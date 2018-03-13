Meghan Markle, Kate & the princes attend Commonwealth Day church service

Before then-Kate Middleton married Prince William – before they even got engaged – I often wondered if prospective royal brides needed to take some kind of Hat Test. Royal women need to wear a lot of hats, and if you don’t have the kind of face that looks good with a hat, then you should probably just move along and not even worry about landing the prince. As it turned out, Kate aced the Hat Test with flying colors: Kate looks pretty great in most hats. So with the entrance of Meghan Markle onto the scene, I once again wondered if someone was going to make her take the Hat Test. They did! And she passed. Although… she doesn’t look like a natural hat-wearer. I think you might have to be British or French to have the “ability to look great AND natural in hats” gene. Meg looks good, don’t get me wrong. But you can tell she’s not much of a hat-wearer.
These are photos from Monday’s big royal trip to Westminster Abbey, where they sat for a church service for Commonwealth Day. One year ago, William was knee-deep in liquor and dad-dancing at a luxury ski resort in Switzerland. Funny how things can change in just one year. On Monday, William and Kate were the dutiful Cambridges, helping to lead Harry and Meghan into Westminster.
The fashion notes… Meghan wore a cream Amanda Wakeley coat which, according to People, retails for $1199. Look, Chutney, NO BUTTONS! And it’s not tied like a bathrobe either. Meg wore a Wakeley dress underneath in navy, a Stephen Jones beret/hat/fascinator and Manolo Blahnik heels. She carried a Mulberry purse ($675). Kate wore navy as well – a matching maternitywear set, dress and coat, from Beulah London. I remembered this coat-and-dress set from when she wore it during her second pregnancy. It’s presentable and fine and it’s not smothered in buttons, so yay.
Also: can we start calling William “Egg” a la Arrested Development? Please? They are Kate and Egg.
Not only NO BUTTONS, but Megan understands hem lengths and the elegance of a pencil skirt. No flyups!
I didn’t see Kate’s skirt flying up. Can you link to the photos?
I think Nina was referring to Kate’s past flyups, especially in her early years as a BRF member. I did not see anything yesterday…
Wowsers- look at the last pic with Kate touching her hat. Wind picked up and she’s struggling to avoid a flyup. There wasn’t one, but almost.
Rapunzel – caption on that shot, “Oh! My sainted crotch!”
@Nina, yep, and Kate struggled with keeping her dress down when she attempted to bend and be at “flower” girl’s level. She “almost” flashed again. Kate hasn’t got the length down yet after 7 years.
On a different note, did Kate and Camilla DoC wear identical outfits save for the embellishments on both women (roach and silver embroidery on Camilla dress)?
Oh and I think Meghan’s coat was a touch too big sorry to say.
Almost flashed?? I cannot see how you got that from ANY picture shown here or on other sites. Unless you have x-ray vision? Super creepy….
I’m also laughing at the comments that Kate is trying to arouse her husband by wearing a skirt 1 inch Above the knee? C’mon guys, you’re better than this.
@Nina, spot on. And I’ve never noticed how thin MM’s legs are. I’m not a fan of the white coat. It looks off but I have to say she looks good. If she’s doing this well and has not finished “princess lessons” she’ll be doing great soon enough. Kate looks good, yet again we go with a shorter hem line. Surprise us Kate! Throw us off our game! And longer hem lines are in fashion! The pregnancy weight looks good on her. Makes her more youthful.
Meghan Markle is a very petite woman and IMVHO, her legs are proportionate to her entire body size.
I think it’s photoshop, or a weird angle. No way are her legs that thin.
She looks amazing. I love the white/navy combo.
Photo agencies don’t photoshop their photos lmao. she does have tiny chicken legs.
I noticed her spindly calves, too. Kate’s look much healthier. ITA that there is something off about the white coat. Color looks great on her, though.
@Lana
Chicken legs? Body shaming is unkind. That would be like saying someone had thunder thighs or looks four months pregnant when they aren’t. Both aren’t things women need to hear, and I hope we move beyond making fun of someone’s size or shape.
She’s tiny boned and very petite, and since she doesn’t look emaciated, it is her natural shape.
I truly hope one day we can stop. We already have a patriarchal society telling us how we should look. We can’t dismantle if women won’t even stop shaming each other. Adjust our eyes to accept all shapes, sizes, colors, and abilities, and then we can see beauty in “imperfection” and acceptance as we are in general.
@Chaine and @Lana, I honestly wouldn’t call Meghan’s legs “chicken” or “spindly” legs (I would never even make fun of anyone’s body part or anything that they never chose to be created whichever way or something they can’t change). Meghan’s leg shape is different from Kate’s but they both have legs equally proportionate to their body size. Anything bigger than her’s would be too big compared to Meghan’s body size and any legs smaller than Kate’s size would be a tad to small for Kate’s body size.
Meghan has the tiniest legs! I had already noticed it on the engagement pics, I was shocked of how thin they looked! Pic evidence -> https://media.melty.fr/pmedia-3644176-ajust_700/meghan-markle-et-le-prince-harry.jpg
Some people have very small bones and small frame sizes. I’d be happy to have legs like Meghan’s, frankly. Letizia of Spain wore trousers for years because she had been teased about her legs being “too thin”.
I also think it is rather unkind to call her ‘chicken legs’ , that is what the idiots on DM keep saying. Poor Meghan patently knows that she has very thin legs, and has often referred to herself as ‘the little girl with the skinny legs’, so it is quite possible that she has been teased about them ever since she was small.
I don’t have neither conventional beautiful legs mine are in the thin sprectrum. Even though in my mother’s side the women have beautiful legs I got my father’s side long skinny legs. But I agree, it was annoying to be teased in high school because skinny legs by my peers.
Am I the only one, who when I hear the phrase “chicken legs” thinks first of the nummy thighs on a chicken, and not their lower legs?
- signed, envier of those with thin legs
I do like Kate’s coat here, nice hat too. Meg’s black/ white look is also classic, although the coat is more creamy than the hat and that bugs me 😁 I love hats but there always comes the moment when you have to take it off…and my fine hair will be all squished down and sad looking.
Egg and Chutney perfect names for them
Perfect!
I think Meghan and Kate both look great. Harry and William? Present and accounted for.
Why is no one yet commenting on HM? My goodness, she looked beautiful. I really do suspect she’ll live to at least age 102.
I was sticking to commentary on the pics in this post – which are always the “Fab Four.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked awesome. I love when an older woman looks lively and put together. If I live to be 90, I want to be spry and sharp.
God, I hope not. Once Queen Elizabeth goes, we can talk about just winding down the BRF. The Queen is loved and admired, her children and grandkids not so much, so people can readjust their feelings.
She did look great, although I was surprised by the burgundy choice. Very fanciful hat decoration for her this time too.
102! Poor Charles, but he has almost certainly accepted that fact.
I love Meghan’s entire look!
I am very happy that this time she was confident to go with a bold look and not try to play down her beauty or be fearful of upstaging anyone. but she was clearly the belle of the ball and all eyes and ‘BBC cameras’ were on her.
Just comparing the fashion and Meghan is the clear winner. This side by side comparison really makes it obvious that the ‘problem’ is not Kate’s color choices or buttons, etc.
To me it is obviously the cut of the clothes. The pictures are not included but Kate’s coat (maternity wear or not) is cut just like Camilla’s – she’s once more dressing about 20 to 30 years to old. Her skirt seems to end above the knee, which is in my opinion not a trendy length either.
Meghan’s coat is streamlined and has an interesting collar and her dress ends below the knee which immediately ties the look together in a stylish way.
The hats are a matter of tast I guess but I think Meghan wins that round too.
RE: the dress ending below the knee: I feel Kate’s pain – I’m thin with a bit of a ‘cankle’ – I don’t have thin calves like Meghan. So a dress that hits right below the knee loots a bit odd on me. If anyone has a remedy for this, let me know!! lol
i would hardly describe Kate as having cankles She has lovely legs, I think she just doesn’t understand how to dress her body shape because the few times she has worn a midi-length it looked great!
Kate has such beautiful legs and my assumption is that’s why she wears such short dresses: to flaunt her legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cankles? I’ve never seen Kate with cankles, not that there’s anything wrong with that. Kate has nice legs to me and she takes every opportunity to show them off.
Meghan looks so pretty. I’m not impressed by the hat but finally a good fitting coat with no big lapels and fussy front tie. Loved it that she wore a dress with a good length.
@Carol
A longer well below the knee pencil classic shape would work and also a heel to elongate the front of the foot and add height. Boots of course and always make sure the color on the calves isn’t jarring against the color of the shoes and skirt. The more of the calf shown, the more the cankle is apparent.
I know a model friend who has the same, but she covers it by wearing heels and slender lines. Believe or not she does swim and is known for her banging body. So cankles are normal and easily worked with.
I totally agree on the thick ankle thing. Her and Katie Holmes. I guess it’s a subjective thing. However, I still think that she would good in a pencil skirt. I hate the flouncy twirly stuff that Kate wears, she is so dowdy
Meghan’s fashion is chic and timeless, Katie Keen either dresses like she’s still a student or like her mother. I get that she likes to dress girly but the flashing has got to stop – its juvenile, its really not that difficult to wear clothing that isn’t going to embarrass you. I firmly believe she likes to flash, she finds it amusing and does it to titilate William. I think Kate likes to show off show lithe and slender she is.
Meghan wears the clothes, the clothes wear Katie Keen.
@Digital Unicorn “Meghan wears the clothes, the clothes wear Katie Keen. ”
100% with you on this! I don’t necessarily agree on the flashing though – I honestly think that this is her trying to offset her dowdy style. I can imagine her going ‘Well, I have to dress appropiately but I’m at least going to show off my great legs!’ while just not getting that 1. skirts that short haven’t been a Thing for classic professional wear in ages and 2. actually a well fitted pencil skirt ending below the knee flatters just about any figure.
I keep going back to Suits but it’s such a perfect example. None of the women on that show ever wear pants and they all wore pencil skirts of Meghan’s length and looked incredible.
“I firmly believe she likes to flash, she finds it amusing and does it to titilate William.”
You’re all insane.
@lana – you made me laugh out loud.
Agreed, some of the comments, whilst super entertaining, do verge on the deranged!
Kate isn’t my cup of tea, i cannot relate to any aspect of her life, but the motivations ascribed to her in these threads are so far off the realms of logic as to be totally insane.
But for the purpose of comedy, sure, she wear these slightly short skirts to highly publicised events for the sole purpose of hoping that a gust of wind would raise the hem up, and her husband of 10 years at that exact moment would catch said skirt flying up and be titillated.
I don’t think Kate likes flashing I just think she tries to wear styles that aren’t becoming or useful. She should know by now that meeting the public in short skirts is a problem. For purely logistical reasons. I do think she insists on the length because she likes her legs but it isn’t practical. I think she is stubborn about it and it keeps her from wearing more fashionable looks. Camilla is older, and no one expects her to bend down. But if Kate is to have interactions with children in her charities, she will have to change that.
@magnoliarose. I agree. I don’t think it’s more complicated than Kate likes the look and unfortunately it’s not practical but she’s too stubborn to give up on it.
Kate wears hairnets. Unless William has visions of lunch-ladies in his head, she’s not dressing for him when doing these engagements.
Yes, I think with this outfit Megan was showing us a bit of Rachel Zane from Suits, I still think that Meghan is going to improve and hit some much higher fashion notes , once she gets her hands on the clothing allowance, stylists, and a seamstress who can alter the clothes for a perfect fit. On Suits there must have been a very good wardrobe mistress. For me the highest point so far has been the divine black suit she wore to the Endurance event.
Why in the hell are you comparing an actress to a pregnant lady?
I clearly said I was comparing the fashion.
Your question is ridiculous.
I like this white/cream coat on her. Simple, elegant, and something she can wear for years and it won’t look dated.
Some notes:
1. Meg’s coat looks better unfastened.
2. Notice Meg’s dress is an appropriate length and a sheath, so no flashing worries, unlike Kate, whose dress is too short and flared, and has to be held down to prevent showing the kiddies her knickers.
3. Meg doesn’t do the crotch clutching. She knows how to hold a clutch.
“Meg doesn’t do the crotch clutching. She knows how to hold a clutch”
I guess you missed this picture then….
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/newpix/2018/03/12/15/4A1F260F00000578-0-image-a-53_1520870035969.jpg
If Meghan crotch clutched, it was periodic and not as much as Kate does it. For most of the time, Meghan’s hands were at her sides, most of the time. Kate’s hands were busy using the clutch to hold her dress/coat at her crotch in order to keep the dress intact so it doesn’t open and expose her insides. That’s the difference we’re tryna point out.
Um…. that pic was not crotch clutching. The clutch is more off to the side, the angle of the shot just makes it look more centered.
See the last pic on this post (of Kate) and you’ll see the diff.
“The clutch is more off to the side, the angle of the shot just makes it look more centered”
And there have been other occasions where Kate has done that as well but that never stopped people saying she was “crotch clutching” her purse.
P.S other pictures from different angels shows her purse is over her crotch.
Agree. I like the open coat look. She looks very chic as others have said. And, I believe there’s difference between holding a clutch and clutching one in a defensive posture.
Hmmm….some people had tin for her because she undid her coat and kept it undone after the service. I wonder if this was deliberate on her part or totally unconscious . Kudos to her anyway because royal women do not usually walk around with their coats flapping open.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yasssssss. I also think she does it because of her history of “fly ups” thinking it will help but it doesn’t. While I think Kate looks great at this event, she’s got to get a real stylist who will not only help her with that but with proportion.
Can we talk about how Kate and Meghan are wearing the same shoes? That HAD to be an accident, right?
They’re not the exact same. Kate’s are Rupert Sanderson, Meghan’s are Manolos.
Yes, very interesting! Below is a conversation I had with two people on DM about the shoes, who seem to be well informed fashionistas. It also goes to show that, unlikely as it seems, not all people on DM are stupid idiots.
Comment from Ms A:
“they are not the same. Meghan Markle is wearing a centred heel court and HRH Catherine is wearing the hardest stiletto to walk on a long back heel…its positioned at the outermost point possible below her natural heel:) Meghans is centred- easiet to walk on. ‘Kate’ is a true protocol professional !!! ¿¿”
Comment from Ms K
“You are correct. MB’s BB Pumps are center heeled and a bit more comfortable than a true stiletto, like CL’s Pigalle or Decollete. I wear both (BBs and Decollete, not Pigalle), as well as the MB Carolyne and the BB is always a bit more comfortable. I do not know the brand of Kate’s pump? It is not a Louboutin.”
Comment from Me! 😁
“Well Meghan is supposed to be wearing Manolo Blahnik, and they are supposed to be known for comfort but I would not know. Megan’s heels look slimmer than Kate’s and poor Meghan was really wobbling over those cobbles.”
Meghan appears to be wearing tights/pantyhose – which is a new thing for her? Perhaps the formality of the occasion called for it. I love her style – she looks chic and modern and extremely stylish.
I think Meghan is going out of her way, on any occasion where the queen will be present, to not attempt to upstage HM and take any focus away from the queen. I think this is the reason for dresses and/or boots or tights in this instance. That way, the talk is not on whether or not Meghan broke yet another protocol but more on what HMTQ wore.
I think this is a wise approach. Meghan is going to stand out anyways just being who she is and as the newest member to be. I did like that she flipped the scheme and had the white as the dominate color.
It’s also been quite chilly in these parts, so tights seem weather appropriate, if nothing else.
Yes, Meghan was wearing tight..lol! I wonder if she enjoyed wearing them …lol! She has to get used to wearing them but i bet she will go bare legged in the summer.
All looking lovely. Meghan’s hair looks a bit dry and stringy, needs a good cut and styled out of her face.
I’m not crazy about her hair. I wish she would let it relax a little.
Yes, I worry about her hair, all that relaxing is very damaging and extensions in the hair cause a lot of damage too.
Yes, when I said “relaxing” I meant processing. I wish she would go a little more natural.
Kate’s hat is so bad
So I like this hat objectively, but Kate never ever styles it right. It never quite works with her outfit. I think this may be the 4th time we’ve seen it? and it just never looks right. I think she must think its a great hat, and I like I said I do like it by itself, but she can never quite figure out how to wear it.
The shoe color looks off for both of them. Should it have been black or navy?
They’re both navy. Because both of their ensembles are navy-not black.
I like the color of the shoes. It isn’t overly matchy.
Chutney’s makeup is horrible as always, it ages her. Other than that she’s looks nice.
Meghan looks good
Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous, i think the hat is a clear win as well. It frames her delicate features nicely.
The coat however is meh. It’s clearly too big for her, the fastening is a bit off and the collar doesn’t look like it was meant to be worn up since the lapel is a slightly lighter in colour than the rest of the coat.
It’s a definite improvement compared to the uninteresting sweater/pants office outfits.
Kate’s look is super dull, but she looks so ready to pop, that i feel she should be commended just for turning up and wearing heels.
I had to go look at the coat on the designers page because I wondered if I was seeing lining on that upturned collar and it wasn’t meant to be turned up. But the model had the collar up and it looked the same too so working as intended I guess . I was nervous for her because someone let her go out without removing the tailor tack on the vent of the blue and cream coat the other day. With tne coat fastened the bust area looks too big. I’ve wondered with Kate too why the royals don’t get expert tailoring on key pieces like coats. All the women in royal party seemed to have coordinated on navy and cream, aside from the Queen. Wondering why so for this event ?
@YankLynn I’ve been wondering, do you think they just loan and not buy so have to take them back and thus can’t touch them up?
Check out the picture of her shaking the priest’s hand. You get a good look at the difference in colour of the lapel compared to the coat. Given the price of that coat, I think the designers should have done a better job.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5491627/Meghans-touching-tribute-Diana-Commonwealth-Day.html
Regardless, i think it’s a marked improvement over her last outfits.
MRsBump, Meghan is wearing the coat exactly like the models modeled it.
She might be taking her fashion tips from HM, Camilla, Anne, Sophie. Those ladies don’t wear skintight outfits, but tend to have a looser long coat over a more fitted dress underneath.
Too be honest, I liked the colour combination and she did look beautiful but the coat was not a great fit. Meghan needs a couture fit for coats.
I saw the YouTube videos for Commonwealth Day and Meghan’s fashion and interaction was amazing. Meghan wore navy and white/cream with the rest of the Royal ladies (if she wore a bold color she would have been dragged for trying to outdo the queen). Meghan was filmed singing God Save the Queen; she would have taken a hit if she mixed up the lyrics with Of The I Sing. Meghan going through the receiving line to chat with Commonwealth and church leaders. When they left the church a girl in a track suit gave her flowers curtsied to Meghan twice. This is Meghan’s life now.
Yes, you said it ‘This is Meghan’s life now’. 🙂
Meghan looked very elegant. Her coat was a bit too big again and it looked better opened then fastened. She has also seemed to figure out appropriate skirt lengths for royal occasions. Kate’s outfit was nice but looked much better the first time she wore it. I think it was the hat that made the difference. On the previous occasion she wore a smaller hat and her hair was up. This time, it looked as if she had pulled on a big hat because she hadn’t had her hair done. To me, it didn’t look right with the outfit.
The other royal ladies looked nice although Sophie Wessex would have looked better with navy shoes rather than nude ones.
They both look lovely. I’ll give Katie a pass on the fit and flare fit, I’m sure that’s the most comfortable at this point in her pregnancy. My biggest issue is Kate is going down steps, heavily pregnant, and in heels – Will pays her no attention. That would piss me off if I were Kate.
I know. It isn’t very gentlemanly at all. I can’t imagine my husband doing that.
Yes, I cannot imagine why she would wear those sky high heels while she is pregnant and then bend down to greet kids, very dangerous.
Meghan was wobbling terribly over the cobbles, as she entered the church. If she was a heavier build she would not have wobbled so much.
Will didn’t look very engaged from some of the pictures.
Meghan’s a quick study…she’s finding what works for her when she has to wear conservative British drag.
I’m not going to pick on Kate here. She’s 8 months pregnant. I’m impressed she’s in heels and not in a sack dress over maternity leggings at this stage (Lord knows I’d be).
Meghan looks lovely. Love it when brides wear white.
Hmmm two of my coworkers are currently heavily pregnant – one 7.5 months and the other 8.5 months. Both are dressed professionally because we are at, y’know, work.
So while I’m pleased Kate is finally turning up for stuff, let’s not get carried away with the ‘OMG SHES WORKING WHILE PREGNANT’ narrative. Millions of women work late into pregnancy and go back to work a couple of weeks after giving birth.
Agree that Meghan looks beut.
My comment didn’t mention the “OMG she’s working while pregnant narrative” so I’m confused why you replied to me about it? My comment was about her outfit.
@millennial its because there is this constant narrative that because Kate is pregnant, and wearing something besides “a sack dress over maternity leggings” she is some sort of superhero or deserves a medal. She’s doing what thousands of women all over the world do every day. And they do it for longer than an hour or two at a clip.
I think Kate looks nice, but the constant praise because “she’s 8 months pregnant and is in heels!!!” is tiresome. yes, she’s wearing heels. Yes, I’m sure she is uncomfortable. She’s pregnant. That’s part of the territory.
@becks – i think you are reading way too much into a innocuous comment. This wasn’t a remark on Kate’s work ethics or lack of.
All 8 month pregnant women, yes the thousands of them, getting dressed up in heels to look a certain way when they’d probably rather be at home with their feet up, deserve some sympathy.
No I’m not reading too much into it lol. Millenial said the comment was about her outfit, I was explaining Clare’s response. My response also had nothing to do with Kate’s lack of work ethic.
I am more impressed that she can attend events without constantly going to the washroom. At that stage of pregnancy, I had to go pee every half an hour.
Pregnant or not I couldn’t last an entire event like this without needing to pee at least once. Just the camera’s and the attention alone would make me nervous to the point of needing to pee.
Amazing how millions of other women show up to actual work, dress according to their work dress code, and work until days before giving birth.
Love Meghan’s more classic, stream-lined style. I’ve been waiting for Kate to do this but she is stuck in the home counties Laura Ashley inspired stuff from decades ago, very ‘dressy’ dressy all the time, feminine with lots of buttons and lace etc. today’s navy on navy suit isn’t too bad, but maybe in the future she could embrace skirts that don’t blow up in the wind. #howmanytimes?
Also, why do the royal men so rarely -almost never – offer their arms to assist their female companions? It’s criminal that no-one assists the Queen or pregnant Kate up and down the stairs etc. #nomanners
You can’t touch the Queen unless she invites you to and I think she likes looking capable. Kate’s husband should be helping her.
Just watching the Queen navigate those stairs had my subconsciously putting my hand out to take her arm.
Well haughty old Anne stumbled going down a rather steep cobbled road once , a gentleman went to steady her and she very rudely brushed him off!
I notice the constant PDAs are initiated by MM only. And I don’t see any response from Harry other than fidgets etc…it’s an observation. Could it be Harry is too shy? I don’t think so. He likes getting drunk and playing strip poker during his spare time.
Maybe it’s a cultural thing for British to me more standoffish. I don’t see huggers here either more kiss on the cheeks whereas Meghan hugs. I don’t know my husband is British but he’s similar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol He obviously likes it.
Ha! Perfect, Sedanos!
I’ve seen pics of him reaching for her, putting his arm around her, etc. He’s as touchy and affectionate as she is, and it’s all reciprocal. FCS, we’re 2 months out from their wedding, so this narrative that it’s all her is getting really old. If she annoyed him, well…enough said.
Uh? Harry’s hands are always all over her. I started googling all the photos of Harry initiating PDA but they were too many – lol
There are enough pictures and videos that show him initializing as well.
Plenty of videos show him reaching out for her first, including their first engagement together.
The PDAs are not initiated only by Meghan, when they are on walkabouts Harry is always touching Meghan and reaching out for her. At the Church yesterday I did notice that Meghan did reach out for Harry’s arm, not sure if she got it though. Meghan is still quite nervous in public and of all the attention she gets but she really has had a baptism of fire and has done very well. The stress and tension must be enormous, not to talk of the wedding planning.
I think Kate looks fine, I don’t love the hat with the dress (I just think she cant quite pull it off, Camilla’s big hat looks great) but I think she looks nice overall. I’m glad she’s not wearing the tanzanite set with her blue outfit again.
Meghan looks great and I’m glad to see her in a more streamlined coat. I love that she kept to the navy/cream color scheme (lol) but flipped it from so the cream is the dominant color.
I also thought Sophie and Anne looked good today. Overall nice outing for the female royals.
Camilla’s outfit was a good repeat as well. Her traditional silhouette, but with added interest in the detail at the waist.
I don’t like Meghan’s coat. The fit was off and it was giving off lab coat vibes. Kate’s hat isn’t working for me either.
Yes! I’m so surprised no one else has said this, but I thought the fit and cut of Meghan’s coat was very lab coat. I’m guessing that’s one of the reasons she turned the collar up, to help avoid that comparison. The model image from the brand shows the collar flipped up, but the non-model shot has it flipped down, which is how I think it was intended to be worn. Other than that, I thought she (and all of the Royal ladies, especially Sophie and the Queen) looked lovely.
Meghan and Harry look so nice together. They look polished and modern. A lot of what Kate wears looks old fashioned to me.
Meghan looks nice, but I am not a fan of the white beret. When I was growing up there was a painting in my house of two girls standing together on a beach and one is wearing a blue beret and the other a white. When I was little I was convinced the one girl had a cream pie on her head. I guess it made an impression on me about white berets.
The BRF cling to their hats. Not all royal families continue with the hat tradition, but they represent the home of Ascot so the hats continue.
I’d have liked both MM and KM’s hair up in a low bun instead of loose. Unless your hair is frozen in place like HM’s (or often Queen Mathilde’s of Belgium), you need an updo to keep the hair under control and professional.
Kate and Sophie look so good in blue. Very elegant and fitting. The Queen was the looker.
I love Meghan’s barett, but her coat in close ups… what a cheap looking doctor coat and what’s with the wide belt?-area. Urgh looks better open
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/newpix/2018/03/12/15/4A1F4BCF00000578-5489227-image-m-286_1520868909534.jpg
And Theresa May in latex? Why?
Agree that is not Theresa’s best look.
I think they both look beautiful and appropriate and I love that the royal ladies (other than the Queen in burgundy) wore navy. I’m not in a nit-picking mood.
Love MM’s whole outfit but I keep thinking about makeup on the white beret.
Kate, whatever she feels comfortable in is fine at this point.
Eh, Kate looked better than Meghan here and so many here can’t accept that and it’s quite funny. The lab coat swallowed Meghan. Now the Queen, I’d wear her outfit and I’m only 27. Camilla looked absolutely gorgeous!
One thing that Kate and Meg are fond of is the eyeliner.
I’m always in the minority when it comes to Catherine. I think she looks regal, healthy, happy, and stylish. She will never have the cutting edge style we may prefer but I find that she dresses to compliment her shape and skin tine. She has narrow hips, small boobs, and beautiful legs although they aren’t so proportionate to her torso. She dresses to show her legs and bring color to her somewhat ruddy skin tone. She also has beautiful thick hair that looks better on her long. And yes, it’s her hair. We’ve all seen it frizz up in humidity in a way weaves do not. I find it hilarious whenever petulant, arrogant, cheating, once good looking men start to age faster than their wives who have given birth and put up with them so long. Next to William, Kate looks like Mrs Universe. He used to look soooo good!!?!?
As for Meg…eh. Her jacket doesn’t look good buttoned. The waist looked dropped and made her look boxy. The hat looks too casual. Her dress is beautiful tho. And even in that bad coat, she is stunning. Her face is so delicately beautiful. Again, standing next to Harry, she looks like Mrs Universe. Both these men pulled wives who could’ve done better in terms of looks and personality. They are lucky lucky men.
The money and titles and glory would not be the reason they have good looking wives?
@carolind of course that’s the reason why, but these two women also appeared vivacious and intelligent before marriage. We’ve seen what happened to Kate Middleton now-silent-stepford Duchess Catherine. Meg is becoming more British by the day, so we will see if she maintains her wit and passion. If she becomes too British and Stepford Harry may lose interest as he could’ve married an aristo for that life. Money and titles and glory, by law of diminishing returns, lose their luster after so long and you’ve got to have something else to keep you healthy and happy. With DoC, I think her children being set for life and the freedom to basically have her family living with her is a large part of William’s pull on her. We don’t know enough about Meg yet to see what will keep her interested in a demanding, spoiled, balding party boy. I’m guessing she’ll throw herself into her charities and develop a high society set of friends to keep her thriving. I just think both princes offer little in terms of personality and looks.
You not wrong in a lot of what you say. I think Meghan’s style is a bit boring but it is still more interesting than Kate by miles. I agree that Meghan is so beautiful that she makes stuff look better than it probably is. That is a gift. She caries things well. I do worry that it seems she is losing a lot of weight. I am sure she is a bit stressed with everything that is going on. It is just starting to get noticeable.
Are they wearing the same shoes? because they are both terrible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The suits clothing is put together by a costume designer / stylist. Very few actors are involved in the creative process of dressing their character and most don’t pay attention to what’s being put on them unless the end result is uncomfortable.
It’s the same as many models with no sense of fashion despite a job that requires them to model fashion. Kate Moss became a style icon because she knows how to pull a look together which she says she learnt from paying attention to the stylists on her jobs.
Because she was playing a role on Suits. She’s mentioned many times that Rachels’ style is not her style so I don’t know why we would expect her to dress that way.
I think both ladies look amazing. I think Meghan looks very chic and it suits her well. Kate is caring this pregnancy the best. Never seen her look so good. Once Meghan is married I look forward to seeing her style evolve. I do think she is playing it as safe as she can for now.
Meghan’s overly emotional “surprise” face when the little kids hand her flowers is starting to verge on a Taylor Swift like reaction. In one of Hello’s photos she looked like she was tearing up. For fucks sake, the flowers from kids thing happen at every royal event. It’s prearranged. It’s not because they were inspired by how amazing you are and went and picked the flowers themselves. Stop with the over the top facial expressions and just give a smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lord take a chill pill…
The girl curtised to her. That’s what she reacted to.
