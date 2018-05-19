Meghan Markle changed into a Stella McCartney gown for the evening wedding party

Oooh, I didn’t know we would get photos of the dress change today!! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – had their reception(s) at Windsor Castle proper for several hours after the wedding service at St. George’s Chapel. Then, about 30 minutes ago, they changed into their evening party clothes and took off in a blue-silver Jaguar, with Harry driving. They’re on their way to Frogmore House, where Charles is hosting an intimate wedding party for them. Frogmore House is on the Windsor estate, and that’s where they posed for their formal engagement portraits.

Meghan’s party dress is actually good, fam. I can’t believe I’m saying that, especially because it’s (GULP) Stella McCartney. Yes, this is Stella!! It’s a “bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe,” according to the press release. She’s wearing Aquazurra shoes and her hair was styled by George Northwood (her hair looks better here than at her wedding, sorry not sorry!). Update: apparently, the ring you see in the close-up photos? It’s an emerald-cut aquamarine which once belonged to Diana.

Kensington Palace released the video and the whole thing looks like a scene out of a James Bond movie.

123 Responses to “Meghan Markle changed into a Stella McCartney gown for the evening wedding party”

  1. minx says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Stella McCartney, seriously? Wow.

    Reply
  2. janetdr says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Love the dress but that car is everything!

    Reply
  3. Stormyshay says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Such a lovely day.

    Reply
  4. Snap Happy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    At least there are no cheesy balloons hanging off the back of the car.

    Reply
  5. Sayrah says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I like this one better. So romantic. What a great day

    Reply
  6. Senaber says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Gorgeous dress! The car is gorgeous too- meow. I love how Harry looked concerned that he wasn’t going to fit in it. And she reached across to open his door after he opened hers! So sweet.

    Reply
  7. Somegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I actually love it! She looks beautiful and it’s very her.

    Reply
  8. Mumbles says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Wow, they look dashing. And yes, me too – this is the first time I’ve seen a Stella McCartney dress and not hated it. I know it would not have been appropriate for the wedding but for its purpose I prefer it to the wedding dress.

    Reply
  9. Emily says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    H.O.T.! I don’t know that I’ve ever wanted to be a fly on the wall more – I want to see the party!

    Reply
  10. Beluga says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    I dig the dress. I dig the car.

    And look at those smiles!! Adorable.

    Reply
  11. Spittair says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Love this look, gorgeous! You can see the love and pride they have for each other, I’m so happy for them.

    Reply
  12. MousyB says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Ugh so elegant and beautiful. I initially thought she would have much more extravagant dresses but I actually love these more conservative dresses on her. Also, BRF did such an amazing job and everything went so smoothly today despite the shenanigans over the past week.

    Reply
  13. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Like I said before, she redeemed herself with this dress.

    Reply
  14. CharlieCanada says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Stunning! A big improvement over the earlier drabness that was her wedding gown. But still, it doesn’t fit in the bodice/bust area. What is it with the wives of these princes? Four wedding day dresses between Kate and Meghan, and between Kate’s lumpy cone boobs and Meghan’s lumpy and ill-fitted bodices, not one dress got it right in the bust. Far too much money spent for a dress not to fit perfectly. And of course, Meghan cannot let go of her signature messy hair look, not even on the big day. Don’t blame the hairdresser — you know this messy look is deliberately what Meghan wants. But they do look completely besotted with each other; I know I should focus on that. :)

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 19, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      This is just my opinion: This fabric is more flowing and loose, she probably wants to be comfortable. I don’t mind the bust. The wedding dress, though, was structured and shouldn’t have had that vague lumpiness in the bodice. She still looked beautiful, etc.

      Reply
      • CharlieCanada says:
        May 19, 2018 at 3:51 pm

        I agree, @minx. You nailed it. This one is a big improvement. The bust still doesn’t fit but it’s better because it’s less structured. I also think the halter collar could have been a bit narrower and more delicate.

      • ValiantlyVarnished says:
        May 19, 2018 at 3:59 pm

        The “vague lumpiness” you’re referring to was probably due to weight loss. She had a stressful week leading up to the wedding and probably lost a few pounds. The same happened to my friend when she got married. Her dress fit her perfectly right up until the week before the wedding and she dropped five pounds due to stress and it was a tad too big in the bodice. Either way – Meghan looked stunning and elegant.

      • minx says:
        May 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

        Valiantly—Seemed like either the lining of the dress or her undergarments. Again, she looked wonderful.

    • Danielle says:
      May 19, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      After seeing that this dress, along with the wedding dress, looked loose, I do think she lost some last minute stress weight. She looked gorgeous tho. I love that she went with light makeup for both looks.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      I think both dresses fit fine. Skin-tight is not appealing to me, but I suppose people have grown accustomed to Kate’s outfits being so tight they think it is required/the norm.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        May 19, 2018 at 5:20 pm

        It has nothing to do with Kate. Not asking for a skin tight dress. The wedding gown fabric could have been tailored a bit better because it was stiffer fabric. Not a big deal, though, she looked lovely.

      • Tessy says:
        May 19, 2018 at 5:26 pm

        What are you on about, Kate’s outfits are too tight. That’s the first time I ever heard that particular dig. You people are usually on her about buttons and shoes. Actually, hollywood people are the ones who usually wear too tight clothes, certainly not Kate.

  15. Natalie S says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    I keep saying this but they seriously look fantastic together. That is a sexy dress and they look glam.

    Okay. I’m editing to say what is going on with the fit of her clothes? Why is there always excess fabric?

    Reply
  16. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    I love that she reached over an opened the car door for him…😊

    Reply
  17. broodytrudy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    MUCH BETTER. Gorgeous and glamorous! Do we know where they’re honeymooning?

    Reply
  18. lightpurple says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Good God, that car!

    Reply
  19. Anne says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Wow that ring! I think it’s part of Diana’s jewelry. So sweet.

    Reply
  20. kate says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I looove it, oh my god, it’s so glamourous, it’s so much better than the first one. I refuse to believe Stella McCartney had anything to do with this stunning creation.

    Reply
  21. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    That’s like a Town and Country photo-op it’s so beautiful of the glamorous couple coming out to the amazing car.

    Well done, Stella, You really knew how to design to her proportions and height.

    Reply
  22. vicsy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Yaaaaaaaas, some old Hollywood glamour!
    And she looks sooooo slender woah!

    Reply
  23. Guest says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Ive always loved that ring. Did harry get that from his mom? Hope so because that big blue ring is so much better looking then the other big blue ring 😋

    Reply
  24. Gigi LaMoore says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    She looks awesome in this dress. Wow. Together, they are double wow. I hope they will stay together and in love.

    Reply
  25. homeslice says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    I’m not a fan of this look either…her hair has looked so much better before. Maybe fire Amal’s guy…

    Reply
  26. KiddVicious says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Sexy and sophisticated. And gorgeous. (Both Meghan and the car)

    Reply
  27. Victoria says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Yes, dammit, so much yes!! Could they be any hotter together?

    Reply
  28. Elaine says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    I secretly want the Queen to give them Frogmore House. Is that possible?

    btw, can we all just very sneakily break the rules and just call her Princess Meghan? I know, I know Duchess of Sussex, blah blah Princess Harry blah blah.

    I say..
    Princess Meghan!

    tee hee, its off to the Tower for me!*

    *the Tower is where they put all their prisoners for safe keeping before they… y’know

    Reply
  29. Egla says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Whatever you do ladies DON’T go to the DM. So much hate there. I did and I regret it…..and I left some thoughts of mine to those who are hating on her. My email is getting crazy with the notifications..help

    Reply
  30. JA says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Oh thank the lord! This dress is clean simple classic and fits her!!! Her body looks gorgeous and her hair lovely…fire whomever styled her this morning and hug the stylist this evening. God this scene is straight out of a movie!!!! Style redemption <3

    Reply
  31. MrsBump says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Ohhh love this dress! Fluid, sexy and moves with her body. So much better than the church dress!
    They look so adorable !

    Reply
  32. Vava says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Great ensemble for Meghan. Can’t believe it’s a Stella McCartney design!…..LOL.
    That car!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Her prince .

    So great to see such happiness and love after all the bullshit going on in the USA. Today has been cleansing.

    Reply
  33. Maria says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Great look, I love it.

    Reply
  34. Mamunia says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I usually can’t stand Stella McCartney’s dresses. But this was fantastic! Although Amal’s SM looked great on her, it was an obvious grab for attention.

    Reply
  35. Dixiebells says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Her page is updated on the BRF website. I can’t believe how progressive it is. It’s basically about feminism and anti-sexism and menstrual support. Seems pretty out there for the BRF

    Reply
    • vicsy says:
      May 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      omg! can you share a link?

      Reply
      • vicsy says:
        May 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

        OMG just read it and I am shooketh
        We need a separate blog about this awesomeness!

      • Dixiebells says:
        May 19, 2018 at 4:21 pm

        Right? I think this also undercuts the whole BRF can’t ever appear the least bit political
        Nonsense that came up over Kate not wearing black to the BAFTA’s. I’ve always understood that to mean they can’t like actively campaign for a candidate not that they can’t have any view ever on a social issue or support causes. The BRF in general has historically made their social and political views known just short of wearing campaign buttons. We might not always agree with conservative ones (Phillip lol) but I just don’t buy this they are always completely neutral schtick. This whole bio puts her UN work front and center. I know she left that post but they def could have minimized it in her official bio if it was the big deal people seem to claim.

      • vicsy says:
        May 19, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        Dixiebells – So true! Amazing to see her quoted as someone who is proud to be a woman and a feminist. And obviously, she was always involved in causes that are close to her heart which is lovely to see. Her involvement and statements do not feel shallow. She took on issues with stigma (menstrual issues is quite taboo even in developed countries) when she was practically a nobody. She really reminds of Diana not afraid to challenge the status quo (I still remember being shook from Diana’s photos with HIV patients). I hope she uses her new platform to do well and I need hope.

        I am here for this, OMG I am.
        Thanks so much for bringing it up and for your thoughtful, interesting analysis.

    • Tourmaline says:
      May 19, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      Wow her official royal bio uses the word menstrual? Wow that is actually pretty cool.

      Reply
  36. Stephanie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Why is the car American styled with the driver’s seat?

    Reply
  37. Bex says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Between this, Amal, and Oprah (I’m astonished they pulled that off overnight), Stella McCartney has had a excellent day. Wonders never cease.

    Reply
  38. Lexa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    They look so glamorous! My one nitpick is that I wish the halter wasn’t quite so turtleneck-y, but the fabric is gorgeous and that’s a great style on her.

    Reply
  39. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Their whole vibe in these photos is fire! It’s like a scene out of a Bond film – but better. I love how Meghan is staying true to her own sense of style and isn’t busting out any lace or frou frou-ness. She still looks like herself and she looks like a woman – not a girl. I LOVE that.

    Reply
  40. Jenns says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    According to Oprah on Instagram, SM did her dress for the wedding, but screwed up the color and had to redo the entire dress overnight. That seemed insane to me that they would botch Oprah’s dress. But now it makes some sense. I guess they were more concerned with Meghan’s dress at the time.

    Reply
  41. Abby says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Beautiful! She has really nice shoulders. Both dresses set them off well. But I really love this dress. They look so happy!

    Reply
  42. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Kaiser, thank you so much for the commentary throughout the dating, the engagement and the wedding coverage. We could not have gotten through it with out you. We look forward to your continuing coverage. Until next week…I need a nap.

    Reply
  43. Godwina says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    SM knocked it out of the park with Amal’s dress and the second wedding dress for MM. Love seeing her succeed–when she’s on, I adore her. I also love the way SM herself wears clothes. Fangirl’s happy.

    Reply
  44. CK3 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    I’m going to need extensive receipts before I ever believe that Stella McCartney could have made that. She’s probably hiding a ruffle or a peplum in the back.

    Reply
  45. Other Renee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Dress is gorgeous. What a lovely couple.

    Re the DM, ironically most of the comments about Doria are glowing. Go figure. Seriously, the woman has won over the entire world. By keeping quiet and dignified. Not giving into the hate. Not responding or defending which would only have made things worse. Amazing woman.

    Reply
    • grizzled says:
      May 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      I agree that Doria is a gracious, amazing woman. I hate that she’s respected for being quiet, though. It makes sense in this situation, but I can’t help think that too many people respect the quiet and not the amazing part of her personality.

      Reply
  46. xena says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Seems as if Stella McCartney is the designer of the day. She must have had some stressful weeks too.

    Reply
  47. MerrymerrymonthofMay says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Meghan looks ready to party!

    Reply
  48. Karen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    They look like they are filming a movie! Gorgeous!

    Although there were 600 people, for some reason this felt like an intimate country wedding. I loved the two of them kissing on the stairs. I loved the carriage ride. What a fabulous wedding!

    Reply
  49. Bluthfan says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    So shocked that McCartney designed this. It’s gorgeous. Meghan’s style is how I’d love to dress if I was rich, thin and had glamorous places to go. She favors clean, modern lines which much more my style than Kate’s fussiness.

    They just make the BF cool for a change which is fun to see.

    And thanks to Celebitchy for giving us a place to hang out and swoon/gossip over the royals. I’ve seen the royal forums and they are scary. So, thankful that people here seem normal.

    Reply
  50. Imeanreally says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Wow. What a stylish exit! This is going to be the couple to watch. Can’t wait to see what else they bring!

    Reply
  51. stinky says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    THANK YOU CELEBITCHY FOR ALL THIS COVERAGE TODAY….
    I cooked sausages and french toast for my mom, and we had crumpets, lemon curd w/ raspberries and some Devonshire cream for breakfast, – and as soon as the viewing was done and mom left for home … i went straight to my computer.
    WHAT A DAY.

    Reply
  52. Vanessa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    @ VT first of all don’t comment on every Meghan story so I don’t always praise her like you are suggesting And secondly I never comment on Kate Middleton So you have no way knowing that I would something negative about her . You’re just assuming because I like Meghan that I would be negative toward Kate unlike you I like them both I don’t feel the need to attack Kate like you are always doing to Meghan .

    Reply
  53. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    It’s nice to see that scant attention was being paid to the Motley Markles today, not that they weren’t trying. Samantha had a cameraman at her get-together. Ugh. But the wedding and festivities overshadowed all of their attempts to insert themselves into this day.

    Reply
  54. Imeanreally says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Poster on another site noted that the license plate is the wedding date. :)

    Reply
  55. Elizabeth R says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Called it!

    https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a20760121/meghan-markle-princess-diana-aquamarine-ring-royal-wedding-reception/

    Reply
  56. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    LOL I just mentioned Town and Country in my post above, but not about this. How lovely, though. What a sweet way to also honor Diana on this day with the gift.

    Reply

