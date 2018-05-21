Taylor Swift in Versace at the Billboard Music Awards: surprisingly great?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift during her “surprise” appearance at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. Was this really a surprise? No. The producers already had their cutaways to Taylor planned, so whatever. Taylor had done two soldout concerts in the LA area before the BBMAs, so they knew she was closeby (the BBMAs were in Vegas). Still, it’s notable because Taylor doesn’t do many awards shows these days. This was her first appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in two years, and it feels like her first red carpet in a while. For the evening, Taylor wore a Versace gown which… is quite nice, actually. I don’t hate this at all – it’s flattering, it’s a throwback to when she used to dress like cotton candy all the time, and yet the thigh-high slits make it look very “adult.” Here are a few additional things to know:

Her sold out concerts. She performed at the Rose Bowl and brought out special guests like Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez.

She was seated next to Shawn Mendes at the BBMAs. Poor Handsome Joe, Shawn Mendes is just Taylor’s type too! She did this bit when Kelly Clarkson did a medley of hits including “Look What You Made Me Do.”

She actually won last night. Of course she did – she wouldn’t have come to the BBMAs without knowing she would win. She used her speeches to talk about how misunderstood she is and reinforce her martyred victimhood narrative.

She might have another album coming out next year. She spoke to Perez Hilton after one of her concerts and she talked about wanting to release another album before her 30th birthday, which is next December.

Remember her cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September”? Yeah, it was not good, at all. Well, the cowriter of the original song spoke out this weekend. Allee Willis said: “I didn’t really think she did a horrible job. Yes, I felt it was as lethargic as a drunk turtle dozing under a sunflower after ingesting a bottle of Valium, and I thought it had all the build of a one-story motel, but, I mean, the girl didn’t kill anybody… She didn’t run over your foot. She just cut a very calm and somewhat boring take of one of the peppiest, happiest, most popular songs in history.”