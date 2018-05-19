Prince Harry and Meghan looked happy and in love during the Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding gave me all the feels today. I didn’t expect to be as touched as I was, but I was crying and had goosebumps at points. It was inspiring, it was uplifting and that had everything to do with the love and electricity you could sense between Meghan and Harry. They kept looking at each other adoringly and they laughed at points. That made the Royal Wedding so much richer than it would have been, even with all the other elements in place. Here are some of my favorite moments.
When Harry lifted Meghan’s veil. Look at how they are looking at each other. Harry said to Meghan “You look amazing” and “I’m so lucky.”
This moment! #harryandmeghan #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/4QBGbZy1tm
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
When they were asked if they had any objections to the wedding they looked at each other and laughed!
After they both said “I will” they cracked up too!
This wedding is so much fun! #harryandmeghan #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/bP87tV7f7S
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
Check out how they laughed up when Rev. Curry said “We got to get you all married”
“We got to get you all married” #HarryAndMegan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ngyJBwulJe
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
I can’t even watch Meghan say her vows again without getting teary:
I love them so much! #HarryAndMeghan #royalwedding #vows pic.twitter.com/e0ajILlLLk
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
They exchanged rings:
What a beautiful touching wedding! #Royalwedding #harryandmeghan pic.twitter.com/gMdupDmEYk
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
Here’s the full wedding-vow video:
Then they had their first kiss outside the chapel. They’re in Windsor, not London, and aren’t going to kiss later today on the balcony of Buckingham Palace like Will and Kate and Diana and Charles.
How perfect was the #royalwedding #harryandmeghan #kiss pic.twitter.com/XhpQMeMQHH
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
photos credit: Pacific Coast News
So happy for them! I just want to bask in the romance and splendor of the day because at midnight bump watch starts. Le sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, man, you’re right about the bump watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, @Enough Already I already started, LOL. Nope, not waiting for midnight. It was a beautiful wedding, I’m glad it happened in my lifetime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have zillion questions…
Where is Chuck looking at?
Why do they say Meghan when hee name is Rachel? Did she change it?
Her mum looked so poised. His dad and Camilla looked bored… Am i wrong?
Kate looked beautiful. And i almost teared up seeing Chelsy. Young love, must be really hard.
Why didn’t Meghan wear Stella for the wedding? That givenchy is… Nope. It’s not even fitted.
Did Harry really say you look amazing? Cos that’s like wow swoon moment, but I’m not sure…
Overall, I did not watch it, but i saw many clips and photos. I loved the bride and the groom, they looked wonderful despite her dress. I didn’t care for Clooney or Beckhams, but Kate’s family looked regal, just like Kitty Spencer. Doria was… I almost started crying. So i basically wanted to cry for Doria and Chelsey. For different reasons, but still.. okay, sorry for the long rant. Hope we get more photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rachel was said in one point during the vows.
Chelsey looked like she spent 10 hard years partying and was paying for it. Man she looked rough. And tacky with that short skirt.
Meghan’s wedding dress was gorgeous but it was clear that she’s lost some last minute weight and the dress was a bit loose.
Kate looked matronly and bored and somehow smug which I will never get.
The men in the Royal family were really engaged in the ceremony with smiles, nods, etc. in particular Charles and Prince Phillip. Even dud William looked like he was enjoying himself. The women looked bored and bitchy including the queen which was disappointing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor guy looked so nervous at the beginning- at one point he looked like he was going to faint!
He seemed to relax as things went on.
She was amazingly composed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He cried, poor thing! And yes, she seemed very together. It was so sweet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if he was crying or wiping sweat off; he looked like he was extremely warm and about to pass out, particularly at the beginning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After wiping off tears, he sort of fidgeted with his uniform. Then he was swaying and I also wondered if he was feeling dizzy. I concluded that he just has that much trouble standing still.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was his Xanax. She looked so calm and loving, like they are the only ones on the planet… Amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her vows were so sweet! Why didn’t she use his full name like Kate did? Is it because he’s not the heir?
My husband and I just used our first names but we’re not royal so there’s that. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was said that Kate got confused over all the names because they’re so many. So these 2 decided to stick to just Harry and Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s hilarious. I can totally relate though, I would stumble over all those middle names too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when Diana married Charles she stumbled over his names. It was sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Fergie switch around Andrew’s name and call him Philip first?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I NEVER cry over weddings but this one has me teary eyed. They both were beaming with love. It was truly beautiful to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing! Incredibly reflective of both the bride and the groom! Those adoring looks though…swoon! I hope they have fun and relax more tonight. I would be exhausted! It took me a week after my wedding not to be dragging!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was swooning myself. I was actually teary during most of it. When she first got up there and he said to her, “you look amazing” and when he lifted her veil….I melted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gasped loudly when he lifted her veil because she was just radiant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow again so beautiful. thank you celebitchy and kaiser for your lovely reporting. you can feel their love for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw you’re welcome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second the thanks for the lovely reporting. I enjoyed not being up watching it “alone” well alone with a cat who could not figure out why we were up at 4 am
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got a bit teary! It’s so obvious they adore each other.
And they were laughing because when they said “I will” you could hear a HUGE cheer from the crowd outside!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops. I was typing this at the same time as you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha it was a lovely moment, wasn’t it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God it was so special. I’m still rewatching my favorite parts. They laughed after they said “I will” because the crowd outside cheered after each of them said it. It was amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This wedding made me cry. Something about it was just very intimate and “real.” I loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a lot of it came down to the fact that courtiers backed off and let them do what they wanted. It was less stuffy and regimented than other royal weddings. Then there’s the fact that it wasn’t an arranged marriage. W&K’s wedding was also somewhat romantic given their long history together, but much of its soul was sucked away by all the protocol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Long history of Kate being a workshy, extreme doormat and being led on by William? Because you’re absolutely spot-on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, there was open emotion in their faces. And it was lovely to see how much Doria and Harry love Meghan especially after this past week. And also see Harry’s relations be there for him.
This felt like we got to look in on a family wedding for someone who is a royal rather than watch a stuffy royal wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also loved that Harry kept looking over to check on Doria. Sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince Harry is a gentleman! Went back to the first celebitchy article about Harry possibly dating Meghan and got emotional. Back then it was put as just a passing fancy if at all true. It’s wonderful to see a mixed-race (black) woman loved so publicly with her black mother, the greatest of all time and Oprah looking on. It was beautiful. Black Girl Magic all around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I told my husband that if Beyoncé had been there it would have been a holy trinity
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are flippin’ adorable! I’m so happy for them. Lord, I hope they make it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got a little teary eyed. It was really sweet and romantic. Harry definitely was wearing his emotions today. Meghan looked really beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s already pregnant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think so too! It’s not that she looks like she has a bump because she absolutely doesn’t, just a feeling I get from them…I don’t know!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for typing this but I think so too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, there was something in the service that gave me that feeling too! They way they looked at each other when the minister mentioned something about having kids – almost like they had a secret? May be reading too much into it….but it got my attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved this wedding. Every single bit of it. It was real, joyous and reflective of who they are as individuals and as a couple. One for the ages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve watched about 10 royal weddings over the time, but I never reacted in the way I did today. I cried the first time, when Serena was shown, this really touched me and when Meghan started her walk down the aisle and the music and this singer sang I was completely in tears. Wonderful! Absolutely wonderful! That was a terrific wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a total cynic who hates wedding and even I was grinning ear to ear watching these two. Everything is sh*t right now, so seeing them so happy and in love warmed my heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too…I’m still crying just thinking about the wedding…I wish them the best!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GREAT POST!!!! )))) Thank you!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides being in love they seem to have a real rapport with each other. Those are two different things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cried when the choir sang Stand by Me….it was so touching. Such a beautiful wedding….they’re so in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cried too, you’re not alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Modern
Multi cultural wedding
Inter racial couple clearly in love
This is the future
I loved it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful lovely wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotta give it up to the BRF for putting on such a multi cultural and inclusive wedding
They are historically so uptight and how they wronged Diana..this was redeeming and gave me hope for human kind
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a Royal Family’s fan, but I love this pairing so much! <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love their wedding so much! <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, dress was bad the wedding nice but seriously aren’t people on here over the top?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way Harry would look at her was just so touching. So in love. He just adores her. She looked a little nervous early on but then seemed to relax and I thought she was beaming. They are a perfect couple honestly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He CRIED. It was so sweet of him. There is no shortage of love there that’s for sure. It seemed to me that this day was more for Harry than for Meghan (don’t know how to express it). Like everybody was there to make him happy. Anyway congrats to them and I really hope that this is forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so happy for them. What an amazing day. *insert endless heart emojis*
Report this comment as spam or abuse