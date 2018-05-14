20 shows got cancelled this week by the networks

Embed from Getty Images

May sweeps haven’t even come to a close yet, but the networks have been busy getting their fall schedules in order with the upfronts just a week away. While some shows that were “on the bubble,” like NBC’s Good Girls, got picked up for a second season, other shows got the axe. As Hecate covered, the uproar over the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine by FOX resulted in the series getting picked up by NBC for a new season. Unfortunately, some other shows weren’t so lucky.

ABC cancelled Quantico after three seasons. I didn’t even know this one was still on, as I pooped out a few episodes into the second season. At least star Priyanka Chopra has something to look forward to, as she is heading to the royal wedding. Kiefer Sutherland’s post-24 effort, Designated Survivor, is leaving the airwaves after two seasons. Also cancelled were Deception, The Crossing and Zach Braff’s return to sitcom-land, Alex, Inc.

CBS has cancelled the drama Scorpion and Jeremy Piven’s latest series, Wisdom of a Crowd. Comedies that are not coming back include Superior Donuts, 9JKL, and Me, Myself and I, which I hope means that Bobby Moynihan can return to Saturday Night Live. With Jersey Shore back on MTV, I miss his portrayal of Snooki. Kevin Can Wait was also cancelled after two seasons.

FOX cut supernatural dramas Lucifer and The Exorcist from their lineup, as well as the comedies Last Man on Earth and The Mick. I was pissed about B99, but I really liked The Mick. Kaitlin Olson plays “terrible human being you can’t help but root for” better than anyone I know. At least we’ve still got her on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

NBC did renew Good Girls, but they cancelled the Tina Fey-produced Great News. Andrea Martin is the best and the series actually made Nicole Richie funny. This is not great news by any stretch of the imagination. The Peacock also cut loose Taken, The Brave and failed Glee successor Rise.

The CW cancelled Life Sentence and Valor, of which the only fun fact I can contribute is that it was filmed here in Atlanta.

There are still a few shows left in limbo including FOX’s Ghosted, Gotham, and LA to Vegas (if this one gets cancelled, I will be severely bummed). NBC’s Timeless and Champions and CBS’s Code Black are also up in the air. I hope that the cancellation of these shows, paired with the end of many beloved series (New Girl comes to mind), brings lots of promising new shows come fall.



