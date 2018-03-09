Meghan Markle’s bachelorette party consisted of a luxury 3-day spa trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham

I liked the professional look of Meghan Markle’s J.Crew navy-and-cream coat, but I’m reminded yet again that the coat was hiding a really smart ensemble underneath. Meghan wore a cashmere-blend All Saints funnel-neck sweater (I called it a cowl neck yesterday, because MY BAD!) and Alexander Wang slacks. This outfit looks even better sans coat! Anyway, yesterday I noticed that in the closeups of Meghan’s face, she looked especially glowy and her skin looked incredible. As it turns out, there was a good reason for her glowing, luminous skin: chica did her “bachelorette party” (as it was) at a spa over the weekend.

Meghan Markle is getting in a little pampering before her big day. The royal-to-be escaped to the Soho Farmhouse, a luxury retreat located in the Cotswolds, not too far outside London, for a weekend of pampering and girl time with some of her closest friends, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The gathering lasted for three days, with guests arriving on Sunday, Mar. 4, and leaving on Tuesday, Mar. 6.

The five-star hotel has spacious rooms and a spa, called the Cowshed Spa, which offers facials, massages and other treatments. Set in the Cotswolds, photos from Soho House’s Instagram account show it to be a tranquil oasis away from the city, complete with an on-property lake, tennis courts and more.

Soho Farmhouse is a fitting location for Meghan’s getaway: She’s close friends with Markus Anderson, the director of the Soho House, and Meghan and Harry were spotted having dinner at the luxury club’s London location in February 2017. In the summer of 2016 (when the couple first began dating), Meghan shared a photo from the Soho Farmhouse with friend and Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh.

Meghan’s had a busy week: Just a few hours after returning from her country getaway, she was formally baptized and confirmed into the Church of England in a secret ceremony in the Royal Chapel at St. James’s Palace, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. On Thursday, she joined Harry in Birmingham to mark International Women’s Day with a group of tech-savvy teen girls.

Does anyone else find it slightly amusing that Meghan isn’t even flying home to California for one last trip before she’s a married lady? It was rumored that she did go to LA for a weekend just after the engagement was announced, but it definitely feels like… I don’t know, Harry wants her to be close by, at all times. That’s the vibe I get – that he’s a little bit needy, and she’s like “okay, I’ll only go to the Cotswolds for my bachelorette party, don’t call me too much, okay?” That’s just my read on it: he’s a little bit afraid that she’s going to end up bolting. Meg’s not a bolter though… not yet. She’s happy where she is. And it sounds like her spa trip/hen party was just the ticket.

78 Responses to “Meghan Markle’s bachelorette party consisted of a luxury 3-day spa trip”

  1. Cky says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I love her so much. I think she probably doesn’t have much reason to go home to California, Mays not that far away and they probably have plenty to do. I imagine the only reason she’d go home is to visit her mom, and of course her moms going to come to the wedding.

    Reply
  2. Alix says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:50 am

    You know you and your friends are rich when the spa retreat doesn’t need to be scheduled around anyone’s work week.

    Reply
  3. Zapp Brannigan says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Maybe it is a security issue that she is staying close. Much easier to protect her on home turf.

    Also I need that outfit she is wearing.

    Reply
  4. Mira says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:55 am

    oh la la, I really need a spa trip right now, so jealous!

    And she looks gorgeous in the last pic. I’d like to steal the whole outfit.

    Reply
  5. SKF says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Love this outfit

    Reply
  6. Really says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:57 am

    She looks great in the pics with the cream sweater. Hair is shiny and skin is glowing.

    Reply
  7. Becks says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:03 am

    She looks so great in these pics. I’m glad she had a nice time away (so it seems.)

    I always say that Kate dresses like me – a little unsure of new trends, a little overly reliant on basics (like black or nude pumps), and a little too boring-almost-matronly.

    Well Meghan dresses how I would like to dress, but can’t quite pull it off, lol, which is silly because she’s not wearing super trendy pieces. But something about the way she puts together an outfit just works really well for her and I am jealous. Those pants and the sweater with the simple bracelet and earrings looks so chic. I guess its just a matter of having innate style.

    Reply
  8. Prairiegirl says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:03 am

    LOL: http://blindgossip.com/?p=90410

    Reply
    • ScottieIsBack says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:14 am

      LOL …I see tumblr and DM is on here bright and early.

      Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:21 am

      Clearly, this is Meghan’s + Kate.

      I don’t know anything about Kate’s life but she seems like a bit of a recluse to me. So I probably wouldn’t be too offended if I were Meghan. She should also brace herself for a lifetime of this, I don’t see Kate changing anytime soon.

      Just enjoy a nice, cordial, even friendly relationship with her, but don’t expect deep friendship – is my take on it.

      Reply
    • whatever says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:40 am

      I have my doubts this BI relates to Meghan and Kate……

      “It was local, so she could have done just a quick pop by to say hello”

      Local to what? Soho Farmhouse is almost 2 hours from KP and 3 hours from Amner Hall. That’s not what I would consider local.

      Clearly, this is BS.

      Reply
      • imqrious2 says:
        March 9, 2018 at 11:23 am

        Yeah, I was going to say, it’s hardly “around the corner/down the block”. It’s quite a trip from London (I know, because I did it!), and at almost 9 mos. pregnant, a 2 hr. drive to “pop in” would *not* be comfortable! I call BS on this.

        From the pics we have seen of the four together, they seem comfortable and cordial at the very least. I seriously doubt there is any “snubbing”.

      • whatever says:
        March 9, 2018 at 12:51 pm

        Yes, especially when you realise a possible 2 or 3 drive (from whichever location) is actually a 4 or 6 hour round trip. All that just to “pop by to say hello” for 5 minutes at 8 months pregnant?. Nope, not happening!.

    • Talie says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:43 am

      This feels like a BS blind. I’ve never heard Kate described as a snob…I mean, she was ridiculed by William’s friends for her middle-class background for years.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      March 9, 2018 at 8:46 am

      I know this seems like Kate and Megs, but If the party was a weekend thing, then this blind is BS. Nobody would expect a person to drop by for 5 minutes at a weekend getaway. I call BS on this blind. But I do think Kate probably wasn’t there.

      Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:05 am

      Even if it is Kate, she’s heavily pregnant and probably not that close with Meghan yet. Going to a spa weekend with people I barely know when I’m 8 months along is not my idea of fun. I don’t blame her for not going.

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      March 9, 2018 at 11:46 am

      How do we know this is all true? Over the next 24 months several well researched books with reliable sources will appear with Meghan as the subject, which will separate the wheat from the chaff regarding all this tittle tattle.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        March 9, 2018 at 12:37 pm

        Any biographies produced within the first 5yrs of a newly minted royal ( or celebrity) tend to be utter hogwash regardless of the slant they take. There are rare *exceptions of course, but the truthful biogs start showing up at least 10-15yrs later if it’s a minor royal and 70-100yrs if it’s a senior royal figure.

        * So much available publicly available info on Diana because she frequently told/ involved random people in her life. She was always willing to invade her own privacy.

        Further, Kate has been in the public eye since early 00s. Lots of publicly available information about her that can be pulled together for a biography.

  9. MVC says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Can’t believe she’s close to 40, her skin looks amazing 😮

    Reply
  10. Jan says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She’s under British protection now, it would cost a fortune to send the officers with her overseas when she will see her family and friends at the wedding. And after all she’s planning a huge wedding in two months.

    Reply
  11. equalitygadfly says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:15 am

    She’s friends with Millie Mackintosh!? The one that’s engaged to that fame-seeking-promoter-creature Hugo!? Are Hugo and Millie going to be at the wedding!? (Don’t ask me how I know who these people are, OK!?) :-)

    Reply
  12. MousyB says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Considering they’ve done so much in secret I feel like she could’ve gone to California a few times without us knowing. But she seems happy in London and she is indeed glowing!!

    Reply
  13. Cynical Ann says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:25 am

    They were apart for most of their dating-I’m sure being together all the time right now is just what they want.

    Reply
  14. Lucy says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Sounds like a great plan for a bachelorette party. Also I need that sweater!!!

    Reply
  15. Guest says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:36 am

    She’s so pretty. I just love them.

    Reply
  16. Peg says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I’m not sure I believe the Dailymail about this bachelorette party, the wedding is May, why have it so early? That blind item is so silly, the woman is seven months pregnant.
    They made up a list of guest, first they claimed her Mother was coming, then they back away from that claim.
    Then the Mother and Father were coming for the baptism/confirmation, then they gloss over it saying 18 people attended, because they did not know who attended, followed by a luncheon given by Charles and Camilla.
    Now their latest lie is that Meghan’s dress cost three times the price of Kate’s dress, mind you they do not know the Designer, but they constantly lie, to get hits from their brain dead, racist posters on their site.

    Reply
  17. Linda says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:59 am

    It’s very early where I live but I am having a hard time seeing what you all see. I don’t get what is so outstanding about this outfit. A wrinkled top and black pants or trousers. Her hair in these pictures is stringy and needs a trim. But I can see the part where her skin is glowing and very nice.

    Reply
    • Other Renee says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:42 am

      Linda, I was just thinking the exact same thing!

      Reply
      • Keepitreal says:
        March 9, 2018 at 9:54 am

        I’m with you Linda and I just got to work after a horrible commute into NYC. I think it’s fine to like her, whatever….but the effusion of love is a bit much for someone one does not, or will ever know or meet. She could have gone to Cali to visit her Mom and Dad and excuses are being made in this thread. They could have afforded a private flight either for her to visit, or for her parents to attend her baptism. And it is not hate or shade to point these things out.

      • Olenna says:
        March 9, 2018 at 10:58 am

        @Keepitreal, if you personally know Meghan, her mother or father and/or have intimate, personal knowledge of their day-to-day obligations, finances, etc., you should spill the tea. That way, people won’t have to speculate on the private details of their lives or make excuses.

      • Princessk says:
        March 9, 2018 at 11:55 am

        Her parents may have been at the baptism, Doria has already very quietly visited the UK and met with members of the RF. Both of Meghan’s parents seem to be people who want their privacy. Some mothers would have been busy raking in opportunities and putting their best foot forward and setting up photo opportunities if their daughter was about to marry the son of Charles and Diana.

    • Snappyfish says:
      March 9, 2018 at 10:23 am

      Thank you Linda. It a funnel sweater and black pants & heels. I wear this all the time as it’s easy. Like the girl. The story is fresh. Let’s call it like it is…She looks great, the outfit is basic.

      Reply
    • Nic2k says:
      March 9, 2018 at 1:11 pm

      That sweater is swallowing her. I’m already over her bathrobe coats. Kate has buttons and Meghan has sash belts.

      Reply
  18. MellyMel says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Omg I love her outfit so much! That sweater is divine. And I think spa weekends are great for bachelorette parties or just a good girls trip…so relaxing.

    Reply
  19. Petty Riperton says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I heard it was a bridal shower not the actual bachelorette party. I think she has been to Cali since the engagement probably kept it on the low look at how much of an uproar her and Harry’s new year mini trip caused. Perhaps Doria went to visit them instead.
    I hate how folks think Doria is some lonely old lady staring at the door waiting for Meghan to walk through it. That woman has a life, career, friends and possibly a man. She doesn’t have time to live in Meghan’s back pocket.
    I don’t see the big deal about her parents not being at her baptism, my parents wasn’t at mine.

    Reply
  20. Pandy says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Oh please. Like she’s going anywhere and Harry is so needy! She found the golden wrapper in the chocolate factory.

    Reply
  21. JA says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    My bachelorette weekend happened between Friday and Sunday. I got work off early and my sisters drove into town that afternoon. Spent the weekend together and they drove back home (9hr drive) Sunday morning. They all had to work Monday so really appreciated their efforts. Anyway it wasn’t a lavish 3day spa weekend but it was such a fun sweet time with my sisters. It’s possible to enjoy life when you’re not royalty!

    Reply
  22. me says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I heard this was actually her bridal shower not bachelorette party…but who knows. Either way, there is no way in hell she is going to do anything that would upset the royal family. I don’t see strippers and a Vegas trip in her future.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      March 9, 2018 at 1:02 pm

      But Vegas worked out so well for Harry. Seriously though, the fact is that a posh spa weekend is Meghan’s style. This is who she is so there were never going to be any raucous stripper parties. Megs seems effortlessly elegant and the epitome of urban chic to me – far more so than the actual royal family.

      Reply
  23. cindyp says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    How great would Kate look in a dress version of this fabulous sweater? Pair it with some tights & boots a loose coat; would be a stylish, trendy out fit which would have been a lot more comfortable than the ugly lace cocktail dress she wore to a day event earlier this wk & the awful button coats.

    Reply

