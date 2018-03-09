Blind item: who was a ‘complete bitch’ to Demi Lovato at the 2016 Met Gala?

Demi Lovato covers the latest issue of Billboard – you can read the entire cover story here. As I keep saying, I’m actually a Demi fan these days. I like her music, and I like what she has to say in interviews. In this Billboard piece, she comes across as very real – her house is messy, she’s a borderline hoarder, she’s on a prepared-meal diet, she goes to AA meetings, she doesn’t have a lot of time for other people’s bulls–t, etc. Within this Billboard interview, Demi seemingly offers up an interesting blind item about *someone* who was a complete a–hole to her during the 2016 Met Gala. Here’s that part of the Billboard piece:
Lovato’s tolerance for artifice reached its breaking point at the 2016 Met Gala in New York, the annual celeb-packed, black-tie fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, presided over by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. “I had a terrible experience,” says Lovato, her voice rising in pitch for the only time during our conversation. “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.” She texted her manager, then went straight to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d-ck.” Glamazon, Lovato knows, isn’t her brand anyway. On tour, she says, “I might pop up in the opening [number] one day and be in Fabletics. Because that’s what I want to wear. I’m loving myself — not for what I look like, but for who I am.”
That’s all she said – she wasn’t really being gossipy and framing it as a blind item about a “complete bitch,” she was telling the story as part of her ongoing narrative about her sobriety and how there are so many triggers around her. But people still wanted to know who she was talking about, and they think they’ve figured it out:
Though she did not name who the A-lister was, the 25-year-old star did tell Billboard how that person “was miserable to be around.” After the cover story was released, Lovatic fans speculated who s/he could be but were reminded of the possible feud that brewed between the “Confident” singer and Nicki Minaj after they both accompanied designer Jeremy Scott to the fashion soirée that year.
It all started the night after the Met when Minaj shared a picture on Instagram of herself posing for cameras on the red carpet alongside Scott and Lovato, but she only tagged the designer. Lovato took notice of the lack of mention, commenting on Minaj’s post with a laughing emoji, peace sign and thumbs up. She then shared the same photo posted by Minaj with the caption: “This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool #sof—ingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood.”
Adding, “p.s. some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke.. I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life.” Also, Lovato reenacted the thinking face emoji on Snapchat and included the caption: “When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do s— to the other person.”
Is the “complete bitch” Nicki Minaj? It’s more than possible. I also think it’s more than possible that the Minaj nonsense came afterwards, with Nicki’s Instagram, and that Demi had some kind of encounter at the Met Gala with someone else entirely. Taylor Swift attended the 2016 Met Gala, remember? So did Tom Hiddleston. It would give me LIFE if Demi was talking about Tom Hiddleston, but she’s not (hahahaha). But look at the word choice: “…was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey.” Who was the cliqueiest bitch in May 2016? Yeah. It wasn’t Minaj. In any case… sure, I’m leaning more towards Minaj just because of all the evidence (see below) but ask yourself this: who is more likely to be a gigantic trigger for a recovering alcoholic and addict, Minaj or Taylor Swift?
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN, cover courtesy of Billboard.
I think Demi wants us to think it’s taylor, but I side-eye anything Demi says about Taylor cos she really hates her, drags Taylor whenever she can.
👀 ooh give me the deets on that
I remember when Taylor donated money to Kesha’s legal defense and Demi dragged Taylor over that because she wasnt tweeting and giving attention that way or whatever.
There’s history there. Demi and Selena were childhood best friends, but split as they got older and ran with different crowds. Taylor and Selena are close now. I would imagine that behind the scenes there’s a TON of drama.
She hates taylor because selena dumped her as a longtime friend to join her squad. Then she and taylor/selena were cool for a long time and then back to not liking each other.
Lots of rumors here but a lot of it centers around the rumor that selena was/is deep into drugs and alcohol and demi had to remove herself from her. The taylor thing is just i think resentment and the fact that taylor rubs most people the wrong way with her shenanigans.
Gosh this brings me back to the days where the biggest drama was the feud between miley, demi and selena. Whew
Selena and Demi broke up before that. It’s easy to try to paint Taylor as the bad guy, but it went way back to the Jonas Bros days, when Demi herself admits that she was deep in her addictions. It was the other way around at first – Demi had too many issues and Selena had to extricate herself (and we know that Selena eventually has her own issues as well). This was during the Camp Rock years, and Demi was notoriously badly behaved – and that’s not even taking into account the incident punching the dancer that landed Demi in rehab.
There was also a Joe Jonas thing between them but I can’t remember the details
Right but they were friends. Selena visited her in rehab and they were still friends afterwards. The more noticeable break came when selena was super tight with taylor. That isnt taylor’s fault its selena’s. Plus the rumored drug use when she was with JB has been a long running one. They had a lot of back and forth and at one point taylor was friends with demi too.
At the end of the day all three of them are hot messes imo.
The problems between Selena and Demi both fall pretty squarely on their addictions, but Demi’s came out publicly much earlier than Selena’s and was the initial impetus. I can’t believe I remember this, but at the time it was surprising that Selena visited Demi, because they had publicly distanced themselves for a while. That was when the Disney kids were big gossip – first it was Nick & Miley, then it was Taylor & Joe and Selena & Nick, then it was Demi & Joe. Poor Joe, this is probably the most we’ve talked about him in ages.
This stuff all happened when I had just had a baby and was up long hours at night surfing my phone . I’m unusually well versed in 2008/2009 gossip!
“who is more likely to be a gigantic trigger for a recovering alcoholic and addict, Minaj or Taylor Swift?”
I think they’d both have me reaching for my vaporizer.
My god, me too
I’ve heard that Nicki can be very cruel to people she’s working with. I’m not surprised at the situation with Demi and I’m sure there’s a lot more to it.
I wouldn’t f*ck up my sobriety over Minaj or a Swift clique. Life is too good.
Yeah but I’m guessing you’re probably more grounded than a twenty something pop star raised by Disney.
She changed but left her diamonds on? Borrowed diamonds to an AA meeting? Yeah…. Totally normal.
Why would you leave them on? I don’t get it. She mentions homeless people in the meeting and her there dripping in diamonds….
Right? Like girl, are you so self-centered in your vision that you don’t see that you might be triggering them now? If you’re homeless and trying to get sober, the last thing you need in your face is that kind of thing.
Right! Like I’m so rich but I relate to poor people. I’m so humble! Lol
Llooking at the pic she’s wearing a couple of earring studs and rings, nothing super ostentatious. I have my doubts about the “millions of dollars” value.
Yeah… I used this word in my comment farther down but she is off putting for so many reasons and I’m adding that to the list lol
Nicki Minaj FTW!
Demi really bugs me. She claims to hate bullying, stands up for other women, blah blah blah but I find she’s often talking shit and bringing others down. Idk, I just find her off putting and think she’s used her past issues with drugs and stuff as an excuse to be mean
This! I just can’t with her she’s so annoying.
THIS!! There is something about her that I find so disingenuous whenever I read/hear an interview with her. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but she seems rather phony whenever she’s talking about her past/current issues. It never seems like she’s talking about these issues to help others, but more to get attention and possible praise for herself. This whole AA meeting story, I don’t believe it. Like others on here pointed out, who keeps diamonds on to go to an AA meeting with homeless people and then mentions it in an interview? What’s the point of mentioning the homeless people thing in the interview, to embellish and make it more interesting? She’s exhausting, but I do applaud her for going to a meeting when triggered if she actually did go.
1. They sign an agreement to wear them for a specific number of hours? 2. She may have considered them safer on her body guarded by a bodyguard than left with an assistant or whomever? 3. Regular folk probably couldn’t tell the difference between the real thing and those zircon diamonds. I probably couldn’t….. there are three potential reasons for her leaving her diamonds on. Let’s not focus on the lesser stuff. …. please
I think it’s great she’s talking up going to AA when she’s stressed. I started the program when I was 12 at Alateen as the child of an alchoholic and am thinking of going back to Alanon (for adults living/loving an alchoholic) because sometimes I need to check my gut reactions with brain reactions.
I think it was a clumsy attempt to illustrate that she feels out of place in the fancy celebrity scene… but really dislike that she highlighted homelessness and diamonds as a way of doing that. Same point could’ve been made by contrasting “biggest fashion party of the year” with “church basement”. I’m not mad at her for saying it, I’m just kinda mad because if someone wearing massive amounts of diamonds walked into my AA meeting, I’d definitely want to drink after that.
I’m new to commenting on this site so I can’t tell if the response from Plantpal was to me. If it was, I was not questioning why she would keep the diamonds on, but why she chose to mention it in the interview and add in that there were homeless people present. What’s the point of doing that if not to make the story more interesting and get attention? She could’ve just left that out (if it’s even true) and it would’ve been a more sincere story IMO. I think it’s admirable for anyone with an addiction problem to go to a meeting when they’re triggered.
I kind of agree. I root for her to stay healthy and sober, and I think she’s got a very powerful singing voice, but good God, so much drama.
I think she’s talented but has a lot of insecurities, and it comes out in her drama and sniping.
i really dislike demi because she has a tendency to take small slights and blow them up bigger than they are. i feel like this is probably an incident similar to when lena dunham accused obj of not finding her attractive as a woman because he didn’t speak to her
I suspect that she’s hurt that Minaj didn’t tag her in the post and is using her struggles to get attention – no one just drops into a conversation that they wore diamonds to an AA meeting with homeless people unless they want attention.
Nicki is a diva but I feel worse for her in that photo. Big stars generally do not share red carpet moments and especially not with a star wearing the same designer. So when the only black female rapper on the Met Gala invite list finds herself placed in that situation, of course it smacks of some dismissive bs. Like they forgot her level of stardom because she isnt quite one of them.
Despite Demis victim act, Nicki Minaj was the biggest outsider on that red carpet and in that room. Its not a surprise that she would be territorial about her met gala red carpet moment. Also, isnt Demi tight with Iggy Azaelia. I’m sure Nicki would share a moment if politely asked by say Beyonce but Demi inserting herself is a bridge too far and I understand it completely.
Lol so we can just treat people however we want depending on our moods, then? I have no idea if Minaj was rude. If she was, feeling like you’re too big of a star to be polite to someone is a pretty bad look.
Right! Not only that, Demi instagram name isn’t @demilovato it’s @ddlovato maybe Nicki didn’t find her or didn’t know her name. She’s such a drama queen.
They were both the designer’s ‘date’ for the event, so they knew they would be sharing photo ops with him. If that didn’t work for her, she should have gotten a deal where she was a designer’s only model.
I’m just happy Demi stayed sober, doesn’t matter who triggered her. She stayed sober that night good for her.
I don’t think it was taylor specifically because Taylor really cares what people think of her. I think Nicki doesn’t really give a sh-t, if she’s in a bad mood or you annoy her she’ll prpbably exclude you. I could be wrong – I think both Nicki and Demi have self-identified as bipolar, and that significantly complicates things when people are cycling and medication and addiction are involved.
I could see Taylor Swift getting a little bitchy, dismissive, and clique-y with someone like Demi when the cameras weren’t rolling, even though she’s image-conscious. A couple of people in Hollywood seem to have had issues with her. But maybe that’s just me preferring her to have drama with Taylor Swift over her having drama with Nicki Minaj. I do not like Swifty. For all we know it could have been someone else entirely though.
I don’t think it was Taylor. Like others said, she is really self aware of how she behaves in public as opposed to Nicki who doesn’t give a sh*t about it. Also Demi’s comments give me the impression the bully was someone she was around during that night, and as they don’t really have the greatest, I’d think she and Taylor just stayed away from each other. Finally, Taylor was too busy that night, she was a co-chairman that year, she was with Karlie, Tom and supposedly she met Joe that night
I don’t think it’s Taylor because Taylor was a co-chair that year, and I don’t know how much Demi would have even been around here. Demi was stuck with Nicki for some of it though.
Perhaps Demi was staring in the mirror all night. She is a bully, and people don’t call her out as much because she uses her ‘addictions’ as a shield.
+1000
This! I don’t like her because it’s been made clear over the years that she is a mean girl just like Taylor and others that she calls out for being bullies. She uses her addictions and mental health issues to justify the things she does and says. She’s extremely problematic and is always involved in some type of drama. Like girl…you might be the problem.
YES
She made it clear at the time that Nikki did NOT like her, and they were both attending with jeremy Scott so they would have been stuck together for at least a little while. Remember the photo of Nikki giving her the major stink eye? That was the year that Taylor was a co-chair, and realistically how much would she have even been around Demi?
And um, look at the photo. That is not millions of dollars of diamonds. Did she put on more for the meeting?
Interesting, I read that Perez Hilton just assumed Demi was talking about him. So he retaliated by writing that she’s not Taylor or Selena. Self centered and petty he is.
I think Demi has anger issues.
Are we suppose to feel for Demi?? Sounds more like she wasn’t treated as well as she thought she should. Then the comment about going to AA in millions in diamonds but she is just sooo real, she can relate to the homeless??! STFU!! Demi is constantly looking for ways to absorb attention and stirs up non existent beef. Also can she stop screaming when she sings!!!!?
This chick is SO annoying. Didn’t she punch a dancer? She whines about others, yet she is not a nice person.
Go away, dear. Please.
when you don’t give a crap about acceptance, life is GRAND! more people should try it.
I’m sorry but she reminds me of my grandma. She never has any friends, everyone is always mean to her, every fight is someone else’s fault, etc. I used to really like this girl because I struggle with mental illness too but she’s gotta get some self awareness. She needs to look in a mirror and ask herself what all her issues seem to have in common. HER.
I really dislike Demi for a number of reasons but I really hope she stays clean. I admire a lot people who can overcome addictions, so whatever happened that night, I’m happy she decided not to drink.
Nicki had the worst attitude of all the celebs I’ve met.
Drama queens … ALL of them.
