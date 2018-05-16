Chelsy Davy & Pippa Middleton were not invited to Harry & Meg’s wedding after-party

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding invitations even went out, there was a lot of talk about whether Harry would invite his ex-girlfriends. Back in March, royal insiders claimed it was a done deal, that Harry gets along well with Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, so of course he invited them. But now, just days before the wedding, sources tell the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town that while Chelsy Davy has been invited the church service part of the wedding, she has not been invited to the reception or wedding party. Ouch.

Most girls wouldn’t expect an invitation to their ex-boyfriend’s wedding – but such is the enduring friendship of Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry that she has wangled a pass for his big day – though she’ll have to clear off before dark! Chelsy, 32, hasn’t been asked to Harry’s evening soiree at Frogmore House on Saturday and is said to be ‘shocked’. Says my source: ‘Chelsy is the queen of night-time parties. She’s wild and fun, and no evening bash is really complete without her, so friends are surprised she hasn’t been invited. Chelsy is surprised too, shocked in fact, and a little hurt.’ Chelsy and Harry have stayed amicable since breaking up in 2010 after a seven-year romance. In 2011 they went to Prince William’s wedding together. Their relationship has been strictly platonic ever since, bar a fling in South Africa in 2015. Maybe it was Meghan who objected to having her along… PS Pippa Middleton will be another surprise absentee, having been left off the list for the evening bash.

I’ll admit that I find it more notable that Harry and Meg left Pippa Middleton (and presumably Terribly Moderately Wealthy James) off the guest list for the party. Pippa made such a BFD about inviting Prince Harry and Meghan to her wedding, only to be shut out of their party?!? It’s a little bit funny. As for Chelsy not being invited… well, it’s not HER wedding. She shouldn’t expect an invitation just because she’s the “life of every party” or whatever. Maybe Meghan wants to be the life of her wedding party and she doesn’t want Harry’s drunk ex-girlfriends falling all over the place. There’s enough drama already.