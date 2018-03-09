Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I have made it this far without an STI. D–k is dangerous’

Even Jennifer Lawrence’s biggest defenders will probably admit that there’s something very immature about her, like she’s stuck in a sort of awkward-teenage physicality and speech pattern. She’s like a puppy – a big, klutzy, half-drunk puppy who loves to talk about chugging wine and trashy reality television and farting. So is it super-shocking to learn that all of her sh-t talking is just that? That she’s not really slaying dudes right and left and five times on the weekend? No, it’s not shocking. Here’s this week’s J.Law PSA: D-ck is dangerous.
With her stunning looks and cheeky personality, Jennifer Lawrence has no problem getting a bloke. But the actress has revealed she is not the confident party girl she’s made out to be – and says she hasn’t had sex for “a very long time” because she’s terrified of catching diseases. She even hates hugs for fear of picking up bugs.
The Oscar-winner, who has dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actor Nicholas Hoult, explained: “I am all bark and no bite. I always talk like I want d***, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it. I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D*** is dangerous.”
J-Law’s obsession with catching illnesses means she even hates shaking hands, which she labels rude, and insists all of her boyfriends are thoroughly checked over by a doctor before getting near her bedroom. She adds: “If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am. I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there.”
You know what? I’m not going to fault her for any of this? This is perhaps the best message she’s ever sent to the younger girls who admire her. This is like a fart-scented Scared Straight message for teenage girls: D-ck is dangerous. Get a complete medical background on the d-ck before d-ck gets near you. D-ck is germy. One can be sex-positive AND germophobic at the same time – she’s not judging women who DGAF about danger d-ck. She’s not calling them sluts or anything. She’s just talking about her own thoughts and how she’s an undercover all-talk-no-action kind of broad. Cheers to that.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah, actually I love this.
Same. If you are going to have unprotected sex get tested with your partner and make sure you are exclusive sexually. I dont care if he “looks like such a nice clean boy”. Test. Nothing more bizarre than a girl panicking about being pregnant from a random but never considering the STI part.
I agree
The delivery is crass, but I like the message. So many young women are scared of asking their bf for an STD test and pit their health at risk to avoid hirting his feelings. Or they actually think that he’s clean because “they know him” (???)
If I hear/read “We’ve been exclusive for 5 months now so we stopped using condoms” without any mention of getting tested one more time, I’m gonna scream. Lady, if being in a relationship with you cures people of their previously-acquired STDs, the medical community would love to hear from you.
One of the strangest things to me is that seemingly westernized custom to talk to children about birth control i.e. pills, putting it above the use of condoms.
When i lived in south africa i was shocked to learn my friends got their period, were sent to the doctor to be put on the pill so they wouldnt get pregnant. And they basically had unprotected sex but “were safe because the pill” .
My jaw dropped. In my country we don’t have the culture of the sex talk – which is a shame – BUT we learn to wear a condom at all costs!! Condom condom condom. AND then add pills or whatever else. But before that we do all the testing. So… yeah lots of people in my country ignore that but we still know what to do, u know?
I completely relate to JLaw (for once) because i am obsessed with safe sex. I spent most of my adult life using condoms except from one unfortunate occasion, and even after that i was so obssessed that i did like two or three HIV tests afterwards.
I don’t play games. Am basically a walking abstinence billboard. And JLaw was absolutely my spirit animal in this instance ONLY.
It was like hearing myself talking (not as crass, but still).
After reading that wonderful and classy Viola Davis post, and then reading this one, Jlaw comes across as vulgar and terribly overrated imo. Please just shut up and go away already, your time has passed.
Vulgar? This is an important message.
Delivered in a vulgar manner.
Clutches pearls.
Delivered in her way, whether one loves or hates her, but it is an important message. Be safe.
Sure. Totally on board with this. Whatever and whoever you do, be safe, peeps.
I think this is a good thing to say, especially since some of the diseases out there are not curable. No, she’s not classy but she says it in a way that might resonate with young girls whose dates are pushing them to have unprotected sex.
I mean this isn’t bad but I’m not applauding that she can manage to say one thing that isn’t completely stupid.
Fact is she’s exhausting, @$$holes to complete strangers, a terrible feminist, etc.
Also fact is that the people who excuse every bad thing she does would NEVER make these excuses for a black women. In fact they would probably dog them.
Urgh!!!So classy🙄
Right let’s not talk about safe sex
I think she went to the Miley Cyrus charm school..
It’s a good message, but somehow I don’t believe the woman who bragged about scratching her ass sacred Hawaiian stones is a germophobic. Call me crazy but all the gross things she’s admitted to over the years makes the idea of her being a germophobic laughable.
I actually like what she’s saying for once.
Uh, I doubt a germaphobe would pee on a sink?
Exactly was I was going to say.
I wouldn’t do it out of fear of getting splashed.
You are right. Completely forgot about all the gross things she’s admitted too.
She’s probably lying about the germaphobe thing. She also doesnt wash her hands all the time either.
She’s talking about a very important thing and you’re still criticize her for things said or done in the past. I can’t.
So? She said one good thing. Does she want a cookie?
She lies about things and now the chickens are coming home to roost. She said she’s a germaphobe in THIS INTERVIEW and she’s had story after story about peeing outside, in sinks, not washing hands, etc. Its not a stretch but some people will make every excuse in the book for her.
The message is good. The delivery is dreadful. But l don’t for one minute buy the rest of it. I know she’s doing some image building put please. The rest was too much.
i legit LOL’d at this headline cause its factual.
First off, she’s not that stunning. She’s attractive and that’s it. Secondly, she really needs to shut up for awhile. She is becoming so tiresome and needs to chill for a minute.
I was watching web interviews where they were asking Koreans what they thought of certain celebrities. When a pic of JLaw came up some said they were not attractive to her, thought she was average looking and didn’t look healthy. I was like wow. It just goes to show that there are other cultures who don’t find those Hollywood standards appealing.
To each their own I guess. She is not the societal standard in my community but I find her face stunning and her body killer. Constance Wu is probably the furthest thing from beauty standards in my community and yet I find her crazy gorgeous too. It happens.
Wait what? “D&ck is dangerous” is a good message? Being germaphobe is a good message for young people? It’s like saying you don’t like murder because you dislike blood. Being anythingphobe is a terrible condition, it’s an exaggeration of a normal mindset which is making sure that the people you have sex with are clean and make sure you protect yourself as much as you can.
She sounds completely whacko and hysterical. Unless this is a stint to sound funny in the sense of “look at me, a bombshell and yet I haven’t had sex in years can you believe it”. Either way it’s really unpalatable and sad.
She’s no more a germaphobe than Donald Trump, but it’s a decent if sloppily delivered message to be careful out there.
Love it! I’m glad she’s said it and I don’t care about the delivery because the message is loud and clear. Bravo
The word stunning is so overused these days. Anyway, good message. Annoying messenger.
She is dumb.
I love this, and I don’t blame her. I never thought I’d call her wise, but here she totally is. She honestly reminds me of the way I talk with my good girlfriends after a few glasses of wine, like – she honestly seems to think the whole world is a group of girlfriends on wine night. Which I realize can be grating but I also find it kind of endearing (sorry not sorry LOL) If I had a daughter, that’s probably almost verbatim the sex talk I’d give LOL
Actually this kinda bugs me. While I think it’s important to promote safe sex it always gets me down when words like clean is used since it implies that the one who gets the disease is somehow dirty. STD is just like normal diseases and when you get one you’re mostly just unlucky. When you catch a cold virus few people would call you dirty or irresponsible. You can have unprotected sex with loads of people and not catch anything or you can have sex once and be unlucky. So many diseases have atypical symptoms so that people don’t know that they have it and thus infect others. I have met so many girls who have had their confidence and self image shattered because they have gotten a chlamydia infection which is mostly harmless and can be cured with a simple antibiotic treatment.
So many young girls will read her interview and feel so much worse about themselves if they have contracted an STD. We should try to avoid getting diseases and be responsible about it, especially when resistance to antibiotics are on the rise. But people who get diseases are unlucky – not gross or unclean.
Completely agree. STD’s are stuff you catch- you can even carry without knowing. I have UTI’s that can be triggered by sex. It’s not that I’m dirty (at most dehydrated). Of course the one time I told a co-worker I got a really obnoxious comment. I’ve noticed that a lot of people enjoy suggesting that others are not clean (a big favorite: KStew, who probably get more groomed in a year than we’ll get in a lifetime).
i totally agree… although i don’t think this is what she means(?), in her direct, hyperbolic way, she is delivering a good message but you have a great point: shit happens; clean it up, don’t spread it. get tested and know your (and you partner’s) status. i’m with her in that, condoms make my yohoo rage and therefore… (yikes, i behave like a germaphobe and) folks be getting tested left and right.
Is she incapable of giving one normal, professional interview?
Lol
Condoms are a wonderful thing.
Yes, but they can break. An STD is always a good idea.
An STD is always a good idea????
This is a great message, especially for the younger ones. Sex protect and a STD are essential to make everything safer. This is an issue that should be discussed and highlighted more often.
I would do the same, if I ever decided to have sex that is
I don’t think it’s a bad message, it’s good to spread that there can be many ways to approach sex.
One should always be protected when engaging in casual sex, and even in LTR it’s still scary and much as you think “birth control is enough” you don’t ever really know what your partner is up to on the side. Unfortunately, aside from completely abstaining condoms are your best bet against STDs although they can break or slip. Idk. More power to what shes trying to convey I guess, but at this point I think I’m just all “J-Law’ed” out. I’m seeing her or reading about her everywhere & it’s like she’s still talking?
She yabbers so much and so often that I kind of just tune her out now.
Jennifer and i are sex-twins, apparently.
It’s lonely out here!
Who knew?
it is a great message.
Oh my god, I can’t believe how many people here are willing to twist her words to fit their agenda. Do you really think she was trying to spread the message of safe sex? If a man said the same things (i.e. vaginas are dangerous) would you still think it was about safe sex?
look at me, i love sex! i say dick! except that it’s all for show, because female sexuality is a joke and a performance to appeal to men! i only have sex with boyfriends you guise! only slutty sluts sleep around!
