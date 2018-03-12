“Daisy Ridley debuts a new, chic-local-news-anchor look in the UK” links

Daisy Ridley really did look like an attractive local news anchor at the Peter Rabbit premiere in London. Her hair is… different. [Go Fug Yourself]
The latest trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here. [LaineyGossip]
Did Robin Wright secretly marry her French dude? [Dlisted]
Captain America: yay or nah? [Pajiba]
Meghan Markle is being trained for what to do if she’s kidnapped. [Wonderwall]
So is Stormy Daniels going to speak to 60 Minutes or what? [Buzzfeed]
Pharma Bro cried at his sentencing. Boo hoo, bitch. [The Blemish]
Recap of Real Housewives of Atlanta. [Reality Tea]
Don’t Stop Believin’… that Ivanka Trump is going to jail. [Jezebel]
Betsy DeVos is the worst. Still. She’s still the worst. [OMG Blog]
Yes BD is still THE WORST! How she sits there and tries smiling while talking to make the word salad coming out of her mouth not seem like BS. I’m from MI so I’ve known/heard about the devos family for a very long time. She bought and paid for her position and Trump and everyone else in the WH couldn’t care less the damage that she’s doing. The kids are the ones that are suffering and no one even bats an eye. They don’t care and it is infuriating. She knows nothing!
I hope to read news online of her resignation very soon.
She looks more like an English Rose now. Not a bad look imo.
What is the English Rose look? I always hear the term but I admit to total ignorance about what it means.
I think it typically means a pale woman with a slight flush to her cheeks who comes across was “natural” and not overly made-up.
That hair looks like 1982. Doesn’t it? There was a period of time before the “big” hair that the 80′s are infamous for, where these close-cropped layered looks were in, and let me tell you they were awful. I should know, I have a middle school class picture sporting one.
But, I like the dress! And I do like her.
Oh, yes, I remember that hair very well.
Me too! It’s very Mullet Adjacent and not cute.
LOl it’s funny now.
Oh no, that’s some bad hair. I hope it’s for a role. And that dress… Making a jacket bigger and going berserk with a glue gun does not a dress make.
The dress is very pretty and her legs are so fit. The hair makes her look really pretty but is a bit dated.
I like Daisy. Are those daisies on her dress?
She should play Hugo Weaving’s daughter in something. They look alike.
I don’t mind the dress. I don’t mind the hair color. But omg, the makeup and hairstyle are borderline tragic. It looks like she is wearing foundation at least a shade, maybe 2 lighter than her actual skin tone?
Captain America is and remains my favorite MCU character. He’s actually kind of tragic.
Oh dear.. no.
