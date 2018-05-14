Amy Schumer on her husband’s proposal: ‘It was so worthless. He threw the box at me’

Amy Schumer was the host of SNL this weekend. There’s some buzz over her monologue and the fact that she made out with Kate McKinnon in a sketch where they played two drunk lesbians hooking up at a bar. I laughed a few times at that, there were some creative lines like “Was your mom a beaver because damn you’ve got a flat tail furry face and smell like a lake.” Also “Let’s just do doggy style. That’s when I run away and you walk through the neighborhood screaming my name.” They touched tongues and everything, and I loved it when they got cracked up and struggled not to break character.
In her monologue, Amy discussed her husband’s proposal, which she called “dumb” and “worthless.” I mean, he did propose after they’d been together just a few months. From outside appearances it looked like a rebound for Amy whom she ended up marrying, but she’s happy and he seems supportive so there’s that. Amy got married in February to chef Chris Fischer, who happens to be her assistant’s brother.
Some people are like, ‘What are you gonna talk about now in your standup? All you talked about was getting railed.’ I’m like ‘Thank you.’
It’s true I’m a little sad. I’m never going to get a ‘You up?’ text again.
I got married and the way that my now husband proposed was so worthless. It was such a dumb proposal. It was the morning I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said ‘I got you this.’
But that’s a realistic proposal, you know?. I feel like in all the movie and TV shows, it’s always a guy getting down on one knee and the girl is always shocked, you know? She’s always like, ‘Ahhh! I didn’t even know you liked me!’
After that she joked that dudes were proposing to her friends in New York when they were in their late 30s and her friends would respond like “Now you’re ready that I can’t have kids? You’re not in love, you’re tired.” Amy is getting her groove back now that she’s married. Her last movie may have fallen flat but she’s funnier than I remember. Maybe she just had help from the SNL writing team.
As for her husband’s proposal, that’s so weird to me. Don’t guys usually make more of an effort? I got proposed to on my birthday at one of those restaurants that rotate.
Here’s Amy’s monologue. It’s not a waste of time, she cracked me up.
And here’s her bit with Kate McKinnon
Yes, they do normally make more of an effort. I assume she’s joking. I hope so.
I assume she’s joking too.
I do too.
I think if you know your partner well enough to get married, you know what kind of proposal they would want. Some people want the big romantic moment, some don’t.
I don’t care for Amy, but she did well in the SNL clips I saw, I haven’t watched the full episode yet.
I doubt she’s joking. Not everyone does a big thing. My husband and I got engaged in a discussion at the airport. Later, he got down on one knee and gave me the ring while I was walking through the house with about 14 bags of groceries in my arms. Not everyone is in to that stuff. It doesn’t mean the love isn’t there! (I do wish he would have waited until I put the groceries down, though. He was just excited about the ring!)
that is a cute story!
One of my guy friends made all of these plans to propose in a nice restaurant with an incredible view, etc. But one night a week before the reservations, he looked over at his girlfriend asleep on the couch and was overcome with his love for her. He couldn’t wait. He woke her up and proposed while she was in sweatpants with couch cushion lines on her face.
IMO, it doesn’t have to be fancy, it just has to be about love, whatever that means for that couple.
Not all guys are romantic, but it sounds like he didn’t even care enough to put any thought into his proposal. I hope she’s not being serious and that’s not really how it happened
She’s always been funny to me. She does physical come well. She has a biting depiction of everything. I think she’s one of the good ones.
I think it depends on the guy. I think some guys panic about doing a big overture. And I think there’s a lot of guys that go way over the top and it’s insincere.
I was proposed to at the lighthouse in our town. Beautiful day. I knew it was coming, but didn’t think it was going to happen at all that day. He was being really dorky and mushy that day so I should have thought something was up, I guess. Either way it was sweet. And he made sure other people weren’t around at the time because I would have died.
I’d have 100% been fine with a complete surprise even if it meant being tossed a ring box like Amy. I think it’s funny. I’m someone who refuses to go out for V-Day and all of that sort of thing, because it’s always so over the top and ridiculous.
I think you just need to know your partner. Being proposed to at a restaurant would have killed me honestly. I hate attention. So between the two I’d hands down prefer Amy’s.
I can’t stand her.
Same. Sounds like he’s a great match for her. Good. Keep him away from women who deserve better. 👏👏👏
Read her racist tweets and now i cant stand her.
Why is nobody talking about the fact that shes a racist?
Oh my goodness, no not all men make more of an effort. My husband threw the box with the ring in it at me when he picked me up from work one night. I kind of knew it was going to happen, and I ran and got us champagne because i knew he wouldn’t think of that. But I really thought he’d come up with something to say, get down on one knee, etc. I was a little annoyed with him.
But my husband is one of the most kind, caring, funny human beings I’ve ever met. He’s fully supportive of me. He’s honest (almost to a fault haha). HE MAKES THE COFFEE EVERY MORNING AND SOMETIMES BRINGS IT TO ME IN BED. We have a wonderful dynamic, and I love him so much. He’s just not a “grand gesture” dude. And I think in the long run I’m happier with the coffee in bed than a romantic proposal. lol
I’m glad your marriage worked out so well. I still think that throwing an engagement ring at a woman is a red flag. There are going to be exceptions like yours thankfully, but generally speaking, nah.
I also think the really over the top proposals or those done in public with no knowledge from the woman beforehand, are a red flag. Just my opinion.
Agree. Well said.
Ha! Your husband sounds a lot like mine… <3
I hope they’re happy, I don’t have a good feeling about them as a married couple.
Nope. Married in a hurry, already speaks wistfully about casual sex being in the past? Seen that before, didn’t end well.
That bit abt her husbands proposal sounded oddly bitter to me lmao. Even if that is how my husband proposed I wouldn’t go out of my way to call it worthless. Even if it were a comedy bit.
At least you ladies got a proposal / ring. I had to buy my own after we decided to get married. Probably the first of many red flags.
I mean I don’t think she’s remotely funny anymore but that’s just me.
And yea she’s happy for now but the red flags about her firing her assistant (one date really?) and the fact that this dude was a rebound after the guy she was with for two years has me pause.
But I don’t wish a breakup on anyone not even Amy who I cannot stand
My late partner just looked at me one day and said, “you know we’re engaged right”? He did love me very much and totally for who I was. He just didn’t do big gestures. But he was fiercely protective. I lost him unexpectedly 8 months ago and I miss him every day.
I’m so sorry for your loss…I can’t imagine what that kind of loss must be like. Sending you condolences and sympathy and virtual hugs.
I’m so sorry. I hope your heart is healing and that at the end of each day, the good outweighs the bad a little more than it did the day before.
So, so sorry. Well wishes and positive thoughts for you. And internet hugs.
Take care.
I am so sorry for your loss. P.S. I love your name. “Anastasia like Russian royalty and Beaverhausen like where the beaver live.”
That question is beautiful! I actually find it romantic in a funny way: “you know we’re engaged right” means “You know I love you so much that it would be completely idiotic to even consider we’re not engaged”.
I am so very sorry for your loss. Hang in there, you had one of the good ones in you’re life and that, no one takes away from you.
So sorry for your loss. Similarly, my engagement went like this… Him: “We should probably set a date soon.” Me: “Are you proposing to me?” I think that’s so sweet.
Thank you everyone. I’m slowly getting back. @slowsnow thank you for that. I didn’t think of that way! It just felt really natural me and him. It just worked. I never thought I’d find love but bam. I’m only 41. I could possibly find some kind of love again. But I don’t think it could compare. It wasn’t a huge love story. It just was so natural. His father said Jody was never happier sounding than with me. He’d finally found unconditional love from a woman. His mom shot him when he was 4 then killed herself. Obvious mental illness. I don’t think he got over it. He was 44 and a beautiful man who had the biggest heart. Oh yeah. I’m also paraplegic and he never made me feel less than.
Mr. Jaded gave me my ring on my 64th birthday when I was 3 weeks away from breast cancer surgery. I got up, looking like a total wreck, and was glumly sipping coffee in the kitchen. He came in with a large box and a card. He’d written inside the card “You’re 64th birthday… that has a nice ring to it!”. Then I opened box after box after box until I got to the ring box but thought it was earrings – to my overwhelming surprise it was an emerald and diamond ring. And that, my friends, is why I adore him.
Great story.
The proposal honestly depends on the couple. There was no big proposal for me. My husband and I just decided we wanted to get married. We had a conversation about it to make sure we were on the same page. Others like epic proposals and that’s fine too. Whatever works for you!
Haha, I would prefer that to a big, possibly publicized ado.
My husband knows I despise anything romantic or emotional/feely type of shit. When he proposed I was sitting at the kitchen table, browsing on kijiji. He tossed the ring box on the table by me, leaned against the sink with his arms crossed and said “so?”
I looked at it, without opening it, said “k” and that was that. 8 years married so far with 3 kids. If it works, it works.
I find this really cute.
That’s adorable.
i haven’t laughed so hard during an SNL monologue in a long time
One night my husband and I said we wanted to get married. Following day went to the Jewelry store and got wedding bands. Then the next day went to the court house and got married. 11.5 years and two kids later (still no engagement ring). We are still married. He’s a wonderful man and we have a pretty solid marriage, but he doesn’t have a romantic bone in his body. He’s a wonderful provider though and has been here for our family through some really tough times. I’d take that over a grand gesture any day.
I knew it was coming. We had shopped for the ring a few months before. But the timing surprised me. I had a girl’s weekend away in a city 2 hours away from us for a half marathon. He showed up at the finish line. The people wouldn’t give me my medal – they said my boyfriend had it. I was sunbaked and confused. I just thought he was being sweet as he likes to come to my races. But then he got down on one knee and I started crying. Our friends were in on it – they were there and took photos.
I love him, I love running and it was the best proposal I could have imagined.
The monologue is so underwealming to me. I didn’t laugh once.
And tampon sizes are not the “vagina hole size”!!! What the hell is that? It’s to do with the flow.
IDK, all the clichés about wedding and womanhood… She should go back to stealing other people’s ideas.
She still just seems so insecure. Like crazy insecure. She still seems surprised that her husband is into her. I don’t think that necessarily bodes well. He was clearly into her enough to propose — but eventually guys get sick of having to constantly reassure the woman they are with that they are you into them.
I imagine her and her husband probably share a similar sense of humor – and I can see that being proposal being pretty funny and sweet in a way. I’m sure they probably went out to celebrate or something more traditional later on, and the wedding was beautiful. Honestly, I thought the story was kind of cute.
I loved the mother’s day video. So hilarious and so true. My daughter in law had our first grandchild last week and I was reminded HOW HARD HAVING A BABY AND TAKING CARE OF A NEWBORN is. Omg I don’t know how I did that (twice). Also her parody of Nine Angry Men (deciding if she was hot enough to be on television), is one of my favorite comedy bits of all time.
Also the whole proposal thing has gone crazy because of social media and everyone trying to top their friend’s proposal that was posted on Instagram with picture of over the top engagement ring. Please, we had a couple discussions, decided to take the plunge, never got an engagement ring and we’re celebrating 39 years this summer.
A barrister’s saying is “don’t ask the question unless you already know the answer.” Certainly applies to proposals in public places. Otherwise it can end in horrible embarrassment or almost blackmail.
