Missy Elliott achieved her glow-up by eliminating juice, soda and bread

I’m not a big fan of people claiming that they drastically lost weight or dramatically changed their body by eliminating one food or adding one food. I will forever side-eye Olivia Munn’s “my face completely changed because of Japanese potatoes” claim. Just as I side-eye some regular person’s claim that they dropped 30 pounds in two months just by eliminating pasta. But maybe I just like Missy Elliott, and maybe I believe that she really did dramatically change her look by eliminating bread and soda?

Missy Elliott is crediting a few small tweaks to her diet for making a huge change in her appearance. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the rapper showed off her glowing skin while revealing that she recently cut out bread and soda. “Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me!” she wrote in the post wearing an ensemble from Versace’s Vogue print collection. Though Elliott says she has “NEVER been a water drinker,” her efforts to become one clearly paid off. “It really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish,” she wrote. “NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD sh-t that’s my weakness #Facts. But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to! Maybe two cupcakes a month,” she wrote along with a shrugging emoji.

[From People]

Missy was diagnosed with Graves Disease several years back, and when that happened, she did an overhaul of her diet and she started working out with regularity. I think years of “eating healthier” and good workouts have more to do with her overall radiance these days, but sure, I guess cutting out soda helped too. I couldn’t do it – I don’t drink coffee, and soda is the only caffeine I get. I only drink diet soda though, and I have cut down on my consumption overall, and I also drink a lot of water. I’ve never been much of a bread-eater or juice-drinker though (unless I’m sick, then I mainline OJ). Where’s my glow-up?!?!

