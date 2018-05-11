White House aide ‘jokes’ about John McCain: ‘It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway’

I’ve been happily hibernating from politics this week, what with the Met Gala and Cannes and assorted celebrity gossip, not to mention tennis! So we haven’t talked about Michael Cohen this or Michael Avenatti that, nor have we discussed the Gina Haspel nomination. Donald Trump wants Gina Haspel to be his next CIA Director. She’s been going through confirmation hearings all week. Haspel worked for the CIA under George W. Bush, which is when she was a defender and promoter of “enhanced interrogation” methods, aka torture. Senator John McCain is currently dealing with brain cancer, and already making funeral plans. But McCain issued a statement about how he would not vote for Haspel’s nomination. McCain has always had a clean, admirable record against torture, because he was tortured by the Vietcong. So this is what happened next:

A White House official mocked Sen. John McCain‘s brain cancer diagnosis just three weeks after the politician underwent surgery for an intestinal infection. The remarks were made Thursday morning, one day after the Republican announced he opposed President Donald Trump‘s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel.

“It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway,” Special assistant Kelly Sadler said during a closed-door meeting at the White House, according to The Hill.

The White House responded to the comments in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, saying, “We respect Senator McCain’s Service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

The Hill reported this first, and they went to the White House for a statement, and the WH didn’t deny that Kelly Sadler said that. The Hill also reported that sources told them Sadler’s comment “was intended as a joke, but that it did not go over well with others at the meeting. There was ‘discomfort’ in the room after Sadler’s comment and the conversation continued without addressing it.” Then, later on Thursday, the White House’s propaganda machine Fox News featured an interview with Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, who argued that torture is good because it works and “The fact is, is John McCain — it worked on John. That’s why they call him ‘Songbird John.’ The fact is those methods can work, and they are effective, as former Vice President Cheney said. And if we have to use them to save a million American lives, we will do whatever we have to.”

The casual cruelty of Donald Trump and the people around him is really something, huh? Cindy McCain chimed in on Twitter, directing her tweet at Kelly Sadler:

170 Responses to “White House aide ‘jokes’ about John McCain: ‘It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway’”

  1. Svea says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:02 am

    The White House is sociopathic, ie lacking in all empathy.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      May 11, 2018 at 9:03 am

      Gross. It’s all absolutely gross. And as if anyone in the WH today would last a minute in captivity with the Viet Cong! This is simply sickening.

      Blessings to Senator McCain and his family right now.

      Reply
    • imqrious2 says:
      May 11, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      This is SO beyond appalling. Kelly Sadler is a blonde Hope Hicks. They are all despicable. Their behavior is sociopathic and narcissistic; they have no empathy for anyone but themselves.

      Let’s hear Cohen’s “tune” when he’s faced with multiple criminal counts facing double digit years in prison. THEY will be singing a different tune then, I’m sure, placing the blame game on each other to try and save their own butts.

      Reply
    • India Rose says:
      May 11, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      And they’re WRONG. Research shows torture is not a reliable method for obtaining accurate information. These people are absolute ignorant monsters.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        May 11, 2018 at 7:34 pm

        Exactly. People will say what their torturers want to hear just to make it stop. Besides, McCain needed medical attention to survive after his crash, so he quite properly used whatever he had to get it. He didn’t know anything useful by that point, but he certainly hoped revealing his dad was an Admiral would sound like a bonanza although it really wasn’t.

        I’m all for soldiers singing like canaries way beyond name, rank, and serial number when captured, as long as they aren’t hurting the other prisoners with their songs. Other militaries aren’t so rigid as the US about such things. A pragmatic approach is best.

        And we can at least look for a CIA Director who believes torture is immoral as well as counterproductive and therefore won’t follow orders from the lunatic in the White House to pursue it. Trump loves the idea of torture and even killing families of alleged terrorists, so her claim that he would never order such a things suggests she hasn’t been listening very closely.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      May 11, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      well, they had empathy for a joke about burning lies to make a perfect smoky eye…

      but a nasty “joke” about a (mostly) respectable person who has friends on both sides of the aisle?…must be more “locker-room talk”.

      the hypocrisy that comes off of this admin and its supporters is nauseating.

      Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:04 am

    These people are shameless, despicable and shameless.

    And for Cindy to respond like that. Usually, it’s Meghann. The White House needs to do a lot more than that ridiculous nothing statement. Acknowledge the filth and expunge it.

    Reply
  3. Kitty says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I’m not a huge John McCain fan, but the way he is being treated now is ridiculous. The man is a war hero, a family man, he’s dying and people are treating it like a joke.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:07 am

    every morning I catch up on the news and every morning I vow to stop….this can’t be my America

    Reply
  5. kate says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Deplorable, the lot of them.

    Reply
  6. mia girl says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:09 am

    My father died from cancer. He mattered every minute of his life. I’m sure the McCain family feels the same about their father/grandfather/husband.

    That *joke* was one of the most heartless things I’ve heard in a long time. And all the hours after this story broke she hasn’t even had the decency to apologize to the McCains yet.

    Go f**k yourself Kelly Sadler.

    Reply
  7. AbbyRose says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:10 am

    It’s been 18 months, and I still can’t accept that these cruel people are running our country. They are truly horrid.

    Reply
  8. RBC says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:11 am

    It is a horrible thing to say, but let’s be honest. Is anyone really surprised that someone connected with this current administration made such a nasty joke?
    Also why isn’t this person apologizing to the senator and his family?

    Reply
    • Kitty says:
      May 11, 2018 at 8:16 am

      Honestly, I don’t think anybody is surprised, but we are all still disgusted none the less

      Reply
      • imqrious2 says:
        May 11, 2018 at 12:48 pm

        We are not surprised, coming from the sources it is, and we are disgusted, but I think a lot of us are just exhausted. I am *so* tired of feeling overwhelmed/hopeless. I call my reps, I write letters, forward emails… I’ve even volunteered at my local Dem. headquarters. But I just don’t feel I’m making a dent in making this nightmare go away.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 11, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      It is surprising that the administration of the President of the United States would say this about a war hero. Someone who fought for our country, someone who was tortured and a prisoner of war. And….No, it is not surprising that the Trump Administration has employees who would say this.

      I only add these caveats because it is so important we don’t become numb to the depths to which our government has sunk. We must never stop ringing the alarm when they do things that haven’t been done before, lest the next administration think it is the new norm. We must not let these things become the norm.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        May 11, 2018 at 2:22 pm

        but remember, 45 doesn’t consider him a war hero…he likes people “who don’t get caught”.

        such a disgusting…THING…he is. can’t even call him human because he doesn’t deserve to be called that.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        May 11, 2018 at 2:52 pm

        I agree. We must never stop reminding our fellow citizens that Trump’s actions and words are unacceptable. He’s provided so many examples of horrific behavior towards veterans and their families. The GOP must not be allowed to use veterans as a cover ever again after what they have tolerated from this administration.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        May 11, 2018 at 3:51 pm

        Tiffany, it’s amazing, isn’t it? the way that the GOP used to talk about veterans, they REVERED them…called Bill Clinton all sorts of things for “draft dodging”…and now, it’s apparently ok to slur a former POW who is a war hero, it’s ok to mock and demean and slur Gold Star parents, it’s OK to deport immigrants who fought for us overseas…

        I’m just agog at what they’ve become under 45.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        May 11, 2018 at 8:31 pm

        Yes, I was incredibly surprised that the GOP (elected officials and voters) has allowed these continued attacks on veterans. Sometime soon I hope they find a mirror and realize what they have become.

  9. PunkyMomma says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:11 am

    It’s beyond offensive, but Cheeto Mussolini, by his odious and ugly attitude, has validated and empowered all the empty-headed, vacuous clones to parrot Cheeto’s brain droppings.

    Reply
  10. Indiana Joanna says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:11 am

    45 is clearly a sociopath on par with a murderous mobster. He attracts vicious people. That’s what he wants in his life and he inhales those toxic fumes every day. Last night he was in northern Indiana with the sycophant Pence boys groveling to get his attention. He’s coming for our Democratic senator with petty insults.

    I can’t help but think karma will get baby fists and all of the rest of these horrible people soon.

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:12 am

    This is what happens when you have a chaotic, imature bully setting an example for the workers in the WH. This person shouldn’t just have to apologize, they should also be fired. When I heard about this yesterday, tears came to my eyes. I don’t agree with McCain most of the time, but he’s a hero and his family and friends will lose him too soon. I’m not shocked that none of the Republicans like Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan haven’t spoken up and defended McCain after these cruel comments were made. Some people are real assholes

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I am no fan of John McCain, by any means. He allied himself plenty of times with the dark side in order to try and gain favor and frankly, I’ve never forgiven him for forcing Sarah Palin on the country-an act which helped pave the way for the nightmare we’re living right now.

    Having said that-this is completely disgusting. Not shocking, though. There are literally no depths that 45 and his klan will not stoop to in order to stomp on someone voicing any kind of opposition to anything he supports. Oh, and the little problem of the fact that the story about McCain having given up secrets in order to be freed has been disproven. But what are facts when you can take a sh*t on a dying man, really?

    And then there’s the hypocrisy of his followers. When McCain was running against Obama, he was their white knight-a real life , truth telling war hero! And now they are lining up to scream about what a stool pigeon he is and that they can’t wait for that traitor to die. It’s been less than two years and I cannot believe the level of ugly, bloodthirsty, insane hatred this presidency has inspired in people.

    Reply
    • Anastasia says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      Thank you for saving me the keystrokes. THIS. No fan of McCain’s, but MY GOD this is awful!!!

      But Republicans often eat their own. No excuse for it, but they do.

      I do feel sorry for McCain’s children and grandchildren. What awful awful things to say about him.

      Reply
    • KiddV says:
      May 11, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      Exactly. But if McCain hadn’t been tortured this wouldn’t be an issue. He would vote Haspel in without a second thought. Republicans only care about something if it has personally happened to them.

      McCain doesn’t get a pass from me just because he’s dying. He’s not a nice person, he fits in nicely with the 45 administration.

      Reply
      • Sam the Pink says:
        May 11, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        Um…no he doesn’t. Have you followed McCain’s career for any appreciable time? He has always been a voice against torture and enhanced interrogations – for YEARS. He’s moderate on immigration, favoring a path to citizenship (something Trump is totally against). He is genuinely pretty far from Trump on a good chunk of things. Only a person who knows very little could draw such a comparison.

      • KiddV says:
        May 12, 2018 at 10:51 am

        You missed my point. He’s been against torture for years because he was tortured, if he hadn’t been a POW and tortured he would be towing the party line and voting Haspel in. Republicans vote party line, unless it’s personally happened to them. And yes, I have followed his career, I’m from Arizona, so your little “Only a person who knows very little could draw such a comparison” dig doesn’t hold water.

  13. Neelyo says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:21 am

    This is terrible but I hope Sadler’s stupidity doesn’t take away from the real story, which is a known torturer is being nominated for CIA Director.

    Sadler will take some heat in the media for a day or so, get fired and land at a cushy lobbying firm, all while Haspel is quietly confirmed.

    I thought for a moment how good it will make me feel for Sadler to be publicly shamed and flogged for a news cycle, but what good does it ultimately do? They say and do these things because this pettiness distracts from the true evil.

    Flint, Puerto Rico, Gina Haspel, The Iran Deal, all of the horrible judges, women’s rights under attack, trans murders on the rise, a known homophobe as Sec. of State, Scott Pruitt, Ryan Zinke, I can’t keep up with the horror.

    Excuse me, I’m going to cry.

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      May 11, 2018 at 8:26 am

      You’re right, absolutely right. These distractions are increasing targeted to maximize daily outrage, while the vile agenda of this treacherous administration quietly and steadfastly continues to destroy our democracy.

      Reply
    • Kiitten says:
      May 11, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Every. F*cking. Thing. you just said.

      The fact that our country has TORTURED people is a tremendous stain on our reputation. Gina Haskel should be in PRISON FFS. Instead we are rewarding her with a WH position. This is an abomination.

      Every American should see the photos of the people she tortured. It is absolutely horrific, inhumane, and inexcusable.

      Reply
      • Tiffany :) says:
        May 11, 2018 at 12:56 pm

        Yes! I was listening to NYT The Daily, and they kept using the word “torture” and the intelligence expert was saying they were crazy times and he didn’t fault the people that had to make tough decisions about “torture”….and I am thinking, TORTURE IS A WAR CRIME. There are certain things that civilized nations have pledged that they won’t do EVEN in the worst of times! How can we bash Kim Jong Un for torturing US prisoners when we think we are allowed to do it?

        The US doesn’t realize that we are sooooooo f*cking lucky that we don’t have people on trial at The Hague. I can’t believe the excuses people are making for a tactic that yielded no results! Torture gets you false information, not factual.

      • Kitten says:
        May 11, 2018 at 1:02 pm

        Yup! She is a flat-out WAR CRIMINAL.

      • jwoolman says:
        May 11, 2018 at 7:49 pm

        Kitten – Haspel also happily destroyed video evidence.

  14. Roe says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Imagine casusally saying that. Like what a terrible thing to say.

    Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:31 am

    You’re dying too, Kelly Sadler, and so is your Master. Sooner rather than later, hopefully.

    Reply
  16. agnes says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Soooo…
    Michelle Wolfe was roasted alive for the – very true – things she said at the WHCD by the GOP, but this is okay for the them?

    Talking about standards..

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 11, 2018 at 8:36 am

      Excellent point. OK to mock a man dying, but “smokey eye makeup” is off limits? WTF.

      Reply
    • Kiitten says:
      May 11, 2018 at 8:42 am

      Right? Michelle Wolf got it so f*cking right. Everything.
      Additionally, I’m so f*cking frustrated with the media fawning all over themselves about Trump’s NK meeting and I’m so f*cking sick of the media reporting on his pull-out of the Iran deal as if there’s some sort of strategy behind it when we all know his single motivation for doing this is to destroy Obama’s legacy.

      I hate everyone and everything right now.

      Reply
      • Alarmjaguar says:
        May 11, 2018 at 8:55 am

        Me, too, Kitten, me, too. Don’t know what else to say

      • Swack says:
        May 11, 2018 at 9:02 am

        I truly am hoping NK is not playing Trump. They probably are. He bragged last night that he didn’t have to pay for the release of the hostages like Obama did, but I think the payment is still coming. He’s such an idiot about these things and I’m hoping we, the public, don’t pay the price. I can barely go to any news sight because of all the fawning over NK and pulling out of the Iran deal and how he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

      • Leviathan says:
        May 11, 2018 at 9:05 am

        Ugh. The ruling class have got the rest of us so beat that most people can’t even comprehend it.

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 11, 2018 at 9:23 am

        NK is playing him.

      • Betsy says:
        May 11, 2018 at 9:24 am

        Me too. Like NK isn’t 100% China telling them to go sit at the table, they’re acting like Delirium Tremens has anything to do with it. He hasn’t. It’s a distraction, courtesy his Russian and Chinese overlords, from his bribery scandal.

        Bribery. Bribery. The GOP is okay with bribery.

      • Elisa says:
        May 11, 2018 at 12:13 pm

        As a European I’m glad that Merkel and Macron are both strongly opposing Trumps pull-out of the Iran deal. Was the deal perfect? Of course not! But it was a step in the right direction and approved by the UN, FFS.

      • Lorelei says:
        May 11, 2018 at 12:46 pm

        Agreed. And the entire world will laugh at us even more than they already are if 45 gets the Nobel Peace prize for his “role” in it.

        I really can’t stand this sh!t anymore. Not one more day of it.

      • imqrious2 says:
        May 11, 2018 at 12:55 pm

        Of COURSE NK is playing him! They routinely “arrest” people and hold them for negotiating tools. Dump is just too stupid to realize it. And the MSM should be ashamed of themselves for not bringing this fact out!

      • Tiffany :) says:
        May 11, 2018 at 1:02 pm

        Trump thinks he is getting total denuclearization, and he’s not going to get it. What happens when two toddlers both don’t get what they want? There is so much optimism in the press about the NK deal, but I haven’t heard a lot of brainstorming about the many ways it could go wrong.

        I am so angry with the press for buying the pony show with NK and talking about Trump’s diplomacy skills, when Iran is now bombing Israel. They had motivation to keep the peace when they had the economic incentive of the Iran deal. Saudi Arabia is now saying they will get nukes if Iran gets nukes. I really hope the European leaders can salvage the deal, but these are really high stakes if they can’t get it done.

      • Kitten says:
        May 11, 2018 at 1:06 pm

        @ Tiffany- And meanwhile at his masturbatory rally in Indiana yesterday, his followers were chanting “No-BEL! No-BEL!”

        I feel like I’m losing my mind.

        Thanks for everyone who replied above. I can’t say enough what a comforting place of sanity this forum is for me. We are in this together, guys.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        May 11, 2018 at 8:34 pm

        His rallies are so disturbing.

        I agree that it is so comforting to have a place to commiserate! We are in this together, indeed. Group hug! :)

  17. Eric says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:36 am

    This administration is beyond evil. They lack basic emotions.

    The great comeuppance is nigh though.

    1) Ghouliani got slapped by his law firm

    2) Michael Cohen turns out to be THE Russian collusion point man

    3) Cohen is going to prison for a very long time

    4) Emperor Zero knows this and is panicked MC will flip

    5) Mueller knew about AT&T, et al since before Nov ’17

    6) Eric Trump got mentioned in a conspiracy; all 4 EZ “kids” are now at least subjects, if not targets

    7) Pence is currently in the barrel

    8) Rosenstein told Nunes and Grassley to stuff it

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      May 11, 2018 at 8:45 am

      Thank you for that summary. Calms my anger a little bit.

      Off topic somewhat your AT&T bullet reminded me of something. I was getting gas yesterday and the news playing on the tiny TV at the pump caught my attention because they were doing a very positive little Trump story, talking about NK. I then saw that the whole “gas news channel” is sponsored by AT&T. Ha. I knew the propaganda was everywhere but I didn’t even think about the gas pumps. I wonder how many people get their news just from that source. Lolsob.

      Reply
    • Kiitten says:
      May 11, 2018 at 8:49 am

      Yes and can we get the mainstream media to report on all of this, Eric?? ^^^^

      Essential Consultants? Can we talk about this? Black Cube spying on Rhodes and Kahl? Does anybody care about the precedent that this sets? A shadowy ex-Mossad type figure hired by Trump campaign (or at least “people close to Trump”) to spy on former civil servants?

      I am at my wit’s end with this BS. I DGAF about his self-masturbatory rally in Indiana. I don’t care about his meeting with KJU. I don’t care about the fact that he freed three NK hostages. I mean, good for them, good news but can we move on from this?

      Reply
      • Eric says:
        May 11, 2018 at 9:08 am

        Esmom and Kitten.

        Media is complicit in the entire debacle. They need a lobotomy stat.

        Helluva infrastructure week this week, no?

        BeBest and Happy Friday!

      • Kiitten says:
        May 11, 2018 at 9:15 am

        So, so complicit.

        As always, thanks for bringing some much-needed positivity during these depressing times, Eric, and Happy Friday :)

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 11, 2018 at 9:21 am

        Three hostages whom he won’t even name.

      • Esmom says:
        May 11, 2018 at 12:35 pm

        LP, but they are “three incredible people,” and Kim Jong Un is “excellent.”

      • trh says:
        May 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm

        What the media and state have in common is that critical thinking threatens both.

      • jwoolman says:
        May 11, 2018 at 8:11 pm

        Kitten – maybe you were talking about Kim, but I want to clarify to others that Trump had nothing to do with freeing the hostages. Kim simply decided to do it before Pompeo even arrived. I wouldn’t be surprised if Xi from China recommended it. Trump seemed taken completely by surprise at the timing. He probably intended to make a big deal out of it at the meeting and then claim victory.

        Likewise, Trump had nothing to do with the release of those American college kids in China. They had their return tickets and passports back and were packing their bags when he started to be aware of them. He just took the credit as usual and then blathered on about how ungrateful the kids were for not slobbering all over him and how he should have left them in China…. He’s such a liar.

        If peace breaks out in Korea, it’s because of the efforts of South Korea, China, and Japan. They are doing the real work. Trump doesn’t know anything about the history and is fuzzy about which Korea is which. The South Koreans were just trying to flatter him into doing what they want when they “thanked” him for his nonexistent efforts.

        I would love to see Kim extract a promise from both Russia and the US to seriously reduce their nuclear stockpiles in return for him stopping his nuclear program. It seems that the momentum for such essential denuclearization from the two big problem countries has been stalled, and Trump is even blathering about increasing our nukes. I don’t know why anybody would assume that the US and Russia can be trusted with such weapons. Trump even threatened to annihilate North Korea in front of the United Nations.

        Kim’s tiny arsenal can cause hurricane-level local damage with the added bonus of radioactive fallout, much like the explosion of a nuclear plant such as Chernobyl. Both Russia and the US can actually destroy whole countries with so much firepower that the rest of the world will suffer from the radiation and dust (including the US and Russia).

    • Lorelei says:
      May 11, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      @Eric: but do you think that anything, literally ANYTHING, will change the minds of the MAGATs? They don’t care about any new revelation. They either justify it somehow or yell that it’s fake news and choose not to believe it. Plus, some of 45’s crimes are so complicated that I struggle to understand all of it (and I’m a lawyer FFS) and I think it will be very difficult for the average American to wrap their brains around. And their leader will be constantly telling them that none of it is true. I just feel like we’re doomed even when the truth comes out. ::weeps::

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      The statement by Greenberg Traurig was hysterically funny!

      Thanks for the updates, very comforting.

      Reply
  18. Merritt says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I don’t like John McCain but that was a vile comment. Interesting how he went from being thought of as a hero within his party to being a punching bag.

    Reply
  19. Layla says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I’m calling my Republican Senator today to demand that he demand she be fired. This thugly swamp creature needs to go. I’m beyond disgusted.

    Reply
  20. Swack says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I have a friend who passed away from brain cancer (also watched my dad die of cancer). It was not a pretty sight. A very compassionate, loving, caring man suffered for over a year before he passed. His family was devastated. I can’t imagine how the McCains are feeling after this awful comment. There are days when I wonder where everyone’s compassion has gone and it makes me sad.

    Reply
  21. Tig says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:01 am

    So this the party that cares sooo much for our veterans, right? The party that went nuclear over the (totally fabricated by them!) “death panels” to try to derail the ACA? To have a staffer callously dismiss a war veteran dying of cancer and she still has a job? I have totally given up on any Trump supporter ever seeing this hypocrisy writ large. Me-I am off to watch kitten videos, or I’ll start throwing things!

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:08 pm

      ^^^^^^THIS!!!!

      I don’t see how the American people allow the GOP to present themselves as the party that cares about veterans. In congress, they CONSISTENTLY vote against funding for veteran care. Trump insults Gold Star families (multiple gold star families!!!!). This party, this administration, they are just terrible to our vets.

      Reply
    • homeslice says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      Yes, this. We have a homeless vet in our community with severe dental issues. No dentist stepped up to do his work pro bono, and now the kind woman that brought this all to our attention is going to drive him miles away to go to the nearest vet hospital. It is DEPLORABLE the way we treat our veterans!!

      Reply
  22. Adrien says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:02 am

    At least, he gets a chance to make things right before he leaves like rejecting Gina Haspel. 45′s men will never be righteous.

    Reply
  23. Veronica S. says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I’m no McCain apologist, BUT WHAT THE ABSOLUTE F*CK IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE.

    “Torture works” No, it doesn’t! Most psychological studies suggest rapport based interrogation works much better. A person who is suffering is far more likely to do anything to escape that pain and fear – including LIE to tell people what they want to hear. jfc, it’s basic psychology! Why do you think false confessions are a thing?

    Reply
  24. Brooke says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I was 10 when my grandma was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away. She was hospitalized for the last two weeks and we would spend as much time as we could at the hospital. One afternoon, I was left alone in the room while my mom ran down to get us food and a nurse asked another if she had been bathed that morning. I can remember clear as day her replying, “I don’t know why it even matters, she’s about to die any day now.”

    I was extremely close to my grandma and was quick to add my opinion but the damage was done. I’m 31 now and that comment and the look in my grandma’s eyes still breaks my heart to this day. It still makes me angry.

    The McCain family is about to go through one of the hardest things you can go through. I’m sure they have made peace with the situation as much as they can but comments like that still hurt. This is someone’s husband, father and grandpa. Someone’s everything. He’s not just a means to lighten the mood.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      May 11, 2018 at 9:42 am

      Brooke, I am so sorry to hear that. I just don’t understand those things. My dad died of cancer after 3 months when I was 22. At the wake my b!t@h of an aunt constantly asked me when I was going to touch my dad. I was the only girl (3 brothers) and his princess. I still have a hard time going to wakes. I will not allow my children to have a wake for me as I don’t want them to experience that. Instead I will arrange to be cremated with strict instructions to have a HUGE party in honor of life.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      May 11, 2018 at 10:21 am

      When someone you love is at the end of their life, or has just passed, you are so raw. Anything someone says or does will cut much deeper, with longer lasting scars.

      The boundaries and common decency that some people ignore is astounding. You may know narcissistic auntie is bossy and testy, but bring a death into the equation. If ever in doubt, you’ll see the true side of people during those times.

      Brooke – I’m appalled that a nurse would say something like that, when they know hearing is the last sense to go.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:10 pm

      What a horrible thing to say. They lacked heart, but I’d like to offer you some of mine.

      Reply
    • Olenna says:
      May 11, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      Brookes, it is hard for me comprehend that nurse’s level of insensitivity to your loved one. When you mentioned your grandmother’s eyes, I felt an instant pang of sorrow for both of you. My maternal grandmother died while in hospice and received excellent care and attention in her last weeks. I wish that could have been the same for yours, and you have my heartfelt sympathy for having to suffer that woman’s callousness in your grandmother’s last days.

      Reply
  25. Lilith says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:20 am

    It’s a disgusting comment but not surprising coming from the Trump regime. The tone and culture of a place is set by the people at the top. The nightmare continues…

    Reply
  26. Betsy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I said somewhere else that I’m no McCain fan, but this comment made me want to reach for a barf bucket. So callous. So low.

    Reply
  27. smcollins says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Disgusting, disrespectful, and downright heartless. What else can be said at this point about these people?

    Reply
  28. Sunny says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:35 am

    The Trump regime decided to pull out of Iranian deal, alienating all US’s traditional allies in Europe and showing that no country can trust US ever now (note to NK, btw).

    All because Trump hates Obama and bows to Israel.

    Reply
  29. girl_ninja says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Sad. But Meghan will still defend this administration. Gross.

    Reply
  30. Naomi11 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Figures the d-bag who said that is working in the WH under Dump!!!!! What a low life POS!

    Reply
  31. Annie says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:55 am

    My husband was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer a year ago last month. During that year, we’ve kept it at bay (it has progressed very little, but it won’t go away) but we remain optimistic and we’re grateful for the time we’re getting. Only he gets to make jokes about impending death. I get to laugh at them because he’s a funny SOB.

    Cancer diagnoses are life changing events for families. My husband and I have two children who were 11 and 14 when he was diagnosed. We try to keep things normal but with his immune system being severely compromised from the chemo (a simple scratch on the knee can get infected and turn into a 2 week hospital stay with surgery and IV antibiotics for a month) that’s not always so easy. Everything has changed. Everything.

    What is wrong with people. A little compassion, ffs. The McCains are suffering.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      May 11, 2018 at 10:29 am

      My thoughts are with you as you go through this journey.

      I griped upthread about how ignorant some people can be during trying times, but the flip side is that you also get to experience kindness that also stays with you. I hope you have plenty of the latter as your family goes forward.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 11, 2018 at 10:50 am

      I’m so sorry to hear that Annie. My best wishes to your whole family.

      Reply
    • imqrious2 says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      Big hugs, and many healing thoughts and good wishes for you and your family, Annie!

      My mom had 5 different cancers (non metastasized, except for the last: colon to liver). From the age of 13 until I was 25 I watched her fight, and I would not give up one precious second of the time we, as a family, had. My heart goes out to the McCains. While I don’t agree with a lot he has said, and especially bringing Palin et al to the forefront, I respect his service and commitment. He IS a war hero, and should be honored for such.

      What evil, evil people this administration is/party has become. While I wouldn’t wish cancer on anyone, I truly hope Karma will visit each and every one of them *very* soon.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      May 12, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      Sending virtual hugs your way Annie. I too had my own battle with breast cancer and beat it. May your family and friends continue to surround your husband with love, positive thoughts and healing energy, and may people like Kelly Sadler have a swift, sharp end to their careers.

      Reply
  32. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:52 am

    While I am a Democrat through and through I still respect many politicians that are Republican as well. I liked Ronald Reagan, George W Bush, and I admired John Mcain while he was running for president. He didn’t tear down Obama every chance he got, he actually spoke nicely of Obama and his family and you could tell Mcain respected him. If he would have won over Obama I wouldn’t have been bothered in the least. It absolutely sickens me the way this current administration has treated John Mcain. According to Trump he didn’t deserve the purple heart because he was a “loser” , “winners don’t get captured”. This from a president who dodged the draft entirely because he had “bone spurs” and never spent a day in any kind of combat at all. Now this nasty comment about how Mcain “is dying anyway” is disgusting. It actually made me cry reading that. I feel for McCain’s family and the nasty way his own political party has treated him after many many years of admiral service is appalling.

    Reply
    • Yup says:
      May 11, 2018 at 11:08 am

      I thought John was a fine candidate before he took that Palin on.

      And he has impressed me during Trump’s term. I dont agree with quite a few of his values, but I absolutely respect the man.

      Reply
      • Oliviajoy1995 says:
        May 11, 2018 at 3:02 pm

        I did too! I think Sarah Palin wasn’t a wise choice and had he picked someone else he may have won. Although I supported Obama I really had a lot of respect for how Mcain came to Obama’s defense when people at McCain’s rallies were coming after Obama. I have always admired Mcain since then and am so sickened about how this administration has treated him.

  33. homeslice says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Deplorables gonna be deplorable. I only wish Hillary railed more against it. This country is becoming something I don’t even recognize anymore. How in the world can people think this is OK? :(

    Reply
  34. MoAnne says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:01 am

    There’s no decency left anymore. It makes me feel like the wheels are coming off of our society, and it won’t be long before we crash & burn.

    Reply
    • imqrious2 says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      When you hear of all the Trump-like Deplorables running for office in other countries (Neo-Nazis, Alt-Rights, etc), it makes my blood run cold. It has only been 75 yrs. since WWII, and the horrors the world saw. HOW CAN ANYONE, ANYWHERE BE OK WITH STATUS QUO? WHY aren’t more people rising up?? Why have so many become so complacent that these horror shows called “politics as usual” aren’t causing a global uproar??

      Reply
  35. Yup says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Its just so messrd up that anyone would say that. Is indefensible.

    Unless you work for Trump. Then its all OK! Bullying its the new black.

    Reply
  36. Giddy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:18 am

    John McCain matters. He is a hero, something that Kelly Sadler doesn’t understand or respect. She is a disgrace. I picture Trump and his cabal leaving dark and greasy stains on everything they touch at the White House. On that happy day when they finally leave, I hope the WH staff adds some special help to their usual cleaning routine. It will need to be not merely cleaned, but cleansed, so I hope that they burn white sage, and even bring in a priest to perform an exorcism on whatever evil spirits remain.

    Reply
  37. Kelly says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    For what it’s worth, John Brennan gave an interview in which he praises Haspel. He said she has the experience, knows what she’s about, and she would stand up to Trump rather than fold like the other stooges. He also said something like – it was a different time, the World Trade Center was still smoldering. Yes it was. But again, Iraq didn’t attack us on 9/11, which is something these people never keep straight.

    I’m not sure how I feel about that. I’ve always been against torture and Dubya’s legacy is horrific. But having said that, everyone around the CIA and many in Congress were pro-torture, so it would be difficult to find anyone with real experience who wasn’t involved with that in some way.

    The only things I like is that she’s actually someone with the knowledge and experience, which is almost unheard of in this administration. She’s worked her way up and she’s a woman in what is still very much a man’s world. But she looked pretty damned stupid saying she doesn’t think Trump would ask her for torture. The maniac already promised he was pro-water boarding and “even more”. I bet he’d ask to watch the videos of the torture. He’s clearly incapable of empathy. The way he made those three released hostages stand there while he went on about breaking ratings at two in the morning was another example he’s a malignant narcissist.

    Reply
  38. Deeanna says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Speaking as one who was acutely aware of what was going on at the time, ALL of our prisoners who were tortured by their North Vietnamese captors “succumbed”. Everybody highly suspected they were being tortured – you could see it in the small amount of film footage that was released at the time. The prisoners did what they had to do to survive.

    It galls me when some idiot like Dick Cheney – who never even served in the military let alone got captured and tortured – is quoted as being an authority of the efficiency of torture.

    Trump and his ilk not only have no decency, they have no concept of what the term even means. Each and every day they bring more shame upon our country.

    Reply
  39. hogtowngooner says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Everytime I think we’ve reached the lowest point of common decency and civility in politics, Trump’s basket of Deplorables always, always manages to find a trap door and pull us further down.

    These people are disgusting. Absolutely disgusting.

    Reply
  40. Anastasia says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    This Trump group actually makes me want to vomit on a daily basis. Seriously. I’ve never seen such craven immorality in my life. (I wasn’t alive during some of those awful evil Roman emperors, obviously!)

    Just disgusted.

    Reply
  41. felebel says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Why does this excuse-of-a-women still have a job? Oh, works for Trump – I get it now.

    Reply
  42. A says:
    May 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    I’ve been reading up on the history of this torture debate, and what really stood out to me was how this exposed the way America failed to consider anyone aside from themselves as human beings worthy of compassion. It exposed that utter disregard in a profoundly ugly way post 9/11 especially. There were many in the administration at the time of the invasion who didn’t think Iraqis were human beings, who basically said as much when asked about the subject.

    Am I really surprised that this culture of casual cruelty has finally come to roost in their own nest? No. It’s what happens when you allow it to run rampant, unchecked and without consequence. It’s what happens when you dehumanize fellow human beings without thinking twice about it. Before long, you find yourself treating the people around you in the exact same way.

    This is what this torture “debate” says about America. If Americans are so willing, eager even, to inflict prolonged pain on another person in that way, and they excuse it by saying “they’re not American” it won’t be very long before that turns into, “They’re American but not the type of American that matters.” And that should scare people.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 11, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      In this, the government really reflects the general population. The main problem has always been the idea that other people don’t count the same as “we” do. Nothing new. That’s why so many people thought nothing was bad about killing more civilians in Afghanistan within just the first two months we were there after 9/11 than all the hijackers had killed on 9/11. “We” count, Afghanis don’t. “We” mourn our dead, they don’t. Go back centuries and millennia, and it’s the same, just with different technology for killing, maiming, and destroying.

      Average ordinary people want to believe that torture works, even though a little logical thinking and a tad of imagination would tell them that it doesn’t.

      The moral argument really doesn’t work with most people. One fellow active in the civil rights movement pointed out that saying segregation was wrong got them nowhere. They had to start saying it was stupid… Same with wars. Pointing out how stupid and expensive they are and how our great grandchildren will still be paying for them has a chance. Pointing out the gross immorality of it – not so much. The kindest people will rationalize away the massive destruction of modern warfare without blinking an eye.

      Reply
  43. isabelle says:
    May 11, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    There you go republicans, this is how your so called pro military party represents Veterans.

    Reply
  44. paddingtonjr says:
    May 11, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Just when I think the Trump Administration has sunk to a new low, they manage to sink lower. Whether you are for, against or indifferent to McCain, he is a human being with a wife, children and grandchildren who love him. He has served his country all of his adult life, first as a Naval officer and, for the past 30 years, as an Arizona senator. He has more honor than the entire current Administration. That McCain has survived to age 81 after surviving 5-1/2 years of extreme torture shows his strength and he continues to show his strength of character, even when it means going against his party.

    Cancer is a long and painful illness, as I saw first-hand in my early teens watching my beautiful grandmother waste away from breast cancer. My heart goes out to those who have been diagnosed with cancer and those who love and care for them. I can honestly say that I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, even the Trumpsters.

    Reply
  45. CairinaCat says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    All I can say is I’m voting Democrat across the board on June 5th

    I’m 48, I was a republican until 2016 when I officially switched.

    Reply
  46. Rescue Cat says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    I am sick to death of people…um actually that’s it.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 11, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Rescue Cat – Years ago, when working on an anti-nuke project, I told a colleague that I was really doing it for the cats and other animals who would be caught up in the aftermath of nuclear war. I don’t really like my own species very much. At first she was shocked, then she told herself I was kidding. I wasn’t kidding …

      Cats are at least honest little motor reflex killers. People keep making excuses for themselves. And if I were a mouse, I would much rather die from getting caught by an experienced cat (it would be over in seconds) than by all the traps and poisons humans think are ok to use to kill other living, breathing, pain-feeling critters in a slow and gruesome way.

      Reply
  47. Janice says:
    May 12, 2018 at 3:45 am

    What a disgusting person. Making fun of someone’s health is one of the worst things you can do IMO. Not to mention, eventual KARMA to the person who does it. I’m not even a fan of John McCain (I have no feelings for or against him), but still.

    I cringe every time I hear someone make a “joke” out of serious illnesses, no matter who the person is. UNLESS…that person was a cruel a**hole who was making fun of/ careless about other people getting sick or dying. With that in mind, when this chick or one of her close family members are “dying anyways,” I’ll feel no sympathy.

    Reply
  48. Emily says:
    May 12, 2018 at 10:43 am

    1. Donald Trump faked a bone spur to avoid military service. He needs to sit down.
    2. Torture results in false information that can be detrimental to troops. It’s just cruel and dumb.

    Reply
  49. dark knight 23 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    The whole of the Peahead presidency is a group of sick puppies. To ATTACK Senator Mc Cain because of his cancer is just sick.. While Senator McCain was fighting in Vietnam, the majority of the people were dodging the draft Including our peahead president who dodge the draft five times. As for Sadler she is a terrible sick woman who thinks just like out peahead president. I hope she suffers cancer someday so she know what senator mc cain is stuggling thorough.

    Reply

