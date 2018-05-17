Donald Trump on undocumented immigrants: ‘These aren’t people, these are animals’

I’ve been happily hibernating this week from politics. I honestly don’t know how people can STAY disgusted and depressed 24-7. I need to self-care at times, and in the lead up to the royal wedding, there’s more than enough royal drama to keep everyone occupied. But we can’t even go a week without some catastrophe or Bigly-made disaster. What I’m covering here is by no means comprehensive, but merely some of the dumb sh-t that has happened in the past day or so. For one, Donald Trump continues to be a racist and he continues to be a f–king a–hole.
President Trump during California #SanctuaryCities Roundtable: "These aren't people. These are animals."
Full video here: https://t.co/alyS47LI5V pic.twitter.com/ifXicTHHP0
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 16, 2018
Again, Trump only calls brown and black people “animals.” He also thinks black and brown people live in “sh-thole countries.” This isn’t just “oh, he misspoke.” This is what he believes. He believes black and brown people are subhuman. He believes they’re animals. He believes he’s better because of his white skin. He’s a white supremacist.
Meanwhile, it seems like Michael Cohen was on everyone’s radar for a long time. And by “everyone,” I mean bankers and completely random bank employees, who continuously filed SARs (suspicious activity reports) on Cohen’s shady financial transactions. Bank employees were literally watching Cohen’s shady bank transfers and lining up the transfers with what they read in the NYT and Wall Street Journal, and the bank employees were doing their own investigative leg work. The scariest thing? The government is supposed to keep a record of all the SARs – there’s a database for all of those reports. And now all of the SARs on Cohen are “missing” off the database. You can read more about it here at the New Yorker:
The whistleblower who leaked Michael Cohen’s financial records is stepping forward to say why: records of bigger, potentially more sensitive, swaths of suspicious transactions appeared to be missing from a government database. My @newyorker investigation: https://t.co/5nR2CHNOUc
— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 16, 2018
And finally, the Senate released some of their findings in their investigation into Trump-Russia, including transcripts of conversations around the Trump Tower meeting, which included Russian intelligence, Don Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. The basic gist is what we already knew: Don and Jared were actively seeking Russian “help” in getting intel on Hillary Clinton. They were actively seeking to collude. All of which led to Rudy Giuliani making another appearance on Fox News where he said, among other things, “They never used it, is the main thing. They rejected it.” HUH.
GIULIANI on the Russia investigation:
“If there was collusion with the Russians, they [the Trump campaign] would’ve used it.”pic.twitter.com/pIBMnmw09C
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
What’s the Russian word for Untermensch?
lol
😂😂
This is sooo crazy to me. Russian and eastern european neo nazis. Dont they get that they were one of the main targets of the nazis? Where were the extermination camps? Its literally in their own backyard and they dont get it.
They think they’ll be exempt. As I read somewhere this morning, even if you’re not one of the targets and don’t get the worst of it, the authoritarianism comes for you, too.
Trump and his ilk are lowest of the low. Just vile and unfit to even be considered part of the human race. The scary part is that it has truly infected all of American politics and if people don’t wake up and start voting to shut this shit down it will only spread and get worse.
Has anyone seen the article about the guy running for governor in Georgia driving around in his “deportation van”?
https://www.theroot.com/georgia-gubernatorial-candidate-is-riding-around-in-a-1826089752
You can’t make this stuff up….
So thankful for the royal wedding to serve as a palate cleanser this weekend.
Yeah, there are some seriously angry white guys out there and Trump seems to have empowered them to share their vile views. Just this week a local FB chatter group, which mostly has posts about where to find good Thai food or a lawn service, got into a discussion about how someone hung their flag upside down and this guy, a local life insurance agent, just unleashed an angry, racist, threatening tirade. It was really disturbing to know these people live among us, often disguised as upstanding neighbors.
have you seen the video from a resturant in new york where this guy is yelling at people for speaking spanish? Its so messed up
“It was really disturbing to know these people live among us, often disguised as upstanding neighbors.”
that, I think, is one of the scariest things. re: the story Kitty is talking about…
dude is a Jewish lawyer in NYC…you’d think he was pretty “woke” and not a bigot, but JAYSUS is he ever. Shaun King posted a video from a friend of his who ran into the same guy (actually, the guy ran into King’s friend) on the street in NYC. the guy deliberately made a beeline for him on the sidewalk, chest-bumped him with his briefcase and then asked him what country he was from, told him he was an “ugly f-ing foreigner” and said he was calling the police because King’s friend “assaulted” him. the funniest part is that the guy who was assaulted out of the blue is a white dude from Massachusetts.
that guy has ISSUES. but his FB page and his webpage were BURNED with comments and negative reviews. in fact, people were reviewing his law firm as a Mexican restaurant.
I did see that and I loved how Twitter came for him in spades. I was hoping something similar would happen on the FB exchange I described but someone just mildly told the guy to chill out and then later took down the post. I would really like his livelihood to be hurt.
Did you see that speech Rex Tillerson gave yesterday at a commencement address. It’s on Daily Mail or pull it up. It was a stinging rebuke of the lying Dotard and his lying and what he’s putting the country through and the consequence of his lying. I strongly recommend everyone to watch it or someone please post it here, thank you.
@Kitty, I saw that video and it was enraging. Those people weren’t even talking to him. The manager deserves a medal for the way he kept his cool. That screaming racist is the type of person who I’d peg as a terror threat.
@Esmom, I’d keep a copy of that insurance guy’s racist tirade and go post it in his business page.
….and I’ll be thankful when the royal wedding is over, so I don’t ever have to hear about it again lol.
That asshole lawyer from NY has a history of crazy bigotry–Shaun King is covering it. I’m just happy that someone was smart and savvy enough to record his tantrum so that the world can shame him accordingly.
Kitten, same. I cannot bring myself to care.
dude was identified SO QUICKLY.
apparently, several of his law school classmates identified him.
I can’t imagine how hated he was that several former classmates would sell him out.
Is he going to get disbarred for conduct? I do believe attys have to follow that.
I was trying to muster up some interest in the wedding just to have a distraction, lol. I have an entire Vanity Fair devoted to it but each time I try to pick it up and read something, I lose interest within five seconds.
holly hobby, he could. there are a few lawyers who are filing complaints against him, alleging that his bigotry would prevent him from representing all people equally (or something like that).
I guess he’d have to go through a disciplinary review by the State Bar?
I don’t know why he’s so angry about them. These illegal migrants are heading up to Canada and the Canadian taxpayer has no choice but to support them financially…..our taxes are already sky high and will probably go even higher because of all these people we have to take care of. What happens when the middle class dwindles due to automation and downsizing. 41% of jobs will be lost in 20 years. Whose going to pay for all these people then with their hand out wanting to be cared for and supported financially by us. Jobs? That’s a joke in itself.
Oh come on…how do you even know the people he accosted are illegal immigrants. Just because someone speaks another language doesn’t give anyone the right to treat someone else like that. I hope you never have to leave your country and be an immigrant without a nation, or a refugee. Do you know that climate change is going to bring on way immigrants to places like Canada. I live in Newfoundland and know many Syrian refugees who are here working several jobs to support their families and they are so grateful. the jobs they are talking are ones no one else here will work. Most of the people here on welfare are white and from here, they sit around drinking and committing crimes….complaining about how bad they got it. You want lower taxes, move somewhere else
@Sabrina. Illegal immigrants CANNOT GET WELFARE. You are NOT supporting them. This is a common lie spread by people who are scared sh-tless that somebody else is getting more than they are. You are not supporting illegal immigrants. You are supporting Oil Companies, Corporations , the Military Industrial complex and the rich. Don’t blame the poor when it is the wealthy greedy you are supporting.
Sabrine, many jobs these immigrants take withhold taxes so actually the opposite is happening. They are paying into a system and, as Ruyana said, getting none of the benefits in return.
Sabrine, the ignorance in your comment is astounding. You sound like a Trump supporter. As others have said immigrants CANT get welfare or any benefits. In fact they pay into a system that will never benefit them in any way, but will benefit you. So they’re actually paying for you for free.
I. Cannot. Understand. How. He. Is. Allowed. To. Stay. President. WTF is wrong with our government? How can people just sit on their hands? Rex Tillerson is right: democracy is in danger.
Because the gop is trying to line their pockets before they get ousted. They don’t care about the country. Haven’t for years
+1 No one should ever vote Republican ever, ever again.
yup, party over country. it’s been that way for a long time. all they did for years when they weren’t the party in power was obstruct. they didn’t care if the Dems came up with a great plan to save the economy, boost employment, fix the environment, etc.
If a Dem came up with it, they opposed it. not out of any disagreement with the actual policy, but only because it was a Dem idea.
Lining their pockets and getting Republican judges appointed. As for Bigly’s hate filled comments about migrants, I see only one animal there, a rabid, slobbering, filthy ass who was put into our WH by Russians.
On the news this morning, they were talking about Trump finally admitting, himself, not through his mouthpieces, that he paid Cohen back with his own funds. Giuliani said Mueller’s team told him they couldn’t indict a president, so it’s okay to say whatever the f*** he wants because he knows this Congress won’t impeach him.
He was also tweeting this morning about how long the “most massive witch hunt in American history” has been going on, without any indictments. George Stephanapoulous (sp) jumped in to point out that there have been several indictments, plus the fact several organizations have concluded Russians meddled in the election. He spit it out really fast like he knew he wasn’t supposed to say it, but had to get it out. Keep fighting the good fight, George.
I’m wearing my fight tyranny shirt in honor of the one year anniversary of the Mueller investigation. I’m also hoping my friendly, neighborhood Trump protestor is in the town square today. He’s set up with his signs 4-5 days each week in a town full of Trump loving bigots. He deserves a gd medal.
And everyone knows not to trust a thing Rudy says. I doubt Mueller gives out promises unless someone is copping a plea.
I believe the correct spelling is Snuffleupagus*, but I could be wrong about that.
*per Rachel on Friends.
My kid asked me that yesterday and I had no answer. It’s nuts. And when Rex Tillerson is held up as an icon of truth telling—well, the earth called, and she’s feeling hot-tempered…
Emperor Zero…
Everyone is wondering, after the release of the transcripts from Jr’s Congressional testimony, if your phone number is blocked.
In addition, can you provide the TWO missing SARs that somehow went “missing?” The originating bank(s) and FINcen plus 10,000+ law enforcement officials would really like to take a peek.
Thanks EZ!
Crossfire Hurricane indeed!
Didn’t Stormy Daniels say he called her from a blocked number?
Uh oh!
I would like the banks that filed those missing reports to step up and forward a copy to the press. I’m sure banks keep copies of those reports.
Nothing stays buried long. Look at how Mueller got those emails from the transition team? Fate and karma are at work. They will be coming for these crooks soon.
I think we all know what kind of people use this kind of language.
On a happier note, Marvel is going to make a movie about Ms. Marvel, a Muslim super hero. I can already hear the Trump trolls cry.
I’m not a big super hero fan, but I loved Wonder Woman and I will love Ms. Marvel too.
As an animal lover and animal rights activist, I don’t accept that animals should be used by this jerk as an offense. He’s destroying animals and nature and they still have more dignity while being killed than he’ll ever have.
I’ve run out of ways to describe what a horrible POS he is, and how much I hate and despise him.
Me, too, minx. Me too.
So the despicable, racist Asshole-in-Chief continues to be a despicable, racist asshole. Got it.
He makes my blood boil! When will enough be enough?
45 refers to POC as animals, the base cheers under their white sheets, nothing comes of it-lather, rinse, repeat.
I’d be more excited about Ronan Farrow’s piece if I thought it was really going to create some action. It won’t.
This is our life for the foreseeable future.
Happy one-year anniversary Mr Mueller!
I have a question. Does anyone know how often previous administrations had “Daily” press briefings? This week they have only done it once and it wasn’t even Sarah HS. I’m guessing she didn’t want to deal with the questions about the leak this weekend that she berated staff for the McCain “joke” from last week.
If you look at his schedule every day he doesn’t even have daily intelligence briefings. You would think with the different situations going on in the world he would have one every day. Today’s schedule shows that he has nothing other than in-town pool call time (whatever that is) until lunch with the Sec’y of Defense at 12:15.
No, Bigly, undocumented people are not animals, they are people who have entered or stayed in the US without the proper documents to support their entry or continued stay. That is by definition all that you can call them.
Question : how many “animals” do you think Trump Corp. or Ivanka Corp. employ directly or indirectly (in foreign or American sweat shops)?
I was so freaked out when I pulled 15k from an account in cash for a down payment for my house. I thought for sure the FBI would come knocking. Apparently not so much.
The SAR story is extremely concerning. You may have been worried that a CTR might be filed for a cash entry.
Both reports are supposed to be pieces of information for LE to use related to possible criminal activity. There can be massive fines if a FI does not file them, etc. It’s drilled into employees that these documents are important and what strict rules exist around them. That one or more could be vaporized from the system is incredible.
The whistleblower did the right thing, and I hope he or she does not get in trouble for revealing what they noticed.
I hope they don’t get in trouble, but there may be an alternative explanation (from Benjamin Wittes’ twitter thread:
Assume for a moment that some records of Cohen’s transactions are, in fact, missing. That does not mean that the transactions themselves have disappeared, only that the Treasury Department’s record of the back’s reports of the transactions are gone from this database. /2/
@benjaminwittes
12h12 hours ago
More
So when Bob Mueller or the SDNY subpoenas the bank—as they surely have done already—for the records of all of Cohen’s transactions, those transaction records will still be there—and will be turned over. Moreover, the bank surely still has records of the SARs themselves. /3/
So I doubt very much that there will be material data loss to Mueller or the SDNY in any pending investigation even if there has been, in fact, some data loss within FINCEN. /4/
More
Moreover, were such a data loss to be discovered—as I’m pretty sure it would be if such records were under scrutiny—and the destruction were intentional and malicious, that would likely be traceable. That’s the sort of the thing prosecutors will find very interesting. /5/
More
Finally, internal destruction of investigative records at a law enforcement agency like FINCEN to protect an investigative subject is rare. It’ll take more than an anonymous source explaining why he leaked material to make me believe that’s what happened here. /6/
More
Not saying it didn’t happen. Just saying something about this isn’t ringing right to me. /7/
I don’t think one time withdrawals like that trigger anything other than a little peek – I can’t remember, but I think you say why you’rw withdrawing it, no?
Trump is garbage.
Okay Kanye try to explain this latest outburst from your buddy in the White House?
Recently 45 has been on another rampage to find the source of all these leaks. I wonder if Pence and his supporters in the WH are behind the leaks? Make 45 look incompetent and reckless( easy) then he steps down or doesn’t run again in 2020. Pence can step in as the more stable and competent person to be president. So far the Russian investigation has not not mentioned him and he would certainly be in a good position if 45 left.
.
This is sad and disgusting. I’m so ashamed of our presidency and administration.
Look in the mirror baby fists. There’s your animal.
Any animal is superior to Trump anyway….
I bet his current wife is one of those animals. Her immigration story is shady. It is some deranged mental feat that she can still stand up for him when he constantly insults and humiliates her.
Where is Mueller? This can’t wait a day longer
Mueller is working, I don’t want him to do this half assed: when you aim for the king you best not miss.
The raid on Cohen yielded exactly what they expected to find plus much, much more. All of which needs to be reviewed and any new leads sorted and followed.
But her emails
Butter emails
Buttery males
Happy one-year anniversary Dotard!
–Robert Mueller III
Lolsob.
Plus, all of these issues can combine to cause “benign kidney conditions.” Where is she???
ICE is the new gestapo, so I guess that makes Trump……
I mean, that’s why they voted him in. Don’t kid yourselves otherwise. Anybody who tries to claim ignorance and support for “economic policies” or “limited government” can take their ass out my door.
Did you read that wretched Washington Post article about all the Trump supporters whose support for him is softening? I tried, but it was like 10,000 words and it was basically another article the same as all the other Trump supporter softballs have been. Stupid people whose Fox-softened brains made the gymnastic calculations to vote for a racist. If they had cared a whit about economic policies, they would have looked at the info on Tru,p’s post it note website versus Hillary’s encyclopedia website and they would have gone blue.
They didn’t. They went white hood.
I read the article. It was an incredibly long read! However, the part that stuck out for me was the guy who didn’t understand why he lost his gay friend over being a Trump supporter. He didn’t see himself as homophobic, so there shouldn’t have been an issue. He didn’t get it and never will.
I’m listening to a podcast called “Embedded” and they are (surprise!) covering Trump this season. They have a two part series about coal. The reporter basically embeds herself in VA coal country for a few weeks and interviews various people working in coal mines or trying to get a job in coal.
It’s so incredibly frustrating to listen to these folks get used for cheap labor by the large coal companies. One guy who was contracted to run a mine ended up having to spend $25K of their money to pump out the mine after it was flooded by strong rain. After losing a day’s worth of production, he’s still trying to get the coal company to pony up a month’s worth of backed pay. Finally the coal company calls the guy and tells him that they can give him half of the money that is owed to him. Then a couple day later a woman shows up and tells him that she has his money, but it’s only a THIRD of what he is owed. The point being that the coal industry is still struggling and when the industry struggles, the Big Coal fat cats scale back/skimp on the pay for their workers while maintaining their bloated executive salaries.
So yeah, these are the magnificent coal jobs that people are obsessing over. Shitty, dangerous jobs where workers get treated like sh*t while the Big Wigs rake in the profits.
There are equal amounts of articles about how Trump’s base numbers will never change, will always rationalize his behavior, and that we should stop focusing on that and instead get better people in office, flip the House and Senate and hopefully the next Presidency. I tend to believe this version more. Not that we can necessarily flip everything, but that his base numbers are solid and not changing. The people that I know who support Trump still support Trump. They get their news from Fox and other Trump-supporting news sources so what they “know” is skewed, ie, they know nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand him! I’ve known many illegals. They work and do not commit crimes. Because if they got arrested, they’d be deported! So this theme that all are criminals is bullshit. I tried to think trump supporters are not racist but their actions say they are
statistically, native-born US residents commit more (and more serious) crimes than ANY immigrant, legal or undocumented.
Please do not call them “illegals” ffs. No human being is illegal.
So the argument in defense of Trump being used is that he was referring to MS-13 Gang members.
The problem is that even if he was just meaning to label those people animals, it doesn’t matter. His supporters can’t tell the difference, and don’t see the difference.
Yesterday, I was having breakfast at Denny’s and three Brown skinned Indian gentleman were speaking Punjabi. I could hear the people of the table behind me calling them terrorists.
Trump and his supporters are a disgrace.
I knew the defense you mentioned would come up when I heard what he said. Even labeling people who have committed and been convicted of heinous crimes as animals is wrong for scores of reasons. His words are chilling because dehumanization is necessary for horrible crimes against humanity.
You are right that none of this matters to him or his supporters.
America is becoming increasingly textbook fascist and it’s like all we can do is sit by and cry and wait and hope for the end of this nightmare
Greetings from Germany! *waves* We’ve been where you are. It won’t be pretty if things don’t change in November. It isn’t pretty now either … just saying it can be worse. But who am I telling this, this isn’t Fox News after all. Guess his voters are looking forward to it.
Dear Agent Orange: You’re not a statesman, you’re a buffoon.
I’m speechless. 🙊
On Morning Joe this morning Michael Avanetti says two more women signed NDA’s with the Dotard. I’m sure we will be hearing more about these women’s. I was just thinking, maybe that’s why the Dotard’s #3 wife is hiding. I don’t believe for one minute they are telling us the truth about why she’s in the hospital. Vote democrats in November and Make America Sane Again. MASA. ALL the lying is making us an insane country.
Did anyone here voted for the Dotard? If so, are you convinced yet he played you for a fool? Or, are you still drinking the Kool aid.
I’m an historian and this is terrifying — this is how genocide starts. Once you’ve dehumanized a population, it is easier to convince people that they are a problem that needs to be eliminated. I’m in shock and horrified
Sorry, I missed your post, Alarmjaguar. Yes, posted similar below.
And I know people who don’t understand why studying History is important. 😔
Step 1: Dehumanize the enemy.
+1 I’ve read that government-coordinated dehumanization efforts preceded every genocide in modern history.
And my comment misthreaded…I think someone’s comment got deleted?
Has anyone else read the Washington Post article about what Department of Health and Human Services is doing in regard to immigrant children? I’m not threadjacking; this is in the same vein as treating immigrants as animals. ICE is moving forward with their plans to separate children and parents at the border. Now, children are going to get sent to military bases to be housed rather than foster care. This pretty much epitomizes this belief that immigrants are lesser beings. We’re no longer going to consider best interest in dealing with both unaccompanied minors and undocumented children, we’re simply going to throw them onto a base and go on our merry way, further traumatizing them.
I don’t think we should compare things to Hitler because almost nothing is like Nazis, but this is legitimately like what the Nazis did, and it makes me feel physically nauseated to even think about it.
I can’t believe this madman got elected. Every time another celebrity says they plan to run, all I can think is, “well, they’d be better than Trump.” That’s my new bar, apparently.
This is all I want. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DP0N_kyW4Ac6_Zg.jpg
The woman who reported that reported wrong and has already admitted that. He said MS13 are animals (which regardless of where you stand on the aisle, they are). I voted #forher but have lost a loved one to MS13. Don’t have to like or agree with Trump, lord knows I don’t, but please, make sure your stories are legit betore posting straight up lies. Takes two seconds to look into a click baity headline like this.
Except ICE isn’t just going after M13, are they? They’re going after normal working families. They’re terrorizing immigrants left and right. His supporters are calling ICE in New York on two women in a restaurant for the crime of…speaking Spanish? Try looking up some of the stories about how immigrants detained by ICE are treated. That should make it clear exactly which immigrants ICE considers animals (hint: all of them, particularly if they’re brown).
Miss me with this milquetoast bullshit. This man has shown time and time again he considers non-whites subhuman. We’re not the ones being misled. The sound of a dog whistle is clear enough to anybody who knows the coded language.
I tried to find where the woman retracted her statement and couldn’t. What I did find was this from NPR (trying to put his remark in context):
“There could be an MS-13 member I know about — if they don’t reach a certain threshold, I cannot tell ICE about it,” Mims said.
Trump’s response: “We have people coming into the country — or trying to come in, we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country, you wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” the president said.
While the original quote said “could be an MS-13 member”, Trump never references the MS-13 gang in his statement. He uses the general “people” and that does not translate to MS-13 even with the statement before it. So to me is a stretch that Trump is talking solely about MS-13 gang members.
I’ve been here since I was 9 months old. I’m an Immigrant I pay taxes don’t break the law work full time am I an animal ?
LOL spoken like a true Trump supporter. I can’t imagine how much work it is to come up with excuses for his daily bigotry–it’s basically a full-time job. I mean, the mental gymnastics alone..
You must be exhausted.
Maybe take a nap?
Why is it we are always asked to interpret what he says. Why can’t he speak clearly so everyone knows what he’s talking about. Oh, wait, the next thing we will hear is, he was joking about those who are from $#&$ hole countries. I’m praying for this looooong nightmare to be over. I’m longing for our boring country to come back.🤗
Well, if he meant the MS-13 then he should have mentioned them because not all people would think in those terms. Foot in mouth disease is prevalent with Trump and many of the people that work for him.
Eleven. Since 2016, eleven people have been killed in the US by MS-13.
After Sandy Hook, more than 400 people have been shot in over 200 school shootings. But you know, let’s focus on what’s important, right?
And yet his base will eat this up. Vile. (this was meant to respond to Kitten)
