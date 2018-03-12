Kylie Jenner says she only gained 40 pounds during her ‘perfect’ pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is back on social media with a vengeance. After going dark throughout most of her pregnancy, Kylie seemingly got back on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat as soon as she gave birth. It’s pretty much her brand – free advertising, engagement with her fans, showing carefully cultivated images of herself on her terms. And yes, obviously we’ve gotten a better look at baby Stormi Webster. Here’s a close-up of her face:
This baby is very, very cute. So what else does Kylie want us to know about her life as a mom and baby Stormi? Kylie did an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter. Since I’m not going to embed 20 million tweets, let me just summarize what she said:
Stormi hasn’t laughed yet but she smiles a lot
Kylie says her pregnancy was a “perfect experience” and that what she missed most while she was preg was eating sushi.
Her biggest pregnancy craving was Eggos, and she hasn’t eaten them since she gave birth
She thought she was having a boy
She gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy (she deleted that tweet though).
Kris Jenner was completely supportive
Also: this sister selfie is terrible.
Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Instagram.
The people make very cute children.
Isn’t 40lbs … normal? How much do women usually gain??? And more importantly, who cares?
Yeah. She is very young and probably had a strict healthy diet. 40 lbs weight gain sounds normal to me.
Tbh 40 pounds sounds like an awful lot? I have no personal experience, and no judgement, but wouldn’t that be like close to half her body weight? My bad if I’m getting this totally wrong.
Clare – it’s not a lot. Most women that are of healthy/average weight are told by doctors that 30-40 is average weight gain. I’m 5’7” and generally 140ish, my doctor told me 35 would be healthy with both pregnancies. With my first I gained a lot more because I was stupid and ate everything in sight but with my second, I kept the same eating habits I normally have and gained 37. Lost it by the 6 week mark.
The video clip she released when the baby was born showed her telling her doctor she eats In-N-Out a lot…and eggo’s apparently. So I’d say no, not a strict healthy diet.
35lbs used to be what they said was healthy weight gain…not sure if that’s still true.
25-35 is doctors recommendation for normal weight, 30-40 for underweight.
So yes she’s near/on the recommended weight gain. Completely normal and healthy amount.
I was told 25 – 30 pounds – so 40 is not that unusual.
Yeah most people I know gained somewhere between 25 and 40. It all just depends on how much you weighed when you got pregnant and sometimes your body has different plans even when the doctor says to gain more or maintain where you are lol
25-35 lbs is ideal. 40 is pretty normal. I gained 25lbs, but I threw up constantly for the first 6 months so didn’t put on as much as hoped. Baby was healthy 7.75 lbs though.
Well…didn’t Kim gain a ton of weight and have lots of complications, swelling, etc? I don’t know these people and don’t watch their show but maybe her perspective on pregnancy is compared to Kim which in that case, it was a perfect pregnancy with ‘only’ 40 pounds gained. In those last few weeks if you’re swelling AND gained a lot, that number on the scale can feel BRUTAL.
Kim’s “complications” were fabricated. She squeezed herself into clothes that were 4 sizes too small. Her “stories” about her “komplications” were different whenever she gave an interview. They lie so much, they can’t even keep track.
I know one woman who gained only 15lbs and another who gained 70lbs. Pretty sure 70 was above the normal range tho. Weird thing is the one who gained so little weight had a normal sized baby, the one who gained 70 had a 4.5 lb baby that looked skeletal.
I gained 50 lbs and was pretty much all belly. The last two weeks was when I noticed it in my face and butt. My dr told me to stop eating as much to which I laughed in her face. I was 21 and lost it all in a matter of months. Daughter came out at 8 pounds on the mark.
With all those filters, who knows what the baby really looks like?
Haha. I thought the same thing. I totally don’t get those filters as much of a thing….
I gained 45 with my first, and I ate really healthy and remained active. I only gained 20 with my second, but I think that was because I got pregnant again before I lost all the weight from the first.
I don’t know, I went from 46kg to 72. As soon as I gained 10+kg(20+ lbs), my doctor started sending me on monthly sugar and blood pressure control. Ten kilos is considered normal in pregnancy in our health system. of course, there are always exceptions-for example my doctor didn’t put me on a “pregnant woman diet” bc I started out with very low weight, so bigger pregnancy gain was expected, in a way.
I gained 23 lbs and lost it all within a month after I gave birth.
What’s wrong with gaining 40 lbs? What’s wrong with acknowledging a perfect pregnancy (I’m assuming she meant perfectly healthy)? This girl can’t win.
PS Ughhhh kendall. I love how she’s “the model one” and yet she is the worst in every picture. Charisma vacuum like I’ve never seen before.
Exactly. Why can’t a woman be happy with her pregnancy, with herself? That’s why she choose to be hidden, she would be judged anyway.
IKR?! I am all for sensitivity towards other people but this is too much. She didn’t compare herself to anybody. If she complained then people would write about harder pregnancies they had to live through. Women literally can’t win when it comes to pregnancies and babies.
I’ve read many of these comments and almost all the people were saying that NOTHING WAS WRONG.
They said she had a normal weight gain. You can calm down. There is no battle to fight. Saying something is normal isn’t attacking someone. Just breathe. You’ll make it through.
Ok thanks Kimbers, you seem like the epitome of calm right now yourself
No one said anything negative about her weight gain. Literally no one. And she’s the one who decided to delete her own tweet.
Khloe’s lips and face are disturbing.
It was looking pretty bad before pregnancy but I think Khloe’s pregnancy weight gain along with getting fillers is causing this strange look…
Why delete the weight tweet? I feel like that’s actually something a lot of women can relate to. Also that selfie is terrifying. It looks like a wax museum come to life to eat our souls
The worst part of the sister selfie is Kendall’s face. It’s the very antithesis of ‘super model’.
These people are so obsessed with themselves, it is vomit inducing.
I think I put on about 2 stone/2.5 stone with my pregnancies – so maybe 35lbs ish? Is 40lbs a small amount? Cos I was massive but think it was mostly baby (one was nearly 10lb) and amniotic fluid. It all varies so massively anyway, it’s not a big deal either way.
She kept her body private but never looked like she gained 40. Even if she did that’s a normal amount to gain.
The skeptical part of me says she probably gained less and put 40lbs for an ad she’s going to be paid for about quick postnatal weight loss.
I remember years ago when Megan Fox had her first child and boasting that she only gained 15 lbs. When I became pregnant with my daughter I was 25 and for some reason that low number stuck with me. I was very active during my pregnancy and stayed really fit but also had zero guidance other then the internet and people like Megan Fox. I ate a lot of extra meals and made sure they were healthy foods but I did not indulge in fats like ice cream until my OBGYN ordered me to. I know that some people just don’t gain much weight, but ya’ll these passive comments can be dangerous. I actually appreciate Kylie sharing that she gained 40 lbs because coming from her can help a lot more women have a less self conscious pregnancy. It’s too bad she took it down.
I gained 50lbs with each baby, but no one mentioned anytime me about my weight. I didn’t eat horribly but I couldn’t stand anything but fried chicken and chocolate with my first and my second pregnancy, what I could eat varies by the day.
Her pregnancy was so perfect that she hid the entire time. Poor Khloe looks like she’s in a coma. The baby is cute, looks like she and Kendall when they were babies, which means the Jenner genes are stronger than PMK. I don’t even know what that means, other than the Jenner kids look alike.
What you girls are writing is so surprising to me. My doctor told me I could only gain 19 pounds as it should be about 2.2 pounds per month. I gained 28 and I was in deep trouble LOL.
Your doctor sounds awful! Unless you were morbidly obese there’s no reason an OB should 1. give their patients advice like only gain 2.2 lbs per week, and 2. think you’re in “trouble” for only gaining 28!
I WISH I only gained 28 with my first. I was probably 15 lbs heavier than I wanted to be when I got pregnant, gained a whopping 45 lbs and my doctor didn’t bat an eye. As long as my glucose and bp were okay she said it was fine. It basically all came on in the last two months (sooo much water retention in a hot af summer), but she always said I had nothing to worry about. It’s shocking what some doctors say!
If someone asked her how much she gained and she answered, I don’t see the problem with that. I gained 30 – 40 with both of my pregnancies and dropped it really quickly after the first (I was 19) so it’s not surprising she’d look pretty normal. Young bodies bounce back quickly. This whole family irks me, but I can’t hate on her for anything said here.
I keep telling myself not to click on any more Kardashian stories, but can’t help it … and then as usual, all I see are vanity to a morbid level, obscene amounts of plastic surgery and lies. Every. Single. Time. You’d think I would learn, lol.
@Rachel
I’m right there with you. I loathe them for every reason you’ve mentioned and maybe a couple more. I think I can’t look away because they are like a train wreck…
Exactly. Oh, and one more thing. She took the trouble to get those gigantic fakers into the picture, didn’t she? lol Unless it’s her sister Kim, I don’t believe I’ve ever seen anyone more in love with themselves. The whole family literally nauseates me. And that includes their soulless mother.
Maybe they’re just swollen because of her period? 😂😂😂😂😂
I gained 35-40 on my first pregnancy and within 4 mos weighed less than pre-pregnancy. First pregnancy super easy. Her baby is nearly 4 months old not 6 weeks. Her baby was actually born last year…that’s why all the hiding. That’s why the second she was allowed to “give birth” beginning of February…she’s all over the place again immediately. The hiding was to hide the true birth date.
Say what you will but that baby is stunning. Wow.
How plastic is she? My lord she looks like she would melt in the sun. I have never seen someone look so completely different from facial reconstruction and fillers.
Of all of the sisters, I think Kendall is the prettiest face.
Shut up.
The baby is adorable!
Who the hell photoshops and filters their newborns photo???
