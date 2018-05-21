Taylor Swift in Versace at the Billboard Music Awards: surprisingly great?

2018 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift during her “surprise” appearance at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. Was this really a surprise? No. The producers already had their cutaways to Taylor planned, so whatever. Taylor had done two soldout concerts in the LA area before the BBMAs, so they knew she was closeby (the BBMAs were in Vegas). Still, it’s notable because Taylor doesn’t do many awards shows these days. This was her first appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in two years, and it feels like her first red carpet in a while. For the evening, Taylor wore a Versace gown which… is quite nice, actually. I don’t hate this at all – it’s flattering, it’s a throwback to when she used to dress like cotton candy all the time, and yet the thigh-high slits make it look very “adult.” Here are a few additional things to know:

Her sold out concerts. She performed at the Rose Bowl and brought out special guests like Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez.

She was seated next to Shawn Mendes at the BBMAs. Poor Handsome Joe, Shawn Mendes is just Taylor’s type too! She did this bit when Kelly Clarkson did a medley of hits including “Look What You Made Me Do.”

She actually won last night. Of course she did – she wouldn’t have come to the BBMAs without knowing she would win. She used her speeches to talk about how misunderstood she is and reinforce her martyred victimhood narrative.

She might have another album coming out next year. She spoke to Perez Hilton after one of her concerts and she talked about wanting to release another album before her 30th birthday, which is next December.

Remember her cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September”? Yeah, it was not good, at all. Well, the cowriter of the original song spoke out this weekend. Allee Willis said: “I didn’t really think she did a horrible job. Yes, I felt it was as lethargic as a drunk turtle dozing under a sunflower after ingesting a bottle of Valium, and I thought it had all the build of a one-story motel, but, I mean, the girl didn’t kill anybody… She didn’t run over your foot. She just cut a very calm and somewhat boring take of one of the peppiest, happiest, most popular songs in history.”

2018 Billboard Music Awards

2018 Billboard Music Awards Winners

62 Responses to “Taylor Swift in Versace at the Billboard Music Awards: surprisingly great?”

  1. Astrid says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Looks like she’s wearing a polyester nightie from the 80′s.

    • TheHufflepuffLizLemon (aka LizLemonGotMarried) says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:13 am

      I agree and I LOATHE the shoes. I mean…I don’t think there’s a stronger word for sartorial opinions than LOATHE, or I would use it. Hate doesn’t even do it. Why are metallic, platform sandals and peep-toes still a thing? Or a thing again? Those things were popular in the early 2000s when I was partying and dressing up regularly. *vom*

      I will work from the pool in my flip-flops today in protest. I mean, I was going to do it anyways, but now, I’m doing it with meaning!

  2. Willa says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I don’t care for her dress at all.

  3. Una says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:44 am

    The only positive side of this new Swift era is the fact that she does not constantly go for twee and cute anymore. I don’t like the dress but still I am OK with her new style overall. I was tired of her young naive girl act.

  4. monette says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:44 am

    The back is nice, the front not so much. Maybe because of the colour? Or the face and the stupid try hard posing?
    She is ruinning Shawn Mendes, just when I started liking him. I’m obssesed with his song In my blood.

  5. NameChange says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I thought none of her shows are sold out and the extra tickets were given/taken by radio stations?

    Reply
    • Jess... says:
      May 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

      The first numbers were released last week, and her shows (so far) have been sold out. Pollstar reported she made almost 22 million in her first three dates, with full sold out shows. (The last tickets were sold the same day of the concert though)

    • Millenial says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:12 am

      I think people were saying her shows weren’t selling well, but they were failing to take into account the much larger venue sizes she’s playing this tour. She basically cut all the 20,000 person coliseums from this tour that she used to do on her previous tours. The Rose Bowl seats 90,000 (to be fair, a good chunk of those seats aren’t filled because they are blocked by the stage, but even what’s leftover is still a crap ton of seats). So I think a lot of the comments about her tour not selling as well as previous tours weren’t taking into consideration that at each venue she needed to sell 20,000+ more tickets than normal.

  6. V4Real says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:47 am

    She looks bland. And keep your clammy hands off my BTS, Taylor

  7. Neelyo says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I don’t know Allee Willis, but I think I’m in love.

    And that dress looks like a Marchesa knock off. Dated and tacky.

  8. Jess... says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I like her dress, but mostly I like her body. She is not as thin as she used to be before, and I really like how she looks now. She is still thin, she probably will be thin forever, but she looks healthier? Good for her

  9. Diana says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Dress is way too extra. Not really my style… but she does look good in bridal colors. She has filled out a bit and her body looks great! Healthy and lean. Good job on the exercise, Taylor!

  10. Amanda says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I liked the colour of the dress on her, but it was too busy, and the slit looked like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.

  11. Josie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Surprisingly corseted 😂

  12. Chaine says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Up close it looks nice, in the full length pic it makes her hips kind of matronly.

  13. Slowsnow says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Her body is really beautiful now. I hope she keeps it up. I just saw a bit of her speech in the news and it was surprisingly calm and *ahem* grown-up? Granted, it was just an excerpt but the new body plus a calmer attitude are welcome in my book. Now start making good music and you’re forgiven TayTay!

  14. JENNIFER says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Would have loved this dress in a jewel tone.

  15. Jess says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Ugh. That is a tacky outfit.

  16. Originaltessa says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:35 am

    That’s one fugly looking dress. Joan Collins would rock it.

  17. kate says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:49 am

    She looks tacky as hell. The dress looks like something Katy Perry would wear and it’s not a compliment.

  18. Gerty says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Alle Willis is HILARIOUS. I met her some years ago. Google her house sometime – it’s INSANE.

  19. lucy2 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Surprisingly great? No, I don’t think so. I really dislike it, it’s 80s fug. The top looks like one of the costumes I’d have when I used to do competitive dance as a kid!

  20. Tara Beth says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:11 am

    This looks a whole lot like my ballet recital costume from 1987! I was five.

  21. C says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Apparently it took 800 hours to make this dress, so that’s….something I guess.

    I actually checked the ticketmaster website a couple of hours before the shows and noticed there were still tickets available. I think this is a case where the venue was 90-95% sold out so they rounded up and said it was completely soldout. I did read some comments on a music forum from Swifties who claimed that there were lots of comped tickets given away for the Rose Bowl show and people had difficulty reselling tickets for 1/4 the price. Granted this could all be made up but in theory Taylor doesn’t have to sell out any of her shows to make a profit because tickets were so expensive. And whatever tickets aren’t sold can be given away and most people won’t notice. Ultimately the only thing that matters is the final tour gross. I do wonder if this ticketing scheme was totally worth it because she got a lot of bad press for it and many of her fans were priced out of getting concert tickets.

  22. Catlady says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:20 am

    The dress is gorgeous and has a very 1940s vibe to it.

    Reply
    May 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I also came here to comment on her new figure, she’s not hiding it in the Instagrams she’s posting of her her tour! If I’m being cynical, I could say it’s for PR and she gained (and has kept on) a few lbs to be more relatable, still in the two year wake of Snake Emojigate. But to be non cynical, she’s also just happier and settled into megastar life. At one point during like 2015 she was bobble head skinny and so unnatural! Overall I give it applause!

  24. Shannon says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I like the dress from the side, but from the front it’s kind of fug. I can’t with the shoes. Her body does look awesome, though.

  25. Maria F. says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I think she is collecting friends again. This time Camila Cabello who is one of her opening acts and was seated next to her.

    Also, she was only listed as ‘special guest’ on the seat place holders at the awards. Always so extra, so that it was an AMAZING surprise she showed up. Why could she just not have announce it prior. Big deal.

    I was happy that the night was all about Ms. Jackson.

  26. Mads says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:05 am

    She looks like she is wearing a high powered corset under that dress.

  27. so cool says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Hey Tay Tay, Alexis Carrington called, she wants her nightgown back. What a hideous dress.

  28. No Doubtful says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    The dress is boring and her hair is even worse.

  29. JennyJazzhands says:
    May 21, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    If she were on the TV show “Dallas” in the 80s, she could have definitely come sweeping down the staircase in this.

  30. saltandpepper says:
    May 21, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Nah.

  31. Babs says:
    May 21, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    I live for the read Allee Willis gave her. Now THIS is writing, take note Swifty.

  32. HollyGo says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    There is just something off with that right shoulder section. The pleats over the details… it’s wrong. Her pins look amazing though.

