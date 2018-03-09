Blind item: who was a ‘complete bitch’ to Demi Lovato at the 2016 Met Gala?

Demi Lovato covers the latest issue of Billboard – you can read the entire cover story here. As I keep saying, I’m actually a Demi fan these days. I like her music, and I like what she has to say in interviews. In this Billboard piece, she comes across as very real – her house is messy, she’s a borderline hoarder, she’s on a prepared-meal diet, she goes to AA meetings, she doesn’t have a lot of time for other people’s bulls–t, etc. Within this Billboard interview, Demi seemingly offers up an interesting blind item about *someone* who was a complete a–hole to her during the 2016 Met Gala. Here’s that part of the Billboard piece:

Lovato’s tolerance for artifice reached its breaking point at the 2016 Met Gala in New York, the annual celeb-packed, black-tie fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, presided over by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. “I had a terrible experience,” says Lovato, her voice rising in pitch for the only time during our conversation. “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.” She texted her manager, then went straight to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. “I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d-ck.” Glamazon, Lovato knows, isn’t her brand anyway. On tour, she says, “I might pop up in the opening [number] one day and be in Fabletics. Because that’s what I want to wear. I’m loving myself — not for what I look like, but for who I am.”

That’s all she said – she wasn’t really being gossipy and framing it as a blind item about a “complete bitch,” she was telling the story as part of her ongoing narrative about her sobriety and how there are so many triggers around her. But people still wanted to know who she was talking about, and they think they’ve figured it out:

Though she did not name who the A-lister was, the 25-year-old star did tell Billboard how that person “was miserable to be around.” After the cover story was released, Lovatic fans speculated who s/he could be but were reminded of the possible feud that brewed between the “Confident” singer and Nicki Minaj after they both accompanied designer Jeremy Scott to the fashion soirée that year. It all started the night after the Met when Minaj shared a picture on Instagram of herself posing for cameras on the red carpet alongside Scott and Lovato, but she only tagged the designer. Lovato took notice of the lack of mention, commenting on Minaj’s post with a laughing emoji, peace sign and thumbs up. She then shared the same photo posted by Minaj with the caption: “This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool #sof—ingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood.” Adding, “p.s. some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke.. I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life.” Also, Lovato reenacted the thinking face emoji on Snapchat and included the caption: “When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do s— to the other person.”

Is the “complete bitch” Nicki Minaj? It’s more than possible. I also think it’s more than possible that the Minaj nonsense came afterwards, with Nicki’s Instagram, and that Demi had some kind of encounter at the Met Gala with someone else entirely. Taylor Swift attended the 2016 Met Gala, remember? So did Tom Hiddleston. It would give me LIFE if Demi was talking about Tom Hiddleston, but she’s not (hahahaha). But look at the word choice: “…was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey.” Who was the cliqueiest bitch in May 2016? Yeah. It wasn’t Minaj. In any case… sure, I’m leaning more towards Minaj just because of all the evidence (see below) but ask yourself this: who is more likely to be a gigantic trigger for a recovering alcoholic and addict, Minaj or Taylor Swift?