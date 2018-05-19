My current mood is “getting drunk on all of these beautiful photos of Meghan and Harry looking blissed out.” I mean, everything about this wedding was so emotional and beautiful and tender. That’s what I kept thinking: there is so much tenderness between Meghan and Harry, so much love, and they are so gentle with each other. I love them. I love them now even more than I loved them before. They are truly a love match.
For all the people hating on Meghan’s Givenchy gown… well, I don’t know what to tell you. I like it. I’m not 100% in love with it, but it’s much better than I was expecting. Like, my expectations were “giant doily.” I didn’t think she would be allowed to go “sleek and minimalist.” And she found a way to go “traditional” but still have clean lines. As for the complaints that the gown didn’t fit properly… I don’t think it was supposed to be body-con, for one, and secondly I knew it would be an issue, considering the long car ride to the chapel. The gown wasn’t as “polished-looking” as it could be. So what? There’s a reason why Meg and Harry got married at Windsor and not Westminster Abbey. This is supposed to be more low-key for them. So her dress wasn’t fit perfectly? She still looked beautiful and you could tell that she loved it and that Harry loved it.
Meghan’s tiara and veil were fantastic too. The Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau is from the Queen’s jewelry vault, and it was last seen on the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. It suits her, and it suited the wedding gown too.
Ladies and gentlemen, their royal highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
Aw, beautiful couple! 😭
Do we know what shoes she wore?
They’re saying the shoes are also Givenchy.
They are beautiful shoes from what I could tell.
I love that tiara so much. Perfect choice. And re: the gown, I also think it’s likely that, given the incredibly stressful week she must have had, she might have lost a little bit of extra weight she wasn’t planning on and it was too late to make any more alterations. She’s already so petite that even a pound or two would have made a difference in fit.
I think this too. It was obvious from the photos yesterday that she had lost weight. I can’t imagine how stressed and humiliated she was by all the shenanigans.
I felt so bad for her. I know what it’s like to have a parent make things about them when their child needs support (in my case, for much more tragic circumstances). She looks beautiful and the veil and tiara makes up for the plainess of her dress.
I agree with you on the stress causing her to lose more weight. She looks painfully tiny to me. Hopefully when it’s all over with she can settle back on the couch to watch the rerun of it and eat a big container of Ben and Jerry’s and put some pounds back on!
+1 A couple of pounds would have done it to make the fit that bit looser. But the style she opted for was gorgeous and exactly what I’d imagined, albeit in white rather than ivory. Something simpler in a rich fabric was definitely the way to go for her.
In photos from the front, taken from afar, the dress looks great. True about the long car ride and wrinkles. No matter, the whole thing altogether was stunning. I cried a few tears. So happy for them.
I love the dress and the tiara. She looked so elegant and beautiful and happy!
Before the wedding I was hoping she’d wear the Strathmore Rose, it’s my favourite. I really wish to see it in the future; I’ve no idea when it was worn last time but it must have been quite some time ago.
I couldn’t be happier for them. She’s darling and he looked completely smitten. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess. What a beautiful day and an adorable couple.
She could have worn a burlap bag, and all I’d be able to see is the glow of love emanating off both of them… who’s even looking at the dress anyway with all that love? 😍
He’s so into her!! And she into him. But I’m only interested in him because, oh god, who wouldn’t want a literal prince fawning over them. They’re beautiful. I wish them only happiness!
ITA. Congratulations and many blessings to them both!
Shoes Givenchy I think but my one gripe that bit of hair that kept getting in the way. More hairspray Serge. Also a day with no rain😄😄😄😄
I understand the dress is a bit underwhelming, but I think a sleeker, more minimalist dress like this was probably appropriate given she’s well into in her 30s & this is her second marriage. She looks beautiful and appropriate, and she’s wearing the most important thing, a very happy smile! I also love the tiara, it’s such a good fit for her.
I can see the veil better in these pictures and it is beautiful.
The veil and the tiara were show-stoppers. I quite liked the dress – I’m a bit bummed that it wrinkled in the long car ride, but I thought it was lovely. She always said she would go simple with the gown.
I think even if this was her first wedding this simpler, more minimalist style would suit her better than anything more fancy.
She was just glowing.
Personally, I don’t think any of that (age, second marriage etc) factored ito her decisions for this dress. She has always said CBK was her fashion icon, CBK wedding would be her ideal, she said so way before she met Harry. So this is her style, regardless of whether she is out on a walk about or anything else, she prefers minimal vs. vah vah vroom kind of dress. If Meghan had worn anything different, I would have been very surprised, its not her type. She ;likes minimalist and accessorizes with very expensive jewelry, like her tiara.
Love them. You can tell they love each other. Especially harry. Boy had his emotions all over his face. 😍 The dress was ok. Loved the tiara, hope Meghan wears it again. It’s too beautiful to collect dust and not be seen again for decades.
Cheers.
The fit of her gown was not 1000%….but was it meant to be? because I can imagine a sheath drape effect might have been in the silhouette plan as I look at it as it is. Snugger might have resulted in creasing and snips and tucks might have harmed the embroidery plan. A woman here is a clothing curator and say it has some sort of traditional cut from the late 30s which might involve a bit of loosened lines and fabric use.
Anyway, brides can lose weight rapidly to the hour, certainly w all the stress she coped with recently.
I loved it too!! Who’s to say the past few days didn’t cause some sudden weight loss? I thought it was fantastic and with the garden motif of the chapel she looked like she stepped out of a dream. I’m glad she stayed true to herself. A fluffy and busy dress would have been too much. It also helps that she’s insanely beautiful. The tiara was PERFECT! Also, never really been attracted to Harry, but omg his gait walking to the chapel and that particular suit with a long black coat was Sussexy!
I think Harry & William walk like cowboys, I’m guessing because of all the polo.
@Hazel LOL!!!
Normally, I’m all about The Dress when it comes to royal weddings (and I’m often disappointed.) But something about this wedding was different. Meghan and Harry are just so obviously in love with each other! Their joy was infectious and everything else came second to that! Meghan was so radiant, her face, her smile, little else registered and I think that’s the way it should be.
+1 exactly. We focus on the dress when there’s nothing else to talk about. Here the focus is these two people who are obviously madly in love, and that’s what’s on display, and that’s a good thing. You don’t need fancy wrappings when you have that glow.
He was crying, right? My god that’s hot! I thought RF was limited in how much emotion they could show. How beautiful and genuine it all was.
Rebecca English commented on Twitter that there were several affectionate moments between members of the RF as they watched the ceremony. At one point, Mike Tindall apparently reached over and put a hand on Zara’s pregnant belly, for example. I really think it was because Harry and Meghan adore each other so much, that kind of love just touches everyone. It’s beautiful! Harry has always worn his heart on his sleeve. It’s what makes him stand out so much in his family.
I think he was. Toward the beginning of the ceremony, he was wiping his eyes and then wiped them on one of the foofaws on the front of his coat.
I am reading on other blogs that they seemed cold to each other and I have to think those people are blind. Anyone with eyes can see the affection they have for each other. You can hate the dress, or the songs (which I don’t) but you cannot deny the connection they have.
@Nic919 it was so obvious how much they love each other. I think it was hard work for them to hold back a bit with TQ present and all. You can see pauses in their eyes where they’re thinking or start being affectionate but stop. Ugh it was so HOT. My body is in flames!
Lol. What blog was that? I gave up on the royaldish. They are just too catty and bitchy with their prettiness.
That’s too bad that others couldn’t sense or see the emotional connection between them. I love a good wedding, but I surprised own myself with how much positive, warm emotions I felt just watching these two love-struck people, thousands of miles away from me, profess their love and devotion to each other. And, just to add, I’ll tell you what I thought was hot: Harry looking at Meghan and biting his lip when she stood next to him at the alter. All I could think was, damn, she’s in trouble tonight.
Cold?! 🙄 Oh, brother. They are either blind, lying or jealous.
Some people are seeing what they decided ages ago to see. Royaldish is being ridiculous at the moment, but they dislike Meghan so of course they’re going to say that the opinions they already had were correct and putting down her love as just acting.
At least Meghan and Harry know differently and the absolute adoration between them couldn’t have been plainer!
When Meghan first walked up to Harry, there is a moment where he says something like, “You look amazing” and then kind of bites his lower lip. It was so cute and obvious how into each other they are. Someone made a gif of it on Twitter.
Neners you nailed it! Instead of the dress I’m just blown away by their glowy looks and all the emotions. The fashion from the guests were interesting too! What a day!
I can’t really see what’s bad about the fitting. Love the boatneck and sleeves but I would have added some bling. Just some. The tiara was the best, Meghan let it shine. Perfect choice. But yes, Meghan just looked so so beautiful that her dress became secondary.
Thank you Kaiser for this coverage – being with my royal watchers today has made all of this exponentially more gratifying.
I love the dress and the tiara. Was hoping for a different name.
I don’t know how or what determines what the groom wears, but Meghan’s dress goes well with Harry’s uniform. Both are minimalist and look great together.
I can’t manage to say “Duchess of Sussex” without sounding REALLY drunk, but I do hope that people refer to them by their rightful titles, so they’re not “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” forever. It drives me bonkers to hear Kate referred to as “Middleton” seven years after her wedding.
Dress doesn’t fit.
It’s a bit crumpled and shapeless and seems too big-time.
Aside from the gorgeous neckline it’s just not v well tailored.
But they look so happy.
Agree. I see what she was going for but I think the fit being off, the fabric wrinkling, and then her hair seemingly coming out of its style (not sure if that was intentional?) made her seem less put together than I would have thought. I admire anyone who can pull off a minimal dress with this silhouette but I have to confess to being a bit disappointed at the lack of drama beyond the veil.
But, obviously, she is gorgeous and radiating with happiness!
In the long run, it won’t matter who liked the dress or who hated it. What will matter is what Harry and Meghan do as “their royal highness”. I really hope they keep busy with a lot of charity work.
@me, that’s exactly what I said to my daughter when she started going on the “I don’t like the dress” tangent, I said “as long as Harry loved her in that dress, the rest of the world that didn’t like it mean nothing and therefore don’t matter.”
They look so happy together adorable. But that dress, … the fit is a crime against fashion. Givenchy should be ashamed, the arm area is no bueno, the bodice does not fit, the bottom is wrinkled. Like, Princess Charlotte’s dress was better suited.
Sorry I don’t get all this nitpicking over the fit of Megan’s clothes. Why is it so important to have clothes tailored within an inch of their lives? Frankly peoples bodies change and having everything so exactly fitted to someone’s body is ridiculous because it would require constant tailoring or constant new clothes.
I guess all of the people commenting spend ridiculous amounts of money getting their clothes perfectly fitted and never gain or lose 5 pounds thereby making their perfectly fitted clothes obsolete.
The dress fit fine. Maybe she didn’t want it tight so that she could move. And breathe.
It’s not niticking when you are talking about a dress that is going to be worn once and photographed to death.
Considering it was expensive and tailor made by an haute couture house, you’d expect it to be properly tailored.
Loose or not is a design choice but tailoring isn’t.
What exactly is wrong with the tailoring? There’s nothing about the fit or cut of the dress that’s wrong except maybe it being loose.
I’m eyerolling all the tailoring experts here who think they know or would do so much better than Givenchy.
The dress DOES not fit fine. Being a fashion designer is a real job, not a hobby. A house like Givenchy should have done better.
Nobody said being a fashion designer is a hobby. Of course it’s a real job. This dress is beautiful and Givenchy did a fine job.
The definition of “fit” depends on the wearer. I hate tight fitting clothes where I can barely breath, I love to have some room. Maybe Meghan is like that too! As long as she loved the dress, the rest of us don’t matter. Maybe Givenchy did exactly what the bride asked of her to do!
Masamf- thank you! MTE.
I also wonder if Meghan and her designer made sure the dress was not so fitted that Meghan wouldn’t fit into it all of a sudden if she got bloated or stress gained a couple pounds. It would be a nightmare to wake up on the wedding day and have your dress not zip up.
Problem with it is not looseness, it’s that it doesn’t fit across the bust and instead of being smooth down (As should be style with neckline) from a distance there’s a bulge on the boobs.
Also waist needed more tailoring to flatter the neckline.
It is Haute Couture – that’s why people are having great expectations to the fit of the dress. And it is a simple lined dress – I love the idea behind it, I also love love love Victoria of Svedens dress or Mette Marits – but this dress demands a perfect tailoring. It looks much better on pictures though and of course she was radiant and happy.
Though it annoys me, how the sleeves wrinkle themselves under this beautiful u-boot cut – the showcasing element of the dress. Maximas dress in comparison had great sleeves.
But I had similar issues with Charlenes dress, amazing shoulders and strange fit in her belly area.
She looks gorgeous and modern. I love the dress. I would bet she lost 5-7 lbs last week from the stress her damn family put her through. It would explain the fit in the waist.
Also I think since this is her 2nd wedding she was purposely trying to look like a grown woman rather than a young and virginal.
The whole wedding was so beautiful and full of love. Meghan looked gorgeous but also looked like herself – so often brides go overboard with the wedding makeup and they don’t look like themselves – she looked like her, down to the hair in her face
I loved it. The whole thing. It was perfect.
This is definitely not the dress shape you go for on a square body type. It made her look like a retro fridge.
She has a square body? In what alternate universe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the commenter means that, because she’s short-waisted (but long-limbed!) she doesn’t have super defined waist? I have a similar body type to Meg, and I’m guessing that it’s the reason she tends to wear a lot of belts—it helps define the waist.
In tumblr and Royal Dish land.
@nota – indeed.
You’re delusional.
I absolutely love her dress.
Eh, just shows you that people will find anything to complain about…I love her look, gorgeous overall.
ITAWY. Just goes to prove, you cant please everybody.
More like the Duke and Duchess of Hotsex!
Holla!
I heard the Duke and Duchess of Success.
Preach!
I’m drunk on their love glow. I will never forget this wedding.
I’m thrilled the dress has clean lines and no excessive lace… but this was not a dress that rewarded people waking up at 5am just to see it. Except for the tiara, the look was too attainable for a royal wedding, and the messy hair is better suited to a beach ceremony. This is the dress you pull out for your 24th state banquet, a perfect blank canvas for colored sashes and masses of jewels that add much needed dimension and interest. Sartorial disappointment aside, they are the most visibly in love royal couple I think we’ve ever had and it’s marvelous to witness their happiness! And an extra yay for that kiss outside the chapel!!!
I loved the neckline. The fabric seemed too heavy to me for a May wedding. I think a dress that simple has to have perfect tailoring. A narrow jeweled belt might have done wonders.
All that being said, she looked beautiful and the two of them are obviously crazy about each other, so it was a perfect wedding.
Yes, it needed a bit of something, some delicate detailing at the waist would’ve been perfect, perhaps a shadow version of Scandinavia’s Crown Princess Victoria’s wedding gown. For the first half of the ceremony I was hoping the veil was obscuring some minor beading but no such luck.
I thought she looked fanstatic not only due to her dress, which I love as I prefer simple, clean lines, but because she looked absolutely happy, glowing and excited. Harry did too. Their happiness and love for each other eclipsed everything else.
I was also moved to see her walking down the aisle supported by Charles. She looked 100% confident and secure in herself.
Real love. You could see it. Yes,they were gorgeous and the ceremony was amazing. I don’t care about her weight or his hair. I saw two humans in love,and a little universe created by that. Congratulations, Meghan and Harry. And thanks for showing us real love.
I love this dress. It’s elegant and timeless. Clean lines, simplicity and understated beauty. Her hair was so pretty and that tiara…I was hoping she would pick an extravagant piece, and she didn’t disappoint. It was all Hollywood. I watched her come out of the car and walk into the church, and the fit looked fine! I’ delighted she didn’t wear the ubiquitous lace and short sleeves.
It was perfect. It reminded me a little of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in its simplicity. I love a good minimalistic, classic style with no frills! The tiara and bracelet provided the dazzle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Simple, elegant, classic. This isn’t meant to be a form-fitting gown, but rather a nod to vintage Givenchy. Too tight in a wedding dress and it ends up badly. See the difference between CP Mary’s wedding dress sketch and the execution. An extra 1 – 1.5 inches of give around Mary’s bodice would have improved that look drastically. It would have allowed for stiffer lining fabric, we wouldn’t have seen the seam allowances, etc.
The dress was vintage Givency. It had 6 seams. That was it. That’s extraordinary craftsmanship. The sleeves were not mean to be skin tight. She looked amazing. Elegant and regal.
The hand holding, so loving. They are in love.
Boy, wasn’t Harry caressing Meghan every moment..swooon
Her makeup was so minimalist and gorgeous. Hate to compare but I’m going to do it –I kept thinking of Kate as a bride with her harsh eyeliner and blush.
I think she was radiating from within! Also when Prince Charles took her hand and the smile he gave her😍😍. Welcome to family
Charles getting his little father of the bride moment was sweet.
He looked so proud. I loved it!
The word that keeps coming to me is ‘underwhelming’, which I’ve seen a lot of other people use when referencing the dress. I guess I expected more from a big fashion house, but I appreciate what she was trying to do. It’s not the tiara I would have picked, but it worked well with the dress and veil. Overall she looked very lovely, but that had more to do with her obvious love and happiness than with the dress, imo. They do look so very in love. I wish them a lifetime of happiness together!
A quick historical note on the title chosen for them: there has never been a Duchess of Sussex prior to this. The history of the title dates back to the man who fought for the abolition of slavery in Britain. I personally love it. The Queen knew what she was doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is amazing! Thank you for sharing: )
cool!
Wow, thank you for that information. I salute the Queen for that choice.
wow did not know that. How cool!
So perfect for Harry and Meghan!
I think she looked spectacular and – forgive me if this sounds corny, I’m not trying to be — but in addition to being two beautiful people, they looked magnificent because they radiated love.
It was truly touching.
It sounds completely corny, but you’re so right! The love was just bursting out of them! They were absolutely glowing!
Yes, they did.
They are adorable. I like the veil and overall idea of the dress but agree that something about fit seemed off. The whole picture together was still quite lovely. And I don’t buy this rapid weight loss theory. A 36 yo woman doesn’t lose weight that easily due to “stress” (or anything else). Its not like she had much to lose off her arms anyway. And this was custom so they could have made minor adjustments up until this morning basically. So yea, no. For better or worse, this was the design.
She looked beautiful but aghhhh that dress!! They’re saying it cost close to 250K! Dear lord so much money for such a lame look. Sigh…hoping the party dress stuns! I need some fashion envy!!!!
I think the timeless simplicity and elegance of the dress perfectly reflects what we have seen of Meghan’s taste in the last few months. She doesn’t particularly go for flashy, colourful, or frilly. It suited her style. (After all, this is the same woman who were a tuxedo to a gala dinner instead of a long dress.)
It makes me wonder if Meghan is trying to avoid making the conversation surrounding her being all about her what she is wearing, instead of her actions and intentions. As a self-proclaimed feminist, perhaps she is trying to avoid being seen as nothing but a “style icon” and clothes horse, which is what tends to happen to all young female royals (overshadowing the other aspects of the role)? Or maybe she just favours a more classic, discrete yet ultrachic style, à la Hepburn or C. Bessette Kennedy.
That is why it was so ridiculous when the DM was saying she was going to wear a heavily sequined Ralph & Russo. Her style is very understated. She favors classic looks.
They are so beautiful and look radiant. I love how they were just…themselves. Emotional, a bit nervous, yet beaming, the two of them. May they be very, very happy together.
The dress looked great on her, but there was waaaaay too much veil.
It was similar to Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and CP Mette-Marit of Norway. Both had simple gowns with much longer veils that served as the train.
I must say I didn’t get what the fuss was about with the Duchess of Sussex but after this wedding I am utterly in awe of this young woman. Her strength, her courage, her grace. I like to think of myself as a strong independent woman but I don’t think I could have walked myself down the aisle past all those judging, bitchy aristocrats. She looked cool a s a cucumber and utterly regal. And this wedding!- Unlike any other Royal wedding we’ve ever seen, truly a historic moment because of its inclusivness. I am in awe of what we witnessed this morning.
It was beautiful. I don’t even like weddings, but this was lovely. From the music, to the reading, and to Harry and Meghan of course. They are so in love and it shines brilliantly from them both. And you can see after this past week, and the terrible things her family chose to do to make this wedding about themselves, (her own father!) this woman is living her best life. Something tells me that nothing will get in her way. Harry chose well.
I believe there love for each other initially came from their mutual attraction in that they have similar features especially their noses. But I just realized they’ve only known each for less than year before he proposed to her….so not to be cynical…let’s hope their bond is stronger than mutual physicality and attraction. Cheers
The dress looks better in these pictures than it did on camera. I’ll admit, I didn’t really get caught up in the hype, but when I woke up around 8 this morning, I was kind of mad at myself for being able to only catch the highlights, lol.
You can watch the whole thing on YouTube if you’d like to. That’s what I did, west coast unites states over here, I’m not getting up that early! lol!
Can’t wait to see her next dress.
Naughty, but accurate. San Laurent, and an American billionaire? Are there any ginger ones?
They looked beautiful. I hope Harry’s Mom was smiling down over how happy her son looked as he married a woman he clearly loved.
I love the top photo. It’s gorgeous of them. That veil is magnificent.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE the boat neckline on the dress!
In looking at more detailed pictures I love the top of the dress, but yeah, the bottom did get wrinkled. I probably would have put a belt or a sash to define my waist because Megan and I have similar body types. But in the end it doesn’t matter, it’s just a dress. The love these two radiated was more important.
Are you guys seeing the second dress, wow.
the reception dress? yes. LOVE.
I like the high collar…can’t see the rest of it too well.
I wished we could have seen a better view – to see the bottom of the dress to see how long it was and how it flowed.
This gown really elongates her. She looks taller than she is.
It has a 80’s, 90’’s, yet sophisticated vibe. I like it.
You could really see Harry loves her.Her dress was perfect she looked beautiful….now bring on the babies!
She redeemed herself with the second dress…
Man, oh, man, did she ever! Wow! I mean, her wedding gown was nice nothing memorable. She’s got a great figure, so she looked beautiful and elegant. The tiara and veil and her beauty were memorable and stunning.
But the second gown is a showstopper. Stella McCartney pulled off a great gown.
Sexy yet elegant…tough combination to pull off. This is Stella McCartney, really?
I’m stunned. She hit it out of the park with Amal’s dress and now this gown. And, yes, sexy yet elegant is a tough combo to pull off and keeping it simple. That’s what Carolyn Bessette’s wedding gown was, simple, sexy, and elegant. It skimmed her body. The white gloves really elevated that look as far as elegance. But it’s always the person wearing it that can either pull it off or not. On someone else the result might be completely different.
But Meghan is definitely elegant and sexy in that Stella McCartney gown.
I’m sorry to kill the joy but why are we celebrating the fact that the couple getting married looks in love like it’s something extraordinary? (not to mention they knew cameras are on them so they also needed to play it up). It was lovely to see but come on!
The royal family is not exactly known for great displays of emotion. It’s the whole stiff upper lip thing. Diana had an elaborate wedding but you didn’t get a sense of affection between her and Charles. They didn’t look like they were in love. In one of the pictures they posed for, he’s standing apart from her, with his foot on one of the steps. It’s probably just one of those awkward wedding photos, but it’s pretty representative of their relationship. So, it’s a change.
Wow, I loved the dress. I thought it was perfect and completely regal and classic. She’s 36, a divorcee, and fussiness is not her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was kind of getting Royal Wedding fatigue so I decided to sleep in and just see the pictures later. Now I wish I’d seen it live! It really looked like the right amount of pomp and individuality, which is great to see. I liked Meghan’s dress, although I wish there was a bit more color, maybe in the bouquet or a colored sash. I thought the loose strands suited her and the tiara is beautiful. They both just looked so happy and relaxed and so incredibly in love. They both glowed! I love that Doria showed her own style while keeping with formality of the occasion. She seems great; not “defined” by her daughter’s marriage to a prince, but happy her daughter married someone she loves. I think we’ll see a lot more of Doria at future events, much like Sophie’s father. The picture of Doria, Charles and Camilla was a nice family shot.
Congrats Henry and Meghan!
The dress and hair were so….basic. The dress definitely needed a little pizzazz….like a diamond belt. I loved the veil though.
I thought the entire royal family looked great! Meghan’s mother too! I loved Oprah and Chelsy Davy’s outfits too! Amal looked awful. Hideous color.
