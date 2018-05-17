No one believes Melania Trump needs a week in a hospital for vague ‘kidney issues’

Yes, it’s mean, but I enjoyed the fact that almost no one bought the “story” that Melania Trump needs to spend a week in the hospital because of some benign kidney issue. Melania’s East Wing office confirmed that Melania had checked into the hospital on Monday morning and had undergone surgery, and that she would be staying in the hospital for much of the week. As I said, few people bought it. Which is why reporters have been calling Melania’s spokeswoman for days, and now the spokeswoman is all “Melania’s SO PRIVATE, y’all.”

She may be one of the most famous women in the world, but First Lady Melania Trump has always valued life outside the spotlight. So it should come as no surprise then, that the first lady’s office has asked the American public to respect her “personal privacy” as she remains hospitalized for the week after undergoing a surgical procedure for a benign kidney condition on Monday. Asked why the routine procedure would require such a long hospital stay, the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Tuesday, “I am not going to expand beyond the statement I put out. The first lady is in good spirits and she is resting. There are HIPAA laws to consider, but she also deserves personal privacy.”

It’s true that Melania’s health is not an issue of national security. Her husband’s health IS a matter of national security, and by all accounts, he has not been properly examined by a legitimate and sober doctor in probably a decade. So… yeah, maybe the White House shouldn’t get so snippy about HIPAA. That being said, Melania seems like she probably takes care of herself, gets regular check-ups and always remembers to schedule her mammogram. But… if you live in the White House and the taxpayers are paying for the roof over your head and the food that you eat, doesn’t that mean that you should probably concoct a better cover story than vague “kidney issues”? We don’t need to see this woman’s pap smears, but don’t act like we’re the weird ones for not believing a half-assed cover story. Come up with a better lie, at least.