No one believes Melania Trump needs a week in a hospital for vague ‘kidney issues’

Yes, it’s mean, but I enjoyed the fact that almost no one bought the “story” that Melania Trump needs to spend a week in the hospital because of some benign kidney issue. Melania’s East Wing office confirmed that Melania had checked into the hospital on Monday morning and had undergone surgery, and that she would be staying in the hospital for much of the week. As I said, few people bought it. Which is why reporters have been calling Melania’s spokeswoman for days, and now the spokeswoman is all “Melania’s SO PRIVATE, y’all.”
She may be one of the most famous women in the world, but First Lady Melania Trump has always valued life outside the spotlight. So it should come as no surprise then, that the first lady’s office has asked the American public to respect her “personal privacy” as she remains hospitalized for the week after undergoing a surgical procedure for a benign kidney condition on Monday.
Asked why the routine procedure would require such a long hospital stay, the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Tuesday, “I am not going to expand beyond the statement I put out. The first lady is in good spirits and she is resting. There are HIPAA laws to consider, but she also deserves personal privacy.”
It’s true that Melania’s health is not an issue of national security. Her husband’s health IS a matter of national security, and by all accounts, he has not been properly examined by a legitimate and sober doctor in probably a decade. So… yeah, maybe the White House shouldn’t get so snippy about HIPAA. That being said, Melania seems like she probably takes care of herself, gets regular check-ups and always remembers to schedule her mammogram. But… if you live in the White House and the taxpayers are paying for the roof over your head and the food that you eat, doesn’t that mean that you should probably concoct a better cover story than vague “kidney issues”? We don’t need to see this woman’s pap smears, but don’t act like we’re the weird ones for not believing a half-assed cover story. Come up with a better lie, at least.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I would hate to stay in a hospital even in a luxury room for even one night. Unless…..my other option was going back to the Trump White House. Then I’d likely never want to check out of the hospital.
I’d bite my leg off to het out of there. And once it was all sorted, I’d bite off the other one
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!!!!
@noshame LOL!!! I think you are on to something.
What if she got there with a note saying “HELP ME!”? 😂
Omg. Yes. And slipped it to the orderly with a desperate look.
I would too if I was married to the DUMP!
VOTE:
Suicide attempt? Or more plastic surgery?
Plastic surgery for sure.
The latter is much more plausible. I don’t buy the the whole Melania is so unhappy vibe. I think she’s perfectly happy being Mrs. Trump, or at the very least all the perks that come with that moniker. After all, marrying rich was her only real life goal.
I don’t think she wanted him to be President, but not because she’s some secret #resistance member, she just wanted to continue to live their mostly separate lives in her penthouse, rather being on display in the White House. Now, do I believe she’s a generally miserable human being? Oh yeah, that’s super credible, since like attracts like.
I doubt she gives a flying fig about anyone other than her immediate family—and I mean, biological family, pretty sure she’d happily through her step-kids under the bus. Her husband could burn it all down, and if her life is still plush enough, she’d do little more than shrug. (I’d have said raise an eyebrow, but I don’t think she’s physically capable of that action.)
This is a great summary. I’d bet it’s 100% accurate.
She MUST know her husband is owned by Putin and is involved in trying to dupe the DOJ and FBI. Likley she’s a bundle of nerves and is doing kyrigenics with intravenous Botox. How else could one human being withstand the pressure cooker???
Re plastic surgery: There’s not much more she could do to her face. It’s tight as possible right now. So whatever procedure she had must have been somewhere else.
without any doubt: plastic surgery
It could just be something gross that she is embarrassed about like a fistula.
I don’t think she’s the type for the former, also don’t think Walter Reed is where one would go for optional cosmetic surgery (which also wouldn’t require a week-long stay).
It would if you want to heal before reappearing in the public eye. Walter Reed is where the First Family goes, period, for security reasons, and it’s not like she’s sharing a standard room with a wounded vet. She’s in a luxury suite under armed guard. Her surgeon could easily get privileges there to do whatever procedure it is she is having.
Plastic surgery is believable, but my Trump-despising, gossip-drama-loving self is imagining Mel getting an abortion. It would fit right in with this family. Either that or she went in for vaginoplasty but the doctor realized that she really needed an exorcism and lobotomy.
If it was plastic surgery, she’d simply not make public appearances for a bit, which no one would notice.
I don’t think it’s plastic surgery. There’s nothing there to pull, tuck, or suck. And if she wanted plastic surgery, she wouldn’t be at Walter Reed.
I don’t know if it’s an actual suicide attempt, but I suspect it might be a psych hold.
I’m loving that no one is buying this story.
I remember once I asked a coworker/friend if she was going to come to an event to welcome a new team member. I sort of already expected her to say no because she was only supposed to get back into town the day before from her sister’s wedding and I thought she might be jet lagged. Instead she gave me a story about how they had been taking wedding pictures barefoot outside and no one realized they had been standing in poison ivy.
This story the WH is concocting about Melania is just as believable as my coworker’s poison ivy story.
Right out of the gate the “kidney” excuse seemed random. Trophy wives are CONSTANTLY doing “procedures” because they are solely valued for appearance. I live in a town where women do things at least every two months- fillers, botox, eye lifts lipo, you name it, this is like oxygen for the wealthy.
Most US patients are practically catapulted from their hospital beds once the anesthesia wears off. Lucky Melania.
Right? My 70-something mom had her gallbladder removed and was sent home a day later. Without the luxuries Melania would have at the WH with domestic help, private nurse, etc.
maybe she’s got ‘blood coming out of her wherever’ ?
I’m sure that if she’s having “female troubles” there’s no way he’d allow that to be the reason for her hospitalization.
I love throwing their collective words back at them
Suicide? Trump attacked her?
They should have gone for the « Putin method »: have her disappear from the meia for 2 weeks (shouldn’t be hard) and then show up suddenly “refreshed”. Better than the week-long kidney stone
I though part of HIPPA was that no one could publicly release/discuss your personal medical iinformation without your permission…? If so, HIPPA is not stopping her (or her own office) from being more specific than “because kidney,” right? Why throw HIPPA in there like their hands are tied? “I said what I said,” and bounce.
(Yeah, I know issa scam.)
If only reason and logic were still valued…
I think HIPAA applies only to health care providers. Her spokeswoman can invoke HIPAA if she thinks it will get the media off her back, but those laws don’t apply to her. Of course it would be outrageous if she did speculate on the FLOTUS’ medical issues, but she’s not bound by HIPAA.
That’s what I mean. “No one,” as in the ones of privilege (her doctors, any medical staff) can release/share the info if SHE says so, it’s a choice of the patient (we’ve all seen doctors holding press conferences regarding some unusual procedure/condition/patient). HIPPA isn’t some dude in the corner cracking his knuckles, waiting to pounce at the mere mention of her actual condition(s), like HER OWN OFFICE is trying to make out.
The “personal privacy” part is 100% fair, more than enough. The HIPPA part seemed unnecessary (and LIARS tend to add on unnecessary info…IJS).
@MRSK- THANK YOU! Honestly, does anyone at this WH understand anything they put out as a press release.? HIPAA protects the patient-it doesn’t prevent the patient from disclosing anything or everything she wants. The only wrinkle here is if Melania herself has restricted the release of info, which sounds like exactly what’s been done.
Could be something medical that she just doesn’t feel like disclosing to the public, maybe more related to her gynecological health. So either it was her kidney, it was something near the kidney, or it was something we may never know. I hope she’s enjoying her taxpayer-funded health care and break from the hubby. He feels like a pain in all of our sides.
Yeah, after joking about plastic surgery I tend to think it could be gynecological.
i think so, too.
I agree this is most likely.
Hysterectomy?
It could be many things healthwise why she’s staying so long at the hospital. It could be something related to her kidneys or something else that is not related to plastic surgery. I’m not a fan of Melania, but guessing what procedure she had is kind of gross. Dont mean to be judgy since some of the comments here made me chuckle but I think we should leave her alone.
Or something like a bladder suspension or bunionectomy.
That seems reasonable. “An embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition” seems like an awfully specific cover-up, but the whole thing may well be connected to “women’s issues” that she doesn’t feel like disclosing, even in a roundabout way.
The last picture – the guy in the back holding the flag, when I looked at it quickly I thought he was holding his nose in the universal you stink movement. May have laughed out very loudly at work.
It’s super weird.
My 8 year old just had major surgery and we were home by noon the same day. Generally, hospitals are reluctant to admit anymore because it increases the risk of infection. Studies also show that people typically recovery more quickly at home – but I guess if your home had Donald Trump in it, that probably wouldn’t be true…
Truly it is none of our business. I don’t need to know.
I agree. Now, what is the big bump under Hillary’s coat, and why is she wearing the large scarves?
Of course it’s not our business – but this is a gossip site!!! And she’s a Trump, so have at her!
My bet is plastic surgery. She’s not looking so hot these days.
I dunno?
I had a laparoscopic gall bladder removal in ’04 when I was in my mid-20s. That’s really routine, but I still got my own room and, remained in the hospital for 4 nights before being discharged.
A decade later I fell off my horse while practicing some jumps, broke my left shoulder pretty bad. My whole left arm was no longer connected to my body, except via muscle eeww!! I needed to have a major procedure to install a rod and pins in my upper arm. I was again, in the hospital for about 4-5 nights.
Several years later, I fainted in the middle of the night, loss my sense of direction and landed smack on my chin on our saultilo tiled living room floor, breaking my jaw. I needed 2 surgeries to correct it, with more metal installed…and, spent ANOTHER week in the hospital.
It sounds legit. And, the stay sounds routine.
If she’s in hiding for weeks after this, then I’d say plastic surgery + recoup time.
Either way, it’s her body. If she voluntarily tinkerers with it, that none on my business. They have the $$$$ to afford her touch ups & could have easily, secretly flown in her preferred surgeon to Walter Reed.
“…the stay sounds routine.”
But I believe the point is that it’s NOT routine to stay this long if all went as expected and she’s “healthy.”
Your procedures (which I hope you recovered well from) were muuuuuch more “involved” than hers (I mean, an organ removed and 2 MAJOR joint reconstructions…you’re stronger than me 😬) , but you spent LESS time “in-house” than her since her “routine procedure.” It’s her business either way, but still…
As for her hiding, she’s sorta not seen that much to begin with, so…😏
Your long hospital stays are more the exception than the rule. There is such a thing as standard of care all over the US. And standard of care for Melania’s scheduled vague kidney operation is 1 night and longer *if* there is an infection or the surgery more extensive than anticipated. But she reported the length of stay before the surgery. Even if you have a lot of money Hospitals don’t keep you long because your chance of picking up an infection increases everyday you are there. Additionally they have interviewed many doctors on TV who also agree that it’s not standard of care to stay for the week.
I don’t know if it’s fishy or not. But no one ever said she’d be there for an entire week. The announcement said “the rest of the week” which could mean discharge tomorrow. Articles I’ve seen say she might be staying for lung tests as the kind of tumor it is *presumed* to be can have an effect there also. Finally, going home to the White House is hardly like returning to a royal palace. The family quarters aren’t that luxurious nor are they likely set up for in-house medical support. Regardless, she is entitled to her privacy.
I had laparoscopic gall bladder removal surgery in 2014 and it was outpatient – had it done in the morning and was home by late afternoon. With sleep and pain relievers, I was fine and happy to be home. Before they could use laparoscopy, it used to be a week long hospital stay.
Are we sure she’s not just suffering from pain in the a**? If I were here I’d rather check into a hospital too than have to go back to dealing with other things
Then she could also have flown to Florida for a spa week. She’s done that before. She even took Air Force One.
The suicide assumptions make me feel gross, but I guess I’m gross too. Has no one considered that this disgusting man is so backed into a corner that he hurt her?
I don’t buy the suicide ideas either, if only because she seems very protective of Baron and wouldn’t leave him alone with only his horrible father.
Seriously??? You people are ASSES.
It’s her way of staying away from her husband as long as possible 😂
