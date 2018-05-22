Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s fourth kid (under the age of 5) is named Romeo Alejandro

I hope Alec Baldwin has saved a lot of money over the years, because he’s going to be paying for diapers, binkies, shoes and private schools for a LONG time. Last week, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their FOURTH child together (and his fifth, including Ireland Baldwin). Hilaria and Alec’s oldest is daughter Carmen, and she turns five years old in August. They literally have four kids under the age of five in that house. So there’s Carmen (age 4), son Rafael (who turns 3 next month) and Leonardo Angel Charles, who is 2 years old.
Now there’s another boy… son Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin. I HATE it. I would have much preferred Alejandro for the kid’s first name. It’s a lot of fun to say and there are lots of nicknames for it. Romeo just sounds so… Beckham. You know? Like, cheeseball and ‘90s. That being said, I do enjoy the fact that Hilaria throws in some Spanish names for her kids. If Alec had his way, I bet he would name them all Irish/Gaelic names or the kids would all be named after the Kennedys. But Hilaria asserts herself in there. Still, Alejandro should have been the first name.
Alec and Hilaria announced Romeo’s birth last Thursday (although I think he was born on Wednesday, May 16th). Hilaria is tiny and she barely gains any weight during her pregnancies, so imagine my surprise that little Romeo was 8lbs 2 ounces when he was born. YIKES. And you know she’s probably giving birth vaginally for all of them too. Double yikes. Anyway, Alec is now 60 years old and Hilaria claims to be 34 years old. Do you think they’ll stop now? Please let them stop now.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I like him on 30Rock.
And in the spirit of nothing nice to say, there I will end.
Agree. And his Trump impression annoys Bigly so much he gets points for that. So I will join you in stopping there
Same. Loved him as Jack Donaghy, really love that he irritates Trump and supports progressive causes. I could not be married to him.
That baby is gorgeous! That’s my nice thing guys.
I’m left wondering if I’ll live long enough to hear what these young kids as adult will say about their aging fathers.
My husband is an older father too (he was 50 when our oldest was born). My kids don’t notice. Maybe when they’re older they will, but not everyone has children when they are younger for a variety of reasons.
My father was in his mid-40’s when I was born and I noticed. My oldest sister was in high school when I was born. I noticed my father was old because he didn’t seem to do much with me really. I was born the day before their 18th wedding anniversary. I think their best parenting years were behind them in terms of energy levels.
I have friends that had their kids by 22 and none of them have ever played with their children. Yet, my cousin had her 4th at 44 and she runs circles around me. Its not the age of the parent, but their wanting to play with their kids.
Don’t like Romeo, think the rest of the name is great.
I’m going to be tacky just for a second – her face in the first picture clearly says, “Set for life!” To me. Little bit smug with the raised eyebrow. Lol, okay I’m done.
you are deff not the only one who thought that sis.
Yeah, and Alec was thinking when he first hooked up with her: I’m dating a 28 year old yoga teacher! Sex twice a day forevah!!!! Then she turned into the baby maker. Ain’t no sex going on in a household with 4 kids under 5 years old. He apparently comes out with a kid every time he goes in there.
He’s an unhealthy looking 60 y.o. guy. Sex twice a day? I doubt he would keep up.
I mean they have four kids under five years old. I think he’s doing ok in terms of boning, whether he has help from a blue pill or not.
IDK. Some comments are acting like he’s just an innocent bystander. He had ONE kid before he met her in 50+ years. He knows how to use condoms or even go get a secret vasectomy if he wants to.
My friend just found out she is having a third boy (other two boys are aged 5 and 2). She bursted into tears, she hoped for a girl and now, as she said she will live in a house with 4 sets of balls. I can’t even imagine having four kids under 5.
Oh that’s kind of sad . My dad has 4 daughters (I’m the oldest) Everytime I say to a boy I have 3 sisters they say “Oh poor dad being the only boy in the house must be hard” and that’s annoying and stupid to say. I wonder if people have opposite reaction when they learn a women have 3/4 boys.
@Lena: people used to say that to my dad all of the time too 😒
(I’m also the oldest of 4 girls)
My dad has two daughters. One time , when I was with my dad , a woman had the audacity to say “I’m so sorry god did not bless you with sons.”
My dad loved having all girls (3). I asked my mom one day if dad was unhappy he had only girls and she said that he was happy you were all healthy. My mom did say she wished she had a son now due to lawn care and home maintenance. But took back her statement when she realized I did more house help than my sisters husbands LOL
Awww, this happened to me, too. Except I had one boy and found out that I was having TWIN boys. I was devastated! I wanted at least one to be a girl. I did get my girl a few years later though (probably the only reason I agreed to have another when my husband brought it up). Boys are twice as obnoxious when they get together. And the FIGHTING. ugh.
I guess their motto is “be fruitful and multiply”.
Seriously, is this a religious thing or what’s their motivation?
It’s a religious thing. The religion of thirsty attention seeking, Hilaria is a high priestess.
Seriously though, I find Hilaria annoying, and Alec looks like he is one foot in the grave lately.
Women’s bodies are made to have babies, it doesn’t surprise me that she can be small, have an eight pound baby and give birth vaginally. I’m a small person, my daughter was 9lbs 11 ounces, gave birth vaginally, only needed a few stitches. Our bodies are amazing things
>Women’s bodies are made to have babies
Women are also dropping like flies while giving birth all over the world, aside from a few cosy places with a high level of medical care.
..and women who are unable to have babies? Are their bodies defective or useless because they are unable to produce a child?
Women’s bodies are made to do a variety of incredible things, not just to make and incubate human life.
Also, to add on to what bbn said above, 830 women die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications every day around the world. That’s about 303,000 a year.
In the US alone about 700 to 1,200 women die from pregnancy or childbirth complications, and black women are about three to four times more likely to die of pregnancy or delivery complications than white women.
So no, not every woman’s body is made to give birth and you should consider yourself fortunate that your experience went as smoothly as it did.
Just the thought of 4 kids under 5….no thanks. Plus he is not a good person.
I wonder if all the nannies are crammed into one room?..really, that was my first thought..
He was a year ahead of me at college and lived in my dorm. Smug then too. Now he has babies and toddlers. Ha ha ha. My kid is working and out of the house!
Serious question for the moms and obstetricians out there – are there recommended guidelines in terms of “pacing” pregnancies? It seems like pregnancy is incredibly physically draining and that 4 babies in 5 years could almost be harmful to the mom and/or developing fetus. I’m trying not to mom-shame, I’m just curious as to if this is something parents and physicians consider when discussing plans for pregnancy. I ask this as someone who has never been pregnant.
Doctors suggest waiting at least 18 months before you get pregnant. So no, it is not a good idea to have babies so close from a stricly medical point of view.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/getting-pregnant/in-depth/family-planning/art-20044072
Yep, what Gen said. 18 months is the usual recommendation, especially if any c sections or bad tearing are involved. Having babies that close together increases the chances of complications with the uterus, not to mention the mental toll. I’m sure the mental is less of an aspect for her because they have plenty of help, so she’s getting sleep and help with the other kids.
I’ve read waiting 2-3 years between them is optimal because it gives your body time to recover and restore depleted nutrients. For example, a lot of mom’s get cavities after pregnancy because the baby took all the calcium or something.
If you get a sufficient amount of calcium you should be fine. If you are getting cavities while pregnant or after, you should be taking more calcium, drink more milk.
Milk depletes your calcium stores actually. Look into it, plant-based sources of calcium are better.
I’m due in August with my fourth. That will be 4 babies in 4 years for me. I’m not going to lie, this pregnancy has been the toughest. My body feels/is pretty depleted. We wanted our kids to be close together in age. I have PCOS and thought I would never have kids, so I am eternally grateful…but ya, my body is not pleased.
Wow – that sounds intense! As someone who doesn’t have kids, I know I can’t fully understand the emotional relationship with pregnancy and raising a family. The physical aspects just sound so intimidating to me. Hang in there and I’m glad you’re having the family you wanted!
I was born during the baby boom, one of 5. The last three of us were all born in within 2 1/2 years. My one brother and I are 11 1/2 months apart. From a family planning standpoint it wasn’t fun having siblings so close together.
My mom and her sisters are born in 1968, 1969 and 1970 lol and my grandma says she did plan to have those three pregnancies in such short time because she wanted to go back to work fast and not have it to do it again after a few years. Sounds like a plan I won’t follow ha!
Lena—My 2 kids are 7 years apart, it just happened that way, I had a miscarriage in the middle. It worked out for us, I enjoyed having a lot of time for each kid. Also my son was in school when my daughter was a baby. Everyone is different, for me I would be insane with a bunch of small children.
Minx I think 7 years difference is nice, I have 7 years difference with one of my little sister who’s 14 and we get along far better than with the 18 years old.
She does have an amazing figure and bounces back quickly, but man she is so thirsty it drives me crazy.
baby’s head looks a bit too perfectly round for anything but a c-section. Plus if it is her last its easy to have tubes tied up with a c-section…and maybe a quick tuck in here or there…
My daughter was born vaginally, her head was back to normal shape within an hour
My nephew and his wife had a baby 2 years ago, it was a very long arduous labor, vaginal delivery. That baby came out with the cutest, roundest head I’ve ever seen. Still has it. I couldn’t believe it!
They don’t do a “quick tuck” after a C-section. The uterus is still enlarged, and it is medically unsafe.
My daughter was born so fast, her head wasn’t squished at all. Labor started at 6:20 and she was in my arms at 9:24. Her older brother, on the other hand, looked like a cone-head for a couple of days. Births after the first usually happen quicker, and at 4 in 5 years, her body is a birthing machine.
their daughter Carmen turns 5 August 23rd having children is rather quick succession isn’t exactly uncommon Elizabeth Taylor for example had her first child at 20 in January 1953 her 2nd on her 23rd birthday February 27th 1955 and her 3rd at 25 on August 6th 1957 adopting her youngest in 1963 as a toddler or Melissa Newman’s two sons are a bit less than 11 months apart in age born May 18th 1996 and April 7th 1997
This was the way it was years ago, not much birth control around, lots of religion lol. My grandmother had twelve kids, most of them are only 11 months apart, some over a year, but mostly less. It seems crazy now, but it was fairly normal back then. Surprisingly, she never had any serious complications, had them all at home. She’s 85 now, and can’t understand how and why I only have one child
Please let Alec have the snip appointment ASAP.
He is aging rapidly in these pics and the world does not need more of Alec Baldwin.
He is a talented actor and was gorgeous in his youth but, Weeping Jaysus on a Cross, he’s got enough kids now. He’ll be lucky to live to see any of them grow to adulthood.
And Her, smug little Missy, isn’t she? Well, she is financially set for life that’s for certain.
He is an old fool! And a generally lousy person, IMO.
I didn’t even realize she was pregnant again, wow. Glad the baby is healthy.
She’s 34???
Oh if so, she may not be done just yet..
No way is she only 34?! I have two under two years old…..cannot imagine 4 babies in 5 years. They also have nannies and all the money and that really makes the biggest difference.
Also, Romeo is my guilty pleasure name. LOL I would never use it for a human but it’s top for our next animal!
Sounds like they have some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in there.
Does he have a breeding fetish?
The fact that he deliberately CHOSE this 26 yrs younger narcissist tells me something crucial about him. Ugh…he is vile, and no better than Trump.
