Kylie Jenner says she only gained 40 pounds during her ‘perfect’ pregnancy

women’s day

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner is back on social media with a vengeance. After going dark throughout most of her pregnancy, Kylie seemingly got back on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat as soon as she gave birth. It’s pretty much her brand – free advertising, engagement with her fans, showing carefully cultivated images of herself on her terms. And yes, obviously we’ve gotten a better look at baby Stormi Webster. Here’s a close-up of her face:

74th Venice Film Festival - My Generation - Photocall

This baby is very, very cute. So what else does Kylie want us to know about her life as a mom and baby Stormi? Kylie did an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter. Since I’m not going to embed 20 million tweets, let me just summarize what she said:

Stormi hasn’t laughed yet but she smiles a lot
Kylie says her pregnancy was a “perfect experience” and that what she missed most while she was preg was eating sushi.
Her biggest pregnancy craving was Eggos, and she hasn’t eaten them since she gave birth
She thought she was having a boy
She gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy (she deleted that tweet though).
Kris Jenner was completely supportive

Also: this sister selfie is terrible.

insert @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Kylie Jenner says she only gained 40 pounds during her ‘perfect’ pregnancy”

  1. littlemissnaughty says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:04 am

    The people make very cute children.

    Isn’t 40lbs … normal? How much do women usually gain??? And more importantly, who cares?

    Reply
  2. Patricia says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:06 am

    What’s wrong with gaining 40 lbs? What’s wrong with acknowledging a perfect pregnancy (I’m assuming she meant perfectly healthy)? This girl can’t win.

    PS Ughhhh kendall. I love how she’s “the model one” and yet she is the worst in every picture. Charisma vacuum like I’ve never seen before.

    Reply
  3. C says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Khloe’s lips and face are disturbing.

    Reply
  4. HelloSunshine says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Why delete the weight tweet? I feel like that’s actually something a lot of women can relate to. Also that selfie is terrifying. It looks like a wax museum come to life to eat our souls

    Reply
  5. Clare says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:09 am

    The worst part of the sister selfie is Kendall’s face. It’s the very antithesis of ‘super model’.

    Reply
  6. psl says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:12 am

    These people are so obsessed with themselves, it is vomit inducing.

    Reply
  7. Lakota says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I think I put on about 2 stone/2.5 stone with my pregnancies – so maybe 35lbs ish? Is 40lbs a small amount? Cos I was massive but think it was mostly baby (one was nearly 10lb) and amniotic fluid. It all varies so massively anyway, it’s not a big deal either way.

    Reply
  8. Eliza says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:14 am

    She kept her body private but never looked like she gained 40. Even if she did that’s a normal amount to gain.

    The skeptical part of me says she probably gained less and put 40lbs for an ad she’s going to be paid for about quick postnatal weight loss.

    Reply
  9. SL says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I remember years ago when Megan Fox had her first child and boasting that she only gained 15 lbs. When I became pregnant with my daughter I was 25 and for some reason that low number stuck with me. I was very active during my pregnancy and stayed really fit but also had zero guidance other then the internet and people like Megan Fox. I ate a lot of extra meals and made sure they were healthy foods but I did not indulge in fats like ice cream until my OBGYN ordered me to. I know that some people just don’t gain much weight, but ya’ll these passive comments can be dangerous. I actually appreciate Kylie sharing that she gained 40 lbs because coming from her can help a lot more women have a less self conscious pregnancy. It’s too bad she took it down.

    Reply
  10. Veronica says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I gained 50lbs with each baby, but no one mentioned anytime me about my weight. I didn’t eat horribly but I couldn’t stand anything but fried chicken and chocolate with my first and my second pregnancy, what I could eat varies by the day.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Her pregnancy was so perfect that she hid the entire time. Poor Khloe looks like she’s in a coma. The baby is cute, looks like she and Kendall when they were babies, which means the Jenner genes are stronger than PMK. I don’t even know what that means, other than the Jenner kids look alike.

    Reply
  12. Kiki says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:53 am

    What you girls are writing is so surprising to me. My doctor told me I could only gain 19 pounds as it should be about 2.2 pounds per month. I gained 28 and I was in deep trouble LOL.

    Reply
    • JS says:
      March 12, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      Your doctor sounds awful! Unless you were morbidly obese there’s no reason an OB should 1. give their patients advice like only gain 2.2 lbs per week, and 2. think you’re in “trouble” for only gaining 28!

      I WISH I only gained 28 with my first. I was probably 15 lbs heavier than I wanted to be when I got pregnant, gained a whopping 45 lbs and my doctor didn’t bat an eye. As long as my glucose and bp were okay she said it was fine. It basically all came on in the last two months (sooo much water retention in a hot af summer), but she always said I had nothing to worry about. It’s shocking what some doctors say!

      Reply
  13. Shannon says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:53 am

    If someone asked her how much she gained and she answered, I don’t see the problem with that. I gained 30 – 40 with both of my pregnancies and dropped it really quickly after the first (I was 19) so it’s not surprising she’d look pretty normal. Young bodies bounce back quickly. This whole family irks me, but I can’t hate on her for anything said here.

    Reply
  14. Rachel in August says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:03 am

    I keep telling myself not to click on any more Kardashian stories, but can’t help it … and then as usual, all I see are vanity to a morbid level, obscene amounts of plastic surgery and lies. Every. Single. Time. You’d think I would learn, lol.

    Reply
  15. Anna says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I gained 35-40 on my first pregnancy and within 4 mos weighed less than pre-pregnancy. First pregnancy super easy. Her baby is nearly 4 months old not 6 weeks. Her baby was actually born last year…that’s why all the hiding. That’s why the second she was allowed to “give birth” beginning of February…she’s all over the place again immediately. The hiding was to hide the true birth date.

    Reply
  16. LittlefishMom says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Say what you will but that baby is stunning. Wow.

    Reply
  17. mar says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    How plastic is she? My lord she looks like she would melt in the sun. I have never seen someone look so completely different from facial reconstruction and fillers.

    Of all of the sisters, I think Kendall is the prettiest face.

    Reply
  18. Cher says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Shut up.

    Reply
  19. Carmen says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    The baby is adorable!

    Reply
  20. Aurelia says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Who the hell photoshops and filters their newborns photo???

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment