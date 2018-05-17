Donald Trump on undocumented immigrants: ‘These aren’t people, these are animals’

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve been happily hibernating this week from politics. I honestly don’t know how people can STAY disgusted and depressed 24-7. I need to self-care at times, and in the lead up to the royal wedding, there’s more than enough royal drama to keep everyone occupied. But we can’t even go a week without some catastrophe or Bigly-made disaster. What I’m covering here is by no means comprehensive, but merely some of the dumb sh-t that has happened in the past day or so. For one, Donald Trump continues to be a racist and he continues to be a f–king a–hole.

Again, Trump only calls brown and black people “animals.” He also thinks black and brown people live in “sh-thole countries.” This isn’t just “oh, he misspoke.” This is what he believes. He believes black and brown people are subhuman. He believes they’re animals. He believes he’s better because of his white skin. He’s a white supremacist.

Meanwhile, it seems like Michael Cohen was on everyone’s radar for a long time. And by “everyone,” I mean bankers and completely random bank employees, who continuously filed SARs (suspicious activity reports) on Cohen’s shady financial transactions. Bank employees were literally watching Cohen’s shady bank transfers and lining up the transfers with what they read in the NYT and Wall Street Journal, and the bank employees were doing their own investigative leg work. The scariest thing? The government is supposed to keep a record of all the SARs – there’s a database for all of those reports. And now all of the SARs on Cohen are “missing” off the database. You can read more about it here at the New Yorker:

The whistleblower who leaked Michael Cohen’s financial records is stepping forward to say why: records of bigger, potentially more sensitive, swaths of suspicious transactions appeared to be missing from a government database. My @newyorker investigation: https://t.co/5nR2CHNOUc — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 16, 2018

And finally, the Senate released some of their findings in their investigation into Trump-Russia, including transcripts of conversations around the Trump Tower meeting, which included Russian intelligence, Don Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. The basic gist is what we already knew: Don and Jared were actively seeking Russian “help” in getting intel on Hillary Clinton. They were actively seeking to collude. All of which led to Rudy Giuliani making another appearance on Fox News where he said, among other things, “They never used it, is the main thing. They rejected it.” HUH.

GIULIANI on the Russia investigation: “If there was collusion with the Russians, they [the Trump campaign] would’ve used it.”pic.twitter.com/pIBMnmw09C — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 17, 2018

