Amy Schumer on her husband’s proposal: ‘It was so worthless. He threw the box at me’



Amy Schumer was the host of SNL this weekend. There’s some buzz over her monologue and the fact that she made out with Kate McKinnon in a sketch where they played two drunk lesbians hooking up at a bar. I laughed a few times at that, there were some creative lines like “Was your mom a beaver because damn you’ve got a flat tail furry face and smell like a lake.” Also “Let’s just do doggy style. That’s when I run away and you walk through the neighborhood screaming my name.” They touched tongues and everything, and I loved it when they got cracked up and struggled not to break character.

In her monologue, Amy discussed her husband’s proposal, which she called “dumb” and “worthless.” I mean, he did propose after they’d been together just a few months. From outside appearances it looked like a rebound for Amy whom she ended up marrying, but she’s happy and he seems supportive so there’s that. Amy got married in February to chef Chris Fischer, who happens to be her assistant’s brother.

Some people are like, ‘What are you gonna talk about now in your standup? All you talked about was getting railed.’ I’m like ‘Thank you.’ It’s true I’m a little sad. I’m never going to get a ‘You up?’ text again. I got married and the way that my now husband proposed was so worthless. It was such a dumb proposal. It was the morning I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said ‘I got you this.’ But that’s a realistic proposal, you know?. I feel like in all the movie and TV shows, it’s always a guy getting down on one knee and the girl is always shocked, you know? She’s always like, ‘Ahhh! I didn’t even know you liked me!’

[From SNL via EW]

After that she joked that dudes were proposing to her friends in New York when they were in their late 30s and her friends would respond like “Now you’re ready that I can’t have kids? You’re not in love, you’re tired.” Amy is getting her groove back now that she’s married. Her last movie may have fallen flat but she’s funnier than I remember. Maybe she just had help from the SNL writing team.

As for her husband’s proposal, that’s so weird to me. Don’t guys usually make more of an effort? I got proposed to on my birthday at one of those restaurants that rotate.

Here’s Amy’s monologue. It’s not a waste of time, she cracked me up.



And here’s her bit with Kate McKinnon

