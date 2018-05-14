20 shows got cancelled this week by the networks

Embed from Getty Images
May sweeps haven’t even come to a close yet, but the networks have been busy getting their fall schedules in order with the upfronts just a week away. While some shows that were “on the bubble,” like NBC’s Good Girls, got picked up for a second season, other shows got the axe. As Hecate covered, the uproar over the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine by FOX resulted in the series getting picked up by NBC for a new season. Unfortunately, some other shows weren’t so lucky.
ABC cancelled Quantico after three seasons. I didn’t even know this one was still on, as I pooped out a few episodes into the second season. At least star Priyanka Chopra has something to look forward to, as she is heading to the royal wedding. Kiefer Sutherland’s post-24 effort, Designated Survivor, is leaving the airwaves after two seasons. Also cancelled were Deception, The Crossing and Zach Braff’s return to sitcom-land, Alex, Inc.
CBS has cancelled the drama Scorpion and Jeremy Piven’s latest series, Wisdom of a Crowd. Comedies that are not coming back include Superior Donuts, 9JKL, and Me, Myself and I, which I hope means that Bobby Moynihan can return to Saturday Night Live. With Jersey Shore back on MTV, I miss his portrayal of Snooki. Kevin Can Wait was also cancelled after two seasons.
FOX cut supernatural dramas Lucifer and The Exorcist from their lineup, as well as the comedies Last Man on Earth and The Mick. I was pissed about B99, but I really liked The Mick. Kaitlin Olson plays “terrible human being you can’t help but root for” better than anyone I know. At least we’ve still got her on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
NBC did renew Good Girls, but they cancelled the Tina Fey-produced Great News. Andrea Martin is the best and the series actually made Nicole Richie funny. This is not great news by any stretch of the imagination. The Peacock also cut loose Taken, The Brave and failed Glee successor Rise.
The CW cancelled Life Sentence and Valor, of which the only fun fact I can contribute is that it was filmed here in Atlanta.
There are still a few shows left in limbo including FOX’s Ghosted, Gotham, and LA to Vegas (if this one gets cancelled, I will be severely bummed). NBC’s Timeless and Champions and CBS’s Code Black are also up in the air. I hope that the cancellation of these shows, paired with the end of many beloved series (New Girl comes to mind), brings lots of promising new shows come fall.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Quantico was actually unwatchable…so not surprised its gone.
Oh yes it is. And I watched 2 seasons because I really believed in the actors. But no. And the 3rd season is even worst.
I’m sad about the Mick and Great News, but I was devastated about Brooklyn Nine-Nine. So glad that got a second chance! Also happy about Good Girls being renewed, I really enjoyed that.
I’m sad about designated survivor and Lucifer. Especially lucifer, started liking it a lot on the 3rd season
I enjoyed Designated Survivor last year, and I’d watch Kiefer in anything. This year,however, it is not good, and I keep forgetting it’s on. I wish they’d bring 24 back. Even the worse seasons were still good.
I agree that 24 needs to come back or at least make a movie.
So upset about designated survivor being cancelled…
I blame Trump. The show is too depressing when you remember reality.
No mention of The Expanse getting cancelled? That amazing show didn’t get enough love. Hope someone else picks it up.
It must be an epic feat to create a show on network tv that enough people connect with to be willing to wait to watch every week with hiatuses.
Netflix has really ruined the way I watch tv. We’re 5 months in and the only shows this year I didn’t binge were basketball, Killing Eve, and Bob’s Burgers.
I agree with you RE hiatuses. It’s a rare show that makes me want to “come back” after an extended break. I wish the networks would do fewer shows with longer, better seasons.
I actually prefer how the Brits structure their shows. More shows, less episodes but no hiatus. There’s really no reason a show needs 20+ episodes because inevitably there are filler eps that serve no purpose. Even the shows I love, there’s only maybe 5 great episodes in a 20+ ep season.
It’s true. I discovered binge watching years ago when a friend recommended Lost a few seasons in. I got the first few seasons from the library on DVD and watched them in about a week to catch up. Watching the current seasons after that in real time was agonizing! If I’m binging something now, I try to find a recap/discussion of the show to read between episodes to sort of pace myself, lol.
I really don’t get the US schedules. These mid season breaks were bad enough but now with Netflix and streaming etc. it makes waiting 2,3 even 4 months for the end of a season just so ridiculous. It kills your interest in a show.
Gotham has gotten a 5th and final season, announced late yesterday or today.
*whispers* I liked 9JKL.
I also liked Great News, except for the “romance” and B99 is all sorts of amazing.
How is The Big Bang theory still being renewed? Do a lot of people in America watch it?
I don’t get it either. It is such a terrible show.
Most of the shows I watch are on Netflix ,Hulu, Showtime or HBO. I really don’t watch mainstream tv anymore. I think many people are like me, I think some of the networks are going to have to reinvent themselves to get viewership.
