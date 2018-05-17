Leo DiCaprio, 43, stepped out in NYC with his 20-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone

I say this all the time, but at some point, doesn’t an extreme age difference between two people in a romantic relationship become exhausting? That’s what I think about all the time now when I see Leonardo DiCaprio stick with the same “age group” when his girlfriends age out of the Leo D Girlfriend Experience. When you hit 25, you are no longer needed by The Wolf Pack. Thankfully, Leo always manages to find ladies in that sweet spot of 20-23. His current girlfriend is Camila Morrone, and she’s only 20. They were walking around the West Village on Tuesday when they were pap’d. This is the best sign we’ve had that he’s “serious” about Camila. It’s part of the Leo D Girlfriend Experience: you get at least one pap stroll with the Alpha Wolf to prove to the world that you’re his “official.”
As I said, Camila is only 20 years old. Leo is 43 years old. He’s older than me but not THAT much older than me. I try to think about what I would do with a 20-year-old guy. I mean, if the guy was hot, it would be fun for a short time, but it would also be completely awful. 20-year-olds speak a different language, they’re always on their phones, they have completely different slang and cultural references. What do Leo and Camila even talk about? Or is that the point – they don’t talk? I will give Leo a smidgen of credit with Camila though: for once, he’s not going with a blonde Victoria’s Secret model. Camila doesn’t look interchangeable with all of his past model girlfriends. Camila’s actually really pretty (and very young-looking).
In other Leo news, apparently he’s taking a pay cut to work with Quentin Tarantino again on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That’s the movie about the Manson murders, where Leo and Brad Pitt will be playing Sharon Tate’s neighbors. Leo normally gets a $20 million paycheck, but he’s taking a cut and maybe he’ll get a back-end deal.
PS… I didn’t mention his jeans because the last time I talked sh-t about a pair of jeans, I swear to God, commenters got crazy-salty about it. But I do want to know where he got those jeans and whether they sell men’s jeans there?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I think they talk. About movies or food. But they definitelly do not have conversations. And I am not sure the young age of models is entirely responsible for that. I am not sure Leo is really capable of holding the conversation. I mean looking at the demographic of his girls, not much space to advance your communications skills.
I don’t think he’s interested in talking to women. He has his buddies for that.
As for this
” I will give Leo a smidgen of credit with Camila though: for once, he’s not going with a blonde Victoria’s Secret model. Camila doesn’t look interchangeable with all of his past model girlfriends.”
… It’s pretty clear he hasn’t been able to pull a VS girl in years. Do you really think this no-name model was his first choice?
Is he forever going to date 20-somethings? I cant help but wonder when he finally settles down, IF he ever settles down, what age his wife will be? Are these just flings or is he actually only attracted to younger women?
She will be 18.
What’s the saying ‘the age you get famous at is the age you remain mentally ‘. He got famous at 17 with Romeo and Juliet and started picking girlfriends out of modeling agencies’ books…literally. I doubt he’ll ever be with a woman of a certain mental maturity, let alone his own age. He doesn’t know how to.
It’s so nice when fathers spend time with their daughters….*rereads headline*….oh s**t.
23 year age gap Leo, you’re officially a dirty old man.
@ Mia4s : I knew a guy from working at a foreign university. He was almost 50 (close to my age) and he was never seen without some awestruck little co-ed following him around. He cultivated this “attachment”. Leo seems to be the same and I am tempted to say “what a pervert!”. But it also looks a bit pathetic on him because these girls are obviously playing him in order to get their moment of paparazzi fame to advance their careers. HE is being used, not the girls.
Yeah, my friend’s ex, who’s 45, has a 24-year-old new bf. I showed another friend a photo of them and she said “all I can see is father and son.” The older guy recently confided to someone that the relationship is “stressful,” although I’m not sure if he really meant it. It almost seemed like a humblebrag, like “it’s kind a stressful to keep up with the young ones…see I’m hip and young too.”
I wonder after he hits 45 and if he still goes after under 25 year olds if there is some backlash. Not much but it seems people do not even notice currently.
Also I just realized I would be old for him now and I have never thought of him as attractive but someone 10 years older people had crushes on. Not that he ever will have troble finding girls but it is just something I thought of.
My question goes the other way: why would any 20 year old girl want to be with this 43 year old man? Yeah, I get he’s Jack from Titanic, but other than that, he’s skeevy. Ugh.
and he has connections to pull her up.
+1. Leo brings the press opportunities and the business connections opportunities. Smart girl. A model has just so much time to make her mark and make some money. Leo is a stepping stone.
I just posted that my friend’s 40-something ex is with a 20-something now and I feel like the only answer is money. Lots of it and a lifestyle that offers lots of travel and luxury. And he’s just an ordinary rich guy, not a mega wealthy celeb like Leo.
She needed someone who could buy alcohol for her and her friends.
Even sleazier when you consider that if she’s 20, she was not even born when Titanic came out. Gross.
She looks thirsty to me! Seeking out the camera. We’ll see how long this lasts.
Leo knows what he is and the girls know what he is.
Some of them even go back to him time after time!!
I’ll give Leo credit that he does not put up the family man facade while catting around with young things left, right and centre. Unlike SO MANY of them. (Some names that will surprise).
That’s true. At least he doesn’t put up a fake wholesome facade.
Very low bar. You would think he would at least want someone old enough to legally drink with him. Oh well, all I can see is “hip” dad visiting his college sophomore daughter in NYC. Gross.
I am stuck on his jeans. I’m 5’10 woman and I have 1 pair of distressed girlfriend jeans and so does Leo. Wow, I have something in common w him even though I’m older than 25 and female. Never thought I’d see this day. It’s not hot here in nyc no excuses to why they are pulled up.
The jeans are bothering me, too.
Looks more like a daughter than a GF. Trying to look young by association only make you look older, Leo.
But seriously I would easily believe this is a dad and his daughter home now that schools out who he dragged to home depot because they had minor flooding at home. Hence the pants. And she has the same bored glazed over look i had when my dad would bring me.
I am not saying this to be mean and while she is pretty (who isn’t at that age), his girlfriends have gone from A list supermodel to some random starlet. That is not a judgement on her, but more on him and what he has become. He used to be such a catch and now it seems that only the young ones find him attractive/interesting.
Good point. I never thought of that before. He used to be with Giselle who still has her star quality and has rolled that into other business ventures. I doubt this will be the case here.
Talk? Old man Leo gets it up once and rolls over and goes to sleep.
Wow. She looks like a teenager.
She was last year.
Lol!
Last time there was a post about them, it was noted that her mother is only 40, so he is older than her mother as well!
Lol lol lol
I don’t get the rolled up jeans, they’re walking down a city street not the beach. And I just want to go on record as saying that I haaaaaate camo as fashion! If you’re not on active duty in the military or hunting in the woods there is no need for this. Sorry not sorry. As far as the age difference it’s just par for the course in Leo’s world, but it would be nice to at least once see him date someone his own age. Maybe he’s intimidated by “older” women so he goes for the easy “prey.” Oh well…it’s his life and he doesn’t seem to be hurting anyone.
I hate camo, too, and it was always interesting/weird to me that so many baby/toddler clothes came in camo. Even pink for girls.
But I do like the style of her cargo pants. It’s funny because she looks like she’s wearing a men’s pair (higher waist, not skinny) and he looks like he’s wearing women’s jeans. Maybe they traded, lol!
I was just going to say I think he got those jeans out of her closet. I’m with you!
I hate camo too. I don’t think he’s intimidated by older women. I think he just doesnt want to be in a relationship, it’s too much work for him. He likes younger women. he just throws money at them and they do sexual favors. The rest of the time he does whatever he wants. No compromising, no pressure to get married, no expectation of monogamy.
I’m with you Snowflake. Young and stupid is safe and sexually available 24/7. She looks good on an arm and still has a life to live post wolf usury. He’s obviously ridiculously insecure. He’d rather behave like a pervert than get to really know anyone, have meaningful conversations and share life’s ups and downs. He’ll be 90 years old with a 20-year-old nurse wiping his ass.
The new Jack Nicholson.
This. Fully rank. Even Jack sustained connections to women his own age, like the amazing Angelica. Leo obviously has something deficient going on….
I thought he and Winslet were friends?
He’s friends with women his own age, he just doesn’t date them.
Jack Nicholson abused Angelica Houston badly.
Reading what she put up with all the while with him is horrific.
That relationship shouldn’t be a barometer for anything.
Read her two series autobiography and she speaks of their relationship frankly, but with huge love and affection, so I’m going on her say-so! She doesn’t describe it as horrifically abusive.
Uh. Please re-read what you wrote.
Smdh
Some jeans are worth criticizing. These are some of those jeans.
She’s really young and lovely
I remember having that kind of dewy skin at that age lol
He’s gross
That is all
I’m Leo’s age and my oldest turns 20 next week. The differences between our understanding and use of technology, and our vastly different sleep requirements and energy levels makes me think that there is no way either of them can be having as much fun as they they think they are. At 40 I’m way less sure that things are black and white, I’m more forgiving, more willing to look at both sides of things, less worried about being in control. I can’t imagine how exhausting a relationship with a 20 year old would be. What do they talk about? Probably about how great Leo is. But Leo has always looked young for his age so physically they don’t look that mismatched, there’s that. Plus imo men don’t get really interesting and sexy until late 30′s. So I think she is getting the better end of the deal.
Those are hideous jeans, and from the waist down, Leo looks like the woman. It doesn’t look like they’re in a flooded area,so why does he have his jeans rolled up?
Why is he only dating girls in their 20s? It’s like a pattern for him already. Also remember in his youth he was so hot and now almost totally lost his looks. He is a good actor though, I admit.
Meh, there’s no coercion here. These young women know what the deal is. No one is forcing them to be with this guy.
What does it matter what he does? It doesn’t bother them. I wouldn’t date someone younger than me, but I don’t care if anyone else does. Maybe he’s just as immature as her.
There’s a puritanical steak sometimes to the Leo threads. He’s not married, he can sleep with whomever he wants. I don’t get the outrage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t bother me in anyway, however, I find it a bit humorous/amusing at this point. I honestly think that Leo has arrested development and has the maturity level of these women. That is how they are able to relate to one another. I do respect Leo’s acting abilities.
Thank you like-minded ppl. I don’t get the outrage. I personally wouldn’t date someone that much older or younger than me, but they’re both adults, so it’s not my business.
I’m not sure anybody is outraged. It’s just sad for him and gold digging for her
Pretty much.
I mean Toni Garrn happily went back to him after all the crap he put her through.
Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli et al were devastated when he ended it.
They all know the deal yet go back to him. Why be upset on their behalf?
Lucila Solá, Camila´s mother, has been dating Al Pacino for years. She is 2 years younger than DiCaprio and 36 years younger than Pacino.
Really!
Interesting!
wow, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree
And she’s been trying to make her daughter happen for years. They’re both thirsty AF. Every year we get a “Camila Morrone, a star!” spread in argentinian rags. She’s a model and actress, and Pacino’s stepdaughter – her only selling points.
EDIT: Lucila is argentinian. Her daughter likes to pretend she is too.
He’s gross and his jeans look ridiculous. But then again, I hate her camo pants too. Actually, I hate camo anything. If you’re not in the military, then just don’t.
Looks like you could pants him and he’d be trapped in those jeans bc of the roll up…….just sayin
Who is anyone to assume she has nothing to talk to him about? That’s rude.
Tale as old as time…
At least he’s not doing a Miranda or Ben Affleck is all I’ve got
They have to be beards.
It’s just gross at this point.
He’s the GenX version of Jack Nicholson and it’s extremely gross. Also, what is with those jeans? He’s not 18, ffs.
i get that they are both adults but this is pretty gross. she can’t even legally drink.. yikes. maybe women his age are too mature, intelligent and wont put up with his peter pan bullshit
When I was 25, I hooked up with a guy who was 21. Needless to say, it did not work out. And I was still in my 20′s.
Now, imagine that at 35? 45?
What I am saying is, Leo, dude, this is embarrassing. I use to be live and let live re: Leo because he is not trying to cultivate any other image that what he is but, now, just stop. Or up your game so you can be close to a equal in intelligence with a woman close to your own age. Because you can only talk about the work you put into humping with bear to get the Oscar for so long.
I’m a few years older than my husband of twenty plus years, we always were able to talk about everything. He’s bright and graduated from a top notch university. My good friend always dates men much younger than she is. The latest is 38 to her 55. I think what people are forgetting us he has no formal education, he was a child star and knows his business. The people he dates are in entertainment and they may vibe on that level. If he chose someone older they might have more education, and more experiences he doesn’t share. I think he’s picking his equal in terms of interest and chosen profession. And in my opinion she’s a LOT prettier than any of his blondes. Especially Bundchen, who is no great beauty.
He’s a very talented man, but he must have the emotional maturity of a 15 year old to still be dating these young women. He can date whoever he wants and I know he’s not hurting anyone, but this just feels icky. He has slept with more models than I could count.
I remember an interview with Edward Norton – who is apparently a friend of Leo’s – where Ed told a story of the two of them and some friends going scuba diving or something. He said Leo had almost no interest in the beach whatsoever but was constantly checking his phone to see what club was hot (back in New York) and what super model just turned 18 lol… It was a joke but still, it rang pretty true. Dude is obsessed with chasing p*ssy. I doubt this one will stick…
At least he isn’t out there ruining the life of someone his age or, hell, 10 years younger, b/c he’s trying to be an adult and ends up humiliating her with someone 20. And I will be the first to admit that when I was 20, if some 40 something hot man wanted to hang, I would have done it in a heartbeat. Not saying that I actually did, b/c of course I didn’t! Just saying, I might have theoretically been into it. Ahem.
I gag when I see him mostly because I have this feeling his man parts are covered in herpes sores.
Whenever I look at him I think he must be completely asexual. I don’t get a sex vibe from him at all. Twenty-year-olds are perfect. They can cuddle and watch TV and giggle.
If Steely Dan’s “Hey Nineteen” should be the CONSTANT musical theme of one’s romantic life…it’s time to stop and reevaluate what’s REALLY going on…
I just don’t get it. LOOK AT HIS ANKLES!!! Omg they are so thin and weak looking. Not sexy at all.
I’m 37 and I have zero desire to date someone in their 20′s. Doesn’t Leo feel old around her? He had a period around 2006 when he was quite attractive, but he let himself go a long time ago. I wonder what some of these girls see in him. Just money?
She’s a baby compared to him and that’s just gross. He’s gross.
