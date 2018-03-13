Donald Trump’s completely sane caps-lock tweet is a thing of presidential beauty

Embed from Getty Images

I’m so glad I’ve been watching tennis nonstop for days, or else my blood pressure would have spiked with yesterday’s news: the House Intelligence Committee has ended their investigation into Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia. The House and Senate have Republican majorities, meaning that all committees are led by Republicans and Republicans get to write their own majority-opinion reports. The majority opinion of the Republicans in the House Intel Committee is that Russia interfered with the election, but Russia wasn’t specifically trying to get Trump elected.

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican leading the Russia investigation, said Monday that the committee had concluded its interviews for the Russia investigation, and the Republican staff had prepared a 150-page draft report that they would give to Democrats to review on Tuesday morning. The committee Republicans said Russians did meddle in the elections to sow chaos, but they disagreed with the intelligence community’s assessment that they sought to help Trump. “We found no evidence of collusion, and so we found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings,” Conaway said. “We found no evidence of any collusion of anything people were actually doing other than taking a meeting they shouldn’t have taken or just inadvertently being in the same building.” Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, slammed the Republican decision to end the investigation. “While the majority members of our committee have indicated for some time that they have been under great pressure to end the investigation, it is nonetheless another tragic milestone for this Congress, and represents yet another capitulation to the executive branch,” Schiff said in a statement. “By ending its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House, the Majority has placed the interests of protecting the President over protecting the country, and history will judge its actions harshly.”

[From CNN]

The Senate investigation is ongoing, with Republican Richard Burr as the chair and Virginia Democrat Mark Warner as the vice chair. Warner is my senator, and he’s been doing the lord’s work in trying to keep the Senate investigation focused on the right things. But I also believe that eventually Burr will capitulate to Russia and Trump and issue a similar majority report on the Senate side. None of this is really important long-term, especially given the fact that the walls are closing in on Denture Donny. You know how I know? Because men with nothing to hide, men who feel completely vindicated, they never do ALL-CAPS TWEETS.

THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Much caps-lock. So indictment.

Embed from Getty Images