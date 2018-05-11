White House aide ‘jokes’ about John McCain: ‘It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway’

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve been happily hibernating from politics this week, what with the Met Gala and Cannes and assorted celebrity gossip, not to mention tennis! So we haven’t talked about Michael Cohen this or Michael Avenatti that, nor have we discussed the Gina Haspel nomination. Donald Trump wants Gina Haspel to be his next CIA Director. She’s been going through confirmation hearings all week. Haspel worked for the CIA under George W. Bush, which is when she was a defender and promoter of “enhanced interrogation” methods, aka torture. Senator John McCain is currently dealing with brain cancer, and already making funeral plans. But McCain issued a statement about how he would not vote for Haspel’s nomination. McCain has always had a clean, admirable record against torture, because he was tortured by the Vietcong. So this is what happened next:

A White House official mocked Sen. John McCain‘s brain cancer diagnosis just three weeks after the politician underwent surgery for an intestinal infection. The remarks were made Thursday morning, one day after the Republican announced he opposed President Donald Trump‘s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel. “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway,” Special assistant Kelly Sadler said during a closed-door meeting at the White House, according to The Hill. The White House responded to the comments in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, saying, “We respect Senator McCain’s Service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

The Hill reported this first, and they went to the White House for a statement, and the WH didn’t deny that Kelly Sadler said that. The Hill also reported that sources told them Sadler’s comment “was intended as a joke, but that it did not go over well with others at the meeting. There was ‘discomfort’ in the room after Sadler’s comment and the conversation continued without addressing it.” Then, later on Thursday, the White House’s propaganda machine Fox News featured an interview with Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, who argued that torture is good because it works and “The fact is, is John McCain — it worked on John. That’s why they call him ‘Songbird John.’ The fact is those methods can work, and they are effective, as former Vice President Cheney said. And if we have to use them to save a million American lives, we will do whatever we have to.”

…Wow Conversation on Fox about torture: "It worked on John [McCain]. That's why they call him 'Songbird John'" https://t.co/OjCwhv2ZhI pic.twitter.com/WehsgPAqgb — Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) May 10, 2018

The casual cruelty of Donald Trump and the people around him is really something, huh? Cindy McCain chimed in on Twitter, directing her tweet at Kelly Sadler:

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2018

