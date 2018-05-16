Chelsy Davy & Pippa Middleton were not invited to Harry & Meg’s wedding after-party

Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Celebrity Sightings - Day 2

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding invitations even went out, there was a lot of talk about whether Harry would invite his ex-girlfriends. Back in March, royal insiders claimed it was a done deal, that Harry gets along well with Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, so of course he invited them. But now, just days before the wedding, sources tell the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town that while Chelsy Davy has been invited the church service part of the wedding, she has not been invited to the reception or wedding party. Ouch.

Most girls wouldn’t expect an invitation to their ex-boyfriend’s wedding – but such is the enduring friendship of Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry that she has wangled a pass for his big day – though she’ll have to clear off before dark! Chelsy, 32, hasn’t been asked to Harry’s evening soiree at Frogmore House on Saturday and is said to be ‘shocked’.

Says my source: ‘Chelsy is the queen of night-time parties. She’s wild and fun, and no evening bash is really complete without her, so friends are surprised she hasn’t been invited. Chelsy is surprised too, shocked in fact, and a little hurt.’

Chelsy and Harry have stayed amicable since breaking up in 2010 after a seven-year romance. In 2011 they went to Prince William’s wedding together. Their relationship has been strictly platonic ever since, bar a fling in South Africa in 2015. Maybe it was Meghan who objected to having her along…

PS Pippa Middleton will be another surprise absentee, having been left off the list for the evening bash.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ll admit that I find it more notable that Harry and Meg left Pippa Middleton (and presumably Terribly Moderately Wealthy James) off the guest list for the party. Pippa made such a BFD about inviting Prince Harry and Meghan to her wedding, only to be shut out of their party?!? It’s a little bit funny. As for Chelsy not being invited… well, it’s not HER wedding. She shouldn’t expect an invitation just because she’s the “life of every party” or whatever. Maybe Meghan wants to be the life of her wedding party and she doesn’t want Harry’s drunk ex-girlfriends falling all over the place. There’s enough drama already.

The wedding of Lady Melissa Percy and Thomas van Straubenzee held at St. Michael's Church

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Chelsy Davy & Pippa Middleton were not invited to Harry & Meg’s wedding after-party”

  1. Maum says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I know, it’s a bit harsh.
    Chelsy has always been discreet and uneventful as an ex.

    I totally understand Meghan wouldn’t want her at her wedding, considering previous Press coverage you know someone will try to get a story out of it, but to diss Chelsy is a bit mean.

    As for Pippa, didn’t she ban Meghan from her own wedding? I guess it’s payback ;)

    Reply
  2. Darla says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    ‘Chelsy is the queen of night-time parties. She’s wild and fun, and no evening bash is really complete without her”

    omg I know somebody like this. When she can’t make something she herself actually says “i know it won’t be a party without me”. And she is serious. She has to be the star of every show too.

    Yeah, they made the right call here.

    Reply
  3. heh says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Harry dogged a bullet IMO. Chelsy isn’t aging that great.

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I really hate that Chelsea continues to be portrayed as a’wild’ party girl. The woman has a law degree and a real job – which is more than I can say for a LOT of Harry’s other friends. Yea maybe she liked(s) a good party – cool – but come on, can we take the scarlett letter off her?

    Reply
    • Maum says:
      May 16, 2018 at 8:52 am

      Me too.

      They dated for years, they clearly cared for each other but were not suited long term.
      Why the hostility? She’s done nothing wrong, she’s not cashed in on her ex and has happily carried on with her life.
      Good on her.

      How about Cressida?

      Reply
  5. Yeahright says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Lol well it’s what Pippa gets.
    A snub for a snub.
    As for Chelsea…
    I’m not inviting anyone to my wedding that my fiancée has been inside.
    Like it or lump it.

    Reply
    • Anne says:
      May 16, 2018 at 8:59 am

      Pippa doesn’t care much about the spare wedding. She is sister of future Q of E, who will be God Mother of her first child (I’m almost sure). And she is pregg , first trimestr is not the best time for parties. Chelsy has job, carrer, belong to high society with or wihtout Harry. Also Harry is past to her. So I don’t think she wil be cry on her pillow and screaming : WHY, WHY?? It shoudl be me.
      Nope, nope, nope
      Also H&M didn’t invite young royals, like Lady Amelia Windsor and more, wonder why?

      Reply
  6. Marnie says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:50 am

    It’s the Fail. They end up being wrong 90% of the time lol.

    Reply
  7. loislane says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Yep Pippa’s absence at the evening bash is more surprising… But Harry is probably not that close with the Middletons… And the guests list for the evening is pretty ”short” no?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 16, 2018 at 9:03 am

      I think its only 200 or 300.

      Plus, Pippa is pregnant, and who knows how she is feeling? Going to a late night bash may not be her cup of tea right now.

      My SIL’s brother is getting married next year and I have no expectation of a wedding invitation (and he came to my wedding 10 years ago.) There are so many other people who “rank higher” than me on a guest list.

      So I’m mildly surprised that Pippa isn’t invited, but not shocked. I don’t think its a personal dig at Pippa. I think there are lots of people on the list.

      Reply
      • Masamf says:
        May 16, 2018 at 9:22 am

        Naaah, don’t believe any of those excuses. The invites went out BEFORE it was announced the Pippa was preggers, the planning into this wedding and the choices as to who would be attending what and when were made way back in December 2017. If Pippa was left off the list, it wasn’t because she is “preggers and not feeling great to be at an evening bash” it was because they wanted her just at the church. Also, her FIL pedo charges don’t factor into anything, Pippa is just a sister of Harry brother’s wife, they aren’t close and Megs doesn’t even know her. She just falls under the of 1,200 invited strangers category.

    • Clare says:
      May 16, 2018 at 9:31 am

      What’s her pregnancy got to do with receiving an invite? Surely if they intended to invite her, they would, and if she felt unwell, SHE would decline. That’s how invitations work…you invite the people you want to (or have to) and some can’t make it. Can you imagine trying to ascertain everyone’s prior commitments, future health issues, etc when you make your wedding guest list? Lol!

      Reply
  8. Beth says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Royal or not royal, I wouldn’t want to attend an ex boyfriends wedding, especially if it’s getting as much attention as Harrys. I also wouldn’t want my boyfriends ex girlfriend there if we were getting married

    Reply
  9. Akua says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Apparently some of the prince harry cousins are not invited too.

    Reply
    • Lila says:
      May 16, 2018 at 9:02 am

      Maybe there were things said ,behind the scenes,from Pipa, Chelsy and the Royal cousins that never made the front page of the gossip papers and now they are not invited. Who are the 600 invited? I have also read it is mostly people who are in Harry’s life and few on Meghans

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 16, 2018 at 9:20 am

      Future royal occasions and events are going to be hella awkward when half the room wasn’t invited to the wedding.

      Starting with Trooping the colour and Ascot which are June.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      May 16, 2018 at 9:27 am

      The BRF is a huge family, if everyone was invited the wedding would be filled with just them and no one else. Was every member of the BRF invited to Edward’s wedding? There is just limited space both at Frogmore and at Windsor castle. So what, should all the spots be taken by Harry’s side of family and friends and nothing left for Meghan? C’mon now people be reasonable! If they were at Westminster Abbey and KP or BP, maybe everybody would be invited, but its not the case!!

      Reply
      • Clare says:
        May 16, 2018 at 9:39 am

        It’s a bit weird though, right? To not be invited to your cousin’s wedding, which is taking place at your granny’s house? Knowing that 600 people made the list and you didn’t?

        Personally I found it a bit odd that Mia Tindall also wasn’t included in the wedding party with the other kiddos. Shrug.

  10. SKF says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I like my sister’s in-laws but none of them would get an invite to my wedding.

    I see Chelsy as a compromise – a lot of women wouldn’t be comfortable with their partner’s long-time ex present at their wedding unless they themselves have become close. This way she’s invited partially as Harry’s friend but is not too present for Meghan’s sake.

    Reply
  11. Peg says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Chelsea is a smart woman, I’m not buying that she was shocked about not being invited to luncheon or the party.
    Pippa sure did make a production, out of no ring, no invite.
    Wonder if Princess Michael will be at the evening reception, drama.

    Reply
  12. Cerys says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:59 am

    There are not many people who would want to invite their ex-partners to their wedding and probably not many exes who would expect an invitation.
    I am slightly surprised that Pipsqueak and TWM James aren’t invited. However, as Charles is paying for it all, maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.

    Reply
  13. Cynical Ann says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Their evening party for 200 is really small, all things considered. So it’s not surprising that casual friends/acquaintances/distant cousins/exes wouldn’t make that cut either.

    Reply
  14. Maria says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Only two hundred out of the six hundred going to the ceremony are invited to the evening do. That’s a third. Pippa is the sister of the groom’s sister-in-law, and Chelsey is an ex gf of the groom. I’m sure neither are close friends of Meghan’s.

    Reply
  15. Petty Riperton says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:14 am

    How nice of Harry to invite his Camilla to his wedding like father like son.
    Pipa didn’t invite Meghan to her wedding so I don’t see why she would care.

    Reply
  16. franticallybored says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I’d be super surprised if Pippa and TMW James aren’t invited to the evening part of the wedding. And I’d be surprised if Chelsy and Cressida are invited. But hey. the whole thing’s turned into a three-ringed circus, so why not.

    Reply
  17. homeslice says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I doubt Pippa and Chelsy really care…

    Reply
  18. sus says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Chelsy’s been a good friend of Harry’s it seems. I don’t get all this animosity towards her.

    Reply
  19. lobbit says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I don’t believe any of this this tbh. And I doubt we’ll ever know for sure.

    Reply
  20. MVC says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:29 am

    It’s really weird to me that you’re supposed to invite the siblings of your sister/brother in-law.

    Reply
  21. aaa says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I think that it’s a space issue.

    Of Pippa’s three wedding events, the evening event could accommodate the most guests, and for Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the church ceremony can accommodate the most guests. So Meghan did not make the cut to attend Pippa’s wedding ceremony, and Pippa did not make the cut to attend Harry and Meghan’s evening event.

    To me the person who has been slighted is Harry’s aunt by marriage, Sarah, Duchess of York. She is reportedly invited to the church ceremony but not to the evening event hosted by Prince Charles. Supposedly Harry is close to his York cousins and is on good terms with their parents, so Sarah not attending the evening party is more noteworthy IMO.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment