Krysten Ritter: ‘I’d rather be knitting than doing most things’

Krysten Ritter wore this silver Cushnie Et Ochs dress to the Jessica Jones premiere. I love it – asymmetrical neckline, color and fabric. And I’m always here for a dramatic slit. Jessica Jones started streaming on Netflix yesterday. I haven’t watched it yet, The Mister said I had to wait for him.
I’ve liked Krysten since Gilmore Girls but I don’t know much about her. I had no idea she published a novel last year called Bonfire. I also didn’t know Krysten was an avid knitter. Apparently, that’s totally on me because Krysten is huge in the knitting community, like gracing the cover of Vogue Knitting huge. She even has her own knitting collection. So how much does she love knitting? According to Krysten, she’d rather knit than do almost anything else.
On if a Krysten Ritter-knitted sweater appeared in the first episode of the new season: I wish! No. Here’s the thing: I would have to work really hard, because we need seven of everything that I wear. I think it’s seven. It’s me, my stand-in, my stunt double, a backup, and then a larger size and a smaller size. But there’s just too many. I did not, unfortunately, but maybe [co-star] Rachael [Taylor] ends up wearing something. I always try to get a piece of mine in the show. If we do a season three, I will 100 percent try to get that thing in the show.
On knitting being her first love: Yeah, I love it. Honestly, I’d rather be knitting than doing most things. I love it. I like creating something with my hands, and it’s also something that I can do anywhere while I’m doing all of my other side hustles. Y’know, I’ve got a lot of shit going on, and it’s just one of those things that I love to do.
I have a friend who knits all the time. She’ll reach over and grab her needles and yarn mid-conversation without taking her eyes off mine. It’s therapy for her (maybe I should wonder why talking to me is so stressful she need to start knitting). Knitting must be the way Krysten unwinds. And since it’s something she can do everywhere, Krysten always has an outlet. Which is marvelous because I imagine between acting, writing novels and running her production company, things probably get pretty stressful.
When Krysten appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she tried to teach him knitting. I’m adding the clip because watching Krysten in the role of Jessica, I forget she ivacious and fun she is in real life (it’s called acting, darling). Notice the dress she wore. I’m seeing a trend of silver dresses with deconstructed necklines – and I am all for it!
But guys, we need to talk about her dog, Mikey. He needs his own Vogue cover:
Hehehe tune in to see me tonight on @colbertlateshow ! #Repost @dilokritbarose ・・・ Gotta love the kinda girl that knits before she’s going on talk show ✨✨✨💃🏻 Excited for @marvelsjessicajones 🎬👊🏻💥💥💥 Tune in to @colbertlateshow tonight to catch @therealkrystenritter ✨✨✨ #krystenritter #JessicaJones #thedefenders @netflix @teamid @marvel
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
Agree about knitting. One of my favorite things as well. Loved her on BB.
I have a friend who works at an aid organisation and his job is so stressful he loves knitting. He’s known for hit, this tall scottish guy always travelling with his knitting needles and yarn. He’s pretty good too. It must be very soothing. I think I should learn
At one point during Olympic ski coverage there was a discussion of knitting, as it’s something that a few folks do to manage stress.
same here, knitting is everything. whenever my mind wanders it usually settles on some sort of knit/crochet-related thoughts.
on a related note concerning marvel superheroes and knitting, the designer of the infinity scarf that lupita nyong’o wears in black panther has just published the pattern for free on ravelry. super excited to add it to my list of future projects!
Knitting is the absolute best. It’s been a couple of years since I started knitting, and I’m slow, and still very much in the scarf zone, but it is so wonderfully decompressing. I take my knitting everywhere – even to the movies. It just makes everything a little more chill.
I decided to watch an episode last night and ended up watching 8 and going to bed at some ungodly hour. It’s really good. Not as good as season 1 but it’s good.
There is a magazine called Knitting Vogue?
It’s Vogue Knitting, but yes.
Yep. It is one of the better knit magazines around in terms of aspirational knitting. I used to love Vogue, it excited me whereas Interweave Knits left me cold.
I have always wished I could knit. But I can’t. It makes no sense to me.
Me too! I’ve tried to learn probably 3-4 times. Nothing. It’s like someone asked me to explain quantum physics. I remain in jealous awe of knitters.
It never made sense to me either. This past winter I have knitted numerous hats and scarves and now Im knitting a top albeit a reasonably easy one for my adult daughter. Without the aid of Youtube i’d still be sitting here thinking I cant do it.
Its a proven therapy for stress. But… I can’t do it, partly cos I’m left handed and partly cos I’m clumsy.
Don’t let being a lefty stop you! I am also left-handed, and I also would rather be knitting than just about anything else. I am self-taught, and youtube is your friend in this. I tried to learn in the 90s and was hopeless but taught myself about 6 years ago with help from the interwebs and now I am always knitting. I can knock out a sweater in about 2 weeks. I don’t switch up for being a lefty though–I just knit right-handed. Sometimes things are a bit backwards to me and I have to check myself, but if you’re reasonably ambidextrous like most lefties, you should be fine. It truly is the best therapy, and since the last election oh my god have I needed it. I think it is the only thing keeping me clinging to sanity these days. I can’t even tell you how therapeutic it was to knit pussy hats for the women’s march, for example.
@Milla, if you’re left handed, try your hand at ‘picking’ or continental knitting, instead of English.
l am still terrible at knitting with needles and crochet, but taking up loom knitting really helped as a starter. It was relatively cheap and quick to get results.
My paralegal knits constantly. She walks around the office with her knitting needles in constant motion. One of our attorneys yarn bombs stuff, benches and street lamps, and fences. They amaze me.
That sweater she’s wearing on the cover of Knitting Vogue. WANT.
so Krysten Knitter then?
My mom tried to teach me how to knit and crochet, but it was a little confusing, and I don’t know the difference between the two. One needle? Two needles? I see people knitting while on the train, and while they walk around and shop. It must be easier than I think
Knitting is 2 needles, crocheting is a hook.
I like the look of knitting better, but crocheting (at least simple patterns) is faster and easier, IMO. I like doing either while watching TV, as long as it’s not something I need to pay close attention to.
Everyone enjoying Jessica Jones needs to check out Apt. 23 on Netflix – she was so different and hilarious on that show.
I am not very good at it but since it is one of the activities I do with my kids I improved marginally. It is good for their motor skills and self-entertainment. One of my sons really loves it and is proud of his mystery creations. He just does it on his own. He’s my little homebody and likes getting into his “comfy clothes” right after he gets home from school or activities and play with his siblings or pets, help me cook or knit.
She actually created a pattern for a dog sweater and has her dog modeling it on her design page.
https://www.weareknitters.com/new/collections/krysten-ritter
I’ve loved her (and Tessa Thompson!!!) since Veronica Mars! Also, I am crap at knitting. I still don’t know which kinds of needles goes with which wool or how to end it.
I liked her on VM (her character was so ditzy) but I really disliked Jackie. Once I saw Tessa in something else though, I loved her, and I’m happy to see her getting some big roles now.
I learned through youtube but when I started I stopped the video every 0,001 seconds because they will tell you it’s for beginners but I was screaming bloody murder when I thought why i didn’t get it if it was “so simple, here loop up 2 down”.. We think it’s so simple that by the end of the video we should be able to sell knitted rugs at Piers 1 and by the end of the weekend set up knitted products in a tiny but cute boutique around the corner of the hip cafe with woke people.
I can do a little bit, but if I drop a stitch it’s done for.
I mainly do crochet. I would love to knit a Weasley sweater for each of my kids.
It’s #TeamCrochet in the Neners household, but I sympathize with all my yarn art addicts!
