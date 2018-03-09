Colin Firth’s wife Livia had an affair & now she’s being stalked by her ex-lover

I’ve always thought that Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli had a perfect, classy marriage. They met and fell in love quickly, they got married and had two sons (who are never used for publicity). Livia and Colin split their time between Italy and England. He’s an Oscar-winning actor, she’s a Vogue writer and advocate for sustainable fashion. They seemed to have it all – money, respect, admiration, and oh right, they just seemed perfectly suited for each other. But Livia got bored with perfection, and she had an affair. The reason we know about this is because the guy with whom she had an affair is now stalking her. This sounds like the plot of a gender-reversed Fatal Attraction, but apparently it’s real.

Colin Firth and his wife revealed she had an affair with the man she has now accused of stalking her. Livia Giuggioli accused an Italian journalist of harassing her with “frightening” messages and police are now investigating, according to British newspaper The Times. The 48-year-old film producer, who married the Oscar winner, 57, in 1997, claimed journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55, was stalking her, although he denied the accusation telling the publication that she was lying to hide their relationship which occurred between 2015 and 2016. Firth’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. In a statement obtained by The Times, the couple confirmed the relationship, saying, “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.” The statement continued, “Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.” The couple shares two sons together, 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo. “The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted,” the statement concluded. Italian prosecutors requested Brancaccia’s indictment, according to ANSA, the publication that Brancaccia remains employed by. Brancaccia, 55, denied the allegations to the newspaper, saying they were “romantically involved…She wanted to leave Colin for me,” he said, adding that the marriage had “been over for years.” He continued, “My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.” Brancaccia said, “In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary,” adding that Firth had shown “understanding.”

[From People]

Holy sh-t this is messy. To me, it sounds like Livia and Colin were never really officially separated or anything, and Livia just straight-up had an affair. And then she came to her senses or got bored, and she ended it with an email. And then Marco Brancaccia went all Fatal-Attraction on her, contacted Colin Firth and sent threatening and/or harassing messages, emails, whatever to Livia. I mean, I feel bad for Livia – it sounds like this whole thing has been awful, and God knows, no woman deserves to be “punished” for a sexual indiscretion by being harassed and worse. That being said… I really feel sorry for Colin Firth, because OMG.

(Also: If you tweak this story a little bit, it could be the plot of the next Bridget Jones movie.)