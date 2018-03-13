Donald Trump’s completely sane caps-lock tweet is a thing of presidential beauty

I’m so glad I’ve been watching tennis nonstop for days, or else my blood pressure would have spiked with yesterday’s news: the House Intelligence Committee has ended their investigation into Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia. The House and Senate have Republican majorities, meaning that all committees are led by Republicans and Republicans get to write their own majority-opinion reports. The majority opinion of the Republicans in the House Intel Committee is that Russia interfered with the election, but Russia wasn’t specifically trying to get Trump elected.

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican leading the Russia investigation, said Monday that the committee had concluded its interviews for the Russia investigation, and the Republican staff had prepared a 150-page draft report that they would give to Democrats to review on Tuesday morning. The committee Republicans said Russians did meddle in the elections to sow chaos, but they disagreed with the intelligence community’s assessment that they sought to help Trump.

“We found no evidence of collusion, and so we found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings,” Conaway said. “We found no evidence of any collusion of anything people were actually doing other than taking a meeting they shouldn’t have taken or just inadvertently being in the same building.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, slammed the Republican decision to end the investigation.

“While the majority members of our committee have indicated for some time that they have been under great pressure to end the investigation, it is nonetheless another tragic milestone for this Congress, and represents yet another capitulation to the executive branch,” Schiff said in a statement. “By ending its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House, the Majority has placed the interests of protecting the President over protecting the country, and history will judge its actions harshly.”

The Senate investigation is ongoing, with Republican Richard Burr as the chair and Virginia Democrat Mark Warner as the vice chair. Warner is my senator, and he’s been doing the lord’s work in trying to keep the Senate investigation focused on the right things. But I also believe that eventually Burr will capitulate to Russia and Trump and issue a similar majority report on the Senate side. None of this is really important long-term, especially given the fact that the walls are closing in on Denture Donny. You know how I know? Because men with nothing to hide, men who feel completely vindicated, they never do ALL-CAPS TWEETS.

Much caps-lock. So indictment.

57 Responses to “Donald Trump’s completely sane caps-lock tweet is a thing of presidential beauty”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:48 am

    And the WH refused to acknowledge Russia tried a poison attack in Britain. Cause we’re a Russian federation now.

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      March 13, 2018 at 7:51 am

      Yes, exactly! I was commenting with my husband this morning on the fact that in the 80′s who would have thought that Russia and the USA would now be barely disguised allies (would that be the right word)?

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      March 13, 2018 at 7:57 am

      Yes, the scary thing is the our Prime Minister has issued Russia with an ultimatum – they have until midnight tonight to explain themselves or their will be consequences (not sure what they will be, expelling diplomats/additional trade sanctions from the EU).

      I’m betting Trump will speak out against May in the coming days, gotta back his paymaster up.

      Reply
      • Slowsnow says:
        March 13, 2018 at 8:12 am

        Yes, that’s what prompted my conversation this morning with my husband. We live in the UK and the only thing one can be grateful for here nowadays is the standing up to Russia. Yes, I guess diplomats will be expelled but the real hope is that Nato will get behind the UK. How can Putin affect two of the worlds most powerful countries’s votes (45 + Brexit) and no one bats ab eye or does anything? It’s mind boggling.

      • Sunny says:
        March 13, 2018 at 8:22 am

        “Yes, the scary thing is the our Prime Minister has issued Russia with an ultimatum – they have until midnight tonight to explain themselves or their will be consequences (not sure what they will be, expelling diplomats/additional trade sanctions from the EU).”

        May is so unprofessional it could be funny. I doubt Russia will explain itself to UK. Does anybody take UK seriously now? Honestly? After Brexit and all. UK is not a British Empire.

      • Nic919 says:
        March 13, 2018 at 8:58 am

        Except Tillerson acknowledged the link…. and now he is gone. This is insane. I could never imagine a US government so enthralled to Russia.

      • Swack says:
        March 13, 2018 at 10:24 am

        But, but, but Putin said the Russians didn’t poison him. We have to believe him, right? (*sarcasm*)

      • Alyse says:
        March 13, 2018 at 11:49 am

        Sunny – you’re saying that Britain shouldn’t defend itself from Russian attacks on their soil because of Brexit and because there is no longer a British Empire?! So just let Russia walk all over them then? What country’s next in line?

        Russia probably will not listen but what’s the alternative.

  2. smcollins says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Well, there you go. Case closed. Mueller & his team can pack up and go home now. 🙄

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Methinks Mueller has a different take. But sure GOP we believe you. You’ll do anything to justify this banana republic because you lack a spine and fortitude

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:56 am

    This closed investigation is basically Devin Nunes declaring Devin Nunes innocent. Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:56 am

    OMG, what a shock!!! Said no one ever.

    Only time will tell what kind of effect this has on the investigation overall. I have never really bought into the idea that he is running scared. I think it is more that he is angry that he can’t force people to like and believe him and this is a guy who used to being told what he wants to hear and not being told no and these days he’s been getting the opposite of both. I really don’t think he’s THAT worried about jail because honestly, no matter how delusional he may be about Mueller, I’m pretty sure he and Pence have discussed ten ways from Sunday how and when everyone involved will get pardoned. The grim reality is that most of the big fish won’t be going anywhere even if Mueller is able to prove collusion.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      March 13, 2018 at 8:13 am

      I tend to agree that the tantrums are more to do with the fact that the masses are not on their knees worshipping him as their God Saviour.

      Reply
    • Sadezilla says:
      March 13, 2018 at 11:10 am

      ITA, grabbyhands. The delusion is strong with the Orange One. He’s a wannabe dictator and I think he truly believes that “good” = agrees with Trump and “bad” = does not agree with Trump.

      This is why I believe we have to flip the House and/or Senate in 2018. Otherwise, these kleptocrats, and I definitely include the current House Republicans and some Republican senators in that label, will never check the would-be autocrat. I don’t have any faith that the clowns in the majority party will do anything with the results of Mueller’s investigation, however damning.

      Reply
  6. Tw says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Schiff is correct. History will judge them harshly, especially because in about 6 months to 1 year, Mueller will indict Don Jr, Ivanka, Jared, Nunes and 45. ( Nunes was on the transition team and he’s in deep, too.)

    Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:00 am

    He sent that work of art out on both his usual, more casual account, but on the POTUS account too, which is still being archived, so that will be preserved by the Library of Congress for history.

    Reply
  8. Green Is Good says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Cadet Bone Spurs thinks because the HO rolled over and played dead, the Justice Department will to. Uh-uh, Donnie. You WILL be impeached before 2020.

    Resign now and get the Hell out of Dodge.

    Reply
  9. FishBeard says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I’m confused. Does this mean that the Mueller investigation is over as well?

    Reply
  10. Lucky says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I’ve lost all hope that this nightmare will end. I fully expect our Dictator in chief will be elected again in 2020. I sincerely hope I’m wrong.

    Reply
    • gatorbait says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:58 am

      I was just thinking the exact same thing and I felt my shoulders drop as I was filled with despair. He is filled with hate and has zero redeeming qualities. He infects our country with poison. He will be yet another old, rich man who will die with no one mourning him but his beneficiaries.

      Reply
  11. Eric says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Only one investigation matters. Mr Mueller will let you know when it’s finished, Emperor Zero.

    Signed,
    America

    Reply
  12. lolamd says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Rex Tillerson out. Unbelievable this administration

    Reply
  13. cr says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:54 am

    And Tillerson is now out as SoS, being replaced by CIA head Pompeo:
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-ousts-tillerson-will-replace-him-as-secretary-of-state-with-cia-chief-pompeo/2018/03/13/30f34eea-26ba-11e8-b79d-f3d931db7f68_story.html

    Reply
  14. Lila says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I think they should stop calling it the House Intelligence Committee, and start calling it what is : the Republican Agenda Intelligence Committe until November ’18, that is.

    Reply
  15. Eric says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Tillerson has two words for the Dotard as he walks out the door:

    Fucking Moron!

    Reply
  16. lightpurple says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Trump personal assistant John McEntee was also fired yesterday for a security issue.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:08 am

      now reading that he wasn’t allowed to collect his personal things, either, and was escorted out “immediately” by security.

      lord knows this admin doesn’t care much about who has access to national security info, so it’s gotta be that he was leaking info to Mueller (or the press, or SOMEONE) and THAT was the “security issue”.

      Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Gina Haspel will replace Pompeo at the CIA. Trump is bragging about appointing the first woman to the post. Haspel has a history of supporting and possibly being actively involved in torture.

    Reply
  18. Giddy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I think that Trump is probably delighted today at his effect on the news. Whatever he does drives discussion and stock markets around the world. For a megalomaniac it must be like a dream. As for his detractors, I imagine him giggling to himself that (at least for now) that we have to take it.

    Reply
  19. Shappalled says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Sadly I also think he’s going to beat this investigation but I’m happy to be proven wrong.

    Reply

