Prince Harry and Meghan looked happy and in love during the Royal Wedding



The Royal Wedding gave me all the feels today. I didn’t expect to be as touched as I was, but I was crying and had goosebumps at points. It was inspiring, it was uplifting and that had everything to do with the love and electricity you could sense between Meghan and Harry. They kept looking at each other adoringly and they laughed at points. That made the Royal Wedding so much richer than it would have been, even with all the other elements in place. Here are some of my favorite moments.

When Harry lifted Meghan’s veil. Look at how they are looking at each other. Harry said to Meghan “You look amazing” and “I’m so lucky.”

When they were asked if they had any objections to the wedding they looked at each other and laughed!

After they both said “I will” they cracked up too!

Check out how they laughed up when Rev. Curry said “We got to get you all married”

I can’t even watch Meghan say her vows again without getting teary:

They exchanged rings:

Here’s the full wedding-vow video:

Then they had their first kiss outside the chapel. They’re in Windsor, not London, and aren’t going to kiss later today on the balcony of Buckingham Palace like Will and Kate and Diana and Charles.