Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s fourth kid (under the age of 5) is named Romeo Alejandro

I hope Alec Baldwin has saved a lot of money over the years, because he’s going to be paying for diapers, binkies, shoes and private schools for a LONG time. Last week, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their FOURTH child together (and his fifth, including Ireland Baldwin). Hilaria and Alec’s oldest is daughter Carmen, and she turns five years old in August. They literally have four kids under the age of five in that house. So there’s Carmen (age 4), son Rafael (who turns 3 next month) and Leonardo Angel Charles, who is 2 years old.

Now there’s another boy… son Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin. I HATE it. I would have much preferred Alejandro for the kid’s first name. It’s a lot of fun to say and there are lots of nicknames for it. Romeo just sounds so… Beckham. You know? Like, cheeseball and ‘90s. That being said, I do enjoy the fact that Hilaria throws in some Spanish names for her kids. If Alec had his way, I bet he would name them all Irish/Gaelic names or the kids would all be named after the Kennedys. But Hilaria asserts herself in there. Still, Alejandro should have been the first name.

Alec and Hilaria announced Romeo’s birth last Thursday (although I think he was born on Wednesday, May 16th). Hilaria is tiny and she barely gains any weight during her pregnancies, so imagine my surprise that little Romeo was 8lbs 2 ounces when he was born. YIKES. And you know she’s probably giving birth vaginally for all of them too. Double yikes. Anyway, Alec is now 60 years old and Hilaria claims to be 34 years old. Do you think they’ll stop now? Please let them stop now.