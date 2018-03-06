Donald Trump: ‘Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President’

Embed from Getty Images

I really didn’t want to talk about politics today, but #NeverForget that the not-my-president is basically a D-list actor desperate for fame and adulation. Earlier, we talked about how the Oscar ratings were down, and I talked about the various reasons why I thought this year’s Oscars telecast was a total snooze. What I didn’t mention is that the Deplorables made it into a “thing” that this year’s Oscars were, like, “anti-Trump” and so they “boycotted” the show. Well, this is what The Curious Case of Donald Bigly tweeted this morning:

He really does think he’s a “star.” He thinks his presidency is a star turn. He’s so self-obsessed that he cannot even stand it when someone around him gets attention too.

Anyway, this was all part of a multi-hour tweetstorm by Bigly this morning. I don’t know how his itchy Twitter fingers managed to avoid live-tweeting the Oscars, so I guess he was holding everything in until all eyes could be on him again. Some sample tweets:

Meanwhile, Sam Nunberg – who worked for the Trump campaign – spent all day on Monday going on and calling into cable news shows to talk about how Donald Trump was most likely conspiring with Russians throughout the campaign, and Trump had business deals with Russians and a lot more. Nunberg was frankly going berserk and many people now think he’s drinking again, and/or having some kind of manic episode.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Donald Trump: ‘Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President’”

  1. minx says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Nunberg was a mess! He also backed down from his “screw that” defiance towards Mueller’s subpoena.

    Reply
  2. Chrissy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:07 am

    …yuck

    Reply
  3. psl says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I just can’t with this man. I grew up in NY and knew he was a POS when I was TWELVE. I have to ignore most of what he says/does because it is infuriating and sickening to me that he is in Office. I have never said his name after the “President”, and I never will.

    He certainly lives up to his nickname, Dolt 45.

    Reply
    • me46 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 10:24 am

      I knew that this guy was garbage and a fraud back in the 90’s.

      Reply
      • psl says:
        March 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

        I was 12 in 1983. He started becoming famous in the early/mid 80′s. I still cannot fathom how he was elected to Office.

      • B n A fn says:
        March 6, 2018 at 10:45 am

        Psl, he was elected because he’s a conman a scam artist and a lier and some people are gullible. I know some of us on this site tried to educate the voters of what a scum bag #45 is and was going to be as President if elected. There is a old saying, “you can bring horse 🐎 to water but you can’t make them drink”. We told them he was bad news. As a New Yorker I have read of all the illegal things he has done for ages, but some pretend he would be a better President than Hillary. Some will never admit they made a mistake but wheather they admit it or not they know they were wrong deep down in their ❤️. The tax cut will be wiped out soon because inflation will take back the crumbs, Nancy said we will be getting. The tax cut was a benefit for the dotard and his rich friends not for the majority of the people.

      • Snowflake says:
        March 6, 2018 at 10:48 am

        Central park five did it for me. I’ve never liked him, even on apprentice.

      • psl says:
        March 6, 2018 at 10:48 am

        I totally understand not wanting Hillary as President, but when our only other choice was THIS………..sigh………..

    • Cran says:
      March 6, 2018 at 11:46 am

      @psi I’m on board with you. I never read Art of the Deal or understand its appeal. I was turned off by most everything he did. I can understand larger than life personalities but he has ALWAY been ungracious. I hold no love for his first wife but Ivana turned around The Plaza Hotel. I think she has a knack for business. I still remember him saying he wasn’t paying her a salary just all the dresses she could buy. Admittedly not cheap but what a jerk!

      I think should would have been a far superior FLOTUS. There would still be shenanigans but she would give as good as she got. Of course the orange terror can’t handle strong women.

      Reply
  4. Lela says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:09 am

    There’s something very different about his skin and hair. He’s less orange but more pink now, like a pig, and his hair is turning very yellow. It also looks like he wears very light concealer under his eyes. Very very peculiar.

    Reply
  5. Deanne says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:11 am

    The Sam Nunberg thing was very troubling. He’s clearly very ill and appears to be terrified as well. The man is obviously in a manic state. I hope he gets help. I still cannot believe that this orange, illiterate buffoon is the President of the United States and that there are people who defend him.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      March 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

      He was obviously in a panic mode. Supposedly he’s a key link to the 2011(?) to mid-2015 era of considering a run.

      I hope he cooperates, for his own good. Let Stone (to whom he seems incredibly loyal) fend for himself. It might also keep his legal bills capped, as that was one of the things he mentioned as a concern.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      March 6, 2018 at 11:20 am

      He was too manageable during his interviews to have been in a true manic state. He would stop to listen to questions then response. Sure the responses where lengthy but not too far from the usual Republican “filibuster the tv hosts”. In fact I would say he was more polite to the interviewers than the average Republican politician or hack.

      In true mania you can not get the person to stop talking or change the topic. And they start saying super strange things that border on hallucination.

      I think this guy on the other hand is straight up in fear of either going to jail or being shut out by corrupt Roger Stone. He was seeking help from both the TV hosts and the media-just in case his body ends up somewhere??? I frankly felt sorry for him.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        March 6, 2018 at 11:45 am

        He was clearly drunk. Erin Burnett called him out for smelling like alcohol. I can only assume that it will soon be Roger Stone’s time in the barrel and Nuberg is freaking out because he is the one with the evidence to put him there.

      • Esmom says:
        March 6, 2018 at 12:04 pm

        Interesting take, OTC. I was thinking he was in the early stages of a manic break. I agree he wasn’t completely detached or totally delusional but it seemed like he could be headed that way shortly. It was very uncomfortable to watch.

  6. Lightpurple says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Isn’t it wonderful how our president shows support for US industries and the First Amendment by attacking them on Twitter?

    I do hope Nunberg has people close to him who are watching him closely so that he doesn’t self-harm physically. Something tells me he might be a useful witness if he doesn’t kill himself.

    Reply
  7. LittlefishMom says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Who actually IS his haircut/stylist?

    Reply
  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Bibi Netanyau looks like he knows drump is a complete idiot and is enjoying the realization that he can easily manipulate drump and Jared.

    Reply
  9. me says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I don’t think I’ve gone one day without seeing this f*ckers face somewhere either on my pc or tv since he ran for president. I can’t escape him…and I’m Canadian !

    Reply
  10. Jordan says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Thing with stars is that they end up exploding and becoming a black hole. I think he has himself confused.

    Reply
  11. Cky says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:29 am

    That is not what presidents are supposed to do.

    Can i post an image?
    IMG_6011.PNG

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I honestly felt bad for Sam yesterday. He was definitely was high or drunk, incredibly nervous, and still hurt and pissed about the way Trump had treated him

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      March 6, 2018 at 10:50 am

      please DO NOT feel bad for any of these players. they got in when they thought they’d get away with all of the crimes and unethical behavior. now the chickens have come home to roost and they have to deal with the consequences of their previous behavior.

      EVERY bit of bad coming their way is mightily deserved.

      Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      March 6, 2018 at 10:57 am

      Sam says he’s on anxiety medication. Possibly he skipped a dose yesterday when he realized he has lots of memos from his buddy Roger Stone with incriminating information in them. I remember Roger predicting that Pedesta email will soon be coming out and, bingo, it was out in about two weeks. Btw, anyone heard that The Russians stopped the dotard from appointing Mitt to Secretary of State. Tillerson was Puton buddy, got some big award in Russia and now he’s SoS. They are all compromised IMO.

      Reply
  13. anniefannie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:43 am

    As my bestie commented yesterday while watching Nunbergs interviews ” Could this s]^t get any weirder?” And the universe answered ” Hold my beer!”

    Reply
  14. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Just the headline alone made vomit rise in my throat. How did our country become this stupid? So many were swayed by one who is is less slick than a carnival huckster. It’s mind boggling. I need sedation.

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I just watched the episode about him on Netflix’s Dirty Money – was very interesting everyone should watch it. He was always obsessed with HW and I think he wanted to go there and be Harvey Weinstein but Daddy made him work in the family business. Trump was never successful at anything, Daddy was the business brains who bailed out Donnie Two Scoops on several occasions.

    He structured his company in a way that he can deny knowledge of wrongdoing, seems he’s structured the White House that way too. He’s never ever been held accountable for his actions, the shock might kill him.

    I also hadn’t realised he tried to run for President before and had talked about running since he was a young man – he’s someone who is obsessed with fame and all the attention that comes with it.

    Reply
  16. PunkyMomma says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Perhaps there was purpose behind the “meltdown” — a distraction from the other Steele memo revealed yesterday in which Steele noted that his inside Russian source stated that it was the Kremlin that vetoed Mitt Romney as SOS. Enter Rexxon, who has gutted the State Department and has yet to help implement the Russian sanctions. Vodka anyone?

    Reply
  17. Jayna says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Oh, Little Orange Man, don’t forget the photos of your low-attended
    inauguration. Just sayin’.

    So much for your star power. (Not kidding, of course.)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment