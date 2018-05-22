Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s fourth kid (under the age of 5) is named Romeo Alejandro

I hope Alec Baldwin has saved a lot of money over the years, because he’s going to be paying for diapers, binkies, shoes and private schools for a LONG time. Last week, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their FOURTH child together (and his fifth, including Ireland Baldwin). Hilaria and Alec’s oldest is daughter Carmen, and she turns five years old in August. They literally have four kids under the age of five in that house. So there’s Carmen (age 4), son Rafael (who turns 3 next month) and Leonardo Angel Charles, who is 2 years old.

Now there’s another boy… son Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin. I HATE it. I would have much preferred Alejandro for the kid’s first name. It’s a lot of fun to say and there are lots of nicknames for it. Romeo just sounds so… Beckham. You know? Like, cheeseball and ‘90s. That being said, I do enjoy the fact that Hilaria throws in some Spanish names for her kids. If Alec had his way, I bet he would name them all Irish/Gaelic names or the kids would all be named after the Kennedys. But Hilaria asserts herself in there. Still, Alejandro should have been the first name.

Alec and Hilaria announced Romeo’s birth last Thursday (although I think he was born on Wednesday, May 16th). Hilaria is tiny and she barely gains any weight during her pregnancies, so imagine my surprise that little Romeo was 8lbs 2 ounces when he was born. YIKES. And you know she’s probably giving birth vaginally for all of them too. Double yikes. Anyway, Alec is now 60 years old and Hilaria claims to be 34 years old. Do you think they’ll stop now? Please let them stop now.

We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin 💛

55 Responses to “Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s fourth kid (under the age of 5) is named Romeo Alejandro”

  1. Betsy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I like him on 30Rock.

    And in the spirit of nothing nice to say, there I will end.

  2. Astrid says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I’m left wondering if I’ll live long enough to hear what these young kids as adult will say about their aging fathers.

    • Kathleen says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:21 am

      My husband is an older father too (he was 50 when our oldest was born). My kids don’t notice. Maybe when they’re older they will, but not everyone has children when they are younger for a variety of reasons.

      • Still_Sarah says:
        May 22, 2018 at 9:17 am

        My father was in his mid-40’s when I was born and I noticed. My oldest sister was in high school when I was born. I noticed my father was old because he didn’t seem to do much with me really. I was born the day before their 18th wedding anniversary. I think their best parenting years were behind them in terms of energy levels.

      • sara says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:13 pm

        I have friends that had their kids by 22 and none of them have ever played with their children. Yet, my cousin had her 4th at 44 and she runs circles around me. Its not the age of the parent, but their wanting to play with their kids.

  3. Alix says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Don’t like Romeo, think the rest of the name is great.

  4. Lotusgoat says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I’m going to be tacky just for a second – her face in the first picture clearly says, “Set for life!” To me. Little bit smug with the raised eyebrow. Lol, okay I’m done.

  5. SM says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:40 am

    My friend just found out she is having a third boy (other two boys are aged 5 and 2). She bursted into tears, she hoped for a girl and now, as she said she will live in a house with 4 sets of balls. I can’t even imagine having four kids under 5.

    • Léna says:
      May 22, 2018 at 7:47 am

      Oh that’s kind of sad . My dad has 4 daughters (I’m the oldest) Everytime I say to a boy I have 3 sisters they say “Oh poor dad being the only boy in the house must be hard” and that’s annoying and stupid to say. I wonder if people have opposite reaction when they learn a women have 3/4 boys.

    • mx. says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      Awww, this happened to me, too. Except I had one boy and found out that I was having TWIN boys. I was devastated! I wanted at least one to be a girl. I did get my girl a few years later though (probably the only reason I agreed to have another when my husband brought it up). Boys are twice as obnoxious when they get together. And the FIGHTING. ugh.

  6. Elisa says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I guess their motto is “be fruitful and multiply”. :)
    Seriously, is this a religious thing or what’s their motivation?

  7. Kitty says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Women’s bodies are made to have babies, it doesn’t surprise me that she can be small, have an eight pound baby and give birth vaginally. I’m a small person, my daughter was 9lbs 11 ounces, gave birth vaginally, only needed a few stitches. Our bodies are amazing things

    • bbn says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:57 pm

      >Women’s bodies are made to have babies

      Women are also dropping like flies while giving birth all over the world, aside from a few cosy places with a high level of medical care.

    • Kitten says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      ..and women who are unable to have babies? Are their bodies defective or useless because they are unable to produce a child?

      Women’s bodies are made to do a variety of incredible things, not just to make and incubate human life.

      Also, to add on to what bbn said above, 830 women die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications every day around the world. That’s about 303,000 a year.

      In the US alone about 700 to 1,200 women die from pregnancy or childbirth complications, and black women are about three to four times more likely to die of pregnancy or delivery complications than white women.

      So no, not every woman’s body is made to give birth and you should consider yourself fortunate that your experience went as smoothly as it did.

  8. Lucy2 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Just the thought of 4 kids under 5….no thanks. Plus he is not a good person.

  9. boredblond says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I wonder if all the nannies are crammed into one room?..really, that was my first thought..

  10. Karen says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:53 am

    He was a year ahead of me at college and lived in my dorm. Smug then too. Now he has babies and toddlers. Ha ha ha. My kid is working and out of the house!

  11. ME says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Serious question for the moms and obstetricians out there – are there recommended guidelines in terms of “pacing” pregnancies? It seems like pregnancy is incredibly physically draining and that 4 babies in 5 years could almost be harmful to the mom and/or developing fetus. I’m trying not to mom-shame, I’m just curious as to if this is something parents and physicians consider when discussing plans for pregnancy. I ask this as someone who has never been pregnant.

  12. Jess says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:20 am

    She does have an amazing figure and bounces back quickly, but man she is so thirsty it drives me crazy.

  13. JB says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:55 am

    baby’s head looks a bit too perfectly round for anything but a c-section. Plus if it is her last its easy to have tubes tied up with a c-section…and maybe a quick tuck in here or there…

  14. Courtney says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:01 am

    their daughter Carmen turns 5 August 23rd having children is rather quick succession isn’t exactly uncommon Elizabeth Taylor for example had her first child at 20 in January 1953 her 2nd on her 23rd birthday February 27th 1955 and her 3rd at 25 on August 6th 1957 adopting her youngest in 1963 as a toddler or Melissa Newman’s two sons are a bit less than 11 months apart in age born May 18th 1996 and April 7th 1997

    • Kitty says:
      May 22, 2018 at 10:35 am

      This was the way it was years ago, not much birth control around, lots of religion lol. My grandmother had twelve kids, most of them are only 11 months apart, some over a year, but mostly less. It seems crazy now, but it was fairly normal back then. Surprisingly, she never had any serious complications, had them all at home. She’s 85 now, and can’t understand how and why I only have one child

  15. SJhere says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Please let Alec have the snip appointment ASAP.
    He is aging rapidly in these pics and the world does not need more of Alec Baldwin.
    He is a talented actor and was gorgeous in his youth but, Weeping Jaysus on a Cross, he’s got enough kids now. He’ll be lucky to live to see any of them grow to adulthood.

    And Her, smug little Missy, isn’t she? Well, she is financially set for life that’s for certain.

    He is an old fool! And a generally lousy person, IMO.

  16. JRenee says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I didn’t even realize she was pregnant again, wow. Glad the baby is healthy.

    She’s 34???
    Oh if so, she may not be done just yet..

  17. HeyThere! says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:23 am

    No way is she only 34?! I have two under two years old…..cannot imagine 4 babies in 5 years. They also have nannies and all the money and that really makes the biggest difference.

    Also, Romeo is my guilty pleasure name. LOL I would never use it for a human but it’s top for our next animal!

  18. Anastasia says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Sounds like they have some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in there.

  19. Ashole says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Does he have a breeding fetish?

  20. Vesta says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    The fact that he deliberately CHOSE this 26 yrs younger narcissist tells me something crucial about him. Ugh…he is vile, and no better than Trump.

