Meghan Markle changed into a Stella McCartney gown for the evening wedding party

Oooh, I didn’t know we would get photos of the dress change today!! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – had their reception(s) at Windsor Castle proper for several hours after the wedding service at St. George’s Chapel. Then, about 30 minutes ago, they changed into their evening party clothes and took off in a blue-silver Jaguar, with Harry driving. They’re on their way to Frogmore House, where Charles is hosting an intimate wedding party for them. Frogmore House is on the Windsor estate, and that’s where they posed for their formal engagement portraits.

Meghan’s party dress is actually good, fam. I can’t believe I’m saying that, especially because it’s (GULP) Stella McCartney. Yes, this is Stella!! It’s a “bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe,” according to the press release. She’s wearing Aquazurra shoes and her hair was styled by George Northwood (her hair looks better here than at her wedding, sorry not sorry!). Update: apparently, the ring you see in the close-up photos? It’s an emerald-cut aquamarine which once belonged to Diana.

Kensington Palace released the video and the whole thing looks like a scene out of a James Bond movie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

