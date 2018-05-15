Melania Trump quietly had surgery & her husband didn’t bother to visit her for hours

President Donald J. Trump participates in Shamrock Bowl Presentation

The news broke in the middle of the afternoon on Monday: Melania Trump was in the hospital. It was huge breaking news, mostly because journalists can not and do not keep track of Melania’s comings and goings. Melania barely keeps a public schedule, and she can go for weeks without being photographed, so it was probably possible that no one would have known that Melania was even hospitalized if her office hadn’t announced it:

First lady Melania Trump is expected to be hospitalized all week after undergoing a surgical procedure to treat a kidney condition. Communications director Stephanie Grisham tells NPR the first lady is “is doing well.” In a statement, she said Trump underwent an embolization procedure on Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition. She said the procedure was successful and without complications.

By far the most common diagnosis that leads to this kind of procedure is a benign growth called an angiomyolipoma — a tangle of blood vessels, muscle and fat.

“When I think of anyone — especially a female — in their 40s or 50s having an embolization, that’s the first thing that comes to mind,” says Dr. Keith Kowalczyk, a urologist at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. More rarely, it could also be performed if there’s another cause of bleeding inside the kidney, such as an aneurysm or a fistula.

[From NPR]

So Melania is being treated for something that was not life threatening, but is serious enough where she has to be hospitalized for a week. It’s worth noting, again, that Melania keeps her sh-t locked down. The hospitalization might have even caught the West Wing by surprise, because Melania’s sh-tty husband didn’t make one move to visit his wife or make a statement about his wife for hours.

President Trump‘s West Wing may gush leaks, but First Lady Melania Trump‘s Monday-morning hospitalization for a procedure to treat an unspecified “benign kidney condition” was kept secret by her East Wing staff until an announcement by email at 3:11 p.m. The president remained at the White House throughout, with two meetings on his public schedule for Monday: his daily intelligence briefing in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. and then, at 12:30 p.m. in his private dining room, lunch with Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the White House, Trump’s Monday schedule also included phone calls to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, and James Shaw, Jr., the hero who disarmed a gunman in a Tennessee Waffle House last month.

After tweeting twice on Monday afternoon — about trade and his “personal relationship with President Xi” of China, and then about “fake news” — he boarded Marine One shortly after 5 p.m. for the trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his wife was expected to remain hospitalized “for the duration of the week,” her spokeswoman said.

[From People]

Ten bucks says that Melania and her people didn’t even tell Bigly about the hospital visit. Sources later claimed that Melania had told him but that they had decided that he didn’t need to be there for the surgery part. Which is why he spent all of Monday morning (while Melania was in surgery) watching Fox News and eating cheeseburgers and presumably shouting at the TV.

And someone had to remind him about his wife while he was rage-tweeting. Note the tonal shift too – I wonder who tweets on his behalf now that Hope Hicks is gone?

President Donald J. Trump participates in Shamrock Bowl Presentation

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

106 Responses to “Melania Trump quietly had surgery & her husband didn’t bother to visit her for hours”

  1. Tiffany says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:06 am

    So these sympathy write ups can stop for her, right?

    She knows who she is married to. Not a surprise and she is not a victim.

    Reply
  2. Betsy says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:09 am

    You mean suicide attempt?

    Reply
    • Heat says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:22 am

      I hate to say it, but that was my first thought too.

      Reply
    • arlene says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:39 am

      YES, that is exactly what I was thinking! Cover up!

      Reply
    • HadleyB says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:43 am

      I was thinking she had some work done and that was the cover up. I guess we will see if she has a new face or lipo on her hips or something.

      Reply
      • kelsey says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:22 am

        That’s what the rumor is- that she was actually getting plastic surgery done. People are saying that the kidney procedure she had does not require a week’s hospital stay. Others are saying it is to distract from the horror in Gaza.

        Either way a lot of people aren’t buying this kidney story. Not to say it isn’t true but it speaks volumes about this President and his family that people’s first thought about the First Lady having kidney issues is “They’re lying.”

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:38 am

        It’s definitely something more than just a ligation of the arteries. You usually stay in the hospital 1day max. You only stay longer (like 3 days) if it was an open surgery requiring them to make sure your kidney is functioning and there are no infections. One week stay implies something extensive or multiple surgeries. I find her useless and complicit in legitimizing our dictator President but unlike her and the rest of the selfish Trumps who lack empathy for anyone who is not them, I do have compassion for a possible medical illness. Until we know more, I’m not going to be dismissive or put it down as just some superficial cosmetic surgery. That too wouldn’t require a week’s stay.

      • Betsy says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:47 am

        Even most plastic surgeries are at most a one or two night stay.

        It sounds like a suicide attempt with an involuntary hold at the place most likely to provide security and privacy at minimum bother to others. Yes, I know HIPAA exists, but sometimes people get leaky. Those within the military chain of command have an additional layer of “shut your mouth”, you know?

      • Darla says:
        May 15, 2018 at 12:40 pm

        I think a suicide attempt has no basis. I also find it hard to believe she’d do that and leave her son at the mercy of that family. But either way there’s no basis for this speculation.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        May 15, 2018 at 1:58 pm

        “Even most plastic surgeries are at most a one or two night stay.”

        Couldn’t the extended stay be to hide signs of the procedure (like bruising), not just time to actually heal?

        I do think something sounds off about their explanation, but I am not ready to place any bets on what the truth is. I just hope she isn’t locked in a dungeon somewhere.

  3. HelloSunshine says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I can’t imagine being married to someone and not even wanting to tell them I had surgery. What a miserable way to live. Obviously we don’t know if that’s how it went down but I really wouldn’t be shocked lol

    Reply
  4. Polly says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Marine One flew overhead during my short drive home (I live in the District) . . . and flew back to the White House all during the span of my 40 minute commute. Bigly sure didn’t stay long to see his wife.

    Reply
  5. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I believe this is Liposuction gone bad. Anything that comes out of the White HOuse, be it East or West wing, I take it with a boulder of salt. I believe it was lipo because they kept the issue at the abdomen.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:18 am

      I think that’s a good possibility.

      Reply
    • Astrid says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:23 am

      Yup….a quick double check with the interweb/fake news and most hospital stays for angiomyolipoma doesn’t require a week’s hospital stay…something is up

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:52 am

      I think to reach the kidneys, the incisions would have to be in her back or side right? But I’m completely ignorant on where regular lipo incisions are. A week seems like overkill for Liposuction though….

      Reply
    • MrsK says:
      May 15, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      1. What are they going to lipo? She doesn’t have a gram of fat anywhere on her.
      2. If she wanted to do a “procedure,” why go to Walter Reade? She is very, very good at keeping her comings-and-goings under the radar. And high-end plastic surgeons have facilities set up to provide absolute secrecy for their patients.
      3. The explanation from the White House is hinky, though. WNBC’s medical expert said “she will be on her way home by now…” before they corrected him. He explained that this kind of procedure is so common that patients are usually sent home on the day of surgery, after a few hours in recovery. He then scrambled to find some kind of medical rationale as to why she’d announce in advance that she would be hospitalized for a week.
      4. I wouldn’t be surprised if she she wanted to keep away from her horrible husband as long as possible, and stashed her son safely with her parents. I’d bet that awful man doesn’t even speak to his son every day even though they live in the same residence, much less see him.

      Reply
  6. Other Renee says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I’m going to guess that the hospital didn’t want him hanging around the hallways during her surgery. With security and all what a fiasco that would have been logistically speaking. Not a defense, just a guess.

    Reply
  7. Veronica S. says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Leave it to the American media to treat a woman getting decisive, responsible medical care after a diagnosis a newsworthy feat.

    Reply
  8. B n A fn says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Something seems off to me. Why will is she in the hospital fora week. I have known many people who have had major surgery, myself included and stayed only a day or two. I believe they are lying to us, as usual. Anyway, hope she has a speedy recovery.

    Reply
  9. Elkie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Believe me, no amount of Fake News Leaking is making the administration look worse right now than those photos of Nepotism Barbie blowing kisses – WTF?!! – at an embassy opening featuring two of the most grotesque bigots in the #ChristianTaliban, whilst civilians are being slaughtered and maimed in a hail of live fire.

    And as for the guy too frightened to go to the WHCD, be interviewed by CNN or do a solo press conference calling other people “cowards”…

    Reply
  10. Lenn says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:19 am

    lol, our great first lady, Melania. Like he needs to remind himself .

    Reply
  11. agnes says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:20 am

    “Our great first Lady” twice. Did he forget her name?

    Reply
  12. duchess of hazard says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Ehh, they can all choke, tbh.

    Reply
  13. adastraperaspera says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I don’t believe any of their press releases. I assume this is plastic surgery gone bad in some way–or, she just needed recovery time. They’re all a pack of liars. Who knows what’s going on. Can’t wait until my tax dollars are not paying to fly these idiots around.

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I am not sure I would not use the surgwry as an opportunity to get away from this mess. And yes, she married him and she knew perfectly well what she was getting into but I am not sure being the center of attention that comes with being the First lady is something she ever anticipated. So I am not sorry for her but I do feel a bit bad, she went from being a gold digger to the wirst First lady.

    Reply
  15. tw says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Another theory is that Melania scheduled the procedure the same day as the embassy opening as a diversion from the thousands of Palestinian protestors being shot by the IDF. While I have sympathy for Melania, I think her benign condition pales in comparison to people loses lives and limbs in Gaza.

    Reply
  16. Lightpurple says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:34 am

    His tweet was almost word for word the same as the statement from her spokeswoman. He didn’t even bother to write it. Nagini was too busy partying over the death of Palestinian kids with Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz to wish her stepmother well

    Reply
  17. eeeeetrainnnn says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:41 am

    This is sketchy AF I have a friend who is DONATING a kidney and is predicted to be in the hospital for one day.

    Reply
  18. Lila says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:44 am

    This only shows me where their relationship is at. Honestly, I wouldn’t want him around either ,after I woke up from surgery. Somehow Trump would make it about himself. Can you imagine lying their and she asks him to get her a cup of ice or extra blanket. He couldn’t even do that.

    Reply
  19. Johannam says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Oh my. The conspiracy theories run rampant here.

    I am just as horrified by the orange one as anyone but when did not supporting the orange one turn into full blown Alex Jones conspiracy theories.

    Reply
    • tw says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:59 am

      Fact – her procedure was scheduled for the same day as the embassy opening and received equal coverage on cable news as thousands were being shot in Gaza.

      Fact – an embolization procedure usually does not require an overnight hospital stay, let alone a week.

      Alex Jones, seriously? The man who said Sandy Hook was staged. GFY

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:32 am

      Yeah see, this is what happens when you have a POTUS who has lied over 3,000 time in his 1.5 years of presidency. I’m actually surprised that YOU’RE surprised that people wouldn’t take this news (or anything coming from the WH) at face-value.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:42 am

      it’s not really a conspiracy theory to take the info the WH provided (description of procedure, week long stay) and compare it to commonly known medical information.

      unless it was some serious complication with her surgery, it doesn’t take a week to recover from the procedure she’s having done. and this WH would JUMP at the chance to show FLOTUS in a sympathetic light, so of course they’d say if there were complications.

      which means…logic, etc.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      May 15, 2018 at 11:12 am

      People wouldn’t be so curious and thinking it could be really bad if the WH would give more information. Spending a week in the hospital after a surgery that most people don’t even stay overnight for makes it look suspicious and like they’re hiding a big secret

      Reply
    • Isabelle says:
      May 15, 2018 at 11:50 am

      It makes sense a higher rank politician and yes the first lady would be given more time in the hospitial after a surgery, even minor. The one sketchy thing to me, the timing of it. Melania has made pro Israel statements as well.

      Reply
  20. Jailnurse says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:54 am

    It’s no shock to know that Trump is as worthless as a husband as he is prez.

    Reply
  21. isabelle says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I bet you anything Donnie man baby is jealous this morning of the good attention his wife is receiving.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Dear Emperor Zero:
    Too busy counting the 282 million from the Rosneft sale (that’s a 0.5% cut) or too busy making Gyna Great Again by relaxing spy phones and making a 500 million dollar deal in Indonesia?

    We will wait.

    Reply
  23. Amelie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I dunno but that last picture of Trump holding a small bush or some kind of herb (?) made me laugh.

    Whether she actually got the procedure she said she did or not, I don’t really care much. I just hope it’s not majorly serious so Barron doesn’t have to deal with his father one on one for too long. This is probably a nice vacation for her.

    Reply
  24. Millennial says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I have no clue what’s going on with her, but for Barron’s sake I wish her a speedy recovery.

    Reply
  25. Keira aka coconut says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:30 am

    There is a dude who handles Bigly’s social media, including the more cogent tweets. I think he used to be B’s golf caddy? I think Terry Gross interviewed him.

    Reply
  26. Valerie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:46 am

    She should’ve removed the 200+ lb sack of shit whose name she’s taken.

    Reply
  27. JennyJenny says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I’m an RN and this seems off ~
    But I do hope she’s OK with whatever she’s had done.
    And curiously, she’d have to remove her wig for any said procedure.

    Reply
  28. Laura says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I hope Melania will be okay. I hate staying in the hospital but maybe her health situation is more serious than what is being said publicly. I think it’s really crummy that her husband wasn’t there for her pre- and post operation but he seems like a very selfish man so perhaps she expected to go through the surgery alone.
    Wishibg her a speedy recovery.

    Reply
  29. Lisa says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I think she was poisoned, like those ex-pats in London, as a warning to Dump! He’s between a rock (Mueller) and a hard place (Putin)!

    Reply
  30. Chaine says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I think there was a kidney procedure but there’s got to be something more seriously wrong with her for her to stay in the hospital for a week. Either the kidney procedure was only one part of a larger surgery, or she is staying in a week to receive additional surgeries and treatments. I’m not on board with the “plastic surgery” theory, I think she has a serious medical condition and doesn’t want the truth of it publicized.

    Reply
  31. elle says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Given how robotic she looks in that top pic, I’m guessing there were some rusting parts that needed to be replaced.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment