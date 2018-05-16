Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids & groomsmen are all children

It’s my hope now that Kensington Palace just gets back to business-as-usual in the final days of the royal-wedding preparations. Thomas Markle took up too many headlines and he sucked all of the air out of the room. It was awful, and an awful thing to do to his daughter. A source even told People Magazine that all of the family drama has been really difficult and “I can’t imagine how hard all of this has been for Meghan…She doesn’t deserve all this drama the week of her wedding.” It’s true. Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but to have all of this bullsh-t dumped in her lap… well, it’s not great. Anyway, the palace did return to business as usual – they announced Meghan and Harry’s “wedding party,” all of the little bridesmaids and groomsmen:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have the cutest group of bridesmaids and page boys on their royal wedding day — 10 of them, in fact! Leading the pack are royal siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday. Harry’s royal nephew and niece will reprise their roles from their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.
Several of Harry and Meghan’s godchildren and children of their friends will also serve in the bridal party. Here’s who will be joining George and Charlotte in their bridal party duties: Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and a goddaughter of Harry. Florence is also the cousin of one of Prince William and Kate’s most memorable bridesmaids, Grace van Custem.
Miss Remi Litt, 6, and her sister Rylan, 7, daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt. Both girls are Meghan’s goddaughters. Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and friend who has been helping Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Miss Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry. Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda. Twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, the brothers of Ivy and son of the Mulroneys.
Meghan isn’t having a maid or matron of honor because “she has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another.” Which I understand, except… who is going to be in charge of wrangling all of these children?!? Say what you will about Pippa Middleton’s thunder-stealing ass of lies at her sister’s wedding, but Pippa was actually “in charge” of making sure that the kids behaved and did everything according to plan. There are some very small kids who will need their hands held before and during the wedding. It’s going to be shambolic.
Maybe Poor Jason will get the job?
Good point. I forgot Pippa wrangled all that cuteness under control.
She did, and did a solid job, actually.
…….I think William is still up as best man so perhaps we will get to see him darting after little strays and weepers in his uniform.
Yea she really did a good job. Someone will need to wrangle them. Normally kate would be perfect for the job but with a newborn I’m sure she’s going to want to relax
Why are there so few pageboys compared to bridesmaids?
Um, excluding William and Kate’s, I’m pretty sure there wasn’t any adult bridesmaid wrangling the kids at previous royal weddings? I think they’ll be fine.
By my count there are 4 pageboys out of the 10 children. It’s really not that unevenly split.
Lady Sarah Armstrong (Princess Margaret’s daughter) was the wrangler at the wedding of Charles and Diana). Maid of Honour.
The children at Diana’s wedding weren’t as young as the ones at Fergie, Sophie or Kate’s weddings.
Most were older children (within the 5-10range) or pre-teens (10-12range)
I know it’s traditional, but it’s boring! I actually enjoyed Pippa’s “thunder-stealing a$$ of lies” dress and self. She just looked like a human version of one of the hens from Chicken Run (and back then I didn’t know it was an a$$ of lies!)
Buhaha! Chicken run. That’s what she looks like!
I might eat my words, but I’m fairly sure it will be fine. I doubt near a dozen young children are going to be set loose to run amok. They will have someone watching, I’m sure. Just not an official maid/matron.
This is a really dumb idea.
Sit all your girlfriends down, be an adult, tell them you love them and you made the agonizing decision to pick X as MoH because of her Y qualifications. Accept that they’re adults who can handle it and if they can’t, cut ‘em loose. Release a presser with mini bio of joe great each one is to smooth any minority’s ruffled feathers. If they’re your closest girlfriends and they’re adults, they’ll get it. This is just dumb if it’s truly going to be a bunch of little kids up there. But hey what do I know, plus I only have a passing interest in this. I hope it turns out great and super adorable but I personally would not take this risk.
“Release a presser with mini bio of joe great each one is to smooth any minority’s ruffled feathers.”?
Huh?
Hah! Minorly!! Not minority’s! I corrected that TWICE and AutoCorrect was just insistent, and I didn’t notice. I was referring to MINORLY hurt feelings. Because like I said three times, they’re all adults and hopefully we’ll adjusted enough to know this isn’t about them, even if they’re slightly miffed at their positioning in the wedding party. But again, I’m wasting a lot of words on a hypothetical.
Maybe she does not wanted to be bothered with all that meetings and doing a press releases. It is not that serious. Are people desperate to be bridesmaids or maid of honor theses days? I have been to plenty of weddings with no maid of honor and am now seeing some with no bridesmaids at all. People did not seem effected.
“Affected”
I’ve been to tons of weddings without a wrangler and where the bridesmaids and groomsmen have not been paired up. (I’m English). This sounds more like a British style wedding than American. Id hazard a guess that all the clothes have been paid for by the couple too lol Imagine that!
Um maybe she actually cant decide because she’s equally close to all of them?
It’s traditional at these weddings to just have children. It will be adorable and completely fine.
I’d rather deal with a gaggle of children hopped up on sugar than have to deal with ANY of the Bridesmaid drama that I’ve dealt with in the past…so I WHOLLY approve!
Plus how sweet are the photos with the kids like that? All dolled up and excited and bursting with energy. I’d prefer it too – one of my bridesmaids was a GIANT pain in the butt to everyone. I only found out half the issues the others had with her after the wedding because they tried to keep it seeming more smooth than it actual was for my benefit ahah.
I love that photo of Pippa with the kids. It’s just cute.
Some of the kids are SO young, its going to be like hearding cats except there is going to be nobody in the bridal party to do the hearding!!. And the Mulroney children only arrived in the UK today so they only have a maximum of three days to practise as a group! Yes, this has all the ingredients of being shambolic.
I can see this working well with 5 and 6 year olds, but two and three? Yikes.
Her butt was meh…I don’t even know how that became news
All because of one photo.
Pippa isn’t exactly Kardashianesque in the butt department but there was one particular picture (she was bending down and arrange the veil) that gave her curves and boom, voila!
We had a family wedding recently with a bunch of two and three year old flower girls and page boys, who were all incredibly adorable, but hilariously terrible at their jobs. It was a small wedding, with family, I can’t imagine asking a bunch of smallies to perform in front of hundreds of strangers without at least one adult to shepherd them along.
“Say what you will.. but Pippa was actually “in charge”of …”.
I would add that all the Middletons have always been there for Kate and hands-on on every aspect from the “waity period” to the wedding preparation and ceremony, and to the post-wedding. And they still are supportive. Many criticize the Middletons but I would always take them over the Markles.
Best man William can be a wrangler when they are exiting.
Isn’t there only going to be one carriage? Dang that means that we won’t get to see William in a carriage with a bunch of kiddies.
The kids always travel in a separate carriage. As they are unimportant, no need to publicise their designated carriage.
At WK’s wedding, Pippa travelled with half the kids in her carriage and Harry travelled with the other half in his own carriage.
I know that for the weddings in London there were multiple carriages and if they follow that model then I will get my wish and see best man William in a carriage with kiddies, a la Harry at William and Kate’s wedding. I recently read, or perhaps I misunderstood, that there will not be multiple carriages at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in Windsor, just the bride and groom carriage.
Will there be one carriage or multiple carriages?
Chances are, Jessica Mulroney will be herding the children (sheep) where one go the others will follow.
I thought Mia Tindall was going to be in the wedding party.
This wedding could do with a laugh, and if the children provide it all the better, instead of the Markles behaving like mouthy children.
So Thomas is getting a procedure done today, we all have to live with the choices we make.
Yeah that’s my thought given that she’s the mother of three of the children in the bridal party. I know that Pippa’s wedding was not a royal wedding, but Kate, who did not have a formal role in the wedding, was the wrangler and herded the kids in and out of the church and rode in one of the limos ferrying the kids.
Except for who the kids are, this was announced a few weeks ago that the bridal party would be only children. There were adults around when the bridal party were kids. It’s not that big of a deal.
I had trouble enough wrangling my own daughter let alone ten of them! And boys included! Omg! I can’t even go there!
I used to volunteer for all my daughter’s school field trips on the condition that I only be responsible for a group of girls. Until one time I got a mixed group of boys and girls and of course one of the boys couldn’t stop touching everything IN A MUSEUM. Drove me crazy! Then again he was the only one who thanked me at the end of the day. Sigh.
I’m surprised the teacher went along with your request. We always have so many willing parents that a diva demand wouldn’t make the cut. And as a mom of four boys, I find your generalizations annoying.
Well Bungler, you must have little angels. Good for you. The groups were divided into boys groups and girls groups. I wanted a girls group and never had a single problem with any of them. Until the one time they weren’t separated by gender. And yes, it was annoying to have to tell one little boy to keep his hands to himself five hundred times.
I’m surprised they didn’t ask Lady Margarita and Lady Louise, they are old enough to wrangle the kids. I don’t think the 7 year olds will be able to do it.
Yay, sweet little Charlotte is a part of the wedding. I love her so much. Who cares about Thomas Sr. Markle if you can have these kiddies. I’m dancing a happy dance!
Cute. The kids will probably be better behaved than the brides family. So the Mulroney’s must be one of Lainey’s sources.
This will surely ruffle some feathers, but I’ll say it: I hope some of those kids are non-white.
Don’t hold your breath. She doesn’t associate with her mother’s family either. She doesn’t have any non white friends.
Last time I looked, her good friend, Serena Williams, isn’t white.
Both of you can exhale. Benita Litt is not white and her children will be in the wedding party. *sigh*
As a non white person what difference does it make exactly ?
It looks like at least two are.
I wish them well on their wedding day but here is my but, not literally, but . . . in trying to United Nations—full inclusion—Kumbaya this wedding out I hope it won’t turn into clusterf*ck of a hot mess for them and ripe for ridicule by others.
I hope the sun will be shining high and bright in the sky and the flowers will be beautiful and the bride and groom will be surrounded by the people they love best. If those things line up, then the drama will cease being the drama. It’s just a ceremony. Real life happens after that.
This wedding is already a mess
They should have chosen Edward and Sophie’s daughter. She is old enough.
Lady Louise strikes me as a bit shy though and at that age some girls feel awkward. Perhaps she was asked and didn’t want to or perhaps Harry asked Sophie what she thought.
I can never quite understand the upper-class tradition of only having very tiny children as attendants at weddings. It always seems like a recipe for disaster. Most people have a combination of adult bridesmaids and little ones.
What if Meghan doesn’t know which friend she could trust because of the messiness of her family? Yes, she has her circle of friends but is she able to trust enough to lean on them to share her emotional burden?
I just feel like she’s alone marrying into her opposite. As an actress, she has to be emotional, know emotions, be a feeling person. That is not the family that she is marrying into. That is barely her own fiancee.
I want her to make the great escape that Princess Charlene couldn’t so she can be free. Sometimes love just isn’t enough.
The little ones usually steal the show at weddings even if they’re not perfect. I did raise a grandmotherly eyebrow at a 2 yr old in the party because 2 yr olds are pretty baby-ish still and can balk at the last second. I’m surprised not to see Mia Tindall in that list. I thought both William and Harry were close to Zara and didn’t Mike say a long time ago that they’d met Meghan early on in the dating ?
The little blonde boy in WK’s wedding was so excited and happy to be there. It was adorable to watch. He could barely contain his excitement.
I want to delete my comment. Thank you
