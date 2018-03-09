Colin Firth’s wife Livia had an affair & now she’s being stalked by her ex-lover

I’ve always thought that Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli had a perfect, classy marriage. They met and fell in love quickly, they got married and had two sons (who are never used for publicity). Livia and Colin split their time between Italy and England. He’s an Oscar-winning actor, she’s a Vogue writer and advocate for sustainable fashion. They seemed to have it all – money, respect, admiration, and oh right, they just seemed perfectly suited for each other. But Livia got bored with perfection, and she had an affair. The reason we know about this is because the guy with whom she had an affair is now stalking her. This sounds like the plot of a gender-reversed Fatal Attraction, but apparently it’s real.
Colin Firth and his wife revealed she had an affair with the man she has now accused of stalking her. Livia Giuggioli accused an Italian journalist of harassing her with “frightening” messages and police are now investigating, according to British newspaper The Times. The 48-year-old film producer, who married the Oscar winner, 57, in 1997, claimed journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55, was stalking her, although he denied the accusation telling the publication that she was lying to hide their relationship which occurred between 2015 and 2016.
Firth’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. In a statement obtained by The Times, the couple confirmed the relationship, saying, “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”
The statement continued, “Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.”
The couple shares two sons together, 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo.
“The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted,” the statement concluded. Italian prosecutors requested Brancaccia’s indictment, according to ANSA, the publication that Brancaccia remains employed by. Brancaccia, 55, denied the allegations to the newspaper, saying they were “romantically involved…She wanted to leave Colin for me,” he said, adding that the marriage had “been over for years.”
He continued, “My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.” Brancaccia said, “In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary,” adding that Firth had shown “understanding.”
Holy sh-t this is messy. To me, it sounds like Livia and Colin were never really officially separated or anything, and Livia just straight-up had an affair. And then she came to her senses or got bored, and she ended it with an email. And then Marco Brancaccia went all Fatal-Attraction on her, contacted Colin Firth and sent threatening and/or harassing messages, emails, whatever to Livia. I mean, I feel bad for Livia – it sounds like this whole thing has been awful, and God knows, no woman deserves to be “punished” for a sexual indiscretion by being harassed and worse. That being said… I really feel sorry for Colin Firth, because OMG.
(Also: If you tweak this story a little bit, it could be the plot of the next Bridget Jones movie.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Just reading the header makes me lol. Sorry. 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR! I love me some Mr. Darcy, but damn. I don’t even want to know what kind mess goes on in his personal life. I’m giving this story a hard pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colin is the man of many woman’sdream (all thought the reality of day to day marriage may be a different story) . This means anyone can cheat! World is upside down, the sky is falling!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep just goes to show that women cheat too but somehow gets less shit then men for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how is she getting less shit for it? the guy is stalking and dragging her in public and ruining her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But when a woman is the ‘other woman’ in an affair with a married man, she gets more shit for it. More than single men who sleep with another man’s wife, and more than men who cheat on their wives. So men don’t exactly get the short end of the stick when it comes to cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lizzie please understand the comment before you reply. It’s a general statement of how men who cheat gets ripped apart, esp by women but when a woman cheats she doesn’t get much criticism. This has nothing to do with her stalker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colin showed “understanding “?! This Livia is not good enough for him. She had publicly said she never got the whole love for Mr.Darcy type of guy, because he is boring and brooding. Of course she had an affair with an Italian journalist My, god, Firth needs to dump her ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that. No man or woman should tolerate cheating and someone as catchy as Colin can do so much better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stars, they’re just like us!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They say they were separated at the time though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the guy says they weren’t .. she probably trying to save face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa! What a mess! Yeah I’m not sure I buy the “separation” portion, but the decision to reconcile and forgive (and try to make her look slightly better) is obviously Colin’s business. I won’t judge that.
And while cheating is gross period and I think less of her for it, no one deserves to be stalked and harassed. That’s inexcusable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Mia4s. Cheating is absolutely awful, but people live their marriages as it suits them. I know several couples where one partner has tried to forgive snd frget. It worked for some, but not for others.
My daughter is being stalked and harassed daily via text and phone. It is the partner of one of her female friends from school. They wanted her to be in a polyamorous relationship with them. She made it clear at least two years ago that she wasn’t interested. They kept visiting, trying to sweeten her up, but in the last 6 months he has become utterly obsessed, probably because my daughter went public with her relationship with a gentleman who has loved her for years. He is a lovely man who treats her like gold, but the stalker insists she should be with him (and his female partner) and will not tolerate her cheating. She has deliberately not seen them, and has not replied to any text messages. She has blocked their numbers and deleted them from social media, but now he calls on a private number, which she does not answer after beng caught out the first time he did this. Today he bombarded her with scary and threatening messages and she and her partner had to go to the police to report him. I believe new laws were recently introduced in our state (Australia) regatding using a carriage service to threaten, intimidate, incite, harass etc., so we’ll see what happens. What I’ve said is the bare minimum, but this guy does have mental health issues, as does his girlfriend. My daughter and her partner just want to be left alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How scary. I’m so sorry that’s happening to your daughter and I’ll be thinking of her. Things can get really messy with couple-friends. I ended up, sort of unwittingly, dating one of my friends and her boyfriend. It wasn’t something I did by choice, it just happened. She began to treat me like I was her sister-wife. Things got really weird, and they still are. I’ve done my best to distance myself. No stalking, though. I hope the best for your daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m very sorry Annakist. Stalking is terrifying for all involved with the victim. I hope you all are able to resolve this issue soon so you can live in peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how terrible. i hope law enforcement is able to take some steps to keep her safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my goodness, I hope the police are able to do something about this guy. That has to be so terrifying. I’m glad your daughter has your and her partner for support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Famous people with break babies and break hookups! LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never knew middle aged adults did breaks. Teens and 20’s yes. Interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Quite a story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they took a break or really separated and she ended up in this guy’s arms. If it’s the first it was an affair, if the latter it is not. I think she tried to spin the story when her ex lover was spilling the beans and it didn’t look good for the picture perfect couple facade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That sounds about right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking that too – was it really an affair, or did she have a fling while separated? I’m guessing the separation is a cover story.
Either way, no one deserves to be stalked, and this has to be scary for their family. If they’ve been able to work it out and move past this, good for them. Hopefully this guy leaves her alone now that it’s all public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They could both be telling the truth about having privately been separated (after all, if Colin was cheated on, he would be the one being betrayed). But even if she had an affair, stalking and harassment aren’t more acceptable just because cheating is wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She either cheated and picked the wrong guy, or they have an open marriage and she picked the wrong guy. The fact that this guy is a journalist adds an extra layer to this story. I’m not sure who to believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stalking via email seems even dumber than regular obsessive tendencies.
Her poor kids, they’re going to have to deal with this at school for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no – I was rooting for this couple…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never expected this one, who else thinks this “separation” is to cover the fact that he took back a cheating wife. If they were separated for a year wouldn’t someone from his team notify the media about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s pretty private so I don’t think so and their kids would have been around 11 or 12 around there so they maybe wanted to protect them if they were still trying to work it out. I kind of believe it because in 2015 he was promoting Kingsman: The Secret Service and she was pretty absent, I think she came to about 2 premiers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying they didn’t struggle (Obviously they did if she had an affair) but I’m just calling BS on the separation claim. They’ve never hinted at a separation before, it seems odd to admit to the separation now just as this is coming out.
Either way, I hope Colin got to get it on with a nice chick while promoting his movies in 2015/16. Cause it’s not cool at all if she got to have her fling and he didn’t get any during that time period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What DiligentDiva said.
This story broke in the British press afew days ago except it was framed as straight up stalking. Nothing about separations or marital problems. It was framed as ‘ her childhood friend started stalking her that police had to be called in’. It read like he was a random stalker whose connection to her was a long time ago in childhood and no more.
He gave his side of the story to the courts and suddenly the story from her side changed to ‘she had an affair with him during brief separation from her husband’. That immediately changed the tenor of the story because he wasn’t a random stalker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m expecting the coverage of this story to get worse before it gets better. IMO, Firth’s publicist (Luke Windsor) isn’t very good at spinning any stories about the personal lives of his clients, especially if they are even remotely sensational. He does the bare minimum and then has to play catch up every time a new piece of info hits the press. Plus, he’s going to be fielding questions about Emma Watson and that guy from Glee at the same time, so it’s going to be a busy a few days. Then again, maybe he learned a few things from the gossip buzz saw that was Hiddleswift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy the separation. If so they wouldn’t have framed it that way. A rough patch sure. It’s a save face PR move but I agree with the above who thinks there may be more sordid details coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy this guy is stalking her by sending an email. I think she is using the stalking to cover her tracks and make her look better. I’m speaking from experience of being stalked too. A stalker just doesn’t do email, they go to great lengths to make your life miserable. The email is a jaded lover. Sucks…but happens all the time. The guy probably felt used and retaliated ( doesn’t make it right though but also doesn’t sound like she was owning up to her actions either.).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Timeline of the ‘separation’ was also the same time he applied for his Italian passport. Not the actions of someone separating / separated from his wife and requiring stronger ties to *her* home country.
My theory is that she straight up cheated and the jump-off sent email to Colin after the fact (fatal attraction!!), which she explained away as stalking causing police to be called in. After the jump-off produced evidence of their year-long affair the story changed to her admitting to the affair, but explaining it away as ‘separation’ in a PR coverup to spare everyone’s blushes.
That said, no matter who did what to whom, no one deserves a bunny boiler / stalker or to be stalked at all.
Simultaneously, if she’s lying about him, he has every right to be aggrieved because stalking carries a lengthy custodial jail sentence in Italy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She totally doesn’t deserve to be stalked or harassed. If she’s lying to cover her cheating ass then shame on her.
I feel bad for Colin Firth, I hope he got to have his fun as well. It’s only fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No they wouldn’t. He’s never been that type of star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait you feel sorry for Livia?
Don’t cheat on your partner, folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one deserves to be stalked and harassed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny how if the roles were reversed and it was a man, say Brad Pitt that cheated on Angie, or Ben Affleck on Jen, and Ben or Brad were then stalked by the woman they had an affair with, people would be saying they deserved it, karma, on and on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jayna
Would they say that? Because often when a man cheats a lot of people try to find ways to blame the woman he cheated on. There certainly has been a lot of vitriol directed towards Jennifer Garner over the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotta love ‘progressive’ feminist liberal women who will excuse behaviors like harassment, stalking, and Goddess knows what else just because they think a woman did something sexually immoral.
@Meriritt: She’s probably wrong, most rational, healthy people wouldn’t say a man deserves to be harassed and stalked over cheating. But with internalized misogyny, conversations about male bad behavior towards women always have to be derailed with “What About the Menz!!1!” cheerleader cries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup no sympathy for her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa. I really don’t like reading this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. So unpleasant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. If Colin Firth gets cheated on, there is no hope for any of us.
It sounds like he tried to force her hand by going to her husband and it blew up from there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naw I think livid is the problem
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Attempted to force her hand, that’s precisely what I was thinking. And I have a thought or two about this “private” separation.
Finally, Firth, dump her ass. It’s unforgivable, crazy, and it makes you look so bad. I mean, look at that dress. It’s round the bend. Don’t let her humiliate you in public like that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, this makes me so sad! I know there are three sides to these stories (his, hers, and the truth) but seriously…who would cheat on Colin Firth???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But we don’t know what he’s really like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does that excuse cheating?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My point was that he may not be the fantasy husband the internet thinks he is,nothing more, nothing less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are you being so mean to me!?
*clutches old “Pride and Prejudice” dvd*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has documentation but obviously, he does too. Guess she was bored with the estate and business he bought to please her..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t focus on the story after seeing that pink dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right??? I hate it but I can’t look away..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems like he has always had a thing for her and when he got his chance, she changed her mind and went back to her husband – the fact that he got CF involved strongly supports the harassment claim in that if he couldn’t have her he’d ruin the marriage for good thinking if Colin didn’t want her she’d go back to him. Its obvs he didn’t react well to her going back to CF.
Am not surprised by Colin sticking by her – by all accounts he is a very very decent guy.
Italy has very strict stalking laws and he could see jail time if found guilty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for them. They clearly went through a difficult time in their marriage, decided to keep it private , but now have to make it public because of the stalker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I mostly feel bad for Colin tho.
Strangest thing while reading this, I kept thinking of Meg Tilly. Sigh. They really loved each other but different lives and goals etc, it’s sad that they split.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok the first image that popped into my head was Colin Firth’s character in Love Actually walking in on his wife’s affair
But in reality, we dont know what their marriage was like. They may have not legally separated and who knows if they were even living separately but it is entirely possible that they had taken a break if you will. So unless Colin comes out with his own statement contradicting what she says, I think we should take that statement at face value. And regardless of whether or not its consider cheating, its still awful to have someone harass you over several months.
The truth will end up coming out either way. Either she has the proof that he has sent her harassing messages over a period of months, or he has proof that he only contacted her twice and that it was not malicious in any way, and she is the one who sent him tons of messages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Colin. I’ve always loved him and they look so good together, but apparently she’s a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, this is a sad, disappointing story. I’m sure he is not like his uber-perfect persona in real life, and maybe she simply got lonely because he was away working so much. Since we know little, I’m trying not to judge her too harshly, but agree the “we were on a break” story is PR cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if Firthie had been cheating, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, or that there was some kind of “open-relationship” type of arrangement involved. Only that she chose to be with some Italian dude whose ego couldn’t bear to be the second guy.
Rich and famous people, man…!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. I dont think this was a conventional marriage. Between the fact that they are both in Hollywood entertainment and Colins English upper crust thing, I think these are exactly the kind of couple that would consider monogamy uncivilised and restrictive. Thats probably what that journalist is implying when he says he knows scandalous things about their marriage. I think she chose a psycho who cant take a no and thats why they are taking steps to ensure it isnt framed as an affair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I think they have an open marriage but are discreet except this forced her to go public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the likely scenario.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, said the same thing above. Absolutely agree, especially on the “scandalous information” bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m never surprised at these things. There’s always stuff going on behind the scenes – even in those marriages people like to put on pedestals.
I’m not fully buying the “stalking” accusation on this one yet. It sounds more like a very messy situation on both sides and one that Livia wanted to remain covered up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure. It’s possible she went to police so he’d be framed as unhinged if it became public news, but I can’t imagine she’d involve police unless they had proof he sent more than two texts and an email, as he’s claiming. Phone records and email archives would have to substantiate her claims because she could have just blocked him on WhatsApp.
And given that she’s admitting to the affair, the fact that she’s saying he’s stalking her is only making the story bigger. Why would she want that? I suppose she looks more like a victim this way, but I still can’t imagine her involving police unless he was threatening her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We were on a break!!!” – Ross Geller
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First thing I thought of too, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahahaha! Perfect! 😂😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Sad story. People are crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m just being emotionally today, but this story made me sad, cheating is such a hurtful betrayal and action. Something about the story is off, I doubt they were separated but I could be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they weren’t separated. That’s their spin on the story now to save face.
I really did think they were a happy couple. So much for that. Sexless marriage? I don’t know. She was bored?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if they just had an open marriage or some kind of understanding. Saying they were separated looks better than admitting they allow each other to sleep with others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought too, KBB. How embarrassing either way, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t even understand this. Why why why would anyone cheat on my Mr Darcy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it sounds like Colin is covering her for her by saying they were separated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A couple years ago Lainey posted about a small article Star ran, claiming she was spending all his money and running up insane credit card bills that was putting a strain on their marriage and leading to talks of divorce. Lainey noted that it was a super random and Comparatively mundane item for Star to publish as a throwaway which leads to the question of…why that story, unless it is actually true?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe it. That seems strange since she doesn’t wear expensive designer clothes. On red carpets, she wears eco-friendly, sustainable outfits. She doesn’t seem like a materialistic person. She’s blasted celebrities for shopping compulsively and impulsively and often buying outfits for just one occasion. She buys clothes that she will wear a minimum of 30 times.
She is all about the planet and shopping ethically for sustainability.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She spent millions on a store that failed, a lifestyle website with 6staff that failed, a clothing line that failed. And they bought the building the store was housed in. I believe she drained quite a bit of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When she started her commercial ventures, every article written about her implied that Colin was financing them. Over the years that detail was dropped from articles about her and she started to be profiled in her own right without mentioning Colin or his money.
I’m surprised Star magazine would be interested in Colin Firth nevermind writing about his marital woes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, the stalking and harassment withstanding, some good old fashioned affair, adult gossip is on point.
I WANT MORE !!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll give you one for an LoL. When I found out my husband was cheating, I stayed up all night contemplating my first move. And then it came to me. I made his breakfast and lunch and packed them lovingly, as I always did. But I added dry dog food in generous amounts. About midday I texted him ” I only serve dog food to dogs.” He never said a word about it. I still laugh til I cry thinking about it. I still wonder about the look he must have had on his face when he knew he was busted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow that’s quite amazing and honestly quite classy of you to even do that! Such a creative and very non-dramatic way to say “I know!” I’m assuming you are no longer with him? Even if you are, hopefully he knows you’ll actually put him in the doghouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juls, I am sorry that happened to you and you are a genius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Juls I am so sorry you were hurt like that but thumbs up for that response!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me sad, but they’ll probably get through it. They both seem pragmatic and calm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so doubt they were separated. The journalist is countersuing for libel. She’s just trying to save face. Respect to her husband for somehow going along with that. When the news first came out here in Italy the outlets were all “sued for stalking, sending her husband intimate photos” and I was like where did he get those??? The media went really soft on this situation. I find her rather smug, people call her out a lot on IG for being privileged and judging those who shop in mass market stores. Like I get what she’s fighting for but “I reuse my vintage Chopard” sometimes sounds rather crassy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could not imagine cheating on Colin Firth. Then again, I know nothing about Colin Firth as a real human being, only as Mr. Hottiepants Darcy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just goes to show you that no one ever really knows what’s going on in someone’s relationship/marriage because what appears as one thing could be something completely different behind closed doors. Appearances can be very deceiving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who would cheat on Colin” Mr Darcy” Firth with that guy? I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not condone cheating at all but now that I’m older with more life experience, I can see how and why cheating happens. It’s really up to the married couple to decide whether they can work through an affair or not. I try my best to not judge other marriages. I would not appreciate someone judging mine either. This whole situation is awful. Also, scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if they did privately separate. My parents who have been married for almost 40 years briefly considered separation around year 32 or so. The difference is that they didn’t have the financial means or resources to effectively separate so they worked through it. For Livia and Colin, the prospect of separation isn’t burdened by making rent/car payments that you can only afford jointly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just goes to show that what seems perfect often ain’t. Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whaaaat?? She cheated on Mr Darcy! On Mr Darcy!! How is that even humanly possible?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As the old saying goes “no one in a love triangle comes out the winner.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No pity except for Colin. If he had cheated on her we would call him horrible names so instead I’ll just say She rolled around in them sheets and now she has to deal with em! Also why cheat on Colin with someone soooo not worth it??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep looking at the headline just blinking my eyes. I CAN’T believe it. Who cheats on Mr. Darcy?? Who cheats on Colin Firth?? Da fu-k? Naw this can’t be true….and then I look at the headline again and it IS true. Jesus Christ of Nazareth-how the hell did this happen. You can’t make this shit up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse