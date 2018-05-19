Prince Harry and Meghan looked happy and in love during the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
The Royal Wedding gave me all the feels today. I didn’t expect to be as touched as I was, but I was crying and had goosebumps at points. It was inspiring, it was uplifting and that had everything to do with the love and electricity you could sense between Meghan and Harry. They kept looking at each other adoringly and they laughed at points. That made the Royal Wedding so much richer than it would have been, even with all the other elements in place. Here are some of my favorite moments.

When Harry lifted Meghan’s veil. Look at how they are looking at each other. Harry said to Meghan “You look amazing” and “I’m so lucky.”

When they were asked if they had any objections to the wedding they looked at each other and laughed!

After they both said “I will” they cracked up too!

Check out how they laughed up when Rev. Curry said “We got to get you all married”

I can’t even watch Meghan say her vows again without getting teary:

They exchanged rings:

Here’s the full wedding-vow video:

Then they had their first kiss outside the chapel. They’re in Windsor, not London, and aren’t going to kiss later today on the balcony of Buckingham Palace like Will and Kate and Diana and Charles.

56 Responses to “Prince Harry and Meghan looked happy and in love during the Royal Wedding”

  1. Enough Already says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:55 am

    So happy for them! I just want to bask in the romance and splendor of the day because at midnight bump watch starts. Le sigh.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:59 am

      Oh, man, you’re right about the bump watch.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      May 19, 2018 at 11:04 am

      LOL, @Enough Already I already started, LOL. Nope, not waiting for midnight. It was a beautiful wedding, I’m glad it happened in my lifetime.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      May 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      I have zillion questions…
      Where is Chuck looking at?
      Why do they say Meghan when hee name is Rachel? Did she change it?
      Her mum looked so poised. His dad and Camilla looked bored… Am i wrong?
      Kate looked beautiful. And i almost teared up seeing Chelsy. Young love, must be really hard.
      Why didn’t Meghan wear Stella for the wedding? That givenchy is… Nope. It’s not even fitted.
      Did Harry really say you look amazing? Cos that’s like wow swoon moment, but I’m not sure…

      Overall, I did not watch it, but i saw many clips and photos. I loved the bride and the groom, they looked wonderful despite her dress. I didn’t care for Clooney or Beckhams, but Kate’s family looked regal, just like Kitty Spencer. Doria was… I almost started crying. So i basically wanted to cry for Doria and Chelsey. For different reasons, but still.. okay, sorry for the long rant. Hope we get more photos.

      Reply
      • Bluthfan says:
        May 19, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        Rachel was said in one point during the vows.

        Chelsey looked like she spent 10 hard years partying and was paying for it. Man she looked rough. And tacky with that short skirt.

        Meghan’s wedding dress was gorgeous but it was clear that she’s lost some last minute weight and the dress was a bit loose.

        Kate looked matronly and bored and somehow smug which I will never get.

        The men in the Royal family were really engaged in the ceremony with smiles, nods, etc. in particular Charles and Prince Phillip. Even dud William looked like he was enjoying himself. The women looked bored and bitchy including the queen which was disappointing.

  2. Maum says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Poor guy looked so nervous at the beginning- at one point he looked like he was going to faint!
    He seemed to relax as things went on.
    She was amazingly composed.

    Reply
  3. Enn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Her vows were so sweet! Why didn’t she use his full name like Kate did? Is it because he’s not the heir?

    My husband and I just used our first names but we’re not royal so there’s that. 😂

    Reply
  4. ChillyWilly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I NEVER cry over weddings but this one has me teary eyed. They both were beaming with love. It was truly beautiful to see.

    Reply
  5. She D says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Amazing! Incredibly reflective of both the bride and the groom! Those adoring looks though…swoon! I hope they have fun and relax more tonight. I would be exhausted! It took me a week after my wedding not to be dragging!

    Reply
  6. mamacita says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:08 am

    wow again so beautiful. thank you celebitchy and kaiser for your lovely reporting. you can feel their love for sure.

    Reply
  7. Beluga says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I got a bit teary! It’s so obvious they adore each other.

    And they were laughing because when they said “I will” you could hear a HUGE cheer from the crowd outside!

    Reply
  8. Aud says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:13 am

    God it was so special. I’m still rewatching my favorite parts. They laughed after they said “I will” because the crowd outside cheered after each of them said it. It was amazing.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:15 am

    This wedding made me cry. Something about it was just very intimate and “real.” I loved it.

    Reply
  10. milgen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Prince Harry is a gentleman! Went back to the first celebitchy article about Harry possibly dating Meghan and got emotional. Back then it was put as just a passing fancy if at all true. It’s wonderful to see a mixed-race (black) woman loved so publicly with her black mother, the greatest of all time and Oprah looking on. It was beautiful. Black Girl Magic all around.

    Reply
  11. PlayItAgain says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:22 am

    They are flippin’ adorable! I’m so happy for them. Lord, I hope they make it.

    Reply
  12. Guest says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I got a little teary eyed. It was really sweet and romantic. Harry definitely was wearing his emotions today. Meghan looked really beautiful.

    Reply
  13. Ang says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:39 am

    She’s already pregnant

    Reply
  14. Mich says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I loved this wedding. Every single bit of it. It was real, joyous and reflective of who they are as individuals and as a couple. One for the ages.

    Reply
  15. C. Remm says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I’ve watched about 10 royal weddings over the time, but I never reacted in the way I did today. I cried the first time, when Serena was shown, this really touched me and when Meghan started her walk down the aisle and the music and this singer sang I was completely in tears. Wonderful! Absolutely wonderful! That was a terrific wedding.

    Reply
  16. Jenns says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I’m a total cynic who hates wedding and even I was grinning ear to ear watching these two. Everything is sh*t right now, so seeing them so happy and in love warmed my heart.

    Reply
  17. vicsy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    GREAT POST!!!! :) )))) Thank you!!!

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Besides being in love they seem to have a real rapport with each other. Those are two different things.

    Reply
  19. IlsaLund says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I cried when the choir sang Stand by Me….it was so touching. Such a beautiful wedding….they’re so in love.

    Reply
  20. Mela says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Modern

    Multi cultural wedding

    Inter racial couple clearly in love

    This is the future

    I loved it

    Reply
  21. City Girl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Beautiful lovely wedding.

    Reply
  22. JustWondering says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Not a Royal Family’s fan, but I love this pairing so much! <3

    Reply
  23. Abby says:
    May 19, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I love their wedding so much! <3

    Reply
  24. liriel says:
    May 19, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    I’m sorry, dress was bad the wedding nice but seriously aren’t people on here over the top?

    Reply
  25. Anare says:
    May 19, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    The way Harry would look at her was just so touching. So in love. He just adores her. She looked a little nervous early on but then seemed to relax and I thought she was beaming. They are a perfect couple honestly!

    Reply
  26. Egla says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    He CRIED. It was so sweet of him. There is no shortage of love there that’s for sure. It seemed to me that this day was more for Harry than for Meghan (don’t know how to express it). Like everybody was there to make him happy. Anyway congrats to them and I really hope that this is forever.

    Reply
  27. Bc says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I’m so happy for them. What an amazing day. *insert endless heart emojis*

    Reply

