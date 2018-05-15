Melania Trump quietly had surgery & her husband didn’t bother to visit her for hours

The news broke in the middle of the afternoon on Monday: Melania Trump was in the hospital. It was huge breaking news, mostly because journalists can not and do not keep track of Melania’s comings and goings. Melania barely keeps a public schedule, and she can go for weeks without being photographed, so it was probably possible that no one would have known that Melania was even hospitalized if her office hadn’t announced it:
First lady Melania Trump is expected to be hospitalized all week after undergoing a surgical procedure to treat a kidney condition. Communications director Stephanie Grisham tells NPR the first lady is “is doing well.” In a statement, she said Trump underwent an embolization procedure on Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition. She said the procedure was successful and without complications.
By far the most common diagnosis that leads to this kind of procedure is a benign growth called an angiomyolipoma — a tangle of blood vessels, muscle and fat.
“When I think of anyone — especially a female — in their 40s or 50s having an embolization, that’s the first thing that comes to mind,” says Dr. Keith Kowalczyk, a urologist at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. More rarely, it could also be performed if there’s another cause of bleeding inside the kidney, such as an aneurysm or a fistula.
So Melania is being treated for something that was not life threatening, but is serious enough where she has to be hospitalized for a week. It’s worth noting, again, that Melania keeps her sh-t locked down. The hospitalization might have even caught the West Wing by surprise, because Melania’s sh-tty husband didn’t make one move to visit his wife or make a statement about his wife for hours.
President Trump‘s West Wing may gush leaks, but First Lady Melania Trump‘s Monday-morning hospitalization for a procedure to treat an unspecified “benign kidney condition” was kept secret by her East Wing staff until an announcement by email at 3:11 p.m. The president remained at the White House throughout, with two meetings on his public schedule for Monday: his daily intelligence briefing in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. and then, at 12:30 p.m. in his private dining room, lunch with Vice President Mike Pence.
According to the White House, Trump’s Monday schedule also included phone calls to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, and James Shaw, Jr., the hero who disarmed a gunman in a Tennessee Waffle House last month.
After tweeting twice on Monday afternoon — about trade and his “personal relationship with President Xi” of China, and then about “fake news” — he boarded Marine One shortly after 5 p.m. for the trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his wife was expected to remain hospitalized “for the duration of the week,” her spokeswoman said.
Ten bucks says that Melania and her people didn’t even tell Bigly about the hospital visit. Sources later claimed that Melania had told him but that they had decided that he didn’t need to be there for the surgery part. Which is why he spent all of Monday morning (while Melania was in surgery) watching Fox News and eating cheeseburgers and presumably shouting at the TV.
And someone had to remind him about his wife while he was rage-tweeting. Note the tonal shift too – I wonder who tweets on his behalf now that Hope Hicks is gone?
The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018
Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018
Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So these sympathy write ups can stop for her, right?
She knows who she is married to. Not a surprise and she is not a victim.
Be Best! Insert eyeroll. Not wishing ill but OH SO.HAPPY they have health care coverage so she can loll about the hospital!!
I don’t see the issue here. It was agreed between them that he would come to the hospital later. As usual, trying to make mountains out of molehills. I don’t know why she’s staying in for several days and speculation is a waste of time. Who cares.
You mean suicide attempt?
I hate to say it, but that was my first thought too.
YES, that is exactly what I was thinking! Cover up!
I was thinking she had some work done and that was the cover up. I guess we will see if she has a new face or lipo on her hips or something.
That’s what the rumor is- that she was actually getting plastic surgery done. People are saying that the kidney procedure she had does not require a week’s hospital stay. Others are saying it is to distract from the horror in Gaza.
Either way a lot of people aren’t buying this kidney story. Not to say it isn’t true but it speaks volumes about this President and his family that people’s first thought about the First Lady having kidney issues is “They’re lying.”
It’s definitely something more than just a ligation of the arteries. You usually stay in the hospital 1day max. You only stay longer (like 3 days) if it was an open surgery requiring them to make sure your kidney is functioning and there are no infections. One week stay implies something extensive or multiple surgeries. I find her useless and complicit in legitimizing our dictator President but unlike her and the rest of the selfish Trumps who lack empathy for anyone who is not them, I do have compassion for a possible medical illness. Until we know more, I’m not going to be dismissive or put it down as just some superficial cosmetic surgery. That too wouldn’t require a week’s stay.
Even most plastic surgeries are at most a one or two night stay.
It sounds like a suicide attempt with an involuntary hold at the place most likely to provide security and privacy at minimum bother to others. Yes, I know HIPAA exists, but sometimes people get leaky. Those within the military chain of command have an additional layer of “shut your mouth”, you know?
I think a suicide attempt has no basis. I also find it hard to believe she’d do that and leave her son at the mercy of that family. But either way there’s no basis for this speculation.
“Even most plastic surgeries are at most a one or two night stay.”
Couldn’t the extended stay be to hide signs of the procedure (like bruising), not just time to actually heal?
I do think something sounds off about their explanation, but I am not ready to place any bets on what the truth is. I just hope she isn’t locked in a dungeon somewhere.
I can’t imagine being married to someone and not even wanting to tell them I had surgery. What a miserable way to live. Obviously we don’t know if that’s how it went down but I really wouldn’t be shocked lol
Marine One flew overhead during my short drive home (I live in the District) . . . and flew back to the White House all during the span of my 40 minute commute. Bigly sure didn’t stay long to see his wife.
I left NOVA last year and my babies were born at GW. I will never, ever, ever miss the traffic.
Well, that is interesting. TV talking heads were saying he’d reportedly stayed an hour or hour and a half at the hospital. Sounds like it was hardly a half hour.
Man, I sometimes miss living in DC.
dollars to donuts he didn’t even go into the room.
or, he tried and she was like “nope”.
I believe this is Liposuction gone bad. Anything that comes out of the White HOuse, be it East or West wing, I take it with a boulder of salt. I believe it was lipo because they kept the issue at the abdomen.
I think that’s a good possibility.
Yup….a quick double check with the interweb/fake news and most hospital stays for angiomyolipoma doesn’t require a week’s hospital stay…something is up
I think to reach the kidneys, the incisions would have to be in her back or side right? But I’m completely ignorant on where regular lipo incisions are. A week seems like overkill for Liposuction though….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. What are they going to lipo? She doesn’t have a gram of fat anywhere on her.
2. If she wanted to do a “procedure,” why go to Walter Reade? She is very, very good at keeping her comings-and-goings under the radar. And high-end plastic surgeons have facilities set up to provide absolute secrecy for their patients.
3. The explanation from the White House is hinky, though. WNBC’s medical expert said “she will be on her way home by now…” before they corrected him. He explained that this kind of procedure is so common that patients are usually sent home on the day of surgery, after a few hours in recovery. He then scrambled to find some kind of medical rationale as to why she’d announce in advance that she would be hospitalized for a week.
4. I wouldn’t be surprised if she she wanted to keep away from her horrible husband as long as possible, and stashed her son safely with her parents. I’d bet that awful man doesn’t even speak to his son every day even though they live in the same residence, much less see him.
I’m going to guess that the hospital didn’t want him hanging around the hallways during her surgery. With security and all what a fiasco that would have been logistically speaking. Not a defense, just a guess.
They could have found a private room for him to stay in, given him a tv and he would have been fine. He wouldn’t have to room the hallways. Typically there is a room for relatives to stay while surgery is going on.
I imagine with the FLOTUS there, security was already well in place.
The whole thing is weird, but not at all surprising.
Presidents visit hospitals all the time, visiting war vets etc and stay for hours at a time. I’ve been in DC when it has happened. This one not so much cause he is tea cake that really doesn’t care about Vets.
Leave it to the American media to treat a woman getting decisive, responsible medical care after a diagnosis a newsworthy feat.
It’s usually an outpatient procedure. So they’re lying.
Yep.
Yup, just check with Wiki
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she asked them to keep her so she could get away from clown face and the crazy of the WH. Her ratings will skyrocket as well.
We did not asked about her health. They volunteered this info. So, we are going to comment. My comment is, they are lying to us as usual about the reason she’s hospitalized . I will never believe anything coming from the dotard. Btw, I heard from Morning joe this morning that 45 just cut a deal with China to help their job growth and he will be making $500,000,000 off the deal, he’s robbing us blind and his sheeps cannot see this conman for who he is. In the mean time our gas price just went up, meaning everything will be higher comes summer.
blatant emoluments clause violation.
but will the GOP congress do anything? all signs point to NO.
“…it was probably possible that no one would have known that Melania was even hospitalized if her office hadn’t announced it:”
Exactly like you & Kaiser said – if they didn’t say, we most likely wouldn’t have known/notice. She’s not seen much, therefore she’s not missed much. So unless there’s a remarkable change in her appearance/countenance, this feels like they’re getting in front of *something.*
LOL, no, I’m not criticizing people discussing the treatment. I meant more that there are literally millions of Americans who can’t afford to get the treatment they need for legitimate health problems, so making a big deal about a wealthy woman getting treatment after a doctor’s visit is just reflective of their persistent disconnect with the reality many people are dealing with in this country.
Nope this is an in and out procedure. They’re lying. As usual.
Something big happened. There is no reason for her to be in the hospital for a week if they were telling the truth about her diagnosis.
Exactly.
I mean, if our wish comes true and 45 is headed to prison, I could see it. I could see how Melania would feel distraught and hopeless about the idea of losing everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica S. – yes, the American medical system is effed all the way up, but for most procedures people really are better off at home after a point. If the standard of care is one night in the hospital for her procedure, then a week in isnt great care or even care like the rest of the world has, it’s clear that we’re being lied to.
Which the Trumps do all the time, every day, even when they don’t have to.
Something seems off to me. Why will is she in the hospital fora week. I have known many people who have had major surgery, myself included and stayed only a day or two. I believe they are lying to us, as usual. Anyway, hope she has a speedy recovery.
They are definitely lying. Whatever she had done, it’s a bigger deal than they are letting on.
I really think it was a suicide attempt. I believe she is an abused woman who is as trapped as any abused woman can be.
And if it’s not that: Donald raped and strangled Ivana. That’s in her biography. That’s a fact. He is a man capable of violence. Perhaps he lashed out.
She does not live at 1600 and they know a story is coming to prove it. So once she leaves the ‘hospital’, she is recouping at another property for privacy.
yeah, this is kind of what I thought. the “week-long recovery stay” is a cover for the news that she doesn’t live at 1600.
The medical “experts” on TV also commented that several days of hospitalization is unusual. But that’s for common folk, I guess.
It’s probably less stressful for her to recover in the hospital rather than her around her husband in the crazy White House. Unlike so many of us, this rich lady doesn’t have to worry about not being able to afford the ridiculously expensive hospital bill.
A fiend’s 75 year old mother had her kidney removed for cancer and only spent 2 nights. A friend who had a kidney transplant spent a week and a half because of issues involving risk of infection and rejection. Something doesn’t sound right here
Believe me, no amount of Fake News Leaking is making the administration look worse right now than those photos of Nepotism Barbie blowing kisses – WTF?!! – at an embassy opening featuring two of the most grotesque bigots in the #ChristianTaliban, whilst civilians are being slaughtered and maimed in a hail of live fire.
And as for the guy too frightened to go to the WHCD, be interviewed by CNN or do a solo press conference calling other people “cowards”…
I agree. The whole world can now see that the Trumps are not only corrupt, but murderous. We must remove them.
They way that everyone was behaving at the Embassy opening was sickening – the photo of Jarvanka and the Netanyahu’s taking a selfie in front of a plaque was just the epitome of disrespect, lacking in even basic humanity. Unarmed people were gunned down while this lot posed for selfie’s and congratulated themselves.
I really do believe that there will be a 3rd WW that starts in the ME, all caused by the orange man child in the White House who is far more interested in lining his pockets and pandering to his sheeple as he wants to keep them treating him like the Emperor who has no clothes.
I agree and I think yesterday was the unofficial start of WW3.
What happened in Gaza is f*cking disgusting and unconscionable. Obviously not the first time and certainly not the last. The lack of outrage and general silence from politicians on either side of the aisle is deafening and I even have liberal friends who rush to defend Israel every single time. Just goes to show you how much Palestinians are dehumanized. They are seen as disposable–collateral damage, even the six children that were murdered SMDH.
But yeah, the fact that Javanka and that miserable orange mess took the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate that monster BiBi/Israel is just…no words to describe how sick and f*cked up that is.
Yeah – the contrast between how the UK/EU/ME/ROW reacted v’s how the US gov reacted is polar opposites and telling. Its only a matter of time before Bibi full on invades Gaza – Trump will back him up whatever he does and he knows it.
Everything Kitten said!
I honestly think it’s an intentional maneuver to provoke outrage and stir up more violence over there. It benefits the American narrative of the wild, upstart Middle Eastern nations constantly unable to get their shit together.
I don’t care much for the Daily Mail but these photos of the Trump Crime family smiling, laughing, celebrating, taking selfies juxtaposed against Palestinians crying in agony, being gravely injured, and murdered, weeping…..it says it all, I think. If you can scroll through these photos and remain unmoved, you are as soulless as Trump and his grifter family:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5729091/Bloody-Monday-Gaza-border-sees-55-dead-thousands-injured-hospitals-morgues-full.html
Have you seen the meme of the plaque unveiling where they changed the plaque to a photo of a Palestinian who had been shot? Ivanka is beaming and doing her open mouth smile with faux blood on her dress, unveiling a photo of an injured man. It was really powerful and terrible at the same time.
If children were slaughtered on the capital steps, a lot of population would applaud their dear leader. On top of it America is very pro-Israel. Also, honestly a lot of people don’t even know anything about the middle east dynamics and what is going on, people care less than you believe.Donnie’s ratings will tick up I bet because of it.
America isn’t very pro-Israel. Most Americans understand why Israel was created, but we have a lot of reservations about why they act as aggressively as they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, our great first lady, Melania. Like he needs to remind himself .
“Our great first Lady” twice. Did he forget her name?
Ehh, they can all choke, tbh.
I don’t believe any of their press releases. I assume this is plastic surgery gone bad in some way–or, she just needed recovery time. They’re all a pack of liars. Who knows what’s going on. Can’t wait until my tax dollars are not paying to fly these idiots around.
Then you’re going to have to wait for their natural deaths. Ex presidents and First Ladies get lifetime coverage; kids till they’re 18.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Believe me, I am.
I am not sure I would not use the surgwry as an opportunity to get away from this mess. And yes, she married him and she knew perfectly well what she was getting into but I am not sure being the center of attention that comes with being the First lady is something she ever anticipated. So I am not sorry for her but I do feel a bit bad, she went from being a gold digger to the wirst First lady.
Another theory is that Melania scheduled the procedure the same day as the embassy opening as a diversion from the thousands of Palestinian protestors being shot by the IDF. While I have sympathy for Melania, I think her benign condition pales in comparison to people loses lives and limbs in Gaza.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree.
His tweet was almost word for word the same as the statement from her spokeswoman. He didn’t even bother to write it. Nagini was too busy partying over the death of Palestinian kids with Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz to wish her stepmother well
This is sketchy AF I have a friend who is DONATING a kidney and is predicted to be in the hospital for one day.
This only shows me where their relationship is at. Honestly, I wouldn’t want him around either ,after I woke up from surgery. Somehow Trump would make it about himself. Can you imagine lying their and she asks him to get her a cup of ice or extra blanket. He couldn’t even do that.
Wouldn’t be surprised if she left a No Admittance order for him.
Yes, the sight of him must be revolting.
Oh my. The conspiracy theories run rampant here.
I am just as horrified by the orange one as anyone but when did not supporting the orange one turn into full blown Alex Jones conspiracy theories.
Fact – her procedure was scheduled for the same day as the embassy opening and received equal coverage on cable news as thousands were being shot in Gaza.
Fact – an embolization procedure usually does not require an overnight hospital stay, let alone a week.
Alex Jones, seriously? The man who said Sandy Hook was staged. GFY
Yeah see, this is what happens when you have a POTUS who has lied over 3,000 time in his 1.5 years of presidency. I’m actually surprised that YOU’RE surprised that people wouldn’t take this news (or anything coming from the WH) at face-value.
it’s not really a conspiracy theory to take the info the WH provided (description of procedure, week long stay) and compare it to commonly known medical information.
unless it was some serious complication with her surgery, it doesn’t take a week to recover from the procedure she’s having done. and this WH would JUMP at the chance to show FLOTUS in a sympathetic light, so of course they’d say if there were complications.
which means…logic, etc.
People wouldn’t be so curious and thinking it could be really bad if the WH would give more information. Spending a week in the hospital after a surgery that most people don’t even stay overnight for makes it look suspicious and like they’re hiding a big secret
It makes sense a higher rank politician and yes the first lady would be given more time in the hospitial after a surgery, even minor. The one sketchy thing to me, the timing of it. Melania has made pro Israel statements as well.
It’s no shock to know that Trump is as worthless as a husband as he is prez.
I bet you anything Donnie man baby is jealous this morning of the good attention his wife is receiving.
Dear Emperor Zero:
Too busy counting the 282 million from the Rosneft sale (that’s a 0.5% cut) or too busy making Gyna Great Again by relaxing spy phones and making a 500 million dollar deal in Indonesia?
We will wait.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/05/michael-cohens-meetings-with-michael-flynn-and-ahmed-al-rumaihi-might-be-the-key-to-unlocking-the-steele-dossier.html
Great article – thanks for posting!
I really wished the ZTE story was getting more attention. This is corruption at the highest level. He has sold our country (and our intelligence community) in exchange for Trump Tower Indonesia.
I dunno but that last picture of Trump holding a small bush or some kind of herb (?) made me laugh.
Whether she actually got the procedure she said she did or not, I don’t really care much. I just hope it’s not majorly serious so Barron doesn’t have to deal with his father one on one for too long. This is probably a nice vacation for her.
Psshhhht. I *doubt* Barron rarely has much 1-on-1 time with Chump in general (which is not a bad thing – look how the “favored” kids turned out 😒). I’m sure (& hope, like yourself) his usual staff’s got him in his mom’s absence.
Aren’t his grandparents nearby?
I have no clue what’s going on with her, but for Barron’s sake I wish her a speedy recovery.
There is a dude who handles Bigly’s social media, including the more cogent tweets. I think he used to be B’s golf caddy? I think Terry Gross interviewed him.
She should’ve removed the 200+ lb sack of shit whose name she’s taken.
Came here to say the same thing. Otherwise, her prognosis doesn’t look good.
I’m an RN and this seems off ~
But I do hope she’s OK with whatever she’s had done.
And curiously, she’d have to remove her wig for any said procedure.
People have to remove extensions before surgery? I always forget that anesthesiologists want to look in your mouth, but the hair thing is new to me.
I would think that while extensions would not come off during surgery, a wig would especially in moving the patient from bed to operating table back to bed. Unless the wig was glued down somehow.
So wait, I assumed she wore extensions – it’s a wig? I could see Kate Middleton’s little glue ins once they were pointed out, but sadly if someone has a full wig on their head, I tend to believe that their hair (which is embarrassing as I feel I ought to know better).
I hope Melania will be okay. I hate staying in the hospital but maybe her health situation is more serious than what is being said publicly. I think it’s really crummy that her husband wasn’t there for her pre- and post operation but he seems like a very selfish man so perhaps she expected to go through the surgery alone.
Wishibg her a speedy recovery.
I think she was poisoned, like those ex-pats in London, as a warning to Dump! He’s between a rock (Mueller) and a hard place (Putin)!
I think there was a kidney procedure but there’s got to be something more seriously wrong with her for her to stay in the hospital for a week. Either the kidney procedure was only one part of a larger surgery, or she is staying in a week to receive additional surgeries and treatments. I’m not on board with the “plastic surgery” theory, I think she has a serious medical condition and doesn’t want the truth of it publicized.
Given how robotic she looks in that top pic, I’m guessing there were some rusting parts that needed to be replaced.
