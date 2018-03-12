“Daisy Ridley debuts a new, chic-local-news-anchor look in the UK” links
Peter Rabbit UK Premiere

Daisy Ridley really did look like an attractive local news anchor at the Peter Rabbit premiere in London. Her hair is… different. [Go Fug Yourself]
The latest trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here. [LaineyGossip]
Did Robin Wright secretly marry her French dude? [Dlisted]
Captain America: yay or nah? [Pajiba]
Meghan Markle is being trained for what to do if she’s kidnapped. [Wonderwall]
So is Stormy Daniels going to speak to 60 Minutes or what? [Buzzfeed]
Pharma Bro cried at his sentencing. Boo hoo, bitch. [The Blemish]
Recap of Real Housewives of Atlanta. [Reality Tea]
Don’t Stop Believin’… that Ivanka Trump is going to jail. [Jezebel]
Betsy DeVos is the worst. Still. She’s still the worst. [OMG Blog]

UK Gala Screening of 'Peter Rabbit' - Arrivals

 

15 Responses to ““Daisy Ridley debuts a new, chic-local-news-anchor look in the UK” links”

  1. Mel M says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Yes BD is still THE WORST! How she sits there and tries smiling while talking to make the word salad coming out of her mouth not seem like BS. I’m from MI so I’ve known/heard about the devos family for a very long time. She bought and paid for her position and Trump and everyone else in the WH couldn’t care less the damage that she’s doing. The kids are the ones that are suffering and no one even bats an eye. They don’t care and it is infuriating. She knows nothing!

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    She looks more like an English Rose now. Not a bad look imo.

    Reply
  3. Darla says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    That hair looks like 1982. Doesn’t it? There was a period of time before the “big” hair that the 80′s are infamous for, where these close-cropped layered looks were in, and let me tell you they were awful. I should know, I have a middle school class picture sporting one.

    But, I like the dress! And I do like her.

    Reply
  4. Ankhel says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Oh no, that’s some bad hair. I hope it’s for a role. And that dress… Making a jacket bigger and going berserk with a glue gun does not a dress make.

    Reply
  5. KLO says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    The dress is very pretty and her legs are so fit. The hair makes her look really pretty but is a bit dated.

    Reply
  6. Penfold says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I like Daisy. Are those daisies on her dress?

    She should play Hugo Weaving’s daughter in something. They look alike.

    Reply
  7. Danielle says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I don’t mind the dress. I don’t mind the hair color. But omg, the makeup and hairstyle are borderline tragic. It looks like she is wearing foundation at least a shade, maybe 2 lighter than her actual skin tone?

    Reply
  8. wood dragon says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Captain America is and remains my favorite MCU character. He’s actually kind of tragic.

    Reply
  9. serena says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Oh dear.. no.

    Reply

