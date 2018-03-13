Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott were escorted by cops due to paparazzi, not a fight



Yesterday we saw photos taken over the weekend of Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling and their five kids being escorted by police out of a restaurant. The Daily Mail reported that the police were called because they were having an argument, which seems supported by the photos. However in video of the incident Tori seems to be more concerned with the paparazzi, whom she films on her phone and talks to as she’s leaving. It all looks suspicious in light of this couple’s relationship with the press. While I don’t doubt that they’re having trouble at home, I also wouldn’t put it past them to stage incidents like this for publicity. Remember how Dean cheated on Tori with a woman named “Emily Goodhand” right when they had a reality show to promote? I’m sure Dean’s a cheater and that Tori is stressed out at home and he’s gaslighting her, but the lines between public image and reality are blurred with these two.

Hollywood Life spoke to a staff member at the diner who told them that cops were called “because they needed an escort to their car” due to the paparazzi. That sounds about right, and who do you think called the cops? Remember Dean was on his phone when the police arrived.

“Tori and Dean were not fighting, that is not what happened. The police were called because they needed an escort to their car because there were so many paparazzi outside. They had their kids with them and there was a lot of paparazzi and just to be safe the police were called to come help them get to their car. But there was no fight, they seemed fine,” a staffer at the Black Bear Diner tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

[From Hollywood Life]

Gee, I wonder why there were so many paparazzi outside. Do you think it’s because these two called them to document their family outing? All my meager sympathy for Tori is now gone. Of course there’s some interest in them given all the 9-1-1 calls lately, but I doubt photographers are waiting outside their gated house for them to come out. The verdict is still out on whether those were all genuine calls to police. Plus Dean got papped outside a lawyers office last week, which is questionable because I doubt photographers would bother to follow him alone. Tori has a new show she’s working on, some kind of 90210 reboot with Jennie Garth. That’s in development with CBS, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it fell through. She needs people interested in her again. Is she making the best of her difficult home situation or is this all some kind of ruse?