Meghan Markle changed into a Stella McCartney gown for the evening wedding party

Oooh, I didn’t know we would get photos of the dress change today!! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – had their reception(s) at Windsor Castle proper for several hours after the wedding service at St. George’s Chapel. Then, about 30 minutes ago, they changed into their evening party clothes and took off in a blue-silver Jaguar, with Harry driving. They’re on their way to Frogmore House, where Charles is hosting an intimate wedding party for them. Frogmore House is on the Windsor estate, and that’s where they posed for their formal engagement portraits.
Meghan’s party dress is actually good, fam. I can’t believe I’m saying that, especially because it’s (GULP) Stella McCartney. Yes, this is Stella!! It’s a “bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe,” according to the press release. She’s wearing Aquazurra shoes and her hair was styled by George Northwood (her hair looks better here than at her wedding, sorry not sorry!). Update: apparently, the ring you see in the close-up photos? It’s an emerald-cut aquamarine which once belonged to Diana.
Kensington Palace released the video and the whole thing looks like a scene out of a James Bond movie.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Stella McCartney, seriously? Wow.
Right? She can clearly design great stuff, so why does she so often…not?
When McCartney gets it right she blows me away – this dress is perfection and shows the tailoring and lines that made her a name.
I love the aquamarine ring – it was always one of Diana’s pieces that i liked.
What made her a name was her uh, name.
Gah. I think this dress is so ugly and ill fitting.
Love the dress but that car is everything!
The name is Harry. Prince Harry.
LOL!
Wales, Henry Wales.
Except now it is Sussex.
Chuck has quite the vintage car collection, something William has in common with him. I think William has quite a collection of fast cars and motorbikes.
Such a lovely day.
At least there are no cheesy balloons hanging off the back of the car.
I like this one better. So romantic. What a great day
It’s gorgeous.
I was cringing when I heard SM, but it is actually ok. The fit seems off on this too- is it hanging open a bit shen she is getting into the car?
Meghan is enjoying the attention, that’s for sure! She is much more into it than Diana or Kate were. Biggest role she will ever have!
I think the fit is fine. Looks really great on her.
Well she isn’t 20 years old or shy. She’s a whole grown woman who is confident and knows who she is and it shows. She isn’t reluctant about her role. And it’s refreshing to see.
Seriously you always have to take shots at Meghan every time you make a comment about her you are always making little digs about her age or her professional or her personality. Now you’re insinuating that she playing role have you ever heard the saying if you don’t have anything nice to say.
Meghan clearly is a confident woman who is embracing her new role, nothing wrong with that – in fact I think its refreshing.
It is refreshing but not unusual. People have gotten so used to Kate being lackluster and not working, they don’t recognize that most married-ins were more confident and worked more from the start. In other words, Kate is the odd-man out here in regards to dress and behavior for recent married-in royals not Meghan.
Vanessa, i am entitled to my opinion, just like you are.
How about I say, “You are always praising Meghan no matter what she does and always cutting Kate down”?
See, just like NOTA does in every single royal post.
So next time you say sonething nasty about Kate, I’ll ask you the same.
But you are both entitled to your opinion as well without me mocking you or trying to bully you. Thank you.
Totally agree Veronica…they bash you for everything but NOTA (aka K) puts Kate down in every post and no one says a peep to her
This dress is hugging her. The first one was trying to choke her.
She looks so good, relaxed. Like all the shit is really behind her. And he is still in the clouds. I think he got hit by her father’s actions more. Cos he is emotional and she knew that she cannot count on her dad. But she had her mum.
Totally! This one is stunning! she looks more gorgeous than the word itself ! wow!
Gorgeous dress! The car is gorgeous too- meow. I love how Harry looked concerned that he wasn’t going to fit in it. And she reached across to open his door after he opened hers! So sweet.
I actually love it! She looks beautiful and it’s very her.
Wow, they look dashing. And yes, me too – this is the first time I’ve seen a Stella McCartney dress and not hated it. I know it would not have been appropriate for the wedding but for its purpose I prefer it to the wedding dress.
Agreed with you 100%
It would’ve been perfect with some little white jacket. Looks like the Queen picked that first dress. I’m gonna stick with this one. And Diana’s ring… Just dreamy…
H.O.T.! I don’t know that I’ve ever wanted to be a fly on the wall more – I want to see the party!
I dig the dress. I dig the car.
And look at those smiles!! Adorable.
Love this look, gorgeous! You can see the love and pride they have for each other, I’m so happy for them.
Ugh so elegant and beautiful. I initially thought she would have much more extravagant dresses but I actually love these more conservative dresses on her. Also, BRF did such an amazing job and everything went so smoothly today despite the shenanigans over the past week.
Like I said before, she redeemed herself with this dress.
Redeemed herself?? Please.
Stunning! A big improvement over the earlier drabness that was her wedding gown. But still, it doesn’t fit in the bodice/bust area. What is it with the wives of these princes? Four wedding day dresses between Kate and Meghan, and between Kate’s lumpy cone boobs and Meghan’s lumpy and ill-fitted bodices, not one dress got it right in the bust. Far too much money spent for a dress not to fit perfectly. And of course, Meghan cannot let go of her signature messy hair look, not even on the big day. Don’t blame the hairdresser — you know this messy look is deliberately what Meghan wants. But they do look completely besotted with each other; I know I should focus on that.
This is just my opinion: This fabric is more flowing and loose, she probably wants to be comfortable. I don’t mind the bust. The wedding dress, though, was structured and shouldn’t have had that vague lumpiness in the bodice. She still looked beautiful, etc.
I agree, @minx. You nailed it. This one is a big improvement. The bust still doesn’t fit but it’s better because it’s less structured. I also think the halter collar could have been a bit narrower and more delicate.
The “vague lumpiness” you’re referring to was probably due to weight loss. She had a stressful week leading up to the wedding and probably lost a few pounds. The same happened to my friend when she got married. Her dress fit her perfectly right up until the week before the wedding and she dropped five pounds due to stress and it was a tad too big in the bodice. Either way – Meghan looked stunning and elegant.
Valiantly—Seemed like either the lining of the dress or her undergarments. Again, she looked wonderful.
After seeing that this dress, along with the wedding dress, looked loose, I do think she lost some last minute stress weight. She looked gorgeous tho. I love that she went with light makeup for both looks.
I think both dresses fit fine. Skin-tight is not appealing to me, but I suppose people have grown accustomed to Kate’s outfits being so tight they think it is required/the norm.
It has nothing to do with Kate. Not asking for a skin tight dress. The wedding gown fabric could have been tailored a bit better because it was stiffer fabric. Not a big deal, though, she looked lovely.
What are you on about, Kate’s outfits are too tight. That’s the first time I ever heard that particular dig. You people are usually on her about buttons and shoes. Actually, hollywood people are the ones who usually wear too tight clothes, certainly not Kate.
I keep saying this but they seriously look fantastic together. That is a sexy dress and they look glam.
Okay. I’m editing to say what is going on with the fit of her clothes? Why is there always excess fabric?
They really do. He looks like a man who knows what he wants and what he’s got. Very sexy.
Exactly. The sex appeal is oozing off of him. And that’s all due to his happiness and being in love. They also just have great chemistry and attraction for one another which shows.
Agreed. My guess is that she lost additional weight this past week, which affected both dresses.
Oh, true. Good point. Now I feel a little bad for criticizing.
This! I loved both looks a lot. The first was meant to be viewed from the back as she walked up the stairs and down the aisle. The severe boatneck forces the focus onto the face. As her face is ridiculously gorgeous, I thought it was a brilliant choice.
I think this dress is definitely more fun her and she is less concerned with all the angles and how it will be shot from above so she can be more casual.
I totally believe the drama of this week had her losing an extra few pounds. I felt terrible for those doing the tailoring as well because with the royal schedule it might have been hard to get one more round of alterations in.
I feel like this is an Occam’s razor answer regarding the looseness of her clothes.
I love that she reached over an opened the car door for him…😊
That was really sweet.
Ooh, yes! She passed the “car door” test!
From Chazz Palmentieri’s “A Bronx Tale”:
“Alright, listen to me. You pull up right where she lives, right? Before you get outta the car, you lock both doors. Then, get outta the car, you walk over to her. You bring her over to the car. Dig out the key, put it in the lock and open the door for her. Then you let her get in. Then you close the door. Then you walk around the back of the car and look through the rear window. If she doesn’t reach over and lift up that button so that you can get in: dump her.”
“Just like that?”
“Listen to me, kid. If she doesn’t reach over and lift up that button so that you can get in, that means she’s a selfish broad and all you’re seeing is the tip of the iceberg. You dump her and you dump her fast.”
Ha, love it! Such a great quote for this occasion!
Great movie! Great scene! Nice call!
Ha, perfect. Now we have keyless entry so my husband likes to be the one who waves the door lock.
MUCH BETTER. Gorgeous and glamorous! Do we know where they’re honeymooning?
They are delaying their honeymoon until later in the summer.
Ah okay. I think they’re supposed to make an appearance at the flower show(?) right? I assumed they were leaving after that. Postponing makes more sense.
Good God, that car!
Drooling.
Good God that ring! Which matches the car – and the soles of her shoes. Or is is the other way around?
Wow that ring! I think it’s part of Diana’s jewelry. So sweet.
Yes – I think the aquamarine ring belonged to Diana
I looove it, oh my god, it’s so glamourous, it’s so much better than the first one. I refuse to believe Stella McCartney had anything to do with this stunning creation.
That’s like a Town and Country photo-op it’s so beautiful of the glamorous couple coming out to the amazing car.
Well done, Stella, You really knew how to design to her proportions and height.
Yaaaaaaaas, some old Hollywood glamour!
And she looks sooooo slender woah!
Ive always loved that ring. Did harry get that from his mom? Hope so because that big blue ring is so much better looking then the other big blue ring 😋
Yes, love it!
Couldn’t have said it better – I much prefer this Big Blue!
Plus this blue cocktail ring she doesn’t have to wear every day of her life!
She looks awesome in this dress. Wow. Together, they are double wow. I hope they will stay together and in love.
ITA; they are double glam!
I’m not a fan of this look either…her hair has looked so much better before. Maybe fire Amal’s guy…
Yeah, this hair is messy too. Looks gorgeous otherwise.
Yeah, given that both hairstylists (there was one hair guy – Serge Normant? for the wedding and a different hairguy for the evening look) produced messy updos, I’m going to have to say that it was Meghan’s choice. I’ve read something maybe from her Tig days where she was saying her style philosophy is to leave something undone and I guess today that was her hair.
Love her though! 💋
Sexy and sophisticated. And gorgeous. (Both Meghan and the car)
Yes, dammit, so much yes!! Could they be any hotter together?
And no light blue suit for Harry. LOL
I secretly want the Queen to give them Frogmore House. Is that possible?
btw, can we all just very sneakily break the rules and just call her Princess Meghan? I know, I know Duchess of Sussex, blah blah Princess Harry blah blah.
I say..
Princess Meghan!
tee hee, its off to the Tower for me!*
*the Tower is where they put all their prisoners for safe keeping before they… y’know
They could sign a lease with the Crown Estate for Frogmore, but only if 1) HM allows it and 2) the amount of the lease is made public.
Whatever you do ladies DON’T go to the DM. So much hate there. I did and I regret it…..and I left some thoughts of mine to those who are hating on her. My email is getting crazy with the notifications..help
Good on you for trying but I wouldn’t try to reason with the DM commentators. Such blind hatred. I’d turn off notifications for a day or two!
Ugh, the DM is a racist cesspit and the comment section is conspiracy theory central. She’s a confident, opinion-having, biracial, American woman, so of course they’ve despised her since Day 1.
Oh thank the lord! This dress is clean simple classic and fits her!!! Her body looks gorgeous and her hair lovely…fire whomever styled her this morning and hug the stylist this evening. God this scene is straight out of a movie!!!! Style redemption <3
Ohhh love this dress! Fluid, sexy and moves with her body. So much better than the church dress!
They look so adorable !
Great ensemble for Meghan. Can’t believe it’s a Stella McCartney design!…..LOL.
That car!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Her prince .
So great to see such happiness and love after all the bullshit going on in the USA. Today has been cleansing.
Great look, I love it.
I usually can’t stand Stella McCartney’s dresses. But this was fantastic! Although Amal’s SM looked great on her, it was an obvious grab for attention.
Her page is updated on the BRF website. I can’t believe how progressive it is. It’s basically about feminism and anti-sexism and menstrual support. Seems pretty out there for the BRF
omg! can you share a link?
OMG just read it and I am shooketh
We need a separate blog about this awesomeness!
Right? I think this also undercuts the whole BRF can’t ever appear the least bit political
Nonsense that came up over Kate not wearing black to the BAFTA’s. I’ve always understood that to mean they can’t like actively campaign for a candidate not that they can’t have any view ever on a social issue or support causes. The BRF in general has historically made their social and political views known just short of wearing campaign buttons. We might not always agree with conservative ones (Phillip lol) but I just don’t buy this they are always completely neutral schtick. This whole bio puts her UN work front and center. I know she left that post but they def could have minimized it in her official bio if it was the big deal people seem to claim.
Dixiebells – So true! Amazing to see her quoted as someone who is proud to be a woman and a feminist. And obviously, she was always involved in causes that are close to her heart which is lovely to see. Her involvement and statements do not feel shallow. She took on issues with stigma (menstrual issues is quite taboo even in developed countries) when she was practically a nobody. She really reminds of Diana not afraid to challenge the status quo (I still remember being shook from Diana’s photos with HIV patients). I hope she uses her new platform to do well and I need hope.
I am here for this, OMG I am.
Thanks so much for bringing it up and for your thoughtful, interesting analysis.
Wow her official royal bio uses the word menstrual? Wow that is actually pretty cool.
Why is the car American styled with the driver’s seat?
Between this, Amal, and Oprah (I’m astonished they pulled that off overnight), Stella McCartney has had a excellent day. Wonders never cease.
They look so glamorous! My one nitpick is that I wish the halter wasn’t quite so turtleneck-y, but the fabric is gorgeous and that’s a great style on her.
Their whole vibe in these photos is fire! It’s like a scene out of a Bond film – but better. I love how Meghan is staying true to her own sense of style and isn’t busting out any lace or frou frou-ness. She still looks like herself and she looks like a woman – not a girl. I LOVE that.
According to Oprah on Instagram, SM did her dress for the wedding, but screwed up the color and had to redo the entire dress overnight. That seemed insane to me that they would botch Oprah’s dress. But now it makes some sense. I guess they were more concerned with Meghan’s dress at the time.
@Jenns– Did SM screw up the color or was it that it “photographed more white” than Oprah thought was appropriate?
Her IG said it “photographed white” even though it was a beige dress. So the pink dress was made fairly quickly.
Beautiful! She has really nice shoulders. Both dresses set them off well. But I really love this dress. They look so happy!
Kaiser, thank you so much for the commentary throughout the dating, the engagement and the wedding coverage. We could not have gotten through it with out you. We look forward to your continuing coverage. Until next week…I need a nap.
SM knocked it out of the park with Amal’s dress and the second wedding dress for MM. Love seeing her succeed–when she’s on, I adore her. I also love the way SM herself wears clothes. Fangirl’s happy.
I’m going to need extensive receipts before I ever believe that Stella McCartney could have made that. She’s probably hiding a ruffle or a peplum in the back.
I agree. It cannot be Stella. I refuse to beliebe it.
Dress is gorgeous. What a lovely couple.
Re the DM, ironically most of the comments about Doria are glowing. Go figure. Seriously, the woman has won over the entire world. By keeping quiet and dignified. Not giving into the hate. Not responding or defending which would only have made things worse. Amazing woman.
I agree that Doria is a gracious, amazing woman. I hate that she’s respected for being quiet, though. It makes sense in this situation, but I can’t help think that too many people respect the quiet and not the amazing part of her personality.
Seems as if Stella McCartney is the designer of the day. She must have had some stressful weeks too.
Meghan looks ready to party!
They look like they are filming a movie! Gorgeous!
Although there were 600 people, for some reason this felt like an intimate country wedding. I loved the two of them kissing on the stairs. I loved the carriage ride. What a fabulous wedding!
So shocked that McCartney designed this. It’s gorgeous. Meghan’s style is how I’d love to dress if I was rich, thin and had glamorous places to go. She favors clean, modern lines which much more my style than Kate’s fussiness.
They just make the BF cool for a change which is fun to see.
And thanks to Celebitchy for giving us a place to hang out and swoon/gossip over the royals. I’ve seen the royal forums and they are scary. So, thankful that people here seem normal.
It’s been so much fun here, really.
Wow. What a stylish exit! This is going to be the couple to watch. Can’t wait to see what else they bring!
THANK YOU CELEBITCHY FOR ALL THIS COVERAGE TODAY….
I cooked sausages and french toast for my mom, and we had crumpets, lemon curd w/ raspberries and some Devonshire cream for breakfast, – and as soon as the viewing was done and mom left for home … i went straight to my computer.
WHAT A DAY.
@ VT first of all don’t comment on every Meghan story so I don’t always praise her like you are suggesting And secondly I never comment on Kate Middleton So you have no way knowing that I would something negative about her . You’re just assuming because I like Meghan that I would be negative toward Kate unlike you I like them both I don’t feel the need to attack Kate like you are always doing to Meghan .
It’s nice to see that scant attention was being paid to the Motley Markles today, not that they weren’t trying. Samantha had a cameraman at her get-together. Ugh. But the wedding and festivities overshadowed all of their attempts to insert themselves into this day.
Poster on another site noted that the license plate is the wedding date.
Called it!
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a20760121/meghan-markle-princess-diana-aquamarine-ring-royal-wedding-reception/
LOL I just mentioned Town and Country in my post above, but not about this. How lovely, though. What a sweet way to also honor Diana on this day with the gift.
