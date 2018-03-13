Meghan Markle, Kate & the princes attend Commonwealth Day church service

Before then-Kate Middleton married Prince William – before they even got engaged – I often wondered if prospective royal brides needed to take some kind of Hat Test. Royal women need to wear a lot of hats, and if you don’t have the kind of face that looks good with a hat, then you should probably just move along and not even worry about landing the prince. As it turned out, Kate aced the Hat Test with flying colors: Kate looks pretty great in most hats. So with the entrance of Meghan Markle onto the scene, I once again wondered if someone was going to make her take the Hat Test. They did! And she passed. Although… she doesn’t look like a natural hat-wearer. I think you might have to be British or French to have the “ability to look great AND natural in hats” gene. Meg looks good, don’t get me wrong. But you can tell she’s not much of a hat-wearer.

These are photos from Monday’s big royal trip to Westminster Abbey, where they sat for a church service for Commonwealth Day. One year ago, William was knee-deep in liquor and dad-dancing at a luxury ski resort in Switzerland. Funny how things can change in just one year. On Monday, William and Kate were the dutiful Cambridges, helping to lead Harry and Meghan into Westminster.

The fashion notes… Meghan wore a cream Amanda Wakeley coat which, according to People, retails for $1199. Look, Chutney, NO BUTTONS! And it’s not tied like a bathrobe either. Meg wore a Wakeley dress underneath in navy, a Stephen Jones beret/hat/fascinator and Manolo Blahnik heels. She carried a Mulberry purse ($675). Kate wore navy as well – a matching maternitywear set, dress and coat, from Beulah London. I remembered this coat-and-dress set from when she wore it during her second pregnancy. It’s presentable and fine and it’s not smothered in buttons, so yay.

Also: can we start calling William “Egg” a la Arrested Development? Please? They are Kate and Egg.