta email will soon be coming out and, bingo, it was out in about two weeks. Btw, anyone heard that The Russians stopped the dotard from appointing Mitt to Secretary of State. Tillerson was Puton buddy, got some big award in Russia and now he’s SoS. They are all compromised IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As my bestie commented yesterday while watching Nunbergs interviews ” Could this s]^t get any weirder?” And the universe answered ” Hold my beer!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just the headline alone made vomit rise in my throat. How did our country become this stupid? So many were swayed by one who is is less slick than a carnival huckster. It’s mind boggling. I need sedation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched the episode about him on Netflix’s Dirty Money – was very interesting everyone should watch it. He was always obsessed with HW and I think he wanted to go there and be Harvey Weinstein but Daddy made him work in the family business. Trump was never successful at anything, Daddy was the business brains who bailed out Donnie Two Scoops on several occasions.
He structured his company in a way that he can deny knowledge of wrongdoing, seems he’s structured the White House that way too. He’s never ever been held accountable for his actions, the shock might kill him.
I also hadn’t realised he tried to run for President before and had talked about running since he was a young man – he’s someone who is obsessed with fame and all the attention that comes with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps there was purpose behind the “meltdown” — a distraction from the other Steele memo revealed yesterday in which Steele noted that his inside Russian source stated that it was the Kremlin that vetoed Mitt Romney as SOS. Enter Rexxon, who has gutted the State Department and has yet to help implement the Russian sanctions. Vodka anyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Little Orange Man, don’t forget the photos of your low-attended
inauguration. Just sayin’.
So much for your star power. (Not kidding, of course.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse