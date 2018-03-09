Colin Firth’s wife Livia had an affair & now she’s being stalked by her ex-lover

I’ve always thought that Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli had a perfect, classy marriage. They met and fell in love quickly, they got married and had two sons (who are never used for publicity). Livia and Colin split their time between Italy and England. He’s an Oscar-winning actor, she’s a Vogue writer and advocate for sustainable fashion. They seemed to have it all – money, respect, admiration, and oh right, they just seemed perfectly suited for each other. But Livia got bored with perfection, and she had an affair. The reason we know about this is because the guy with whom she had an affair is now stalking her. This sounds like the plot of a gender-reversed Fatal Attraction, but apparently it’s real.

Colin Firth and his wife revealed she had an affair with the man she has now accused of stalking her. Livia Giuggioli accused an Italian journalist of harassing her with “frightening” messages and police are now investigating, according to British newspaper The Times. The 48-year-old film producer, who married the Oscar winner, 57, in 1997, claimed journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55, was stalking her, although he denied the accusation telling the publication that she was lying to hide their relationship which occurred between 2015 and 2016.

Firth’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. In a statement obtained by The Times, the couple confirmed the relationship, saying, “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

The statement continued, “Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.”

The couple shares two sons together, 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo.

“The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted,” the statement concluded. Italian prosecutors requested Brancaccia’s indictment, according to ANSA, the publication that Brancaccia remains employed by. Brancaccia, 55, denied the allegations to the newspaper, saying they were “romantically involved…She wanted to leave Colin for me,” he said, adding that the marriage had “been over for years.”

He continued, “My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.” Brancaccia said, “In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary,” adding that Firth had shown “understanding.”

Holy sh-t this is messy. To me, it sounds like Livia and Colin were never really officially separated or anything, and Livia just straight-up had an affair. And then she came to her senses or got bored, and she ended it with an email. And then Marco Brancaccia went all Fatal-Attraction on her, contacted Colin Firth and sent threatening and/or harassing messages, emails, whatever to Livia. I mean, I feel bad for Livia – it sounds like this whole thing has been awful, and God knows, no woman deserves to be “punished” for a sexual indiscretion by being harassed and worse. That being said… I really feel sorry for Colin Firth, because OMG.

(Also: If you tweak this story a little bit, it could be the plot of the next Bridget Jones movie.)

104 Responses to “Colin Firth’s wife Livia had an affair & now she’s being stalked by her ex-lover”

  1. Lilith says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Just reading the header makes me lol. Sorry. 😁

    Reply
  2. barrett says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Colin is the man of many woman’sdream (all thought the reality of day to day marriage may be a different story) . This means anyone can cheat! World is upside down, the sky is falling!

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Whoa! What a mess! Yeah I’m not sure I buy the “separation” portion, but the decision to reconcile and forgive (and try to make her look slightly better) is obviously Colin’s business. I won’t judge that.

    And while cheating is gross period and I think less of her for it, no one deserves to be stalked and harassed. That’s inexcusable.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:24 am

      I’m with you Mia4s. Cheating is absolutely awful, but people live their marriages as it suits them. I know several couples where one partner has tried to forgive snd frget. It worked for some, but not for others.

      My daughter is being stalked and harassed daily via text and phone. It is the partner of one of her female friends from school. They wanted her to be in a polyamorous relationship with them. She made it clear at least two years ago that she wasn’t interested. They kept visiting, trying to sweeten her up, but in the last 6 months he has become utterly obsessed, probably because my daughter went public with her relationship with a gentleman who has loved her for years. He is a lovely man who treats her like gold, but the stalker insists she should be with him (and his female partner) and will not tolerate her cheating. She has deliberately not seen them, and has not replied to any text messages. She has blocked their numbers and deleted them from social media, but now he calls on a private number, which she does not answer after beng caught out the first time he did this. Today he bombarded her with scary and threatening messages and she and her partner had to go to the police to report him. I believe new laws were recently introduced in our state (Australia) regatding using a carriage service to threaten, intimidate, incite, harass etc., so we’ll see what happens. What I’ve said is the bare minimum, but this guy does have mental health issues, as does his girlfriend. My daughter and her partner just want to be left alone.

      Reply
  4. namasta says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Famous people with break babies and break hookups! LOL.

    Reply
  5. Darla says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Wow. Quite a story.

    Reply
  6. trollontheloose says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:48 am

    they took a break or really separated and she ended up in this guy’s arms. If it’s the first it was an affair, if the latter it is not. I think she tried to spin the story when her ex lover was spilling the beans and it didn’t look good for the picture perfect couple facade.

    Reply
  7. laulau says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Stalking via email seems even dumber than regular obsessive tendencies.
    Her poor kids, they’re going to have to deal with this at school for sure.

    Reply
  8. Maya says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Oh no – I was rooting for this couple…

    Reply
  9. DiligentDiva says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Never expected this one, who else thinks this “separation” is to cover the fact that he took back a cheating wife. If they were separated for a year wouldn’t someone from his team notify the media about it?

    Reply
    • Lela says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:01 am

      he’s pretty private so I don’t think so and their kids would have been around 11 or 12 around there so they maybe wanted to protect them if they were still trying to work it out. I kind of believe it because in 2015 he was promoting Kingsman: The Secret Service and she was pretty absent, I think she came to about 2 premiers.

      Reply
      • DiligentDiva says:
        March 9, 2018 at 9:15 am

        I’m not saying they didn’t struggle (Obviously they did if she had an affair) but I’m just calling BS on the separation claim. They’ve never hinted at a separation before, it seems odd to admit to the separation now just as this is coming out.
        Either way, I hope Colin got to get it on with a nice chick while promoting his movies in 2015/16. Cause it’s not cool at all if she got to have her fling and he didn’t get any during that time period.

      • LAK says:
        March 9, 2018 at 9:27 am

        What DiligentDiva said.

        This story broke in the British press afew days ago except it was framed as straight up stalking. Nothing about separations or marital problems. It was framed as ‘ her childhood friend started stalking her that police had to be called in’. It read like he was a random stalker whose connection to her was a long time ago in childhood and no more.

        He gave his side of the story to the courts and suddenly the story from her side changed to ‘she had an affair with him during brief separation from her husband’. That immediately changed the tenor of the story because he wasn’t a random stalker.

      • jetlagged says:
        March 9, 2018 at 11:25 am

        I’m expecting the coverage of this story to get worse before it gets better. IMO, Firth’s publicist (Luke Windsor) isn’t very good at spinning any stories about the personal lives of his clients, especially if they are even remotely sensational. He does the bare minimum and then has to play catch up every time a new piece of info hits the press. Plus, he’s going to be fielding questions about Emma Watson and that guy from Glee at the same time, so it’s going to be a busy a few days. Then again, maybe he learned a few things from the gossip buzz saw that was Hiddleswift.

      • magnoliarose says:
        March 9, 2018 at 12:01 pm

        I don’t buy the separation. If so they wouldn’t have framed it that way. A rough patch sure. It’s a save face PR move but I agree with the above who thinks there may be more sordid details coming.

      • Mo says:
        March 9, 2018 at 12:45 pm

        I don’t buy this guy is stalking her by sending an email. I think she is using the stalking to cover her tracks and make her look better. I’m speaking from experience of being stalked too. A stalker just doesn’t do email, they go to great lengths to make your life miserable. The email is a jaded lover. Sucks…but happens all the time. The guy probably felt used and retaliated ( doesn’t make it right though but also doesn’t sound like she was owning up to her actions either.).

    • LAK says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:14 am

      Timeline of the ‘separation’ was also the same time he applied for his Italian passport. Not the actions of someone separating / separated from his wife and requiring stronger ties to *her* home country.

      My theory is that she straight up cheated and the jump-off sent email to Colin after the fact (fatal attraction!!), which she explained away as stalking causing police to be called in. After the jump-off produced evidence of their year-long affair the story changed to her admitting to the affair, but explaining it away as ‘separation’ in a PR coverup to spare everyone’s blushes.

      That said, no matter who did what to whom, no one deserves a bunny boiler / stalker or to be stalked at all.

      Simultaneously, if she’s lying about him, he has every right to be aggrieved because stalking carries a lengthy custodial jail sentence in Italy.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:19 am

      No they wouldn’t. He’s never been that type of star.

      Reply
  10. Escondista says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Wait you feel sorry for Livia?

    Don’t cheat on your partner, folks.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Whoa. I really don’t like reading this.

    Reply
  12. T.Fanty says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Wow. If Colin Firth gets cheated on, there is no hope for any of us.

    It sounds like he tried to force her hand by going to her husband and it blew up from there.

    Reply
  13. Tricia says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:52 am

    OMG, this makes me so sad! I know there are three sides to these stories (his, hers, and the truth) but seriously…who would cheat on Colin Firth???

    Reply
  14. Maum says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Can’t focus on the story after seeing that pink dress.

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Seems like he has always had a thing for her and when he got his chance, she changed her mind and went back to her husband – the fact that he got CF involved strongly supports the harassment claim in that if he couldn’t have her he’d ruin the marriage for good thinking if Colin didn’t want her she’d go back to him. Its obvs he didn’t react well to her going back to CF.

    Am not surprised by Colin sticking by her – by all accounts he is a very very decent guy.

    Italy has very strict stalking laws and he could see jail time if found guilty.

    Reply
  16. Merritt says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I feel bad for them. They clearly went through a difficult time in their marriage, decided to keep it private , but now have to make it public because of the stalker.

    Reply
  17. marianne says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Ok the first image that popped into my head was Colin Firth’s character in Love Actually walking in on his wife’s affair :(

    But in reality, we dont know what their marriage was like. They may have not legally separated and who knows if they were even living separately but it is entirely possible that they had taken a break if you will. So unless Colin comes out with his own statement contradicting what she says, I think we should take that statement at face value. And regardless of whether or not its consider cheating, its still awful to have someone harass you over several months.

    The truth will end up coming out either way. Either she has the proof that he has sent her harassing messages over a period of months, or he has proof that he only contacted her twice and that it was not malicious in any way, and she is the one who sent him tons of messages.

    Reply
  18. lannisterforever says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Poor Colin. I’ve always loved him and they look so good together, but apparently she’s a mess.

    Reply
  19. tracking says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Well, this is a sad, disappointing story. I’m sure he is not like his uber-perfect persona in real life, and maybe she simply got lonely because he was away working so much. Since we know little, I’m trying not to judge her too harshly, but agree the “we were on a break” story is PR cover.

    Reply
  20. Ann says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Firthie had been cheating, too.

    Reply
  21. Krill says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Lol. I dont think this was a conventional marriage. Between the fact that they are both in Hollywood entertainment and Colins English upper crust thing, I think these are exactly the kind of couple that would consider monogamy uncivilised and restrictive. Thats probably what that journalist is implying when he says he knows scandalous things about their marriage. I think she chose a psycho who cant take a no and thats why they are taking steps to ensure it isnt framed as an affair.

    Reply
  22. JoJo says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I’m never surprised at these things. There’s always stuff going on behind the scenes – even in those marriages people like to put on pedestals.

    I’m not fully buying the “stalking” accusation on this one yet. It sounds more like a very messy situation on both sides and one that Livia wanted to remain covered up.

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      March 9, 2018 at 10:29 am

      I’m not sure. It’s possible she went to police so he’d be framed as unhinged if it became public news, but I can’t imagine she’d involve police unless they had proof he sent more than two texts and an email, as he’s claiming. Phone records and email archives would have to substantiate her claims because she could have just blocked him on WhatsApp.

      And given that she’s admitting to the affair, the fact that she’s saying he’s stalking her is only making the story bigger. Why would she want that? I suppose she looks more like a victim this way, but I still can’t imagine her involving police unless he was threatening her.

      Reply
  23. QueenB says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:57 am

    “We were on a break!!!” – Ross Geller

    Reply
  24. Sayrah says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Wow. Sad story. People are crazy.

    Reply
  25. Menlisa says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Maybe I’m just being emotionally today, but this story made me sad, cheating is such a hurtful betrayal and action. Something about the story is off, I doubt they were separated but I could be wrong.

    Reply
  26. Jayna says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Yeah, they weren’t separated. That’s their spin on the story now to save face.

    I really did think they were a happy couple. So much for that. Sexless marriage? I don’t know. She was bored?

    Reply
  27. Dorothy#1 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I can’t even understand this. Why why why would anyone cheat on my Mr Darcy.
    :(

    Reply
  28. SK says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Yeah it sounds like Colin is covering her for her by saying they were separated.

    Reply
  29. Ib says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:13 am

    A couple years ago Lainey posted about a small article Star ran, claiming she was spending all his money and running up insane credit card bills that was putting a strain on their marriage and leading to talks of divorce. Lainey noted that it was a super random and Comparatively mundane item for Star to publish as a throwaway which leads to the question of…why that story, unless it is actually true?

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:36 am

      I don’t believe it. That seems strange since she doesn’t wear expensive designer clothes. On red carpets, she wears eco-friendly, sustainable outfits. She doesn’t seem like a materialistic person. She’s blasted celebrities for shopping compulsively and impulsively and often buying outfits for just one occasion. She buys clothes that she will wear a minimum of 30 times.

      She is all about the planet and shopping ethically for sustainability.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      March 9, 2018 at 9:37 am

      When she started her commercial ventures, every article written about her implied that Colin was financing them. Over the years that detail was dropped from articles about her and she started to be profiled in her own right without mentioning Colin or his money.

      I’m surprised Star magazine would be interested in Colin Firth nevermind writing about his marital woes.

      Reply
  30. Tiffany says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:15 am

    You know, the stalking and harassment withstanding, some good old fashioned affair, adult gossip is on point.

    I WANT MORE !!!!

    Reply
  31. Liberty says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:15 am

    This makes me sad, but they’ll probably get through it. They both seem pragmatic and calm.

    Reply
  32. Elsie says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I so doubt they were separated. The journalist is countersuing for libel. She’s just trying to save face. Respect to her husband for somehow going along with that. When the news first came out here in Italy the outlets were all “sued for stalking, sending her husband intimate photos” and I was like where did he get those??? The media went really soft on this situation. I find her rather smug, people call her out a lot on IG for being privileged and judging those who shop in mass market stores. Like I get what she’s fighting for but “I reuse my vintage Chopard” sometimes sounds rather crassy.

    Reply
  33. phaedra says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I could not imagine cheating on Colin Firth. Then again, I know nothing about Colin Firth as a real human being, only as Mr. Hottiepants Darcy.

    Reply
  34. roses says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:48 am

    This just goes to show you that no one ever really knows what’s going on in someone’s relationship/marriage because what appears as one thing could be something completely different behind closed doors. Appearances can be very deceiving.

    Reply
  35. Monsy says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Who would cheat on Colin” Mr Darcy” Firth with that guy? I don’t get it.

    Reply
  36. Igotbiglipsandicannotlie says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I do not condone cheating at all but now that I’m older with more life experience, I can see how and why cheating happens. It’s really up to the married couple to decide whether they can work through an affair or not. I try my best to not judge other marriages. I would not appreciate someone judging mine either. This whole situation is awful. Also, scary.

    Reply
  37. CK3 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised if they did privately separate. My parents who have been married for almost 40 years briefly considered separation around year 32 or so. The difference is that they didn’t have the financial means or resources to effectively separate so they worked through it. For Livia and Colin, the prospect of separation isn’t burdened by making rent/car payments that you can only afford jointly.

    Reply
  38. Penelope says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Just goes to show that what seems perfect often ain’t. Wow.

    Reply
  39. Jenny says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Whaaaat?? She cheated on Mr Darcy! On Mr Darcy!! How is that even humanly possible?!

    Reply
  40. ladida says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:41 am

    As the old saying goes “no one in a love triangle comes out the winner.”

    Reply
  41. JA says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    No pity except for Colin. If he had cheated on her we would call him horrible names so instead I’ll just say She rolled around in them sheets and now she has to deal with em! Also why cheat on Colin with someone soooo not worth it??

    Reply
  42. HK9 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    I keep looking at the headline just blinking my eyes. I CAN’T believe it. Who cheats on Mr. Darcy?? Who cheats on Colin Firth?? Da fu-k? Naw this can’t be true….and then I look at the headline again and it IS true. Jesus Christ of Nazareth-how the hell did this happen. You can’t make this shit up.

    Reply

