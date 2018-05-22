Katy Perry on Duchess Meghan’s wedding gown: ‘I would have done one more fitting’

For the life of me, I still don’t understand the criticism of Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding gown. Critics claimed that it wasn’t fit properly, or that Meghan had lost a significant amount of weight just before the wedding. Like, a team of ateliers was working on this gown and they would have done anything to get it just right. So what makes people think they didn’t get it right? Because it was a bit loose? Because it wasn’t skin-tight? Clearly, Meghan didn’t WANT body-con. She didn’t want it too be crazy-tight. She wanted some “give” because she knew she would be standing and sitting and walking. But some people just have to pick-pick-pick. People like… Katy Perry.

Katy Perry tells it like it is! On Sunday, the 33-year-old pop star opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about this weekend’s biggest event – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding – during night one of the American Idol finals.

“I would have done one more fitting,” Perry quipped of Markle’s stunning Givenchy gown. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”

The Idol judge added that she preferred Kate Middleton’s 2011 Alexander McQueen bridal look, declaring, “Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!” Despite her slight criticism of Markle’s dress, Perry couldn’t be more thrilled for the newlyweds.

“I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts,” she said. “You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”

Since Katy did the comparison, I’ll go along: Kate and Meghan’s wedding gowns reflect their personalities. Kate’s gown was tight, pinched and fussy, with extra doily realness. Meg’s was elegant and deceptively simple. Meg’s was comfortable-looking and chic, and Kate’s was obvious. As I said… with the quality of people working on Meghan’s gown, why do you think that it didn’t fit her exactly the way she wanted it to fit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding

  1. L84Tea says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:01 am

    My first thought to this–well, good thing it wasn’t you getting married then, Katy.

    I can’t stand her.

    Reply
  2. BlueSky says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:02 am

    This from a woman who married Russell Brand…..

    Reply
  3. G says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I agree with Katy; Meghan’s dress did look too big for her there’s no denying that. However it photographed very well and the focus was on the veil, which I am sure was as intended. Unsure of how necessary your snippy final paragraph was needed on the Kate-Meghan comparison; both women looked beautiful.

    Reply
    • Chinoiserie says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:09 am

      The dress looked better live than photos I feel.

      And I don’t think it was “deceptively simple” but actually simple. It’s almosy like a robe, the train, tiara, veil and her beauty make it work but without those on an average person it would not look so I can’t say the dress itself was good even if she looked nice. There should have been a bit more something going on or at least a different fit.

      Reply
    • Maum says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:10 am

      I also thought Kate looked lovely. Not sure about the pointy boobs but the lace detailing and the tailoring were perfect.
      I thought it was a throwback to Princess Grace’ s dress.
      An elegant traditional wedding dress.

      Meghan clearly went for a more streamlined 60s style.
      I loved her dress too but out of both of them I think Kate’s fitted better.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:19 am

      Agree.

      Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:27 am

      Fine if you think the dress didn’t fit properly, but to add “Kate won!” Perry is tacky af. with her rude ass.

      Reply
      • HadleyB says:
        May 22, 2018 at 10:13 am

        Yes…they both looked beautiful on their wedding days and no need to pit them against each other..we ALL have different styles.

        I used to work in fashion and it was exhausting how women and men, would pit us against each other for our fashion choices when we were all so different in our styles… it can take a toll.

        I LOVED her style..I am so sick of the overly instagram makeup look, huge breast implants/butts too tight clothing looks. Her light makeup was refreshing.

        I like some of Kate’s clothing and I like some of Meghan’s choices..they are different and always will be.

    • Fishface says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:30 am

      I think the dress looked a little loose around the boobage area but otherwise fitted very elegantly. I love that it was so plain – it will be a classic forever.

      Reply
      • Honey says:
        May 22, 2018 at 8:52 am

        I agree.

      • RedOnTheHead says:
        May 22, 2018 at 9:29 am

        Fishface, I thought so too. At first. And then I saw a pic of her at the altar and it looked like her boobs were smashed flat. So then I had to look at other pics to see which it really was. In some pics it looked too loose in the bust and in others too tight. I read somewhere that the dress may have had a built in corset. With the neckline that would make sense. But no matter what, it still looked ill fitted in the bust to me. The whole bodice looked ill fitted. I get that maybe she didn’t want it as tight as Kate’s was, but the fit was still just off. No matter how many times I look at it that’s all I can see.

      • bros says:
        May 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

        I thought she was swimming in it and I didn’t think it fit her very well, widened her, and looked super thick and like a winter wedding dress crossed with a dress a nun might wear when entering a convent after shaving her head and renouncing material life, and getting baptized in the river jordan. missed opportunity.

      • Christin says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:38 pm

        @bros – That is both a funny and accurate analogy.

        The dress style was ok, but the heaviness and fitting gaps for such an expensive gown? One positive is that it didn’t appear to wrinkle.

      • Oh_Dear says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        I thought they planned for her to be able to sit in it comfortably, as she had to sit for a portion of the ceremony, which required different movement and fit than a dress you stand in for the whole ceremony. I recall a friend who had a Catholic wedding and spent a lot of time sitting – her alterations included measurements while seated, which added some room in her hip area.

      • drolf says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:55 pm

        @bros Hilarious and such a good description. Thanks for the laugh. Adding to that it looked like she had a wee person under the dress with her.

    • Megan says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:32 am

      The fabric was so thick and heavy, it looked like she was standing inside the dress rather than wearing it.

      Reply
    • TyrantDestroyed says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:39 am

      Agreed. Also a classic shaped gown can also fit nicely without looking skin tight or revealing. See recently Miranda Kerr I’m not a fan of her but the dress looked lovely and perfectly fitted.

      Reply
      • broodytrudy says:
        May 22, 2018 at 9:32 am

        Miranda’s dress was a great example. I think is a multipart issue with Meghan. Fabric, foundational garments, weight loss, too wide of a neck. And for all the talk about Givenchy “knowing how to fit a dress”, we bash them all the time for poor tailoring and shit designs! The woman of your dreams is wearing that dress doesn’t magically make it better. It’s not a cardinal sin to criticize the fit, it doesn’t take away from her wedding or the fact she’s married into the BRF. It’s not even a slam against Meghan herself, so can we all stop acting like it?

      • Person3514 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 10:09 am

        @broodytrudy I completely agree! Just because we gripe about the fit of the dress doesn’t mean we’re taking swipes at Meghan or anything. We pick fashion apart nonstop on this site, so I don’t see why this is any different. It was a beautiful wedding, she looked beautiful, some of us just thought the dress could fit better. It didn’t even have to be skin tight to make the fit look better. This idea that Meghan can do no wrong is starting to grate.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        May 22, 2018 at 11:31 am

        @PERSON3514

        Weirdly I never like anything Megan wears. Our tastes are different but I will raise my hand as one of those people sensitive to criticism of her wedding dress. But I recognize it’s *my* problem not my fellow celebitchies. I just feel in love with the wedding, the emotion, the expression of love so the dress to me seemed so minor. However I think posters who didn’t like it should be free and comfortable to express their thoughts :) I read a few then run for the hills, LOL. Love you guys!

      • Person3514 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

        Over all the wedding was lovely, I really enjoyed it. I watched it with my 4 year old daughter and she really enjoyed the horses and castle. My two year old son even watched a little lol. The dress was a really minor thing compared to the whole event. I think we’ve been talking about it so much because we’ve been discussing her fashion since she came on the scene and I think a lot of us were really hyped for the dress (I was). To me we’re just talking about it strictly as it pertains to fashion and doesn’t reflect on we felt about the actual wedding or how we feel about her. And don’t run away! It’s fun to have discussions like this!

      • Cberry says:
        May 22, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        Sorry but Miranda Kerr’s dress bodice is skin tight or at least it looks like it. Not in a bad way. That’s just the way her dress is supposed to look. I don’t think Meghan’s dress was meant to have that type of fit. Her dress was more about the luxuriousness of the fabric. It was subtle, understated yet very sheik. I think it would have been better for a winter wedding, but I still thought is was very elegant and regal while still being modestly sheik. Whether it could have been made to fit any better idk because the fabric was the main aesthetic of the dress and so may have been difficult to work with without making it look too worked on. Put me in the camp with not all high fashion has to be fitted to skin form.

  4. Originaltessa says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    She is critiquing someone’s fashion choices? Lol. Yeah, ok.

    Reply
  5. Maum says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I’ve worked out what the issue was.
    The dress was beautiful and meant to be loose- but the bra underneath was too big.
    Basically she wearing a strapless bra that started to slip a bit.

    That’s why there was a bulge around the chest.
    To keep the line clean she should have worn a corset-like underwear thing and it would be have looked smoother.
    Problem with simple lines is that the underwear can ruin it.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Things can fit right without being crazy tight, but Meghans clothes are usually ill-fitting. She looked beautiful, but if a couple of dresses are costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, they should fit perfectly

    Reply
    • aang says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

      This. For the cost they should be perfect. And all her clothes look too big. I have a 5’1, 100lb daughter and she can manage to find clothes that fit. But she didn’t seem bothered by it and looks happy in the pics so in the end all’s well.

      Reply
    • another kate says:
      May 22, 2018 at 9:14 am

      I’ve liked a lot of Meghan’s outfits so far and I think she’s gorgeous overall, but you’re dead on about this. Specifically her pant legs are often way too wide and long which makes her look shorter and messier. Hopefully she’ll find a good tailor, because I think she has really good fashion sense, it just needs polishing.

      Reply
      • maxine ducamp says:
        May 22, 2018 at 9:54 am

        With all the stress in the days before the wedding, it would not be surprising if Meghan lost weight after the last fitting and the dress no longer fit exactly the way it was meant to. It still looked lovely and it was catty to of Katy to mention it; who died and appointed her the fashion police? I’m sure Meghan is devasted that Katy Perry didn’t like her dress.

  7. tracking says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:04 am

    She’s right. It needn’t have been skin tight, but the way the sides crumped and the slight looseness of the sleeves affected the silhouette. By contrast, the fit of Kate’s dress was perfection, even though I much preferred Meghan’s.

    Reply
  8. Erinn says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:06 am

    “Like, a team of ateliers was working on this gown and they would have done anything to get it just right. So what makes people think they didn’t get it right”

    Honestly – I think it’s because we’re so used to seeing her in at least slightly unflattering fits. There’s often something too long, too wide, too lose about her outfits. And while I don’t think she needed to go bodycon with the dress – I honestly don’t think it was cut AS flattering as it could have been. If the arms had been taken in just a shade(you can see them bunching just a bit too much in photos), and if the bust area had been adjusted a little bit the dress would have been a hit out of the park. That being said – the more I see it the more I like it. I just think that it could have been improved by tightening up a few loose ends. That doesn’t mean she needs to go skin tight.

    And I think, ultimately, the kind of fabric that was chosen kind of weighs on her. It is pretty – but I think maybe the weight of it kind of drug it out a little bit? It might have fit a bit better during fittings but after wearing it for a while on the wedding day it could have loosened up slightly.

    But we’ve also been told that she lost all kinds of weight because of her stressful week. That was the first real explanation people were giving for the dress looking slightly off. So when we’re hearing that – of course we’re going to assume it’s not fitted as well as it could be.

    Either way – she looked great, she looked happy, and there are some freaking kick-ass photos that came out of the day.

    Reply
    • broodytrudy says:
      May 22, 2018 at 9:38 am

      I think she wears the ill fitting clothing on purpose, tbh. I would, were i her. It gives the impression she’s more relaxed, and especially with integrating herself into the BRF, could you imagine her showing up in a stuffy, stiff outfit? Folks’ heads would explode and they’d accuse her of SWF the BRF. Comparing her before and after style would be insane. I think now that shes married in we’ll see a bit of a transition, and she’ll wear better fitting clothing.

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        May 22, 2018 at 9:57 am

        I hope so. I’m all for relaxed over super stuffy – though occasionally I do like something that others would consider stuffy. I like most of what she has worn – just wish it had been tailored more, I guess. I love the boat neck tops, and sweaters she chooses. I’m short, so I understand that it can be hard to find proper proportions in clothing. I have a hard time in the shoulder area specifically. Straps are always so long on me – I have to pass on a lot of tops without adjustable straps otherwise ‘the girls’ would be spilling out.

        I’m someone who tends to go for solid colors, minimal patterns – because I don’t like wearing anything loud. So I get the idea of dressing to look purposely more relaxed. I can’t imagine how weird it is to have people staring at your clothes on an international scale.

    • Lizabeth says:
      May 22, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      @Erinn..I agree with most of what you said. I think the problem is that raglan sleeves always add underarm bulk. Can’t be avoided. But it perhaps could have been minimized with a lighter fabric.

      Reply
  9. Catters says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:06 am

    She’s marrying a Prince not a Kardashian! Being classy and poised is not wrapping yourself in skin tight dresses with your bits bulging out! I think she looked stunning and if she was happy with her dress (and Harry…and the Queen I guess) then that is all that matters!

    Reply
  10. smcollins says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I thought Meghan looked beautiful, and if she felt beautiful (and comfortable) that’s all that matters.

    Reply
  11. Rescue Cat says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Ugh. Make it stop.

    Reply
  12. Nell says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:08 am

    If Katie had worn Meghan’s wedding gown, she would have been ripped apart on this site. Pls, you can wear a fitted gown without it being too tight. Yes you can.

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      May 22, 2018 at 9:13 am

      I think Kate is ripped apart—your word not mine—because of several things: her skirts have flown up one too many times, her jeggings show everything, she wears shorter skirts with children who she knows she will have to bend over to be at eye level with and her clothes are often inappropriate (not in line) for the event. She’s getting better with the latter now that she has an older, work experienced secretary. For awhile, she and her team were making the same rookie mistakes over and over again. That just speaks to her clothes. I won’t hit on the other stuff.

      Reply
  13. lightpurple says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Way to go, Katy, pitting the women against one another. It isn’t a competition; they’re sisters-in-law. They have to work together and get along. This isn’t one of your frenemy dramas to draw attention. And who needs your opinion again, Katy?

    Reply
    • Pinetree13 says:
      May 22, 2018 at 2:04 pm

      Her comment was extremely rude “but I love her” um that doesn’t negate saying something rude. I don’t understand why she felt the need to say that. I never had strong opinions on Katy before but now I think she’s rude and classless. Have some tact for crying out loud.

      Reply
  14. HK9 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Her dress fit properly. I used to work at a bridal store and part of my job was to take notes for alterations so I know this. You have to be able to reach your arms up to a certain height, turn etc and stiffer fabric will fold when you move but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t fit.

    Singers/Actresses borrow dresses where they don’t even bother to alter the hem, or it’s altered so tight they can’t breathe-it’s not the same.

    Reply
    • Onerous says:
      May 22, 2018 at 9:08 am

      Thank you!

      My own wedding dress was fitted like Meghan’s and I wanted it that way. At the time I was married I was very thin, but my chest is larger – I didn’t want to be nipped in at the waist and I have a more casual style, generally. I loved the way it looked and felt. I was able to be comfortable and enjoy the day.

      IMO, Meghan’s look was done on purpose, too. Someone mentioned Miranda Kerr’s dress as an example of excellent fit – and, yes – it is definitely. However, not everyone wants to look like they were sewn into their dress or cares for a very smooth appearance. To go further – because of the very structured and clean look of her gown, having it more fitted would have made it look too stiff. I like the juxtaposition of the clean lines with the relaxed fit.

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      May 22, 2018 at 9:32 am

      That’s exactly what I thought. It fits properly. If you don’t like how it looks then that’s a matter of taste, but it does fit.

      I think people are so used to seeing stretchy fabrics that can fit very tightly while still giving the wearer room to move that when they see something like this, where the fabric does not give at all, they think it’s not fitted right. You’re “supposed” to show off your waist, and this dress does not emphasize that part, so people think it doesn’t fit. Also, this dress has nearly full sleeves, it’s going to fit differently than a strapless or sleeveless dress, which is again what many people are used to seeing.

      Reply
    • Reece says:
      May 22, 2018 at 10:35 am

      Yes!!
      I am so sick of this debate. It was cut and fit so that she could move and walk and talk and breathe! It’s not body con. Not only that but with that neckline, if her dress had been as loose and ill fitting as so many think it would have fallen. She would have been pulling it up the whole time. She didn’t because it just as it should.

      Reply
    • Olenna says:
      May 22, 2018 at 10:54 am

      I so agree! The gown was fitted to follow the contours of her figure, almost like a classic period tunic, functional but elegant. People say, “stop the comparisons”, but I thought KM’s gown was fitted to within a quarter-inch of her life. It seemed molded to her figure and, with her height (and cone-shaped bodice), I thought it looked too Barbie doll.

      Reply
  15. ChillyWilly says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:10 am

    (1) I agree with Kaiser. There is no way Meg didn’t have people on hand for last minute alterations. The designer of the gown was there and I doubt she would have let her walk down that aisle less than perfect. The dress fit as it was meant to, and it was sublime.
    (2) Katy Perry is an annoying dumb ass.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I agree that the criticism of the fit of her dress is driving me batty. Right, Givenchy doesn’t know how to fit a dress. Okay. When she was standing and walking the dress fit fine, to me it only looked a little big when she was sitting, and that was probably because there had to be some give with the fabric.

    I know it was super simple but I loved that. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea but I thought it let the tiara and veil shine. In the close ups of her at the alter she is just radiant and the dress does not distract at all.

    I thought Kate’s dress was beautiful as well (minus the pointy chest area) and overall her look was fancier – those earrings, the lace, etc. So overall it looked “busier” when compared to Meghan’s but I still thought it was beautiful. Different bride, different wedding.

    Reply
    • Truthful says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:27 am

      “I thought Kate’s dress was beautiful as well (minus the pointy chest area) and overall her look was fancier – those earrings, the lace, etc. So overall it looked “busier” when compared to Meghan’s but I still thought it was beautiful. Different bride, different wedding.”

      different bride, different wedding: future queen of england// Duchess consort (big big difference in term of image

      Reply
  17. Aloe Vera says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I think I like Kate’s wedding dress better but I like Meghan’s reception dress better.

    Reply
  18. Lydia says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    So shallow.

    Reply
  19. whatever1 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    .

    Reply
  20. BB90 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    She’s not wrong

    Reply
  21. monette says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I hate these kind of comparisons and coming from Katy Perry of all people. And I don’t like Kaiser’s take other.
    Both dresses were lovely and reflect the bride’s personality. If the bride loved the dress than that’s all it matters.
    They don’t owe us jack s**t.
    And Katy: your hair sucks, your last album sucks, your “boyfriend” sucks and basically Russell won.
    Russell won!

    Reply
  22. BaronSamedi says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Why can’t both things be true?

    She may have wanted it to fit exactly like it did and many of us can still think that it looked sloppy and would have worked better with a closer fit.

    For me, as an avid Suits watcher, the difference was especially noticeable because her character and all the women on the show wear exquisitely fitted dresses and skirts. So it was kind of a shock to see Meghan in something so ‘loose’.

    I think what also throws it off is that the dress looks like it *should* be close fitting. This style loses points when executed like this.

    Reply
  23. Ariel says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:27 am

    It just seemed like a nasty, unnecessary thing to say.
    It makes me think less of Katy Perry.

    Reply
  24. Elisa says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:28 am

    ok, I’m game – let’s milk this as long as we can. :)

    “…why do you think that it didn’t fit her exactly the way she wanted it to fit?”

    As far as I understand Meghan Markle considers herself a bit of a fashionista. I googled some older pics and she did have a great sense of style in the past.

    BUT: her wedding dress IS ill-fitting, the fabric looks too heavy for her slender frame, the hemline at the bottom looks wonky and there is too much excess material in the bust area / upper arms.

    That’s why I can’t believe she wanted it to fit like this – I read somewhere that the dress was chosen by the Queen, so maybe she just gave in??

    Reply
  25. cindyp says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:28 am

    She looked beautiful but the neckline & sleeves were ill fitting. Strange that it would be by design. She’s a small, thin woman; that dress needed to fit like a glove, it did not.

    Reply
  26. Indiana Joanna says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I didn’t fully appreciate M’s dress until she stood next to H outside the chapel. It was perfect next to H’s uniform.

    Reply
  27. Max says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Like the Prince would even glance her way.

    Have a seat Katy.

    Reply
  28. JennyJazzhands says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Katy shouldn’t critique anyone’s fashions with her ill-fitting met gala dress that makes her look pregnant or possessive of a beer belly.

    Reply
  29. perplexed says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:35 am

    For any other kind of dress, I don’t think the fit would matter as much.

    But the dress is very streamlined and minimalist. Plus, it’s…white. And that type of clothing seems to hinge on fit. That’s probably why people are talking a out it.

    I liked the dress, but I can see why the minimalism of it would make people focus on the fit.

    Part of the reason Carolyn Bessette’s dress stands the test of time is because the fit was beyond perfect. I mean, look at — it’s almost like a slip or a nightgown. But the fit and the way it complemented Bessette’s body took it to another level. Okay, maybe it helped that her proportions were also perfect.

    Anyway, she’s a duchess, she has the man she loves and wants, and she gets to do the charity work she loves to do, so it’s not like our opinions on her dress matter much in the grand scheme of things. I’m just saying I can see why the “fit’ would be in an issue in the case of her particular dress.

    Reply
  30. Capepopsie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:36 am

    She looks absolutely gorgeous and appropriate!
    Does Perry have a mirror, if so, she should use it,
    instead of throwing remarks.

    Reply
  31. Lucy2 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I thought the game was gorgeous and she looked beautiful, and I like to Kates down as well. I don’t see the reason to constantly put them against each other. Way to go on being positive and feminist thinking, Katy.

    Reply
  32. Astrid says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:41 am

    The first moment I saw this dress I wanted to renew my vows. She looks stunning, especially with Harry at her side. I’m a hopeless romantic

    Reply
  33. Jailnurse says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Typical rude, impulsive woman barking off thinking it makes her look strong and honest when the reality of the situation is that there is this psychological phenomena called spontaneous trait transference where the communicator is perceived to have the very qualities that they speak of. She seems to inspire that quite a bit. I immediately thought of Perry’s tacky personal style and manner of being as she tried to describe a perfectly fitted dress as ill fitting. Due to this phenomena I rarely say negative things about others, even if it’s true.

    Reply
  34. EM says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Kate’s dress inspired a lot of brides to adopt a similar style – long laced sleeve. Sorry, but Kate’s dress was beautiful and classy. Meghan’s dress was over-simplified and it did not fit her! Also in some photos, including the one posted above, the front is higher (but maybe that’s because she’s looking up) . Kate’s dress was better in my opinion.

    Reply
  35. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Not a fan of Kate’s cone boob dress. But it worked for her. Meghan isn’t a fan of skin tight clothing. I appreciate being comfortable myself. Her dress fit her the way she wanted it to fit her. Katy’s opinion doesn’t matter to anyone but Katy.

    Reply
  36. Tiffany says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I agree with Katy.

    Reply
  37. Sayrah says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Meh I think it was ok. I preferred the dress she switched into. Kate’s wedding gown was more my style and I thought she looked lovely in it but I didn’t care for her party dress.

    So give me Kate’s ceremony dress and Meghan’s party dress and I’m all set.

    Reply
  38. wally vincenty says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Katy Perry has the depth of a microwave pizza . I agree with Priyanka Chopra in her note to Meghan
    Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes

    Reply
  39. Sarah says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Katy Perry is hardly my go-to gal for fashion know how…that said, I do feel like Meghan often looks overpowered by her clothes…coats too big, pants too long, just too much “stuff” for her body frame.
    I am petite, and buying a wedding dress was awful- I kept saying “but my head looks so small!”- lol! I ended up with a very pared-down dress and although I swore I didn’t want a veil, I still needed one to balance out my body.
    I personally thought Meghan’s dress was pretty and classic, but I maybe would have liked it more in a different hue or something- the stark color did look heavy on her.

    Reply
  40. Jordan says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Not a huge royal wedding person but her dress looked absolutely beautiful. Katy needs to just finish her mid life crisis and fade into a VH1 show.

    Reply
  41. Starryfish says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Nice to see Catty Perry supporting other women again lol. 🙄 Given the trash that she’s seen wearing on a regular basis, she should really just have all of the seats. As for the fit, it was perfectly in line with the classic silhouettes Givenchy created for Audrey Hepburn, it’s intentional.

    Reply
  42. LittlefishMom says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Shut up Katy Perry.

    Reply
  43. Amy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:45 am

    It was the sleeves. The body of the dress being loose makes sense for the reasons you suggest, but the sleeves looked like she was a little kid wearing mommy’s shirt. I can’t think of any reason they’d be so ill-fitting. It wasn’t flattering.

    Reply
  44. ZombieLover says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:02 am

    As much as I hate Katy, she is allowed to have her opinion on the dress just like everyone else. So maybe Meghan wanted it to be loose (and look a little sloppy). Sure that’s her right.

    Reply
  45. Rachel in August says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:06 am

    It was a royal wedding, skin-tight not allowed and she wanted to be as understated as possible. Minimal jewelry, simple but very elegant dress. You want to be comfortable because you’re going to be wearing it for hours. No one gives a rip about your opinion, Katy. And I loathed your Met Gala look, so there, lol.

    Reply
  46. Margo S. says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Oh yeah Katy? Well I wouldnt have my hair cut and dyed like you. To each their own.

    Reply
  47. Natalie S. says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:19 am

    If I had to pick a dress, it would be Meghan’s because I loved the look of a column of white, unadorned simplicity especially when she was standing next to Harry after the ceremony. Kate’s dress looked like a feat to wear. As in it was impressive how nipped the waist was, and the lace sleeves. It definitely had good qualities to it but it’s not my preferred style. But it was their weddings and they were happy and that’s what matters.

    My favorite version of Meghan’s dress was Marina Rust’s wedding dress. It’s elegant, classic perfection.

    Reply
    • Trixie P says:
      May 22, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      I thought Meghan’s dress looked gorgeous from afar, like when they came out after the ceremony and stood under that huge floral thingy. LOL!!
      It is when you saw it up close that it looked heavy and kind of lumpy in places. I don’t understand that.
      Just checked out Aerin Lauder’s wedding gown. Like Meghan’s, but has a lighter, more airy and fitted feel. Gorgeous!!

      Reply
  48. Grant says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I didn’t like Meghan’s gown at all. I thought it was kind of basic and I agree that it did not fit well. Frankly, it kind of looked like she wrapped herself in a bed sheet and then decided to walk down the aisle.

    Reply
  49. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Makes me sad everyone is comparing the bridal dresses worn by sisters-in-law. And EVERYONE is doing it. Hopefully they’re above the pettiness because the public surely isn’t.

    Reply
  50. tomatoejane says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:48 am

    The gown fit the way the designer and the bride wanted it to fit. Say you don’t like the style. Say you don’t like the gown. Rabbit on all you want about the negatives. But it’s rude and you wouldn’t do it to a friend. Anyone who says they respect Meghan Markle and wish her well, but still can’t stop themselves from saying she looked less than gorgeous on her wedding day is being rude. Katy Perry is a thoughtless mean girl who, based on what I’ve seen her wear, knows not one thing about couture. My opinion. You are free to have another. (And I believe most of the bad fit Givenchy comments have been about Ricardo Tisci, not the designer of Meghan Markle’s gown.)

    Reply
  51. kate says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Meghan’s dress was basically a copy of Jenny from the Block in The Wedding Planner, lmao. After Kate’s Grace of Monaco copy.
    My God, the Brits princesses are so unoriginal. No need to fight about their dresses IMO. The princesses and duchesses from Sweden, Monaco and Lux had much better, much more regal look.

    Reply
  52. ASHBY says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Thank you very much for no lace and no beading on the dress.

    I very much appreciate that the dress was not “BUSY”.

    Meghan’s wedding dress had simple, classic, clean lines, timeless, elegant and gorgeous at the same time.

    It’s great to see a dress that is not tight and is not showing skin, but comfortable and is just skimming the body.

    I think she looked stunning and so did her mom, I guess she got that grace and elegance from her classy mom.

    Reply
  53. Valerie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:55 am

    lol, ok, Katy. Didn’t Meghan lose some weight before the wedding? I don’t believe she dropped the tabloid-reported 23 lbs, but even a small loss could account for the odd fit.

    Reply
  54. Mrs. Darcy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    I think it fit her as well as it could have, the fabric was a bit bulky looking to me for a summer wedding. It’s almost robe like. Love her tiara choice and veil, just wish she’d gone for a more ethereal fabric to match her veil/the season.

    Reply
  55. ladida says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Ok, I think a lot of people are criticizing things they don’t understand: classy, understated, conservative. People love bells and whistles and if something doesn’t correspond to their idea of beautiful, then they criticize it. HOWEVER: One of the things that did bother me about the dress is that the sleeves looked too thick. That is my **only** complaint about the fit. Looking back on the dress I think it does fit perfectly but the thickness of the sleeves gives the illusion that the dress is too large. The fabric, flow, cut, etc. were glorious.

    Reply
  56. Dr Mrs The Monarch says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I hate saying this because it is a horrible thing that all women go through at this age but: bump watch. I wonder if MM wears looser garments because of the intense pressure on her to make baby Harrys? When I saw that both her wedding dress and reception dress were loose around the middle it made me wonder if there was a particular reason.

    seeing her in the GOAT dress at the garden party also makes me suspicious, but congrats to them both!

    Personally I liked that the dress was simple enough to let the tiara take prominence. That headpiece is spectacular and would have looked fussy and old fashioned on many other brides. The only thing I would have changed would be to add a little embroidery to the gown to tie it in better thematically with the veil and tiara. A subtle line that matched the pattern of the tiara would have been a knockout.

    Reply
  57. Shijel says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    This thread is funny. Anyway, eat the rich. They can take a few disses at their ill-fitting five digits dresses. This wedding was made to be a huge spectacle, everything was tailored for broadcasting, for us plebs to consume, how is it so shocking that people are going to have opinions on the product sold to them?

    Anyway the idea of the dress was very pretty, but the fit made it look sacky.

    Reply
  58. pwal says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Personally, I think the fit and fabric had a lot to do with the car ride. During the coverage, much was made of the duration of the car ride. Twenty-five minutes is a long time to sit in a fitted gown. Wrinkles can set in in the waist area and in the back, if you don’t position yourself correctly.

    Reply
  59. justcrimmles says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Meghan’s dress struck me as a stark, modern interpretation of a medieval gown and I kind of like that.

    Reply
  60. Swan Lake says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    I didn’t tune in from lack of interest in either the bride or the groom. My only glimpse of the wedding was of a not-well-fitted and not-very-attractive dress and poorly done hair.

    Reply
  61. lamaga_hyun says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Katy’s personality is ugly, gimmicky, and hammy. I can’t see what aspect of her is attractive. And I’m not all in the royal hoopla but wow that is just a mean-spirited and ill-advised comment.

    Reply
  62. ann carter says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Katy, sit down.

    Reply

