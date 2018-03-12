Kylie Jenner says she only gained 40 pounds during her ‘perfect’ pregnancy

women’s day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 8, 2018 at 6:10pm PST

Kylie Jenner is back on social media with a vengeance. After going dark throughout most of her pregnancy, Kylie seemingly got back on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat as soon as she gave birth. It’s pretty much her brand – free advertising, engagement with her fans, showing carefully cultivated images of herself on her terms. And yes, obviously we’ve gotten a better look at baby Stormi Webster. Here’s a close-up of her face:

This baby is very, very cute. So what else does Kylie want us to know about her life as a mom and baby Stormi? Kylie did an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter. Since I’m not going to embed 20 million tweets, let me just summarize what she said:

Stormi hasn’t laughed yet but she smiles a lot

Kylie says her pregnancy was a “perfect experience” and that what she missed most while she was preg was eating sushi.

Her biggest pregnancy craving was Eggos, and she hasn’t eaten them since she gave birth

She thought she was having a boy

She gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy (she deleted that tweet though).

Kris Jenner was completely supportive

Also: this sister selfie is terrible.

insert @kimkardashian A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 10:19pm PST