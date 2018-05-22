Katy Perry on Duchess Meghan’s wedding gown: ‘I would have done one more fitting’

For the life of me, I still don’t understand the criticism of Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding gown. Critics claimed that it wasn’t fit properly, or that Meghan had lost a significant amount of weight just before the wedding. Like, a team of ateliers was working on this gown and they would have done anything to get it just right. So what makes people think they didn’t get it right? Because it was a bit loose? Because it wasn’t skin-tight? Clearly, Meghan didn’t WANT body-con. She didn’t want it too be crazy-tight. She wanted some “give” because she knew she would be standing and sitting and walking. But some people just have to pick-pick-pick. People like… Katy Perry.
Katy Perry tells it like it is! On Sunday, the 33-year-old pop star opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about this weekend’s biggest event – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding – during night one of the American Idol finals.
“I would have done one more fitting,” Perry quipped of Markle’s stunning Givenchy gown. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”
The Idol judge added that she preferred Kate Middleton’s 2011 Alexander McQueen bridal look, declaring, “Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!” Despite her slight criticism of Markle’s dress, Perry couldn’t be more thrilled for the newlyweds.
“I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts,” she said. “You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”
Since Katy did the comparison, I’ll go along: Kate and Meghan’s wedding gowns reflect their personalities. Kate’s gown was tight, pinched and fussy, with extra doily realness. Meg’s was elegant and deceptively simple. Meg’s was comfortable-looking and chic, and Kate’s was obvious. As I said… with the quality of people working on Meghan’s gown, why do you think that it didn’t fit her exactly the way she wanted it to fit?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
My first thought to this–well, good thing it wasn’t you getting married then, Katy.
I can’t stand her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always taken her side on the fight with Swifty but seems like she really is as immature as Taylor. How do you go on the record to compare two women and then choose one as the “winner”? What has one lady won that the other didn’t? I’m sure if someone said the same about her she would call it “shaming” and throw a fit. Grow up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Proclaiming one the definitive winner right before praising feminism lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m out on Katy too. This is not kind and it was unnecessary for her to say.
I loved Meghan’s dress, it was class and grace we haven’t seen anywhere for too long. Not skin tight, not flashy, elegant with hint of sexy. It was perfect.
Katy Perry is too much of a mess and mean as Swifty for me. The nun dying should’ve confirmed it before now….
Eta: Jokes of mental health of Britney … missed it but add that too. Not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, we’re talking about someone who, while receiving a Billboard woman of the year award, said “I’m not a feminist but I do believe in power of women.” She’s never been the sharpest tool in the shed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, what? Im no Katy Perry fan but she said nothing against another woman here, she was talking about how she would have done one more fitting because the fit wasn’t great, which it was not. I don’t see shade, just Katy telling it like it is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perry lost me with the jokes she made about Britney Spears mental health, just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Zapp. I was done with Katy a long time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy who looked like a pregnant victoria secret angel reject at the met ball needs to seat down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she one of those self proclaimed feminists? Because this is real ritch to pit women against each other. Of course she is the opposite of smart so it could not have popped into her head that two women may have a different style and hence make different choices? And yes, like anyone is interested in a fashion advice from a woman constantly wearing fuggly clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there might be a reason why Meghan wanted a little extra give on her dress……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Aaliyah I think you may be on to something……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a “honeymoon” baby. Even if she’s only a few weeks along, there could be bloating from hormones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great point! From certain angles you can see the top bra line squishing, under the dress, where it seems like she is spilling out over the top. I wondered why the foundations under the dress weren’t right….a pregnancy would explain that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
During the ceremony when welcoming children was mentioned, Harry turned right to her with a smile and she stared straight ahead. I was like….nice try, mama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the problem was the material was too stiff. it wasn’t meant to be body con, but it made it look like it didn’t fit her because it was too stiff. had it been a looser, softer material, I think it would have looked better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely thought that she was already knocked up with that, we’ve got a secret, look he gave her about having bebe’s. But, then again, I lost weight after my final fitting (didn’t realize it) and my dress was way too big on the wedding day…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
said the manufactured pop star with horrible style
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right???!!! She is the least qualified to judge style. Call Riri, Katy. She needs to whipp your arse into shape like yesterday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto to both. Her dress was rather ill-fitting but Katy Perry turned out to be a real cow so no one wants to hear it from her. I was not a fan of the McCartney gown either. Both seemed to swallow her…surprising. The cost of that gown and it just fell flat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress was so unusual for a wedding that people are commenting and her comment was pretty benign. I think she pulled it off but the material was quite stiff and didn’t have any real shape or flow. But she did look lovely. Looking back on footage of Diana’s dress, it completely swallowed her and was so unflattering. Love her but not that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have all the seats Perry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This from a woman who married Russell Brand…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! Good point!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know – that has got to be THE worse error of judgement EVER….wot a pain in the arse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who married Russell Brand in India with elephants, and a culturally appropriated sari complete with nose ring just for the wedding.
She can have ALL the seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Katy; Meghan’s dress did look too big for her there’s no denying that. However it photographed very well and the focus was on the veil, which I am sure was as intended. Unsure of how necessary your snippy final paragraph was needed on the Kate-Meghan comparison; both women looked beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress looked better live than photos I feel.
And I don’t think it was “deceptively simple” but actually simple. It’s almosy like a robe, the train, tiara, veil and her beauty make it work but without those on an average person it would not look so I can’t say the dress itself was good even if she looked nice. There should have been a bit more something going on or at least a different fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also thought Kate looked lovely. Not sure about the pointy boobs but the lace detailing and the tailoring were perfect.
I thought it was a throwback to Princess Grace’ s dress.
An elegant traditional wedding dress.
Meghan clearly went for a more streamlined 60s style.
I loved her dress too but out of both of them I think Kate’s fitted better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, and I don’t even like lace dresses, at all. Except for the cone boobs Kate’s dress fit perfectly, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Kate’s dress as well. It fit perfectly and had an elegant vintage feel. They both looked great, as would most with that kind of $$$ and attention from stylists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate for the win with me too. Sorry people, I know it’s not cool around here to say anything nice about Kate anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preferred Kate too, vintage elegance at its best.
Also one should take something into consideration: one will be queen, so her portrait must translate well in the future and pass the test of time, so for that from the hair to the tiara and dress, Kate embodied classical elegance.
Meghan had choice to be a bit more modern, and while I loved her evening dress I thought her first dress and hairstyling was a major and epic fait, the one next generations will gently make fun of at à la Diana
Kate is my preferred choice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t like either dress, but they did and that’s what matters. But I agree with previous poster in that both dresses will be made fun of by the next generation for being so “minimalist”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fine if you think the dress didn’t fit properly, but to add “Kate won!” Perry is tacky af. with her rude ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes…they both looked beautiful on their wedding days and no need to pit them against each other..we ALL have different styles.
I used to work in fashion and it was exhausting how women and men, would pit us against each other for our fashion choices when we were all so different in our styles… it can take a toll.
I LOVED her style..I am so sick of the overly instagram makeup look, huge breast implants/butts too tight clothing looks. Her light makeup was refreshing.
I like some of Kate’s clothing and I like some of Meghan’s choices..they are different and always will be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the dress looked a little loose around the boobage area but otherwise fitted very elegantly. I love that it was so plain – it will be a classic forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fishface, I thought so too. At first. And then I saw a pic of her at the altar and it looked like her boobs were smashed flat. So then I had to look at other pics to see which it really was. In some pics it looked too loose in the bust and in others too tight. I read somewhere that the dress may have had a built in corset. With the neckline that would make sense. But no matter what, it still looked ill fitted in the bust to me. The whole bodice looked ill fitted. I get that maybe she didn’t want it as tight as Kate’s was, but the fit was still just off. No matter how many times I look at it that’s all I can see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was swimming in it and I didn’t think it fit her very well, widened her, and looked super thick and like a winter wedding dress crossed with a dress a nun might wear when entering a convent after shaving her head and renouncing material life, and getting baptized in the river jordan. missed opportunity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bros – That is both a funny and accurate analogy.
The dress style was ok, but the heaviness and fitting gaps for such an expensive gown? One positive is that it didn’t appear to wrinkle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought they planned for her to be able to sit in it comfortably, as she had to sit for a portion of the ceremony, which required different movement and fit than a dress you stand in for the whole ceremony. I recall a friend who had a Catholic wedding and spent a lot of time sitting – her alterations included measurements while seated, which added some room in her hip area.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bros Hilarious and such a good description. Thanks for the laugh. Adding to that it looked like she had a wee person under the dress with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fabric was so thick and heavy, it looked like she was standing inside the dress rather than wearing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I especially agree with this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! I did like the shape of the dress but felt that the fabric was too heavy for it, specially when it came to sleeves and fitting around the waist,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking along the same lines, the “culprit” seems to be fabric choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this. The looseness of the sleeves especially bother me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said yesterday the fabric seemed like a winter wedding fabric. It did photograph beautifully in the stills though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is her wedding dress supposed to resemble the crap Perry wears on the daily?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
I love the classic simplicity of it and I really love the sketch of the gown more than the reality of it. And in many photos far away it photographed beautifully with the amazing veil and tiara. Really, up close it wasn’t amazing because of the thick material and the area around her chest not flattering, etc. A different thickness of fabric I think would have given it a much more beautiful flow and fit. I’m not talking a thin material, just one a little less thick.
But all in all, most of the photos it looks really nice on her. I don’t think anyone is saying it needed to be blinged out or lace. Just that the execution of the gown from the sketch could have been realized better. But it still was a very nice gown and she looked nice in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AGREE, see my above comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a great way to describe it. There were moments it didn’t seem to move with her around her torso. I still think the arms were too big as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Also a classic shaped gown can also fit nicely without looking skin tight or revealing. See recently Miranda Kerr I’m not a fan of her but the dress looked lovely and perfectly fitted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miranda’s dress was a great example. I think is a multipart issue with Meghan. Fabric, foundational garments, weight loss, too wide of a neck. And for all the talk about Givenchy “knowing how to fit a dress”, we bash them all the time for poor tailoring and shit designs! The woman of your dreams is wearing that dress doesn’t magically make it better. It’s not a cardinal sin to criticize the fit, it doesn’t take away from her wedding or the fact she’s married into the BRF. It’s not even a slam against Meghan herself, so can we all stop acting like it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@broodytrudy I completely agree! Just because we gripe about the fit of the dress doesn’t mean we’re taking swipes at Meghan or anything. We pick fashion apart nonstop on this site, so I don’t see why this is any different. It was a beautiful wedding, she looked beautiful, some of us just thought the dress could fit better. It didn’t even have to be skin tight to make the fit look better. This idea that Meghan can do no wrong is starting to grate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PERSON3514
Weirdly I never like anything Megan wears. Our tastes are different but I will raise my hand as one of those people sensitive to criticism of her wedding dress. But I recognize it’s *my* problem not my fellow celebitchies. I just feel in love with the wedding, the emotion, the expression of love so the dress to me seemed so minor. However I think posters who didn’t like it should be free and comfortable to express their thoughts I read a few then run for the hills, LOL. Love you guys!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Over all the wedding was lovely, I really enjoyed it. I watched it with my 4 year old daughter and she really enjoyed the horses and castle. My two year old son even watched a little lol. The dress was a really minor thing compared to the whole event. I think we’ve been talking about it so much because we’ve been discussing her fashion since she came on the scene and I think a lot of us were really hyped for the dress (I was). To me we’re just talking about it strictly as it pertains to fashion and doesn’t reflect on we felt about the actual wedding or how we feel about her. And don’t run away! It’s fun to have discussions like this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but Miranda Kerr’s dress bodice is skin tight or at least it looks like it. Not in a bad way. That’s just the way her dress is supposed to look. I don’t think Meghan’s dress was meant to have that type of fit. Her dress was more about the luxuriousness of the fabric. It was subtle, understated yet very sheik. I think it would have been better for a winter wedding, but I still thought is was very elegant and regal while still being modestly sheik. Whether it could have been made to fit any better idk because the fabric was the main aesthetic of the dress and so may have been difficult to work with without making it look too worked on. Put me in the camp with not all high fashion has to be fitted to skin form.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is critiquing someone’s fashion choices? Lol. Yeah, ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! Look at what she wore on the finale of Idol last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve worked out what the issue was.
The dress was beautiful and meant to be loose- but the bra underneath was too big.
Basically she wearing a strapless bra that started to slip a bit.
That’s why there was a bulge around the chest.
To keep the line clean she should have worn a corset-like underwear thing and it would be have looked smoother.
Problem with simple lines is that the underwear can ruin it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s it! It was noticeable in video. The bra size was way off
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her breasts looked askew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the part that I don’t get about the dress. I am very much not in fashion, but even I thought that perhaps Meghan’s foundational undergarments were wrong for the dress. Wouldn’t someone at Givenchy suggest what to wear for a bra?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmmm. Yes, I agree with the simple lines but didn’t extend my thoughts out to include the underwear / corset angle. I felt like some little tweak was missing and this could be what was needed. The dress is beautiful but looked a bit bulky. As someone mentioned the other day, the execution could have been better. I agreed with that but didn’t think about the foundation garments—basically, the underwear. Hmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were to lose ten lbs I’d go from a lovely set to almost nothing. Perhaps it all fit a week ago, but with the insane amount of stress she’s been under for months, especially with the crap her dad pulled last week? Jesus, most of us would have lost ten in a week or maybe more. I hope she gets all the sleeps and all the foods she wants for a long while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Things can fit right without being crazy tight, but Meghans clothes are usually ill-fitting. She looked beautiful, but if a couple of dresses are costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, they should fit perfectly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. For the cost they should be perfect. And all her clothes look too big. I have a 5’1, 100lb daughter and she can manage to find clothes that fit. But she didn’t seem bothered by it and looks happy in the pics so in the end all’s well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve liked a lot of Meghan’s outfits so far and I think she’s gorgeous overall, but you’re dead on about this. Specifically her pant legs are often way too wide and long which makes her look shorter and messier. Hopefully she’ll find a good tailor, because I think she has really good fashion sense, it just needs polishing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all the stress in the days before the wedding, it would not be surprising if Meghan lost weight after the last fitting and the dress no longer fit exactly the way it was meant to. It still looked lovely and it was catty to of Katy to mention it; who died and appointed her the fashion police? I’m sure Meghan is devasted that Katy Perry didn’t like her dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s right. It needn’t have been skin tight, but the way the sides crumped and the slight looseness of the sleeves affected the silhouette. By contrast, the fit of Kate’s dress was perfection, even though I much preferred Meghan’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! If you’re going to go so minimalist the fit as to be perfect because there is nothing to distract the eye. Meghan’s dress was ill-fitted. I love her, I love Kate, I thought both dresses were lovely. It’s still ill-fitted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the clean lines got muddled where there should have smoothness and symmetry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Meghan’s dress was exactly what I expected. Clean, simple and elegant – It was beautiful. However, I think the fit was off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Like, a team of ateliers was working on this gown and they would have done anything to get it just right. So what makes people think they didn’t get it right”
Honestly – I think it’s because we’re so used to seeing her in at least slightly unflattering fits. There’s often something too long, too wide, too lose about her outfits. And while I don’t think she needed to go bodycon with the dress – I honestly don’t think it was cut AS flattering as it could have been. If the arms had been taken in just a shade(you can see them bunching just a bit too much in photos), and if the bust area had been adjusted a little bit the dress would have been a hit out of the park. That being said – the more I see it the more I like it. I just think that it could have been improved by tightening up a few loose ends. That doesn’t mean she needs to go skin tight.
And I think, ultimately, the kind of fabric that was chosen kind of weighs on her. It is pretty – but I think maybe the weight of it kind of drug it out a little bit? It might have fit a bit better during fittings but after wearing it for a while on the wedding day it could have loosened up slightly.
But we’ve also been told that she lost all kinds of weight because of her stressful week. That was the first real explanation people were giving for the dress looking slightly off. So when we’re hearing that – of course we’re going to assume it’s not fitted as well as it could be.
Either way – she looked great, she looked happy, and there are some freaking kick-ass photos that came out of the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she wears the ill fitting clothing on purpose, tbh. I would, were i her. It gives the impression she’s more relaxed, and especially with integrating herself into the BRF, could you imagine her showing up in a stuffy, stiff outfit? Folks’ heads would explode and they’d accuse her of SWF the BRF. Comparing her before and after style would be insane. I think now that shes married in we’ll see a bit of a transition, and she’ll wear better fitting clothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope so. I’m all for relaxed over super stuffy – though occasionally I do like something that others would consider stuffy. I like most of what she has worn – just wish it had been tailored more, I guess. I love the boat neck tops, and sweaters she chooses. I’m short, so I understand that it can be hard to find proper proportions in clothing. I have a hard time in the shoulder area specifically. Straps are always so long on me – I have to pass on a lot of tops without adjustable straps otherwise ‘the girls’ would be spilling out.
I’m someone who tends to go for solid colors, minimal patterns – because I don’t like wearing anything loud. So I get the idea of dressing to look purposely more relaxed. I can’t imagine how weird it is to have people staring at your clothes on an international scale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn..I agree with most of what you said. I think the problem is that raglan sleeves always add underarm bulk. Can’t be avoided. But it perhaps could have been minimized with a lighter fabric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s marrying a Prince not a Kardashian! Being classy and poised is not wrapping yourself in skin tight dresses with your bits bulging out! I think she looked stunning and if she was happy with her dress (and Harry…and the Queen I guess) then that is all that matters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! She’s not a Kardashian or marrying one and she was glowing with happiness. Harry shed a tear when he saw her. What more could you want from a wedding dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one said that the dress should be skin tight, just that it need not be loose, either. The tailoring of this dress in terms of fit is off, period. The sleeves bunch and the upper torso was not symmetrical, creating lumps where there shouldn’t be. It just does not fit properly.
That said, I thought Meghan herself looked gorgeous overall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a middle between showing your bits and having the dress fit well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Meghan looked beautiful, and if she felt beautiful (and comfortable) that’s all that matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. And I personally thought the dress fit great and suited her personal style and showcased the veil (sigh, that veil) and her beautiful face. And I liked Kate’s dress too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Make it stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have a seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Katie had worn Meghan’s wedding gown, she would have been ripped apart on this site. Pls, you can wear a fitted gown without it being too tight. Yes you can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate is ripped apart—your word not mine—because of several things: her skirts have flown up one too many times, her jeggings show everything, she wears shorter skirts with children who she knows she will have to bend over to be at eye level with and her clothes are often inappropriate (not in line) for the event. She’s getting better with the latter now that she has an older, work experienced secretary. For awhile, she and her team were making the same rookie mistakes over and over again. That just speaks to her clothes. I won’t hit on the other stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Nell was referring to Katie Perry and not the Duchess of Cambridge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tommy: but the instant rant is kind of a big indication “finding anything” like anything to criticize Kate… sight
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way to go, Katy, pitting the women against one another. It isn’t a competition; they’re sisters-in-law. They have to work together and get along. This isn’t one of your frenemy dramas to draw attention. And who needs your opinion again, Katy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her comment was extremely rude “but I love her” um that doesn’t negate saying something rude. I don’t understand why she felt the need to say that. I never had strong opinions on Katy before but now I think she’s rude and classless. Have some tact for crying out loud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dress fit properly. I used to work at a bridal store and part of my job was to take notes for alterations so I know this. You have to be able to reach your arms up to a certain height, turn etc and stiffer fabric will fold when you move but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t fit.
Singers/Actresses borrow dresses where they don’t even bother to alter the hem, or it’s altered so tight they can’t breathe-it’s not the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!
My own wedding dress was fitted like Meghan’s and I wanted it that way. At the time I was married I was very thin, but my chest is larger – I didn’t want to be nipped in at the waist and I have a more casual style, generally. I loved the way it looked and felt. I was able to be comfortable and enjoy the day.
IMO, Meghan’s look was done on purpose, too. Someone mentioned Miranda Kerr’s dress as an example of excellent fit – and, yes – it is definitely. However, not everyone wants to look like they were sewn into their dress or cares for a very smooth appearance. To go further – because of the very structured and clean look of her gown, having it more fitted would have made it look too stiff. I like the juxtaposition of the clean lines with the relaxed fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what I thought. It fits properly. If you don’t like how it looks then that’s a matter of taste, but it does fit.
I think people are so used to seeing stretchy fabrics that can fit very tightly while still giving the wearer room to move that when they see something like this, where the fabric does not give at all, they think it’s not fitted right. You’re “supposed” to show off your waist, and this dress does not emphasize that part, so people think it doesn’t fit. Also, this dress has nearly full sleeves, it’s going to fit differently than a strapless or sleeveless dress, which is again what many people are used to seeing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!
I am so sick of this debate. It was cut and fit so that she could move and walk and talk and breathe! It’s not body con. Not only that but with that neckline, if her dress had been as loose and ill fitting as so many think it would have fallen. She would have been pulling it up the whole time. She didn’t because it just as it should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so agree! The gown was fitted to follow the contours of her figure, almost like a classic period tunic, functional but elegant. People say, “stop the comparisons”, but I thought KM’s gown was fitted to within a quarter-inch of her life. It seemed molded to her figure and, with her height (and cone-shaped bodice), I thought it looked too Barbie doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked Kate’s very much- but they’re just two completely different styles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(1) I agree with Kaiser. There is no way Meg didn’t have people on hand for last minute alterations. The designer of the gown was there and I doubt she would have let her walk down that aisle less than perfect. The dress fit as it was meant to, and it was sublime.
(2) Katy Perry is an annoying dumb ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that the criticism of the fit of her dress is driving me batty. Right, Givenchy doesn’t know how to fit a dress. Okay. When she was standing and walking the dress fit fine, to me it only looked a little big when she was sitting, and that was probably because there had to be some give with the fabric.
I know it was super simple but I loved that. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea but I thought it let the tiara and veil shine. In the close ups of her at the alter she is just radiant and the dress does not distract at all.
I thought Kate’s dress was beautiful as well (minus the pointy chest area) and overall her look was fancier – those earrings, the lace, etc. So overall it looked “busier” when compared to Meghan’s but I still thought it was beautiful. Different bride, different wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I thought Kate’s dress was beautiful as well (minus the pointy chest area) and overall her look was fancier – those earrings, the lace, etc. So overall it looked “busier” when compared to Meghan’s but I still thought it was beautiful. Different bride, different wedding.”
different bride, different wedding: future queen of england// Duchess consort (big big difference in term of image
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I like Kate’s wedding dress better but I like Meghan’s reception dress better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So shallow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not wrong
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate these kind of comparisons and coming from Katy Perry of all people. And I don’t like Kaiser’s take other.
Both dresses were lovely and reflect the bride’s personality. If the bride loved the dress than that’s all it matters.
They don’t owe us jack s**t.
And Katy: your hair sucks, your last album sucks, your “boyfriend” sucks and basically Russell won.
Russell won!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA! You said it all, Monette.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why can’t both things be true?
She may have wanted it to fit exactly like it did and many of us can still think that it looked sloppy and would have worked better with a closer fit.
For me, as an avid Suits watcher, the difference was especially noticeable because her character and all the women on the show wear exquisitely fitted dresses and skirts. So it was kind of a shock to see Meghan in something so ‘loose’.
I think what also throws it off is that the dress looks like it *should* be close fitting. This style loses points when executed like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just seemed like a nasty, unnecessary thing to say.
It makes me think less of Katy Perry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see why a celebrity in a public forum would find it necessary to offer even a very slight critique about another famous person’s wedding gown. It’s bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. Why say something so rude?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ok, I’m game – let’s milk this as long as we can.
“…why do you think that it didn’t fit her exactly the way she wanted it to fit?”
As far as I understand Meghan Markle considers herself a bit of a fashionista. I googled some older pics and she did have a great sense of style in the past.
BUT: her wedding dress IS ill-fitting, the fabric looks too heavy for her slender frame, the hemline at the bottom looks wonky and there is too much excess material in the bust area / upper arms.
That’s why I can’t believe she wanted it to fit like this – I read somewhere that the dress was chosen by the Queen, so maybe she just gave in??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen didn’t choose her dress. She only approves it but it’s Meghan who has chosen the dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked beautiful but the neckline & sleeves were ill fitting. Strange that it would be by design. She’s a small, thin woman; that dress needed to fit like a glove, it did not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t fully appreciate M’s dress until she stood next to H outside the chapel. It was perfect next to H’s uniform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like the Prince would even glance her way.
Have a seat Katy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy shouldn’t critique anyone’s fashions with her ill-fitting met gala dress that makes her look pregnant or possessive of a beer belly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For any other kind of dress, I don’t think the fit would matter as much.
But the dress is very streamlined and minimalist. Plus, it’s…white. And that type of clothing seems to hinge on fit. That’s probably why people are talking a out it.
I liked the dress, but I can see why the minimalism of it would make people focus on the fit.
Part of the reason Carolyn Bessette’s dress stands the test of time is because the fit was beyond perfect. I mean, look at — it’s almost like a slip or a nightgown. But the fit and the way it complemented Bessette’s body took it to another level. Okay, maybe it helped that her proportions were also perfect.
Anyway, she’s a duchess, she has the man she loves and wants, and she gets to do the charity work she loves to do, so it’s not like our opinions on her dress matter much in the grand scheme of things. I’m just saying I can see why the “fit’ would be in an issue in the case of her particular dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks absolutely gorgeous and appropriate!
Does Perry have a mirror, if so, she should use it,
instead of throwing remarks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the game was gorgeous and she looked beautiful, and I like to Kates down as well. I don’t see the reason to constantly put them against each other. Way to go on being positive and feminist thinking, Katy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first moment I saw this dress I wanted to renew my vows. She looks stunning, especially with Harry at her side. I’m a hopeless romantic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Typical rude, impulsive woman barking off thinking it makes her look strong and honest when the reality of the situation is that there is this psychological phenomena called spontaneous trait transference where the communicator is perceived to have the very qualities that they speak of. She seems to inspire that quite a bit. I immediately thought of Perry’s tacky personal style and manner of being as she tried to describe a perfectly fitted dress as ill fitting. Due to this phenomena I rarely say negative things about others, even if it’s true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s dress inspired a lot of brides to adopt a similar style – long laced sleeve. Sorry, but Kate’s dress was beautiful and classy. Meghan’s dress was over-simplified and it did not fit her! Also in some photos, including the one posted above, the front is higher (but maybe that’s because she’s looking up) . Kate’s dress was better in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but Kate’s dress was a copy of Grace Kelly dress. It’s Grace Kelly dress that inspired a lot of brides to adopt a similar style, icluded Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Melania:
Yes but her interpretation was just perfect! and … inspired majorly other young women (a lot of 20yrs old/ early 30s have no idea who Grace Kelly is).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of Kate’s cone boob dress. But it worked for her. Meghan isn’t a fan of skin tight clothing. I appreciate being comfortable myself. Her dress fit her the way she wanted it to fit her. Katy’s opinion doesn’t matter to anyone but Katy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Katy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh I think it was ok. I preferred the dress she switched into. Kate’s wedding gown was more my style and I thought she looked lovely in it but I didn’t care for her party dress.
So give me Kate’s ceremony dress and Meghan’s party dress and I’m all set.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy Perry has the depth of a microwave pizza . I agree with Priyanka Chopra in her note to Meghan
Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy Perry is hardly my go-to gal for fashion know how…that said, I do feel like Meghan often looks overpowered by her clothes…coats too big, pants too long, just too much “stuff” for her body frame.
I am petite, and buying a wedding dress was awful- I kept saying “but my head looks so small!”- lol! I ended up with a very pared-down dress and although I swore I didn’t want a veil, I still needed one to balance out my body.
I personally thought Meghan’s dress was pretty and classic, but I maybe would have liked it more in a different hue or something- the stark color did look heavy on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a huge royal wedding person but her dress looked absolutely beautiful. Katy needs to just finish her mid life crisis and fade into a VH1 show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice to see Catty Perry supporting other women again lol. 🙄 Given the trash that she’s seen wearing on a regular basis, she should really just have all of the seats. As for the fit, it was perfectly in line with the classic silhouettes Givenchy created for Audrey Hepburn, it’s intentional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shut up Katy Perry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was the sleeves. The body of the dress being loose makes sense for the reasons you suggest, but the sleeves looked like she was a little kid wearing mommy’s shirt. I can’t think of any reason they’d be so ill-fitting. It wasn’t flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I hate Katy, she is allowed to have her opinion on the dress just like everyone else. So maybe Meghan wanted it to be loose (and look a little sloppy). Sure that’s her right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ ZombieLover : Yes, Perry has every right to her opinion, but “Kate won” ??????
Is Perry in kinder garden???????????????
So immature, that big feminist Katy Perry….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a royal wedding, skin-tight not allowed and she wanted to be as understated as possible. Minimal jewelry, simple but very elegant dress. You want to be comfortable because you’re going to be wearing it for hours. No one gives a rip about your opinion, Katy. And I loathed your Met Gala look, so there, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah Katy? Well I wouldnt have my hair cut and dyed like you. To each their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had to pick a dress, it would be Meghan’s because I loved the look of a column of white, unadorned simplicity especially when she was standing next to Harry after the ceremony. Kate’s dress looked like a feat to wear. As in it was impressive how nipped the waist was, and the lace sleeves. It definitely had good qualities to it but it’s not my preferred style. But it was their weddings and they were happy and that’s what matters.
My favorite version of Meghan’s dress was Marina Rust’s wedding dress. It’s elegant, classic perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Meghan’s dress looked gorgeous from afar, like when they came out after the ceremony and stood under that huge floral thingy. LOL!!
It is when you saw it up close that it looked heavy and kind of lumpy in places. I don’t understand that.
Just checked out Aerin Lauder’s wedding gown. Like Meghan’s, but has a lighter, more airy and fitted feel. Gorgeous!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t like Meghan’s gown at all. I thought it was kind of basic and I agree that it did not fit well. Frankly, it kind of looked like she wrapped herself in a bed sheet and then decided to walk down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes me sad everyone is comparing the bridal dresses worn by sisters-in-law. And EVERYONE is doing it. Hopefully they’re above the pettiness because the public surely isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gown fit the way the designer and the bride wanted it to fit. Say you don’t like the style. Say you don’t like the gown. Rabbit on all you want about the negatives. But it’s rude and you wouldn’t do it to a friend. Anyone who says they respect Meghan Markle and wish her well, but still can’t stop themselves from saying she looked less than gorgeous on her wedding day is being rude. Katy Perry is a thoughtless mean girl who, based on what I’ve seen her wear, knows not one thing about couture. My opinion. You are free to have another. (And I believe most of the bad fit Givenchy comments have been about Ricardo Tisci, not the designer of Meghan Markle’s gown.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We talk about fashion on the site, wedding dresses are fair game. Analyzing the dress isn’t slamming Meghan. I think everyone agrees she looked beautiful, at least I thought so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But that’s just what people do on a gossip site. Why are some celebs different than others? Or do you think people on this site should never talk about fashion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a gossip site.
It’s called Celebitchy for a reason.
Got it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s dress was basically a copy of Jenny from the Block in The Wedding Planner, lmao. After Kate’s Grace of Monaco copy.
My God, the Brits princesses are so unoriginal. No need to fight about their dresses IMO. The princesses and duchesses from Sweden, Monaco and Lux had much better, much more regal look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you very much for no lace and no beading on the dress.
I very much appreciate that the dress was not “BUSY”.
Meghan’s wedding dress had simple, classic, clean lines, timeless, elegant and gorgeous at the same time.
It’s great to see a dress that is not tight and is not showing skin, but comfortable and is just skimming the body.
I think she looked stunning and so did her mom, I guess she got that grace and elegance from her classy mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, ok, Katy. Didn’t Meghan lose some weight before the wedding? I don’t believe she dropped the tabloid-reported 23 lbs, but even a small loss could account for the odd fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it fit her as well as it could have, the fabric was a bit bulky looking to me for a summer wedding. It’s almost robe like. Love her tiara choice and veil, just wish she’d gone for a more ethereal fabric to match her veil/the season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, I think a lot of people are criticizing things they don’t understand: classy, understated, conservative. People love bells and whistles and if something doesn’t correspond to their idea of beautiful, then they criticize it. HOWEVER: One of the things that did bother me about the dress is that the sleeves looked too thick. That is my **only** complaint about the fit. Looking back on the dress I think it does fit perfectly but the thickness of the sleeves gives the illusion that the dress is too large. The fabric, flow, cut, etc. were glorious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate saying this because it is a horrible thing that all women go through at this age but: bump watch. I wonder if MM wears looser garments because of the intense pressure on her to make baby Harrys? When I saw that both her wedding dress and reception dress were loose around the middle it made me wonder if there was a particular reason.
seeing her in the GOAT dress at the garden party also makes me suspicious, but congrats to them both!
Personally I liked that the dress was simple enough to let the tiara take prominence. That headpiece is spectacular and would have looked fussy and old fashioned on many other brides. The only thing I would have changed would be to add a little embroidery to the gown to tie it in better thematically with the veil and tiara. A subtle line that matched the pattern of the tiara would have been a knockout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This thread is funny. Anyway, eat the rich. They can take a few disses at their ill-fitting five digits dresses. This wedding was made to be a huge spectacle, everything was tailored for broadcasting, for us plebs to consume, how is it so shocking that people are going to have opinions on the product sold to them?
Anyway the idea of the dress was very pretty, but the fit made it look sacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen to everything!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I think the fit and fabric had a lot to do with the car ride. During the coverage, much was made of the duration of the car ride. Twenty-five minutes is a long time to sit in a fitted gown. Wrinkles can set in in the waist area and in the back, if you don’t position yourself correctly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s dress struck me as a stark, modern interpretation of a medieval gown and I kind of like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t tune in from lack of interest in either the bride or the groom. My only glimpse of the wedding was of a not-well-fitted and not-very-attractive dress and poorly done hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy’s personality is ugly, gimmicky, and hammy. I can’t see what aspect of her is attractive. And I’m not all in the royal hoopla but wow that is just a mean-spirited and ill-advised comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy, sit down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse