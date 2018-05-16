Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids & groomsmen are all children

It’s my hope now that Kensington Palace just gets back to business-as-usual in the final days of the royal-wedding preparations. Thomas Markle took up too many headlines and he sucked all of the air out of the room. It was awful, and an awful thing to do to his daughter. A source even told People Magazine that all of the family drama has been really difficult and “I can’t imagine how hard all of this has been for Meghan…She doesn’t deserve all this drama the week of her wedding.” It’s true. Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but to have all of this bullsh-t dumped in her lap… well, it’s not great. Anyway, the palace did return to business as usual – they announced Meghan and Harry’s “wedding party,” all of the little bridesmaids and groomsmen:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have the cutest group of bridesmaids and page boys on their royal wedding day — 10 of them, in fact! Leading the pack are royal siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday. Harry’s royal nephew and niece will reprise their roles from their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May. Several of Harry and Meghan’s godchildren and children of their friends will also serve in the bridal party. Here’s who will be joining George and Charlotte in their bridal party duties: Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and a goddaughter of Harry. Florence is also the cousin of one of Prince William and Kate’s most memorable bridesmaids, Grace van Custem. Miss Remi Litt, 6, and her sister Rylan, 7, daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt. Both girls are Meghan’s goddaughters. Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and friend who has been helping Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Miss Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry. Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda. Twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, the brothers of Ivy and son of the Mulroneys.

[From People]

Meghan isn’t having a maid or matron of honor because “she has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another.” Which I understand, except… who is going to be in charge of wrangling all of these children?!? Say what you will about Pippa Middleton’s thunder-stealing ass of lies at her sister’s wedding, but Pippa was actually “in charge” of making sure that the kids behaved and did everything according to plan. There are some very small kids who will need their hands held before and during the wedding. It’s going to be shambolic.