Lifetime’s ‘A Royal Romance’ movie was actually pretty good, right?

I ended up watching almost all of Lifetime’s A Royal Romance, the cheap TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance and engagement. Honestly, you guys: it wasn’t that bad. Sure, mistakes were made and timelines were fudged. Sure, they got some important – albeit minor – details completely wrong, like Pippa Middleton’s wedding gown. But the core of the story was, I felt, dead-on. I have to give to Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser, the actors playing Meghan and Harry. Not only did they chemistry together, but they weren’t actually bad actors and they looked quite a bit like the real Meg and Harry.

What I didn’t realize until I saw everything laid out on-screen was how much this royal romance feels like Get Out: The Meghan Markle Story. From nasty tabloids to racist old bitches to Kate’s smug, racist, anti-American friends, everything was and is a bloody minefield of shenanigans and racist bitchery for Meghan. Literally every white person (except for Harry, maybe) was trying to convince Meghan to GET OUT. Here are some notes of mistakes, fudges and actually good things that happened:

The actual proposal. I’m SO glad they had Harry propose during the late-summer trip to Africa, because I’ve always believed he did propose then. The engagement-chicken “proposal” at Nottingham Cottage was the second proposal, and that was the one with the ring.

Pippa’s wedding was a mess. There were so many factual errors in those scenes. Charles and Camilla didn’t attend Pippa’s wedding! Charles had met Meghan way before Pippa’s wedding! Pippa’s wedding gown didn’t look like that! And Kate wasn’t pregnant at Pippa’s wedding! Things they got right: I bet Meghan did have to fend off sh-tty questions from Pippa and Kate’s smug friends. And Camilla is a boozehound.

The “love shield” statement. Did Meghan actually freak out when Harry released that emotional and personal statement to protect Meghan in the early days of their relationship? I don’t know. It didn’t feel like she did. I doubt she was really that upset.

Will & Kate’s involvement throughout. Do you even buy that Will & Kate were that invested in Meg & Harry throughout their relationship? By all accounts, Kate was one of the last royal people to meet Meghan.

The plane stuff. It never happened.

The Bella Bitch. WHO IS SHE? IS SHE A REAL PERSON? Why did she try to touch Meghan’s hair?!?

Royal babies and when to have ‘em. By all accounts, Harry has wanted fatherhood for years now. I doubt he would freak out at all if Meghan ever pushed him to talk about it.

The n-word. Lifetime really did that. They had “Meghan” say the n-word when she told Harry about the kind of dumb, racist abuse regular black folks have to deal with on a daily basis. Poor Harry tried to be so woke about it, but I get the feeling that A Royal Romance showed what really happened and what will happen: Harry is woke for a while, then the royal family works to assimilate Meghan into the family “despite” her race, and then (much like Obama), the white establishment will just start calling Meghan “half-white” whilst patting themselves on the back for being so inclusive.

Favorite part so far: Prince Harry just compared the difficulties of growing up mixed race in America with being a redhead in England #ARoyalRomance — Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) May 14, 2018

They said the N word on lifetime 😲#ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/FymAma4BID — kim (@kbaby82) May 14, 2018

Lmaoooo Lifetime did Prince William SO dirty this time… #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/MUlCpFSpFQ — Ellen Laurers (@LaurenDramaGirl) May 14, 2018