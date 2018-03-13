Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott were escorted by cops due to paparazzi, not a fight

Yesterday we saw photos taken over the weekend of Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling and their five kids being escorted by police out of a restaurant. The Daily Mail reported that the police were called because they were having an argument, which seems supported by the photos. However in video of the incident Tori seems to be more concerned with the paparazzi, whom she films on her phone and talks to as she’s leaving. It all looks suspicious in light of this couple’s relationship with the press. While I don’t doubt that they’re having trouble at home, I also wouldn’t put it past them to stage incidents like this for publicity. Remember how Dean cheated on Tori with a woman named “Emily Goodhand” right when they had a reality show to promote? I’m sure Dean’s a cheater and that Tori is stressed out at home and he’s gaslighting her, but the lines between public image and reality are blurred with these two.
Hollywood Life spoke to a staff member at the diner who told them that cops were called “because they needed an escort to their car” due to the paparazzi. That sounds about right, and who do you think called the cops? Remember Dean was on his phone when the police arrived.
“Tori and Dean were not fighting, that is not what happened. The police were called because they needed an escort to their car because there were so many paparazzi outside. They had their kids with them and there was a lot of paparazzi and just to be safe the police were called to come help them get to their car. But there was no fight, they seemed fine,” a staffer at the Black Bear Diner tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.
Gee, I wonder why there were so many paparazzi outside. Do you think it’s because these two called them to document their family outing? All my meager sympathy for Tori is now gone. Of course there’s some interest in them given all the 9-1-1 calls lately, but I doubt photographers are waiting outside their gated house for them to come out. The verdict is still out on whether those were all genuine calls to police. Plus Dean got papped outside a lawyers office last week, which is questionable because I doubt photographers would bother to follow him alone. Tori has a new show she’s working on, some kind of 90210 reboot with Jennie Garth. That’s in development with CBS, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it fell through. She needs people interested in her again. Is she making the best of her difficult home situation or is this all some kind of ruse?
Photos credit: Backgrid and Pacific Coast News
Sure.
OK-I know they’ve been on TV for years but does their presence really bring that kind of paparazzi?? Something doesn’t smell right here…..
In their dreams, I’m sure. The paparazzi haven’t been checking for them like that since they cheated on their first spouses with each other. And tori may have even called them then.
I go back and forth between feeling sad for her because she clearly needs professional help and being annoyed because she refuses all responsibility and actual help.
Oh, these two.
If so then which of the 2 called them.
Why did they need police to protect them from the paparazzi? Tori has been around the paparazzi her entire life and from what I can see and from what I’ve read in her books, she actually enjoys the paps. She needs them to stay relevant. Did she think they were going to physically hurt her or the children? This makes no sense.
Yeah okay. I think it’s all BS, to take the attention away from her husband being a deadbeat dad!!!!!!
Doesn’t she have a new show coming out. If all this is for publicity then that’s sad.
I don’t know how reputable this is, but I read an article a few years ago that said that there are several celebrities who have a deal with members of the paparazzi. They alert those photographers about their whereabouts and then when the photographer sells the pictures the split the profits with the celebrity. Tori Spelling was listed as one of the people who has this deal in place. In makes sense because she’s not that famous (outside of her ridiculous attention grabbing antics) and yet the paparazzi seems to follow her around like she’s Angelina Jolie.
Tori and Dean have always been delusional about the paparazzi. They were whining about paparazzi following them around while they were filming a reality show and when the interviewer pointed out that they had reality show cameras inside of their home, filming their children, they said “that’s different. Those are cameras we invited in” (I’m paraphrasing here. I can’t remember the exact wording.) They pretended like their was no connection between doing a reality show where they were deliberately trying to get people interested in their family and the public then being interested enough in their family to want to see more pictures. I don’t have any sympathy for their alleged desire for privacy when they’ve exploited every moment of their children’s lives for money and fame; their births, their birthday parties, their toddler temper tantrums, their bathroom moments. I do, however, feel sorry for the children. They don’t deserve to have to live in the middle of this mess.
Wow her *fresh, new start* bob hairstyle didn’t last for long huh? Already back to the ratty extensions…
I don’t know if people actually watched their reality show but tori is incredibly unstable. On the show she spent every day in her room crying and ignoring her kids and gaslighting dean. Every time he suggested something that might help them like selling the stuff in the storage units or working himself, she was reduced to tears and made him feel like crap. He got a call for two jobs and she said no. After dean “cheated” I was ready to hate him and feel sorry for tori. But, I ended up hating tori and feeling sorry for dean.
They’re both awful but if they split up, tori will ruin those kids. On the show she couldn’t even feed them without dean.
I feel the same way. I watched both seasons of True Tori and Dean seemed to be taking positive steps to get actual help, like getting his own therapist rather than going to marriage counseling with Tori’s therapist (which was a ridiculous set-up.)
People give Dean a lot of crap for not working more, but Tori has always thrown fits when he takes a job away from her. And she did that even before the alleged-cheating. She only seemed to want him to take jobs that were in town or out of town jobs that lasted for a day or two (and then she always wanted to tag along and bring the kids, which always seemed to defeat the purpose because the two-day out of town jobs probably don’t pay that well and they probably blew all that money on flying her, the kids and the nannies there.
They live for the paparazzi. I’m not buying anything they put out there.
